|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Building Activity, June 2019
09/12/2019 | 05:27am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
|
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
|
Piraeus, September 12, 2019
|
PRESS RELEASE
Building Activity Survey: June 2019
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the provisional data, for the month June 2019, of the Building Activity Survey. More specifically:
-
The Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, in June 2019 which is calculated on the
basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 1,461. This figure corresponds to 327.4 thousand m2 of surface and 1,377.0 thousand m3 of volume, reflecting, respectively, a 4.7% increase in the number of building permits, a 8.7% increase in surface and a 1.7% decrease in volume, compared with the corresponding month of 2018 (Table 1).
-
The building permits for the Private Building Activity issued in Greece in June 2019 amounted to 1,457. This figure corresponds to 324.5 thousand m2 of surface and 1,363.1 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the same month of 2018 there is a 5.4% increase in the number of building permits, a 10.8% increase in surface and a 1.1% increase in volume (Table 2).
-
The building permits for the Public Building Activity issued in Greece in June 2019 amounted to 4. This figure corresponds to 2.9 thousand m2 of surface and 13.9 thousand m3 of volume. Public Building Activity accounted for 1.0% of the total building volume in June 2019.
-
In the last twelve months, from July 2018 until June 2019, Total Building Activity (private-public)
in Greece, calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 15,413. This figure corresponds to 3,389.9 thousand m2 of surface and 14,862.9 thousand m3 of volume. In comparison with the corresponding period from July 2017 until June 2018, there is a 6.8% increase in the number of building permits, a 9.6% increase in surface and a 9.5% increase in volume (Table 3).
-
In the same period, from July 2018 until June 2019, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 6.8% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 10.4% increase in surface and a 10.9% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period from July 2017 to June 2018 (Table 4). During the same period, Public Building Activity accounted for 3.5% of the total building volume.
-
During the period January - June 2019, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece recorded a 1.0% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 9.2% decrease in surface and a 8.9% decrease in volume, compared with the corresponding period of 2018 (Table 5). During the same period, January - June 2019, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 1.3% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 7.6% decrease in surface and a 6.9% decrease in volume, in comparison with the corresponding period of January - June 2018 (Table 6).
Information on methodological issues:
Business Statistics Division
Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini
Tel.: +30 213 135 2122
Fax: +30 213 135 2398
E-mail:a.diamantaki@statistics,gr
Information for data provision:Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 E-mail:data.dissem@statistics.gr
Table 1. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), June 2018 and 2019*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Region
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
118.9
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
124.9
|
|
|
21.2
|
|
|
58.5
|
|
|
176.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
195
|
|
228
|
|
16.9
|
|
33.5
|
|
53.2
|
58.9
|
|
152.2
|
|
300.5
|
97.5
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
-50.0
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
-20.5
|
|
|
59.1
|
|
|
44.4
|
|
|
-24.8
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
97
|
|
93
|
|
-4.1
|
|
27.3
|
|
17.0
|
-37.9
|
|
129.5
|
|
79.1
|
-38.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
17.5
|
|
|
129.1
|
|
|
41.3
|
|
|
64.1
|
|
|
55.1
|
|
|
Ionioi Nisoi
|
77
|
|
96
|
|
24.7
|
|
12.8
|
|
15.7
|
22.4
|
|
38.8
|
|
50.3
|
29.6
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
-21.0
|
|
|
19.9
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
-21.1
|
|
|
85.0
|
|
|
53.2
|
|
|
-37.4
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
91
|
|
84
|
|
-7.7
|
|
34.2
|
|
10.9
|
-68.2
|
|
141.5
|
|
64.4
|
-54.5
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
-22.4
|
|
|
16.6
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
