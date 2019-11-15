EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), September 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 15 November 2019
PRESS RELEASE
INPUT AND OUTPUT PRICE INDICES IN AGRICULTURE - LIVESTOCK: SEPTEMBER 2019
The evolution of the Input and Output Price Indices with base year 2015=100.0 for September 2019, according to provisional data, is as follows:
The Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock (excluding subsidies)decreased by 0.4% in September 2019, compared with September 2018. The corresponding index in September 2018 had recorded an increase of 2.2%, compared with September 2017 (Table 1).
The Output Price Index in September 2019 did not change compared with August 2019 (Table 2).
The twelve-month weighted average index from October 2018 to September 2019 increased by 1.1%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from October 2017 to September 2018 (Table 3).
The Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestockdecreased by 1.1% in September 2019, compared with September 2018. The corresponding index in September 2018 had recorded an increase of 3.9%, compared with September 2017 (Table 4).
The Input Price Index in September 2019 increased by 0.3%, in comparison with August 2019 (Table 5).
The twelve-month average index from October 2018 to September 2019 increased by 0.8%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from October 2017 to September 2018 (Table 6).
Graph 1. Evolution of Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock (2015=100.0)
The decrease of 0.4% in the Output Price Index in September 2019 compared with September 2018 is on account of (Table 1):
decrease 0.5% of the price index in crop output group; and mainly on the rates of change of the groups: olive oil, vegetables and horticultural products, industrial crops and potatoes (including seeds).
The decrease of 1.1% in the Input Price Index in September 2019 compared with September 2018 is on account of (Table 4):
decrease 1.3% of the price index in goods and services currently consumed in agriculture group and mainly on the rates of change of the groups: energy and lubricants, animal feedingstuffs and other goods and services.
Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
|
Main groups
|
|
|
Monthly weighting
|
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient (%)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140000
|
|
AGRICULTURAL GOODS OUTPUT
|
9.82
|
|
98.5
|
98.8
|
96.7
|
|
-0.4
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100000
|
|
|
CROP OUTPUT
|
|
|
8.38
|
|
|
98.4
|
|
98.9
|
|
96.3
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
010000
|
|
Cereals (including seeds)
|
1.54
|
|
96.4
|
94.0
|
94.6
|
|
2.6
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
020000
|
|
|
Industrial crops
|
|
|
0.52
|
|
|
106.8
|
|
109.8
|
|
109.3
|
|
|
-2.7
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
030000
|
|
Forage plants
|
0.38
|
|
79.5
|
82.1
|
79.7
|
|
-3.1
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
040000
|
|
|
Vegetables and horticultural Products
|
|
|
1.57
|
|
|
100.6
|
|
104.6
|
|
88.1
|
|
|
-3.8
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
050000
|
|
Potatoes (including seeds)
|
0.11
|
|
100.7
|
117.5
|
78.3
|
|
-14.3
|
50.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
060000
|
|
|
Fruits
|
|
|
3.25
|
|
|
101.7
|
|
97.7
|
|
93.9
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
070000
|
|
Wine (incl. must)
|
0.02
|
|
98.4
|
97.7
|
98.3
|
|
0.7
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
080000
|
|
|
Olive oil
|
|
|
0.94
|
|
|
89.4
|
|
100.1
|
|
122.3
|
|
|
-10.8
|
|
-18.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
090000
|
|
Other crop products
|
0.03
|
|
106.7
|
106.9
|
106.7
|
|
-0.2
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130000
|
|
|
ANIMAL OUTPUT
|
|
|
1.44
|
|
|
98.6
|
|
98.2
|
|
99.2
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110000
|
|
Animals
|
0.93
|
|
99.4
|
98.5
|
101.4
|
|
1.0
|
-2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120000
|
|
|
Animal products
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
