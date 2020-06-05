|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), April 2020
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus,5 June 2020
PRESS RELEASE
COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS OF GREECE : April 2020
( Provisional Data )
The total value of imports-arrivals, in April 2020 amounted to 3,202.1 million euros (3,467.7 million dollars) in comparison with 4,608.6 million euros (5,163.7 million dollars) in April 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 30.5%. The corresponding value excluding oil products in April 2020 recorded a drop of 771.5 million euros or 22.8% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in April 2020 recorded a drop of 769.2 million euros or 22.9%, in comparison with April 2019 (Table 1).
The total value of exports-dispatches, in April 2020 amounted to 2,068.1 million euros (2,253.1 million dollars) in comparison with 2,981.5 million euros (3,360.9 million dollars) in April 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 30.6%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded in April 2020 a drop of 204.4 million euros or 10.5% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in April 2020 recorded a drop of 203.8 million euros or 10.5%, in comparison with April 2019 (Table 1).
The deficit of the trade balance, in April 2020 amounted to 1,134.0 million euros (1,214.6 million dollars) in comparison with 1,627.1 million euros (1,802.8 million dollars) in April 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 30.3%.The corresponding value of deficit excluding oil products in April 2020 recorded a drop of 567.1 million euros or 39.6% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in April 2020 recorded a drop of 565.4 million euros or 39.7%, in comparison with April 2019 (Table 1).
The total value of imports-arrivals, for the 4-month period from January to April 2020 amounted to 16,400.7 million euros (17,974.6 million dollars) in comparison with 18,238.7 million euros (20,596.1 million dollars) for the corresponding
|
period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 10.1%.The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded
|
a
|
drop of 742.4 million euros or 5.6% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop
|
of
|
680.1 million euros or 5.1%, in comparison with the period from January to April 2019 (Table 5).
|
The total value of exports-dispatches, for the 4-month period from January to April 2020 amounted to 10,042.3 million euros (11,070.0 million dollars) in comparison with 10,988.5 million euros (12,480.0 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 8.6%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded an increase of 86.5 million euros or 1.1% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 100.7 million euros or 1.3%, in comparison with the period from January to April 2019 (Table 5).
The deficit of the trade balance, for the 4-month period from January to April 2020 amounted to 6,358.4 million euros (6,904.6 million dollars) in comparison with 7,250.2 million euros (8,116.1 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 12.3%. The corresponding deficit excluding oil products recorded a drop of
828.9 million euros or 14.4% and the corresponding deficit excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 780.8 million euros or 13.8% (Table 5).
The monthly data of Intra EU transactions, have been adjusted to the total trade transactions with EU countries, including the transactions below the statistical threshold (1), on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that are submitted by the enterprises to the Ministry of Finance. Accordingly, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" have been incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries and, after having been completed, they will be replaced by the final data.
-
By virtue of EU Regulations on the compilation of intra-EU trade statistics, Member States set out a "statistical exemption threshold". On the basis of the exemption threshold, the enterprises whose transactions are below the statistical threshold are exempted from the obligation to submit data on their intra-Community transactions (Intrastat declaration). The aim is to reduce the burden on enterprises. The statistical exemption threshold, valid for each year, is specified and released by ELSTAT on a yearly basis.
|
1
Table 1. Trade Balance : April 2018 - 2020
Million euros
|
|
|
April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
Α. Imports-Arrivals
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals
|
4,308.1
|
4,608.6
|
3,202.1
|
7.0
|
-30.5
|
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
|
4,295.2
|
4,597.4
|
3,193.2
|
7.0
|
-30.5
|
ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including
|
2,994.6
|
3,377.0
|
2,605.5
|
12.8
|
-22.8
|
the value of ships
|
|
|
|
|
|
ΙV. Excluding oil products and
|
2,981.7
|
3,365.8
|
2,596.6
|
12.9
|
-22.9
|
the value of ships
|
|
|
|
|
|
B. Exports-Dispatches
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches
|
2,606.8
|
2,981.5
|
2,068.1
|
14.4
|
-30.6
|
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
|
2,599.6
|
2,978.9
|
2,066.1
|
14.6
|
-30.6
|
ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including
|
1,721.7
|
1,943.5
|
1,739.1
|
12.9
|
-10.5
|
the value of ships
|
|
|
|
|
|
ΙV. Excluding oil products and
|
1,714.5
|
1,940.9
|
1,737.1
|
13.2
|
-10.5
|
the value of ships
|
|
|
|
|
|
C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)
|
-1,701.3
|
-1,627.1
|
-1,134.0
|
-4.4
|
-30.3
|
D. Trade Balance
|
-1,695.6
|
-1,618.5
|
-1,127.1
|
-4.5
|
-30.4
|
excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding oil products and including
|
-1,272.9
|
-1,433.5
|
-866.4
|
12.6
|
-39.6
|
the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)
|
|
|
|
|
|
F. Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding oil products and
|
-1,267.2
|
-1,424.9
|
-859.5
|
12.4
|
-39.7
|
the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD (2) million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
Α. Imports-Arrivals
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals
|
5,273.1
|
5,163.7
|
3,467.7
|
-2.1
|
-32.8
|
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
|
5,257.4
|
5,151.1
|
3,458.1
|
-2.0
|
-32.9
|
ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including
|
3,665.4
|
3,783.7
|
2,821.6
|
3.2
|
-25.4
|
the value of ships
|
|
|
|
|
|
ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships
|
3,649.7
|
3,771.1
|
2,812.0
|
3.3
|
-25.4
|
Β. Exports-Dispatches
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches
|
3,209.9
|
3,360.9
|
2,253.1
|
4.7
|
-33.0
|
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
|
3,201.0
|
3,358.0
|
2,250.9
|
4.9
|
-33.0
|
ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including
|
2,120.0
|
2,190.7
|
1,894.7
|
3.3
|
-13.5
|
the value of ships
|
|
|
|
|
|
ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships
|
2,111.1
|
2,187.8
|
1,892.5
|
3.6
|
-13.5
|
C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)
|
-2,063.2
|
-1,802.8
|
-1,214.6
|
-12.6
|
-32.6
|
D. Trade Balance
|
-2,056.4
|
-1,793.1
|
-1,207.2
|
-12.8
|
-32.7
|
excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding oil products and including
|
-1,545.4
|
-1,593.0
|
-926.9
|
3.1
|
-41.8
|
the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)
|
|
|
|
|
|
F. Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding oil products and
|
-1,538.6
|
-1,583.3
|
-919.5
|
2.9
|
-41.9
|
the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data.
