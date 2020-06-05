EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), April 2020 0 06/05/2020 | 05:16am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus,5 June 2020 PRESS RELEASE COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS OF GREECE : April 2020 ( Provisional Data ) The total value of imports-arrivals, in April 2020 amounted to 3,202.1 million euros (3,467.7 million dollars) in comparison with 4,608.6 million euros (5,163.7 million dollars) in April 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 30.5%. The corresponding value excluding oil products in April 2020 recorded a drop of 771.5 million euros or 22.8% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in April 2020 recorded a drop of 769.2 million euros or 22.9%, in comparison with April 2019 (Table 1). The total value of exports-dispatches, in April 2020 amounted to 2,068.1 million euros (2,253.1 million dollars) in comparison with 2,981.5 million euros (3,360.9 million dollars) in April 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 30.6%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded in April 2020 a drop of 204.4 million euros or 10.5% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in April 2020 recorded a drop of 203.8 million euros or 10.5%, in comparison with April 2019 (Table 1). The deficit of the trade balance, in April 2020 amounted to 1,134.0 million euros (1,214.6 million dollars) in comparison with 1,627.1 million euros (1,802.8 million dollars) in April 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 30.3%.The corresponding value of deficit excluding oil products in April 2020 recorded a drop of 567.1 million euros or 39.6% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in April 2020 recorded a drop of 565.4 million euros or 39.7%, in comparison with April 2019 (Table 1). The total value of imports-arrivals, for the 4-month period from January to April 2020 amounted to 16,400.7 million euros (17,974.6 million dollars) in comparison with 18,238.7 million euros (20,596.1 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 10.1%.The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded a drop of 742.4 million euros or 5.6% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 680.1 million euros or 5.1%, in comparison with the period from January to April 2019 (Table 5). The total value of exports-dispatches, for the 4-month period from January to April 2020 amounted to 10,042.3 million euros (11,070.0 million dollars) in comparison with 10,988.5 million euros (12,480.0 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 8.6%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded an increase of 86.5 million euros or 1.1% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 100.7 million euros or 1.3%, in comparison with the period from January to April 2019 (Table 5). The deficit of the trade balance, for the 4-month period from January to April 2020 amounted to 6,358.4 million euros (6,904.6 million dollars) in comparison with 7,250.2 million euros (8,116.1 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 12.3%. The corresponding deficit excluding oil products recorded a drop of 828.9 million euros or 14.4% and the corresponding deficit excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 780.8 million euros or 13.8% (Table 5). The monthly data of Intra EU transactions, have been adjusted to the total trade transactions with EU countries, including the transactions below the statistical threshold (1), on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that are submitted by the enterprises to the Ministry of Finance. Accordingly, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" have been incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries and, after having been completed, they will be replaced by the final data. By virtue of EU Regulations on the compilation of intra-EU trade statistics, Member States set out a "statistical exemption threshold". On the basis of the exemption threshold, the enterprises whose transactions are below the statistical threshold are exempted from the obligation to submit data on their intra-Community transactions (Intrastat declaration). The aim is to reduce the burden on enterprises. The statistical exemption threshold, valid for each year, is specified and released by ELSTAT on a yearly basis. Information for methodological issues: Information for data provision: Division of Business Statistics