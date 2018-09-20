Log in
EJF Capital LLC : Hires Asheel Shah as Senior Managing Director & Head of Real Estate

09/20/2018 | 08:50pm CEST

EJF Capital LLC (“EJF”), a leading hedge fund and private equity fund manager, is pleased to announce that Asheel Shah will be joining the firm effective October 1, 2018. Mr. Shah will be a Senior Managing Director and Head of Real Estate at EJF. In his position, Mr. Shah will direct all commercial real estate investment activities including ground up development.

Mr. Shah brings with him over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. Most recently, he was President and Chief Investment Officer of the Multifamily division at Kettler Inc., a diversified real estate development company based in McLean, VA. At Kettler, Mr. Shah oversaw acquisitions, asset management, development, construction and equity capital sourcing in the Multifamily division.

Neal Wilson, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of EJF, said, “We are very pleased to have Asheel Shah join EJF to lead our real estate investment business. EJF believes that commercial real estate will be an important component of the firm’s growth in the future. Given Asheel’s experience in all facets of the real estate business, we believe he is the right person to provide leadership in our real estate vertical.”

About EJF Capital

EJF Capital LLC is an SEC-registered1, employee-owned alternative asset management firm headquartered outside of Washington, DC. EJF manages approximately $6.9 billion2 in various hedge fund and private equity fund strategies. The firm was founded in 2005 by Manny Friedman and Neal Wilson along with a small team of professionals from Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc. (“FBR”). Since inception, EJF has focused on regulatory event driven themes in the financial sector, including real estate.

1Registering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not imply any level of skill or training.

2As of August 31, 2018. Firm AUM includes $380.9 million of uncalled capital.


© Business Wire 2018
