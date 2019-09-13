EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0), July 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 13 September 2019
PRESS RELEASE
IMPORT PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: July 2019, y-o-y increase of 3.1%
The Overall Import Price Index in Industry (MPI) with base year 2015=100.0 in July 2019 recorded an increase of 3.1% compared with July 2018. The corresponding index in July 2018 had recorded an increase of 9.7% compared with July 2017 (Table 1.Ι).
The Overall Index in July 2019 recorded an increase of 1.2% compared with June 2019. The corresponding index in July 2018 had recorded a decrease of 0.4% compared with June 2018 (Table 1.ΙI).
The twelve-month average Overall Index from August 2018 to July 2019, increased by 4.2% in comparison with the corresponding index of the period from August 2017 to July 2018, while the increase recorded between the previous twelvemonth periods amounted to 6.0% (Table 4).
The time series of MPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:
http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT18/-
Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of
Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0)
Overall Market Eurozone Market Non Eurozone Market
|
Information for methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Business Statistics Division
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Section of Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial
|
E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Products
|
|
Head of the Section: A. Diamantaki, E.Vlachokosta
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2122, 2742
|
|
Fax: +30 213 135 2398
|
|
E-mail: e.vlachokosta@statistics.gr
|