Tel. : +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Section of International Transactions Statistics email : data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section : Eleni Pandi Tel. : +30 213 135 2042 Fax : +30 213 135 2398 e-mail : e.pandi@statistics.gr 1 Table 1. Trade Balance : April 2018 - 2020 Million euros April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 Α. Imports-Arrivals Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals 4,308.1 4,608.6 3,202.1 7.0 -30.5 ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships 4,295.2 4,597.4 3,193.2 7.0 -30.5 ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including 2,994.6 3,377.0 2,605.5 12.8 -22.8 the value of ships ΙV. Excluding oil products and 2,981.7 3,365.8 2,596.6 12.9 -22.9 the value of ships B. Exports-Dispatches Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches 2,606.8 2,981.5 2,068.1 14.4 -30.6 ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships 2,599.6 2,978.9 2,066.1 14.6 -30.6 ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including 1,721.7 1,943.5 1,739.1 12.9 -10.5 the value of ships ΙV. Excluding oil products and 1,714.5 1,940.9 1,737.1 13.2 -10.5 the value of ships C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I) -1,701.3 -1,627.1 -1,134.0 -4.4 -30.3 D. Trade Balance -1,695.6 -1,618.5 -1,127.1 -4.5 -30.4 excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ) E. Trade Balance excluding oil products and including -1,272.9 -1,433.5 -866.4 12.6 -39.6 the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ) F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and -1,267.2 -1,424.9 -859.5 12.4 -39.7 the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV) USD (2) million April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 Α. Imports-Arrivals Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals 5,273.1 5,163.7 3,467.7 -2.1 -32.8 ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships 5,257.4 5,151.1 3,458.1 -2.0 -32.9 ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including 3,665.4 3,783.7 2,821.6 3.2 -25.4 the value of ships ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships 3,649.7 3,771.1 2,812.0 3.3 -25.4 Β. Exports-Dispatches Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches 3,209.9 3,360.9 2,253.1 4.7 -33.0 ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships 3,201.0 3,358.0 2,250.9 4.9 -33.0 ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including 2,120.0 2,190.7 1,894.7 3.3 -13.5 the value of ships ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships 2,111.1 2,187.8 1,892.5 3.6 -13.5 C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I) -2,063.2 -1,802.8 -1,214.6 -12.6 -32.6 D. Trade Balance -2,056.4 -1,793.1 -1,207.2 -12.8 -32.7 excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ) E. Trade Balance excluding oil products and including -1,545.4 -1,593.0 -926.9 3.1 -41.8 the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ) F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and -1,538.6 -1,583.3 -919.5 2.9 -41.9 the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV) Provisional data. Τ he value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year. 2 Table 2. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches including oil products, April 2018 - 2020 Imports - Arrivals (€ million) April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 2,060.2 2,404.5 1,650.5 16.7 -31.4 II. Third countries 2,247.9 2,204.1 1,551.6 -1.9 -29.6 Total 4,308.1 4,608.6 3,202.1 7.0 -30.5 Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million) April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 2,521.7 2,694.1 1,787.4 6.8 -33.7 II. Third countries 2,751.4 2,469.6 1,680.3 -10.2 -32.0 Total 5,273.1 5,163.7 3,467.7 -2.1 -32.8 Exports - Dispatches (€ million) April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 1,364.4 1,557.9 1,216.3 14.2 -21.9 II. Third countries 1,242.4 1,423.6 851.8 14.6 -40.2 Total 2,606.8 2,981.5 2,068.1 14.4 -30.6 Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million) April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 1,680.1 1,756.2 1,325.1 4.5 -24.5 II. Third countries 1,529.8 1,604.7 928.0 4.9 -42.2 Total 3,209.9 3,360.9 2,253.1 4.7 -33.0 Provisional data. Τ he value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year. The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country. In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series). Diagram 1. