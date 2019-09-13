EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0), July 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 13 September 2019

PRESS RELEASE

IMPORT PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: July 2019, y-o-y increase of 3.1%

The Overall Import Price Index in Industry (MPI) with base year 2015=100.0 in July 2019 recorded an increase of 3.1% compared with July 2018. The corresponding index in July 2018 had recorded an increase of 9.7% compared with July 2017 (Table 1.Ι).

The Overall Index in July 2019 recorded an increase of 1.2% compared with June 2019. The corresponding index in July 2018 had recorded a decrease of 0.4% compared with June 2018 (Table 1.ΙI).

The twelve-month average Overall Index from August 2018 to July 2019, increased by 4.2% in comparison with the corresponding index of the period from August 2017 to July 2018, while the increase recorded between the previous twelvemonth periods amounted to 6.0% (Table 4).

The time series of MPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT18/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of

Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0)

30 25 20 15 10 5 0 -5 -10 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 2017 2018 2019

Overall Market Eurozone Market Non Eurozone Market