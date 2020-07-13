EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Building Activity, April 2020

Log in
07/13/2020 | 05:11am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

Piraeus, July 13, 2020

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Building Activity Survey: April 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the provisional data, for the month April 2020, of the Building Activity Survey. More specifically:

  • The Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, in April 2020 which is calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 973. This figure corresponds to 194.8 thousand m2 of surface and 961.9 thousand m3 of volume, reflecting, respectively, a 22.4% decrease in the number of building permits, a 21.8% decrease in surface and an 18.7% decrease in volume, compared with the corresponding month of 2019 (Table 1).

  • The building permits for the Private Building Activity issued in Greece in April 2020 amounted to 960. This figure corresponds to 194.3 thousand m2 of surface and 960.4 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the same month of 2019 there is a 22.8% decrease in the number of building permits, a 20.5% decrease in surface and a 17.5% decrease in volume (Table 2).

  • The building permits for the Public Building Activity issued in Greece in April 2020 amounted to 13. This figure corresponds to 0.5 thousand m2 of surface and 1.5 thousand m3 of volume. Public Building Activity accounted for 0.2% of the total building volume in April 2020.

  • In the last twelve months, from May 2019 until April 2020, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 18,348. This figure corresponds to 4,040.2 thousand m2 of surface and 17,656.3 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the corresponding period from May 2018 until April 2019, there is a 20.4% increase in the number of building permits, a 19.5% increase in surface and an 18.8% increase in volume (Table 3).

  • In the same period, from May 2019 until April 2020, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 20.9% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 21.5% increase in surface and a 21.3% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period from May 2018 to April 2019 (Table 4). During the same period, Public Building Activity accounted for 2.0% of the total building volume.

  • During the period January - April 2020, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece recorded a 24.4% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 31.6% increase in surface and a 31.4% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period of 2019 (Table 5). During the same period, January - April 2020, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 23.8% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 31.1% increase in surface and a 31.0% increase in volume, in comparison with the corresponding period of January - April 2019 (Table 6).

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel.: +30 213 135 2056

Fax: +30 213 135 2443

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

Table 1. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), April 2019 and 2020*

Region

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

April

Change

(%)

April

Change

(%)

April

Change

(%)

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

80

49

-38.8

19.4

13.4

-31.2

82.9

45.8

-44.8

Kentriki Makedonia

196

141

-28.1

43.0

32.8

-23.8

174.6

195.4

11.9

Dytiki Makedonia

18

12

-33.3

2.3

5.5

135.5

10.7

32.7

205.0

Thessalia

86

52

-39.5

21.0

12.2

-42.1

185.1

57.4

-69.0

Ipeiros

49

35

-28.6

16.9

6.1

-64.0

89.8

19.2

-78.6

Ionia Nisia

97

71

-26.8

13.4

11.4

-14.3

42.7

38.2

-10.6

Dytiki Ellada

58

52

-10.3

8.4

9.6

14.8

30.7

36.0

17.2

Sterea Ellada

60

55

-8.3

9.2

11.2

22.2

52.2

57.4

9.9

Peloponnisos

88

77

-12.5

9.9

11.4

14.9

34.7

40.7

17.5

Attiki

292

185

-36.6

69.3

46.4

-33.0

359.5

318.0

-11.5

Voreio Aigaio

29

16

-44.8

1.6

2.0

27.0

5.6

7.3

31.1

Notio Aigaio

97

101

4.1

16.9

16.0

-5.1

56.6

53.4

-5.6

Kriti

104

127

22.1

18.1

16.9

-6.3

58.1

60.3

3.8

Greece, Total

1,254

973

-22.4

249.2

194.8

-21.8

1,183.2

961.9

-18.7

*Provisional data for April 2020

- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Table 2. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), April 2019 and 2020*

Region

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

April

Change

(%)

April

Change

(%)

April

Change

(%)