|
97.1
|
|
97.7
|
|
95.2
|
|
|
-0.6
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
Table 2. Monthly rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
Main groups
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
September
|
|
August
|
|
Change
|
|
September
|
|
August
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient (%)
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140000
|
|
AGRICULTURAL GOODS
|
100.00
|
|
98.5
|
98.5
|
|
0.0
|
|
98.8
|
|
98.4
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
OUTPUT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100000
|
|
|
CROP OUTPUT
|
|
|
71.72
|
|
|
98.4
|
|
98.6
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
98.9
|
|
|
98.4
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
010000
|
|
Cereals (including seeds)
|
8.27
|
|
96.4
|
91.3
|
|
5.6
|
|
94.0
|
|
85.3
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
020000
|
|
|
Industrial crops
|
|
|
5.60
|
|
|
106.8
|
|
103.6
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
109.8
|
|
|
109.0
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
030000
|
|
Forage plants
|
4.84
|
|
79.5
|
80.2
|
|
-0.8
|
|
82.1
|
|
81.1
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
040000
|
|
|
Vegetables and horticultural
|
|
|
16.41
|
|
|
100.6
|
|
103.1
|
|
|
-2.4
|
|
|
104.6
|
|
|
104.6
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
050000
|
|
Potatoes (including seeds)
|
2.13
|
|
100.7
|
109.0
|
|
-7.6
|
|
117.5
|
|
113.3
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
060000
|
|
|
Fruits
|
|
|
22.69
|
|
|
101.7
|
|
101.9
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
97.7
|
|
|
96.4
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
070000
|
|
Wine (incl. must)
|
0.30
|
|
98.4
|
98.4
|
|
0.0
|
|
97.7
|
|
97.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
080000
|
|
|
Olive oil
|
|
|
11.33
|
|
|
89.4
|
|
89.4
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
100.1
|
|
|
100.4
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
090000
|
|
Other crop products
|
0.15
|
|
106.7
|
106.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
106.9
|
|
106.9
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130000
|
|
|
ANIMAL OUTPUT
|
|
|
28.28
|
|
|
98.6
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
98.2
|
|
|
97.9
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110000
|
|
Animals
|
12.88
|
|
99.4
|
99.4
|
|
0.1
|
|
98.5
|
|
98.5
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120000
|
|
|
Animal products
|
|
|
15.40
|
|
|
97.1
|
|
96.4
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
97.7
|
|
|
97.1
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
Table 3. Evolution of the Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
Monthly rates of
|
Annual rates of
|
|
12-month weighted
|
12-month weighted
|
|
|
|
|
Year and month
|
Overall Index
|
|
average index
|
moving average rates
|
change (%)
|
change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(moving average)
|
of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017:
|
1
|
102.5
|
4.9
|
5.7
|
|
98.4
|
-1.5
|
|
2
|
101.3
|
-1.2
|
5.2
|
|
98.7
|
-0.8
|
|
3
|
103.6
|
2.2
|
5.4
|
|
99.1
|
0.0
|
|
4
|
100.1
|
-3.3
|
4.0
|
|
99.4
|
0.9
|
|
5
|
100.3
|
0.2
|
3.6
|
|
99.7
|
1.6
|
|
6
|
98.2
|
-2.0
|
0.3
|
|
99.8
|
1.5
|
|
7
|
96.6
|
-1.7
|
-5.4
|
|
99.3
|
0.7
|
|
8
|
95.0
|
-1.7
|
-2.1
|
|
99.2
|
0.8
|
|
9
|
96.7
|
1.8
|
-1.4
|
|
99.0
|
0.9
|
|
10
|
103.6
|
7.1
|
3.2
|
|
99.4
|
1.2
|
|
11
|
100.1
|
-3.4
|
2.6
|
99.6
|
1.5
|
|
12
|
99.1
|
-0.9
|
1.4
|
|
99.7
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Average
|
99.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018:
|
1
|
99.2
|
0.1
|
-3.3
|
99.5
|
1.1
|
|
2
|
99.8
|
0.6
|
-1.6
|
|
99.4
|
0.7
|
|
3
|
101.6
|
1.8
|
-1.9
|
99.3
|
0.1
|
|
4
|
99.7
|
-1.8
|
-0.4
|
|
99.2
|
-0.2
|
|
5
|
98.7
|
-1.0
|
-1.6
|
99.1
|
-0.6
|
|
6
|
97.9
|
-0.8
|
-0.4
|
|
99.1
|
-0.7
|
|
7
|
100.0
|
2.2
|
3.5
|
99.3
|
0.0
|
|
8
|
98.4
|
-1.7
|
3.5
|
|
99.6
|
0.4
|
|
9
|
98.8
|
0.5
|
2.2
|
99.8
|
0.8
|
|
10
|
102.8
|
4.0
|
-0.8
|
|
99.7
|
0.3
|
|
11
|
99.7
|
-3.0
|
-0.3
|
99.7
|
0.1
|
|
12
|
98.9
|
-0.9
|
-0.3
|
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
Annual Average
|
