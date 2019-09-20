Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Greek Merchant Fleet (Provisional Data), July 2019

09/20/2019 | 05:27am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

Piraeus, September 20 2019

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

GREEK MERCHANT FLEET: July 2019 (Provisional data)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the Greek Merchant Fleet (for vessels of 100 GRT1) for July 2019. Particularly:

  • The Greek Merchant Fleet increased by 1.1% in July 2019 compared with July 2018. While no change was recorded in July 2018 compared with July 2017 (Table 1).
  • The gross tonnage of the Greek Merchant Fleet, for vessels of 100 GRT and over, recorded a decrease of 0.4% in July 2019 compared with July 2018. A decrease of 3.3% was also recorded in July 2018 compared with July 2017 (Table 1).

Graph 1: Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over: January 2017 - July 2019

1,890

45,500

1,880

45,000

1,870

44,500

1,860

44,000

Ships

43,500

1,850

GRT

43,000

Number of

1,840

Thousands

42,500

1,830

42,000

1,820

41,500

1,810

41,000

Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr

May June July

2017

2018

2019

Number of Ships

Tonnage

Information on methodological issues:

Division of Sectoral Statistics

Information for data provision:

Section of Transport Statistics

Tel. +30 213 135 2022

P. Tzortzi, F.Georgakopoulou

E mail. data.dissem@statistics.gr

Τel : +30 213 135 2187 , +30 213 135 3090

Fax: +30 213 135 2757

E mail: p.tzortzi@statistics.gr

f.georgakopoulou@statistics.gr

1 GRT: Gross Tonnage

1

Table 1. Number and tonnage of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,

July 2017 - 2019

July

2017

2018

Change %

2019

Change %

2018/2017

2019/2018

Types

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

of ships

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

Cargo

437

13,619,366

417

12,939,904

-4.6

-5.0

417

12,373,917

0.0

-4.4

Tankers

527

29,781,378

514

28,992,716

-2.5

-2.6

509

29,372,684

-1.0

1.3

Passenger ships

644

1,342,865

670

1,310,182

4.0

-2.4

696

1,311,251

3.9

0.1

Other

253

88,861

260

91,972

2.8

3.5

260

89,122

0.0

-3.1

Total:

1,861

44,832,470

1,861

43,334,774

0.0

-3.3

1,882

43,146,974

1.1

-0.4

Graph 2a: Number of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,

July 2017 - 2019

Number of Ships

800

1,861

1,861

1,882

2,000

700

1,800

1,600

600

1,400

500

1,200

400

1,000

300

800

600

200

400

100

200

0

0

2017

2018

2019

Cargo

Tankers

Passenger ships

Other

Total (right axis)

Graph 2b: Tonnage of Greek Merchant Ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,

July 2017 - 2019

GRT Thousands

35,000

50,000

44,832

43,335

43,147

45,000

30,000

40,000

25,000

35,000

20,000

30,000

25,000

15,000

20,000

10,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

5,000

0

0

2017

2018

2019

Cargo

Tankers

Passenger ships

Other

Total (right axis)

2

Table 2. Distribution of the Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by tonnage groups,

July 2017 - 2019

July

2017

2018

Change %

2019

Change %

2018/2017

2019/2018

Tonnage

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

Groups

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

[100-500)

762

193,469

788

196,730

3.4

1.7

816

202,270

3.6

2.8

[500-3,000)

350

432,152

353

435,525

0.9

0.8

353

434,417

0.0

-0.3

[3,000-7,000)

74

325,872

74

329,241

0.0

1.0

76

337,723

2.7

2.6

[7,000-10,000)

21

178,711

24

204,176

14.3

14.2

25

211,833

4.2

3.8

[10,000-20,000)

49

725,149

46

674,985

-6.1

-6.9

50

734,304

8.7

8.8

[20,000-30,000)

79

2,103,072

73

1,922,595

-7.6

-8.6

68

1,793,657

-6.8

-6.7

[30,000+

526

40,874,045

503

39,571,522

-4.4

-3.2

494

39,432,770

-1.8

-0.4

Total:

1,861

44,832,470

1,861

43,334,774

0.0

-3.3

1,882

43,146,974

1.1

-0.4

Graph 3: Distribution of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by tonnage groups,

July 2017 - 2019

Number of ships

900

1,861

1,861

1,882

2,000

800

1,800

700

1,600

600

1,400

1,200

500

1,000

400

800

300

600

200

400

100

200

0

0

2017

2018

2019

[100-500)

[500-3,000)

[3,000-7,000)

[7,000-10,000)

[10,000-20,000)

[20,000-30,000)

[30,000+

Total (right axis)

