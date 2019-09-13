EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), July 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 13 September 2019

PRESS RELEASE

INPUT AND OUTPUT PRICE INDICES IN AGRICULTURE - LIVESTOCK: JULY 2019

The evolution of the Input and Output Price Indices with base year 2015=100.0 for July 2019, according to provisional data, is as follows:

The Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock (excluding subsidies)increased by 2.6% in July 2019, compared with July 2018. The corresponding index in July 2018 had recorded an increase of 3.5%, compared with July 2017 (Table 1).

The Output Price Index in July 2019 increased by 1.7%, in comparison with June 2019 (Table 2).

The twelve-month weighted average index from August 2018 to July 2019 increased by 1.6%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from August 2017 to July 2018 (Table 3).

The Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestockdecreased by 0.8% in July 2019, compared with July 2018. The corresponding index in July 2018 had recorded an increase of 3.8%, compared with July 2017 (Table 4).

The Input Price Index in July 2019 decreased by 0.2%, in comparison with June 2019 (Table 5).

The twelve-month average index from August 2018 to July 2019 increased by 1.6%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from August 2017 to July 2018 (Table 6).

Graph 1. Evolution of Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock

(2015=100.0)

110

106

102

98

94

90 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

2016 2017 2018 2019 Output Price Index Input Price Index

Information on methodological issues: Information for data provision: Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environmental Statistics Division Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Agricultural Input-Output &Indices Section Email: data.dissem@statistics.gr Contact person: Dimos Loukas Tel: +30 213 135 2719 Fax: +30 213 135 2714 Email: d.loukas@statistics.gr

- 1 -