EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), May 2019

The evolution of the Input and Output Price Indices with base year 2015=100.0 for May 2019, according to provisional data, is as follows:

The Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock (excluding subsidies)increased by 2.7% in May 2019, compared with May 2018. The corresponding index in May 2018 had recorded a decrease of 1.6%, compared with May 2017 (Table 1).

The Output Price Index in May 2019 decreased by 1.9% in comparison with April 2019 (Table 2).

The twelve-month weighted average index from June 2018 to May 2019 increased by 1.4%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from June 2017 to May 2018 (Table 3).

The Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestockincreased by 0.9% in May 2019, compared with May 2018. The corresponding index in May 2018 had recorded an increase of 2.6%, compared with May 2017 (Table 4).

The Input Price Index in May 2019 does not change, in comparison with April 2019 (Table 5).

The twelve-month average index from June 2018 to May 2019 increased by 2.3%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from June 2017 to May 2018 (Table 6).

Graph 1. Evolution of Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock

(2015=100.0)

110

106

102

98

94

90 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5

2016 2017 2018 2019 Output Price Index Input Price Index

