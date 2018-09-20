EJF Capital LLC : Hires Asheel Shah as Senior Managing Director & Head of Real Estate

EJF Capital LLC (“EJF”), a leading hedge fund and private equity fund
manager, is pleased to announce that Asheel Shah will be joining the
firm effective October 1, 2018. Mr. Shah will be a Senior Managing
Director and Head of Real Estate at EJF. In his position, Mr. Shah will
direct all commercial real estate investment activities including ground
up development.
Mr. Shah brings with him over 20 years of experience in the real estate
industry. Most recently, he was President and Chief Investment Officer
of the Multifamily division at Kettler Inc., a diversified real estate
development company based in McLean, VA. At Kettler, Mr. Shah oversaw
acquisitions, asset management, development, construction and equity
capital sourcing in the Multifamily division.
Neal Wilson, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of EJF, said, “We
are very pleased to have Asheel Shah join EJF to lead our real estate
investment business. EJF believes that commercial real estate will be an
important component of the firm’s growth in the future. Given Asheel’s
experience in all facets of the real estate business, we believe he is
the right person to provide leadership in our real estate vertical.”
About EJF Capital
EJF Capital LLC is an SEC-registered1, employee-owned
alternative asset management firm headquartered outside of Washington,
DC. EJF manages approximately $6.9 billion2 in various hedge
fund and private equity fund strategies. The firm was founded in 2005 by
Manny Friedman and Neal Wilson along with a small team of professionals
from Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc. (“FBR”). Since inception,
EJF has focused on regulatory event driven themes in the financial
sector, including real estate.
1Registering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
does not imply any level of skill or training.
2As of August 31, 2018. Firm AUM includes $380.9 million of
uncalled capital.
