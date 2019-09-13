EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Index of Number of Persons Employed in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 13 September 2019
PRESS RELEASE
INDEX ΟF PERSONS EMPLOYED IN RETAIL TRADE: 2nd quarter 2019, y-o-y increase 0.1%
The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the indices of persons employed, as well as the indices of hours worked and gross wages and salaries in retail trade, with base year 2015=100.0, for the 2nd quarter 2019 as follows:
The overall index of persons employed in retail trade in the 2nd quarter 2019, compared with the corresponding index of the 2nd quarter 2018 increased by 0.1%, while compared with the corresponding index of the 1st quarter 2019 increased by 2.9% (Tables 1, 2).
The index of hours worked in retail trade in the 2nd quarter 2019, compared with the corresponding index of the 2nd quarter 2018 increased by 4.4%, while compared with the corresponding index of the 1st quarter 2019 increased by 4.6% (Table 4).
The index of gross wages and salaries in retail trade in the 2nd quarter 2019, compared with the corresponding index of the 2nd quarter 2018 increased by 13.2%, while compared with the corresponding index of the 1st quarter 2019 increased by 25.0% (Table 5).
The seasonally adjusted overall index of persons employed in the 2nd quarter 2019 compared with the 1st quarter 2019 increased by 0.9%, while the corresponding index of hours worked increased by 2.1% and the corresponding index of gross wages and salaries increased by 2.9% (Tables 3, 4, 5).
Information on methodological issues:
Information for data provision
Business Statistics Division
Graphs 2, 3 and 4 depict the evolution of seasonally and non seasonally adjusted indices of the overall index of persons employed, hours worked and gross wages and salaries in retail trade.
Graph 2. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted and non seasonally adjusted
overall index of persons employed in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)
Graph 3. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted and non seasonally adjusted index of hours worked
(2015=100.0)
|
|
|
|
Graph 4. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted and non seasonally adjusted index of gross wages
and salaries (2015=100.0)
It should be noted that the whole series with seasonally adjusted indices are recalculatedevery time a newobservation is added in time series. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the previous Press Release.
Table 1. Annual rates of change of the indices of persons Employed in retail trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year/Quarter
|
Overall Index
|
excluding the
|
Index in the
|
excluding the food
|
|
|
automotive
|
food sector
|
and automotive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fuel sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
fuel sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
rate of
|
Index
|
|
rate of
|
Index
|
|
rate of
|
Index
|
rate of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
2015:
|
Q1
|
99.5
|
|
2.8
|
|
99.4
|
|
2.5
|
|
99.0
|
|
3.6
|
|
99.8
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
100.1
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
100.1
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
100.3
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
99.9
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
100.3
|
|
2.2
|
|
100.3
|
|
1.9
|
|
100.8
|
|
2.8
|
|
99.9
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
100.0
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
100.1
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
99.9
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
100.4
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
Average
|
|
100.0
|
|
2.0
|
|
100.0
|
|
1.8
|
|
100.0
|
|
2.9
|
|
100.0
|
|
0.8
|
|
2016:
|
Q1
|
99.0
|
|
-0.6
|
|
98.9
|
|
-0.5
|
|
99.8
|
|
0.7
|
|
98.2
|
|
-1.6
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
100.4
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
100.6
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
102.1
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
99.1
|
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
101.0
|
|
0.6
|
|
101.3
|
|
1.0
|
|
104.1
|
|
3.3
|
|
98.7
|
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
102.5
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
102.7
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
105.8
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
99.9
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
Average
|
|
100.7
|
|
0.7
|
|
100.9
|
|
0.9
|
|
102.9
|
|
2.9
|
|
99.0
|
|
-1.0
|
|
2017:
|
Q1
|
102.0
|
|
3.1
|
|
102.3
|
|
3.4
|
|
105.0
|
|
5.3
|
|
99.8
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
103.9
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
104.5
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
107.3
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
101.8
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
103.2
|
|
2.2
|
|
103.7
|
|
2.4
|
|
105.9
|
|
1.7
|
|
101.7
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
103.2
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
103.7
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
105.6
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
102.0
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
Average
|
|
103.1
|
|
2.4
|
|
103.6
|
|
2.7
|
|
106.0
|
|
3.0
|
|
101.3
|
|
2.4
|
|
2018:
|
Q1
|
102.9
|
|
0.9
|
|
103.3
|
|
0.9
|
|
105.5
|
|
0.5
|
|
101.2
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
105.0
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
105.5
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
108.9
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
102.1
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
105.2
|
|
1.9
|
|
106.0
|
|
2.2
|
|
109.4
|
|
3.3
|
|
102.7
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
102.9
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
103.4
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
105.7
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
101.3
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
Average
|
|
104.0
|
|
0.9
|
|
104.5
|
|
0.9
|
|
107.4
|
|
1.3
|
|
101.8
|
|
0.5
|
|
2019:
