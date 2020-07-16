Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Greek Merchant Fleet (Provisional Data), May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:06am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

Piraeus, July 16, 2020

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

GREEK MERCHANT FLEET: May 2020 (Provisional data)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the Greek Merchant Fleet (for vessels of

100 GRT1) for May 2020. Particularly:

  • The Greek Merchant Fleet decreased by 1.1% in May 2020 compared with May 2019, while an increase of 0.9% was recorded in May 2019 compared with May 2018 (Table 1).
  • The gross tonnage of the Greek Merchant Fleet, for vessels of 100 GRT and over, recorded a decrease of 3.0% in May 2020 compared with May 2019. A decrease of 2.4% was recorded in May 2019 compared with May 2018 (Table 1).

Graph 1: Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over: January 2017 - May 2020

1,890

45,500

1,880

45,000

1,870

44,500

Ships

1,860

44,000

1,850

43,500

GRT

Number of

1,840

43,000

Thousands

1,830

42,500

1,820

42,000

1,810

41,500

1,800

41,000

Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May

2017

2018

2019

2020

Number of Ships

Tonnage

Information on methodological issues:

Division of Sectoral Statistics

Information for data provision:

Section of Transport Statistics

Tel. +30 213 135 2022

P. Tzortzi, F. Georgakopoulou

E mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Τel : +30 213 135 2187 , +30 213 135 3090

Fax: +30 213 135 2757

E mail: p.tzortzi@statistics.gr

f.georgakopoulou@statistics.gr

  • GRT: Gross Tonnage

1

Table 1. Number and tonnage of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,

May 2018 - 2020

May

2018

2019

Change %

2020

Change %

2019/2018

2020/2019

Types

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

of ships

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

Cargo

423

13,165,131

416

12,458,120

-1.7

-5.4

406

11,911,543

-2.4

-4.4

Tankers

521

29,340,557

509

29,020,402

-2.3

-1.1

483

28,228,990

-5.1

-2.7

Passenger ships

657

1,342,022

691

1,294,045

5.2

-3.6

710

1,329,848

2.7

2.8

Other

259

91,552

260

90,316

0.4

-1.4

257

88,156

-1.2

-2.4

Total:

1,860

43,939,262

1,876

42,862,883

0.9

-2.4

1,856

41,558,537

-1.1

-3.0

Graph 2a: Number of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,

May 2018 - 2020

Number of Ships

800

1,860

1,876

1,856

2,000

700

1,800

1,600

600

1,400

500

1,200

400

1,000

300

800

600

200

400

100

200

0

0

2018

2019

2020

Cargo

Tankers

Passenger ships

Other

Total (right axis)

Graph 2b: Tonnage of Greek Merchant Ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,

May 2018 - 2020

GRT Thousands

35,000

43,939

42,863

50,000

41,559

45,000

30,000

40,000

25,000

35,000

20,000

30,000

25,000

15,000

20,000

10,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

5,000

0

0

2018

2019

2020

Cargo

Tankers

Passenger ships

Other

Total (right axis)

2

Table 2. Distribution of the Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by tonnage groups,

May 2018 - 2020

May

2018

2019

Change %

2020

Change %

2019/2018

2020/2019

Tonnage

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

Groups

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

[100-500)

773

193,557

812

201,363

5.0

4.0

820

202,955

1.0

0.8

[500-3,000)

355

435,815

356

439,316

0.3

0.8

352

436,350

-1.1

-0.7

[3,000-7,000)

75

334,417

76

339,215

1.3

1.4

74

328,831

-2.6

-3.1

[7,000-10,000)

24

204,176

24

204,176

0.0

0.0

25

213,640

4.2

4.6

[10,000-20,000)

46

674,985

48

707,015

4.3

4.7

48

708,885

0.0

0.3

[20,000-30,000)

74

1,952,094

68

1,795,562

-8.1

-8.0

71

1,877,302

4.4

4.6

[30,000+

513

40,144,218

492

39,176,236

-4.1

-2.4

466

37,790,574

-5.3

-3.5

Total:

1,860

43,939,262

1,876

42,862,883

0.9

-2.4

1,856

41,558,537

-1.1

-3.0

Graph 3: Distribution of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by tonnage groups,

May 2018 - 2020

Number of ships

900

1,860

1,876

1,856

2,000

800

1,800

700

1,600

[100-500)

600

1,400

[500-3,000)

1,200

[3,000-7,000)

500

[7,000-10,000)

1,000

400

[10,000-20,000)

800

300

[20,000-30,000)

600

[30,000+

200

400

Total (right axis)

100

200

0

0

2018

2019

2020

3

Table 3. Distribution of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by age groups,

May 2018 - 2020

May

2018

2019

Change %

2020

Change %

2019/2018

2020/2019

Age

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

Groups

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

(0-5)

154

8,479,954

164

9,300,716

6.5

9.7

135

7,822,012

-17.7

-15.9

[5-10)

230

13,028,913

172

10,422,323

-25.2

-20.0

178

10,860,153

3.5

4.2

[10-15)