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

80

49

-38.8

19.4

13.4

-31.2

82.9

45.8

-44.8

Kentriki Makedonia

196

139

-29.1

43.0

32.7

-23.9

174.6

195.2

11.8

Dytiki Makedonia

18

12

-33.3

2.3

5.5

135.5

10.7

32.7

205.0

Thessalia

85

52

-38.8

20.5

12.2

-40.4

183.2

57.4

-68.6

Ipeiros

49

35

-28.6

16.9

6.1

-64.0

89.8

19.2

-78.6

Ionia Nisia

97

71

-26.8

13.4

11.4

-14.3

42.7

38.2

-10.6

Dytiki Ellada

57

50

-12.3

8.4

9.6

14.8

30.7

36.0

17.2

Sterea Ellada

60

55

-8.3

9.2

11.2

22.2

52.2

57.4

9.9

Peloponnisos

87

76

-12.6

9.7

11.4

17.3

33.8

40.7

20.5

Attiki

289

185

-36.0

65.6

46.4

-29.3

344.3

318.0

-7.6

Voreio Aigaio

29

15

-48.3

1.6

2.0

27.0

5.6

7.3

31.1

Notio Aigaio

96

96

0.0

16.9

15.6

-7.6

56.6

52.1

-7.8

Kriti

101

125

23.8

17.9

16.9

-5.4

57.3

60.3

5.3

Greece, Total

1,244

960

-22.8

244.6

194.3

-20.5

1,164.4

960.4

-17.5

* Provisional data for April 2020

- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Table 3. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), May 2018 - April 2019 and

May 2019 - April 2020*

Region

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

May - April

Change

(%)

May - April

Change

(%)

May - April

Change

(%)

2018-2019

2019-2020

2018-2019

2019-2020

2018-2019

2019-2020

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

566

928

64.0

124.5

208.6

67.6

496.8

778.3

56.7

Kentriki Makedonia

2,250

2,717

20.8

532.9

595.1

11.7

2,650.5

3,192.5

20.4

Dytiki Makedonia

233

237

1.7

71.9

66.2

-7.9

420.9

384.9

-8.6

Thessalia

875

1,096

25.3

205.1

259.5

26.5

1,064.2

1,292.0

21.4

Ipeiros

517

636

23.0

148.0

169.5

14.6

604.6

731.4

21.0

Ionia Nisia

1,044

1,304

24.9

228.2

247.2

8.3

769.7

813.4

5.7

Dytiki Ellada

1,120

1,122

0.2

175.7

196.5

11.9

669.7

831.3

24.1

Sterea Ellada

965

960

-0.5

214.5

173.9

-18.9

1,104.4

910.2

-17.6

Peloponnisos

1,284

1,368

6.5

214.8

204.0

-5.0

864.8

831.3

-3.9

Attiki

3,200

3,762

17.6

735.0

1,054.1

43.4

3,599.8

4,751.5

32.0

Voreio Aigaio

413

451

9.2

49.4

60.4

22.2

181.5

220.8

21.7

Notio Aigaio

1,592

1,989

24.9

359.7

393.4

9.4

1,224.3

1,364.5

11.5

Kriti

1,175

1,778

51.3

321.7

411.8

28.0

1,214.8

1,554.4

28.0

Greece, Total

15,234

18,348

20.4

3,381.3

4,040.2

19.5

14,865.8

17,656.3

18.8

* Provisional data for April 2020

- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Table 4. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), May 2018 - April 2019 and

May 2019 - April 2020*

Region

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

May - April

Change

(%)

May - April

Change

(%)

May - April

Change

(%)

2018-2019

2019-2020

2018-2019

2019-2020

2018-2019

2019-2020

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

565

921

63.0

124.5

207.0

66.3

496.7

768.5

54.7

Kentriki Makedonia

2,224

2,704

21.6

526.4

580.6

10.3

2,611.3

3,052.6

16.9

Dytiki Makedonia

229

236

3.1

57.5

62.0

7.9

267.7

369.3

38.0

Thessalia

862

1,088

26.2

198.1

255.7

29.0

1,034.2

1,276.6

23.4

Ipeiros

514

630

22.6

147.5

167.9

13.8

603.1

725.4

20.3

Ionia Nisia

1,042

1,304

25.1

227.4

247.2

8.7

766.5

813.4

6.1

Dytiki Ellada

1,110

1,113

0.3

165.5

181.8

9.8

615.8

773.6

25.6

Sterea Ellada

956

954

-0.2

194.5

172.1

-11.5

999.5

903.9

-9.6

Peloponnisos

1,263

1,360

7.7

199.2

202.0

1.4

804.2

823.3

2.4

Attiki

3,175

3,738

17.7

719.2

1,043.3

45.1

3,518.8

4,696.9

33.5

Voreio Aigaio

406

447

10.1

48.3

60.1

24.5

175.2

219.5

25.3

Notio Aigaio

1,582

1,978

25.0

354.3

390.8

10.3

1,201.3

1,354.5

12.8

Kriti

1,159

1,767

52.5

311.2

406.7

30.7

1,176.7

1,534.3

30.4

Greece, Total

15,087

18,240

20.9

3,273.5

3,977.1

21.5

14,271.0

17,311.8

21.3

* Provisional data for April 2020

- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Table 5. Total Building Activity, by Region, January - April 2019 and 2020*

