EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Consumer Price Index (2009=100.0)(CPI), September 2019

10/10/2019 | 05:36am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC

STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 10 October 2019

PRESS RELEASE

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX: September 2019, annual inflation -0.1%

The evolution of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of September 2019 (reference year 2009=100.0) is depicted as follows:

The CPI in September 2019 compared with September 2018 decreased by 0.1%. In September 2018, the annual rate of change of the CPI was 1.1% (Table 2).

The CPI in September 2019 compared with August 2019, increased by 2.1%. In September 2018, the monthly rate of change of the CPI was 2.0% (Table 1).

The average CPI for the twelve - month period from October 2018 to September 2019, compared with the corresponding index for the period October 2017 to September 2018 increased by 0.5%. The annual rate of change of the average CPI between the twelvemonth period October 2017 to September 2018 in comparison to the period October 2016 to September 2017 was 0.6% (Table 3).

Graph 1. Annual and annual average rates of change (%) of CPI

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

-1

-2

-3

-4

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

10

1

4

7

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CPI annual rates of change

CPI annual average rates of change

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Population, Employment and

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Cost of Living Statistics Division

email: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Section of Retail Price Indices

Head of the Section M. Glenis

Tel: +30 213 135 2128

Fax: +30 213 135 2724

email: m.glenis@statistics.gr

1

Analysis of changes of the CPI: September 2019

  1. Monthly rates of change: September 2019 compared with August 2019 (Tables 1, 4)

The 2.1% increase of the Overall CPI in September 2019, compared with the corresponding index in August 2019 is, mainly, due to the changes in the groups of goods and services as follows:

      1. An increase of:
    • 0.6% in the group Food and non-alcoholicbeverages, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: pasta, beef, pork, lamb and goat, yoghurt, cheese, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: fresh fish, oils and fats.
    • 41.3% in the group Clothing and footwear, due to the recovery of prices up to normal levels before the summer sales period.
    • 1.6% in the group Housing, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of electricity.
    • 0.8% in the group Household equipment, due to the recovery of prices up to normal levels before the summer sales period.
    • 0.2% in the group Hotel - Cafés - Restaurants, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of hotels-motels-inns.
      1. A decrease of:
  • 1.4% in the group Transport, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: petrol, tickets for passenger transport by air.

2

II. Annual rates of change: September 2019 compared with September 2018 (Tables 2, 5)

The 0.1% decrease of the Overall CPI in September 2019, compared with the corresponding index in September 2018 is, mainly, due to the changes in the groups of goods and services as follows:

1. A decrease of:

  • 2.1% in the group Food and non-alcoholicbeveragesdue to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: bread and cereals, fresh fish, cheese, oils and fats, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, potatoes, preserved or processed vegetables, sugar-chocolates- sweets-icecreams, other food, coffee-cocoa-tea,fruit juices. This decrease was partly offset by the increase, mainly, in the prices of: meat, milk whole fresh, yoghurt.
  • 2.3% in the group Household equipment, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: furniture and furnishings, household textiles, household appliances and repair, non-durablehousehold articles.
  • 1.7% in the group Recreation and culture, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of audiovisual and information processing equipment.
  • 0.2% in the group Education, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of fees of secondary education.
  • 0.3% in the group Miscellaneous goods and services, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of other appliances and articles for personal care. This decrease was partly offset by the increase, mainly, in the prices of motor vehicle insurance.

2. An increase of:

  • 0.6% in the group Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of tobacco.
  • 0.8% in the group Housing, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of heating oil. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: electricity, natural gas.
  • 1.8% in the group Health, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of pharmaceutical products.
  • 1.0% in the group Transport, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of tickets for passenger transport by air. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of fuels and lubricants.
  • 2.8% in the group Communication, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of telephone services.
  • 0.3% in the group Hotel - Cafés - Restaurants, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: restaurants-confectioneries-cafés-buffets, hotels-motels-inns.

3

Table 1. Monthly rates of change of CPI

(Reference year: 2009=100.0)

Main groups

Weights

2019

2019

Rate of

2018

2018

Rate of

HBS

change

change

of goods and services

2017

September

August

%

September

August

%

(‰)

1.

