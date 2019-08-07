|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), June 2019
08/07/2019 | 05:15am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 7 August 2019
PRESS RELEASE
COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS OF GREECE : June 2019
( Provisional Data )
The total value of imports-arrivals, in June 2019 amounted to 4,289.3 million euros (4,829.8 million dollars) in comparison with 5,016.1 million euros (5,840.2 million dollars) in June 2018, recording a drop, in euros, of 14.5%. The corresponding change excluding oil products in June 2019 recorded a drop of 209.8 million euros or 6.0% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships in June 2019,recorded a drop of 152.3 million euros or 4.5% (Table 1).
The total value of exports-dispatches, in June 2019 amounted to 2,762.8 million euros (3,129.6 million dollars) in comparison with 3,035.0 million euros (3,555.1 million dollars) in June 2018, recording a drop, in euros, of 9.0%. The corresponding change excluding oil products recorded in June 2019 a drop of 187.6 million euros or 9.0% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships in June 2019 recorded a drop of 121.3 million euros or 6.0% (Table 1).
The deficit of the trade balance, in June 2019 amounted to 1,526.5 million euros (1,700.2 million dollars) in comparison with 1,981.1 million euros (2,285.1 million dollars) in June 2018, recording a drop, in euros, of 22.9%.The corresponding change of deficit excluding oil products in June 2019 recorded a drop of 22.2 million euros or 1.6% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships in June 2019 recorded a drop of 31.0 million euros or 2.2% (Table 1).
The total value of imports-arrivals, for the 6-month period from January to June 2019 amounted to 27,778.6 million euros (31,280.4 million dollars) in comparison with 26,533.4 million euros (31,994.9 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2018, recording an increase, in euros, of 4.7%.The corresponding change excluding oil products recorded an increase of 1,267.7 million euros or 6.6% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 1,270.1 million euros or 6.7% (Table 5).
The total value of exports-dispatches, for the 6-month period from January to June 2019 amounted to 16,826.6 million euros (19,059.8 million dollars) in comparison with 16,464.3 million euros (19,969.2 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2018, recording an increase, in euros, of 2.2%. The corresponding change excluding oil products recorded an increase of 418.3 million euros or 3.8% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 478.8 million euros or 4.3% (Table 5).
The deficit of the Trade Balance, for the 6-month period from January to June 2019 amounted to 10,952.0 million euros (12,220.6 million dollars) in comparison with 10,069.1 million euros (12,025.7 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2018, recording an increase, in euros, of 8.8%. The corresponding change excluding oil products recorded an increase of 849.4 million euros or 10.6% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 791.3 million euros or 9.9% (Table 5).
The monthly data of Intra EU transactions, have been adjusted to the total trade transactions with EU
countries, including the transactions below the statistical threshold (1), on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that are submitted by the enterprises in the Ministry of Finance. Accordingly, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" have been incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries and, after having been completed, they will be replaced by the final data.
-
By virtue of EU Regulations on the compilation of intra-EU trade statistics, Member States set out a "statistical exemption threshold". On the basis of the exemption threshold, the enterprises whose transactions are below the statistical threshold are exempted from the obligation to submit data on their intra-Community transactions (Intrastat declaration). The aim is to reduce the burden on enterprises. The statistical exemption threshold, valid for each year, is specified and released by ELSTAT on a yearly basis.
