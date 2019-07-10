|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Consumer Price Index (2009=100.0)(CPI), June 2019
07/10/2019 | 08:08am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC
STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX: June 2019, annual inflation -0.3%
The evolution of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of June 2019 (reference year 2009=100.0) is depicted as follows:
The CPI in June 2019 compared with June 2018, decreased by 0.3%. In June 2018, the annual rate of change of the CPI was 1.0%. (Table 2).
The CPI in June 2019 compared with May 2019, increased by 0.5%. In June 2018, the monthly rate of change of the CPI was 1.0% (Table 1).
The average CPI for the twelve - month period from July 2018 to June 2019, compared with the corresponding index for the period July 2017 to June 2018 increased by 0.8%. The annual rate of change of the average CPI between the twelve - month period July 2017 to June 2018 in comparison to the period July 2016 to June 2017 was 0.6% (Table 3).
Graph 1. Annual and annual average rates of change (%) of CPI
|
Information:
Economic and Short-Term Indices Division
Retail Prices and Price Indices Section
Argiro Kourtaki, Anastasios Koutelas
Tel: +30 213 135 2722, +30 213 135 2709
Fax: +30 213 135 2724
Email: cpi@statistics.gr
1
Analysis of changes of the CPI: June 2019
-
Monthly rates of change: June 2019 compared with May 2019 (Tables 1, 4)
The 0.5% increase of the Overall CPI in June 2019, compared with the corresponding index in May 2019 is, mainly, on account of the changes in the groups of goods and services as follows:
1. An increase of:
-
9.7% in Clothing and footwear, due to the recovery of prices up to normal levels before the summer sales period.
-
0.5% in Household equipment, due to the recovery of prices up to normal levels before the summer sales period.
-
1.2% in Transport, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of tickets for passenger transport by air. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: petrol, diesel.
-
0.3% in Recreation and culture, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of personal computers.
-
0.1% in Hotel - Cafés - Restaurants, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of hotels-motels-inns. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of restaurants-confectioneries-cafés.
2. A decrease of:
-
1.5% in Food and non-alcoholicbeverages, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: bread and cereals, beef, pork, milk cheese and eggs, oils and fats, fresh vegetables, potatoes, preserved or processed vegetables, sugar-chocolates-sweets-icecreams, other food, coffee-cocoa-tea,fruit juices. This decrease was partly offset by the increase, mainly, in the prices of: fresh fish, poultry, fresh fruit.
2
II. Annual rates of change: June 2019 compared with June 2018 (Tables 2, 5)
The 0.3% decrease of the Overall CPI in June 2019, compared with the corresponding index in June 2018 is, mainly, on account of the changes in the groups of goods and services as follows:
1. A decrease of:
-
1.1% in Food and non-alcoholicbeveragesdue to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: bread and cereals, yoghurt, cheese, oils and fats, olive oil, preserved or processed vegetables, sugar-chocolates-sweets-icecreams, other food, coffee-cocoa-tea,fruit juices. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: pork, lamb and goat, fresh fish, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, potatoes.
-
0.7% in Housing, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: electricity, natural gas. This decrease was partly offset by the increase, mainly, in the prices of heating oil.
-
1.8% in Household equipment, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: furniture and furnishings, household textiles, household appliances and repair.
-
1.6% in Recreation and culture, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of audiovisual and information processing equipment.
-
0.8% in Education, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of fees of secondary education.
-
1.1% in Miscellaneous goods and services, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: other appliances and articles for personal care, other personal effects.
2. An increase of:
-
0.8% in Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of tobacco. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of alcoholic beverages (not served).
-
0.7% in Health, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of pharmaceutical products.
-
0.1% in Transport, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of tickets for passenger transport by air. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of fuels and lubricants.
-
3.5% in Communication, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of telephone services.
-
0.6% in Hotel - Cafés - Restaurants, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: restaurants-confectioneries-cafés-buffets, hotels-motels-inns.
