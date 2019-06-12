Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Consumption of Petroleum Products, 2018

06/12/2019 | 05:39am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 12-6-2019

PRESS RELEASE

CONSUMPTION OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS, 2018

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the provisional results of the survey on the Consumption of Petroleum Products in Greece, for the year 2018 and the final results for the year 2017.

According to these results, the consumption of petroleum products decreased in 2018. More specifically, in 2018, compared with 2017, the consumption of petroleum products decreased by 2.4%, from 7,186,080 metric tons to 7,016,759 metric tons.

The reduction in the consumption of petroleum products in 2018 was mainly caused by the decrease in the consumption of diesel for heating by 17.4% and of unleaded petrol by 2.8% At the same time, in 2018 compared with 2017, increase was recorded for the following petroleum categories: super unleaded petrol 98/100 (6.6%), diesel for transport (2.6%) and liquid gas (2.2%). The consumption of the categories: mazut low sulphur and mazut high sulphur, in 2018, when compared to 2017, increased by 5.0% and decreased by 6.3%, respectively (Table 1 and Graph 1).

Table 2 presents the share of consumption of petroleum products in the Regions of Greece for the years 2010-2018. In 2018, the Regions recording the highest consumption are Attiki and Kentriki Makedonia, followed by Thessalia, Sterea Ellada, Dytiki Ellada, Peloponnisos, Anatoliki Makedonia and Thraki, Kriti, Ipeiros, Notio Aigaio and Dytiki Makedonia. The lowest consumption is recorded in Ionia Nisia and Voreio Aigaio.

Map 1 illustrates the regional distribution of the consumption of petroleum products for Greece total, on the basis of the results of the year 2018.

Information

Trade and Services Sector Statistics Division Distributive Trade Section

Eleni Giraiotou

Tel : +30 213 135 2442

Fax : +30 213 135 2397

e-mail: e.giraiotou@statistics.gr www.statistics.gr

Table 1: Consumption of petroleum products by category, 2010-2018 (in metric tons)

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2011 /

2012 /

2013 /

2014 /

2015 /

2016 /

2017 /

2018 /

(provisional)

2010 (%)

2011 (%)

2012 (%)

2013 (%)

2014 (%)

2015 (%)

2016 (%)

2017 (%)

Super

112,822

64,834

38,211

16,519

4,289

2,662

1,764

680

405

-42.5

-41.1

-56.8

-74.0

-38.0

-33.7

-61.4

-40.4

Unleaded

3,422,408

3,119,072

2,829,437

2,580,832

2,495,740

2,349,848

2,299,277

2,219,765

2,157,699

-8.9

-9.3

-8.8

-3.3

-5.8

-2.2

-3.5

-2.8

Super Unleaded 98/100

162,247

105,186

75,192

72,613

86,852

105,025

118,762

125,414

133,649

-35.2

-28.5

-3.4

19.6

20.9

13.1

5.6

6.6

Diesel for Heating

2,908,247

2,818,939

1,965,436

959,233

967,746

1,388,665

1,199,550

1,172,142

968,723

-3.1

-30.3

-51.2

0.9

43.5

-13.6

-2.3

-17.4

Diesel for Transport

2,488,048

2,188,854

2,185,909

2,298,541

2,441,950

2,513,318

2,622,431

2,626,117

2,694,420

-12.0

-0.1

5.2

6.2

2.9

4.3

0.1

2.6

Low Sulphur**

213,347

174,771

288,762

194,296

207,643

199,180

388,974

371,848

390,314

-18.1

65.2

-32.7

6.9

-4.1

-**

-4.4

5.0

High Sulphur**

88,453

79,302

15,286

299

387

1,274

134,943

154,633

144,874

-10.3

-80.7

-98.0

29.4

228.9

-**

14.6

-6.3

Liquid Gas( LPG)*

389,654

435,151

450,136

485,846

506,881

515,481

526,675

11.7

3.4

7.9

4.3

1.7

2.2

TOTAL

9,395,572

8,550,958

7,787,887

6,557,485

6,654,744

7,045,817

7,272,582

7,186,080

7,016,759

-9.0

-8.9

-15.8

1.5

5.9

3.2

-1.2

-2.4

*Data on Liquid Gas are not available for the reference years 2010 and 2011

** The comparison is not feasible, given that the data of 2016-2018 additionally include the deliveries on domestic shipping fuels, which cannot