Food & non-alcoholic beverages

205.76

103.94

103.33

0.6

106.18

105.32

0.8

2.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

39.57

148.80

148.61

0.1

147.94

147.56

0.3

3.

Clothing and footwear

64.79

102.49

72.56

41.3

102.50

72.73

40.9

4.

Housing

141.34

120.58

118.63

1.6

119.65

119.64

0.0

5.

Household equipment

43.29

86.85

86.17

0.8

88.85

87.52

1.5

6.

Health

74.17

99.07

99.12

0.0

97.30

97.26

0.0

7.

Transport

142.99

126.52

128.38

-1.4

125.27

126.05

-0.6

8.

Communication

43.85

107.63

107.54

0.1

104.72

104.73

0.0

9.

Recreation and culture

39.76

87.30

87.21

0.1

88.81

88.72

0.1

10.

Education

32.49

88.41

88.50

-0.1

88.62

89.22

-0.7

11. Hotels - Cafés - Restaurants

106.64

109.98

109.77

0.2

109.65

109.66

0.0

12. Miscellaneous goods and services

65.33

91.16

91.05

0.1

91.48

91.75

-0.3

Overall Index

1000.00

107.53

105.31

2.1

107.61

105.49

2.0

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

Graph 2. Annual and monthly rates of change (%) of CPI

3

2.0

2.1

1.9

2

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.3

1.5

0.8

1.0

0.9

1.0

1.0

1

0.7

0.8

0.6

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.4

0.1

0.1

0.1

0

-0.1

-0.4

-0.4

-0.3

-0.3

-0.3

-0.3

-0.5

-0.4

-1

-0.8

-0.7

-0.9

-1.2

-1.1

-1.6

-1.5

-1.5

-2

-1.7

-1.8

-1.8

-1.9

-1.6

-3

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 11 12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 11 12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 11 12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

2016

2017

2018

2019

CPI monthly rates of change

CPI annual rates of change

4

Table 2. Inflation - Annual rates of change of CPI

(Reference year: 2009=100.0)

Ι: September 2019/2018

September

Rate of

Impact

Main groups of goods and services

change

2019

2018

(%)

1.

Food and non alcoholic beverages

103.94

106.18

-2.1

-0.4381

2.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

148.80

147.94

0.6

0.0230

3.

Clothing and footwear

102.49

102.50

0.0

-0.0005

4.

Housing

120.58

119.65

0.8

0.1061

5.

Household equipment

86.85

88.85

-2.3

-0.0977

6.

Health

99.07

97.30

1.8

0.1338

7.

Transport

126.52

125.27

1.0

0.1372

8.

Communication

107.63

104.72

2.8

0.1199

9.

Recreation and culture

87.30

88.81

-1.7

-0.0674

10.

Education

88.41

88.62

-0.2

-0.0076

11.

Hotels - Cafés - Restaurants

109.98

109.65

0.3

0.0396

12.

Miscellaneous goods and services

91.16

91.48

-0.3

-0.0228

Overall Index

107.53

107.61

-0.1

ΙΙ: September 2018/2017

September

Rate of

Impact

Main groups of goods and services

2018

2017

change

(%)

1.

Food and non alcoholic beverages

106.18

104.71

1.4

0.2903

2.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

147.94

146.69

0.9

0.0370

3.

Clothing and footwear

102.50

104.03

-1.5

-0.0942

4.

Housing

119.65

119.03

0.5

0.0707

5.

Household equipment

88.85

89.89

-1.2

-0.0522

6.

Health

97.30

95.97

1.4

0.1026

7.

Transport

125.27

120.64

3.8

0.5589

8.

Communication

104.72

100.40

4.3

0.1798

9.

Recreation and culture

88.81

89.74

-1.0

-0.0425

10.

Education

88.62

89.32

-0.8

-0.0257

11. Hotels - Cafés - Restaurants

109.65

108.34

1.2

0.1215

12.

Miscellaneous goods and services

91.48

92.26

-0.8

-0.0558

Overall Index

107.61

106.45

1.1

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

5

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:35:06 UTC