3
|
|
|
Table 1. Monthly rates of change of CPI
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference year: 2009=100.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main groups
|
Weights
|
2019
|
2019
|
Rate of
|
2018
|
2018
|
Rate of
|
|
HBS
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
of goods and services
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
June
|
May
|
%
|
June
|
May
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
(‰)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Food & non-alcoholic beverages
|
205.76
|
103.79
|
105.39
|
-1.5
|
104.99
|
104.92
|
0.1
|
|
|
2.
|
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
39.57
|
148.62
|
148.69
|
0.0
|
147.44
|
147.23
|
0.1
|
|
|
3.
|
Clothing and footwear
|
64.79
|
102.26
|
93.18
|
9.7
|
102.29
|
92.68
|
10.4
|
|
|
4.
|
Housing
|
141.34
|
118.56
|
118.53
|
0.0
|
119.39
|
119.34
|
0.1
|
|
|
5.
|
Household equipment
|
43.29
|
87.66
|
87.23
|
0.5
|
89.29
|
88.95
|
0.4
|
|
|
6.
|
Health
|
74.17
|
97.48
|
97.51
|
0.0
|
96.81
|
96.80
|
0.0
|
|
|
7.
|
Transport
|
142.99
|
128.70
|
127.22
|
1.2
|
128.56
|
125.80
|
2.2
|
|
|
8.
|
Communication
|
43.85
|
107.36
|
107.31
|
0.1
|
103.76
|
103.76
|
0.0
|
|
|
9.
|
Recreation and culture
|
39.76
|
87.65
|
87.39
|
0.3
|
89.07
|
88.97
|
0.1
|
|
|
10.
|
Education
|
32.49
|
88.50
|
88.51
|
0.0
|
89.22
|
89.22
|
0.0
|
|
|
11. Hotels - Cafés - Restaurants
|
106.64
|
110.21
|
110.05
|
0.1
|
109.57
|
109.30
|
0.2
|
|
|
12. Miscellaneous goods and services
|
65.33
|
91.34
|
91.34
|
0.0
|
92.36
|
92.68
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
1000.00
|
107.46
|
106.95
|
0.5
|
107.76
|
106.70
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.
Graph 2. Annual and monthly rates of change (%) of CPI
|
|
Table 2. Inflation - Annual rates of change of CPI
|
|
|
|
(Reference year: 2009=100.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ι: June 2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June
|
|
Rate of
|
Effect
|
|
Main groups of goods and services
|
|
|
change
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Food and non alcoholic beverages
|
|
103.79
|
104.99
|
-1.1
|
-0.2320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
|
|
148.62
|
|
147.44
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.0332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
102.26
|
102.29
|
0.0
|
-0.0018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
|
Housing
|
|
|
118.56
|
|
119.39
|
|
-0.7
|
|
-0.1009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
|
Household equipment
|
87.66
|
89.29
|
-1.8
|
-0.0802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
|
Health
|
|
|
97.48
|
|
96.81
|
|
0.7
|
|
0.0504
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
|
Transport
|
128.70
|
128.56
|
0.1
|
-0.0022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
|
Communication
|
|
|
107.36
|
|
103.76
|
|
3.5
|
|
0.1484
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
|
Recreation and culture
|
87.65
|
89.07
|
-1.6
|
-0.0637
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
|
Education
|
|
|
88.50
|
|
89.22
|
|
-0.8
|
|
-0.0259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.
|
|
Hotels - Cafés - Restaurants
|
110.21
|
109.57
|
0.6
|
0.0695
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.
|
|
Miscellaneous goods and services
|
|
|
91.34
|
|
92.36
|
|
-1.1
|
|
-0.0727
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107.46
|
|
107.76
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ΙΙ: June 2018/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
Rate of
|
|
Effect
|
|
|
|
|
Main groups of goods and services
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
Food and non alcoholic beverages
|
104.99
|
|
103.65
|
1.3
|
0.2616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
|
|
147.44
|
|
145.37
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.0617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
102.29
|
|
103.85
|
-1.5
|
-0.0962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
|
Housing
|
|
|
119.39
|
|
119.93
|
|
-0.4
|
|
-0.0583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
|
Household equipment
|
89.29
|
|
90.25
|
-1.1
|
-0.0480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
|
Health
|
|
|
96.81
|
|
96.30
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.0396
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
|
Transport
|
128.56
|
|
123.29
|
4.3
|
0.6267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
|
Communication
|
|
|
103.76
|
|
100.43
|
|
3.3
|
|
0.1384
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
|
Recreation and culture
|
89.07
|
|
90.00
|
-1.0
|
-0.0416
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
|
Education
|
|
|
89.22
|
|
89.03
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.0067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11. Hotels - Cafés - Restaurants
|
109.57
|
|
108.31
|
1.2
|
0.1167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.
|
|
Miscellaneous goods and services
|
|
|
92.36
|
|
92.87
|
|
-0.5
|
|
-0.0357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
107.76
|
|
106.72
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.
5
|
|