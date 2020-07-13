|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Building Activity, April 2020
07/13/2020 | 05:11am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Piraeus, July 13, 2020
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
Building Activity Survey: April 2020
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the provisional data, for the month April 2020, of the Building Activity Survey. More specifically:
-
The Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, in April 2020 which is calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 973. This figure corresponds to 194.8 thousand m2 of surface and 961.9 thousand m3 of volume, reflecting, respectively, a 22.4% decrease in the number of building permits, a 21.8% decrease in surface and an 18.7% decrease in volume, compared with the corresponding month of 2019 (Table 1).
-
The building permits for the Private Building Activity issued in Greece in April 2020 amounted to 960. This figure corresponds to 194.3 thousand m2 of surface and 960.4 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the same month of 2019 there is a 22.8% decrease in the number of building permits, a 20.5% decrease in surface and a 17.5% decrease in volume (Table 2).
-
The building permits for the Public Building Activity issued in Greece in April 2020 amounted to 13. This figure corresponds to 0.5 thousand m2 of surface and 1.5 thousand m3 of volume. Public Building Activity accounted for 0.2% of the total building volume in April 2020.
-
In the last twelve months, from May 2019 until April 2020, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 18,348. This figure corresponds to 4,040.2 thousand m2 of surface and 17,656.3 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the corresponding period from May 2018 until April 2019, there is a 20.4% increase in the number of building permits, a 19.5% increase in surface and an 18.8% increase in volume (Table 3).
-
In the same period, from May 2019 until April 2020, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 20.9% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 21.5% increase in surface and a 21.3% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period from May 2018 to April 2019 (Table 4). During the same period, Public Building Activity accounted for 2.0% of the total building volume.
-
During the period January - April 2020, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece recorded a 24.4% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 31.6% increase in surface and a 31.4% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period of 2019 (Table 5). During the same period, January - April 2020, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 23.8% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 31.1% increase in surface and a 31.0% increase in volume, in comparison with the corresponding period of January - April 2019 (Table 6).
|
Information for methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Business Statistics Division
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section
|
E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini
|
Tel.: +30 213 135 2056
|
Fax: +30 213 135 2443
|
E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr
Table 1. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), April 2019 and 2020*
|
Region
|
Number of Building Permits
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
