EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Inward Foreign Affiliates Statistics-IFATS, 2017
10/31/2019 | 06:52am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 31 October 2019
PRESS RELEASE
INWARD FOREIGN AFFILIATES STATISTICS - IFATS: Year 2017
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the Structure of Inward Foreign Affiliates Enterprises in Greece, for the year 2017.
Inward Foreign Affiliates Statistics (IFATS) are compiled on the basis of the European Union law (Regulation (EC) 716/2007) with the aim of providing an estimation on the structure and development of the activities of inward foreign affiliates enterprises, that pertain to resident enterprises whose share capital is controlled by more than 50% by non-resident shareholders, their production factors use, their performance and their contribution to the total of the economy of Greece.
Inward Foreign Affiliates Statistics are conducted within the same framework of Structural Business Statistics (SBS) as a subset of them.
In 2017, 2,618 foreign affiliates enterprises were activated in Greece in the sectors of manufacture, construction, trade and services (excluding personal services). On the basis of data of the survey conducted in 2017, it is observed that the total turnover of foreign affiliates in Greece amounted to 37.5 billion euro. The production value and the gross value added of these enterprises amounted to 21.9 and 8.2 billion euro, respectively (Table 1).
Information for methodological issues: Business Statistics Division Structural Business Statistics Section Head of the Section: Andriana Dafni Tel: +30 213 1352044
E-mail: a.dafni@statistics.gr
Information for data provision: Tel. +30 213 1352022, 2310, 2308 Email. Data.dissem@statistics.gr
According to the survey data, the foreign affiliates in the aforementioned economic activity sectors spent
31.8 billion euro on the purchase of goods and services in the context of their activities during 2017; 17.0 billion of this amount correspond to the purchase of goods and services for resale without processing (Table 1).
In 2017, the number of persons employed in foreign affiliates in Greece amounted to 149.9 thousand persons and the relevant personnel cost amounted to 4.8 billion euro. Moreover, gross investment in tangible goods amounted to 1.2 billion euro (Table 1).
On the basis of survey data, it is observed that the foreign affiliates enterprises whose share capital is controlled by more than 50% by non-resident shareholders compared with the total of enterprises activated in Greece in manufacture, construction, trade and services (excluding personal services), in 2017 (Table 1, Graph 1), account for:
0.4% of the total number of enterprises;
15.1% of the total turnover;
14.5% of the total production value;
16.5% of the total value added at factor cost (gross value added);
15.0% of the total purchases of goods and services;
16.2% of the total purchases of goods and services purchased for resale in the same condition as received;
16.8% of the total personnel costs;
14.5% of the total gross investment in tangible goods;
6.4% of the total number of persons employed;
of these economic activity sectors.
%
100
90
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
Graph 1. Data comparison between the foreign-controlled enterprises
99.6and the nationally-controlled enterprises,2017
93.6
84.9
|
85.5
|
83.5
|
85.0
|
83.8
|
83.2
|
85.5
|
15.1
14.5
16.5
15.0
16.2
16.8
14.5
0.4
6.4
Number of
Number of
Turnover
Production value
Value added at
Total purchases of
Purchases of
Personnel costs
Gross Investments
enterprises
persons employed
factor cost
goods and servicesgoods and services
in tangible goods
purchased for
resale in the same
condition as
received
Foreign-controlled enterprises
Nationally-controled enterprises
2
Table 1. Basic economic figures of foreign - controlled enterprises1 residents in Greece, 2017
of which
Percentage of
Percentage of
All enterprises being residents
nationally - controlled
foreign - controlled
Enterprises residents in
Enterprises residents in
in Greece, economic activity
enterprises to all enterprises
enterprises to all enterprises
Characteristics
sections B to N including S95
Greece controlled by
Greece controlled by
being residents in Greece
being residents in Greece
(excluding K) based on the
institutional unit established
institutional unit not
activity classification NACE
in Greece
residents in Greece
Rev.2
(nationally controlled
(foreign -controlled
enterprises)
enterprises)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(2)/(1)%
(3)/(1)%
in units
Number of enterprises
719,492
716,874
2,618
99.6
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of persons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
employed
|
2,343,485
|
|
2,193,607
|
|
|
149,878
|
|
93.6
