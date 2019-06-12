EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Consumption of Petroleum Products, 2018

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

Piraeus, 12-6-2019

CONSUMPTION OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS, 2018

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the provisional results of the survey on the Consumption of Petroleum Products in Greece, for the year 2018 and the final results for the year 2017.

According to these results, the consumption of petroleum products decreased in 2018. More specifically, in 2018, compared with 2017, the consumption of petroleum products decreased by 2.4%, from 7,186,080 metric tons to 7,016,759 metric tons.

The reduction in the consumption of petroleum products in 2018 was mainly caused by the decrease in the consumption of diesel for heating by 17.4% and of unleaded petrol by 2.8% At the same time, in 2018 compared with 2017, increase was recorded for the following petroleum categories: super unleaded petrol 98/100 (6.6%), diesel for transport (2.6%) and liquid gas (2.2%). The consumption of the categories: mazut low sulphur and mazut high sulphur, in 2018, when compared to 2017, increased by 5.0% and decreased by 6.3%, respectively (Table 1 and Graph 1).

Table 2 presents the share of consumption of petroleum products in the Regions of Greece for the years 2010-2018. In 2018, the Regions recording the highest consumption are Attiki and Kentriki Makedonia, followed by Thessalia, Sterea Ellada, Dytiki Ellada, Peloponnisos, Anatoliki Makedonia and Thraki, Kriti, Ipeiros, Notio Aigaio and Dytiki Makedonia. The lowest consumption is recorded in Ionia Nisia and Voreio Aigaio.

Map 1 illustrates the regional distribution of the consumption of petroleum products for Greece total, on the basis of the results of the year 2018.

