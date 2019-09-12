EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Building Activity, June 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, September 12, 2019 PRESS RELEASE Building Activity Survey: June 2019 The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the provisional data, for the month June 2019, of the Building Activity Survey. More specifically: The Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, in June 2019 which is calculated on the

basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 1,461. This figure corresponds to 327.4 thousand m 2 of surface and 1,377.0 thousand m 3 of volume, reflecting, respectively, a 4.7% increase in the number of building permits, a 8.7% increase in surface and a 1.7% decrease in volume, compared with the corresponding month of 2018 (Table 1).

of surface and 1,363.1 thousand m of volume. In comparison with the same month of 2018 there is a 5.4% increase in the number of building permits, a 10.8% increase in surface and a 1.1% increase in volume (Table 2). The building permits for the Public Building Activity issued in Greece in June 2019 amounted to 4. This figure corresponds to 2.9 thousand m 2 of surface and 13.9 thousand m 3 of volume. Public Building Activity accounted for 1.0% of the total building volume in June 2019.

in Greece, calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 15,413. This figure corresponds to 3,389.9 thousand m 2 of surface and 14,862.9 thousand m 3 of volume. In comparison with the corresponding period from July 2017 until June 2018, there is a 6.8% increase in the number of building permits, a 9.6% increase in surface and a 9.5% increase in volume (Table 3).

During the period January - June 2019, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece recorded a 1.0% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 9.2% decrease in surface and a 8.9% decrease in volume, compared with the corresponding period of 2018 (Table 5). During the same period, January - June 2019, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 1.3% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 7.6% decrease in surface and a 6.9% decrease in volume, in comparison with the corresponding period of January - June 2018 (Table 6).

Table 1. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), June 2018 and 2019* Number of Building Permits Surface (in thousand m2) Volume (in thousand m3) Region June Change June Change June Change 2018 2019 (%) 2018 2019 (%) 2018 2019 (%) Anatoliki 37 81 118.9 6.1 13.7 124.9 21.2 58.5 176.2 Makedonia, Thraki Kentriki 195 228 16.9 33.5 53.2 58.9 152.2 300.5 97.5 Makedonia Dytiki Makedonia 32 16 -50.0 10.5 8.3 -20.5 59.1 44.4 -24.8 Thessalia 97 93 -4.1 27.3 17.0 -37.9 129.5 79.1 -38.9 Ipeiros 43 47 9.3 7.7 17.5 129.1 41.3 64.1 55.1 Ionioi Nisoi 77 96 24.7 12.8 15.7 22.4 38.8 50.3 29.6 Dytiki Ellada 124 98 -21.0 19.9 15.7 -21.1 85.0 53.2 -37.4 Sterea Ellada 91 84 -7.7 34.2 10.9 -68.2 141.5 64.4 -54.5 Peloponnisos 134 104 -22.4 16.6 9.1 -45.4 75.8 30.9 -59.2 Attiki 305 333 9.2 83.2 100.8 21.2 484.0 402.6 -16.8 Voreio Aigaio 43 40 -7.0 6.1 5.0 -18.4 21.4 17.9 -16.2 Notio Aigaio 133 127 -4.5 27.5 38.9 41.3 90.1 134.4 49.2 Kriti 84 114 35.7 15.9 21.6 36.4 61.6 76.7 24.5 Greece, Total 1,395 1,461 4.7 301.2 327.4 8.7 1,401.3 1,377.0 -1.7 *Provisional data for June 2019 It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume. Table 2. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), June 2018 and 2019* Number of Building Permits Surface (in thousand m2) Volume (in thousand m3) Region June Change June Change June Change 2018 2019 (%) 2018 2019 (%) 2018 2019 (%) Anatoliki 37 81 118.9 6.1 13.7 124.9 21.2 58.5 176.2 Makedonia, Thraki Kentriki 192 227 18.2 32.1 53.2 65.4 142.3 300.5 111.2 Makedonia Dytiki Makedonia 32 16 -50.0 10.5 8.3 -20.5 59.1 44.4 -24.8 Thessalia 96 93 -3.1 27.1 17.0 -37.5 128.6 79.1 -38.5 Ipeiros 43 46 7.0 7.7 17.5 128.9 41.3 64.0 54.9 Ionioi Nisoi 77 96 24.7 12.8 15.7 22.4 38.8 50.3 29.6 Dytiki Ellada 124 98 -21.0 19.9 15.7 -21.1 85.0 53.2 -37.4 Sterea Ellada 91 84 -7.7 34.2 10.9 -68.2 141.5 64.4 -54.5 Peloponnisos 134 104 -22.4 16.6 9.1 -45.4 75.8 30.9 -59.2 Attiki 298 332 11.4 76.2 99.8 31.0 442.0 397.3 -10.1 Voreio Aigaio 43 40 -7.0 6.1 5.0 -18.4 21.4 17.9 -16.2 Notio Aigaio 132 127 -3.8 27.5 38.9 41.3 90.1 134.4 49.2 Kriti 83 113 36.1 15.9 19.8 24.6 61.6 68.1 10.6 Greece, Total 1,382 1,457 5.4 292.7 324.5 10.8 1,348.6 1,363.1 1.1 Provisional data for June 2019

