EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), April 2020

06/05/2020 | 05:16am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus,5 June 2020

PRESS RELEASE

COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS OF GREECE : April 2020

( Provisional Data )

The total value of imports-arrivals, in April 2020 amounted to 3,202.1 million euros (3,467.7 million dollars) in comparison with 4,608.6 million euros (5,163.7 million dollars) in April 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 30.5%. The corresponding value excluding oil products in April 2020 recorded a drop of 771.5 million euros or 22.8% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in April 2020 recorded a drop of 769.2 million euros or 22.9%, in comparison with April 2019 (Table 1).

The total value of exports-dispatches, in April 2020 amounted to 2,068.1 million euros (2,253.1 million dollars) in comparison with 2,981.5 million euros (3,360.9 million dollars) in April 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 30.6%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded in April 2020 a drop of 204.4 million euros or 10.5% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in April 2020 recorded a drop of 203.8 million euros or 10.5%, in comparison with April 2019 (Table 1).

The deficit of the trade balance, in April 2020 amounted to 1,134.0 million euros (1,214.6 million dollars) in comparison with 1,627.1 million euros (1,802.8 million dollars) in April 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 30.3%.The corresponding value of deficit excluding oil products in April 2020 recorded a drop of 567.1 million euros or 39.6% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in April 2020 recorded a drop of 565.4 million euros or 39.7%, in comparison with April 2019 (Table 1).

The total value of imports-arrivals, for the 4-month period from January to April 2020 amounted to 16,400.7 million euros (17,974.6 million dollars) in comparison with 18,238.7 million euros (20,596.1 million dollars) for the corresponding

period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 10.1%.The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded

a

drop of 742.4 million euros or 5.6% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop

of

680.1 million euros or 5.1%, in comparison with the period from January to April 2019 (Table 5).

The total value of exports-dispatches, for the 4-month period from January to April 2020 amounted to 10,042.3 million euros (11,070.0 million dollars) in comparison with 10,988.5 million euros (12,480.0 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 8.6%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded an increase of 86.5 million euros or 1.1% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 100.7 million euros or 1.3%, in comparison with the period from January to April 2019 (Table 5).

The deficit of the trade balance, for the 4-month period from January to April 2020 amounted to 6,358.4 million euros (6,904.6 million dollars) in comparison with 7,250.2 million euros (8,116.1 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 12.3%. The corresponding deficit excluding oil products recorded a drop of

828.9 million euros or 14.4% and the corresponding deficit excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 780.8 million euros or 13.8% (Table 5).

The monthly data of Intra EU transactions, have been adjusted to the total trade transactions with EU countries, including the transactions below the statistical threshold (1), on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that are submitted by the enterprises to the Ministry of Finance. Accordingly, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" have been incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries and, after having been completed, they will be replaced by the final data.

  1. By virtue of EU Regulations on the compilation of intra-EU trade statistics, Member States set out a "statistical exemption threshold". On the basis of the exemption threshold, the enterprises whose transactions are below the statistical threshold are exempted from the obligation to submit data on their intra-Community transactions (Intrastat declaration). The aim is to reduce the burden on enterprises. The statistical exemption threshold, valid for each year, is specified and released by ELSTAT on a yearly basis.

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel.

: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of International Transactions Statistics

email

: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section : Eleni Pandi

Tel.

: +30 213 135 2042

Fax

: +30 213 135 2398

e-mail

: e.pandi@statistics.gr

1

Table 1. Trade Balance : April 2018 - 2020

Million euros

April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

Α. Imports-Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

4,308.1

4,608.6

3,202.1

7.0

-30.5

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

4,295.2

4,597.4

3,193.2

7.0

-30.5

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including

2,994.6

3,377.0

2,605.5

12.8

-22.8

the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and

2,981.7

3,365.8

2,596.6

12.9

-22.9

the value of ships

B. Exports-Dispatches

Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches

2,606.8

2,981.5

2,068.1

14.4

-30.6

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

2,599.6

2,978.9

2,066.1

14.6

-30.6

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including

1,721.7

1,943.5

1,739.1

12.9

-10.5

the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and

1,714.5

1,940.9

1,737.1

13.2

-10.5

the value of ships

C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)

-1,701.3

-1,627.1

-1,134.0

-4.4

-30.3

D. Trade Balance

-1,695.6

-1,618.5

-1,127.1

-4.5

-30.4

excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)

E. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and including

-1,272.9

-1,433.5

-866.4

12.6

-39.6

the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

F. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and

-1,267.2

-1,424.9

-859.5

12.4

-39.7

the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

USD (2) million

April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

Α. Imports-Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

5,273.1

5,163.7

3,467.7

-2.1

-32.8

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

5,257.4

5,151.1

3,458.1

-2.0

-32.9

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including

3,665.4

3,783.7

2,821.6

3.2

-25.4

the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

3,649.7

3,771.1

2,812.0

3.3

-25.4

Β. Exports-Dispatches

Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches

3,209.9

3,360.9

2,253.1

4.7

-33.0

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

3,201.0

3,358.0

2,250.9

4.9

-33.0

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including

2,120.0

2,190.7

1,894.7

3.3

-13.5

the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

2,111.1

2,187.8

1,892.5

3.6

-13.5

C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)

-2,063.2

-1,802.8

-1,214.6

-12.6

-32.6

D. Trade Balance

-2,056.4

-1,793.1

-1,207.2

-12.8

-32.7

excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)

E. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and including

-1,545.4

-1,593.0

-926.9

3.1

-41.8

the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

F. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and

-1,538.6

-1,583.3

-919.5

2.9

-41.9

the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

2

Table 2. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches including oil products, April 2018 - 2020

Imports - Arrivals (€ million)

April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

2,060.2

2,404.5

1,650.5

16.7

-31.4

II. Third countries

2,247.9

2,204.1

1,551.6

-1.9

-29.6

Total

4,308.1

4,608.6

3,202.1

7.0

-30.5

Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)

April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

2,521.7

2,694.1

1,787.4

6.8

-33.7

II. Third countries

2,751.4

2,469.6

1,680.3

-10.2

-32.0

Total

5,273.1

5,163.7

3,467.7

-2.1

-32.8

Exports - Dispatches (€ million)

April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,364.4

1,557.9

1,216.3

14.2

-21.9

II. Third countries

1,242.4

1,423.6

851.8

14.6

-40.2

Total

2,606.8

2,981.5

2,068.1

14.4

-30.6

Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)

April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,680.1

1,756.2

1,325.1

4.5

-24.5

II. Third countries

1,529.8

1,604.7

928.0

4.9

-42.2

Total

3,209.9

3,360.9

2,253.1

4.7

-33.0

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 1. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches,

April 2018-2020, million €

2,404.5

2,247.9

2,204.1

2,060.2

1,557.9

1,650.5

1,551.6

1,423.6

1,364.4

1,242.4

1,216.3

851.8

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

3

Table 3. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products, April 2018 - 2020 Imports - Arrivals (€ million)

April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

2,001.3

2,295.8

1,625.2

14.7

-29.2

II. Third countries

993.3

1,081.2

980.3

8.8

-9.3

Total

2,994.6

3,377.0

2,605.5

12.8

-22.8

Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)

April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

2,449.6

2,572.4

1,760.0

5.0

-31.6

II. Third countries

1,215.8

1,211.3

1,061.6

-0.4

-12.4

Total

3,665.4

3,783.7

2,821.6

3.2

-25.4

Exports - Dispatches (€ million)

April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,104.2

1,221.5

1,131.9

10.6

-7.3

II. Third countries

617.5

722.0

607.2

16.9

-15.9

Total

1,721.7

1,943.5

1,739.1

12.9

-10.5

Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)

April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,359.6

1,377.0

1,233.2

1.3

-10.4

II. Third countries

760.4

813.7

661.5

7.0

-18.7

Total

2,120.0

2,190.7

1,894.7

3.3

-13.5

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 2. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches excluding oil

products, April 2018-2020, million €

2,295.8

2,001.3

1,625.2

1,104.2

1,221.5

1,131.9

993.3

1,081.2

980.3

617.5

722.0

607.2

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

4

Table 4: Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products and ships, April 2018 - 2020

Imports-Arrivals (€ million)

April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,991.7

2,288.1

1,621.9

14.9

-29.1

II. Third countries

990.0

1,077.7

974.7

8.9

-9.6

Total

2,981.7

3,365.8

2,596.6

12.9

-22.9

Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)

