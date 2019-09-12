EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Building Activity, June 2019

Log in
09/12/2019 | 05:27am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, September 12, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Building Activity Survey: June 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the provisional data, for the month June 2019, of the Building Activity Survey. More specifically:

  • The Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, in June 2019 which is calculated on the
    basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 1,461. This figure corresponds to 327.4 thousand m2 of surface and 1,377.0 thousand m3 of volume, reflecting, respectively, a 4.7% increase in the number of building permits, a 8.7% increase in surface and a 1.7% decrease in volume, compared with the corresponding month of 2018 (Table 1).
  • The building permits for the Private Building Activity issued in Greece in June 2019 amounted to 1,457. This figure corresponds to 324.5 thousand m2 of surface and 1,363.1 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the same month of 2018 there is a 5.4% increase in the number of building permits, a 10.8% increase in surface and a 1.1% increase in volume (Table 2).
  • The building permits for the Public Building Activity issued in Greece in June 2019 amounted to 4. This figure corresponds to 2.9 thousand m2 of surface and 13.9 thousand m3 of volume. Public Building Activity accounted for 1.0% of the total building volume in June 2019.
  • In the last twelve months, from July 2018 until June 2019, Total Building Activity (private-public)
    in Greece, calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 15,413. This figure corresponds to 3,389.9 thousand m2 of surface and 14,862.9 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the corresponding period from July 2017 until June 2018, there is a 6.8% increase in the number of building permits, a 9.6% increase in surface and a 9.5% increase in volume (Table 3).
  • In the same period, from July 2018 until June 2019, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 6.8% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 10.4% increase in surface and a 10.9% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period from July 2017 to June 2018 (Table 4). During the same period, Public Building Activity accounted for 3.5% of the total building volume.
  • During the period January - June 2019, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece recorded a 1.0% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 9.2% decrease in surface and a 8.9% decrease in volume, compared with the corresponding period of 2018 (Table 5). During the same period, January - June 2019, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 1.3% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 7.6% decrease in surface and a 6.9% decrease in volume, in comparison with the corresponding period of January - June 2018 (Table 6).

Information on methodological issues:

Business Statistics Division

Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel.: +30 213 135 2122

Fax: +30 213 135 2398

E-mail:a.diamantaki@statistics,gr

Information for data provision:Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 E-mail:data.dissem@statistics.gr

1

Table 1. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), June 2018 and 2019*

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

June

Change

June

Change

June

Change

2018

2019

(%)

2018

2019

(%)

2018

2019

(%)

Anatoliki

37

81

118.9

6.1

13.7

124.9

21.2

58.5

176.2

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

195

228

16.9

33.5

53.2

58.9

152.2

300.5

97.5

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

32

16

-50.0

10.5

8.3

-20.5

59.1

44.4

-24.8

Thessalia

97

93

-4.1

27.3

17.0

-37.9

129.5

79.1

-38.9

Ipeiros

43

47

9.3

7.7

17.5

129.1

41.3

64.1

55.1

Ionioi Nisoi

77

96

24.7

12.8

15.7

22.4

38.8

50.3

29.6

Dytiki Ellada

124

98

-21.0

19.9

15.7

-21.1

85.0

53.2

-37.4

Sterea Ellada

91

84

-7.7

34.2

10.9

-68.2

141.5

64.4

-54.5

Peloponnisos

134

104

-22.4

16.6

9.1

-45.4

75.8

30.9

-59.2

Attiki

305

333

9.2

83.2

100.8

21.2

484.0

402.6

-16.8

Voreio Aigaio

43

40

-7.0

6.1

5.0

-18.4

21.4

17.9

-16.2

Notio Aigaio

133

127

-4.5

27.5

38.9

41.3

90.1

134.4

49.2

Kriti

84

114

35.7

15.9

21.6

36.4

61.6

76.7

24.5

Greece, Total

1,395

1,461

4.7

301.2

327.4

8.7

1,401.3

1,377.0

-1.7

*Provisional data for June 2019

It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

Table 2. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), June 2018 and 2019*

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

June

Change

June

Change

June

Change

2018

2019

(%)

2018

2019

(%)

2018

2019

(%)

