EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), September 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 15 November 2019

PRESS RELEASE

INPUT AND OUTPUT PRICE INDICES IN AGRICULTURE - LIVESTOCK: SEPTEMBER 2019

The evolution of the Input and Output Price Indices with base year 2015=100.0 for September 2019, according to provisional data, is as follows:

The Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock (excluding subsidies)decreased by 0.4% in September 2019, compared with September 2018. The corresponding index in September 2018 had recorded an increase of 2.2%, compared with September 2017 (Table 1).

The Output Price Index in September 2019 did not change compared with August 2019 (Table 2).

The twelve-month weighted average index from October 2018 to September 2019 increased by 1.1%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from October 2017 to September 2018 (Table 3).

The Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestockdecreased by 1.1% in September 2019, compared with September 2018. The corresponding index in September 2018 had recorded an increase of 3.9%, compared with September 2017 (Table 4).

The Input Price Index in September 2019 increased by 0.3%, in comparison with August 2019 (Table 5).

The twelve-month average index from October 2018 to September 2019 increased by 0.8%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from October 2017 to September 2018 (Table 6).

Graph 1. Evolution of Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock (2015=100.0)

Graph 1. Evolution of Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock (2015=100.0)

110 106 102 98 94 90 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 2016 2017 2018 2019 Output Price Index Input Price Index

