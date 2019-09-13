Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Index of Number of Persons Employed in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019

09/13/2019 | 05:42am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 13 September 2019

PRESS RELEASE

INDEX ΟF PERSONS EMPLOYED IN RETAIL TRADE: 2nd quarter 2019, y-o-y increase 0.1%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the indices of persons employed, as well as the indices of hours worked and gross wages and salaries in retail trade, with base year 2015=100.0, for the 2nd quarter 2019 as follows:

  • The overall index of persons employed in retail trade in the 2nd quarter 2019, compared with the corresponding index of the 2nd quarter 2018 increased by 0.1%, while compared with the corresponding index of the 1st quarter 2019 increased by 2.9% (Tables 1, 2).
  • The index of hours worked in retail trade in the 2nd quarter 2019, compared with the corresponding index of the 2nd quarter 2018 increased by 4.4%, while compared with the corresponding index of the 1st quarter 2019 increased by 4.6% (Table 4).
  • The index of gross wages and salaries in retail trade in the 2nd quarter 2019, compared with the corresponding index of the 2nd quarter 2018 increased by 13.2%, while compared with the corresponding index of the 1st quarter 2019 increased by 25.0% (Table 5).
  • The seasonally adjusted overall index of persons employed in the 2nd quarter 2019 compared with the 1st quarter 2019 increased by 0.9%, while the corresponding index of hours worked increased by 2.1% and the corresponding index of gross wages and salaries increased by 2.9% (Tables 3, 4, 5).

Graph 1. Evolution of indices of persons employed, hours worked and gross wages and salaries in

retail trade

(2015=100.0)

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2017

2018

2019

Quarters

Persons employed in Retail Trade

Hours worked

Gross wages & salaries

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision

Business Statistics Division

Tel: (+30) 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Trade and Services Indices Section

E-mail:data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: K.Thomas, P.Braila

Fax: (+30) 213 135 2398

E-mail: k.thomas@statistics.gr

Graphs 2, 3 and 4 depict the evolution of seasonally and non seasonally adjusted indices of the overall index of persons employed, hours worked and gross wages and salaries in retail trade.

Graph 2. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted and non seasonally adjusted

overall index of persons employed in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)

120

115

110

105

100

95

90

85

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Quarters

Seasonally adjusted

Non seasonally adjusted

Graph 3. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted and non seasonally adjusted index of hours worked

(2015=100.0)

115

110

105

100

95

90

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Quarters

Seasonally adjusted

Non seasonally adjusted

Graph 4. Evolution of the seasonally adjusted and non seasonally adjusted index of gross wages

and salaries (2015=100.0)

140

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Quarters

Seasonally adjusted

Non seasonally adjusted

It should be noted that the whole series with seasonally adjusted indices are recalculatedevery time a newobservation is added in time series. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the previous Press Release.

2

Table 1. Annual rates of change of the indices of persons Employed in retail trade

Base year: 2015=100.0

Overall Index

Overall Index

Year/Quarter

Overall Index

excluding the

Index in the

excluding the food

automotive

food sector

and automotive

fuel sector

fuel sector

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Index

rate of

Index

rate of

Index

rate of

Index

rate of

change

change

change

change

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

2015:

Q1

99.5

2.8

99.4

2.5

99.0

3.6

99.8

1.6

Q2

100.1

2.3

100.1

2.1

100.3

3.5

99.9

0.8

Q3

100.3

2.2

100.3

1.9

100.8

2.8

99.9

1.1

Q4

100.0

0.8

100.1

0.6

99.9

1.8

100.4

-0.4

Average

100.0

2.0

100.0

1.8

100.0

2.9

100.0

0.8

2016:

Q1

99.0

-0.6

98.9

-0.5

99.8

0.7

98.2

-1.6

Q2

100.4

0.3

100.6

0.4

102.1

1.8

99.1

-0.8

Q3

101.0

0.6

101.3

1.0

104.1

3.3

98.7

-1.2

Q4

102.5

2.5

102.7

2.6

105.8

5.9

99.9

-0.5

Average

100.7

0.7

100.9

0.9

102.9

2.9

99.0

-1.0

2017:

Q1

102.0

3.1

102.3

3.4

105.0

5.3

99.8

1.7

Q2

103.9

3.5

104.5

3.9

107.3

5.1

101.8

2.7

Q3

103.2

2.2

103.7

2.4

105.9

1.7

101.7

3.0

Q4

103.2

0.7

103.7

1.0

105.6

-0.1

102.0

2.1

Average

103.1

2.4

103.6

2.7

106.0

3.0

101.3

2.4

2018:

Q1

102.9

0.9

103.3

0.9

105.5

0.5

101.2

1.4

Q2

105.0

1.1

105.5

0.9

108.9

1.4

102.1

0.3

Q3

105.2

1.9

106.0

2.2

109.4

3.3

102.7

1.0

Q4

102.9

-0.3

103.4

-0.3

105.7

0.1

101.3

-0.7

Average

104.0

0.9

104.5

0.9

107.4

1.3

101.8

0.5

2019:

Q1*

102.1

-0.8

102.7

-0.6

105.8

0.3

99.7

-1.5

Q2**

105.1

0.1

105.9

0.4

108.3

-0.6

103.7

1.6

  • Revised data.