99.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019:
|
1
|
100.1
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
99.7
|
0.2
|
|
2
|
100.0
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
|
99.7
|
0.3
|
|
3
|
104.2
|
4.2
|
2.5
|
99.9
|
0.7
|
|
4
|
103.2
|
-0.9
|
3.5
|
|
100.2
|
1.0
|
|
5
|
101.3
|
-1.8
|
2.7
|
100.5
|
1.4
|
|
6
|
100.9
|
-0.4
|
3.1
|
|
100.7
|
1.7
|
|
7
|
102.5
|
1.5
|
2.4
|
100.9
|
1.6
|
|
8
|
98.5
|
-3.9
|
0.1
|
|
100.9
|
1.3
|
|
9
|
98.5
|
0.0
|
-0.4
|
100.9
|
1.1
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
Table 4. Annual rates of change of the Input Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
|
Main groups
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient (%)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
220000
|
|
INPUT TOTAL
|
100.00
|
|
102.6
|
103.7
|
|
99.8
|
|
-1.1
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200000
|
|
|
GOODS AND SERVICES CURRENTLY
|
|
|
83.21
|
|
|
102.7
|
|
|
104.1
|
|
99.5
|
|
|
-1.3
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSUMED IN AGRICULTURE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201000
|
|
Seeds and planting stock
|
4.81
|
|
101.8
|
101.7
|
|
101.1
|
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
202000
|
|
|
Energy and lubricants
|
|
|
22.32
|
|
|
115.3
|
|
117.3
|
|
104.5
|
|
|
-1.7
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
203000
|
|
Fertilizers and soil improvers
|
5.23
|
|
98.3
|
97.2
|
|
97.8
|
|
1.2
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
204000
|
|
|
Plant protection products and
|
|
|
4.59
|
|
|
100.8
|
|
|
100.8
|
|
100.7
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pesticides
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
205000
|
|
Veterinary expenses
|
1.47
|
|
102.3
|
101.4
|
|
102.0
|
|
0.8
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
206000
|
|
|
Animal feedingstuffs
|
|
|
34.57
|
|
|
96.8
|
|
98.0
|
|
95.6
|
|
|
-1.3
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
207000
|
|
Maintenance of materials
|
3.82
|
|
103.7
|
102.9
|
|
101.0
|
|
0.8
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
208000
|
|
|
Maintenance of buildings
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
100.8
|
|
100.1
|
|
99.8
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
209000
|
|
Other goods and services
|
6.08
|
|
95.5
|
101.9
|
|
100.6
|
|
-6.3
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOODS AND SERVICES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
210000
|
|
|
CONTRIBUTING TO AGRICULTURAL
|
|
|
|
|
102.1
|
|
101.8
|
|
101.4
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211000
|
|
Materials
|
14.52
|
|
103.0
|
102.6
|
|
102.0
|
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211110
|
|
|
Rotovators and other 2 wheel
|
|
|
1.44
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
99.7
|
|
99.6
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211120
|
|
Machinery and plant for cultivation
|
2.90
|
|
104.7
|
103.5
|
|
102.8
|
|
1.2
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211130
|
|
|
Machinery and plant for harvesting
|
|
|
2.37
|
|
|
102.3
|
|
102.2
|
|
101.8
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211140
|
|
Farm machinery and installations
|
3.26
|
|
102.8
|
101.9
|
|
101.3
|
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211210
|
|
|
Tractors
|
|
|
0.86
|
|
|
99.9
|
|
100.2
|
|
99.1
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211290
|
|
Other vehicles
|
3.69
|
|
104.0
|
104.3
|
|
103.4
|
|
-0.3
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
212000
|
|
|
Buildings
|
|
|
2.27
|
|
|
96.3
|
|
96.7
|
|
98.1
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
Table 5. Monthly rates of change of the Input Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
|
Main groups
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
August
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
August
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient (%)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
220000
|
|
INPUT TOTAL
|
100.00
|
|
102.6
|
|
102.3
|
|
0.3
|
|
103.7
|
|
|
|
103.4
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200000
|
|
|
GOODS AND SERVICES CURRENTLY
|
|
|
83.21
|
|
|
