EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0), May 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 12 July 2019

PRESS RELEASE

IMPORT PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: May 2019, y-o-y increase of 1.9%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the revised Import Price Index in Industry, with base year 2015=100.0. The revision was carried out in compliance with the Council Regulation (EEC) No.1165/98, where for reasons of comparability, these indicators are revised every (5) five years and specifically with base year in years that end in (0) and (5).

The Overall Import Price Index in Industry (MPI) with base year 2015=100.0 in May 2019 recorded an increase of 1.9% compared with May 2018. The corresponding index in May 2018 had recorded an increase of 9.9% compared with May 2017 (Table 1.Ι).

The Overall Index in May 2019 recorded a decrease of 2.9% compared with April 2019. The corresponding index in May 2018 had recorded an increase of 1.6% compared with April 2018 (Table 1.ΙI).

The twelve-month average Overall Index from June 2018 to May 2019, increased by 5.6% in comparison with the corresponding index of the period from June 2017 to May 2018, while the increase recorded between the previous twelvemonth periods amounted to 4.8% (Table 4).

The time series of MPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT18/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of

Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0)

Overall Market Eurozone Market Non Eurozone Market