-
Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.
Table 2. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches including oil products, April 2018 - 2020
Imports - Arrivals (€ million)
|
|
April
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
2,060.2
|
2,404.5
|
1,650.5
|
16.7
|
-31.4
|
II. Third countries
|
2,247.9
|
2,204.1
|
1,551.6
|
-1.9
|
-29.6
|
Total
|
4,308.1
|
4,608.6
|
3,202.1
|
7.0
|
-30.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)
|
|
April
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
2,521.7
|
2,694.1
|
1,787.4
|
6.8
|
-33.7
|
II. Third countries
|
2,751.4
|
2,469.6
|
1,680.3
|
-10.2
|
-32.0
|
Total
|
5,273.1
|
5,163.7
|
3,467.7
|
-2.1
|
-32.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches (€ million)
|
|
|
April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
1,364.4
|
1,557.9
|
1,216.3
|
14.2
|
-21.9
|
II. Third countries
|
1,242.4
|
1,423.6
|
851.8
|
14.6
|
-40.2
|
Total
|
2,606.8
|
2,981.5
|
2,068.1
|
14.4
|
-30.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)
|
|
|
April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
1,680.1
|
1,756.2
|
1,325.1
|
4.5
|
-24.5
|
II. Third countries
|
1,529.8
|
1,604.7
|
928.0
|
4.9
|
-42.2
|
Total
|
3,209.9
|
3,360.9
|
2,253.1
|
4.7
|
-33.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data.
-
Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.
The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.
In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).
Diagram 1. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches,
April 2018-2020, million €
|
|
|
2,404.5
|
|
|
|
2,247.9
|
2,204.1
|
|
|
|
2,060.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,557.9
|
|
1,650.5
|
1,551.6
|
|
|
1,423.6
|
|
1,364.4
|
|
|
|
|
1,242.4
|
|
|
|
1,216.3
|
|
|
|
851.8
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
Arrivals EU
|
Dispatches EU
|
Imports Third countries
|
Exports Third countries
Table 3. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products, April 2018 - 2020 Imports - Arrivals (€ million)
|
|
|
April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
2,001.3
|
2,295.8
|
1,625.2
|
14.7
|
-29.2
|
II. Third countries
|
993.3
|
1,081.2
|
980.3
|
8.8
|
-9.3
|
Total
|
2,994.6
|
3,377.0
|
2,605.5
|
12.8
|
-22.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)
|
|
April
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
2,449.6
|
2,572.4
|
1,760.0
|
5.0
|
-31.6
|
II. Third countries
|
1,215.8
|
1,211.3
|
1,061.6
|
-0.4
|
-12.4
|
Total
|
3,665.4
|
3,783.7
|
2,821.6
|
3.2
|
-25.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches (€ million)
|
|
April
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
1,104.2
|
1,221.5
|
1,131.9
|
10.6
|
-7.3
|
II. Third countries
|
617.5
|
722.0
|
607.2
|
16.9
|
-15.9
|
Total
|
1,721.7
|
1,943.5
|
1,739.1
|
12.9
|
-10.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)
|
|
April
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
1,359.6
|
1,377.0
|
1,233.2
|
1.3
|
-10.4
|
II. Third countries
|
760.4
|
813.7
|
661.5
|
7.0
|
-18.7
|
Total
|
2,120.0
|
2,190.7
|
1,894.7
|
3.3
|
-13.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data.
-
Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.
The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.
In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).
Diagram 2. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches excluding oil
products, April 2018-2020, million €
2,295.8
2,001.3
|
|
|
|
1,625.2
|
1,104.2
|
1,221.5
|
|
1,131.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
993.3
|
1,081.2
|
|
980.3
|
|
|
617.5
|
|
722.0
|
607.2
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
Arrivals EU
|
Dispatches EU
|
Imports Third countries
|
Exports Third countries
Table 4: Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products and ships, April 2018 - 2020
Imports-Arrivals (€ million)
|
|
|
April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
1,991.7
|
2,288.1
|
1,621.9
|
14.9
|
-29.1
|
II. Third countries
|
990.0
|
1,077.7
|
974.7
|
8.9
|
-9.6
|
Total
|
2,981.7
|
3,365.8
|
2,596.6
|
12.9
|
-22.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)
|
|
April
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
2,437.9
|
2,563.7
|
1,756.5
|
5.2
|
-31.5
|
II. Third countries
|
1,211.8
|
1,207.4
|
1,055.5
|
-0.4
|
-12.6
|
Total
|
3,649.7
|
3,771.1
|
2,812.0
|
3.3
|
-25.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches (€ million)
|
|
April
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
1,102.9
|
1,220.5
|
1,131.0
|
10.7
|
-7.3
|
II. Third countries
|
611.6
|
720.4
|
606.1
|
17.8
|
-15.9
|
Total
|
1,714.5
|
1,940.9
|
1,737.1
|
13.2
|
-10.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)
|
|
April
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
1,358.1
|
1,375.8
|
1,232.1
|
1.3
|
-10.4
|
II. Third countries
|
753.0
|
812.0
|
660.4
|
7.8
|
-18.7
|
Total
|
2,111.1
|
2,187.8
|
1,892.5
|
3.6
|
-13.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data.