102.7
|
|
|
102.3
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
104.1
|
|
|
|
103.7
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSUMED IN AGRICULTURE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201000
|
|
Seeds and planting stock
|
4.81
|
|
101.8
|
|
101.8
|
|
0.0
|
|
101.7
|
|
|
|
101.7
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
202000
|
|
|
Energy and lubricants
|
|
|
22.32
|
|
|
115.3
|
|
|
113.8
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
117.3
|
|
|
|
116.1
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
203000
|
|
Fertilizers and soil improvers
|
5.23
|
|
98.3
|
|
98.1
|
|
0.3
|
|
97.2
|
|
|
|
97.4
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
204000
|
|
|
Plant protection products and
|
|
|
4.59
|
|
|
100.8
|
|
|
101.0
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
100.8
|
|
|
|
100.8
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pesticides
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
205000
|
|
Veterinary expenses
|
1.47
|
|
102.3
|
|
102.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
101.4
|
|
|
|
101.7
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
206000
|
|
|
Animal feedingstuffs
|
|
|
34.57
|
|
|
96.8
|
|
|
97.0
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
|
97.9
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
207000
|
|
Maintenance of materials
|
3.82
|
|
103.7
|
|
102.6
|
|
1.1
|
|
102.9
|
|
|
|
102.9
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
208000
|
|
|
Maintenance of buildings
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
100.8
|
|
|
100.8
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
100.1
|
|
|
|
100.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
209000
|
|
Other goods and services
|
6.08
|
|
95.5
|
|
95.5
|
|
0.0
|
|
101.9
|
|
|
|
101.9
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOODS AND SERVICES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
210000
|
|
|
CONTRIBUTING TO AGRICULTURAL
|
|
|
16.79
|
|
|
102.1
|
|
|
102.1
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
101.8
|
|
|
|
101.6
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211000
|
|
Materials
|
14.52
|
|
103.0
|
|
103.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
102.6
|
|
|
|
102.4
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211110
|
|
|
Rotovators and other 2 wheel
|
|
|
1.44
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
99.9
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
99.7
|
|
|
|
99.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211120
|
|
Machinery and plant for
|
2.90
|
|
104.7
|
|
104.3
|
|
0.4
|
|
103.5
|
|
|
|
103.4
|
0.1
|
|
|
cultivation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211130
|
|
|
Machinery and plant for
|
|
|
2.37
|
|
|
102.3
|
|
|
102.3
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
102.2
|
|
|
|
102.0
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
harvesting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211140
|
|
Farm machinery and installations
|
3.26
|
|
102.8
|
|
102.5
|
|
0.3
|
|
101.9
|
|
|
|
101.9
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211210
|
|
|
Tractors
|
|
|
0.86
|
|
|
99.9
|
|
|
100.4
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
100.2
|
|
|
|
99.9
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211290
|
|
Other vehicles
|
3.69
|
|
104.0
|
|
104.7
|
|
-0.7
|
|
104.3
|
|
|
|
104.0
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
212000
|
|
|
Buildings
|
|
|
2.27
|
|
|
96.3
|
|
|
96.2
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
96.7
|
|
|
|
96.7
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
- 7 -
Table 6. Evolution of the Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year and month
|
Overall Index
|
Monthly rates of change
|
Annual rates of change
|
|
12-month average index
|
12-month moving average
|
|
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
|
(moving average)
|
|
rates of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017:
|
1
|
101.4
|
2.2
|
3.9
|
|
98.4
|
|
-1.5
|
|
|
2
|
101.4
|
0.1
|
4.4
|
|
98.8
|
|
-0.9
|
|
3
|
101.0
|
-0.4
|
3.3
|
|
99.0
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
4
|
101.0
|
0.0
|
3.5
|
|
99.3
|
|
0.2
|
|
5
|
100.3
|