April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

2,437.9

2,563.7

1,756.5

5.2

-31.5

II. Third countries

1,211.8

1,207.4

1,055.5

-0.4

-12.6

Total

3,649.7

3,771.1

2,812.0

3.3

-25.4

Exports - Dispatches (€ million)

April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,102.9

1,220.5

1,131.0

10.7

-7.3

II. Third countries

611.6

720.4

606.1

17.8

-15.9

Total

1,714.5

1,940.9

1,737.1

13.2

-10.5

Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)

April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,358.1

1,375.8

1,232.1

1.3

-10.4

II. Third countries

753.0

812.0

660.4

7.8

-18.7

Total

2,111.1

2,187.8

1,892.5

3.6

-13.5

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 3. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, excluding oil products

and ships, April 2018-2020, million €

2,288.1

1,991.7

1,621.9

1,102.9

1,220.5

1,131.0

1,077.7

990.0

974.7

611.6

720.4

606.1

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

5

Table 5. Trade Balance : January - April 2018 - 2020

Million euros

January - April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

Α. Imports - Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

17,161.1

18,238.7

16,400.7

6.3

-10.1

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

17,090.9

18,112.9

16,337.2

6.0

-9.8

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including

12,393.1

13,367.2

12,624.8

7.9

-5.6

the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and

12,322.9

13,241.4

12,561.3

7.5

-5.1

the value of ships

B. Exports - Dispatches

Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches

10,476.0

10,988.5

10,042.3

4.9

-8.6

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

10,448.7

10,955.0

10,023.0

4.8

-8.5

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including

7,150.4

7,603.5

7,690.0

6.3

1.1

the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and

7,123.1

7,570.0

7,670.7

6.3

1.3

the value of ships

C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)

-6,685.1

-7,250.2

-6,358.4

8.5

-12.3

D. Trade Balance

-6,642.2

-7,157.9

-6,314.2

7.8

-11.8

excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)

E. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and including

-5,242.7

-5,763.7

-4,934.8

9.9

-14.4

the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

F. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and

-5,199.8

-5,671.4

-4,890.6

9.1

-13.8

the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

USD (2) million

January - April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

Α. Imports - Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

21,024.5

20,596.1

17,974.6

-2.0

-12.7

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

20,938.3

20,453.3

17,904.9

-2.3

-12.5

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including

15,186.1

15,094.5

13,832.2

-0.6

-8.4

the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and

15,099.9

14,951.7

13,762.5

-1.0

-8.0

the value of ships

Β. Exports - Dispatches

Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches

12,915.0

12,480.0

11,070.0

-3.4

-11.3

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

12,881.3

12,441.9

11,048.7

-3.4

-11.2

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including

8,815.9

8,637.1

8,472.8

-2.0

-1.9

the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and

8,782.2

8,599.0

8,451.5

-2.1

-1.7

the value of ships

C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)

-8,109.5

-8,116.1

-6,904.6

0.1

-14.9

D. Trade Balance

-8,057.0

-8,011.4

-6,856.2

-0.6

-14.4

excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)

E. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and including

-6,370.2

-6,457.4

-5,359.4

1.4

-17.0

the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

F. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and

-6,317.7

-6,352.7

-5,311.0

0.6

-16.4

the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

6

Table 6. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches including oil products, January-April2018-2020

Imports-Arrivals (€ million)

January - April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

8,563.2

9,284.2

8,771.1

8.4

-5.5

II. Third countries

8,597.9

8,954.5

7,629.6

4.1

-14.8

Total

17,161.1

18,238.7

16,400.7

6.3

-10.1

Imports - Arrivals (USD (2) million)

January - April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

10,493.8

10,482.3

9,611.3

-0.1

-8.3

II. Third countries

10,530.7

10,113.8

8,363.3

-4.0

-17.3

Total

21,024.5

20,596.1

17,974.6

-2.0

-12.7

Exports - Dispatches

(€ million)

January - April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

5,284.6

5,639.8

5,724.0

6.7

1.5

II. Third countries

5,191.4

5,348.7

4,318.3

3.0

-19.3

Total

10,476.0

10,988.5

10,042.3

4.9

-8.6

Export s - Dispatches (USD (2) million)

January - April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

6,515.2

6,406.0

6,309.2

-1.7

-1.5

II. Third countries

6,399.8

6,074.0

4,760.8

-5.1

-21.6

Total

12,915.0

12,480.0

11,070.0

-3.4

-11.3

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 4. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches,