-
Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.
The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.
In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).
Diagram 3. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, excluding oil products
and ships, April 2018-2020, million €
2,288.1
1,991.7
|
|
|
|
|
1,621.9
|
1,102.9
|
1,220.5
|
|
|
1,131.0
|
|
1,077.7
|
|
990.0
|
|
|
974.7
|
|
|
|
611.6
|
|
|
720.4
|
606.1
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
Arrivals EU
|
Dispatches EU
|
Imports Third countries
|
Exports Third countries
Table 5. Trade Balance : January - April 2018 - 2020
Million euros
|
|
|
January - April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
Α. Imports - Arrivals
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals
|
17,161.1
|
18,238.7
|
16,400.7
|
6.3
|
-10.1
|
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
|
17,090.9
|
18,112.9
|
16,337.2
|
6.0
|
-9.8
|
ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including
|
12,393.1
|
13,367.2
|
12,624.8
|
7.9
|
-5.6
|
the value of ships
|
|
|
|
|
|
ΙV. Excluding oil products and
|
12,322.9
|
13,241.4
|
12,561.3
|
7.5
|
-5.1
|
the value of ships
|
|
|
|
|
|
B. Exports - Dispatches
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches
|
10,476.0
|
10,988.5
|
10,042.3
|
4.9
|
-8.6
|
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
|
10,448.7
|
10,955.0
|
10,023.0
|
4.8
|
-8.5
|
ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including
|
7,150.4
|
7,603.5
|
7,690.0
|
6.3
|
1.1
|
the value of ships
|
|
|
|
|
|
ΙV. Excluding oil products and
|
7,123.1
|
7,570.0
|
7,670.7
|
6.3
|
1.3
|
the value of ships
|
|
|
|
|
|
C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)
|
-6,685.1
|
-7,250.2
|
-6,358.4
|
8.5
|
-12.3
|
D. Trade Balance
|
-6,642.2
|
-7,157.9
|
-6,314.2
|
7.8
|
-11.8
|
excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding oil products and including
|
-5,242.7
|
-5,763.7
|
-4,934.8
|
9.9
|
-14.4
|
the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)
|
|
|
|
|
|
F. Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding oil products and
|
-5,199.8
|
-5,671.4
|
-4,890.6
|
9.1
|
-13.8
|
the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD (2) million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January - April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
Α. Imports - Arrivals
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals
|
21,024.5
|
20,596.1
|
17,974.6
|
-2.0
|
-12.7
|
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
|
20,938.3
|
20,453.3
|
17,904.9
|
-2.3
|
-12.5
|
ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including
|
15,186.1
|
15,094.5
|
13,832.2
|
-0.6
|
-8.4
|
the value of ships
|
|
|
|
|
|
ΙV. Excluding oil products and
|
15,099.9
|
14,951.7
|
13,762.5
|
-1.0
|
-8.0
|
the value of ships
|
|
|
|
|
|
Β. Exports - Dispatches
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches
|
12,915.0
|
12,480.0
|
11,070.0
|
-3.4
|
-11.3
|
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
|
12,881.3
|
12,441.9
|
11,048.7
|
-3.4
|
-11.2
|
ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including
|
8,815.9
|
8,637.1
|
8,472.8
|
-2.0
|
-1.9
|
the value of ships
|
|
|
|
|
|
ΙV. Excluding oil products and
|
8,782.2
|
8,599.0
|
8,451.5
|
-2.1
|
-1.7
|
the value of ships
|
|
|
|
|
|
C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)
|
-8,109.5
|
-8,116.1
|
-6,904.6
|
0.1
|
-14.9
|
D. Trade Balance
|
-8,057.0
|
-8,011.4
|
-6,856.2
|
-0.6
|
-14.4
|
excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding oil products and including
|
-6,370.2
|
-6,457.4
|
-5,359.4
|
1.4
|
-17.0
|
the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)
|
|
|
|
|
|
F. Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding oil products and
|
-6,317.7
|
-6,352.7
|
-5,311.0
|
0.6
|
-16.4
|
the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data.
-
Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.
Table 6. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches including oil products, January-April2018-2020
Imports-Arrivals (€ million)
|
|
|
January - April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
8,563.2
|
9,284.2
|
8,771.1
|
8.4
|
-5.5
|
II. Third countries
|
8,597.9
|
8,954.5
|
7,629.6
|
4.1
|
-14.8
|
Total
|
17,161.1
|
18,238.7
|
16,400.7
|
6.3
|
-10.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports - Arrivals (USD (2) million)
|
|
|
January - April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
10,493.8
|
10,482.3
|
9,611.3
|
-0.1
|
-8.3
|
II. Third countries
|
10,530.7
|
10,113.8
|
8,363.3
|
-4.0
|
-17.3
|
Total
|
21,024.5
|
20,596.1
|
17,974.6
|
-2.0
|
-12.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches
|
(€ million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January - April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
5,284.6
|
5,639.8
|
5,724.0
|
6.7
|
1.5
|
II. Third countries
|
5,191.4
|
5,348.7
|
4,318.3
|
3.0
|
-19.3
|
Total
|
10,476.0
|
10,988.5
|
10,042.3
|
4.9
|
-8.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Export s - Dispatches (USD (2) million)
|
|
|
January - April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
6,515.2
|
6,406.0
|
6,309.2
|
-1.7
|
-1.5
|
II. Third countries
|
6,399.8
|
6,074.0
|
4,760.8
|
-5.1
|
-21.6
|
Total
|
12,915.0
|
12,480.0
|
11,070.0
|
-3.4
|
-11.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data.