-0.8
|
2.4
|
|
99.5
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
6
|
99.8
|
-0.4
|
1.1
|
|
99.6
|
|
1.0
|
|
7
|
99.5
|
-0.3
|
1.1
|
|
99.7
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
8
|
99.7
|
0.3
|
2.0
|
|
99.9
|
|
1.6
|
|
9
|
99.8
|
0.0
|
1.9
|
|
100.0
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
10
|
100.5
|
0.7
|
2.1
|
|
100.2
|
|
2.1
|
|
11
|
101.1
|
0.5
|
2.6
|
100.4
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
12
|
101.0
|
0.0
|
1.8
|
|
100.6
|
|
2.5
|
Annual Average
|
100.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018:
|
1
|
101.9
|
0.9
|
0.5
|
100.6
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
2
|
101.6
|
-0.3
|
0.1
|
|
100.6
|
|
1.9
|
|
3
|
101.4
|
-0.1
|
0.4
|
100.6
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
4
|
102.1
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
|
100.7
|
|
1.4
|
|
5
|
102.9
|
0.8
|
2.6
|
101.0
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
6
|
103.2
|
0.3
|
3.4
|
|
101.2
|
|
1.6
|
|
7
|
103.2
|
0.0
|
3.8
|
101.5
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
8
|
103.4
|
0.1
|
3.6
|
|
101.8
|
|
2.0
|
|
9
|
103.7
|
0.3
|
3.9
|
102.2
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
10
|
104.1
|
0.4
|
3.5
|
|
102.5
|
|
2.3
|
|
11
|
103.6
|
-0.4
|
2.5
|
102.7
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
12
|
102.4
|
-1.1
|
1.4
|
|
102.8
|
|
2.2
|
Annual Average
|
102.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019:
|
1
|
102.2
|
-0.2
|
0.3
|
102.8
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
2
|
102.8
|
0.6
|
1.2
|
|
102.9
|
|
2.3
|
|
3
|
103.4
|
0.6
|
2.0
|
103.1
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
4
|
103.8
|
0.4
|
1.7
|
|
103.2
|
|
2.5
|
|
5
|
104.0
|
0.1
|
1.0
|
103.3
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
6
|
102.5
|
-1.4
|
-0.7
|
|
103.3
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
102.5
|
0.0
|
-0.7
|
103.2
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
8
|
102.3
|
-0.2
|
-1.0
|
|
103.1
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
102.6
|
0.3
|
-1.1
|
103.0
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
- 8 -
Graph 2. Evolution of the Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock and of the sub-indices
of Crop and Animal Production (2015=100.0)
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
10 11 12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10 11 12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10 11 12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Output Price Index
|
|
|
|
Crop Production Index
|
|
Animal Production Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 3. Evolution of the Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock and of the sub-indices of
Intermediate Consumption and Capital Formation (2015=100.0)
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
10 11 12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10 11 12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10 11 12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Input Price Index
|
|
|
|
Intermediate Consumption
|
|
Capital Formation
|
|
|
- 9 -
Graph 4. Annual rates of change (%) of the Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock and of
the sub-indices of Crop and Animal Production (2015=100.0)
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
10 11 12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10 11 12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10 11 12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Output Price Index
|
|
|
|
Crop Production Index
|
|
Animal Production Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 5. Annual rates of changes (%) of the Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock and of
the sub-indices of Intermediate Consumption and Capital Formation (2015=100.0)
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Input Price Index
|
|
|
|
Intermediate Consumption
|
|
Capital Formation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 10 -
|
|
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
|
Generally
|
The compilation of the Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture and Livestock started in 1967 with base
|
|
year 1966=100.0.