|
Q1*
|
102.1
|
|
-0.8
|
|
102.7
|
|
-0.6
|
|
105.8
|
|
0.3
|
|
99.7
|
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
Q2**
|
105.1
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
105.9
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
108.3
|
|
|
-0.6
|
|
103.7
|
|
1.6
|
** Provisional data.
3
Table 2. Quarterly rates of change of the indices of persons employed in retail trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index in the
|
excluding the food and
|
|
|
Year/Quarter
|
Overall Index
|
excluding the automotive
|
|
|
food sector
|
automotive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fuel sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fuel sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
rate of
|
Index
|
|
rate of
|
Index
|
|
rate of
|
Index
|
|
rate of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
2015:
|
Q1
|
99.5
|
|
0.3
|
|
99.4
|
-0.1
|
|
99.0
|
1.0
|
|
99.8
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
100.1
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
100.1
|
|
0.7
|
|
100.3
|
|
1.3
|
|
99.9
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
100.3
|
|
0.2
|
|
100.3
|
0.2
|
|
100.8
|
0.4
|
|
99.9
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
100.0
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
100.1
|
|
-0.2
|
|
99.9
|
|
-0.9
|
|
100.4
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
2016:
|
Q1
|
99.0
|
|
-1.0
|
|
98.9
|
-1.2
|
|
99.8
|
-0.1
|
|
98.2
|
-2.2
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
100.4
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
100.6
|
|
1.6
|
|
102.1
|
|
2.4
|
|
99.1
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
101.0
|
|
0.6
|
|
101.3
|
0.7
|
|
104.1
|
1.9
|
|
98.7
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
102.5
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
102.7
|
|
1.4
|
|
105.8
|
|
1.6
|
|
99.9
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
100.7
|
|
|
|
|
100.9
|
|
|
|
102.9
|
|
|
|
99.0
|
|
|
|
|
2017:
|
Q1
|
102.0
|
|
-0.5
|
|
102.3
|
-0.4
|
|
105.0
|
-0.7
|
|
99.8
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
103.9
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
104.5
|
|
2.1
|
|
107.3
|
|
2.2
|
|
101.8
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
103.2
|
|
-0.6
|
|
103.7
|
-0.7
|
|
105.9
|
-1.4
|
|
101.7
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
103.2
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
103.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
105.6
|
|
-0.2
|
|
102.0
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
103.1
|
|
|
|
|
103.6
|
|
|
|
106.0
|
|
|
|
101.3
|
|
|
|
|
2018:
|
Q1
|
102.9
|
|
-0.3
|
|
103.3
|
-0.4
|
|
105.5
|
-0.1
|
|
101.2
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
105.0
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
105.5
|
|
2.1
|
|
108.9
|
|
3.2
|
|
102.1
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
105.2
|
|
0.2
|
|
106.0
|
0.5
|
|
109.4
|
0.5
|
|
102.7
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
102.9
|
|
|
-2.2
|
|
103.4
|
|
-2.5
|
|
105.7
|
|
-3.4
|
|
101.3
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
104.0
|
|
|
|
|
104.5
|
|
|
|
107.4
|
|
|
|
101.8
|
|
|
|
|
2019:
|
Q1*
|
102.1
|
|
-0.8
|
|
102.7
|
-0.7
|
|
105.8
|
0.1
|
|
99.7
|
-1.6
|
|
|
|
|
Q2**
|
105.1
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
105.9
|
|
3.1
|
|
108.3
|
|
2.4
|
|
103.7
|
|
4.0
|
|
Table 3. Quarterly seasonally adjustedrates of change of the indices of persons employed in retail trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index excluding the
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index in the
|
excluding the food and
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
automotive
|
|
|
|
|
|
food sector
|
automotive
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
|
fuel sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
fuel sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
Year/Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
rate of
|
Index
|
|
rate of
|
Index
|
|
rate of
|
Index
|
rate of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
2015 :
|
Q1
|
99.9
|
|
0.6
|
|
99.9
|
0.5
|
|
100.0
|
|
1.5
|
|
100.3
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
100.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
100.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
99.7
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
100.0
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
100.3
|
|
0.3
|
|
100.2
|
0.2
|
|
99.9
|
|
0.2
|
|
100.1
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
99.9
|
|
-0.4
|
|
100.0
|
|
-0.2
|
|
100.4
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
99.7
|
-0.4
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
2016 :
|
Q1
|
99.8
|
|
-0.1
|
|
99.8
|
-0.2
|
|
100.8
|
|
0.4
|
|
98.9
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
100.3
|
|
0.6
|
|
100.5
|
|
0.7
|
|
101.4
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
99.0
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
101.0
|
|
0.7
|
|
101.3
|
0.8
|
|
103.2
|
|
1.8
|
|
99.0
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
102.3
|
|
1.2
|
|
102.4
|
|
1.1
|
|
106.3
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
99.6
|
0.6
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
100.9
|
|
|
|
101.0
|
|
|
|
102.9
|
|
|
|
|
99.1
|
|
|
2017:
|
Q1
|
102.6
|
|
0.3
|
|
103.0
|
0.6
|
|
106.1
|
|
-0.2
|
|
100.4
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
103.4
|
|
0.8
|
|
103.8
|
|
0.8
|
|
106.6
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
101.4
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
103.2
|
|
-0.2
|
|
103.6
|
-0.2
|
|
105.0
|
|
-1.4
|
|
101.6
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
103.7
|
|
0.4
|
|
104.2
|
|
0.6
|
|
106.2
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
102.0
|
0.4
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
103.2
|
|
|
|
103.7
|
|
|
|
106.0
|
|
|
|
|
101.3
|
|
|
2018:
|
Q1
|
103.9
|
|
0.2
|
|
104.4
|
0.2
|
|
106.7
|
|
0.4
|
|
102.3
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
104.1
|
|
0.2
|
|
104.5
|
|
0.1
|
|
108.1
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
101.5
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
104.5
|
|
0.4
|
|
105.1
|
0.5
|
|
108.5
|
|
0.4
|
|
102.0
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
103.6
|
|
-0.8
|
|
104.2
|
|
-0.8
|
|
106.3
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
101.6
|
-0.3
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
104.0
|
|
|
|
104.6
|
|
|
|
107.4
|
|
|
|
|
101.8
|
|
|
2019:
|
Q1
|
103.5
|
|
-0.2
|
|
104.2
|
0.0
|
|
107.0
|
|
0.6
|
|
101.4
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
104.4
|
|
0.9
|
|
105.1
|
|
0.9
|
|
107.4
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
102.8
|
1.4
|
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 09:41:00 UTC