-
Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.
The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.
In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).
Diagram 4. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches,
January - April 2018-2020, million €
|
|
|
9,284.2
|
8,954.5
|
|
8,771.1
|
8,563.2
|
8,597.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,629.6
|
|
5,284.6
|
5,191.4
|
5,639.8
|
5,348.7
|
5,724.0
|
|
|
4,318.3
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
Arrivals EU
|
Dispatches EU
|
Imports Third countries
|
Exports Third countries
Table 7. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products, January-April2018-2020
Imports-Arrivals (€ million)
|
|
|
January - April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
8,309.3
|
8,943.1
|
8,498.6
|
7.6
|
-5.0
|
II. Third countries
|
4,083.8
|
4,424.1
|
4,126.2
|
8.3
|
-6.7
|
Total
|
12,393.1
|
13,367.2
|
12,624.8
|
7.9
|
-5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports - Arrivals (USD (2) million)
|
|
|
January - April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
10,182.7
|
10,097.5
|
9,312.7
|
-0.8
|
-7.8
|
II. Third countries
|
5,003.4
|
4,997.0
|
4,519.5
|
-0.1
|
-9.6
|
Total
|
15,186.1
|
15,094.5
|
13,832.2
|
-0.6
|
-8.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches
|
(€ million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January - April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
4,654.2
|
4,833.6
|
5,020.4
|
3.9
|
3.9
|
II. Third countries
|
2,496.2
|
2,769.9
|
2,669.6
|
11.0
|
-3.6
|
Total
|
7,150.4
|
7,603.5
|
7,690.0
|
6.3
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches (USD (2) million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January - April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
5,738.2
|
5,491.2
|
5,531.8
|
-4.3
|
0.7
|
II. Third countries
|
3,077.7
|
3,145.9
|
2,941.0
|
2.2
|
-6.5
|
Total
|
8,815.9
|
8,637.1
|
8,472.8
|
-2.0
|
-1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data.
-
Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.
The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.
In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).
Diagram 5. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, excuding oil
products, January - April 2018-2020, million €
|
8,309.3
|
8,943.1
|
|
8,498.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,654.2
|
4,833.6
|
4,424.1
|
5,020.4
|
4,126.2
|
|
4,083.8
|
|
|
2,496.2
|
2,769.9
|
2,669.6
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
Arrivals EU
|
Dispatches EU
|
Imports Third countries
|
Exports Third countries
Table 8: Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products and ships, January- April 2018 - 2020
Imports-Arrivals (€ million)
|
|
|
January - April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
8,284.4
|
8,908.1
|
8,455.4
|
7.5
|
-5.1
|
II. Third countries
|
4,038.5
|
4,333.3
|
4,105.9
|
7.3
|
-5.2
|
Total
|
12,322.9
|
13,241.4
|
12,561.3
|
7.5
|
-5.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports - Arrivals (USD (2) million)
|
|
|
January - April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
10,152.2
|
10,057.9
|
9,265.3
|
-0.9
|
-7.9
|
II. Third countries
|
4,947.7
|
4,893.8
|
4,497.2
|
-1.1
|
-8.1
|
Total
|
15,099.9
|
14,951.7
|
13,762.5
|
-1.0
|
-8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches
|
(€ million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January - April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
4,644.3
|
4,830.3
|
5,016.9
|
4.0
|
3.9
|
II. Third countries
|
2,478.8
|
2,739.7
|
2,653.8
|
10.5
|
-3.1
|
Total
|
7,123.1
|
7,570.0
|
7,670.7
|
6.3
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches (USD (2) million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January - April
|
|
Changes %
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
5,726.0
|
5,487.5
|
5,528.0
|
-4.2
|
0.7
|
II. Third countries
|
3,056.2
|
3,111.5
|
2,923.5
|
1.8
|
-6.0
|
Total
|
8,782.2
|
8,599.0
|
8,451.5
|
-2.1
|
-1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data.
-
Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.
The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.
In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).
Diagram 6. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches, excuding oil products
and ships, January - April 2018-2020, million €
|
|
|
8,908.1
|
8,455.4
|
8,284.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,644.3
|
|
4,830.3
|
5,016.9
|
|
|
|
4,333.3
|
|
|
4,038.5
|
4,105.9
|
|
|
|
2,478.8
|
2,739.7
|
2,653.8
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
Arrivals EU
|
Dispatches EU
|
Imports Third countries
|
Exports Third countries
Table 9. Imports - Arrivals and Exports - Dispatches by SITC sections (Standard International Trade Classification) including
oil products, April 2020(1)
Imports - Arrivals (in million €)
|
|
|
April 2020
|
January-April 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E.U.
|
Third countries
|
E.U.
|
Third countries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,650.5
|
1,551.7
|
8,771.1
|
7,629.5
|
0.
|
Food and live animals
|
295.8
|
119.9
|
1,446.9
|
476.5
|
1.
|
Beverages and tobacco
|
32.4
|
11.3
|
136.1
|
42.5
|
2.
|
Crude materials, inedible, except fuels
|
28.5
|
72.1
|
152.2
|
291.6
|
3.
|
Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc
|
38.9
|
581.2
|
365.0
|
3,553.6
|
4.
|
Animal and vegetable oils and fats
|
7.3
|
8.6
|
34.3
|
40.6
|
5.
