EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Greek Merchant Fleet (Provisional Data), May 2020

Legal The survey is conducted in compliance with the joint Ministerial Decision (No Framework 6792/G-81/11-4-97), signed by the Minister of National Economy and the Minister of

Greek The Survey on the Greek Merchant Fleet is conducted on a monthly basis since 1964 Merchant Fleet without any major methodological changes ever since. The purpose of the survey is Survey to fully record statistical data on the number and basic characteristics of the Greek merchant ships, thus depicting the evolution over the course of time of the Greek

The survey covers all domestic Port Authorities, as well as Greek Consular Port Authorities abroad, which keep ship registers. These Authorities have to send a report on a monthly basis to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), pertaining to the changes in the Greek merchant ships registered in their ship registers.

The results of the survey refer to the end of May 2020.

Definitions Merchant ship: Seagoing self-propelled vessel, at least of 10 GRT, designed for the carriage of goods, transport of passengers, for fishing, towing or specially fitted out for other commercial maritime activities.

Greek merchant fleet: The total number of the merchant ships under Greek flag. The Greek flag carried by these ships means that all their maritime activities (subsidies for ship building, cargo limitations and other tax provisions) are governed by commercial and economic rules which are laid down by the respective Greek authorities.

Gross Register Tonnage (GRT): Refers to the spaces within the hull and of the enclosed spaces above the deck which are available for carrying goods, food, passengers and crew. GRT is equal to the volume of 100 cubic feet or 2.83 m3.

Net Register Tonnage (NRT): It is derived from the gross tonnage by deducting allowances in respect of spaces used for the crew, navigating and propelling machinery, fuel and water ballasts, and other spaces not used for passengers or cargo.

Age of ship: indicated by the year of original construction of the hull or that of the hull containing the engine room.

Methodology It is an exhaustive survey conducted by all domestic Port Authorities and Greek Consular Port Authorities abroad, which report to ELSTAT, on a monthly basis, on changes in the ships pertaining to: a) new registrations of ships in the ship registers,

change in the name of a ship, c) change of ownership, d) transfers to or from a different port, e) deletion of a ship from a ship' s register, f) final measurement - remeasurement of ships, g) replacement of the ship's engine.

All these data, after being dully processed, are used to update, through a specially designed software application, the Official Register of Greek Merchant Ships. This Register is used for the production of monthly and annual statistical results.

