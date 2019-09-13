Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0), July 2019

09/13/2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 13 September 2019

PRESS RELEASE

IMPORT PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: July 2019, y-o-y increase of 3.1%

The Overall Import Price Index in Industry (MPI) with base year 2015=100.0 in July 2019 recorded an increase of 3.1% compared with July 2018. The corresponding index in July 2018 had recorded an increase of 9.7% compared with July 2017 (Table 1.Ι).

The Overall Index in July 2019 recorded an increase of 1.2% compared with June 2019. The corresponding index in July 2018 had recorded a decrease of 0.4% compared with June 2018 (Table 1.ΙI).

The twelve-month average Overall Index from August 2018 to July 2019, increased by 4.2% in comparison with the corresponding index of the period from August 2017 to July 2018, while the increase recorded between the previous twelvemonth periods amounted to 6.0% (Table 4).

The time series of MPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT18/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of

Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0)

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

2017

2018

2019

Overall Market Eurozone Market Non Eurozone Market

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Products

Head of the Section: A. Diamantaki, E.Vlachokosta

Tel: +30 213 135 2122, 2742

Fax: +30 213 135 2398

E-mail: e.vlachokosta@statistics.gr

1

1. Annual rates of change: July 2019 compared with July 2018

The increase of 3.1% in the Overall Import Price Index in Industry in July 2019 compared with July 2018 is on account of the yearly changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:

a. 1.4% increase in the MPI of the Eurozone Market (Table 2.Ι).

b. 2.0% increase in the MPI of the Non-Eurozone Market (Table 3.Ι).

More specifically, the aforementioned increase was the result of the yearly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

35

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

10.6

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment

1.6

14

Manufacure of wearing apparel

1.3

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

1.2

15

Manufacture of leather and leather products

1.0

06

Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas

0.8

32

Other manufacturing

0.7

10

Manufacture of food products

0.3

21

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

-0.5

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

-0.6

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

-1.2

24

Manufacture of basic metals

-2.9

2. Monthly rates of change: July 2019 compared with June 2019

The increase of 1.2% in the Overall Import Price Index in Industry in July 2019 compared with June 2019 is on account of the monthly changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:

a. 0.1% increase in the MPI of the Eurozone Market (Table 2.ΙI).

b. 1.8% increase in the MPI of the Non-Eurozone Market (Table 3.ΙI).

More specifically, the aforementioned increase was the result of the monthly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

4.7

06

Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas

2.9

24

Manufacture of basic metals

0.3

35

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

0.2

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

0.2

21

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

-0.1

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

-0.2

13

Manufacure of textiles

-0.4

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

-0.6

12

Manufacure of tobacco products

-0.9

2

Table 1. Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry: Overall Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Ι. Annual changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

July

Rates of change (%)

Codes

Groups - MIGs

coefficient (%)

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

20

Overall Market

100.00

114.7

111.2

101.4

3.1

9.7

40

Intermediate Goods

24.60

100.7

101.3

100.0

-0.6

1.3

50

Capital Goods

15.33

100.7

100.8

100.7

-0.1

0.0

60

Durable Consumer Goods

3.09

99.3

100.6

100.1

-1.3

0.5

70

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

27.64

99.3

99.1

99.9

0.3

-0.8

90

Energy

29.34

149.7

148.8

106.0

0.6

40.3

ΙΙ. Monthly changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

July

June

Rates of

July

June

Rates of

Codes

Groups - MIGs

coefficient (%)

change (%)

change (%)

2019

2019

2018

2018

20

Overall Market

100.00

114.7

113.3

1.2

111.2

111.7

-0.4

40

Intermediate

24.60

100.7

100.8

-0.1

101.3

101.4

-0.1

Goods

50

Capital Goods

15.33

100.7

100.7

0.0

100.8

100.7

0.0

60

Durable Consumer

3.09

99.3

99.3

0.0

100.6

100.5

0.1

Goods

70

Non-Durable

27.64

99.3

99.4

0.0

99.1

99.0

0.1

Consumer Goods

90

Energy

29.34

149.7

145.0

3.3

148.8

150.8

-1.4

Note: The indices and percantage changes are rounded up to one decimal digit when published.

3

Table 2. Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry: Eurozone Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Ι. Annual changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

July

Rates of change (%)

Codes

Groups - MIGs

coefficient (%)

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

20

Overall Market

41.71

102.1

100.7

100.3

1.4

0.4

40

Intermediate Goods

12.14

101.1

101.3

100.4

-0.2

0.9

50

Capital Goods

8.73

101.5

101.1

100.8

0.4

0.2

60

Durable Consumer Goods

1.50

101.4

101.2

100.4

0.2

0.8

70

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

17.68

99.7

98.7

100.1

1.0

-1.3

90

Energy

1.66

139.3

133.4

98.8

4.4

35.1

ΙΙ. Monthly changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

July

June

Rates of

July

June

Rates of

Codes

Groups - MIGs

coefficient (%)

change (%)

change (%)

2019

2019

2018

2018

20

Overall Market

41.71

102.1

102.0

0.1

100.7

100.6

0.1

40

Intermediate

12.14

101.1

101.2

-0.1

101.3

101.4

-0.1

Goods

50

Capital Goods

8.73

101.5

101.5

0.0

101.1

101.0

0.0

60

Durable Consumer

1.50

101.4

101.4

0.0

101.2

101.0

0.2

Goods

70

Non-Durable

17.68

99.7

99.7

0.0

98.7

98.6

0.2

Consumer Goods

90

Energy

1.66

139.3

134.7

3.4

133.4

128.3

4.0

Note: The indices and percantage changes are rounded up to one decimal digit when published.

4

Table 3. Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry: Non Eurozone Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Ι. Annual changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

July

Rates of change (%)

Codes

Groups - MIGs

coefficient (%)

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

20

Overall Market

58.29

123.6

121.2

102.5

2.0

18.3

40

Intermediate Goods

12.46

100.4

101.4

99.5

-1.0

1.9

50

Capital Goods

6.60

99.6

100.2

100.6

-0.6

-0.3

60

Durable Consumer Goods

1.59

97.3

99.7

99.6

-2.4

0.1

70

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

9.96

98.7

99.7

99.5

-1.0

0.2

90

Energy

27.68

150.3

149.3

106.3

0.7

40.5

ΙΙ. Monthly changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

July

June

Rates of

July

June

Rates of

Codes

Groups - MIGs

coefficient (%)

change (%)

change (%)

2019

2019

2018

2018

20

Overall Market

58.29

123.6

121.4

1.8

121.2

122.3

-0.8

40

Intermediate

12.46

100.4

100.4

0.0

101.4

101.5

-0.1

Goods

50

Capital Goods

6.60

99.6

99.6

0.0

100.2

100.2

0.0

60

Durable Consumer

1.59

97.3

97.3

0.0

99.7

99.8

-0.1

Goods

70

Non-Durable

9.96

98.7

98.7

-0.1

99.7

99.7

-0.1

Consumer Goods

90

Energy

27.68

150.3

145.6

3.2

149.3

151.6

-1.5

Note: The indices and percantage changes are rounded up to one decimal digit when published.

5

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 09:41:03 UTC
