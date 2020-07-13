EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Building Activity, April 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

Piraeus, July 13, 2020

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Building Activity Survey: April 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the provisional data, for the month April 2020, of the Building Activity Survey. More specifically:

 The Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, in April 2020 which is calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 973. This figure corresponds to 194.8 thousand m2 of surface and 961.9 thousand m3 of volume, reflecting, respectively, a 22.4% decrease in the number of building permits, a 21.8% decrease in surface and an 18.7% decrease in volume, compared with the corresponding month of 2019 (Table 1).

 The building permits for the Private Building Activity issued in Greece in April 2020 amounted to 960. This figure corresponds to 194.3 thousand m2 of surface and 960.4 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the same month of 2019 there is a 22.8% decrease in the number of building permits, a 20.5% decrease in surface and a 17.5% decrease in volume (Table 2).

 The building permits for the Public Building Activity issued in Greece in April 2020 amounted to 13. This figure corresponds to 0.5 thousand m2 of surface and 1.5 thousand m3 of volume. Public Building Activity accounted for 0.2% of the total building volume in April 2020.

 In the last twelve months, from May 2019 until April 2020, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 18,348. This figure corresponds to 4,040.2 thousand m2 of surface and 17,656.3 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the corresponding period from May 2018 until April 2019, there is a 20.4% increase in the number of building permits, a 19.5% increase in surface and an 18.8% increase in volume (Table 3).

 In the same period, from May 2019 until April 2020, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 20.9% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 21.5% increase in surface and a 21.3% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period from May 2018 to April 2019 (Table 4). During the same period, Public Building Activity accounted for 2.0% of the total building volume.

 During the period January - April 2020, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece recorded a 24.4% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 31.6% increase in surface and a 31.4% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period of 2019 (Table 5). During the same period, January - April 2020, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 23.8% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 31.1% increase in surface and a 31.0% increase in volume, in comparison with the corresponding period of January - April 2019 (Table 6).

Information for methodological issues: Information for data provision: Business Statistics Division Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini Tel.: +30 213 135 2056 Fax: +30 213 135 2443 E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

Table 1. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), April 2019 and 2020*

Region Number of Building Permits Surface (in thousand m2) Volume (in thousand m3) April Change (%) April Change (%) April Change (%) 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki 80 49 -38.8 19.4 13.4 -31.2 82.9 45.8 -44.8 Kentriki Makedonia 196 141 -28.1 43.0 32.8 -23.8 174.6 195.4 11.9 Dytiki Makedonia 18 12 -33.3 2.3 5.5 135.5 10.7 32.7 205.0 Thessalia 86 52 -39.5 21.0 12.2 -42.1 185.1 57.4 -69.0 Ipeiros 49 35 -28.6 16.9 6.1 -64.0 89.8 19.2 -78.6 Ionia Nisia 97 71 -26.8 13.4 11.4 -14.3 42.7 38.2 -10.6 Dytiki Ellada 58 52 -10.3 8.4 9.6 14.8 30.7 36.0 17.2 Sterea Ellada 60 55 -8.3 9.2 11.2 22.2 52.2 57.4 9.9 Peloponnisos 88 77 -12.5 9.9 11.4 14.9 34.7 40.7 17.5 Attiki 292 185 -36.6 69.3 46.4 -33.0 359.5 318.0 -11.5 Voreio Aigaio 29 16 -44.8 1.6 2.0 27.0 5.6 7.3 31.1 Notio Aigaio 97 101 4.1 16.9 16.0 -5.1 56.6 53.4 -5.6 Kriti 104 127 22.1 18.1 16.9 -6.3 58.1 60.3 3.8 Greece, Total 1,254 973 -22.4 249.2 194.8 -21.8 1,183.2 961.9 -18.7

*Provisional data for April 2020

- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Table 2. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), April 2019 and 2020*

