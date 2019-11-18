EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Annual Non-Financial Sector Accounts, 2018

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, 18 November 2019

PRESS RELEASE

ANNUAL NON-FINANCIAL SECTOR ACCOUNTS:

Year 2018

Annual non-financial sector accounts provide an overall description of the Greek economy, based on the analysis of the economic behavior of the institutional sectors constituting the economy (households and non-profit institutions serving households, non-financial corporations, financial corporations, general government) and the relations of the national economy with the rest of world.

The data presented in the current press release for year 2018 have been compiled based on the respective results of quarterly non financial sector accounts of year 2018. The data are provisional and are expected to be revised after the completion of works of the forthcoming revision of benchmark year of National Accounts from 2010 to 2015 (see announcementon 14-10-2019).

The evolution in the net lending/net borrowing of the total economy from the rest of the world for the years 2010-2018 is presented in Graph 1. In particular, in 2018 the external balance of goods and services recorded a deficit of 0.5 billion euro compared with a deficit of 1.8 billion euro recorded in 2017 (Table 1). Τhe total economy (S.1) presented, in 2018, net borrowing of 0.5 billion euro vis-à-vis the rest of the world (S.2), in comparison with 2017 when net lending was 0.1 billion euro (Table 1).

Table 1:

Evolution in the net lending/net borrowing of the Total Economy (in billion €)

Total economy (S.1) 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 (1) Imports of goods and services 69.5 66.9 63.4 59.9 62.1 55.8 54.3 61.3 67.20 (2) Exports of goods and services 50.0 52.9 54.8 54.8 57.8 55.9 53.1 59.5 66.70 (3) =(2)- External balance of goods and -19.5 -14.0 -8.5 -5.1 -4.3 0.1 -1.3 -1.8 -0.5 (1) services External balance of primary (4) incomes, current and capital -2.2 -3.2 3.9 5.4 4.1 3.6 1.9 1.9 -0.1 transfers (5)=(3)+(4) Net lending(+) / net borrowing(-) -21.7 -17.3 -4.6 0.3 -0.2 3.7 0.6 0.1 -0.5 Rest of the world (S.2) (6)=-(5) Net lending(+)/net borrowing(-) 21.7 17.3 4.6 -0.3 0.2 -3.7 -0.6 -0.1 0.5

*Small deviations in sums or the rates of change are due to rounding

1