January - April 2018-2020, million €

9,284.2

8,954.5

8,771.1

8,563.2

8,597.9

7,629.6

5,284.6

5,191.4

5,639.8

5,348.7

5,724.0

4,318.3

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

7

Table 7. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products, January-April2018-2020

Imports-Arrivals (€ million)

January - April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

8,309.3

8,943.1

8,498.6

7.6

-5.0

II. Third countries

4,083.8

4,424.1

4,126.2

8.3

-6.7

Total

12,393.1

13,367.2

12,624.8

7.9

-5.6

Imports - Arrivals (USD (2) million)

January - April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

10,182.7

10,097.5

9,312.7

-0.8

-7.8

II. Third countries

5,003.4

4,997.0

4,519.5

-0.1

-9.6

Total

15,186.1

15,094.5

13,832.2

-0.6

-8.4

Exports - Dispatches

(€ million)

January - April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

4,654.2

4,833.6

5,020.4

3.9

3.9

II. Third countries

2,496.2

2,769.9

2,669.6

11.0

-3.6

Total

7,150.4

7,603.5

7,690.0

6.3

1.1

Exports - Dispatches (USD (2) million)

January - April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

5,738.2

5,491.2

5,531.8

-4.3

0.7

II. Third countries

3,077.7

3,145.9

2,941.0

2.2

-6.5

Total

8,815.9

8,637.1

8,472.8

-2.0

-1.9

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 5. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, excuding oil

products, January - April 2018-2020, million €

8,309.3

8,943.1

8,498.6

4,654.2

4,833.6

4,424.1

5,020.4

4,126.2

4,083.8

2,496.2

2,769.9

2,669.6

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

8

Table 8: Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products and ships, January- April 2018 - 2020

Imports-Arrivals (€ million)

January - April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

8,284.4

8,908.1

8,455.4

7.5

-5.1

II. Third countries

4,038.5

4,333.3

4,105.9

7.3

-5.2

Total

12,322.9

13,241.4

12,561.3

7.5

-5.1

Imports - Arrivals (USD (2) million)

January - April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

10,152.2

10,057.9

9,265.3

-0.9

-7.9

II. Third countries

4,947.7

4,893.8

4,497.2

-1.1

-8.1

Total

15,099.9

14,951.7

13,762.5

-1.0

-8.0

Exports - Dispatches

(€ million)

January - April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

4,644.3

4,830.3

5,016.9

4.0

3.9

II. Third countries

2,478.8

2,739.7

2,653.8

10.5

-3.1

Total

7,123.1

7,570.0

7,670.7

6.3

1.3

Exports - Dispatches (USD (2) million)

January - April

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

5,726.0

5,487.5

5,528.0

-4.2

0.7

II. Third countries

3,056.2

3,111.5

2,923.5

1.8

-6.0

Total

8,782.2

8,599.0

8,451.5

-2.1

-1.7

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 6. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, excuding oil products

and ships, January - April 2018-2020, million €

8,908.1

8,455.4

8,284.4

4,644.3

4,830.3

5,016.9

4,333.3

4,038.5

4,105.9

2,478.8

2,739.7

2,653.8

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

9

Table 9. Imports - Arrivals and Exports - Dispatches by SITC sections (Standard International Trade Classification) including

oil products, April 2020(1)

Imports - Arrivals (in million €)

April 2020

January-April 2020

E.U.

Third countries

E.U.

Third countries

Total

1,650.5

1,551.7

8,771.1

7,629.5

0.

Food and live animals

295.8

119.9

1,446.9

476.5

1.

Beverages and tobacco

32.4

11.3

136.1

42.5

2.

Crude materials, inedible, except fuels

28.5

72.1

152.2

291.6

3.

Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc

38.9

581.2

365.0

3,553.6

4.

Animal and vegetable oils and fats

7.3

8.6

34.3

40.6

5.

Chemicals and related products, n.e.s

587.8

141.5

2,622.7

573.9

6.

Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material

201.5

218.7

990.9

922.0

7.

Machinery and transport equipment

317.8

269.9

1,958.9

968.6

8.

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

140.2

118.2

1,059.0

726.3

9.

