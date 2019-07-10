Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Consumer Price Index (2009=100.0)(CPI), June 2019

07/10/2019 | 08:08am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC

STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Piraeus, 10 July 2019

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX: June 2019, annual inflation -0.3%

The evolution of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of June 2019 (reference year 2009=100.0) is depicted as follows:

The CPI in June 2019 compared with June 2018, decreased by 0.3%. In June 2018, the annual rate of change of the CPI was 1.0%. (Table 2).

The CPI in June 2019 compared with May 2019, increased by 0.5%. In June 2018, the monthly rate of change of the CPI was 1.0% (Table 1).

The average CPI for the twelve - month period from July 2018 to June 2019, compared with the corresponding index for the period July 2017 to June 2018 increased by 0.8%. The annual rate of change of the average CPI between the twelve - month period July 2017 to June 2018 in comparison to the period July 2016 to June 2017 was 0.6% (Table 3).

Graph 1. Annual and annual average rates of change (%) of CPI

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

-1

-2

-3

-4

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CPI annual rates of change

CPI annual average rates of change

Information:

Economic and Short-Term Indices Division

Retail Prices and Price Indices Section

Argiro Kourtaki, Anastasios Koutelas

Tel: +30 213 135 2722, +30 213 135 2709

Fax: +30 213 135 2724

Email: cpi@statistics.gr

1

Analysis of changes of the CPI: June 2019

  1. Monthly rates of change: June 2019 compared with May 2019 (Tables 1, 4)

The 0.5% increase of the Overall CPI in June 2019, compared with the corresponding index in May 2019 is, mainly, on account of the changes in the groups of goods and services as follows:

1. An increase of:

  • 9.7% in Clothing and footwear, due to the recovery of prices up to normal levels before the summer sales period.
  • 0.5% in Household equipment, due to the recovery of prices up to normal levels before the summer sales period.
  • 1.2% in Transport, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of tickets for passenger transport by air. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: petrol, diesel.
  • 0.3% in Recreation and culture, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of personal computers.
  • 0.1% in Hotel - Cafés - Restaurants, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of hotels-motels-inns. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of restaurants-confectioneries-cafés.

2. A decrease of:

  • 1.5% in Food and non-alcoholicbeverages, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: bread and cereals, beef, pork, milk cheese and eggs, oils and fats, fresh vegetables, potatoes, preserved or processed vegetables, sugar-chocolates-sweets-icecreams, other food, coffee-cocoa-tea,fruit juices. This decrease was partly offset by the increase, mainly, in the prices of: fresh fish, poultry, fresh fruit.

2

II. Annual rates of change: June 2019 compared with June 2018 (Tables 2, 5)

The 0.3% decrease of the Overall CPI in June 2019, compared with the corresponding index in June 2018 is, mainly, on account of the changes in the groups of goods and services as follows:

1. A decrease of:

  • 1.1% in Food and non-alcoholicbeveragesdue to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: bread and cereals, yoghurt, cheese, oils and fats, olive oil, preserved or processed vegetables, sugar-chocolates-sweets-icecreams, other food, coffee-cocoa-tea,fruit juices. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: pork, lamb and goat, fresh fish, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, potatoes.
  • 0.7% in Housing, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: electricity, natural gas. This decrease was partly offset by the increase, mainly, in the prices of heating oil.
  • 1.8% in Household equipment, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: furniture and furnishings, household textiles, household appliances and repair.
  • 1.6% in Recreation and culture, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of audiovisual and information processing equipment.
  • 0.8% in Education, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of fees of secondary education.
  • 1.1% in Miscellaneous goods and services, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: other appliances and articles for personal care, other personal effects.

2. An increase of:

  • 0.8% in Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of tobacco. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of alcoholic beverages (not served).
  • 0.7% in Health, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of pharmaceutical products.
  • 0.1% in Transport, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of tickets for passenger transport by air. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of fuels and lubricants.
  • 3.5% in Communication, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of telephone services.
  • 0.6% in Hotel - Cafés - Restaurants, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: restaurants-confectioneries-cafés-buffets, hotels-motels-inns.

