EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Consumer Price Index (2009=100.0)(CPI), September 2019

PRESS RELEASE

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX: September 2019, annual inflation -0.1%

The evolution of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of September 2019 (reference year 2009=100.0) is depicted as follows:

The CPI in September 2019 compared with September 2018 decreased by 0.1%. In September 2018, the annual rate of change of the CPI was 1.1% (Table 2).

The CPI in September 2019 compared with August 2019, increased by 2.1%. In September 2018, the monthly rate of change of the CPI was 2.0% (Table 1).

The average CPI for the twelve - month period from October 2018 to September 2019, compared with the corresponding index for the period October 2017 to September 2018 increased by 0.5%. The annual rate of change of the average CPI between the twelvemonth period October 2017 to September 2018 in comparison to the period October 2016 to September 2017 was 0.6% (Table 3).

Graph 1. Annual and annual average rates of change (%) of CPI

6 5 4 3 2 1 0 -1 -2 -3 -4 1 4 7 10 1 4 7 10 1 4 7 10 1 4 7 10 1 4 7 10 1 4 7 10 1 4 7 10 1 4 7 10 1 4 7 10 1 4 7 10 1 4 7 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

CPI annual rates of change CPI annual average rates of change Information on methodological issues: Information for data provision: Population, Employment and Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Cost of Living Statistics Division email: data.dissem@statistics.gr Section of Retail Price Indices Head of the Section M. Glenis Tel: +30 213 135 2128 Fax: +30 213 135 2724 email: m.glenis@statistics.gr

1