|
Chemicals and related products, n.e.s
|
587.8
|
141.5
|
2,622.7
|
573.9
|
6.
|
Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material
|
201.5
|
218.7
|
990.9
|
922.0
|
7.
|
Machinery and transport equipment
|
317.8
|
269.9
|
1,958.9
|
968.6
|
8.
|
Miscellaneous manufactured articles
|
140.2
|
118.2
|
1,059.0
|
726.3
|
|
|
9.
|
Commodities and transactions not classified by category
|
0.2
|
10.2
|
5.1
|
33.8
Exports - Dispatches (in million €)
|
|
|
April 2020
|
January-April 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E.U.
|
Third countries
|
E.U.
|
Third countries
|
|
Total
|
1,216.3
|
851.9
|
5,724.0
|
4,318.3
|
0.
|
Food and live animals
|
280.0
|
126.2
|
1,158.0
|
543.7
|
1.
|
Beverages and tobacco
|
41.1
|
27.5
|
147.5
|
107.4
|
2.
|
Crude materials, inedible, except fuels
|
35.8
|
36.0
|
145.0
|
268.4
|
3.
|
Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc
|
85.9
|
245.3
|
709.7
|
1,653.1
|
4.
|
Animal and vegetable oils and fats
|
27.6
|
9.2
|
187.4
|
37.7
|
5.
|
Chemicals and related products, n.e.s
|
281.3
|
137.2
|
1,059.6
|
523.2
|
6.
|
Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material
|
243.3
|
126.0
|
1,102.9
|
549.2
|
7.
|
Machinery and transport equipment
|
135.7
|
81.6
|
577.0
|
358.5
|
8.
|
Miscellaneous manufactured articles
|
72.0
|
43.2
|
568.6
|
188.5
|
9.
|
Commodities and transactions not classified by category
|
13.6
|
19.6
|
68.4
|
88.4
-
Provisional data.
* Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total.
The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.
In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).
2% 2% 0%
0%
0%
9%
5%
1%
1%
4%
7%
Diagram 9. Imports - Arrivals E.U. & Third countries by SITC sections, Jan. - Apr. 2020, million €
Third countries
9. Commodities and transactions not classified by category
E.U.
8. Miscellaneous manufactured articles
7. Machinery and transport equipment
6. Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material
5. Chemicals and related products, n.e.s
4. Animal and vegetable oils and fats
3. Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc
2. Crude materials, inedible, except fuels
1. Beverages and tobacco
0. Food and live animals
|
0.0
|
1,000.0
|
2,000.0
|
3,000.0
|
4,000.0
Diagram 10. Exports - Dispatches E.U. & Third countries by SITC sections, Jan. - Apr. 2020, million €
9. Commodities and transactions not classified by category
8. Miscellaneous manufactured articles
E.U.
7. Machinery and transport equipment
6. Manufactured goods classified chiefly by raw material
5. Chemicals and related products, n.e.s
4. Animal and vegetable oils and fats
3. Mineral fuels, lubricants, etc
2. Crude materials, inedible, except fuels
1. Beverages and tobacco
0. Food and live animals
|
0.0
|
1,000.0
|
2,000.0
|
3,000.0
|
|
Table 10. Commercial Transactions with EU and Third Countries 2018-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports - Arrivals
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
compared with
|
|
|
|
compared with the
|
|
|
|
Year and
|
Value
|
Monthly Changes
|
Value
|
|
Monthly Changes %
|
the
|
Month
|
in million €
|
%
|
corresponding
|
in million €
|
|
corresponding
|
month of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month of the
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018(2): 1
|
4,467.4
|
8.5
|
25.2
|
2,542.3
|
|
-3.6
|
18.7
|
2
|
3,926.7
|
-12.1
|
3.1
|
2,426.3
|
|
-4.6
|
15.1
|
3
|
4,458.9
|
13.6
|
-3.6
|
2,900.7
|
|
19.6
|
9.0
|
4
|
4,308.1
|
-3.4
|
20.8
|
2,606.8
|
|
-10.1
|
12.3
|
5
|
4,362.8
|
1.3
|
6.6
|
2,955.9
|
|
13.4
|
14.9
|
6
|
5,017.1
|
15.0
|
30.9
|
3,035.0
|
|
2.7
|
26.0
|
7
|
4,680.2
|
-6.7
|
17.5
|
2,959.9
|
|
-2.5
|
21.8
|
8
|
4,325.4
|
-7.6
|
16.7
|
2,568.2
|
|
-13.2
|
26.2
|
9
|
4,514.0
|
4.4
|
20.4
|
2,672.0
|
|
4.0
|
10.4
|
10
|
5,228.6
|
15.8
|
20.1
|
3,152.4
|
|
18.0
|
25.4
|
11
|
4,563.1
|
-12.7
|
15.6
|
3,060.3
|
|
-2.9
|
16.9
|
12
|
4,267.5
|
-6.5
|
3.6
|
2,592.6
|
|
-15.3
|
-1.7
|
Total year
|
54,119.8
|
|
14.3
|
33,472.4
|
|
|
16.0
|
2019(1)(2): 1
|
4,621.9
|
8.3
|
3.5
|
2,507.3
|
|
-3.3
|
-1.4
|
2
|
4,257.2
|
-7.9
|
8.4
|
2,690.9
|
|
7.3
|
10.9
|
3
|
4,751.1
|
11.6
|
6.6
|
2,808.9
|
|
4.4
|
-3.2
|
4
|
4,608.6
|
-3.0
|
7.0
|
2,981.5
|
|
6.1
|
14.4
|
5
|
5,290.8
|
14.8
|
21.3
|
3,068.6
|
|
2.9
|
3.8
|
6
|
4,356.9
|
-17.7
|
-13.2
|
2,785.4
|
|
-9.2
|
-8.2
|
7
|
5,086.4
|
16.7
|
8.7
|
3,207.2
|
|
15.1
|
8.4
|
8
|
4,141.7
|
-18.6
|
-4.2
|
2,403.9
|
|
-25.0
|
-6.4
|
9
|
4,793.1
|
15.7
|
6.2
|
2,857.7
|
|
18.9
|
7.0
|
10
|
4,909.2
|
2.4
|
-6.1
|
2,906.5
|
|
1.7
|
-7.8
|
11
|
4,382.6
|
-10.7
|
-4.0
|
2,734.4
|
|
-5.9
|
-10.6
|
12
|
4,513.2
|
3.0
|
5.8
|
2,905.0
|
|
6.2
|
12.0
|
Total year
|
55,712.6
|
|
2.9
|
33,857.3
|
|
|
1.1
|
2020(1)(2): 1
|
4,743.9
|
5.1
|
2.6
|
2,856.9
|
|
-1.7
|
13.9
|
2
|
4,351.2
|
-8.3
|
2.2
|
2,647.2
|
|
-7.3
|
-1.6
|
3(3)
|
4,103.5
|
-5.7
|
-13.6
|
2,470.0
|
|
-6.7
|
-12.1
|
4
|
3,202.1
|
-22.0
|
-30.5
|
2,068.1
|
|
-16.3
|
-30.6
-
Provisional data
-
It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added and, therefore, they may differ from the corresponding timeseries published in the previous Press Release.