Information:
Division of Business Statistics
Section of International Transactions Statistics
Eleni Pandi
|
Tel
|
: 213 135 2042
|
Fax
|
: 213 135 2398
|
e-mail
|
: e.pandi@statistics.gr
1
Table 1. Trade Balance : June 2017 - 2019
Million euros
|
|
June
|
|
Changes %
|
2017
|
2018(1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018/2017
|
2019/2018
Α. Imports-Arrivals
Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
-
Excluding oil products and including the value of ships
ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships
B. Exports-Dispatches
Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
-
Excluding oil products and including the value of ships
ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships
C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)
D. Trade Balance
excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)
E. Trade Balance
excluding oil products and including the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)
F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and
the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)
|
3,831.7
|
5,016.1
|
4,289.3
|
30.9
|
-14.5
|
3,824.0
|
4,939.3
|
4,270.0
|
29.2
|
-13.6
|
3,031.7
|
3,490.6
|
3,280.8
|
15.1
|
-6.0
|
3,024.0
|
3,413.8
|
3,261.5
|
12.9
|
-4.5
|
2,408.1
|
3,035.0
|
2,762.8
|
26.0
|
-9.0
|
2,397.7
|
2,956.4
|
2,750.5
|
23.3
|
-7.0
|
1,791.2
|
2,091.1
|
1,903.5
|
16.7
|
-9.0
|
1,780.8
|
2,012.5
|
1,891.2
|
13.0
|
-6.0
|
-1,423.6
|
-1,981.1
|
-1,526.5
|
39.2
|
-22.9
|
-1,426.3
|
-1,982.9
|
-1,519.5
|
39.0
|
-23.4
|
-1,240.5
|
-1,399.5
|
-1,377.3
|
12.8
|
-1.6
|
-1,243.2
|
-1,401.3
|
-1,370.3
|
12.7
|
-2.2
USD (2) million
|
|
June
|
|
Changes %
|
2017
|
2018(1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018/2017
|
2019/2018
Α. Imports-Arrivals
Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
-
Excluding oil products and including the value of ships
ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships
Β. Exports-Dispatches
|
4,289.9
|
5,840.2
|
4,829.8
|
36.1
|
-17.3
|
4,281.3
|
5,750.8
|
4,808.1
|
34.3
|
-16.4
|
3,394.1
|
4,064.0
|
3,694.2
|
19.7
|
-9.1
|
3,385.6
|
3,974.7
|
3,672.5
|
17.4
|
-7.6
Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
-
Excluding oil products and including the value of ships
ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships
C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)
D. Trade Balance
excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)
E. Trade Balance
excluding oil products and including the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)
F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and
the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)
|
2,712.4
|
3,555.1
|
3,129.6
|
31.1
|
-12.0
|
2,700.7
|
3,463.1
|
3,115.7
|
28.2
|
-10.0
|
2,017.5
|
2,449.4
|
2,156.2
|
21.4
|
-12.0
|
2,005.8
|
2,357.4
|
2,142.3
|
17.5
|
-9.1
|
-1,577.5
|
-2,285.1
|
-1,700.2
|
44.9
|
-25.6
|
-1,580.6
|
-2,287.7
|
-1,692.4
|
44.7
|
-26.0
|
-1,376.6
|
-1,614.6
|
-1,538.0
|
17.3
|
-4.7
|
-1,379.8
|
-1,617.3
|
-1,530.2
|
17.2
|
-5.4
-
Provisional data.
-
Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.
Table 2. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches including oil products, June 2017 - 2019
Imports-Arrivals (€ million)
|
|
|
June
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2017
|
2018(1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018/2017
|
2019/2018
|
I. European Union
|
2,260.3
|
2,638.7
|
2,349.1
|
16.7
|
-11.0
|
II. Third countries
|
1,571.4
|
2,377.4
|
1,940.2
|
51.3
|
-18.4
|
Total
|
3,831.7
|
5,016.1
|
4,289.3
|
30.9
|
-14.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports-Arrivals (USD (2) million)
|
|
|
June
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2017
|
2018(1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018/2017
|
2019/2018
|
I. European Union
|
2,530.5
|
3,072.2
|
2,645.1
|
21.4
|
-13.9
|
II. Third countries
|
1,759.4
|
2,768.0
|
2,184.7
|
57.3
|
-21.1
|
Total
|
4,289.9
|
5,840.2
|
4,829.8
|
36.1
|
-17.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports-Dispatches (€ million)
|
|
|
June
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2017
|
2018(1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018/2017
|
2019/2018
|
I. European Union
|
1,396.1
|
1,657.6
|
1,634.4
|
18.7
|
-1.4
|
II. Third countries
|
1,012.0
|
1,377.4
|
1,128.4
|
36.1
|
-18.1
|
Total
|
2,408.1
|
3,035.0
|
2,762.8
|
26.0
|
-9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports-Dispatches (USD (2) million)
|
|
|
June
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2017
|
2018(1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018/2017
|
2019/2018
|
I. European Union
|
1,572.5
|
1,941.7
|
1,851.4
|
23.5
|
-4.7
|
II. Third countries
|
1,139.9
|
1,613.4
|
1,278.2
|
41.5
|
-20.8
|
Total
|
2,712.4
|
3,555.1
|
3,129.6
|
31.1
|
-12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data.
-
Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.