Table 3. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), July 2017 - June 2018 and July 2018 - June 2019* Number of Building Permits Surface (in thousand m2) Volume (in thousand m3) Region July - June Change July - June Change July - June Change 2017-2018 2018-2019 (%) 2017-2018 2018-2019 (%) 2017-2018 2018-2019 (%) Anatoliki 468 642 37.2 109.1 140.5 28.7 430.6 574.1 33.3 Makedonia, Thraki Kentriki 2,001 2,317 15.8 479.8 567.9 18.4 2,642.5 2,932.0 11.0 Makedonia Dytiki Makedonia 276 214 -22.5 68.6 62.8 -8.4 317.8 374.7 17.9 Thessalia 799 901 12.8 202.4 203.0 0.3 970.6 1,118.9 15.3 Ipeiros 482 542 12.4 134.0 157.3 17.3 657.9 619.7 -5.8 Ionioi Nisoi 850 1,091 28.4 231.7 213.6 -7.8 762.3 722.5 -5.2 Dytiki Ellada 1,232 1,070 -13.1 209.8 163.5 -22.1 863.2 600.2 -30.5 Sterea Ellada 1,120 929 -17.1 209.1 181.7 -13.1 1,051.2 987.8 -6.0 Peloponnisos 1,330 1,249 -6.1 272.3 205.1 -24.7 1,201.2 768.0 -36.1 Attiki 2,793 3,251 16.4 518.7 757.1 46.0 2,342.6 3,496.1 49.2 Voreio Aigaio 456 402 -11.8 54.8 46.5 -15.2 200.4 170.9 -14.7 Notio Aigaio 1,529 1,595 4.3 325.3 367.3 12.9 1,133.0 1,265.6 11.7 Kriti 1,089 1,210 11.1 276.8 323.6 16.9 996.2 1,232.6 23.7 Greece, Total 14,425 15,413 6.8 3,092.4 3,389.9 9.6 13,569.4 14,862.9 9.5 Provisional data for June 2019

It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume. Table 4. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), July 2017 - June 2018 and July 2018 - June 2019* Number of Building Permits Surface (in thousand m2) Volume (in thousand m3) Region July - June Change July - June Change July - June Change 2017-2018 2018-2019 (%) 2017-2018 2018-2019 (%) 2017-2018 2018-2019 (%) Anatoliki 461 641 39.0 99.7 140.5 40.9 379.4 574.0 51.3 Makedonia, Thraki Kentriki 1,969 2,293 16.5 455.0 565.1 24.2 2,526.2 2,917.1 15.5 Makedonia Dytiki Makedonia 272 210 -22.8 66.7 48.5 -27.3 310.2 221.4 -28.6 Thessalia 789 889 12.7 198.5 196.2 -1.2 952.3 1,089.7 14.4 Ipeiros 476 540 13.4 116.3 157.2 35.2 475.4 619.4 30.3 Ionioi Nisoi 850 1,089 28.1 231.7 212.8 -8.2 762.3 719.3 -5.6 Dytiki Ellada 1,229 1,059 -13.8 203.6 153.2 -24.8 838.8 545.7 -34.9 Sterea Ellada 1,108 922 -16.8 197.1 165.8 -15.9 990.4 908.0 -8.3 Peloponnisos 1,317 1,226 -6.9 262.6 188.5 -28.2 1,157.8 703.9 -39.2 Attiki 2,778 3,231 16.3 506.8 747.3 47.4 2,276.4 3,452.1 51.6 Voreio Aigaio 448 394 -12.1 53.1 45.4 -14.5 193.5 164.6 -14.9 Notio Aigaio 1,521 1,586 4.3 320.5 364.0 13.6 1,099.5 1,251.9 13.9 Kriti 1,080 1,193 10.5 270.3 308.9 14.3 972.0 1,178.4 21.2 Greece, Total 14,298 15,273 6.8 2,981.9 3,293.1 10.4 12,934.2 14,345.7 10.9 * Provisional data for June 2019 It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume. 3

