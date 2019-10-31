EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Inward Foreign Affiliates Statistics-IFATS, 2017

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 31 October 2019

PRESS RELEASE

INWARD FOREIGN AFFILIATES STATISTICS - IFATS: Year 2017

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the Structure of Inward Foreign Affiliates Enterprises in Greece, for the year 2017.

Inward Foreign Affiliates Statistics (IFATS) are compiled on the basis of the European Union law (Regulation (EC) 716/2007) with the aim of providing an estimation on the structure and development of the activities of inward foreign affiliates enterprises, that pertain to resident enterprises whose share capital is controlled by more than 50% by non-resident shareholders, their production factors use, their performance and their contribution to the total of the economy of Greece.

Inward Foreign Affiliates Statistics are conducted within the same framework of Structural Business Statistics (SBS) as a subset of them.

In 2017, 2,618 foreign affiliates enterprises were activated in Greece in the sectors of manufacture, construction, trade and services (excluding personal services). On the basis of data of the survey conducted in 2017, it is observed that the total turnover of foreign affiliates in Greece amounted to 37.5 billion euro. The production value and the gross value added of these enterprises amounted to 21.9 and 8.2 billion euro, respectively (Table 1).