-45.4
|
|
|
75.8
|
|
|
30.9
|
|
|
-59.2
|
|
|
Attiki
|
305
|
|
333
|
|
9.2
|
|
83.2
|
|
100.8
|
21.2
|
|
484.0
|
|
402.6
|
-16.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
-7.0
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
-18.4
|
|
|
21.4
|
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
-16.2
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
133
|
|
127
|
|
-4.5
|
|
27.5
|
|
38.9
|
41.3
|
|
90.1
|
|
134.4
|
49.2
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
35.7
|
|
|
15.9
|
|
|
21.6
|
|
|
36.4
|
|
|
61.6
|
|
|
76.7
|
|
|
24.5
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
1,395
|
|
1,461
|
|
4.7
|
|
301.2
|
|
327.4
|
8.7
|
|
1,401.3
|
|
1,377.0
|
-1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data for June 2019
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
Table 2. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), June 2018 and 2019*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
118.9
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
124.9
|
|
|
21.2
|
|
|
58.5
|
|
|
176.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
192
|
|
227
|
|
18.2
|
|
32.1
|
|
53.2
|
65.4
|
|
142.3
|
|
300.5
|
111.2
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
-50.0
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
-20.5
|
|
|
59.1
|
|
|
44.4
|
|
|
-24.8
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
96
|
|
93
|
|
-3.1
|
|
27.1
|
|
17.0
|
-37.5
|
|
128.6
|
|
79.1
|
-38.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
17.5
|
|
|
128.9
|
|
|
41.3
|
|
|
64.0
|
|
|
54.9
|
|
|
Ionioi Nisoi
|
77
|
|
96
|
|
24.7
|
|
12.8
|
|
15.7
|
22.4
|
|
38.8
|
|
50.3
|
29.6
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
-21.0
|
|
|
19.9
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
-21.1
|
|
|
85.0
|
|
|
53.2
|
|
|
-37.4
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
91
|
|
84
|
|
-7.7
|
|
34.2
|
|
10.9
|
-68.2
|
|
141.5
|
|
64.4
|
-54.5
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
-22.4
|
|
|
16.6
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
-45.4
|
|
|
75.8
|
|
|
30.9
|
|
|
-59.2
|
|
|
Attiki
|
298
|
|
332
|
|
11.4
|
|
76.2
|
|
99.8
|
31.0
|
|
442.0
|
|
397.3
|
-10.1
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
-7.0
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
-18.4
|
|
|
21.4
|
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
-16.2
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
132
|
|
127
|
|
-3.8
|
|
27.5
|
|
38.9
|
41.3
|
|
90.1
|
|
134.4
|
49.2
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
36.1
|
|
|
15.9
|
|
|
19.8
|
|
|
24.6
|
|
|
61.6
|
|
|
68.1
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
1,382
|
|
1,457
|
|
5.4
|
|
292.7
|
|
324.5
|
10.8
|
|
1,348.6
|
|
1,363.1
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data for June 2019
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
2
Table 3. Total Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), July 2017 - June 2018 and
July 2018 - June 2019*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
Region
|
|
July - June
|
|
|
Change
|
|
July - June
|
|
|
Change
|
|
July - June
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2017-2018
|
2018-2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
2017-2018
|
|
2018-2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
2017-2018
|
|
2018-2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
642
|
|
|
37.2
|
|
|
109.1
|
|
|
140.5
|
|
|
28.7
|
|
|
430.6
|
|
|
574.1
|
|
|
33.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
2,001
|
2,317
|
|
15.8
|
|
479.8
|
567.9
|
18.4
|
|
2,642.5
|
2,932.0
|
11.0
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
-22.5
|
|
|
68.6
|
|
|
62.8
|
|
|
-8.4
|
|
|
317.8
|
|
|
374.7
|
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
799
|
901
|
|
12.8
|
|
202.4
|
203.0
|
0.3
|
|
970.6
|
1,118.9
|
15.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
482
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
|
134.0
|
|
|
157.3
|
|
|
17.3
|
|
|
657.9
|
|
|
619.7
|
|
|
-5.8
|
|
|
Ionioi Nisoi
|
850
|
1,091
|
|
28.4
|
|
231.7
|
213.6
|
-7.8
|
|
762.3
|
722.5
|
-5.2
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
1,232
|
|
|
1,070
|
|
|
-13.1
|
|
|
209.8
|
|
|
163.5
|
|
|
-22.1
|
|
|
863.2
|
|
|
600.2
|
|
|
-30.5
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
1,120
|
929
|
|
-17.1
|
|
209.1
|
181.7
|
-13.1
|
|
1,051.2
|
987.8
|
-6.0
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
1,330
|
|
|
1,249
|
|
|
-6.1
|
|
|
272.3
|
|
|
205.1
|
|
|
-24.7
|
|
|
1,201.2
|
|
|
768.0
|
|
|
-36.1
|
|
|
Attiki
|
2,793
