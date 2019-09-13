EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Index of Number of Persons Employed in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019

Graph 1. Evolution of indices of persons employed, hours worked and gross wages and salaries in

The seasonally adjusted overall index of persons employed in the 2

The index of gross wages and salaries in retail trade in the 2

The index of hours worked in retail trade in the 2

The overall index of persons employed in retail trade in the 2

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the indices of persons employed, as well as the indices of hours worked and gross wages and salaries in retail trade, with base year 2015=100.0, for the 2nd quarter 2019 as follows:

Graphs 2, 3 and 4 depict the evolution of seasonally and non seasonally adjusted indices of the overall index of persons employed, hours worked and gross wages and salaries in retail trade.

Graph 2. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted and non seasonally adjusted

overall index of persons employed in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)

120 115 110 105 100 95 90 85 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Quarters

Seasonally adjusted Non seasonally adjusted

Graph 3. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted and non seasonally adjusted index of hours worked

(2015=100.0)

115 110 105 100 95 90 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Quarters Seasonally adjusted Non seasonally adjusted

Graph 4. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted and non seasonally adjusted index of gross wages

and salaries (2015=100.0)

140 130 120 110 100 90 80 70 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Quarters

Seasonally adjusted Non seasonally adjusted

It should be noted that the whole series with seasonally adjusted indices are recalculatedevery time a newobservation is added in time series. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the previous Press Release.

2