** Provisional data.

3

Table 2. Quarterly rates of change of the indices of persons employed in retail trade

Base year: 2015=100.0

Overall Index

Overall Index

Index in the

excluding the food and

Year/Quarter

Overall Index

excluding the automotive

food sector

automotive

fuel sector

fuel sector

Quarterly

Quarterly

Quarterly

Quarterly

Index

rate of

Index

rate of

Index

rate of

Index

rate of

change

change

change

change

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

2015:

Q1

99.5

0.3

99.4

-0.1

99.0

1.0

99.8

-1.0

Q2

100.1

0.6

100.1

0.7

100.3

1.3

99.9

0.1

Q3

100.3

0.2

100.3

0.2

100.8

0.4

99.9

0.0

Q4

100.0

-0.3

100.1

-0.2

99.9

-0.9

100.4

0.5

Average

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

2016:

Q1

99.0

-1.0

98.9

-1.2

99.8

-0.1

98.2

-2.2

Q2

100.4

1.4

100.6

1.6

102.1

2.4

99.1

1.0

Q3

101.0

0.6

101.3

0.7

104.1

1.9

98.7

-0.4

Q4

102.5

1.5

102.7

1.4

105.8

1.6

99.9

1.1

Average

100.7

100.9

102.9

99.0

2017:

Q1

102.0

-0.5

102.3

-0.4

105.0

-0.7

99.8

0.0

Q2

103.9

1.8

104.5

2.1

107.3

2.2

101.8

2.0

Q3

103.2

-0.6

103.7

-0.7

105.9

-1.4

101.7

-0.1

Q4

103.2

0.0

103.7

0.0

105.6

-0.2

102.0

0.3

Average

103.1

103.6

106.0

101.3

2018:

Q1

102.9

-0.3

103.3

-0.4

105.5

-0.1

101.2

-0.7

Q2

105.0

2.0

105.5

2.1

108.9

3.2

102.1

0.9

Q3

105.2

0.2

106.0

0.5

109.4

0.5

102.7

0.6

Q4

102.9

-2.2

103.4

-2.5

105.7

-3.4

101.3

-1.4

Average

104.0

104.5

107.4

101.8

2019:

Q1*

102.1

-0.8

102.7

-0.7

105.8

0.1

99.7

-1.6

Q2**

105.1

2.9

105.9

3.1

108.3

2.4

103.7

4.0

  • Revised data.
  • Provisional data.

4

Table 3. Quarterly seasonally adjustedrates of change of the indices of persons employed in retail trade

Base year: 2015=100.0

Overall Index excluding the

Overall Index

Index in the

excluding the food and

Overall Index

automotive

food sector

automotive

Seasonally Adjusted

fuel sector

Seasonally adjusted

fuel sector

Seasonally adjusted

Year/Quarter

Seasonally adjusted

Quarterly

Quarterly

Quarterly

Quarterly

Index

rate of

Index

rate of

Index

rate of

Index

rate of

change

change

change

change

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

2015 :

Q1

99.9

0.6

99.9

0.5

100.0

1.5

100.3

0.2

Q2

100.0

0.1

100.0

0.1

99.7

-0.3

100.0

-0.3

Q3

100.3

0.3

100.2

0.2

99.9

0.2

100.1

0.1

Q4

99.9

-0.4

100.0

-0.2

100.4

0.5

99.7

-0.4

Average

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

2016 :

Q1

99.8

-0.1

99.8

-0.2

100.8

0.4

98.9

-0.8

Q2

100.3

0.6

100.5

0.7

101.4

0.6

99.0

0.1

Q3

101.0

0.7

101.3

0.8

103.2

1.8

99.0

0.0

Q4

102.3

1.2

102.4

1.1

106.3

3.0

99.6

0.6

Average

100.9

101.0

102.9

99.1

2017:

Q1

102.6

0.3

103.0

0.6

106.1

-0.2

100.4

0.8

Q2

103.4

0.8

103.8

0.8

106.6

0.4

101.4

0.9

Q3

103.2

-0.2

103.6

-0.2

105.0

-1.4

101.6

0.2

Q4

103.7

0.4

104.2

0.6

106.2

1.1

102.0

0.4

Average

103.2

103.7

106.0

101.3

2018:

Q1

103.9

0.2

104.4

0.2

106.7

0.4

102.3

0.3

Q2

104.1

0.2

104.5

0.1

108.1

1.3

101.5

-0.8

Q3

104.5

0.4

105.1

0.5

108.5

0.4

102.0

0.5

Q4

103.6

-0.8

104.2

-0.8

106.3

-2.0

101.6

-0.3

Average

104.0

104.6

107.4

101.8

2019:

Q1

103.5

-0.2

104.2

0.0

107.0

0.6

101.4

-0.2

Q2

104.4

0.9

105.1

0.9

107.4

0.5

102.8

1.4

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 09:41:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