|
3,251
|
|
16.4
|
|
518.7
|
757.1
|
46.0
|
|
2,342.6
|
3,496.1
|
49.2
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
402
|
|
|
-11.8
|
|
|
54.8
|
|
|
46.5
|
|
|
-15.2
|
|
|
200.4
|
|
|
170.9
|
|
|
-14.7
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
1,529
|
1,595
|
|
4.3
|
|
325.3
|
367.3
|
12.9
|
|
1,133.0
|
1,265.6
|
11.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
1,089
|
|
|
1,210
|
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
276.8
|
|
|
323.6
|
|
|
16.9
|
|
|
996.2
|
|
|
1,232.6
|
|
|
23.7
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
14,425
|
15,413
|
|
6.8
|
|
3,092.4
|
3,389.9
|
9.6
|
|
13,569.4
|
14,862.9
|
9.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data for June 2019
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
Table 4. Private Building Activity, by Region (NUTS II), July 2017 - June 2018 and
July 2018 - June 2019*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July - June
|
|
|
Change
|
|
July - June
|
|
|
Change
|
|
July - June
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2017-2018
|
2018-2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
2017-2018
|
|
2018-2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
2017-2018
|
|
2018-2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
461
|
|
|
641
|
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
99.7
|
|
|
140.5
|
|
|
40.9
|
|
|
379.4
|
|
|
574.0
|
|
|
51.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
1,969
|
2,293
|
|
16.5
|
|
455.0
|
565.1
|
24.2
|
|
2,526.2
|
2,917.1
|
15.5
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
-22.8
|
|
|
66.7
|
|
|
48.5
|
|
|
-27.3
|
|
|
310.2
|
|
|
221.4
|
|
|
-28.6
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
789
|
889
|
|
12.7
|
|
198.5
|
196.2
|
-1.2
|
|
952.3
|
1,089.7
|
14.4
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
476
|
|
|
540
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
116.3
|
|
|
157.2
|
|
|
35.2
|
|
|
475.4
|
|
|
619.4
|
|
|
30.3
|
|
|
Ionioi Nisoi
|
850
|
1,089
|
|
28.1
|
|
231.7
|
212.8
|
-8.2
|
|
762.3
|
719.3
|
-5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
1,229
|
|
|
1,059
|
|
|
-13.8
|
|
|
203.6
|
|
|
153.2
|
|
|
-24.8
|
|
|
838.8
|
|
|
545.7
|
|
|
-34.9
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
1,108
|
922
|
|
-16.8
|
|
197.1
|
165.8
|
-15.9
|
|
990.4
|
908.0
|
-8.3
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
1,317
|
|
|
1,226
|
|
|
-6.9
|
|
|
262.6
|
|
|
188.5
|
|
|
-28.2
|
|
|
1,157.8
|
|
|
703.9
|
|
|
-39.2
|
|
|
Attiki
|
2,778
|
3,231
|
|
16.3
|
|
506.8
|
747.3
|
47.4
|
|
2,276.4
|
3,452.1
|
51.6
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
-12.1
|
|
|
53.1
|
|
|
45.4
|
|
|
-14.5
|
|
|
193.5
|
|
|
164.6
|
|
|
-14.9
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
1,521
|
1,586
|
|
4.3
|
|
320.5
|
364.0
|
13.6
|
|
1,099.5
|
1,251.9
|
13.9
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
1,080
|
|
|
1,193
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
270.3
|
|
|
308.9
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
972.0
|
|
|
1,178.4
|
|
|
21.2
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
14,298
|
15,273
|
|
6.8
|
|
2,981.9
|
3,293.1
|
10.4
|
|
12,934.2
|
14,345.7
|
10.9
|
* Provisional data for June 2019
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
3
Table 5. Total Building Activity, by Region, January - June 2018 and 2019*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
Region
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
Change
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
Change
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
369
|
|
|
75.7
|
|
|
43.8
|
|
|
80.0
|
|
|
82.8
|
|
|
159.2
|
|
|
319.3
|
|
|
100.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
992
|
1.090
|
|
9.9
|
|
237.6
|
233.0
|
-1.9
|
|
1,206.1
|
1,167.7
|
-3.2
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
-26.2
|
|
|
29.1
|
|
|
19.2
|
|
|
-34.2
|
|
|
135.1
|
|
|
89.8
|
|
|
-33.6
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
408
|
432
|
|
5.9
|
|
114.8
|
91.7
|
-20.1
|
|
602.0
|
557.3
|
-7.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
-2.5
|
|
|
67.3
|
|
|
66.1
|
|
|
-1.8
|
|
|
269.4
|
|
|
265.7
|
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
Ionioi Nisoi
|
459
|
537
|
|
17.0
|
|
137.1
|
77.8
|
-43.2
|
|
458.7
|
254.8
|
-44.4
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
569
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
-28.6
|
|
|
89.5
|
|
|
60.0
|
|
|
-33.0
|
|
|
347.0
|
|
|
222.1
|
|
|
-36.0
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
500
|
375
|
|
