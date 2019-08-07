Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 05:15am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 7 August 2019

PRESS RELEASE

COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS OF GREECE : June 2019

( Provisional Data )

The total value of imports-arrivals, in June 2019 amounted to 4,289.3 million euros (4,829.8 million dollars) in comparison with 5,016.1 million euros (5,840.2 million dollars) in June 2018, recording a drop, in euros, of 14.5%. The corresponding change excluding oil products in June 2019 recorded a drop of 209.8 million euros or 6.0% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships in June 2019,recorded a drop of 152.3 million euros or 4.5% (Table 1).

The total value of exports-dispatches, in June 2019 amounted to 2,762.8 million euros (3,129.6 million dollars) in comparison with 3,035.0 million euros (3,555.1 million dollars) in June 2018, recording a drop, in euros, of 9.0%. The corresponding change excluding oil products recorded in June 2019 a drop of 187.6 million euros or 9.0% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships in June 2019 recorded a drop of 121.3 million euros or 6.0% (Table 1).

The deficit of the trade balance, in June 2019 amounted to 1,526.5 million euros (1,700.2 million dollars) in comparison with 1,981.1 million euros (2,285.1 million dollars) in June 2018, recording a drop, in euros, of 22.9%.The corresponding change of deficit excluding oil products in June 2019 recorded a drop of 22.2 million euros or 1.6% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships in June 2019 recorded a drop of 31.0 million euros or 2.2% (Table 1).

The total value of imports-arrivals, for the 6-month period from January to June 2019 amounted to 27,778.6 million euros (31,280.4 million dollars) in comparison with 26,533.4 million euros (31,994.9 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2018, recording an increase, in euros, of 4.7%.The corresponding change excluding oil products recorded an increase of 1,267.7 million euros or 6.6% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 1,270.1 million euros or 6.7% (Table 5).

The total value of exports-dispatches, for the 6-month period from January to June 2019 amounted to 16,826.6 million euros (19,059.8 million dollars) in comparison with 16,464.3 million euros (19,969.2 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2018, recording an increase, in euros, of 2.2%. The corresponding change excluding oil products recorded an increase of 418.3 million euros or 3.8% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 478.8 million euros or 4.3% (Table 5).

The deficit of the Trade Balance, for the 6-month period from January to June 2019 amounted to 10,952.0 million euros (12,220.6 million dollars) in comparison with 10,069.1 million euros (12,025.7 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2018, recording an increase, in euros, of 8.8%. The corresponding change excluding oil products recorded an increase of 849.4 million euros or 10.6% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 791.3 million euros or 9.9% (Table 5).

The monthly data of Intra EU transactions, have been adjusted to the total trade transactions with EU

countries, including the transactions below the statistical threshold (1), on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that are submitted by the enterprises in the Ministry of Finance. Accordingly, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" have been incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries and, after having been completed, they will be replaced by the final data.

  1. By virtue of EU Regulations on the compilation of intra-EU trade statistics, Member States set out a "statistical exemption threshold". On the basis of the exemption threshold, the enterprises whose transactions are below the statistical threshold are exempted from the obligation to submit data on their intra-Community transactions (Intrastat declaration). The aim is to reduce the burden on enterprises. The statistical exemption threshold, valid for each year, is specified and released by ELSTAT on a yearly basis.

Information:

Division of Business Statistics

Section of International Transactions Statistics

Eleni Pandi

Tel

: 213 135 2042

Fax

: 213 135 2398

e-mail

: e.pandi@statistics.gr

1

Table 1. Trade Balance : June 2017 - 2019

Million euros

June

Changes %

2017

2018(1)

2019 (1)

2018/2017

2019/2018

Α. Imports-Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

B. Exports-Dispatches

Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)

D. Trade Balance

excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)

E. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and including the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and

the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

3,831.7

5,016.1

4,289.3

30.9

-14.5

3,824.0

4,939.3

4,270.0

29.2

-13.6

3,031.7

3,490.6

3,280.8

15.1

-6.0

3,024.0

3,413.8

3,261.5

12.9

-4.5

2,408.1

3,035.0

2,762.8

26.0

-9.0

2,397.7

2,956.4

2,750.5

23.3

-7.0

1,791.2

2,091.1

1,903.5

16.7

-9.0

1,780.8

2,012.5

1,891.2

13.0

-6.0

-1,423.6

-1,981.1

-1,526.5

39.2

-22.9

-1,426.3

-1,982.9

-1,519.5

39.0

-23.4

-1,240.5

-1,399.5

-1,377.3

12.8

-1.6

-1,243.2

-1,401.3

-1,370.3

12.7

-2.2

USD (2) million

June

Changes %

2017

2018(1)

2019 (1)

2018/2017

2019/2018

Α. Imports-Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

Β. Exports-Dispatches

4,289.9

5,840.2

4,829.8

36.1

-17.3

4,281.3

5,750.8

4,808.1

34.3

-16.4

3,394.1

4,064.0

3,694.2

19.7

-9.1

3,385.6

3,974.7

3,672.5

17.4

-7.6

Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)

D. Trade Balance

excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)

E. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and including the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and

the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

2,712.4

3,555.1

3,129.6

31.1

-12.0

2,700.7

3,463.1

3,115.7

28.2

-10.0

2,017.5

2,449.4

2,156.2

21.4

-12.0

2,005.8

2,357.4

2,142.3

17.5

-9.1

-1,577.5

-2,285.1

-1,700.2

44.9

-25.6

-1,580.6

-2,287.7

-1,692.4

44.7

-26.0

-1,376.6

-1,614.6

-1,538.0

17.3

-4.7

-1,379.8

-1,617.3

-1,530.2

17.2

-5.4

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

2

Table 2. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches including oil products, June 2017 - 2019

Imports-Arrivals (€ million)

June

Changes %

2017

2018(1)

2019 (1)

2018/2017

2019/2018

I. European Union

2,260.3

2,638.7

2,349.1

16.7

-11.0

II. Third countries

1,571.4

2,377.4

1,940.2

51.3

-18.4

Total

3,831.7

5,016.1

4,289.3

30.9

-14.5

Imports-Arrivals (USD (2) million)

June

Changes %

2017

2018(1)

2019 (1)

2018/2017

2019/2018

I. European Union

2,530.5

3,072.2

2,645.1

21.4

-13.9

II. Third countries

1,759.4

2,768.0

2,184.7

57.3

-21.1

Total

4,289.9

5,840.2

4,829.8

36.1

-17.3

Exports-Dispatches (€ million)

June

Changes %

2017

2018(1)

2019 (1)

2018/2017

2019/2018

I. European Union

1,396.1

1,657.6

1,634.4

18.7

-1.4

II. Third countries

1,012.0

1,377.4

1,128.4

36.1

-18.1

Total

2,408.1

3,035.0

2,762.8

26.0

-9.0

Exports-Dispatches (USD (2) million)

June

Changes %

2017

2018(1)

2019 (1)

2018/2017

2019/2018

I. European Union

1,572.5

1,941.7

1,851.4

23.5

-4.7

II. Third countries

1,139.9

1,613.4

1,278.2

41.5

-20.8

Total

2,712.4

3,555.1

3,129.6

31.1

-12.0

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

Diagram 1. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches,

June 2017-2019, million €

2,638.7

2,260.3

2,377.4

2,349.1

1,940.2

1,571.4

1,657.6

1,634.4

1,377.4

1,396.1

1,012.0

1,128.4

2017

2018

2019

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

ImportsThird countries

Exports Third countries

3

Table 3. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products, June 2017 - 2019 Imports-Arrivals (€ million)

June

Changes %

2017

2018(1)

2019 (1)

2018/2017

2019/2018

I. European Union

2,203.8

2,489.6

2,274.9

13.0

-8.6

II. Third countries

827.9

1,001.0

1,005.9

20.9

0.5

Total

3,031.7

3,490.6

3,280.8

15.1

-6.0

Imports-Arrivals (USD (2) million)

