EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, September 2019

10/10/2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC

STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 10 October 2019

PRESS RELEASE

HARMONIZED INDEX OF CONSUMER PRICES: September 2019, annual increase 0.2%

The evolution of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) of September 2019 (reference year 2015=100.0) is depicted as follows:

The HICP in September 2019 compared with September 2018 increased by 0.2%. In September 2018, the annual rate of change of the HICP was 1.1% (Tables 1, 2).

The HICP in September 2019 compared with August 2019 increased by 1.5%. In September 2018, the monthly rate of change of the HICP was 1.4% (Table 2).

The average HICP for the twelve - month period from October 2018 to September 2019, compared with the corresponding index for period October 2017 to September 2018, increased by 0.7%. The annual rate of change of the average HICP between the twelvemonth period October 2017 to September 2018 in comparison to the period October 2016 to September 2017 was also 0.7% (Table 2, 3).

Graph 1. Annual rates of change (%) of GR - HICP and Euro area - HICP

2016

2017

2018

2019

GR - HICP annual rates of change

Euro area - HICP annual rates of change

Note: The Euro area - HICP data for September 2019 are provisional.

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Population, Employment and

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Cost of Living Statistics Division

email: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Section of Retail Price Indices

Head of the Section M. Glenis

Tel: +30 213 135 2128

Fax: +30 213 135 2724

email: m.glenis@statistics.gr

Table 1. HICP, September 2019 (Reference year: 2015=100.0)

Main groups

Weights(‰)

Indices

Annual rate of change (%)

2019

September

September

of goods and services

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

1.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages

194.12

99.09

101.25

99.87

-2.1

1.4

2.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

49.50

112.04

111.39

110.26

0.6

1.0

3.

Clothing and footwear

48.69

106.27

106.41

107.94

-0.1

-1.4

4.

Housing

94.39

98.88

97.99

97.84

0.9

0.2

5. Household equipment

32.19

92.70

94.97

96.17

-2.4

-1.2

6.

Health

52.99

102.14

100.29

98.94

1.8

1.4

7.

Transport

162.11

107.44

106.18

103.44

1.2

2.6

8.

Communication

53.99

109.74

106.62

102.12

2.9

4.4

9.

Recreation and culture

38.96

97.31

97.90

99.00

-0.6

-1.1

10. Education

24.77

98.00

98.23

99.04

-0.2

-0.8

11. Hotels - Cafés - Restaurants

180.69

109.33

108.42

106.65

0.8

1.7

12. Miscellaneous goods and services

67.59

95.80

96.05

96.69

-0.3

-0.7

Overall index

1000.00

103.30

103.08

101.93

0.2

1.1

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

Table 2. Monthly evolution and rates of change (%) of HICP (Overall Index)

(Reference year: 2015=100.0)

Monthly rate of change

Annual rate of change

Annual average rate of

Indices

change

Months

(%)

(%)

(%)

2019

2018

2017

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

Table 3. Comparison between HICP and CPI

HICP (2015=100.0)

CPI (2009=100.0)

Annual rate of

Annual average

Annual rate of

Annual average

Year and month

HICP

change

CPI

change

rate of change (%)

rate of change (%)

(%)

(%)

2016 :

1

98.30

-0.1

-0.9

103.56

-0.7

-1.6

2

98.28

0.1

-0.7

103.12

-0.5

-1.4

3

99.40

-0.7

-0.6

104.51

-1.5

-1.4

4

100.07

-0.4

-0.5

105.28

-1.3

-1.3

5

100.08

-0.2

-0.4

104.81

-0.9

-1.2

6

101.38

0.2

-0.3

105.65

-0.7

-1.1

7

100.16

0.2

-0.2

103.91

-1.0

-1.0

8

100.18

0.4

-0.1

103.55

-0.9

-0.9

9

100.88

-0.1

0.0

105.39

-1.0

-0.9

10

101.33

0.6

0.0

105.80

-0.5

-0.8

11

99.85

-0.2

0.0

104.57

-0.9

-0.8

12

100.27

0.3

0.0

105.64

0.0

-0.8

Annual average

100.02

-

0.0

104.65

-

-0.8

2017 :