April
|
Change
(%)
|
April
|
Change
(%)
|
April
|
Change
(%)
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
|
80
|
49
|
-38.8
|
19.4
|
13.4
|
-31.2
|
82.9
|
45.8
|
-44.8
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
196
|
141
|
-28.1
|
43.0
|
32.8
|
-23.8
|
174.6
|
195.4
|
11.9
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
18
|
12
|
-33.3
|
2.3
|
5.5
|
135.5
|
10.7
|
32.7
|
205.0
|
Thessalia
|
86
|
52
|
-39.5
|
21.0
|
12.2
|
-42.1
|
185.1
|
57.4
|
-69.0
|
Ipeiros
|
49
|
35
|
-28.6
|
16.9
|
6.1
|
-64.0
|
89.8
|
19.2
|
-78.6
|
Ionia Nisia
|
97
|
71
|
-26.8
|
13.4
|
11.4
|
-14.3
|
42.7
|
38.2
|
-10.6
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
58
|
52
|
-10.3
|
8.4
|
9.6
|
14.8
|
30.7
|
36.0
|
17.2
|
Sterea Ellada
|
60
|
55
|
-8.3
|
9.2
|
11.2
|
22.2
|
52.2
|
57.4
|
9.9
|
Peloponnisos
|
88
|
77
|
-12.5
|
9.9
|
11.4
|
14.9
|
34.7
|
40.7
|
17.5
|
Attiki
|
292
|
185
|
-36.6
|
69.3
|
46.4
|
-33.0
|
359.5
|
318.0
|
-11.5
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
29
|
16
|
-44.8
|
1.6
|
2.0
|
27.0
|
5.6
|
7.3
|
31.1
|
Notio Aigaio
|
97
|
101
|
4.1
|
16.9
|
16.0
|
-5.1
|
56.6
|
53.4
|
-5.6
|
Kriti
|
104
|
127
|
22.1
|
18.1
|
16.9
|
-6.3
|
58.1
|
60.3
|
3.8
|
Greece, Total
|
1,254
|
973
|
-22.4
|
249.2
|
194.8
|
-21.8
|
1,183.2
|
961.9
|
-18.7
*Provisional data for April 2020
- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
Table 2. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), April 2019 and 2020*
|
Region
|
Number of Building Permits
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
April
|
Change
(%)
|
April
|
Change
(%)
|
April
|
Change
(%)
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
|
80
|
49
|
-38.8
|
19.4
|
13.4
|
-31.2
|
82.9
|
45.8
|
-44.8
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
196
|
139
|
-29.1
|
43.0
|
32.7
|
-23.9
|
174.6
|
195.2
|
11.8
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
18
|
12
|
-33.3
|
2.3
|
5.5
|
135.5
|
10.7
|
32.7
|
205.0
|
Thessalia
|
85
|
52
|
-38.8
|
20.5
|
12.2
|
-40.4
|
183.2
|
57.4
|
-68.6
|
Ipeiros
|
49
|
35
|
-28.6
|
16.9
|
6.1
|
-64.0
|
89.8
|
19.2
|
-78.6
|
Ionia Nisia
|
97
|
71
|
-26.8
|
13.4
|
11.4
|
-14.3
|
42.7
|
38.2
|
-10.6
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
57
|
50
|
-12.3
|
8.4
|
9.6
|
14.8
|
30.7
|
36.0
|
17.2
|
Sterea Ellada
|
60
|
55
|
-8.3
|
9.2
|
11.2
|
22.2
|
52.2
|
57.4
|
9.9
|
Peloponnisos
|
87
|
76
|
-12.6
|
9.7
|
11.4
|
17.3
|
33.8
|
40.7
|
20.5
|
Attiki
|
289
|
185
|
-36.0
|
65.6
|
46.4
|
-29.3
|
344.3
|
318.0
|
-7.6
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
29
|
15
|
-48.3
|
1.6
|
2.0
|
27.0
|
5.6
|
7.3
|
31.1
|
Notio Aigaio
|
96
|
96
|
0.0
|
16.9
|
15.6
|
-7.6
|
56.6
|
52.1
|
-7.8
|
Kriti
|
101
|
125
|
23.8
|
17.9
|
16.9
|
-5.4
|
57.3
|
60.3
|
5.3
|
Greece, Total
|
1,244
|
960
|
-22.8
|
244.6
|
194.3
|
-20.5
|
1,164.4
|
960.4
|
-17.5
* Provisional data for April 2020
- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
Table 3. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), May 2018 - April 2019 and
May 2019 - April 2020*
|
Region
|
Number of Building Permits
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
May - April
|
Change
(%)
|
May - April
|
Change
(%)
|
May - April
|
Change
(%)
|
2018-2019
|
2019-2020
|
2018-2019
|
2019-2020
|
2018-2019
|
2019-2020
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
|
566
|
928
|
64.0
|
124.5
|
208.6
|
67.6
|
496.8
|
778.3
|
56.7
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
2,250
|
2,717
|
20.8
|
532.9
|
595.1
|
11.7
|
2,650.5
|
