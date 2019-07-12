Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0), May 2019

07/12/2019 | 05:40am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 12 July 2019

PRESS RELEASE

IMPORT PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: May 2019, y-o-y increase of 1.9%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the revised Import Price Index in Industry, with base year 2015=100.0. The revision was carried out in compliance with the Council Regulation (EEC) No.1165/98, where for reasons of comparability, these indicators are revised every (5) five years and specifically with base year in years that end in (0) and (5).

The Overall Import Price Index in Industry (MPI) with base year 2015=100.0 in May 2019 recorded an increase of 1.9% compared with May 2018. The corresponding index in May 2018 had recorded an increase of 9.9% compared with May 2017 (Table 1.Ι).

The Overall Index in May 2019 recorded a decrease of 2.9% compared with April 2019. The corresponding index in May 2018 had recorded an increase of 1.6% compared with April 2018 (Table 1.ΙI).

The twelve-month average Overall Index from June 2018 to May 2019, increased by 5.6% in comparison with the corresponding index of the period from June 2017 to May 2018, while the increase recorded between the previous twelvemonth periods amounted to 4.8% (Table 4).

The time series of MPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT18/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of

Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0)

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

2017

2018

2019

Overall Market

Eurozone Market

Non Eurozone Market

Information:

Economic and Short-Term Indicators Division

Wholesale Prices and Price Indices Section

Evridiki Vlachokosta

Tel: +30 213 1352742

Fax: +30 213 1352715

E-mail: e.vlachokosta@statistics.gr

1

1. Annual rates of change: May 2019 compared with May 2018

The increase of 1.9% in the Overall Import Price Index in Industry in May 2019 compared with May 2018 is on account of the yearly changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:

a. 1.7% increase in the MPI of the Eurozone Market (Table 2.Ι).

b. 0.1% decrease in the MPI of the Non-Eurozone Market (Table 3.Ι).

More specifically, the aforementioned increase was the result of the yearly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 Divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

35

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

11.8

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

5.3

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment

1.5

13

Manufacure of textiles

1.4

14

Manufacure of wearing apparel

1.2

17

Manufacture of paper-pulp, paper and paper products

1.0

32

Other manufacturing

0.7

10

Manufacture of food products

0.4

21

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

-0.2

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

-0.6

24

Manufacture of basic metals

-2.3

06

Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas

-5.4

2. Monthly rates of change: May 2019 compared with April 2019

The decrease of 2.9% in the Overall Import Price Index in Industry in May 2019 compared with April 2019 is on account of the monthly 4.6% decrease in the MPI of the Non-Eurozone Market (Table 3.ΙI), while the MPI of the Eurozone Market remained unchanged (Table 2.ΙI).

More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the monthly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 Divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

06

Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas

-9.9

24

Manufacture of basic metals

-1.4

21

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

-0.9

17

Manufacture of paper-pulp, paper and paper products

-0.3

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

-0.2

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

-0.1

10

Manufacture of food products

0.1

32

Other manufacturing

0.1

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

0.3

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment

0.3

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

0.3

13

Manufacure of textiles

0.4

2

Table 1. Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry: Overall Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Ι. Annual changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

May

Rates of change (%)

Codes

Groups - MIGs

coefficient (%)

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

20

Overall Market

100.00

113.1

111.0

101.0

1.9

9.9

40

Intermediate Goods

24.60

101.2

101.2

99.9

0.0

1.3

50

Capital Goods

15.33

100.7

100.7

100.5

0.0

0.2

60

Durable Consumer Goods

3.09

99.3

100.2

100.1

-0.8

0.1

70

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

27.64

99.5

99.0

99.8

0.5

-0.8

90

Energy

29.34

143.9

148.2

104.5

-2.9

41.8

ΙΙ. Monthly changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

May

April

Rates of

May

April

Rates of

Codes

Groups - MIGs

coefficient (%)

change (%)

change (%)

2019

2019

2018

2018

20

Overall Market

100.00

113.1

116.5

-2.9

111.0

109.3

1.6

40

Intermediate

24.60

101.2

101.4

-0.2

101.2

100.9

0.3

Goods

50

Capital Goods

15.33

100.7

100.7

0.0

100.7

100.8

0.0

60

Durable Consumer

3.09

99.3

99.3

0.0

100.2

100.0

0.2

Goods

70

Non-Durable

27.64

99.5

99.6

-0.1

99.0

98.8

0.1

Consumer Goods

90

Energy

29.34

143.9

155.0

-7.2

148.2

141.1

5.1

Note: The indices and percantage changes are rounded up to one decimal figure when published.

3

Table 2. Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry: Eurozone Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Ι. Annual changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

May

Rates of change (%)

Codes

Groups - MIGs

coefficient (%)

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

20

Overall Market

41.71

102.3

100.6

100.1

1.7

0.4

40

Intermediate Goods

12.14

101.3

101.3

100.1

0.1

1.2

50

Capital Goods

8.73

101.5

101.0

100.6

0.5

0.4

60

Durable Consumer Goods

1.50

101.4

101.0

100.5

0.4

0.5

70

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

17.68

99.7

98.6

99.8

1.2

-1.3

90

Energy

1.66

142.3

130.1

101.7

9.4

27.9

ΙΙ. Monthly changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

May

April

Rates of

May

April

Rates of

Codes

Groups - MIGs

coefficient (%)

change (%)

change (%)

2019

2019

2018

2018

20

Overall Market

41.71

102.3

102.3

0.0

100.6

100.3

0.2

40

Intermediate

12.14

101.3

101.4

-0.1

101.3

101.1

0.1

Goods

50

Capital Goods

8.73

101.5

101.6

0.0

101.0

101.0

0.0

60

Durable Consumer

1.50

101.4

101.4

0.0

101.0

100.8

0.2

Goods

70

Non-Durable

17.68

99.7

99.6

0.1

98.6

98.5

0.0

Consumer Goods

90

Energy

1.66

142.3

141.5

0.6

130.1

118.9

9.4

Note: The indices and percantage changes are rounded up to one decimal figure when published.

4

Table 3. Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry: Non Eurozone Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Ι. Annual changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

May

Rates of change (%)

Codes

Groups - MIGs

coefficient (%)

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

20

Overall Market

58.29

120.8

121.0

101.9

-0.1

18.8

40

Intermediate Goods

12.46

101.0

101.1

99.6

-0.1

1.5

50

Capital Goods

6.60

99.6

100.2

100.4

-0.6

-0.1

60

Durable Consumer Goods

1.59

97.3

99.0

99.5

-1.7

-0.6

70

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

9.96

99.1

99.7

99.7

-0.7

0.0

90

Energy

27.68

144.0

148.8

104.6

-3.3

42.2

ΙΙ. Monthly changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

May

April

Rates of

May

April

Rates of

Codes

Groups - MIGs

coefficient (%)

change (%)

change (%)

2019

2019

2018

2018

20

Overall Market

58.29

120.8

126.6

-4.6

121.0

117.8

2.7

40

Intermediate

12.46

101.0

101.4

-0.4

101.1

100.6

0.5

Goods

50

Capital Goods

6.60

99.6

99.6

0.0

100.2

100.3

0.0

60

Durable Consumer

1.59

97.3

97.4

-0.1

99.0

98.8

0.1

Goods

70

Non-Durable

9.96

99.1

99.6

-0.6

99.7

99.4

0.3

Consumer Goods

90

Energy

27.68

144.0

155.8

-7.6

148.8

141.8

4.9

Note: The indices and percantage changes are rounded up to one decimal figure when published.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 09:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