Anatoliki

37

81

118.9

6.1

13.7

124.9

21.2

58.5

176.2

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

192

227

18.2

32.1

53.2

65.4

142.3

300.5

111.2

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

32

16

-50.0

10.5

8.3

-20.5

59.1

44.4

-24.8

Thessalia

96

93

-3.1

27.1

17.0

-37.5

128.6

79.1

-38.5

Ipeiros

43

46

7.0

7.7

17.5

128.9

41.3

64.0

54.9

Ionioi Nisoi

77

96

24.7

12.8

15.7

22.4

38.8

50.3

29.6

Dytiki Ellada

124

98

-21.0

19.9

15.7

-21.1

85.0

53.2

-37.4

Sterea Ellada

91

84

-7.7

34.2

10.9

-68.2

141.5

64.4

-54.5

Peloponnisos

134

104

-22.4

16.6

9.1

-45.4

75.8

30.9

-59.2

Attiki

298

332

11.4

76.2

99.8

31.0

442.0

397.3

-10.1

Voreio Aigaio

43

40

-7.0

6.1

5.0

-18.4

21.4

17.9

-16.2

Notio Aigaio

132

127

-3.8

27.5

38.9

41.3

90.1

134.4

49.2

Kriti

83

113

36.1

15.9

19.8

24.6

61.6

68.1

10.6

Greece, Total

1,382

1,457

5.4

292.7

324.5

10.8

1,348.6

1,363.1

1.1

  • Provisional data for June 2019
    It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

2

Table 3. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), July 2017 - June 2018 and

July 2018 - June 2019*

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

July - June

Change

July - June

Change

July - June

Change

2017-2018

2018-2019

(%)

2017-2018

2018-2019

(%)

2017-2018

2018-2019

(%)

Anatoliki

468

642

37.2

109.1

140.5

28.7

430.6

574.1

33.3

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

2,001

2,317

15.8

479.8

567.9

18.4

2,642.5

2,932.0

11.0

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

276

214

-22.5

68.6

62.8

-8.4

317.8

374.7

17.9

Thessalia

799

901

12.8

202.4

203.0

0.3

970.6

1,118.9

15.3

Ipeiros

482

542

12.4

134.0

157.3

17.3

657.9

619.7

-5.8

Ionioi Nisoi

850

1,091

28.4

231.7

213.6

-7.8

762.3

722.5

-5.2

Dytiki Ellada

1,232

1,070

-13.1

209.8

163.5

-22.1

863.2

600.2

-30.5

Sterea Ellada

1,120

929

-17.1

209.1

181.7

-13.1

1,051.2

987.8

-6.0

Peloponnisos

1,330

1,249

-6.1

272.3

205.1

-24.7

1,201.2

768.0

-36.1

Attiki

2,793

3,251

16.4

518.7

757.1

46.0

2,342.6

3,496.1

49.2

Voreio Aigaio

456

402

-11.8

54.8

46.5

-15.2

200.4

170.9

-14.7

Notio Aigaio

1,529

1,595

4.3

325.3

367.3

12.9

1,133.0

1,265.6

11.7

Kriti

1,089

1,210

11.1

276.8

323.6

16.9

996.2

1,232.6

23.7

Greece, Total

14,425

15,413

6.8

3,092.4

3,389.9

9.6

13,569.4

14,862.9

9.5

  • Provisional data for June 2019
    It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

Table 4. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), July 2017 - June 2018 and

July 2018 - June 2019*

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

July - June

Change

July - June

Change

July - June

Change

2017-2018

2018-2019

(%)

2017-2018

2018-2019

(%)

2017-2018

2018-2019

(%)

Anatoliki

461

641

39.0

99.7

140.5

40.9

379.4

574.0

51.3

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

1,969

2,293

16.5

455.0

565.1

24.2

2,526.2

2,917.1

15.5

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

272

210

-22.8

66.7

48.5

-27.3

310.2

221.4

-28.6

Thessalia

789

889

12.7

198.5

196.2

-1.2

952.3

1,089.7

14.4

Ipeiros

476

540

13.4

116.3

157.2

35.2

475.4

619.4

30.3

Ionioi Nisoi

850

1,089

28.1

231.7

212.8

-8.2

762.3

719.3

-5.6

Dytiki Ellada

1,229

1,059

-13.8

203.6

153.2

-24.8

838.8

545.7

-34.9

Sterea Ellada

1,108

922

-16.8

197.1

165.8

-15.9

990.4

908.0

-8.3

Peloponnisos

1,317

1,226

-6.9

262.6

188.5

-28.2

1,157.8

703.9

-39.2

Attiki

2,778

3,231

16.3

506.8

747.3

47.4

2,276.4

3,452.1

51.6

Voreio Aigaio

448

394

-12.1

53.1

45.4

-14.5

193.5

164.6

-14.9

Notio Aigaio

1,521

1,586

4.3

320.5

364.0

13.6

1,099.5

1,251.9

13.9

Kriti

1,080

1,193

10.5

270.3

308.9

14.3

972.0

1,178.4

21.2

Greece, Total

14,298

15,273

6.8

2,981.9

3,293.1

10.4

12,934.2

14,345.7

10.9

* Provisional data for June 2019

It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

3

Table 5. Total Building Activity, by Region, January - June 2018 and 2019*

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

January - June

Change

January - June

Change

January - June

Change

2018

2019

(%)

