EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Consumer Price Index (2009=100.0)(CPI), June 2019

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX: June 2019, annual inflation -0.3%

The evolution of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of June 2019 (reference year 2009=100.0) is depicted as follows:

The CPI in June 2019 compared with June 2018, decreased by 0.3%. In June 2018, the annual rate of change of the CPI was 1.0%. (Table 2).

The CPI in June 2019 compared with May 2019, increased by 0.5%. In June 2018, the monthly rate of change of the CPI was 1.0% (Table 1).

The average CPI for the twelve - month period from July 2018 to June 2019, compared with the corresponding index for the period July 2017 to June 2018 increased by 0.8%. The annual rate of change of the average CPI between the twelve - month period July 2017 to June 2018 in comparison to the period July 2016 to June 2017 was 0.6% (Table 3).

Graph 1. Annual and annual average rates of change (%) of CPI

1