Region Number of Building Permits Surface (in thousand m2) Volume (in thousand m3) April Change (%) April Change (%) April Change (%) 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki 80 49 -38.8 19.4 13.4 -31.2 82.9 45.8 -44.8 Kentriki Makedonia 196 139 -29.1 43.0 32.7 -23.9 174.6 195.2 11.8 Dytiki Makedonia 18 12 -33.3 2.3 5.5 135.5 10.7 32.7 205.0 Thessalia 85 52 -38.8 20.5 12.2 -40.4 183.2 57.4 -68.6 Ipeiros 49 35 -28.6 16.9 6.1 -64.0 89.8 19.2 -78.6 Ionia Nisia 97 71 -26.8 13.4 11.4 -14.3 42.7 38.2 -10.6 Dytiki Ellada 57 50 -12.3 8.4 9.6 14.8 30.7 36.0 17.2 Sterea Ellada 60 55 -8.3 9.2 11.2 22.2 52.2 57.4 9.9 Peloponnisos 87 76 -12.6 9.7 11.4 17.3 33.8 40.7 20.5 Attiki 289 185 -36.0 65.6 46.4 -29.3 344.3 318.0 -7.6 Voreio Aigaio 29 15 -48.3 1.6 2.0 27.0 5.6 7.3 31.1 Notio Aigaio 96 96 0.0 16.9 15.6 -7.6 56.6 52.1 -7.8 Kriti 101 125 23.8 17.9 16.9 -5.4 57.3 60.3 5.3 Greece, Total 1,244 960 -22.8 244.6 194.3 -20.5 1,164.4 960.4 -17.5

* Provisional data for April 2020

- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Table 3. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), May 2018 - April 2019 and

May 2019 - April 2020*

Region Number of Building Permits Surface (in thousand m2) Volume (in thousand m3) May - April Change (%) May - April Change (%) May - April Change (%) 2018-2019 2019-2020 2018-2019 2019-2020 2018-2019 2019-2020 Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki 566 928 64.0 124.5 208.6 67.6 496.8 778.3 56.7 Kentriki Makedonia 2,250 2,717 20.8 532.9 595.1 11.7 2,650.5 3,192.5 20.4 Dytiki Makedonia 233 237 1.7 71.9 66.2 -7.9 420.9 384.9 -8.6 Thessalia 875 1,096 25.3 205.1 259.5 26.5 1,064.2 1,292.0 21.4 Ipeiros 517 636 23.0 148.0 169.5 14.6 604.6 731.4 21.0 Ionia Nisia 1,044 1,304 24.9 228.2 247.2 8.3 769.7 813.4 5.7 Dytiki Ellada 1,120 1,122 0.2 175.7 196.5 11.9 669.7 831.3 24.1 Sterea Ellada 965 960 -0.5 214.5 173.9 -18.9 1,104.4 910.2 -17.6 Peloponnisos 1,284 1,368 6.5 214.8 204.0 -5.0 864.8 831.3 -3.9 Attiki 3,200 3,762 17.6 735.0 1,054.1 43.4 3,599.8 4,751.5 32.0 Voreio Aigaio 413 451 9.2 49.4 60.4 22.2 181.5 220.8 21.7 Notio Aigaio 1,592 1,989 24.9 359.7 393.4 9.4 1,224.3 1,364.5 11.5 Kriti 1,175 1,778 51.3 321.7 411.8 28.0 1,214.8 1,554.4 28.0 Greece, Total 15,234 18,348 20.4 3,381.3 4,040.2 19.5 14,865.8 17,656.3 18.8

* Provisional data for April 2020

- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Table 4. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), May 2018 - April 2019 and

May 2019 - April 2020*

Region Number of Building Permits Surface (in thousand m2) Volume (in thousand m3) May - April Change (%) May - April Change (%) May - April Change (%) 2018-2019 2019-2020 2018-2019 2019-2020 2018-2019 2019-2020 Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki 565 921 63.0 124.5 207.0 66.3 496.7 768.5 54.7 Kentriki Makedonia 2,224 2,704 21.6 526.4 580.6 10.3 2,611.3 3,052.6 16.9 Dytiki Makedonia 229 236 3.1 57.5 62.0 7.9 267.7 369.3 38.0 Thessalia 862 1,088 26.2 198.1 255.7 29.0 1,034.2 1,276.6 23.4 Ipeiros 514 630 22.6 147.5 167.9 13.8 603.1 725.4 20.3 Ionia Nisia 1,042 1,304 25.1 227.4 247.2 8.7 766.5 813.4 6.1 Dytiki Ellada 1,110 1,113 0.3 165.5 181.8 9.8 615.8 773.6 25.6 Sterea Ellada 956 954 -0.2 194.5 172.1 -11.5 999.5 903.9 -9.6 Peloponnisos 1,263 1,360 7.7 199.2 202.0 1.4 804.2 823.3 2.4 Attiki 3,175 3,738 17.7 719.2 1,043.3 45.1 3,518.8 4,696.9 33.5 Voreio Aigaio 406 447 10.1 48.3 60.1 24.5 175.2 219.5 25.3 Notio Aigaio 1,582 1,978 25.0 354.3 390.8 10.3 1,201.3 1,354.5 12.8 Kriti 1,159 1,767 52.5 311.2 406.7 30.7 1,176.7 1,534.3 30.4 Greece, Total 15,087 18,240 20.9 3,273.5 3,977.1 21.5 14,271.0 17,311.8 21.3