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, April 2018-2020, million € 2,404.5 2,247.9 2,204.1 2,060.2 1,557.9 1,650.5 1,551.6 1,423.6 1,364.4 1,242.4 1,216.3 851.8 2018 2019 2020 Arrivals EU Dispatches EU Imports Third countries Exports Third countries 3 Table 3. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products, April 2018 - 2020 Imports - Arrivals (€ million) April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 2,001.3 2,295.8 1,625.2 14.7 -29.2 II. Third countries 993.3 1,081.2 980.3 8.8 -9.3 Total 2,994.6 3,377.0 2,605.5 12.8 -22.8 Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million) April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 2,449.6 2,572.4 1,760.0 5.0 -31.6 II. Third countries 1,215.8 1,211.3 1,061.6 -0.4 -12.4 Total 3,665.4 3,783.7 2,821.6 3.2 -25.4 Exports - Dispatches (€ million) April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 1,104.2 1,221.5 1,131.9 10.6 -7.3 II. Third countries 617.5 722.0 607.2 16.9 -15.9 Total 1,721.7 1,943.5 1,739.1 12.9 -10.5 Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million) April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 1,359.6 1,377.0 1,233.2 1.3 -10.4 II. Third countries 760.4 813.7 661.5 7.0 -18.7 Total 2,120.0 2,190.7 1,894.7 3.3 -13.5 Provisional data. Τ he value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year. The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country. In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series). Diagram 2. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches excluding oil products, April 2018-2020, million € 2,295.8 2,001.3 1,625.2 1,104.2 1,221.5 1,131.9 993.3 1,081.2 980.3 617.5 722.0 607.2 2018 2019 2020 Arrivals EU Dispatches EU Imports Third countries Exports Third countries 4 Table 4: Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products and ships, April 2018 - 2020 Imports-Arrivals (€ million) April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 1,991.7 2,288.1 1,621.9 14.9 -29.1 II. Third countries 990.0 1,077.7 974.7 8.9 -9.6 Total 2,981.7 3,365.8 2,596.6 12.9 -22.9 Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million) April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 2,437.9 2,563.7 1,756.5 5.2 -31.5 II. Third countries 1,211.8 1,207.4 1,055.5 -0.4 -12.6 Total 3,649.7 3,771.1 2,812.0 3.3 -25.4 Exports - Dispatches (€ million) April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 1,102.9 1,220.5 1,131.0 10.7 -7.3 II. Third countries 611.6 720.4 606.1 17.8 -15.9 Total 1,714.5 1,940.9 1,737.1 13.2 -10.5 Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million) April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 1,358.1 1,375.8 1,232.1 1.3 -10.4 II. Third countries 753.0 812.0 660.4 7.8 -18.7 Total 2,111.1 2,187.8 1,892.5 3.6 -13.5 Provisional data. Τ he value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year. The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country. In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series). Diagram 3. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, excluding oil products and ships, April 2018-2020, million € 2,288.1 1,991.7 1,621.9 1,102.9 1,220.5 1,131.0 1,077.7 990.0 974.7 611.6 720.4 606.1 2018 2019 2020 Arrivals EU Dispatches EU Imports Third countries Exports Third countries 5 Table 5. Trade Balance : January - April 2018 - 2020 Million euros January - April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 Α. Imports - Arrivals Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals 17,161.1 18,238.7 16,400.7 6.3 -10.1 ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships 17,090.9 18,112.9 16,337.2 6.0 -9.8 ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including 12,393.1 13,367.2 12,624.8 7.9 -5.6 the value of ships ΙV. Excluding oil products and 12,322.9 13,241.4 12,561.3 7.5 -5.1 the value of ships B. Exports - Dispatches Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches 10,476.0 10,988.5 10,042.3 4.9 -8.6 ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships 10,448.7 10,955.0 10,023.0 4.8 -8.5 ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including 7,150.4 7,603.5 7,690.0 6.3 1.1 the value of ships ΙV. Excluding oil products and 7,123.1 7,570.0 7,670.7 6.3 1.3 the value of ships C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I) -6,685.1 -7,250.2 -6,358.4 8.5 -12.3 D. Trade Balance -6,642.2 -7,157.9 -6,314.2 7.8 -11.8 excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ) E. Trade Balance excluding oil products and including -5,242.7 -5,763.7 -4,934.8 9.9 -14.4 the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ) F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and -5,199.8 -5,671.4 -4,890.6 9.1 -13.8 the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV) USD (2) million January - April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 Α. Imports - Arrivals Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals 21,024.5 20,596.1 17,974.6 -2.0 -12.7 ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships 20,938.3 20,453.3 17,904.9 -2.3 -12.5 ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including 15,186.1 15,094.5 13,832.2 -0.6 -8.4 the value of ships ΙV. Excluding oil products and 15,099.9 14,951.7 13,762.5 -1.0 -8.0 the value of ships Β. Exports - Dispatches Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches 12,915.0 12,480.0 11,070.0 -3.4 -11.3 ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships 12,881.3 12,441.9 11,048.7 -3.4 -11.2 ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including 8,815.9 8,637.1 8,472.8 -2.0 -1.9 the value of ships ΙV. Excluding oil products and 8,782.2 8,599.0 8,451.5 -2.1 -1.7 the value of ships C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I) -8,109.5 -8,116.1 -6,904.6 0.1 -14.9 D. Trade Balance -8,057.0 -8,011.4 -6,856.2 -0.6 -14.4 excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ) E. Trade Balance excluding oil products and including -6,370.2 -6,457.4 -5,359.4 1.4 -17.0 the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ) F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and -6,317.7 -6,352.7 -5,311.0 0.6 -16.4 the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV) Provisional data. Τ he value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year. 6 Table 6. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches including oil products, January-April2018-2020 Imports-Arrivals (€ million) January - April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 8,563.2 9,284.2 8,771.1 8.4 -5.5 II. Third countries 8,597.9 8,954.5 7,629.6 4.1 -14.8 Total 17,161.1 18,238.7 16,400.7 6.3 -10.1 Imports - Arrivals (USD (2) million) January - April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 10,493.8 10,482.3 9,611.3 -0.1 -8.3 II. Third countries 10,530.7 10,113.8 8,363.3 -4.0 -17.3 Total 21,024.5 20,596.1 17,974.6 -2.0 -12.7 Exports - Dispatches (€ million) January - April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 5,284.6 5,639.8 5,724.0 6.7 1.5 II. Third countries 5,191.4 5,348.7 4,318.3 3.0 -19.3 Total 10,476.0 10,988.5 10,042.3 4.9 -8.6 Export s - Dispatches (USD (2) million) January - April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 6,515.2 6,406.0 6,309.2 -1.7 -1.5 II. Third countries 6,399.8 6,074.0 4,760.8 -5.1 -21.6 Total 12,915.0 12,480.0 11,070.0 -3.4 -11.3 Provisional data. Τ he value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year. The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country. In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series). Diagram 4. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, January - April 2018-2020, million € 9,284.2 8,954.5 8,771.1 8,563.2 8,597.9 7,629.6 5,284.6 5,191.4 5,639.8 5,348.7 5,724.0 4,318.3 2018 2019 2020 Arrivals EU Dispatches EU Imports Third countries Exports Third countries 7 Table 7. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products, January-April2018-2020 Imports-Arrivals (€ million) January - April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 8,309.3 8,943.1 8,498.6 7.6 -5.0 II. Third countries 4,083.8 4,424.1 4,126.2 8.3 -6.7 Total 12,393.1 13,367.2 12,624.8 7.9 -5.6 Imports - Arrivals (USD (2) million) January - April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 10,182.7 10,097.5 9,312.7 -0.8 -7.8 II. Third countries 5,003.4 4,997.0 4,519.5 -0.1 -9.6 Total 15,186.1 15,094.5 13,832.2 -0.6 -8.4 Exports - Dispatches (€ million) January - April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 4,654.2 4,833.6 5,020.4 3.9 3.9 II. Third countries 2,496.2 2,769.9 2,669.6 11.0 -3.6 Total 7,150.4 7,603.5 7,690.0 6.3 1.1 Exports - Dispatches (USD (2) million) January - April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 5,738.2 5,491.2 5,531.8 -4.3 0.7 II. Third countries 3,077.7 3,145.9 2,941.0 2.2 -6.5 Total 8,815.9 8,637.1 8,472.8 -2.0 -1.9 Provisional data. Τ he value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year. The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country. In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series). Diagram 5. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, excuding oil products, January - April 2018-2020, million € 8,309.3 8,943.1 8,498.6 4,654.2 4,833.6 4,424.1 5,020.4 4,126.2 4,083.8 2,496.2 2,769.9 2,669.6 2018 2019 2020 Arrivals EU Dispatches EU Imports Third countries Exports Third countries 8 Table 8: Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products and ships, January- April 2018 - 2020 Imports-Arrivals (€ million) January - April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 8,284.4 8,908.1 8,455.4 7.5 -5.1 II. Third countries 4,038.5 4,333.3 4,105.9 7.3 -5.2 Total 12,322.9 13,241.4 12,561.3 7.5 -5.1 Imports - Arrivals (USD (2) million) January - April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 10,152.2 10,057.9 9,265.3 -0.9 -7.9 II. Third countries 4,947.7 4,893.8 4,497.2 -1.1 -8.1 Total 15,099.9 14,951.7 13,762.5 -1.0 -8.0 Exports - Dispatches (€ million) January - April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 4,644.3 4,830.3 5,016.9 4.0 3.9 II. Third countries 2,478.8 2,739.7 2,653.8 10.5 -3.1 Total 7,123.1 7,570.0 7,670.7 6.3 1.3 Exports - Dispatches (USD (2) million) January - April Changes % 2018 2019(1) 2020 (1) 2019/2018 2020/2019 I. European Union 5,726.0 5,487.5 5,528.0 -4.2 0.7 II. Third countries 3,056.2 3,111.5 2,923.5 1.8 -6.0 Total 8,782.2 8,599.0 8,451.5 -2.1 -1.7 Provisional data. Τ he value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year. The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country. In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series). Diagram 6. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, excuding oil products and ships, January - April 2018-2020, million € 8,908.1 8,455.4 8,284.4 4,644.3 4,830.3 5,016.9 4,333.3 4,038.5 4,105.9 2,478.8 2,739.7 2,653.8 2018 2019 2020 Arrivals EU Dispatches EU Imports Third countries Exports Third countries 9 Table 9. Imports - Arrivals and Exports - Dispatches by SITC sections (Standard International Trade Classification) including oil products, April 2020(1) Imports - Arrivals (in million €) April 2020 January-April 2020 E.U. Third countries E.U. Third countries Total 1,650.5 1,551.7 8,771.1 7,629.5 0. Food and live animals 295.8 119.9 1,446.9 476.5 1. Beverages and tobacco 32.4 11.3 136.1 42.5 2. Crude materials, inedible, except fuels 28.5 72.1 152.2 291.6 3. Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc 38.9 581.2 365.0 3,553.6 4. Animal and vegetable oils and fats 7.3 8.6 34.3 40.6 5. Chemicals and related products, n.e.s 587.8 141.5 2,622.7 573.9 6. Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material 201.5 218.7 990.9 922.0 7. Machinery and transport equipment 317.8 269.9 1,958.9 968.6 8. Miscellaneous manufactured articles 140.2 118.2 1,059.0 726.3 9. Commodities and transactions not classified by category 0.2 10.2 5.1 33.8 Exports - Dispatches (in million €) April 2020 January-April 2020 E.U. Third countries E.U. Third countries Total 1,216.3 851.9 5,724.0 4,318.3 0. Food and live animals 280.0 126.2 1,158.0 543.7 1. Beverages and tobacco 41.1 27.5 147.5 107.4 2. Crude materials, inedible, except fuels 35.8 36.0 145.0 268.4 3. Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc 85.9 245.3 709.7 1,653.1 4. Animal and vegetable oils and fats 27.6 9.2 187.4 37.7 5. Chemicals and related products, n.e.s 281.3 137.2 1,059.6 523.2 6. Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material 243.3 126.0 1,102.9 549.2 7. Machinery and transport equipment 135.7 81.6 577.0 358.5 8. Miscellaneous manufactured articles 72.0 43.2 568.6 188.5 9. Commodities and transactions not classified by category 13.6 19.6 68.4 88.4 Provisional data. * Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total. The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country. In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series). 10 2% 2% 0% 0% 0% 9% 5% 1% 1% 4% 7% 1% 2% Diagram 9. Imports - Arrivals E.U. & Third countries by SITC sections, Jan. - Apr. 2020, million € Third countries 9. Commodities and transactions not classified by category E.U. 8. Miscellaneous manufactured articles 7. Machinery and transport equipment 6. Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material 5. Chemicals and related products, n.e.s 4. Animal and vegetable oils and fats 3. Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc 2. Crude materials, inedible, except fuels 1. Beverages and tobacco 0. Food and live animals 0.0 1,000.0 2,000.0 3,000.0 4,000.0 Diagram 10. Exports - Dispatches E.U. & Third countries by SITC sections, Jan. - Apr. 2020, million € 9. Commodities and transactions not classified by category 8. Miscellaneous manufactured articles Third countries E.U. 7. Machinery and transport equipment 6. Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material 5. Chemicals and related products, n.e.s 4. Animal and vegetable oils and fats 3. Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc 2. Crude materials, inedible, except fuels 1. Beverages and tobacco 0. Food and live animals 0.0 1,000.0 2,000.0 3,000.0 11 Table 10. Commercial Transactions with EU and Third Countries 2018-2020 Imports - Arrivals Exports - Dispatches Changes % Changes % compared with compared with the Year and Value Monthly Changes Value Monthly Changes % the Month in million € % corresponding in million € corresponding month of the month of the previous year previous year 2018(2): 1 4,467.4 8.5 25.2 2,542.3 -3.6 18.7 2 3,926.7 -12.1 3.1 2,426.3 -4.6 15.1 3 4,458.9 13.6 -3.6 2,900.7 19.6 9.0 4 4,308.1 -3.4 20.8 2,606.8 -10.1 12.3 5 4,362.8 1.3 6.6 2,955.9 13.4 14.9 6 5,017.1 15.0 30.9 3,035.0 2.7 26.0 7 4,680.2 -6.7 17.5 2,959.9 -2.5 21.8 8 4,325.4 -7.6 16.7 2,568.2 -13.2 26.2 9 4,514.0 4.4 20.4 2,672.0 4.0 10.4 10 5,228.6 15.8 20.1 3,152.4 18.0 25.4 11 4,563.1 -12.7 15.6 3,060.3 -2.9 16.9 12 4,267.5 -6.5 3.6 2,592.6 -15.3 -1.7 Total year 54,119.8 14.3 33,472.4 16.0 2019(1)(2): 1 4,621.9 8.3 3.5 2,507.3 -3.3 -1.4 2 4,257.2 -7.9 8.4 2,690.9 7.3 10.9 3 4,751.1 11.6 6.6 2,808.9 4.4 -3.2 4 4,608.6 -3.0 7.0 2,981.5 6.1 14.4 5 5,290.8 14.8 21.3 3,068.6 2.9 3.8 6 4,356.9 -17.7 -13.2 2,785.4 -9.2 -8.2 7 5,086.4 16.7 8.7 3,207.2 15.1 8.4 8 4,141.7 -18.6 -4.2 2,403.9 -25.0 -6.4 9 4,793.1 15.7 6.2 2,857.7 18.9 7.0 10 4,909.2 2.4 -6.1 2,906.5 1.7 -7.8 11 4,382.6 -10.7 -4.0 2,734.4 -5.9 -10.6 12 4,513.2 3.0 5.8 2,905.0 6.2 12.0 Total year 55,712.6 2.9 33,857.3 1.1 2020(1)(2): 1 4,743.9 5.1 2.6 2,856.9 -1.7 13.9 2 4,351.2 -8.3 2.2 2,647.2 -7.3 -1.6 3(3) 4,103.5 -5.7 -13.6 2,470.0 -6.7 -12.1 4 3,202.1 -22.0 -30.5 2,068.1 -16.3 -30.6 Provisional data It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added and, therefore, they may differ from the corresponding timeseries published in the previous Press Release. The decrease observed in imports and exports from/to the Third Countries in March 2020 in relation to the corresponding data disseminated by ELSTAT on May 8 2020, came mainly from the replacement of the provisional data of the incomplete customs declarations with the final custom declarations for the reference month March 2020. These final custom declarations were transmitted by the Customs Authorities to ELSTAT along with the data for the reference month April 2020. * Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total. in million € Diagram 11. Commercial Transactions with EU & Third countries 2018-2020 5,000 3,500 2,000 500 -1,000 -2,500 I II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I II III IV 2018 2019 2020 Trade Balance Imports - Arrivals Exports - Dispatches 12 Table 11. Commercial Transactions with EU and Third Countries 2018 - 2020 excluding oil products Imports - Arrivals Exports - Dispatches Changes % Changes % Year and Value Monthly Changes compared with the Value Monthly Changes compared with the Month in million € % corresponding in million € % corresponding month of the month of the previous year previous year 2018(2): 1 3,068.2 5.6 18.0 1,708.3 -4.4 19.6 2 2,928.5 -4.6 6.3 1,697.2 -0.7 14.6 3 3,401.8 16.2 3.1 2,023.3 19.2 8.6 4 2,994.6 -12.0 7.0 1,721.7 -14.9 13.0 5 3,265.6 9.0 3.8 1,885.1 9.5 9.2 6 3,491.6 6.9 15.2 2,091.1 10.9 16.7 7 3,461.7 -0.9 12.5 1,925.8 -7.9 12.6 8 2,852.3 -17.6 11.9 1,529.0 -20.6 10.8 9 3,109.6 9.0 4.8 1,749.9 14.4 3.7 10 3,634.9 16.9 15.7 2,030.4 16.0 12.6 11 3,300.2 -9.2 2.2 2,011.2 -0.9 10.7 12 3,119.7 -5.5 7.4 1,830.3 -9.0 2.5 Total year 38,628.8 8.8 22,203.2 11.0 2019(1)(2): 1 3,266.2 4.7 6.5 1,802.2 -1.5 5.5 2 3,299.9 1.0 12.7 1,864.2 3.4 9.8 3 3,424.3 3.8 0.7 1,993.6 6.9 -1.5 4 3,376.9 -1.4 12.8 1,943.4 -2.5 12.9 5 3,786.9 12.1 16.0 2,026.4 4.3 7.5 6 3,347.8 -11.6 -4.1 1,923.3 -5.1 -8.0 7 3,751.9 12.1 8.4 2,120.7 10.3 10.1 8 2,972.4 -20.8 4.2 1,596.2 -24.7 4.4 9 3,539.7 19.1 13.8 1,917.9 20.2 9.6 10 3,771.6 6.6 3.8 2,117.8 10.4 4.3 11 3,356.2 -11.0 1.7 2,008.1 -5.2 -0.2 12 3,341.8 -0.4 7.1 1,975.9 -1.6 8.0 Total year 41,235.4 6.7 23,289.8 4.9 2020(1)(2): 1 3,433.8 2.8 5.1 1,995.1 1.0 10.8 2 3,384.4 -1.4 2.6 2,041.8 2.3 9.6 3 3,201.1 -5.4 -6.5 1,913.8 -6.3 -4.0 4 2,605.5 -18.6 -22.8 1,739.2 -9.1 -10.5 Provisional data It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added and, therefore, they may differ from the corresponding timeseries published in the previous Press Release.

* Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total. in million € Diagram 12. Commercial Transactions with EU & Third countries 2018-2020 excluding oil products 5,000 3,500 2,000 500 -1,000 -2,500 I II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I II III IV 2018 2019 2020 Trade Balance Imports - Arrivals Exports - Dispatches 13 Table 12. Commercial Transactions with EU and Third Countries 2018 - 2020 excluding oil products and ships Imports - Arrivals Exports - Dispatches Changes % Changes % Year and Value Monthly Changes compared with the Value Monthly Changes compared with the Month in million € % corresponding in million € % corresponding month of the month of the previous year previous year 2018(2): 1 3,060.5 6.2 18.0 1,706.0 -4.0 21.9 2 2,920.7 -4.6 6.1 1,688.4 -1.0 14.1 3 3,359.9 15.0 2.3 2,014.2 19.3 8.2 4 2,981.7 -11.3 6.9 1,714.4 -14.9 13.0 5 3,251.3 9.0 3.8 1,881.7 9.8 9.7 6 3,414.8 5.0 12.9 2,012.5 6.9 13.0 7 3,456.4 1.2 12.8 1,918.4 -4.7 12.4 8 2,849.9 -17.5 12.0 1,527.3 -20.4 11.8 9 3,098.1 8.7 4.7 1,742.7 14.1 3.4 10 3,623.8 17.0 15.3 2,027.6 16.3 12.6 11 3,296.1 -9.0 2.6 2,007.6 -1.0 11.2 12 3,116.0 -5.5 8.2 1,829.1 -8.9 2.9 Total year 38,429.2 8.6 22,070.1 10.9 2019(1)(2): 1 3,174.8 1.9 3.7 1,800.1 -1.6 5.5 2 3,290.7 3.7 12.7 1,856.5 3.1 10.0 3 3,410.2 3.6 1.5 1,972.5 6.3 -2.1 4 3,365.7 -1.3 12.9 1,940.8 -1.6 13.2 5 3,772.0 12.1 16.0 2,023.2 4.2 7.5 6 3,326.7 -11.8 -2.6 1,911.0 -5.5 -5.0 7 3,732.4 12.2 8.0 2,116.4 10.7 10.3 8 2,794.5 -25.1 -1.9 1,591.7 -24.8 4.2 9 3,537.4 26.6 14.2 1,916.3 20.4 10.0 10 3,766.7 6.5 3.9 2,113.1 10.3 4.2 11 3,346.5 -11.2 1.5 1,986.7 -6.0 -1.0 12 3,253.1 -2.8 4.4 1,968.1 -0.9 7.6 Total year 40,770.6 6.1 23,196.4 5.1 2020(1)(2): 1 3,408.6 4.8 7.4 1,990.9 1.2 10.6 2 3,369.6 -1.1 2.4 2,033.7 2.2 9.5 3 3,186.6 -5.4 -6.6 1,908.9 -6.1 -3.2 4 2,596.6 -18.5 -22.9 1,737.2 -9.0 -10.5 Provisional data It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added and, therefore, they may differ from the corresponding timeseries published in the previous Press Release.

* Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total. in million € Diagram 13. Commercial Transactions with EU & Third countries 2018-2020 excluding oil products and ships 5,000 3,500 2,000 500 -1,000 -2,500 I II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I II III IV 2018 2019 2020 Trade Balance Imports - Arrivals Exports - Dispatches 14 EXPLANATORY NOTES Commercial Transactions of Greece The Commercial Transactions are recorded on a monthly basis aiming at monitoring the total value of imports/arrivals, exports/dispatches and their changes. This recording does not include the imports and exports of services; however the imports and exports of services together with the corresponding commercial transactions are taken into account for the compilation of National Accounts tables. Legal Framework The survey is conducted by virtue of the following EU Regulations: for intra-EU trade (Intrastat), in accordance with Regulation (EC) 638/2004,as amended and in force, and Regulation (EU) 96/2010.