1

99.79

1.5

0.1

104.76

1.2

-0.7

2

99.69

1.4

0.3

104.46

1.3

-0.5

3

101.06

1.7

0.5

106.33

1.7

-0.3

4

101.72

1.6

0.6

107.01

1.6

0.0

5

101.56

1.5

0.8

106.06

1.2

0.2

6

102.30

0.9

0.8

106.72

1.0

0.3

7

101.08

0.9

0.9

104.94

1.0

0.5

8

100.77

0.6

0.9

104.48

0.9

0.6

9

101.93

1.0

1.0

106.45

1.0

0.8

10

101.80

0.5

1.0

106.56

0.7

0.9

11

100.90

1.1

1.1

105.77

1.1

1.1

12

101.24

1.0

1.1

106.33

0.7

1.1

Annual average

101.15

-

1.1

105.82

-

1.1

2018 :

1

100.00

0.2

1.0

104.58

-0.2

1.0

2

100.09

0.4

0.9

104.52

0.1

0.9

3

101.26

0.2

0.8

106.08

-0.2

0.7

4

102.23

0.5

0.7

107.05

0.0

0.6

5

102.33

0.8

0.7

106.70

0.6

0.6

6

103.29

1.0

0.7

107.76

1.0

0.6

7

101.87

0.8

0.7

105.84

0.9

0.5

8

101.66

0.9

0.7

105.49

1.0

0.5

9

103.08

1.1

0.7

107.61

1.1

0.6

10

103.59

1.8

0.8

108.44

1.8

0.6

11

101.96

1.1

0.8

106.81

1.0

0.6

12

101.88

0.6

0.8

106.92

0.6

0.6

Annual average

101.94

-

0.8

106.48

-

0.6

2019 :

1

100.54

0.5

0.8

105.04

0.4

0.7

2

100.86

0.8

0.8

105.17

0.6

0.7

3

102.32

1.0

0.9

107.08

0.9

0.8

4

103.33

1.1

1.0

108.14

1.0

0.9

5

102.93

0.6

0.9

106.95

0.2

0.9

6

103.54

0.2

0.9

107.46

-0.3

0.8

7

102.32

0.4

0.8

105.89

0.0

0.7

8

101.74

0.1

0.8

105.31

-0.2

0.6

9

103.30

0.2

0.7

107.53

-0.1

0.5

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is compiled in parallel with the national Consumer Price Index (CPI) by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) since 1996.

Purpose and use of the The HICP indices are compiled by the EU Member States in accordance with Regulations of the European Union, in order to HICPs provide comparable data for the inflation of the Member States and for the assessment of the convergence criterion of

price stability, in the frame of the European Monetary Union (EMU).

The HICPs are the basis for compiling the European Index of Consumer Prices (EICP) and the Monetary Union Index of Consumer Prices (MUICP), which provide the official measures of inflation in the EU28 and the Euro-zone (19 Member States), respectively.

Legal frame The HICP indices are compiled by the Member States in the frame of the basic Council Regulation (EC) No 2494/95 "for the establishment of Harmonized Indices of Consumer Prices" and of other 19 Council and Commission EC Regulations.

Reference period Month.

Base December of the previous year.

Reference year 2015=100.0, according to Commission Regulation (EU) 2015/2010.

Characteristics of the The characteristic of the HICPs is that they are compiled according to several technical measures as defined in the above HICPs European Regulations. The main technical measures are: the use of a common classification of the items (COICOP5/HICP), the selection of the computation formula for the individual indices, the geographical and population coverage of the whole of the country, the item coverage and compilation of specific sub-indices, the minimum standards for price collection and sampling, the adjustments due to quality differences of items, the common treatment of tariffs of Public Utility Services,

the common reference year (2015=100.0) and retrospective calculations of the indices data from January 1996 onwards.

Geographical and The geographical and population coverage of the HICPs is defined by the Council Regulation (EC) No 1688/98, which population coverage of specifies that the HICP of each Member State should cover all final monetary consumption expenditure which takes place

the HICPs in the economic territory of the Member State.

Classification of items The classification of HICP items (goods and services) is based on the international classification COICOP (Classification of Individual consumption by Purpose) and, in particular, as this has been adapted to the needs of the HICPs of the EU Member States with the COICOP5/HICP classification.

Weights of items The weights of the HICP items are updated every year on the basis of the consumption expenditure, which takes place in the economic territory of each Member State independently of the consumer category (private households, individuals living in institutions, foreign visitors).

Consequently, the expenditures used for the calculation of the weights of the items taken into account for the computation of the HICP include the expenditures of private households, the expenditure of foreign visitors and the expenditure of individuals living in collective households, while the expenditure of residents abroad are excluded.

The sources of the expenditure data used for the calculation of the weights of HICP items are National Accounts and the Household Budget Survey (HBS) as provided for in Commission Regulation 1114/2010.

Collected prices The prices used for the computation of the HICPs are the prices actually faced by households to purchase goods and services in their monetary transactions.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