-
The decrease observed in imports and exports from/to the Third Countries in March 2020 in relation to the corresponding data disseminated by ELSTAT on May 8 2020, came mainly from the replacement of the provisional data of the incomplete customs declarations with the final custom declarations for the reference month March 2020. These final custom declarations were transmitted by the Customs Authorities to ELSTAT along with the data for the reference month April 2020.
* Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total.
Diagram 11. Commercial Transactions with EU & Third countries 2018-2020
5,000
3,500
2,000
500
-1,000
-2,500
|
I
|
II III IV V VI VII VIII IX
|
X XI XII I
|
II III IV
|
V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I
|
II III IV
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
Trade Balance
|
Imports - Arrivals
|
Exports - Dispatches
|
Table 11. Commercial Transactions with EU and Third Countries 2018 - 2020 excluding oil products
|
|
|
|
Imports - Arrivals
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches
|
|
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
Changes %
|
Year and
|
Value
|
Monthly Changes
|
compared with the
|
Value
|
|
Monthly Changes
|
compared with the
|
Month
|
|
in million €
|
%
|
corresponding
|
in million €
|
|
%
|
corresponding
|
|
month of the
|
|
month of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018(2):
|
1
|
3,068.2
|
5.6
|
18.0
|
1,708.3
|
|
-4.4
|
19.6
|
|
2
|
2,928.5
|
-4.6
|
6.3
|
1,697.2
|
|
-0.7
|
14.6
|
|
3
|
3,401.8
|
16.2
|
3.1
|
2,023.3
|
|
19.2
|
8.6
|
|
4
|
2,994.6
|
-12.0
|
7.0
|
1,721.7
|
|
-14.9
|
13.0
|
|
5
|
3,265.6
|
9.0
|
3.8
|
1,885.1
|
|
9.5
|
9.2
|
|
6
|
3,491.6
|
6.9
|
15.2
|
2,091.1
|
|
10.9
|
16.7
|
|
7
|
3,461.7
|
-0.9
|
12.5
|
1,925.8
|
|
-7.9
|
12.6
|
|
8
|
2,852.3
|
-17.6
|
11.9
|
1,529.0
|
|
-20.6
|
10.8
|
|
9
|
3,109.6
|
9.0
|
4.8
|
1,749.9
|
|
14.4
|
3.7
|
|
10
|
3,634.9
|
16.9
|
15.7
|
2,030.4
|
|
16.0
|
12.6
|
|
11
|
3,300.2
|
-9.2
|
2.2
|
2,011.2
|
|
-0.9
|
10.7
|
|
12
|
3,119.7
|
-5.5
|
7.4
|
1,830.3
|
|
-9.0
|
2.5
|
Total year
|
38,628.8
|
|
8.8
|
22,203.2
|
|
|
11.0
|
2019(1)(2):
|
1
|
3,266.2
|
4.7
|
6.5
|
1,802.2
|
|
-1.5
|
5.5
|
|
2
|
3,299.9
|
1.0
|
12.7
|
1,864.2
|
|
3.4
|
9.8
|
|
3
|
3,424.3
|
3.8
|
0.7
|
1,993.6
|
|
6.9
|
-1.5
|
|
4
|
3,376.9
|
-1.4
|
12.8
|
1,943.4
|
|
-2.5
|
12.9
|
|
5
|
3,786.9
|
12.1
|
16.0
|
2,026.4
|
|
4.3
|
7.5
|
|
6
|
3,347.8
|
-11.6
|
-4.1
|
1,923.3
|
|
-5.1
|
-8.0
|
|
7
|
3,751.9
|
12.1
|
8.4
|
2,120.7
|
|
10.3
|
10.1
|
|
8
|
2,972.4
|
-20.8
|
4.2
|
1,596.2
|
|
-24.7
|
4.4
|
|
9
|
3,539.7
|
19.1
|
13.8
|
1,917.9
|
|
20.2
|
9.6
|
|
10
|
3,771.6
|
6.6
|
3.8
|
2,117.8
|
|
10.4
|
4.3
|
|
11
|
3,356.2
|
-11.0
|
1.7
|
2,008.1
|
|
-5.2
|
-0.2
|
|
12
|
3,341.8
|
-0.4
|
7.1
|
1,975.9
|
|
-1.6
|
8.0
|
Total year
|
41,235.4
|
|
6.7
|
23,289.8
|
|
|
4.9
|
2020(1)(2):
|
1
|
3,433.8
|
2.8
|
5.1
|
1,995.1
|
|
1.0
|
10.8
|
|
2
|
3,384.4
|
-1.4
|
2.6
|
2,041.8
|
|
2.3
|
9.6
|
|
3
|
3,201.1
|
-5.4
|
-6.5
|
1,913.8
|
|
-6.3
|
-4.0
|
|
4
|
2,605.5
|
-18.6
|
-22.8
|
1,739.2
|
|
-9.1
|
-10.5
-
Provisional data
-
It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added and, therefore, they may differ from the corresponding timeseries published in the previous Press Release.
* Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total.
Diagram 12. Commercial Transactions with EU & Third countries 2018-2020 excluding oil
products
5,000
3,500
2,000
500
-1,000
-2,500
|
I
|
II III IV V VI VII VIII IX
|
X XI XII I
|
II III IV
|
V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I
|
II III IV
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
Trade Balance
|
Imports - Arrivals
|
Exports - Dispatches
|
Table 12. Commercial Transactions with EU and Third Countries 2018 - 2020 excluding oil products and ships
|
|
|
|
Imports - Arrivals
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches
|
|
|
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
Changes %
|
Year and
|
Value
|
Monthly Changes
|
compared with the
|
Value
|
|
Monthly Changes
|
compared with the
|
Month
|
|
in million €
|
%
|
corresponding
|
in million €
|
|
%
|
corresponding
|
|
month of the
|
|
month of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018(2): 1
|
3,060.5
|
6.2
|
18.0
|
1,706.0
|
|
-4.0
|
21.9
|
|
2
|
2,920.7
|
-4.6
|
6.1
|
1,688.4
|
|
-1.0
|
14.1
|
|
3
|
3,359.9
|
15.0
|
2.3
|
2,014.2
|
|
19.3
|
8.2
|
|
4
|
2,981.7
|
-11.3
|
6.9
|
1,714.4
|
|
-14.9
|
13.0
|
|
5
|
3,251.3
|
9.0
|
3.8
|
1,881.7
|
|
9.8
|
9.7
|
|
6
|
3,414.8
|
5.0
|
12.9
|
2,012.5
|
|
6.9
|
13.0
|
|
7
|
3,456.4
|
1.2
|
12.8
|
1,918.4
|
|
-4.7
|
12.4
|
|
8
|
2,849.9
|
-17.5
|
12.0
|
1,527.3
|
|
-20.4
|
11.8
|
|
9
|
3,098.1
|
8.7
|
4.7
|
1,742.7
|
|
14.1
|
3.4
|
|
10
|
3,623.8
|
17.0
|
15.3
|
2,027.6
|
|
16.3
|
12.6
|
|
11
|
3,296.1
|
-9.0
|
2.6
|
2,007.6
|
|
-1.0
|
11.2
|
|
12
|
3,116.0
|
-5.5
|
8.2
|
1,829.1
|
|
-8.9
|
2.9
|
Total year
|
38,429.2
|
|
8.6
|
22,070.1
|
|
|
10.9
|
2019(1)(2):
|
1
|
3,174.8
|
1.9
|
3.7
|
1,800.1
|
|
-1.6
|
5.5
|
|
2
|
3,290.7
|
3.7
|
12.7
|
1,856.5
|
|
3.1
|
10.0
|
|
3
|
3,410.2
|
3.6
|
1.5
|
1,972.5
|
|
6.3
|
-2.1
|
|
4
|
3,365.7
|
-1.3
|
12.9
|
1,940.8
|
|
-1.6
|
13.2
|
|
5
|
3,772.0
|
12.1
|
16.0
|
2,023.2
|
|
4.2
|
7.5
|
|
6
|
3,326.7
|
-11.8
|
-2.6
|
1,911.0
|
|
-5.5
|
-5.0
|
|
7
|
3,732.4
|
12.2
|
8.0
|
2,116.4
|
|
10.7
|
10.3
|
|
8
|
2,794.5
|
-25.1
|
-1.9
|
1,591.7
|
|
-24.8
|
4.2
|
|
9
|
3,537.4
|
26.6
|
14.2
|
1,916.3
|
|
20.4
|
10.0
|
|
10
|
3,766.7
|
6.5
|
3.9
|
2,113.1
|
|
10.3
|
4.2
|
|
11
|
3,346.5
|
-11.2
|
1.5
|
1,986.7
|
|
-6.0
|
-1.0
|
|
12
|
3,253.1
|
-2.8
|
4.4
|
1,968.1
|
|
-0.9
|
7.6
|
Total year
|
40,770.6
|
|
6.1
|
23,196.4
|
|
|
5.1
|
2020(1)(2):
|
1
|
3,408.6
|
4.8
|
7.4
|
1,990.9
|
|
1.2
|
10.6
|
|
2
|
3,369.6
|
-1.1
|
2.4
|
2,033.7
|
|
2.2
|
9.5
|
|
3
|
3,186.6
|
-5.4
|
-6.6
|
1,908.9
|
|
-6.1
|
-3.2
|
|
4
|
2,596.6
|
-18.5
|
-22.9
|
1,737.2
|
|
-9.0
|
-10.5
-
Provisional data
-
It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added and, therefore, they may differ from the corresponding timeseries published in the previous Press Release.