3

Table 3. Distribution of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by age groups,

July 2017 - 2019

July

2017

2018

Change %

2019

Change %

2018/2017

2019/2018

Age

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

Groups

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

(0-5)

155

8,716,907

158

8,719,811

1.9

0.0

168

9,618,610

6.3

10.3

[5-10)

242

12,513,437

229

12,556,482

-5.4

0.3

173

10,427,216

-24.5

-17.0

[10-15)

289

13,406,091

271

10,771,747

-6.2

-19.7

277

11,046,691

2.2

2.6

[15-20)

175

5,507,402

196

7,012,214

12.0

27.3

228

8,040,675

16.3

14.7

[20-25)

97

967,880

95

752,414

-2.1

-22.3

105

617,845

10.5

-17.9

[25-30)

125

739,856

119

657,468

-4.8

-11.1

96

422,398

-19.3

-35.8

[30+

778

2,980,897

793

2,864,638

1.9

-3.9

835

2,973,539

5.3

3.8

Total:

1,861

44,832,470

1,861

43,334,774

0.0

-3.3

1,882

43,146,974

1.1

-0.4

Graph 4a: Distribution of Greek Merchant ships 100 GRT and over, by age groups,

July 2017 - 2019

Number of Ships

900

1,861

1,861

1,882

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2017

2018

2019

2,000

1,800

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

(0-5)

[5-10)

[10-15)

[15-20)

[20-25)

[25-30)

[30+

Total (right axis)

Graph 4b: Tonnage of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by age groups,

July 2017 - 2019

GRT (Thousands)

16,000

44,832

43,335

43,147

50,000

45,000

14,000

40,000

12,000

35,000

10,000

30,000

8,000

25,000

6,000

20,000

15,000

4,000

10,000

2,000

5,000

0

0

2017

2018

2019

(0-5)

[5-10)

[10-15)

[15-20)

[20-25)

[25-30)

[30+

Total (right axis)

4

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Greek The Survey on the Greek Merchant Fleet is conducted on a monthly basis since 1964 Merchant Fleet without any major methodological changes ever since. The purpose of the survey is Survey to fully record statistical data on the number and basic characteristics of the Greek merchant ships, thus depicting the evolution over the course of time of the Greek

merchant fleet.

Legal The survey is conducted in compliance with the joint Ministerial Decision (No

Framework 6792/G-81/11-4-97), signed by the Minister of National Economy and the Minister of Mercantile Marine.

Reference The results of the survey refer to the end of July 2019.

Period

Coverage The survey covers all domestic Port Authorities, as well as Greek Consular Port Authorities abroad, which keep ship registers. These Authorities have to send a report on a monthly basis to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), pertaining to the changes in the Greek merchant ships registered in their ship registers.

Definitions Merchant ship: Seagoing self-propelled vessel, at least of 10 GRT, designed for the carriage of goods, transport of passengers, for fishing, towing or specially fitted out for other commercial maritime activities.

Greek merchant fleet: The total number of the merchant ships registered in Greece, which belong to natural or legal persons residing on the Greek territory. The Greek flag carried by these ships means that all their maritime activities (subsidies for ship building, cargo limitations and other tax provisions) are governed by commercial and economic rules which are laid down by the respective Greek authorities.

Gross Register Tonnage (GRT): Refers to the spaces within the hull and of the enclosed spaces above the deck which are available for carrying goods, food, passengers and crew. GRT is equal to the volume of 100 cubic feet or 2.83 m3.

Net Register Tonnage (NRT): It is derived from the gross tonnage by deducting allowances in respect of spaces used for the crew, navigating and propelling machinery, fuel and water ballasts, and other spaces not used for passengers or cargo.

Age of ship: indicated by the year of original construction of the hull or that of the hull containing the engine room.

Methodology It is an exhaustive survey conducted by all domestic Port Authorities and Greek Consular Port Authorities abroad, which report to ELSTAT, on a monthly basis, on changes in the ships pertaining to: a) new registrations of ships in the ship registers,

  1. change in the name of a ship, c) change of ownership, d) transfers to or from a different port, e) deletion of a ship from a ship' s register, f) final measurement - remeasurement of ships, g) replacement of the ship's engine.
    All these data, after being dully processed, are used to update, through a specially designed software application, the Official Register of Greek Merchant Ships. This Register is used for the production of monthly and annual statistical results.

References Further information (tables, charts) concerning the Survey on the Greek Merchant Fleet can be found on the webpage of ELSTAT (www.statistics.gr), under the link:

  • Industry, Trade, Services, Transport > Transport >Shipping > Greek Merchant Fleet of 100 GRT and over>>

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 09:26:09 UTC