3

Table 1. Monthly rates of change of CPI

(Reference year: 2009=100.0)

Main groups

Weights

2019

2019

Rate of

2018

2018

Rate of

HBS

change

change

of goods and services

2017

June

May

%

June

May

%

(‰)

1.

Food & non-alcoholic beverages

205.76

103.79

105.39

-1.5

104.99

104.92

0.1

2.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

39.57

148.62

148.69

0.0

147.44

147.23

0.1

3.

Clothing and footwear

64.79

102.26

93.18

9.7

102.29

92.68

10.4

4.

Housing

141.34

118.56

118.53

0.0

119.39

119.34

0.1

5.

Household equipment

43.29

87.66

87.23

0.5

89.29

88.95

0.4

6.

Health

74.17

97.48

97.51

0.0

96.81

96.80

0.0

7.

Transport

142.99

128.70

127.22

1.2

128.56

125.80

2.2

8.

Communication

43.85

107.36

107.31

0.1

103.76

103.76

0.0

9.

Recreation and culture

39.76

87.65

87.39

0.3

89.07

88.97

0.1

10.

Education

32.49

88.50

88.51

0.0

89.22

89.22

0.0

11. Hotels - Cafés - Restaurants

106.64

110.21

110.05

0.1

109.57

109.30

0.2

12. Miscellaneous goods and services

65.33

91.34

91.34

0.0

92.36

92.68

-0.3

Overall Index

1000.00

107.46

106.95

0.5

107.76

106.70

1.0

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

Graph 2. Annual and monthly rates of change (%) of CPI

3

1.9

2.0

2

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.3

1.5

0.8

1.0

0.9

1.0

1.0

1

0.7

0.8

0.6

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.4

0.1

0.1

0.1

0

-0.1

-0.4

-0.4

-0.3

-0.3

-0.3

-0.3

-1

-0.8

-0.4

-0.7

-0.9

-1.2

-1.1

-1.6

-1.5

-2

-1.7

-1.8

-1.8

-1.9

-1.6

-3

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 11 12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 11 12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 11 12

1

2

3

4

5

6

2016

2017

2018

2019

CPI monthly rates of change

CPI annual rates of change

4

Table 2. Inflation - Annual rates of change of CPI

(Reference year: 2009=100.0)

Ι: June 2019/2018

June

Rate of

Effect

Main groups of goods and services

change

2019

2018

(%)

1.

Food and non alcoholic beverages

103.79

104.99

-1.1

-0.2320

2.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

148.62

147.44

0.8

0.0332

3.

Clothing and footwear

102.26

102.29

0.0

-0.0018

4.

Housing

118.56

119.39

-0.7

-0.1009

5.

Household equipment

87.66

89.29

-1.8

-0.0802

6.

Health

97.48

96.81

0.7

0.0504

7.

Transport

128.70

128.56

0.1

-0.0022

8.

Communication

107.36

103.76

3.5

0.1484

9.

Recreation and culture

87.65

89.07

-1.6

-0.0637

10.

Education

88.50

89.22

-0.8

-0.0259

11.

Hotels - Cafés - Restaurants

110.21

109.57

0.6

0.0695

12.

Miscellaneous goods and services

91.34

92.36

-1.1

-0.0727

Overall Index

107.46

107.76

-0.3

ΙΙ: June 2018/2017

June

Rate of

Effect

Main groups of goods and services

2018

2017

change

(%)

1.

Food and non alcoholic beverages

104.99

103.65

1.3

0.2616

2.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

147.44

145.37

1.4

0.0617

3.

Clothing and footwear

102.29

103.85

-1.5

-0.0962

4.

Housing

119.39

119.93

-0.4

-0.0583

5.

Household equipment

89.29

90.25

-1.1

-0.0480

6.

Health

96.81

96.30

0.5

0.0396

7.

Transport

128.56

123.29

4.3

0.6267

8.

Communication

103.76

100.43

3.3

0.1384

9.

Recreation and culture

89.07

90.00

-1.0

-0.0416

10.

Education

89.22

89.03

0.2

0.0067

11. Hotels - Cafés - Restaurants

109.57

108.31

1.2

0.1167

12.

Miscellaneous goods and services

92.36

92.87

-0.5

-0.0357

Overall Index

107.76

106.72

1.0

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 12:07:09 UTC