271

10,897,749

274

10,813,627

1.1

-0.8

263

10,332,882

-4.0

-4.4

[15-20)

200

7,173,275

226

8,011,620

13.0

11.7

219

8,045,275

-3.1

0.4

[20-25)

95

833,562

106

792,713

11.6

-4.9

126

1,379,141

18.9

74.0

[25-30)

118

657,201

96

425,604

-18.6

-35.2

100

151,590

4.2

-64.4

[30+

792

2,868,608

838

3,096,280

5.8

7.9

835

2,967,484

-0.4

-4.2

Total:

1,860

43,939,262

1,876

42,862,883

0.9

-2.4

1,856

41,558,537

-1.1

-3.0

Graph 4a: Distribution of Greek Merchant ships 100 GRT and over, by age groups,

May 2018 - 2020

Number of Ships

900

1,860

1,876

1,856

2,000

800

1,800

700

1,600

(0-5)

1,400

[5-10)

600

1,200

[10-15)

500

[15-20)

1,000

400

[20-25)

800

300

600

[25-30)

200

400

[30+

100

200

Total (right axis)

0

0

2018

2019

2020

Graph 4b: Tonnage of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by age groups,

May 2018 - 2020

GRT (Thousands)

14,000

43,939

42,863

50,000

41,559

45,000

12,000

(0-5)

40,000

10,000

35,000

[5-10)

30,000

[10-15)

8,000

25,000

[15-20)

6,000

20,000

[20-25)

4,000

15,000

[25-30)

10,000

[30+

2,000

5,000

Total (right axis)

0

0

2018

2019

2020

4

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Greek The Survey on the Greek Merchant Fleet is conducted on a monthly basis since 1964 Merchant Fleet without any major methodological changes ever since. The purpose of the survey is Survey to fully record statistical data on the number and basic characteristics of the Greek merchant ships, thus depicting the evolution over the course of time of the Greek

merchant fleet.

Legal The survey is conducted in compliance with the joint Ministerial Decision (No Framework 6792/G-81/11-4-97), signed by the Minister of National Economy and the Minister of

Mercantile Marine.

Reference Period

Coverage

The results of the survey refer to the end of May 2020.

The survey covers all domestic Port Authorities, as well as Greek Consular Port Authorities abroad, which keep ship registers. These Authorities have to send a report on a monthly basis to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), pertaining to the changes in the Greek merchant ships registered in their ship registers.

Definitions Merchant ship: Seagoing self-propelled vessel, at least of 10 GRT, designed for the carriage of goods, transport of passengers, for fishing, towing or specially fitted out for other commercial maritime activities.

Greek merchant fleet: The total number of the merchant ships under Greek flag. The Greek flag carried by these ships means that all their maritime activities (subsidies for ship building, cargo limitations and other tax provisions) are governed by commercial and economic rules which are laid down by the respective Greek authorities.

Gross Register Tonnage (GRT): Refers to the spaces within the hull and of the enclosed spaces above the deck which are available for carrying goods, food, passengers and crew. GRT is equal to the volume of 100 cubic feet or 2.83 m3.

Net Register Tonnage (NRT): It is derived from the gross tonnage by deducting allowances in respect of spaces used for the crew, navigating and propelling machinery, fuel and water ballasts, and other spaces not used for passengers or cargo.

Age of ship: indicated by the year of original construction of the hull or that of the hull containing the engine room.

Methodology It is an exhaustive survey conducted by all domestic Port Authorities and Greek Consular Port Authorities abroad, which report to ELSTAT, on a monthly basis, on changes in the ships pertaining to: a) new registrations of ships in the ship registers,

  1. change in the name of a ship, c) change of ownership, d) transfers to or from a different port, e) deletion of a ship from a ship' s register, f) final measurement - remeasurement of ships, g) replacement of the ship's engine.
    All these data, after being dully processed, are used to update, through a specially designed software application, the Official Register of Greek Merchant Ships. This Register is used for the production of monthly and annual statistical results.

References Further information (tables, charts) concerning the Survey on the Greek Merchant Fleet can be found on the webpage of ELSTAT (www.statistics.gr), under the link: https://www.statistics.gr/el/statistics/-/publication/SMA27

5

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 09:05:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22aSlowing UK job losses seen as 'calm before storm'
RE
05:21aRussia to mass produce experimental COVID-19 vaccine - wealth fund head
RE
05:21aOil prices fall after OPEC+ agrees to ease output curbs
RE
05:16aBank of Russia coupon bond offering
PU
05:16aCENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Price movements are driven by diverse factors in June
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15aAlibaba's UCWeb lays off India staff, Club Factory halts payments after app ban
RE
05:08aS.African rand slips as weak China data overshadows vaccine hope
RE
05:07aGerman audit office to examine financial oversight and BaFin over Wirecard case - Spiegel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FSDF Annual Report 2019/2020
2SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : REIT Announces Second Quarter DPU Of 0.745 Cen..
3TEAM17 GROUP PLC : Team17 Group Signs Publishing Agreement With Tencent Games Studio
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Privacy activist Schrems welcomes EU court decision on Facebook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group