Commodities and transactions not classified by category

0.2

10.2

5.1

33.8

Exports - Dispatches (in million €)

April 2020

January-April 2020

E.U.

Third countries

E.U.

Third countries

Total

1,216.3

851.9

5,724.0

4,318.3

0.

Food and live animals

280.0

126.2

1,158.0

543.7

1.

Beverages and tobacco

41.1

27.5

147.5

107.4

2.

Crude materials, inedible, except fuels

35.8

36.0

145.0

268.4

3.

Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc

85.9

245.3

709.7

1,653.1

4.

Animal and vegetable oils and fats

27.6

9.2

187.4

37.7

5.

Chemicals and related products, n.e.s

281.3

137.2

1,059.6

523.2

6.

Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material

243.3

126.0

1,102.9

549.2

7.

Machinery and transport equipment

135.7

81.6

577.0

358.5

8.

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

72.0

43.2

568.6

188.5

9.

Commodities and transactions not classified by category

13.6

19.6

68.4

88.4

  1. Provisional data.

* Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

10

2% 2% 0%

0%

0%

9%

5%

1%

1%

4%

7%

1%

2%

Diagram 9. Imports - Arrivals E.U. & Third countries by SITC sections, Jan. - Apr. 2020, million €

Third countries

9. Commodities and transactions not classified by category

E.U.

8. Miscellaneous manufactured articles

7. Machinery and transport equipment

6. Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material

5. Chemicals and related products, n.e.s

4. Animal and vegetable oils and fats

3. Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc

2. Crude materials, inedible, except fuels

1. Beverages and tobacco

0. Food and live animals

0.0

1,000.0

2,000.0

3,000.0

4,000.0

Diagram 10. Exports - Dispatches E.U. & Third countries by SITC sections, Jan. - Apr. 2020, million €

9. Commodities and transactions not classified by category

8. Miscellaneous manufactured articles

Third countries

E.U.

7. Machinery and transport equipment

6. Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material

5. Chemicals and related products, n.e.s

4. Animal and vegetable oils and fats

3. Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc

2. Crude materials, inedible, except fuels

1. Beverages and tobacco

0. Food and live animals

0.0

1,000.0

2,000.0

3,000.0

11

Table 10. Commercial Transactions with EU and Third Countries 2018-2020

Imports - Arrivals

Exports - Dispatches

Changes %

Changes %

compared with

compared with the

Year and

Value

Monthly Changes

Value

Monthly Changes %

the

Month

in million €

%

corresponding

in million €

corresponding

month of the

month of the

previous year

previous year

2018(2): 1

4,467.4

8.5

25.2

2,542.3

-3.6

18.7

2

3,926.7

-12.1

3.1

2,426.3

-4.6

15.1

3

4,458.9

13.6

-3.6

2,900.7

19.6

9.0

4

4,308.1

-3.4

20.8

2,606.8

-10.1

12.3

5

4,362.8

1.3

6.6

2,955.9

13.4

14.9

6

5,017.1

15.0

30.9

3,035.0

2.7

26.0

7

4,680.2

-6.7

17.5

2,959.9

-2.5

21.8

8

4,325.4

-7.6

16.7

2,568.2

-13.2

26.2

9

4,514.0

4.4

20.4

2,672.0

4.0

10.4

10

5,228.6

15.8

20.1

3,152.4

18.0

25.4

11

4,563.1

-12.7

15.6

3,060.3

-2.9

16.9

12

4,267.5

-6.5

3.6

2,592.6

-15.3

-1.7

Total year

54,119.8

14.3

33,472.4

16.0

2019(1)(2): 1

4,621.9

8.3

3.5

2,507.3

-3.3

-1.4

2

4,257.2

-7.9

8.4

2,690.9

7.3

10.9

3

4,751.1

11.6

6.6

2,808.9

4.4

-3.2

4

4,608.6

-3.0

7.0

2,981.5

6.1

14.4

5

5,290.8

14.8

21.3

3,068.6

2.9

3.8

6

4,356.9

-17.7

-13.2

2,785.4

-9.2

-8.2

7

5,086.4

16.7

8.7

3,207.2

15.1

8.4

8

4,141.7

-18.6

-4.2

2,403.9

-25.0

-6.4

9

4,793.1

15.7

6.2

2,857.7

18.9

7.0

10

4,909.2

2.4

-6.1

2,906.5

1.7

-7.8

11

4,382.6

-10.7

-4.0

2,734.4

-5.9

-10.6

12

4,513.2

3.0

5.8

2,905.0

6.2

12.0

Total year

55,712.6

2.9

33,857.3

1.1

2020(1)(2): 1

4,743.9

5.1

2.6

2,856.9

-1.7

13.9

2

4,351.2

-8.3

2.2

2,647.2

-7.3

-1.6

3(3)