* Wherever necessary, the data have been rounded up, thus, a slight difference may occur between the sum of the figures and their total.
Diagram 13. Commercial Transactions with EU & Third countries 2018-2020 excluding oil
products and ships
5,000
3,500
2,000
500
-1,000
-2,500
|
I
|
II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I
|
II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I
|
II III IV
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
Trade Balance
|
Imports - Arrivals
|
Exports - Dispatches
Commercial Transactions of Greece
The Commercial Transactions are recorded on a monthly basis aiming at monitoring the total value of imports/arrivals, exports/dispatches and their changes. This recording does not include the imports and exports of services; however the imports and exports of services together with the corresponding commercial transactions are taken into account for the compilation of National Accounts tables.
Legal Framework The survey is conducted by virtue of the following EU Regulations:
-
for intra-EU trade (Intrastat), in accordance with Regulation (EC) 638/2004,as amended and in force, and Regulation (EU) 96/2010.
-
for trade with third countries (Extrastat), in accordance with Regulation (EC) 471/2009 and Regulation (EU) 113/2010.
|
Reference Period
|
April 2020
|
|
|
Provision of Results
|
38 days after the end of the reference month
|
(provisional data). The provisional data are revised
|
and
|
|
disseminated on a monthly basis for all the previous months until the finalization of the yearly data, which
|
|
takes place ten months after the end of the reference year.
|
|
Definitions
|
INTRASTAT is the system for collecting Intra
|
EU statistical data (among the EU countries). It
|
was
|
|
implemented on January 1st, 1993.
|
|
Arrival is considered every import of goods from a country of the EU.
Dispatch is considered every export of goods to a country of the EU.
EXTRASTAT is the system for collecting external trade data with third countries (countries outside the EU).
Import is considered every import of goods from a third country (outside the EU).
Export is considered every export of goods to a third country (outside the EU).
Methodology INTRASTAT: It is an exchaustive statistical survey. The parties responsible for providing statistical information through Intrastat System are the enterprises which perform intra EU trade transactions and they have exceeded the applied statistical thresholds. The statistical thresholds are readjusted each year. The statistical thresholds for 2020 are the following:
|
•
|
Arrivals:
|
€ 150,000.00 (95.0% coverage)
-
Dispatches: € 90,000.00 (98.0% coverage)
The statistical data of Intra EU-Trade include also the transactions of the enterprises, which are not obliged to submit Intrastat data since the value of their transactions is below the applied statistical threshold. In compliance with the obligations provided in the EU Regulations regarding the compilation of external trade statistics, these transactions are calculated on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that all the enterprises are obliged to submit to the Ministry of Finance.
ELECTRONIC SUBMISSION: Intrastat declarations are submiitted electronically via the following links: http://eurostat.statistics.gr or www.statistics.gr.
EXTRASTAT: It is a statistical survey where data are collected by administrative sources. The Customs Authorities collect the relevant statistical data on trade by filling in the Single Administrative Document (SAD). All the transactions with third countries above the amount of 1,000 euros are registered. In the beginning of each month Customs Authorities transmit to the Hellenic Statistical Authority an electronic file with the customs data of statistical relevance of the previous month.
The statistical data of imports and exports of goods with the Third Countries, are derived from the data transmitted by the Customs Authorities.
Henceforth, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" - which concern mainly petroleum products - are incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries; the " incomplete customs declarations" data after having been completed will be replaced by the final data.
IMPORTS AND EXPORTS OF SHIPS AND AIRCRAFTS: In accordance with EU Regulations entered into force in 2010 (Regulations (EU) 96/2010, 113/2010), the EU Member States are obliged to record the transactions of special goods and movements and more specifically of vessels and aircrafts in line with the principle of economic ownership.
"Economic ownership" means the right of a taxable person to claim the benefits associated with the use of a vessel or aircraft in the course of an economic activity by virtue of accepting the associated risks.
For the compilation of statistics on imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of ships are used Intrastat data, data from administrative sources (Customs, Ministry of Marine and Island Policy), as well as data from national and international commercial databases based on the estimation model of the Bank of Greece for the Greek shipping (see Press Release on Balance of Payments published by the Bank of Greece on 20.11.2018).
The compilation of statistics on imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of aircrafts is based on Intrastat data and data from administrative sources (Customs, Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority).
Classification of goods: The goods are classified in compliance with the 8-digit Combined Nomenclature Code (CN/8) and the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC).
International Trade in
Goods data of the
United Kingdom
EXPLANATORY NOTES
Under the withdrawal agreement endorsed by the European Parliament on 29 January 2020, the United Kingdom will continue to be part of the European Union's customs and tax territory until 31 December 2020, but trade flows between the United Kingdom and the EU are considered transactions with a Third Country. Bilateral trade statistics with the United Kingdom will continue to be collected by the EU Member States through Intrastat declarations system by 31 December 2020 and consequently are based on statistical concepts applicable to trade between EU Member States, but are presented in the International Trade in Goods with Third Countries.
Compilation of International Trade in Goods Statistics during Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)
No remarkable differences were observed in the available data sources, the data transmission time schedules and the methodological procedures in the framework of the Press Release compilation of reference month April 2020.
More specifically,
a. Customs procedures and formalities for all goods from/to third countries are normally followed, as well as the procedures for submitting the recapitulative statements on Intra-community acquisitions and deliveries (VIES).
b. Intrastat response rate is at levels similar to previous months.
It should be noticed that the timeseries of imports/arrivals and exports/dispatches of goods are re-calculated every time that a new observation is added.
References More information concerning the survey on Commercial Transactions is available on the website of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (www.statistics.gr) under the link "Statistics / International Trade in Goods" .