* Provisional data for April 2020

- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Table 5. Total Building Activity, by Region, January - April 2019 and 2020*

Region Number of Building Permits Surface (in thousand m2) Volume (in thousand m3) January - April Change (%) January - April Change (%) January - April Change (%) 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki 221 240 8.6 45.1 52.0 15.4 177.1 174.6 -1.4 Kentriki Makedonia 621 773 24.5 130.5 171.5 31.5 596.1 830.6 39.4 Dytiki Makedonia 55 69 25.5 10.0 12.6 25.9 42.2 63.3 50.0 Thessalia 240 298 24.2 47.9 65.0 35.6 309.2 323.5 4.6 Ipeiros 127 176 38.6 35.3 40.3 14.0 155.6 202.1 29.8 Ionia Nisia 339 401 18.3 47.6 74.2 56.1 153.4 247.9 61.6 Dytiki Ellada 230 283 23.0 34.3 40.6 18.3 129.2 167.4 29.6 Sterea Ellada 216 258 19.4 35.9 62.9 75.3 204.7 341.7 67.0 Peloponnisos 356 397 11.5 49.8 61.6 23.7 186.2 244.4 31.3 Attiki 957 1,076 12.4 192.0 281.1 46.4 792.2 1,206.0 52.2 Voreio Aigaio 109 126 15.6 12.3 14.3 16.2 45.1 48.1 6.5 Notio Aigaio 451 653 44.8 91.0 99.0 8.8 315.6 313.1 -0.8 Kriti 349 561 60.7 87.8 103.6 18.0 379.8 420.2 10.6 Greece, Total 4,271 5,311 24.4 819.5 1,078.7 31.6 3,486.5 4,583.0 31.4

* Provisional data for April 2020

- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Table 6. Private Building Activity, by Region, January -April 2019 and 2020*

Region Number of Building Permits Surface (in thousand m2) Volume (in thousand m3) January - April Change (%) January - April Change (%) January - April Change (%) 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki 221 240 8.6 45.1 52.0 15.4 177.1 174.6 -1.4 Kentriki Makedonia 620 769 24.0 130.5 170.6 30.8 596.0 826.6 38.7 Dytiki Makedonia 54 69 27.8 10.0 12.6 25.9 42.2 63.3 50.0 Thessalia 238 295 23.9 47.4 64.6 36.3 307.3 322.2 4.8 Ipeiros 127 174 37.0 35.3 40.1 13.6 155.6 201.5 29.5 Ionia Nisia 339 401 18.3 47.6 74.2 56.1 153.4 247.9 61.6 Dytiki Ellada 229 276 20.5 34.3 39.6 15.4 129.2 164.1 27.0 Sterea Ellada 216 254 17.6 35.9 61.4 71.1 204.7 336.3 64.3 Peloponnisos 350 394 12.6 47.4 60.6 27.8 173.0 240.1 38.8 Attiki 952 1,065 11.9 188.3 275.9 46.5 777.0 1,181.0 52.0 Voreio Aigaio 109 123 12.8 12.3 14.0 13.6 45.1 46.8 3.6 Notio Aigaio 450 644 43.1 91.0 96.7 6.3 315.6 304.0 -3.7 Kriti 345 557 61.4 87.6 103.3 18.0 378.7 418.0 10.4 Greece, Total 4,250 5,261 23.8 812.6 1,065.5 31.1 3,455.1 4,526.3 31.0

* Provisional data for April 2020

- It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

- Any delineation that may occur either between the sum of sub totals and the totals or in the change rates, is due to rounding.

Graph 1. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), April 2019 and 2020*

400

350

300

Volume(inthousandm3)

250

200

150

100

50

0

AnatolikiMakedonia,

ThrakiKentrikiMakedonia

DytikiMakedonia

Thessalia

IpeirosIoniaNisia

DytikiEllada

StereaEllada

Peloponnisos

Attiki

VoreioAigaio

NotioAigaio

Kriti

*Provisional data for April 2020

Graph 2. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), May 2018 - April 2019 and

May 2019 - April 2020*

5,000

4,500

4,000

Volume(inthousandm3)

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

2018-2019 2019-2020

AnatolikiMakedonia,

Thraki

KentrikiMakedonia

DytikiMakedonia

Thessalia

IpeirosIoniaNisia

DytikiEllada

StereaEllada

Peloponnisos

Attiki

VoreioAigaio

NotioAigaio

Kriti

* Provisional data for April 2020 5