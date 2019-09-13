EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), July 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 13 September 2019
PRESS RELEASE
INPUT AND OUTPUT PRICE INDICES IN AGRICULTURE - LIVESTOCK: JULY 2019
The evolution of the Input and Output Price Indices with base year 2015=100.0 for July 2019, according to provisional data, is as follows:
The Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock (excluding subsidies)increased by 2.6% in July 2019, compared with July 2018. The corresponding index in July 2018 had recorded an increase of 3.5%, compared with July 2017 (Table 1).
The Output Price Index in July 2019 increased by 1.7%, in comparison with June 2019 (Table 2).
The twelve-month weighted average index from August 2018 to July 2019 increased by 1.6%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from August 2017 to July 2018 (Table 3).
The Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestockdecreased by 0.8% in July 2019, compared with July 2018. The corresponding index in July 2018 had recorded an increase of 3.8%, compared with July 2017 (Table 4).
The Input Price Index in July 2019 decreased by 0.2%, in comparison with June 2019 (Table 5).
The twelve-month average index from August 2018 to July 2019 increased by 1.6%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from August 2017 to July 2018 (Table 6).
Graph 1. Evolution of Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock
(2015=100.0)
110
106
102
98
94
90 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Output Price Index
|
|
|
|
Input Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information on methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environmental Statistics Division
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Agricultural Input-Output &Indices Section
|
Email: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Contact person: Dimos Loukas
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2719
|
|
Fax: +30 213 135 2714
|
|
Email: d.loukas@statistics.gr
|
The increase of 2.6% in the Output Price Index in July 2019 compared with July 2018 is on account of (Table 1):
-
increase 3.0% of the price index in crop output group; and mainly on the rates of change of the groups: vegetables and horticultural products, fruits, cereals (including seeds), forage plants, potatoes (including seeds).
-
Increase 0.6% of the price index in animal output group; and mainly on the rate of change of the group: animals.
The decrease of 0.8% in the Input Price Index in July 2019 compared with July 2018 is on account of (Table 4):
-
decrease 1.1% of the price index in goods and services currently consumed in agriculture group and mainly on the rates of change of the groups: other goods and services, animal feedingstuffs, energy and lubricants.
Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
|
Main groups
|
|
|
Monthly weighting
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient (%)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140000
|
|
AGRICULTURAL GOODS OUTPUT
|
7.95
|
|
102.7
|
100.0
|
96.6
|
|
2.6
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100000
|
|
|
CROP OUTPUT
|
|
|
6.69
|
|
|
103.5
|
|
100.5
|
|
96.1
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
010000
|
|
Cereals (including seeds)
|
0.67
|
|
90.7
|
84.3
|
91.0
|
|
7.6
|
-7.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
020000
|
|
|
Industrial crops
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
115.8
|
|
139.7
|
|
132.4
|
|
|
-17.1
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
030000
|
|
Forage plants
|
0.83
|
|
96.4
|
95.0
|
86.3
|
|
1.5
|
10.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
040000
|
|
|
Vegetables and horticultural Products
|
|
|
2.07
|
|
|
111.4
|
|
103.0
|
|
93.1
|
|
|
8.1
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
050000
|
|
Potatoes (including seeds)
|
0.11
|
|
111.8
|
104.3
|
83.5
|
|
7.2
|
24.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
060000
|
|
|
Fruits
|
|
|
1.93
|
|
|
108.1
|
|
104.1
|
|
94.6
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
070000
|
|
Wine (incl. must)
|
0.02
|
|
98.4
|
97.7
|
98.3
|
|
0.7
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
080000
|
|
|
Olive oil
|
|
|
0.94
|
|
|
90.4
|
|
100.3
|
|
117.0
|
|
|
-9.8
|
|
-14.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
090000
|
|
Other crop products
|
0.03
|
|
106.7
|
106.9
|
98.8
|
|
-0.2
|
8.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130000
|
|
|
ANIMAL OUTPUT
|
|
|
1.26
|
|
|
98.3
|
|
97.6
|
|
99.1
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110000
|
|
Animals
|
0.73
|
|
98.8