-25.0
|
|
105.3
|
53.9
|
-48.8
|
|
473.3
|
301.6
|
-36.3
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
671
|
|
|
571
|
|
|
-14.9
|
|
|
119.4
|
|
|
77.5
|
|
|
-35.1
|
|
|
502.1
|
|
|
295.3
|
|
|
-41.2
|
|
|
Attiki
|
1,437
|
1,597
|
|
11.1
|
|
281.0
|
341.7
|
21.6
|
|
1,305.8
|
1,361.7
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
-19.6
|
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
19.7
|
|
|
-24.0
|
|
|
95.5
|
|
|
71.5
|
|
|
-25.1
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
739
|
721
|
|
-2.4
|
|
167.8
|
158.4
|
-5.6
|
|
552.5
|
556.2
|
0.7
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
552
|
|
|
592
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
138.5
|
|
|
135.2
|
|
|
-2.4
|
|
|
498.7
|
|
|
557.4
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
7,127
|
7,198
|
|
1.0
|
|
1,557.2
|
1,414.4
|
-9.2
|
|
6,605.4
|
6,020.5
|
-8.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data for June 2019
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
Table 6. Private Building Activity, by Region, January - June 2018 and 2019*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Building Permits
|
|
Surface (in thousand m2)
|
|
Volume (in thousand m3)
|
|
Region
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
Change
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
Change
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
Anatoliki
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
369
|
|
|
75.7
|
|
|
43.8
|
|
|
80.0
|
|
|
82.8
|
|
|
159.2
|
|
|
319.3
|
|
|
100.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
978
|
1.086
|
|
11.0
|
|
226.4
|
232.9
|
2.9
|
|
1,147.0
|
1,167.7
|
1.8
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
-26.4
|
|
|
28.5
|
|
|
19.2
|
|
|
-32.7
|
|
|
132.3
|
|
|
89.8
|
|
|
-32.1
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
401
|
430
|
|
7.2
|
|
113.5
|
91.2
|
-19.7
|
|
596.2
|
555.4
|
-6.8
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
-1.7
|
|
|
67.0
|
|
|
66.1
|
|
|
-1.2
|
|
|
268.0
|
|
|
265.6
|
|
|
-0.9
|
|
|
Ionioi Nisoi
|
459
|
537
|
|
17.0
|
|
137.1
|
77.8
|
-43.2
|
|
458.7
|
254.8
|
-44.4
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
568
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
-28.9
|
|
|
84.0
|
|
|
59.8
|
|
|
-28.8
|
|
|
325.0
|
|
|
221.5
|
|
|
-31.8
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
493
|
375
|
|
-23.9
|
|
98.0
|
53.9
|
-44.9
|
|
436.2
|
301.6
|
-30.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
668
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
-15.9
|
|
|
118.4
|
|
|
74.1
|
|
|
-37.4
|
|
|
496.4
|
|
|
278.5
|
|
|
-43.9
|
|
|
Attiki
|
1,427
|
1,589
|
|
11.4
|
|
273.9
|
337.0
|
23.0
|
|
1,263.4
|
1,341.2
|
6.2
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
-18.3
|
|
|
24.4
|
|
|
19.7
|
|
|
-19.0
|
|
|
89.4
|
|
|
71.5
|
|
|
-20.0
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
734
|
719
|
|
-2.0
|
|
164.7
|
158.1
|
-4.0
|
|
539.3
|
555.4
|
3.0
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
586
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
136.5
|
|
|
130.7
|
|
|
-4.2
|
|
|
492.6
|
|
|
540.1
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
7,069
|
7,162
|
|
1.3
|
|
1,516.1
|
1,400.7
|
-7.6
|
|
6,403.5
|
5,962.6
|
-6.9
|
-
Provisional data for June 2019
It should be noted that the increase or decrease in the number of the issued building permits does not imply, necessarily, an increase or decrease in the underlying surface or volume. This is due to individual building permits involving big surface or volume or to building permits that do not concern surface or volume.
4
Graph 1. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), June 2018 and 2019*
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
|
Anatoliki
|
Makedonia, Thraki
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
Thessalia
|
Ipeiros
|
Ionioi Nisoi
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
Sterea Ellada
|
Peloponnisos
|
Attiki
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
Notio Aigaio
|
Kriti
*Provisional data for June 2019
Graph 2. Private Building Activity (volume), by Region (NUTS II), July 2017 - June 2018 and
July 2018 - June 2019*
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017-2018
|
2018-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
Thessalia
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
Ionioi Nisoi
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
Attiki
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data for June 2019
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:26:11 UTC
|
|