June

Changes %

2017

2018(1)

2019 (1)

2018/2017

2019/2018

I. European Union

2,467.3

2,898.6

2,561.5

17.5

-11.6

II. Third countries

926.8

1,165.4

1,132.7

25.7

-2.8

Total

3,394.1

4,064.0

3,694.2

19.7

-9.1

Exports-Dispatches (€ million)

June

Changes %

2017

2018(1)

2019 (1)

2018/2017

2019/2018

I. European Union

1,227.9

1,418.9

1,298.9

15.6

-8.5

II. Third countries

563.3

672.2

604.6

19.3

-10.1

Total

1,791.2

2,091.1

1,903.5

16.7

-9.0

Exports-Dispatches (USD (2) million)

June

Changes %

2017

2018(1)

2019 (1)

2018/2017

2019/2018

I. European Union

1,383.1

1,662.1

1,471.3

20.2

-11.5

II. Third countries

634.4

787.3

684.9

24.1

-13.0

Total

2,017.5

2,449.4

2,156.2

21.4

-12.0

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

Diagram 2. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches excluding oil

products, June 2017-2019, million €

2,489.6

2,203.8

2,274.9

1,227.9

1,418.9

1,298.9

1,001.0

1,005.9

827.9

672.2

604.6

563.3

2017

2018

2019

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

4

Table 4: Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products and ships, June 2017 - 2019

Imports-Arrivals (€ million)

June

Changes %

2017

2018(1)

2019 (1)

2018/2017

2019/2018

I. European Union

2,199.5

2,421.5

2,267.1

10.1

-6.4

II. Third countries

824.5

992.3

994.4

20.4

0.2

Total

3,024.0

3,413.8

3,261.5

12.9

-4.5

Imports-Arrivals (USD (2) million)

June

Changes %

2017

2018(1)

2019 (1)

2018/2017

2019/2018

I. European Union

2,462.5

2,819.3

2,552.8

14.5

-9.5

II. Third countries

923.1

1,155.4

1,119.7

25.2

-3.1

Total

3,385.6

3,974.7

3,672.5

17.4

-7.6

Exports-Dispatches (€ million)

June

Changes %

2017

2018(1)

2019 (1)

2018/2017

2019/2018

I. European Union

1,226.3

1,343.3

1,297.4

9.5

-3.4

II. Third countries

554.5

669.2

593.8

20.7

-11.3

Total

1,780.8

2,012.5

1,891.2

13.0

-6.0

Exports-Dispatches (USD (2) million)

June

Changes %

2017

2018(1)

2019 (1)

2018/2017

2019/2018

I. European Union

1,381.3

1,573.5

1,469.6

13.9

-6.6

II. Third countries

624.5

783.9

672.7

25.5

-14.2

Total

2,005.8

2,357.4

2,142.3

17.5

-9.1

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

Diagram 3. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, excluding oil products

and ships, June 2017-2019, million €

2,199.5

2,421.5

2,267.1

1,226.3

1,343.3

1,297.4

994.4

824.5

992.3

554.5

669.2

593.8

2017

2018

2019

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

ImportsThird countries

Exports Third countries

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 09:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29aChina Forex Reserves Fell $15.54 Billion on Month in July
DJ
05:26aSingapore July Foreign-Exchange Reserves Edge Lower to $272.67 Billion
DJ
05:24aWeak China demand, trade war knock Taiwan's July exports back into contraction
RE
05:24aSEC says may give firms more time to comply with Europe's research rules
RE
05:20aCautious calm returns as White House softens trade war rhetoric
RE
05:20aCautious calm returns as White House softens trade war rhetoric
RE
05:16aCautious calm returns as White House softens trade war rhetoric
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), June 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
2EUROSTOXX : German chemical deal lifts European shares, FTSE lags
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
5E.ON SE : E ON : First-half results in line with expectations – E.ON again reaffirms 2019 forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group