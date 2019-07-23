EIZO : Releases Industry's First 4-Channel 3G-SDI XMC Graphics/Capture Card based on NVIDIA Quadro P2000 (GP107)

EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc., a provider of ruggedized graphics and video products, has announced the Condor NVP2102xX, the industry’s first 4-channel 3G-SDI XMC graphics/GPGPU and video capture board, which is part of EIZO’s family of chip-down NVIDIA® Quadro® P2000 (GP107) based cards. The new card is designed for harsh environments such as manned and unmanned airborne, naval, and ground-based applications, where high resolution data must be processed with extremely low latency and high accuracy.

The Condor NVP2102xX board features four 3G-SDI video inputs reflecting increasing sensor counts in military and national intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) applications and the widespread adoption of high-resolution sensor pods/gimbals. The XMC card also has two 3G-SDI, one VGA and two DVI/DisplayPort video outputs. The board can be factory configured to a power rating of choice between 25 and 50 Watts.

The MIL-STD-810G compatible Condor NVP2102xX packs the functionality of two or three cards into a single slot, low power SWaP-efficient XMC board. It has a built-in frame grabber, H.265/H.264 hardware encode/decode capability, comes in conduction-cooled and air-cooled variants, and delivers up to 2.3 TFLOPS of CUDA processing power.

Selwyn L. Henriques, president and CEO of EIZO Rugged Solutions, commented, “With this latest card, we have given our SWaP-conscious customers the superior computing power of the NVIDIA GPUs with four 3G-SDI video input channels to process data from various sensors such as optical, infrared, and thermal imaging cameras, all with a single slot XMC solution. The two 3G-SDI outputs enable video to run up to 100m.”

EIZO Rugged Solutions has built a reputation for its flexibility and responsiveness to customer requirements, offering engineering support pre- and post-sale as well as a genuine willingness to modify designs to fit specific and unique customer needs. EIZO can also customize cards to support DVI, SDI, Composite, STANAG 3350, RS-170, RS-343, and VGA outputs.

For more information about the Condor NVP2102xX or any other product from EIZO Rugged Solutions, please visit www.eizorugged.com, email condor@eizo.com or call +1 (407) 262-7100. All EIZO Rugged Solutions products are designed and manufactured in the U.S.A.

About EIZO Rugged Solutions

EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc. has been developing graphics and video solutions for air traffic control, military, and embedded applications for over 30 years. The ISO9001:2008 certified company offers a range of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products, including graphics processors targeted at GPGPU applications, video input solutions, video compression and streaming boards, imaging cards, recording solutions, and software libraries. The company designs and manufactures its core MIL-STD-810G graphics and video products in the USA and serves customers in defense, security, aerospace, avionics, transportation, maritime, and industrial markets.