Diagram 1. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches,
June 2017-2019, million €
|
|
|
2,638.7
|
|
2,260.3
|
|
2,377.4
|
2,349.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,940.2
|
|
1,571.4
|
1,657.6
|
1,634.4
|
|
|
1,377.4
|
|
1,396.1
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
Arrivals EU
|
Dispatches EU
|
ImportsThird countries
|
Exports Third countries
Table 3. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products, June 2017 - 2019 Imports-Arrivals (€ million)
|
|
|
June
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2017
|
2018(1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018/2017
|
2019/2018
|
I. European Union
|
2,203.8
|
2,489.6
|
2,274.9
|
13.0
|
-8.6
|
II. Third countries
|
827.9
|
1,001.0
|
1,005.9
|
20.9
|
0.5
|
Total
|
3,031.7
|
3,490.6
|
3,280.8
|
15.1
|
-6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports-Arrivals (USD (2) million)
|
|
|
June
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2017
|
2018(1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018/2017
|
2019/2018
|
I. European Union
|
2,467.3
|
2,898.6
|
2,561.5
|
17.5
|
-11.6
|
II. Third countries
|
926.8
|
1,165.4
|
1,132.7
|
25.7
|
-2.8
|
Total
|
3,394.1
|
4,064.0
|
3,694.2
|
19.7
|
-9.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports-Dispatches (€ million)
|
|
|
June
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2017
|
2018(1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018/2017
|
2019/2018
|
I. European Union
|
1,227.9
|
1,418.9
|
1,298.9
|
15.6
|
-8.5
|
II. Third countries
|
563.3
|
672.2
|
604.6
|
19.3
|
-10.1
|
Total
|
1,791.2
|
2,091.1
|
1,903.5
|
16.7
|
-9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports-Dispatches (USD (2) million)
|
|
|
June
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2017
|
2018(1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018/2017
|
2019/2018
|
I. European Union
|
1,383.1
|
1,662.1
|
1,471.3
|
20.2
|
-11.5
|
II. Third countries
|
634.4
|
787.3
|
684.9
|
24.1
|
-13.0
|
Total
|
2,017.5
|
2,449.4
|
2,156.2
|
21.4
|
-12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data.
-
Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.
Diagram 2. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches excluding oil
products, June 2017-2019, million €
2,489.6
|
2,203.8
|
|
|
2,274.9
|
|
|
|
1,227.9
|
1,418.9
|
|
1,298.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,001.0
|
1,005.9
|
827.9
|
|
|
|
672.2
|
604.6
|
563.3
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
Arrivals EU
|
Dispatches EU
|
Imports Third countries
|
Exports Third countries
Table 4: Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products and ships, June 2017 - 2019
Imports-Arrivals (€ million)
|
|
June
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2017
|
2018(1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018/2017
|
2019/2018
|
I. European Union
|
2,199.5
|
2,421.5
|
2,267.1
|
10.1
|
-6.4
|
II. Third countries
|
824.5
|
992.3
|
994.4
|
20.4
|
0.2
|
Total
|
3,024.0
|
3,413.8
|
3,261.5
|
12.9
|
-4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports-Arrivals (USD (2) million)
|
|
June
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2017
|
2018(1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018/2017
|
2019/2018
|
I. European Union
|
2,462.5
|
2,819.3
|
2,552.8
|
14.5
|
-9.5
|
II. Third countries
|
923.1
|
1,155.4
|
1,119.7
|
25.2
|
-3.1
|
Total
|
3,385.6
|
3,974.7
|
3,672.5
|
17.4
|
-7.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports-Dispatches (€ million)
|
|
June
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2017
|
2018(1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018/2017
|
2019/2018
|
I. European Union
|
1,226.3
|
1,343.3
|
1,297.4
|
9.5
|
-3.4
|
II. Third countries
|
554.5
|
669.2
|
593.8
|
20.7
|
-11.3
|
Total
|
1,780.8
|
2,012.5
|
1,891.2
|
13.0
|
-6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports-Dispatches (USD (2) million)
|
|
June
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2017
|
2018(1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018/2017
|
2019/2018
|
I. European Union
|
1,381.3
|
1,573.5
|
1,469.6
|
13.9
|
-6.6
|
II. Third countries
|
624.5
|
783.9
|
672.7
|
25.5
|
-14.2
|
Total
|
2,005.8
|
2,357.4
|
2,142.3
|
17.5
|
-9.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data.
-
Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.
Diagram 3. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, excluding oil products
and ships, June 2017-2019, million €
|
2,199.5
|
2,421.5
|
|
2,267.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,226.3
|
|
1,343.3
|
1,297.4
|
|
|
994.4
|
824.5
|
|
992.3
|
554.5
|
669.2
|
593.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
Arrivals EU
|
Dispatches EU
|
ImportsThird countries
|
Exports Third countries
