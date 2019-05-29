EJF Capital and Donatelli Development to Develop 262-Unit Mixed-Use Multifamily Project in Washington, D.C.-Area Opportunity Zone

EJF Capital LLC (“EJF”), Donatelli Development (“Donatelli”) and Blue
Skye Development today announced the development of a 262-unit
mixed-use, mixed-income, multifamily community in the Hill East
neighborhood of Southeast Washington, D.C. Hill East is a 67-acre master
planned development in an area certified as an “Opportunity Zone” under
the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (“TCJA”) which offers investors
attractive tax benefits to create economic growth. The approximately $95
million project is under construction and is expected to be completed in
August 2020. Eagle Bank is providing $59.5 million of construction
financing.
Located adjacent to the Stadium-Armory Metro station at the corner of 19th
Street and Massachusetts Avenue S.E., the project is only 1.6 miles east
of the U.S. Capitol and offers easy access to major employment areas
throughout Capitol Hill and downtown Washington D.C. The project will
also offer 13,000 square feet of retail.
“We are thrilled to partner with Donatelli Development on this project.
Hill East is a major Opportunity Zone development that will transform
the area just east of Capitol Hill and west of the Anacostia River,”
said EJF Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Neal Wilson. “This
anchor project will make a major contribution to the neighborhood by
adding hundreds of construction jobs and creating the momentum necessary
for the successful long-term growth of the Hill East neighborhood.”
Asheel Shah, EJF’s Senior Managing Director and Head of Real Estate
Development, praised the D.C. government for the foresight of setting
the Hill East development in motion. “Mayor Bowser, her team, and City
Council are executing on a vision for an area that brims with
potential,” he said. “We see tremendous possibilities for Hill East, and
we believe that in a short time the community will become a vibrant
neighborhood and viable housing extension of the Capitol Hill
neighborhood. We look forward to making meaningful contributions and
being a long-term member of this community.”
Christopher Donatelli, President and CEO of Donatelli Development, said,
“We are very pleased to partner with EJF, a company that shares our
vision and passion for high quality neighborhood development. EJF’s deep
knowledge of real estate development and of the Opportunity Zone program
will prove to make a great long term partner for us.”
Attractive Market
The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Statistical Area has strong economic
underpinnings and ranks as the fifth largest GDP in the nation at $535
billion, the fifth largest employment market with 3.35 million jobs, and
the third highest median household income in the U.S. at $99,700. Over
the past decade roughly 105,000 people have moved into the District,
attracted by walkable neighborhoods connected by Metro, burgeoning
restaurant and retail, and world-class entertainment and sports.
The Hill East neighborhood is planned to offer a robust set of
recreational amenities, which include a series of parks, plazas,
pathways and open spaces connecting Capitol Hill to the Anacostia River.
These vibrant spaces encourage community interaction and passive and
active recreation, and will be attractive to people of all ages who will
appreciate its convenience to Capitol Hill, downtown Washington D.C.,
colleges and universities, restaurants and entertainment.
“By offering convenient and affordable housing as part of the Hill East
project we are embracing the community as it exists today,” Wilson said.
“We have repeatedly witnessed displacement of low-income individuals
being pushed away from city centers and believe the revitalization of a
once-distressed community should not permanently displace
multi-generational residents and workers by being priced out of their
neighborhood. Hill East will enable low-income individuals to live, work
and study in the heart of the District.”
About EJF Capital
EJF Capital LLC is a global alternative asset management firm
headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. As of March 31, 2019, EJF
manages approximately $7.5 billion across a diverse group of alternative
asset strategies. The firm was founded in 2005 by Manny Friedman and
Neal Wilson.
Since inception, EJF has focused on regulatory event-driven investment
themes including its newly formed strategy to invest in Opportunity
Zones. In 2018, EJF hired Asheel Shah, former President and Chief
Investment Officer of the multifamily division at Kettler Inc., a
diversified real estate development company based in McLean, Va., to
head the Opportunity Zone investment strategy. Mr. Shah brings with him
over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry focused on
development, acquisitions, asset management, construction and equity
capital sourcing.
EJF is quickly building a track record of providing equity capital to
development projects in Opportunity Zones across the country. EJF is
developing Marriott International’s new Moxy Hotel in Oakland,
California and has purchased 510 acres in western Jasper County, South
Carolina, to develop a multi-phased industrial park that will serve the
Port of Savannah.
Donatelli Development
Donatelli Development is recognized as a pioneer in large-scale
multifamily projects in emerging neighborhoods throughout the District.
Donatelli has revitalized neighborhoods and introduced housing and
retail to traditionally underserved communities. The company has
delivered more than 4,400 multifamily units focusing on mixed-use,
transit-oriented projects adjacent to Metro stations in neighborhoods
across the city. Donatelli has received multiple accolades from the
Urban Land Institute, and the National Association of Home Builders for
community impact and design.
EJF OpZone Fund I
EJF formed the EJF OpZone Fund I LP (the “Fund”) to take advantage of
certain benefits provided by the TCJA. Benefits to U.S. taxable
investors include the ability for investors to (1) defer recognizing
recent capital gains for federal income tax purposes until 2026
(treatment of state capital gains varies by state), (2) reduce the
amount of capital gains recognized in 2026 by 15% (for investors
investing in 2019), and (3) eliminate any federal capital gains tax
generated from investments in the Fund (for investments held in the Fund
for ten years). EJF is targeting a capital raise of $300 million to $500
million for the Fund and EJF partners have made a substantial investment
in the Fund.
If you would like more information on the EJF OpZone Fund I LP, please
contact EJF Investor Relations at investorrelations@ejfcap.com.
