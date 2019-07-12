Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), May 2019

07/12/2019 | 07:15am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 12 July 2019

PRESS RELEASE

INPUT AND OUTPUT PRICE INDICES IN AGRICULTURE - LIVESTOCK: MAY 2019

The evolution of the Input and Output Price Indices with base year 2015=100.0 for May 2019, according to provisional data, is as follows:

The Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock (excluding subsidies)increased by 2.7% in May 2019, compared with May 2018. The corresponding index in May 2018 had recorded a decrease of 1.6%, compared with May 2017 (Table 1).

The Output Price Index in May 2019 decreased by 1.9% in comparison with April 2019 (Table 2).

The twelve-month weighted average index from June 2018 to May 2019 increased by 1.4%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from June 2017 to May 2018 (Table 3).

The Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestockincreased by 0.9% in May 2019, compared with May 2018. The corresponding index in May 2018 had recorded an increase of 2.6%, compared with May 2017 (Table 4).

The Input Price Index in May 2019 does not change, in comparison with April 2019 (Table 5).

The twelve-month average index from June 2018 to May 2019 increased by 2.3%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from June 2017 to May 2018 (Table 6).

Graph 1. Evolution of Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock

(2015=100.0)

110

106

102

98

94

90 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5

2016

2017

2018

2019

Output Price Index

Input Price Index

Information:

Economic and Short-Term Indices Division

Wholesale Prices and Price Indices Section

Dimos Loukas

Tel: +30 213 135 2719

Fax: +30 213 135 2714

Email: d.loukas@statistics.gr

- 1 -

The increase of 2.7% in the Output Price Index in May 2019 compared with May 2018 is on account of (Table 1):

  • increase 5.1% of the price index in crop output group; and mainly on the rates of change of the groups:, fruits, potatoes (including seeds), vegetables and horticultural products, cereals (including seeds).

The increase of 0.9% in the Input Price Index in May 2019 compared with May 2018 is on account of (Table 4):

  • increase 1.0% of the price index in goods and services currently consumed in agriculture group and mainly on the rates of change of the groups: energy and lubricants, animal feedingstuffs, fertilizers and soil improvers.
  • increase 0.2% of the price index in goods and services contributing to agricultural investment group and mainly on the rates of change of the group: materials (agricultural machinery).

- 2 -

Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Main groups

Monthly weighting

May

Change (%)

coefficient (%)

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

140000

AGRICULTURAL GOODS OUTPUT

8.28

101.3

98.7

100.3

2.7

-1.6

100000

CROP OUTPUT

5.14

105.9

100.8

101.7

5.1

-0.9

010000

Cereals (including seeds)

0.08

107.7

98.6

94.7

9.2

4.1

020000

Industrial crops

0.08

114.1

135.9

129.1

-16.0

5.3

030000

Forage plants

0.35

77.9

80.0

75.7

-2.6

5.7

040000

Vegetables and horticultural Products

1.56

109.2

107.0

98.9

2.0

8.2

050000

Potatoes (including seeds)

0.37

134.7

91.2

99.6

47.7

-8.4

060000

Fruits

1.73

110.2

99.9

101.2

10.4

-1.3

070000

Wine (incl. must)

0.02

98.4

98.4

98.3

0.1

0.0

080000

Olive oil

0.94

91.1

100.9

116.0

-9.7

-13.0

090000

Other crop products

0.00

-

-

-

-

-

130000

ANIMAL OUTPUT

3.13

93.7

95.3

98.0

-1.6

-2.7

110000

Animals

1.08

96.1

96.5

99.1

-0.4

-2.7

120000

Animal products

2.05

92.5

94.6

97.3

-2.3

-2.8

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.

- 3 -

Table 2. Monthly rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Main groups

Weighting

May

April

Change

May

April

Change

coefficient (%)

2019

2019

(%)

2018

2018

(%)

140000

AGRICULTURAL GOODS

100.00

101.3

103.2

-1.9

98.7

99.7

-1.0

OUTPUT

100000

CROP OUTPUT

71.72

105.9

112.1

-5.5

100.8

103.5

-2.6

010000

Cereals (including seeds)

8.27

107.7

107.7

0.0

98.6

98.5

0.1

020000

Industrial crops

5.60

114.1

114.1

0.0

135.9

135.8

0.0

030000

Forage plants

4.84

77.9

78.8

-1.1

80.0

80.5

-0.6

040000

Vegetables and horticultural

16.41

109.2

126.8

-13.9

107.0

108.7

-1.6

products

050000

Potatoes (including seeds)

2.13

134.7

150.9

-10.7

91.2

86.2

5.8

060000

Fruits

22.69

110.2

108.5

1.6

99.9

104.9

-4.8

070000

Wine (incl. must)

0.30

98.4

98.4

0.0

98.4

98.4

0.0

080000

Olive oil

11.33

91.1

93.0

-2.0

100.9

106.7

-5.5

090000

Other crop products

0.15

-

-

-

-

-

-

130000

ANIMAL OUTPUT

28.28

93.7

92.2

1.7

95.3

95.0

0.2

110000

Animals

12.88

96.1

91.7

4.8

96.5

93.5

3.1

120000

Animal products

15.40

101.3

103.2

-1.9

98.7

99.7

-1.0

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.

- 4 -

Table 3. Evolution of the Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock

Base year: 2015=100.0

Monthly rates of

Annual rates of

12-month weighted

12-month weighted

Year and month

Overall Index

average index

moving average rates

change (%)

change (%)

(moving average)

of change (%)

2017:

1

102.5

4.9

5.7

98.4

-1.5

2

101.3

-1.2

5.2

98.7

-0.8

3

103.6

2.2

5.4

99.1

0.0

4

100.1

-3.3

4.0

99.4

0.9

5

100.3

0.2

3.6

99.7

1.6

6

98.2

-2.0

0.3

99.8

1.5

7

96.6

-1.7

-5.4

99.3

0.7

8

95.0

-1.7

-2.1

99.2

0.8

9

96.7

1.8

-1.4

99.0

0.9

10

103.6

7.1

3.2

99.4

1.2

11

100.1

-3.4

2.6

99.6

1.5

12

99.1

-0.9

1.4

99.7

1.7

Annual Average

99.7

2018:

1

99.2

0.1

-3.3

99.5

1.1

2

99.8

0.6

-1.6

99.4

0.7

3

101.6

1.8

-1.9

99.3

0.1

4

99.7

-1.8

-0.4

99.2

-0.2

5

98.7

-1.0

-1.6

99.1

-0.6

6

97.9

-0.8

-0.4

99.1

-0.7

7

100.0

2.2

3.5

99.3

0.0

8

98.4

-1.7

3.5

99.6

0.4

9

98.8

0.5

2.2

99.8

0.8

10

102.8

4.0

-0.8

99.7

0.3

11

99.7

-3.0

-0.3

99.7

0.1

12

98.9

-0.9

-0.3

99.7

0.0

Annual Average

99.7

2019:

1

100.1

1.3

0.9

99.7

0.2

2

100.0

-0.1

0.2

99.7

0.3

3

104.2

4.2

2.5

99.9

0.7

4

103.2

-0.9

3.5

100.2

1.0

5

101.3

-1.9

2.7

100.4

1.4

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

Annual Average

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 11:14:02 UTC
