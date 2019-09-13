Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), July 2019

09/13/2019 | 05:42am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 13 September 2019

PRESS RELEASE

INPUT AND OUTPUT PRICE INDICES IN AGRICULTURE - LIVESTOCK: JULY 2019

The evolution of the Input and Output Price Indices with base year 2015=100.0 for July 2019, according to provisional data, is as follows:

The Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock (excluding subsidies)increased by 2.6% in July 2019, compared with July 2018. The corresponding index in July 2018 had recorded an increase of 3.5%, compared with July 2017 (Table 1).

The Output Price Index in July 2019 increased by 1.7%, in comparison with June 2019 (Table 2).

The twelve-month weighted average index from August 2018 to July 2019 increased by 1.6%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from August 2017 to July 2018 (Table 3).

The Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestockdecreased by 0.8% in July 2019, compared with July 2018. The corresponding index in July 2018 had recorded an increase of 3.8%, compared with July 2017 (Table 4).

The Input Price Index in July 2019 decreased by 0.2%, in comparison with June 2019 (Table 5).

The twelve-month average index from August 2018 to July 2019 increased by 1.6%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from August 2017 to July 2018 (Table 6).

Graph 1. Evolution of Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock

(2015=100.0)

110

106

102

98

94

90 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

2016

2017

2018

2019

Output Price Index

Input Price Index

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environmental Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Agricultural Input-Output &Indices Section

Email: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Contact person: Dimos Loukas

Tel: +30 213 135 2719

Fax: +30 213 135 2714

Email: d.loukas@statistics.gr

- 1 -

The increase of 2.6% in the Output Price Index in July 2019 compared with July 2018 is on account of (Table 1):

  • increase 3.0% of the price index in crop output group; and mainly on the rates of change of the groups: vegetables and horticultural products, fruits, cereals (including seeds), forage plants, potatoes (including seeds).
  • Increase 0.6% of the price index in animal output group; and mainly on the rate of change of the group: animals.

The decrease of 0.8% in the Input Price Index in July 2019 compared with July 2018 is on account of (Table 4):

  • decrease 1.1% of the price index in goods and services currently consumed in agriculture group and mainly on the rates of change of the groups: other goods and services, animal feedingstuffs, energy and lubricants.

- 2 -

Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Main groups

Monthly weighting

July

Change (%)

coefficient (%)

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

140000

AGRICULTURAL GOODS OUTPUT

7.95

102.7

100.0

96.6

2.6

3.5

100000

CROP OUTPUT

6.69

103.5

100.5

96.1

3.0

4.5

010000

Cereals (including seeds)

0.67

90.7

84.3

91.0

7.6

-7.4

020000

Industrial crops

0.07

115.8

139.7

132.4

-17.1

5.6

030000

Forage plants

0.83

96.4

95.0

86.3

1.5

10.1

040000

Vegetables and horticultural Products

2.07

111.4

103.0

93.1

8.1

10.7

050000

Potatoes (including seeds)

0.11

111.8

104.3

83.5

7.2

24.8

060000

Fruits

1.93

108.1

104.1

94.6

3.8

10.1

070000

Wine (incl. must)

0.02

98.4

97.7

98.3

0.7

-0.6

080000

Olive oil

0.94

90.4

100.3

117.0

-9.8

-14.3

090000

Other crop products

0.03

106.7

106.9

98.8

-0.2

8.1

130000

ANIMAL OUTPUT

1.26

98.3

97.6

99.1

0.6

-1.5

110000

Animals

0.73

98.8

98.1

101.8

0.8

-3.6

120000

Animal products

0.52

97.4

97.0

95.4

0.4

1.7

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.

- 3 -

Table 2. Monthly rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Main groups

Weighting

July

June

Change

July

June

Change

coefficient (%)

2019

2019

(%)

2018

2018

(%)

140000

AGRICULTURAL GOODS

100.00

102.7

100.9

1.7

100.0

97.9

2.2

OUTPUT

100000

CROP OUTPUT

71.72

103.5

105.2

-1.7

100.5

99.5

1.0

010000

Cereals (including seeds)

8.27

90.7

107.8

-15.8

84.3

98.7

-14.6

020000

Industrial crops

5.60

115.8

115.8

0.0

139.7

139.7

0.0

030000

Forage plants

4.84

96.4

78.9

22.2

95.0

79.9

19.0

040000

Vegetables and horticultural

16.41

111.4

111.3

0.0

103.0

108.7

-5.2

products

050000

Potatoes (including seeds)

2.13

111.8

121.5

-8.0

104.3

94.9

9.9

060000

Fruits

22.69

108.1

108.4

-0.3

104.1

96.9

7.4

070000

Wine (incl. must)

0.30

98.4

98.4

0.0

97.7

98.4

-0.7

080000

Olive oil

11.33

90.4

90.8

-0.5

100.3

98.8

1.5

090000

Other crop products

0.15

106.7

-

-

106.9

-

-

130000

ANIMAL OUTPUT

28.28

98.3

93.1

5.6

97.6

94.9

2.9

110000

Animals

12.88

98.8

96.5

2.4

98.1

95.6

2.6

120000

Animal products

15.40

97.4

91.4

6.6

97.0

94.5

2.6

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.

- 4 -

Table 3. Evolution of the Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock

Base year: 2015=100.0

Monthly rates of

Annual rates of

12-month weighted

12-month weighted

Year and month

Overall Index

average index

moving average rates

change (%)

change (%)

(moving average)

of change (%)

2017:

1

102.5

4.9

5.7

98.4

-1.5

2

101.3

-1.2

5.2

98.7

-0.8

3

103.6

2.2

5.4

99.1

0.0

4

100.1

-3.3

4.0

99.4

0.9

5

100.3

0.2

3.6

99.7

1.6

6

98.2

-2.0

0.3

99.8

1.5

7

96.6

-1.7

-5.4

99.3

0.7

8

95.0

-1.7

-2.1

99.2

0.8

9

96.7

1.8

-1.4

99.0

0.9

10

103.6

7.1

3.2

99.4

1.2

11

100.1

-3.4

2.6

99.6

1.5

12

99.1

-0.9

1.4

99.7

1.7

Annual Average

99.7

2018:

1

99.2

0.1

-3.3

99.5

1.1

2

99.8

0.6

-1.6

99.4

0.7

3

101.6

1.8

-1.9

99.3

0.1

4

99.7

-1.8

-0.4

99.2

-0.2

5

98.7

-1.0

-1.6

99.1

-0.6

6

97.9

-0.8

-0.4

99.1

-0.7

7

100.0

2.2

3.5

99.3

0.0

8

98.4

-1.7

3.5

99.6

0.4

9

98.8

0.5

2.2

99.8

0.8

10

102.8

4.0

-0.8

99.7

0.3

11

99.7

-3.0

-0.3

99.7

0.1

12

98.9

-0.9

-0.3

99.7

0.0

Annual Average

99.7

2019:

1

100.1

1.3

0.9

99.7

0.2

2

100.0

-0.1

0.2

99.7

0.3

3

104.2

4.2

2.5

99.9

0.7

4

103.2

-0.9

3.5

100.2

1.0

5

101.3

-1.8

2.7

100.5

1.4

6

100.9

-0.4

3.1

100.7

1.7

7

102.7

1.7

2.6

100.9

1.6

8

9

10

11

12

Annual Average

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 09:41:00 UTC