3,192.5
|
20.4
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
233
|
237
|
1.7
|
71.9
|
66.2
|
-7.9
|
420.9
|
384.9
|
-8.6
|
Thessalia
|
875
|
1,096
|
25.3
|
205.1
|
259.5
|
26.5
|
1,064.2
|
1,292.0
|
21.4
|
Ipeiros
|
517
|
636
|
23.0
|
148.0
|
169.5
|
14.6
|
604.6
|
731.4
|
21.0
|
Ionia Nisia
|
1,044
|
1,304
|
24.9
|
228.2
|
247.2
|
8.3
|
769.7
|
813.4
|
5.7
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
1,120
|
1,122
|
0.2
|
175.7
|
196.5
|
11.9
|
669.7
|
831.3
|
24.1
|
Sterea Ellada
|
965
|
960
|
-0.5
|
214.5
|
173.9
|
-18.9
|
1,104.4
|
910.2
|
-17.6
|
Peloponnisos
|
1,284
|
1,368
|
6.5
|
214.8
|
204.0
|
-5.0
|
864.8
|
831.3
|
-3.9
|
Attiki
|
3,200
|
3,762
|
17.6
|
735.0
|
1,054.1
|
43.4
|
3,599.8
|
4,751.5
|
32.0
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
413
|
451
|
9.2
|
49.4
|
60.4
|
22.2
|
181.5
|
220.8
|
21.7
|
Notio Aigaio
|
1,592
|
1,989
|
24.9
|
359.7
|
393.4
|
9.4
|
1,224.3
|
1,364.5
|
11.5
|
Kriti
|
1,175
|
1,778
|
51.3
|
321.7
|
411.8
|
28.0
|
1,214.8
|
1,554.4
|
28.0
|
Greece, Total
|
15,234
|
18,348
|
20.4
|
3,381.3
|
4,040.2
|
19.5
|
14,865.8
|
17,656.3
|
18.8
* Provisional data for April 2020
- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
Table 4. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), May 2018 - April 2019 and
May 2019 - April 2020*
|
Region
|
Number of Building Permits
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
May - April
|
Change
(%)
|
May - April
|
Change
(%)
|
May - April
|
Change
(%)
|
2018-2019
|
2019-2020
|
2018-2019
|
2019-2020
|
2018-2019
|
2019-2020
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
|
565
|
921
|
63.0
|
124.5
|
207.0
|
66.3
|
496.7
|
768.5
|
54.7
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
2,224
|
2,704
|
21.6
|
526.4
|
580.6
|
10.3
|
2,611.3
|
3,052.6
|
16.9
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
229
|
236
|
3.1
|
57.5
|
62.0
|
7.9
|
267.7
|
369.3
|
38.0
|
Thessalia
|
862
|
1,088
|
26.2
|
198.1
|
255.7
|
29.0
|
1,034.2
|
1,276.6
|
23.4
|
Ipeiros
|
514
|
630
|
22.6
|
147.5
|
167.9
|
13.8
|
603.1
|
725.4
|
20.3
|
Ionia Nisia
|
1,042
|
1,304
|
25.1
|
227.4
|
247.2
|
8.7
|
766.5
|
813.4
|
6.1
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
1,110
|
1,113
|
0.3
|
165.5
|
181.8
|
9.8
|
615.8
|
773.6
|
25.6
|
Sterea Ellada
|
956
|
954
|
-0.2
|
194.5
|
172.1
|
-11.5
|
999.5
|
903.9
|
-9.6
|
Peloponnisos
|
1,263
|
1,360
|
7.7
|
199.2
|
202.0
|
1.4
|
804.2
|
823.3
|
2.4
|
Attiki
|
3,175
|
3,738
|
17.7
|
719.2
|
1,043.3
|
45.1
|
3,518.8
|
4,696.9
|
33.5
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
406
|
447
|
10.1
|
48.3
|
60.1
|
24.5
|
175.2
|
219.5
|
25.3
|
Notio Aigaio
|
1,582
|
1,978
|
25.0
|
354.3
|
390.8
|
10.3
|
1,201.3
|
1,354.5
|
12.8
|
Kriti
|
1,159
|
1,767
|
52.5
|
311.2
|
406.7
|
30.7
|
1,176.7
|
1,534.3
|
30.4
|
Greece, Total
|
15,087
|
18,240
|
20.9
|
3,273.5
|
3,977.1
|
21.5
|
14,271.0
|
17,311.8
|
21.3
* Provisional data for April 2020
- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
Table 5. Total Building Activity, by Region, January - April 2019 and 2020*
|
Region
|
Number of Building Permits
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
January - April
|
Change
(%)
|
January - April
|
Change
(%)
|
January - April
|
Change
(%)
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
|
221
|
240
|
8.6
|
45.1
|
52.0
|
15.4
|
177.1
|
174.6
|
-1.4
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
621
|
773
|
24.5
|
130.5
|
171.5
|
31.5
|
596.1
|
830.6
|
39.4
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