be distinguished and they were not included in the data of the previous years

Graph 1: Consumption of petroleum products by category, 2010-2018

Table 2: Consumption % of petroleum products by Region, 2010-2018

Region

2010

2011

2012*

2013*

2014*

2015*

2016*

2017*

2018*

(provisional)

Anatoliki Makedonia and Thraki

5.7

6.3

5.9

6.1

5.9

6.0

5.8

5.8

5.6

Kentriki Makedonia

19.6

19.5

19.4

19.6

20.2

19.4

18.4

18.1

17.8

Dytiki Makedonia

3.3

3.4

3.3

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.0

3.0

3.2

Thessalia

7.1

7.4

7.0

7.0

7.3

7.2

6.8

6.7

6.7

Ipeiros

3.9

3.5

3.5

3.8

3.8

3.9

3.8

3.8

3.8

Ionia Nisia

2.3

1.8

1.8

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.9

2.0

2.1

Dytiki Ellada

8.8

6.2

6.1

6.4

6.6

6.5

6.6

6.5

6.3

Sterea Ellada

7.6

7.1

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

6.7

6.9

6.6

Peloponnisos

5.8

6.2

5.9

6.1

6.0

6.0

5.9

5.8

5.8

Attiki

25.8

29.3

29.6

28.5

27.7

28.5

29.0

29.2

29.3

Boreio Aigaio

1.5

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.3

1.4

1.3

1.3

1.3

Notio Aigaio

3.6

2.9

2.8

3.0

3.0

3.1

3.0

3.1

3.3

Kriti

5.0

5.2

5.1

5.4

5.4

5.5

5.3

5.4

5.5

Not Declared

1.3

0.2

0.1

0.1

2.4

2.3

2.7

TOTAL

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

* For the reference years 2012-2018, data on the consumption of Liquid Gas are included

Map 1. Consumption (%) of petroleum products, 2018

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Survey on the The survey on the Consumption of Petroleum Products is conducted annually, on a Consumption of census basis and collects data from administrative sources. The results of the Petroleum survey concern the total consumption of petroleum products by product category. Products Data are presented at the level of the Country, Region and Regional Unit, in order

to cover national needs in statistical information in this sector.

Reference period The results of the survey refer to the previous year.

Classification The classifications used for the data of the survey on the Consumption of system Petroleum Products are as follows:

  1. Geographical classification: by Region and by Regional Unit of Greece
  2. Classification of petroleum products into the following categories:

Super, unleaded, super unleaded, diesel for heating, diesel for transport, low sulphur, high sulphur and liquid gas (LPG).

Methodology The data are collected by the General Directorate of Energy of the Ministry of Environment and Energy from all petroleum products trading and refining enterprises. The above General Directorate transmits to ELSTAT aggregated data on the consumption of petroleum products by product category, broken down by Regional Unit of the Country. On the basis of these data, tables with aggregated data on the consumption of petroleum products by product category are compiled, for Greece total, as well as at the level of the Region and Regional Unit.

Geographical The geographical classification is based on Nomenclature of Territorial Units for classification Statistics.

Map of the 13 Regions (NUTS 2) of Greece

References More information regarding the Consumption of Petroleum Products can be found on the webpage of the Hellenic Statistical Authority www.statistics.gr, under the link "Environment and Energy> Energy>Petroleum Products (consumption)".

4

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 09:38:10 UTC