Region

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

January - April

Change

(%)

January - April

Change

(%)

January - April

Change

(%)

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

221

240

8.6

45.1

52.0

15.4

177.1

174.6

-1.4

Kentriki Makedonia

621

773

24.5

130.5

171.5

31.5

596.1

830.6

39.4

Dytiki Makedonia

55

69

25.5

10.0

12.6

25.9

42.2

63.3

50.0

Thessalia

240

298

24.2

47.9

65.0

35.6

309.2

323.5

4.6

Ipeiros

127

176

38.6

35.3

40.3

14.0

155.6

202.1

29.8

Ionia Nisia

339

401

18.3

47.6

74.2

56.1

153.4

247.9

61.6

Dytiki Ellada

230

283

23.0

34.3

40.6

18.3

129.2

167.4

29.6

Sterea Ellada

216

258

19.4

35.9

62.9

75.3

204.7

341.7

67.0

Peloponnisos

356

397

11.5

49.8

61.6

23.7

186.2

244.4

31.3

Attiki

957

1,076

12.4

192.0

281.1

46.4

792.2

1,206.0

52.2

Voreio Aigaio

109

126

15.6

12.3

14.3

16.2

45.1

48.1

6.5

Notio Aigaio

451

653

44.8

91.0

99.0

8.8

315.6

313.1

-0.8

Kriti

349

561

60.7

87.8

103.6

18.0

379.8

420.2

10.6

Greece, Total

4,271

5,311

24.4

819.5

1,078.7

31.6

3,486.5

4,583.0

31.4

* Provisional data for April 2020

- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Table 6. Private Building Activity, by Region, January -April 2019 and 2020*

Region

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

January - April

Change

(%)

January - April

Change

(%)

January - April

Change

(%)

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

221

240

8.6

45.1

52.0

15.4

177.1

174.6

-1.4

Kentriki Makedonia

620

769

24.0

130.5

170.6

30.8

596.0

826.6

38.7

Dytiki Makedonia

54

69

27.8

10.0

12.6

25.9

42.2

63.3

50.0

Thessalia

238

295

23.9

47.4

64.6

36.3

307.3

322.2

4.8

Ipeiros

127

174

37.0

35.3

40.1

13.6

155.6

201.5

29.5

Ionia Nisia

339

401

18.3

47.6

74.2

56.1

153.4

247.9

61.6

Dytiki Ellada

229

276

20.5

34.3

39.6

15.4

129.2

164.1

27.0

Sterea Ellada

216

254

17.6

35.9

61.4

71.1

204.7

336.3

64.3

Peloponnisos

350

394

12.6

47.4

60.6

27.8

173.0

240.1

38.8

Attiki

952

1,065

11.9

188.3

275.9

46.5

777.0

1,181.0

52.0

Voreio Aigaio

109

123

12.8

12.3

14.0

13.6

45.1

46.8

3.6

Notio Aigaio

450

644

43.1

91.0

96.7

6.3

315.6

304.0

-3.7

Kriti

345

557

61.4

87.6

103.3

18.0

378.7

418.0

10.4

Greece, Total

4,250

5,261

23.8

812.6

1,065.5

31.1

3,455.1

4,526.3

31.0

* Provisional data for April 2020

- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Graph 1. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), April 2019 and 2020*

400

350

300

Volume(inthousandm3)

250

200

150

100

50

0

AnatolikiMakedonia,

ThrakiKentrikiMakedonia

DytikiMakedonia

Thessalia

IpeirosIoniaNisia

DytikiEllada

StereaEllada

Peloponnisos

Attiki

VoreioAigaio

NotioAigaio

Kriti

*Provisional data for April 2020

Graph 2. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), May 2018 - April 2019 and

May 2019 - April 2020*

5,000

4,500

4,000

Volume(inthousandm3)

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

2018-2019 2019-2020

AnatolikiMakedonia,

Thraki

KentrikiMakedonia

DytikiMakedonia

Thessalia

IpeirosIoniaNisia

DytikiEllada

StereaEllada

Peloponnisos

Attiki

VoreioAigaio

NotioAigaio

Kriti

* Provisional data for April 2020 5

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 09:10:04 UTC
