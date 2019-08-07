EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), June 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 7 August 2019

PRESS RELEASE

COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS OF GREECE : June 2019

( Provisional Data )

The total value of imports-arrivals, in June 2019 amounted to 4,289.3 million euros (4,829.8 million dollars) in comparison with 5,016.1 million euros (5,840.2 million dollars) in June 2018, recording a drop, in euros, of 14.5%. The corresponding change excluding oil products in June 2019 recorded a drop of 209.8 million euros or 6.0% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships in June 2019,recorded a drop of 152.3 million euros or 4.5% (Table 1).

The total value of exports-dispatches, in June 2019 amounted to 2,762.8 million euros (3,129.6 million dollars) in comparison with 3,035.0 million euros (3,555.1 million dollars) in June 2018, recording a drop, in euros, of 9.0%. The corresponding change excluding oil products recorded in June 2019 a drop of 187.6 million euros or 9.0% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships in June 2019 recorded a drop of 121.3 million euros or 6.0% (Table 1).

The deficit of the trade balance, in June 2019 amounted to 1,526.5 million euros (1,700.2 million dollars) in comparison with 1,981.1 million euros (2,285.1 million dollars) in June 2018, recording a drop, in euros, of 22.9%.The corresponding change of deficit excluding oil products in June 2019 recorded a drop of 22.2 million euros or 1.6% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships in June 2019 recorded a drop of 31.0 million euros or 2.2% (Table 1).

The total value of imports-arrivals, for the 6-month period from January to June 2019 amounted to 27,778.6 million euros (31,280.4 million dollars) in comparison with 26,533.4 million euros (31,994.9 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2018, recording an increase, in euros, of 4.7%.The corresponding change excluding oil products recorded an increase of 1,267.7 million euros or 6.6% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 1,270.1 million euros or 6.7% (Table 5).

The total value of exports-dispatches, for the 6-month period from January to June 2019 amounted to 16,826.6 million euros (19,059.8 million dollars) in comparison with 16,464.3 million euros (19,969.2 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2018, recording an increase, in euros, of 2.2%. The corresponding change excluding oil products recorded an increase of 418.3 million euros or 3.8% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 478.8 million euros or 4.3% (Table 5).

The deficit of the Trade Balance, for the 6-month period from January to June 2019 amounted to 10,952.0 million euros (12,220.6 million dollars) in comparison with 10,069.1 million euros (12,025.7 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2018, recording an increase, in euros, of 8.8%. The corresponding change excluding oil products recorded an increase of 849.4 million euros or 10.6% and the corresponding change excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 791.3 million euros or 9.9% (Table 5).

The monthly data of Intra EU transactions, have been adjusted to the total trade transactions with EU

countries, including the transactions below the statistical threshold (1), on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that are submitted by the enterprises in the Ministry of Finance. Accordingly, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" have been incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries and, after having been completed, they will be replaced by the final data.

By virtue of EU Regulations on the compilation of intra-EU trade statistics, Member States set out a "statistical exemption threshold". On the basis of the exemption threshold, the enterprises whose transactions are below the statistical threshold are exempted from the obligation to submit data on their intra-Community transactions (Intrastat declaration). The aim is to reduce the burden on enterprises. The statistical exemption threshold, valid for each year, is specified and released by ELSTAT on a yearly basis.

Information:

Division of Business Statistics

Section of International Transactions Statistics

Eleni Pandi

Tel : 213 135 2042 Fax : 213 135 2398 e-mail : e.pandi@statistics.gr

1