2018

2019

(%)

2018

2019

(%)

Anatoliki

210

369

75.7

43.8

80.0

82.8

159.2

319.3

100.6

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

992

1.090

9.9

237.6

233.0

-1.9

1,206.1

1,167.7

-3.2

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

122

90

-26.2

29.1

19.2

-34.2

135.1

89.8

-33.6

Thessalia

408

432

5.9

114.8

91.7

-20.1

602.0

557.3

-7.4

Ipeiros

244

238

-2.5

67.3

66.1

-1.8

269.4

265.7

-1.4

Ionioi Nisoi

459

537

17.0

137.1

77.8

-43.2

458.7

254.8

-44.4

Dytiki Ellada

569

406

-28.6

89.5

60.0

-33.0

347.0

222.1

-36.0

Sterea Ellada

500

375

-25.0

105.3

53.9

-48.8

473.3

301.6

-36.3

Peloponnisos

671

571

-14.9

119.4

77.5

-35.1

502.1

295.3

-41.2

Attiki

1,437

1,597

11.1

281.0

341.7

21.6

1,305.8

1,361.7

4.3

Voreio Aigaio

224

180

-19.6

26.0

19.7

-24.0

95.5

71.5

-25.1

Notio Aigaio

739

721

-2.4

167.8

158.4

-5.6

552.5

556.2

0.7

Kriti

552

592

7.2

138.5

135.2

-2.4

498.7

557.4

11.8

Greece, Total

7,127

7,198

1.0

1,557.2

1,414.4

-9.2

6,605.4

6,020.5

-8.9

  • Provisional data for June 2019
    It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

Table 6. Private Building Activity, by Region, January - June 2018 and 2019*

Number of Building Permits

Surface (in thousand m2)

Volume (in thousand m3)

Region

January - June

Change

January - June

Change

January - June

Change

2018

2019

(%)

2018

2019

(%)

2018

2019

(%)

Anatoliki

210

369

75.7

43.8

80.0

82.8

159.2

319.3

100.6

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki

978

1.086

11.0

226.4

232.9

2.9

1,147.0

1,167.7

1.8

Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

121

89

-26.4

28.5

19.2

-32.7

132.3

89.8

-32.1

Thessalia

401

430

7.2

113.5

91.2

-19.7

596.2

555.4

-6.8

Ipeiros

241

237

-1.7

67.0

66.1

-1.2

268.0

265.6

-0.9

Ionioi Nisoi

459

537

17.0

137.1

77.8

-43.2

458.7

254.8

-44.4

Dytiki Ellada

568

404

-28.9

84.0

59.8

-28.8

325.0

221.5

-31.8

Sterea Ellada

493

375

-23.9

98.0

53.9

-44.9

436.2

301.6

-30.9

Peloponnisos

668

562

-15.9

118.4

74.1

-37.4

496.4

278.5

-43.9

Attiki

1,427

1,589

11.4

273.9

337.0

23.0

1,263.4

1,341.2

6.2

Voreio Aigaio

219

179

-18.3

24.4

19.7

-19.0

89.4

71.5

-20.0

Notio Aigaio

734

719

-2.0

164.7

158.1

-4.0

539.3

555.4

3.0

Kriti

550

586

6.5

136.5

130.7

-4.2

492.6

540.1

9.7

Greece, Total

7,069

7,162

1.3

1,516.1

1,400.7

-7.6

6,403.5

5,962.6

-6.9

  • Provisional data for June 2019
    It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.

4

Graph 1. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), June 2018 and 2019*

Volume (in thousand m3)

500

2018

2019

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Anatoliki

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

Thessalia

Ipeiros

Ionioi Nisoi

Dytiki Ellada

Sterea Ellada

Peloponnisos

Attiki

Voreio Aigaio

Notio Aigaio

Kriti

*Provisional data for June 2019

Graph 2. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), July 2017 - June 2018 and

July 2018 - June 2019*

Volume (in thousand m3)

4,000

2017-2018

2018-2019

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki Makedonia

Dytiki Makedonia

Thessalia

Ipeiros

Ionioi Nisoi

Dytiki Ellada

Sterea Ellada

Peloponnisos

Attiki

Voreio Aigaio

Notio Aigaio

Kriti

  • Provisional data for June 2019

5

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:26:11 UTC