4,103.5

-5.7

-13.6

2,470.0

-6.7

-12.1

4

3,202.1

-22.0

-30.5

2,068.1

-16.3

-30.6

  1. Provisional data
  2. It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added and, therefore, they may differ from the corresponding timeseries published in the previous Press Release.
  3. The decrease observed in imports and exports from/to the Third Countries in March 2020 in relation to the corresponding data disseminated by ELSTAT on May 8 2020, came mainly from the replacement of the provisional data of the incomplete customs declarations with the final custom declarations for the reference month March 2020. These final custom declarations were transmitted by the Customs Authorities to ELSTAT along with the data for the reference month April 2020.

* Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total.

in million €

Diagram 11. Commercial Transactions with EU & Third countries 2018-2020

5,000

3,500

2,000

500

-1,000

-2,500

I

II III IV V VI VII VIII IX

X XI XII I

II III IV

V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I

II III IV

2018

2019

2020

Trade Balance

Imports - Arrivals

Exports - Dispatches

12

Table 11. Commercial Transactions with EU and Third Countries 2018 - 2020 excluding oil products

Imports - Arrivals

Exports - Dispatches

Changes %

Changes %

Year and

Value

Monthly Changes

compared with the

Value

Monthly Changes

compared with the

Month

in million €

%

corresponding

in million €

%

corresponding

month of the

month of the

previous year

previous year

2018(2):

1

3,068.2

5.6

18.0

1,708.3

-4.4

19.6

2

2,928.5

-4.6

6.3

1,697.2

-0.7

14.6

3

3,401.8

16.2

3.1

2,023.3

19.2

8.6

4

2,994.6

-12.0

7.0

1,721.7

-14.9

13.0

5

3,265.6

9.0

3.8

1,885.1

9.5

9.2

6

3,491.6

6.9

15.2

2,091.1

10.9

16.7

7

3,461.7

-0.9

12.5

1,925.8

-7.9

12.6

8

2,852.3

-17.6

11.9

1,529.0

-20.6

10.8

9

3,109.6

9.0

4.8

1,749.9

14.4

3.7

10

3,634.9

16.9

15.7

2,030.4

16.0

12.6

11

3,300.2

-9.2

2.2

2,011.2

-0.9

10.7

12

3,119.7

-5.5

7.4

1,830.3

-9.0

2.5

Total year

38,628.8

8.8

22,203.2

11.0

2019(1)(2):

1

3,266.2

4.7

6.5

1,802.2

-1.5

5.5

2

3,299.9

1.0

12.7

1,864.2

3.4

9.8

3

3,424.3

3.8

0.7

1,993.6

6.9

-1.5

4

3,376.9

-1.4

12.8

1,943.4

-2.5

12.9

5

3,786.9

12.1

16.0

2,026.4

4.3

7.5

6

3,347.8

-11.6

-4.1

1,923.3

-5.1

-8.0

7

3,751.9

12.1

8.4

2,120.7

10.3

10.1

8

2,972.4

-20.8

4.2

1,596.2

-24.7

4.4

9

3,539.7

19.1

13.8

1,917.9

20.2

9.6

10

3,771.6

6.6

3.8

2,117.8

10.4

4.3

11

3,356.2

-11.0

1.7

2,008.1

-5.2

-0.2

12

3,341.8

-0.4

7.1

1,975.9

-1.6

8.0

Total year

41,235.4

6.7

23,289.8

4.9

2020(1)(2):

1

3,433.8

2.8

5.1

1,995.1

1.0

10.8

2

3,384.4

-1.4

2.6

2,041.8

2.3

9.6

3

3,201.1

-5.4

-6.5

1,913.8

-6.3

-4.0

4

2,605.5

-18.6

-22.8

1,739.2

-9.1

-10.5

  1. Provisional data
  2. It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added and, therefore, they may differ from the corresponding timeseries published in the previous Press Release.
    * Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total.