|
Purpose of the indices-
|
The purpose of the Output Price Index is to measure the relative change in the prices that the producers
|
definitions
|
receive in the agricultural - livestock sector from the sale of their products. The purpose of the Input Price
|
|
Index is to measure the change in the prices paid by producers for the purchase of the means, goods and
|
|
services used in the production process.
|
|
The Output Price Index is composed of the crop and the animal output sub-indices. The Input Price Index
|
|
consists of the sub-indices of intermediate consumption and of fixed capital formation goods.
|
|
As regards the Output Price Index, the prices collected are the market prices of the products. The market
|
|
price is defined as the price received by the producer without subsidies, transport expenses and excluding
|
|
VAT or other taxes or levies.
|
|
As regards the Input Price Index, the collected prices refer to the prices paid for by the producers to buy the
|
|
goods and services they need for their agricultural and livestock production, excluding VAT and transport
|
|
expenses.
|
Legal basis
|
The compilation of the Input and Output Price Indices in the Agriculture and Livestock sector is based on
|
|
voluntary agreements between Eurostat and the Member States. The foundations for these agreements
|
|
were laid in the early seventies.
|
Reference period
|
Month.
|
Base year
|
2015=100.0.
|
Revision
|
The Input and Output Price Indices are fixed-basis indices. The most recent revision took place with base
|
|
year 2015=100.0, with April 2018 as first reference month. The revision was carried out in the framework of
|
|
the agreement between EU Member States and the European Union (EU), according to which, for reasons
|
|
of comparability, these indices have to be revised every five (5) years and more specifically in the years
|
|
ending in 0 and 5.
|
Statistical classification
|
According to the common methodology used by the EU Member States and Eurostat, the groups of
|
|
products of the Agricultural Price Indices follow the same classification of the groups as in EAA (Economic
|
|
Agricultural Accounts).
|
Geographical coverage
|
The indices cover the whole country.
|
Coverage of economic
|
The Input and Output Price Indices cover the transactions for products and services in the sector of
|
activities
|
agriculture and livestock. In addition, the transactions for olive oil and must - wine are covered, which are
|
|
included in the manufacturing sector when their production - manufacturing process takes place at the
|
|
level of agricultural unit, thus it is considered to be an activity of the agricultural sector.
|
Seasonality
|
Seasonality of products influences the agricultural and livestock production and as a result some products
|
|
are not available every month in a calendar year. For this reason, the weighting coefficients of output
|
|
products differ per month in the year.
|
Statistical survey
|
The sources of price collection are the agricultural cooperatives (unions), which collect the final products,
|
|
as well as, the commercial and the industrial enterprises, which buy the final products directly from the
|
|
producers.
|
|
The price data for the output price index are collected from approximately 745 sources and price data for
|
|
input prices are collected from approximately 665 sources.
|
Publication of data
|
The Input and Output Price Indices with the new base year (2015) are released since June 2018 with April
|
|
2018 data as first reference month. The retrospective calculations of the time series of indicators before
|
|
2015 were calculated by dividing the product and group price indices by the corresponding price index of
|
|
2015 (with b.y. 2010=100.0), so that the changes (monthly and annual) of the time series indicators remain
|
|
the same.
|
References
|
More information on the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the indices, as well as
|
|
the time series is available on the website of ELSTAT, at:
|
|
http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT30/-
|
|
- 11 -
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 10:44:05 UTC