Table 5. Total Building Activity, by Region, January - June 2018 and 2019* Number of Building Permits Surface (in thousand m2) Volume (in thousand m3) Region January - June Change January - June Change January - June Change 2018 2019 (%) 2018 2019 (%) 2018 2019 (%) Anatoliki 210 369 75.7 43.8 80.0 82.8 159.2 319.3 100.6 Makedonia, Thraki Kentriki 992 1.090 9.9 237.6 233.0 -1.9 1,206.1 1,167.7 -3.2 Makedonia Dytiki Makedonia 122 90 -26.2 29.1 19.2 -34.2 135.1 89.8 -33.6 Thessalia 408 432 5.9 114.8 91.7 -20.1 602.0 557.3 -7.4 Ipeiros 244 238 -2.5 67.3 66.1 -1.8 269.4 265.7 -1.4 Ionioi Nisoi 459 537 17.0 137.1 77.8 -43.2 458.7 254.8 -44.4 Dytiki Ellada 569 406 -28.6 89.5 60.0 -33.0 347.0 222.1 -36.0 Sterea Ellada 500 375 -25.0 105.3 53.9 -48.8 473.3 301.6 -36.3 Peloponnisos 671 571 -14.9 119.4 77.5 -35.1 502.1 295.3 -41.2 Attiki 1,437 1,597 11.1 281.0 341.7 21.6 1,305.8 1,361.7 4.3 Voreio Aigaio 224 180 -19.6 26.0 19.7 -24.0 95.5 71.5 -25.1 Notio Aigaio 739 721 -2.4 167.8 158.4 -5.6 552.5 556.2 0.7 Kriti 552 592 7.2 138.5 135.2 -2.4 498.7 557.4 11.8 Greece, Total 7,127 7,198 1.0 1,557.2 1,414.4 -9.2 6,605.4 6,020.5 -8.9 Provisional data for June 2019

It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume. Table 6. Private Building Activity, by Region, January - June 2018 and 2019* Number of Building Permits Surface (in thousand m2) Volume (in thousand m3) Region January - June Change January - June Change January - June Change 2018 2019 (%) 2018 2019 (%) 2018 2019 (%) Anatoliki 210 369 75.7 43.8 80.0 82.8 159.2 319.3 100.6 Makedonia, Thraki Kentriki 978 1.086 11.0 226.4 232.9 2.9 1,147.0 1,167.7 1.8 Makedonia Dytiki Makedonia 121 89 -26.4 28.5 19.2 -32.7 132.3 89.8 -32.1 Thessalia 401 430 7.2 113.5 91.2 -19.7 596.2 555.4 -6.8 Ipeiros 241 237 -1.7 67.0 66.1 -1.2 268.0 265.6 -0.9 Ionioi Nisoi 459 537 17.0 137.1 77.8 -43.2 458.7 254.8 -44.4 Dytiki Ellada 568 404 -28.9 84.0 59.8 -28.8 325.0 221.5 -31.8 Sterea Ellada 493 375 -23.9 98.0 53.9 -44.9 436.2 301.6 -30.9 Peloponnisos 668 562 -15.9 118.4 74.1 -37.4 496.4 278.5 -43.9 Attiki 1,427 1,589 11.4 273.9 337.0 23.0 1,263.4 1,341.2 6.2 Voreio Aigaio 219 179 -18.3 24.4 19.7 -19.0 89.4 71.5 -20.0 Notio Aigaio 734 719 -2.0 164.7 158.1 -4.0 539.3 555.4 3.0 Kriti 550 586 6.5 136.5 130.7 -4.2 492.6 540.1 9.7 Greece, Total 7,069 7,162 1.3 1,516.1 1,400.7 -7.6 6,403.5 5,962.6 -6.9 Provisional data for June 2019

Graph 1. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), June 2018 and 2019* Volume (in thousand m3) 500 2018 2019 450 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki Kentriki Makedonia Dytiki Makedonia Thessalia Ipeiros Ionioi Nisoi Dytiki Ellada Sterea Ellada Peloponnisos Attiki Voreio Aigaio Notio Aigaio Kriti *Provisional data for June 2019 Graph 2. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), July 2017 - June 2018 and July 2018 - June 2019* Volume (in thousand m3) 4,000 2017-2018 2018-2019 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki Kentriki Makedonia Dytiki Makedonia Thessalia Ipeiros Ionioi Nisoi Dytiki Ellada Sterea Ellada Peloponnisos Attiki Voreio Aigaio Notio Aigaio Kriti Provisional data for June 2019 5