in million €

Diagram 12. Commercial Transactions with EU & Third countries 2018-2020 excluding oil

products

5,000

3,500

2,000

500

-1,000

-2,500

I

II III IV V VI VII VIII IX

X XI XII I

II III IV

V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I

II III IV

2018

2019

2020

Trade Balance

Imports - Arrivals

Exports - Dispatches

13

Table 12. Commercial Transactions with EU and Third Countries 2018 - 2020 excluding oil products and ships

Imports - Arrivals

Exports - Dispatches

Changes %

Changes %

Year and

Value

Monthly Changes

compared with the

Value

Monthly Changes

compared with the

Month

in million €

%

corresponding

in million €

%

corresponding

month of the

month of the

previous year

previous year

2018(2): 1

3,060.5

6.2

18.0

1,706.0

-4.0

21.9

2

2,920.7

-4.6

6.1

1,688.4

-1.0

14.1

3

3,359.9

15.0

2.3

2,014.2

19.3

8.2

4

2,981.7

-11.3

6.9

1,714.4

-14.9

13.0

5

3,251.3

9.0

3.8

1,881.7

9.8

9.7

6

3,414.8

5.0

12.9

2,012.5

6.9

13.0

7

3,456.4

1.2

12.8

1,918.4

-4.7

12.4

8

2,849.9

-17.5

12.0

1,527.3

-20.4

11.8

9

3,098.1

8.7

4.7

1,742.7

14.1

3.4

10

3,623.8

17.0

15.3

2,027.6

16.3

12.6

11

3,296.1

-9.0

2.6

2,007.6

-1.0

11.2

12

3,116.0

-5.5

8.2

1,829.1

-8.9

2.9

Total year

38,429.2

8.6

22,070.1

10.9

2019(1)(2):

1

3,174.8

1.9

3.7

1,800.1

-1.6

5.5

2

3,290.7

3.7

12.7

1,856.5

3.1

10.0

3

3,410.2

3.6

1.5

1,972.5

6.3

-2.1

4

3,365.7

-1.3

12.9

1,940.8

-1.6

13.2

5

3,772.0

12.1

16.0

2,023.2

4.2

7.5

6

3,326.7

-11.8

-2.6

1,911.0

-5.5

-5.0

7

3,732.4

12.2

8.0

2,116.4

10.7

10.3

8

2,794.5

-25.1

-1.9

1,591.7

-24.8

4.2

9

3,537.4

26.6

14.2

1,916.3

20.4

10.0

10

3,766.7

6.5

3.9

2,113.1

10.3

4.2

11

3,346.5

-11.2

1.5

1,986.7

-6.0

-1.0

12

3,253.1

-2.8

4.4

1,968.1

-0.9

7.6

Total year

40,770.6

6.1

23,196.4

5.1

2020(1)(2):

1

3,408.6

4.8

7.4

1,990.9

1.2

10.6

2

3,369.6

-1.1

2.4

2,033.7

2.2

9.5

3

3,186.6

-5.4

-6.6

1,908.9

-6.1

-3.2

4

2,596.6

-18.5

-22.9

1,737.2

-9.0

-10.5

  1. Provisional data
  2. It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added and, therefore, they may differ from the corresponding timeseries published in the previous Press Release.
    * Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total.

in million €

Diagram 13. Commercial Transactions with EU & Third countries 2018-2020 excluding oil

products and ships

5,000

3,500

2,000

500

-1,000

-2,500

I

II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I

II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I

II III IV

2018

2019

2020

Trade Balance

Imports - Arrivals

Exports - Dispatches

14

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Commercial Transactions of Greece

The Commercial Transactions are recorded on a monthly basis aiming at monitoring the total value of imports/arrivals, exports/dispatches and their changes. This recording does not include the imports and exports of services; however the imports and exports of services together with the corresponding commercial transactions are taken into account for the compilation of National Accounts tables.

Legal Framework The survey is conducted by virtue of the following EU Regulations:

  • for intra-EU trade (Intrastat), in accordance with Regulation (EC) 638/2004,as amended and in force, and Regulation (EU) 96/2010.
  • for trade with third countries (Extrastat), in accordance with Regulation (EC) 471/2009 and Regulation (EU) 113/2010.