55
|
69
|
25.5
|
10.0
|
12.6
|
25.9
|
42.2
|
63.3
|
50.0
|
Thessalia
|
240
|
298
|
24.2
|
47.9
|
65.0
|
35.6
|
309.2
|
323.5
|
4.6
|
Ipeiros
|
127
|
176
|
38.6
|
35.3
|
40.3
|
14.0
|
155.6
|
202.1
|
29.8
|
Ionia Nisia
|
339
|
401
|
18.3
|
47.6
|
74.2
|
56.1
|
153.4
|
247.9
|
61.6
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
230
|
283
|
23.0
|
34.3
|
40.6
|
18.3
|
129.2
|
167.4
|
29.6
|
Sterea Ellada
|
216
|
258
|
19.4
|
35.9
|
62.9
|
75.3
|
204.7
|
341.7
|
67.0
|
Peloponnisos
|
356
|
397
|
11.5
|
49.8
|
61.6
|
23.7
|
186.2
|
244.4
|
31.3
|
Attiki
|
957
|
1,076
|
12.4
|
192.0
|
281.1
|
46.4
|
792.2
|
1,206.0
|
52.2
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
109
|
126
|
15.6
|
12.3
|
14.3
|
16.2
|
45.1
|
48.1
|
6.5
|
Notio Aigaio
|
451
|
653
|
44.8
|
91.0
|
99.0
|
8.8
|
315.6
|
313.1
|
-0.8
|
Kriti
|
349
|
561
|
60.7
|
87.8
|
103.6
|
18.0
|
379.8
|
420.2
|
10.6
|
Greece, Total
|
4,271
|
5,311
|
24.4
|
819.5
|
1,078.7
|
31.6
|
3,486.5
|
4,583.0
|
31.4
* Provisional data for April 2020
- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
Table 6. Private Building Activity, by Region, January -April 2019 and 2020*
|
Region
|
Number of Building Permits
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
January - April
|
Change
(%)
|
January - April
|
Change
(%)
|
January - April
|
Change
(%)
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
|
221
|
240
|
8.6
|
45.1
|
52.0
|
15.4
|
177.1
|
174.6
|
-1.4
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
620
|
769
|
24.0
|
130.5
|
170.6
|
30.8
|
596.0
|
826.6
|
38.7
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
54
|
69
|
27.8
|
10.0
|
12.6
|
25.9
|
42.2
|
63.3
|
50.0
|
Thessalia
|
238
|
295
|
23.9
|
47.4
|
64.6
|
36.3
|
307.3
|
322.2
|
4.8
|
Ipeiros
|
127
|
174
|
37.0
|
35.3
|
40.1
|
13.6
|
155.6
|
201.5
|
29.5
|
Ionia Nisia
|
339
|
401
|
18.3
|
47.6
|
74.2
|
56.1
|
153.4
|
247.9
|
61.6
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
229
|
276
|
20.5
|
34.3
|
39.6
|
15.4
|
129.2
|
164.1
|
27.0
|
Sterea Ellada
|
216
|
254
|
17.6
|
35.9
|
61.4
|
71.1
|
204.7
|
336.3
|
64.3
|
Peloponnisos
|
350
|
394
|
12.6
|
47.4
|
60.6
|
27.8
|
173.0
|
240.1
|
38.8
|
Attiki
|
952
|
1,065
|
11.9
|
188.3
|
275.9
|
46.5
|
777.0
|
1,181.0
|
52.0
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
109
|
123
|
12.8
|
12.3
|
14.0
|
13.6
|
45.1
|
46.8
|
3.6
|
Notio Aigaio
|
450
|
644
|
43.1
|
91.0
|
96.7
|
6.3
|
315.6
|
304.0
|
-3.7
|
Kriti
|
345
|
557
|
61.4
|
87.6
|
103.3
|
18.0
|
378.7
|
418.0
|
10.4
|
Greece, Total
|
4,250
|
5,261
|
23.8
|
812.6
|
1,065.5
|
31.1
|
3,455.1
|
4,526.3
|
31.0
* Provisional data for April 2020
- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.
Graph 1. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), April 2019 and 2020*
400
350
300
Volume(inthousandm3)
250
200
150
100
50
0
AnatolikiMakedonia,
ThrakiKentrikiMakedonia
DytikiMakedonia
Thessalia
IpeirosIoniaNisia
DytikiEllada
StereaEllada
Peloponnisos
Attiki
VoreioAigaio
NotioAigaio
Kriti
*Provisional data for April 2020
Graph 2. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), May 2018 - April 2019 and
May 2019 - April 2020*
5,000
4,500
4,000
Volume(inthousandm3)
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
2018-2019 2019-2020
AnatolikiMakedonia,
Thraki
KentrikiMakedonia
DytikiMakedonia
Thessalia
IpeirosIoniaNisia
DytikiEllada
StereaEllada
Peloponnisos
Attiki
VoreioAigaio
NotioAigaio
Kriti
* Provisional data for April 2020 5
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 09:10:04 UTC