|
98.1
|
101.8
|
|
0.8
|
-3.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120000
|
|
|
Animal products
|
|
|
0.52
|
|
|
97.4
|
|
97.0
|
|
95.4
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
Table 2. Monthly rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
Main groups
|
|
Weighting
|
|
July
|
|
June
|
|
Change
|
|
July
|
|
June
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient (%)
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140000
|
|
AGRICULTURAL GOODS
|
100.00
|
|
102.7
|
100.9
|
|
1.7
|
|
100.0
|
97.9
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
OUTPUT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100000
|
|
|
CROP OUTPUT
|
|
|
71.72
|
|
|
103.5
|
|
105.2
|
|
|
-1.7
|
|
|
100.5
|
|
99.5
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
010000
|
|
Cereals (including seeds)
|
8.27
|
|
90.7
|
107.8
|
|
-15.8
|
|
84.3
|
98.7
|
|
-14.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
020000
|
|
|
Industrial crops
|
|
|
5.60
|
|
|
115.8
|
|
115.8
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
139.7
|
|
139.7
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
030000
|
|
Forage plants
|
4.84
|
|
96.4
|
78.9
|
|
22.2
|
|
95.0
|
79.9
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
040000
|
|
|
Vegetables and horticultural
|
|
|
16.41
|
|
|
111.4
|
|
111.3
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
103.0
|
|
108.7
|
|
|
-5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
050000
|
|
Potatoes (including seeds)
|
2.13
|
|
111.8
|
121.5
|
|
-8.0
|
|
104.3
|
94.9
|
|
9.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
060000
|
|
|
Fruits
|
|
|
22.69
|
|
|
108.1
|
|
108.4
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
104.1
|
|
96.9
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
070000
|
|
Wine (incl. must)
|
0.30
|
|
98.4
|
98.4
|
|
0.0
|
|
97.7
|
98.4
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
080000
|
|
|
Olive oil
|
|
|
11.33
|
|
|
90.4
|
|
90.8
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
100.3
|
|
98.8
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
090000
|
|
Other crop products
|
0.15
|
|
106.7
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
106.9
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130000
|
|
|
ANIMAL OUTPUT
|
|
|
28.28
|
|
|
98.3
|
|
93.1
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
97.6
|
|
94.9
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110000
|
|
Animals
|
12.88
|
|
98.8
|
96.5
|
|
2.4
|
|
98.1
|
95.6
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120000
|
|
|
Animal products
|
|
|
15.40
|
|
|
97.4
|
|
91.4
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
97.0
|
|
94.5
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
Table 3. Evolution of the Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
Monthly rates of
|
Annual rates of
|
|
12-month weighted
|
12-month weighted
|
|
|
|
|
Year and month
|
Overall Index
|
|
average index
|
moving average rates
|
change (%)
|
change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(moving average)
|
of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017:
|
1
|
102.5
|
4.9
|
5.7
|
|
98.4
|
-1.5
|
|
2
|
101.3
|
-1.2
|
5.2
|
|
98.7
|
-0.8
|
|
3
|
103.6
|
2.2
|
5.4
|
|
99.1
|
0.0
|
|
4
|
100.1
|
-3.3
|
4.0
|
|
99.4
|
0.9
|
|
5
|
100.3
|
0.2
|
3.6
|
|
99.7
|
1.6
|
|
6
|
98.2
|
-2.0
|
0.3
|
|
99.8
|
1.5
|
|
7
|
96.6
|
-1.7
|
-5.4
|
|
99.3
|
0.7
|
|
8
|
95.0
|
-1.7
|
-2.1
|
|
99.2
|
0.8
|
|
9
|
96.7
|
1.8
|
-1.4
|
|
99.0
|
0.9
|
|
10
|
103.6
|
7.1
|
3.2
|
|
99.4
|
1.2
|
|
11
|
100.1
|
-3.4
|
2.6
|
99.6
|
1.5
|
|
12
|
99.1
|
-0.9
|
1.4
|
|
99.7
|
1.7
|
Annual Average
|
99.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018:
|
1
|
99.2
|
0.1
|
-3.3
|
99.5
|
1.1
|
|
2
|
99.8
|
0.6
|
-1.6
|
|
99.4
|
0.7
|
|
3
|
101.6
|
1.8
|
-1.9
|
99.3
|
0.1
|
|
4
|
99.7
|
-1.8
|
-0.4
|
|
99.2
|
-0.2
|
|
5
|
98.7
|
-1.0
|
-1.6
|
99.1
|
-0.6
|
|
6
|
97.9
|
-0.8
|
-0.4
|
|
99.1
|
-0.7
|
|
7
|
100.0
|
2.2
|
3.5
|
99.3
|
0.0
|
|
8
|
98.4
|
-1.7
|
3.5
|
|
99.6
|
0.4
|
|
9
|
98.8
|
0.5
|
2.2
|
99.8
|
0.8
|
|
10
|
102.8
|
4.0
|
-0.8
|
|
99.7
|
0.3
|
|
11
|
99.7
|
-3.0
|
-0.3
|
99.7
|
0.1
|
|
12
|
98.9
|
-0.9
|
-0.3
|
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
Annual Average
|
99.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019:
|
1
|
100.1
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
99.7
|
0.2
|
|
2
|
100.0
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
|
99.7
|
0.3
|
|
3
|
104.2
|
4.2
|
2.5
|
99.9
|
0.7
|
|
4
|
103.2
|
-0.9
|
3.5
|
|
100.2
|
1.0
|
|
5
|
101.3
|
-1.8
|
2.7
|
100.5
|
1.4
|
|
6
|
100.9
|
-0.4
|
3.1
|
|
100.7
|
1.7
|
|
7
|
102.7
|
1.7
|
2.6
|
100.9
|
1.6
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