Reference Period

April 2020

Provision of Results

38 days after the end of the reference month

(provisional data). The provisional data are revised

and

disseminated on a monthly basis for all the previous months until the finalization of the yearly data, which

takes place ten months after the end of the reference year.

Definitions

INTRASTAT is the system for collecting Intra

EU statistical data (among the EU countries). It

was

implemented on January 1st, 1993.

Arrival is considered every import of goods from a country of the EU.

Dispatch is considered every export of goods to a country of the EU.

EXTRASTAT is the system for collecting external trade data with third countries (countries outside the EU).

Import is considered every import of goods from a third country (outside the EU).

Export is considered every export of goods to a third country (outside the EU).

Methodology INTRASTAT: It is an exchaustive statistical survey. The parties responsible for providing statistical information through Intrastat System are the enterprises which perform intra EU trade transactions and they have exceeded the applied statistical thresholds. The statistical thresholds are readjusted each year. The statistical thresholds for 2020 are the following:

Arrivals:

€ 150,000.00 (95.0% coverage)

  • Dispatches: € 90,000.00 (98.0% coverage)

The statistical data of Intra EU-Trade include also the transactions of the enterprises, which are not obliged to submit Intrastat data since the value of their transactions is below the applied statistical threshold. In compliance with the obligations provided in the EU Regulations regarding the compilation of external trade statistics, these transactions are calculated on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that all the enterprises are obliged to submit to the Ministry of Finance.

ELECTRONIC SUBMISSION: Intrastat declarations are submiitted electronically via the following links: http://eurostat.statistics.gr or www.statistics.gr.

EXTRASTAT: It is a statistical survey where data are collected by administrative sources. The Customs Authorities collect the relevant statistical data on trade by filling in the Single Administrative Document (SAD). All the transactions with third countries above the amount of 1,000 euros are registered. In the beginning of each month Customs Authorities transmit to the Hellenic Statistical Authority an electronic file with the customs data of statistical relevance of the previous month.

The statistical data of imports and exports of goods with the Third Countries, are derived from the data transmitted by the Customs Authorities.

Henceforth, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" - which concern mainly petroleum products - are incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries; the " incomplete customs declarations" data after having been completed will be replaced by the final data.

IMPORTS AND EXPORTS OF SHIPS AND AIRCRAFTS: In accordance with EU Regulations entered into force in 2010 (Regulations (EU) 96/2010, 113/2010), the EU Member States are obliged to record the transactions of special goods and movements and more specifically of vessels and aircrafts in line with the principle of economic ownership.

"Economic ownership" means the right of a taxable person to claim the benefits associated with the use of a vessel or aircraft in the course of an economic activity by virtue of accepting the associated risks.

For the compilation of statistics on imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of ships are used Intrastat data, data from administrative sources (Customs, Ministry of Marine and Island Policy), as well as data from national and international commercial databases based on the estimation model of the Bank of Greece for the Greek shipping (see Press Release on Balance of Payments published by the Bank of Greece on 20.11.2018).

The compilation of statistics on imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of aircrafts is based on Intrastat data and data from administrative sources (Customs, Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority).

Classification of goods: The goods are classified in compliance with the 8-digit Combined Nomenclature Code (CN/8) and the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC).

15

International Trade in

Goods data of the

United Kingdom

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Under the withdrawal agreement endorsed by the European Parliament on 29 January 2020, the United Kingdom will continue to be part of the European Union's customs and tax territory until 31 December 2020, but trade flows between the United Kingdom and the EU are considered transactions with a Third Country. Bilateral trade statistics with the United Kingdom will continue to be collected by the EU Member States through Intrastat declarations system by 31 December 2020 and consequently are based on statistical concepts applicable to trade between EU Member States, but are presented in the International Trade in Goods with Third Countries.

Compilation of International Trade in Goods Statistics during Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)

No remarkable differences were observed in the available data sources, the data transmission time schedules and the methodological procedures in the framework of the Press Release compilation of reference month April 2020.

More specifically,

a. Customs procedures and formalities for all goods from/to third countries are normally followed, as well as the procedures for submitting the recapitulative statements on Intra-community acquisitions and deliveries (VIES).

b. Intrastat response rate is at levels similar to previous months.

It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added.

References More information concerning the survey on Commercial Transactions is available on the website of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (www.statistics.gr) under the link "Statistics / International Trade in Goods" .

16

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 09:15:01 UTC