intra-EU trade (Intrastat), in accordance with Regulation (EC) 638/2004,as amended and in force, and Regulation (EU) 96/2010. for trade with third countries (Extrastat), in accordance with Regulation (EC) 471/2009 and Regulation (EU) 113/2010. Reference Period April 2020 Provision of Results 38 days after the end of the reference month (provisional data). The provisional data are revised and disseminated on a monthly basis for all the previous months until the finalization of the yearly data, which takes place ten months after the end of the reference year. Definitions INTRASTAT is the system for collecting Intra EU statistical data (among the EU countries). It was implemented on January 1st, 1993. Arrival is considered every import of goods from a country of the EU. Dispatch is considered every export of goods to a country of the EU. EXTRASTAT is the system for collecting external trade data with third countries (countries outside the EU). Import is considered every import of goods from a third country (outside the EU). Export is considered every export of goods to a third country (outside the EU). Methodology INTRASTAT: It is an exchaustive statistical survey. The parties responsible for providing statistical information through Intrastat System are the enterprises which perform intra EU trade transactions and they have exceeded the applied statistical thresholds. The statistical thresholds are readjusted each year. The statistical thresholds for 2020 are the following: • Arrivals: € 150,000.00 (95.0% coverage) Dispatches: € 90,000.00 (98.0% coverage) The statistical data of Intra EU-Trade include also the transactions of the enterprises, which are not obliged to submit Intrastat data since the value of their transactions is below the applied statistical threshold. In compliance with the obligations provided in the EU Regulations regarding the compilation of external trade statistics, these transactions are calculated on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that all the enterprises are obliged to submit to the Ministry of Finance. ELECTRONIC SUBMISSION: Intrastat declarations are submiitted electronically via the following links: http://eurostat.statistics.gr or www.statistics.gr. EXTRASTAT: It is a statistical survey where data are collected by administrative sources. The Customs Authorities collect the relevant statistical data on trade by filling in the Single Administrative Document (SAD). All the transactions with third countries above the amount of 1,000 euros are registered. In the beginning of each month Customs Authorities transmit to the Hellenic Statistical Authority an electronic file with the customs data of statistical relevance of the previous month. The statistical data of imports and exports of goods with the Third Countries, are derived from the data transmitted by the Customs Authorities. Henceforth, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" - which concern mainly petroleum products - are incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries; the " incomplete customs declarations" data after having been completed will be replaced by the final data. IMPORTS AND EXPORTS OF SHIPS AND AIRCRAFTS: In accordance with EU Regulations entered into force in 2010 (Regulations (EU) 96/2010, 113/2010), the EU Member States are obliged to record the transactions of special goods and movements and more specifically of vessels and aircrafts in line with the principle of economic ownership. "Economic ownership" means the right of a taxable person to claim the benefits associated with the use of a vessel or aircraft in the course of an economic activity by virtue of accepting the associated risks. For the compilation of statistics on imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of ships are used Intrastat data, data from administrative sources (Customs, Ministry of Marine and Island Policy), as well as data from national and international commercial databases based on the estimation model of the Bank of Greece for the Greek shipping (see Press Release on Balance of Payments published by the Bank of Greece on 20.11.2018). The compilation of statistics on imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of aircrafts is based on Intrastat data and data from administrative sources (Customs, Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority). Classification of goods: The goods are classified in compliance with the 8-digit Combined Nomenclature Code (CN/8) and the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC). 15 International Trade in Goods data of the United Kingdom EXPLANATORY NOTES Under the withdrawal agreement endorsed by the European Parliament on 29 January 2020, the United Kingdom will continue to be part of the European Union's customs and tax territory until 31 December 2020, but trade flows between the United Kingdom and the EU are considered transactions with a Third Country. Bilateral trade statistics with the United Kingdom will continue to be collected by the EU Member States through Intrastat declarations system by 31 December 2020 and consequently are based on statistical concepts applicable to trade between EU Member States, but are presented in the International Trade in Goods with Third Countries. Compilation of International Trade in Goods Statistics during Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) No remarkable differences were observed in the available data sources, the data transmission time schedules and the methodological procedures in the framework of the Press Release compilation of reference month April 2020. More specifically, a. Customs procedures and formalities for all goods from/to third countries are normally followed, as well as the procedures for submitting the recapitulative statements on Intra-community acquisitions and deliveries (VIES). b. Intrastat response rate is at levels similar to previous months. It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added. More information concerning the survey on Commercial Transactions is available on the website of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (www.statistics.gr) under the link "Statistics / International Trade in Goods" .