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in thousand €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
248,959,423
|
|
211,437,454
|
|
|
37,521,969
|
|
84.9
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
151,392,370
|
|
|
129,461,353
|
|
|
21,931,017
|
|
|
|
85.5
|
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value added at factor cost
|
49,435,181
|
|
41,268,231
|
|
|
8,166,950
|
|
83.5
|
|
16.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total purchases of goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211,382,714
|
|
|
179,605,717
|
|
|
31,776,997
|
|
|
85.0
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of goods and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services purchased for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resale in the same
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
condition as received
|
104,850,101
|
|
87,844,816
|
|
|
17,005,285
|
|
83.8
|
|
16.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel costs
|
28,776,688
|
|
23,930,772
|
|
|
4,845,916
|
|
83.2
|
|
16.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Investments in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tangible goods
|
8,437,983
|
|
7,213,761
|
|
|
1,224,222
|
|
85.5
|
|
14.5
1 Enterprises being residents in Greece over which an institutional unit not resident in Greece has the control, that cover the economic activity sections B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, L, M, N and S95 based on the activity classification NACE Rev.2.
3
Out of 2,618 foreign affiliates in Greece in 2017, 2,140 enterprises were controlled by EU resident institutional units (81.7%) and 478 were controlled by non-EU resident institutional units (18.3%), (Table 2).
Table 2. Inward Foreign Affiliates enterprises allocated by the residency of the ultimate controlling institutional units, in EU countries and in non-EU countries, 20172
|
|
|
|
|
of which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprises residents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprises residents
|
|
Enterprises residents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in Greece controlled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in Greece and
|
|
in Greece and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by Institutional unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
controlled by
|
|
controlled by
|
|
|
(2)/(1)
|
|
(3)/(1)
|
Characteristics
|
|
not residents in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institutional units
|
|
Institutional units
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
|
Greece
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
residents in EU
|
|
residents in non-EU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
countries
|
|
countries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of enterprises
|
2,618
|
2,140
|
478
|
|
81.7
|
18.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of persons employed
|
149,878
|
124,690
|
25,188
|
|
83.2
|
16.8
|
|
|
|
|
in thousand €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
37,521,969
|
30,166,243
|
7,355,726
|
|
80.4
|
19.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production value
|
21,931,017
|
18,053,679
|
3,877,338
|
|
82.3
|
17.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value added at factor cost
|
8,166,950
|
6,616,361
|
1,550,589
|
|
81.0
|
19.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total purchases of goods and services
|
31,776,997
|
25,750,136
|
6,026,861
|
|
81.0
|
19.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of goods and services purchased
|
17,005,285
|
13,347,609
|
3,657,676
|
|
78.5
|
21.5
|
for resale in the same condition as received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel costs
|
4,845,916
|
3,829,633
|
1,016,283
|
|
79.0
|
21.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Investments in tangible goods
|
1,224,222
|
919,160
|
305,062
|
|
75.1
|
24.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 Enterprises being residents in Greece over which an institutional unit not resident in Greece has the control, that cover the economic activity sections B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, L, M, N and S95 based on the activity classification NACE Rev.2.
4
The five main countries of residency of the ultimate controlling institutional units are Cyprus with share 38.7% (1,012 enterprises), United Kingdom with share 7.6% (200 enterprises), Germany and United States with the same share 6.2% (162 enterprises in each), and Netherlands with share 6.1% (160 enterprises), (Graph 2).
Graph 2. Geographical breakdown of inward foreign affiliates enterprises, based on the country of residency of the ultimate controlling institutional unit ,2017
In other Countries
35.2%Cyprus
38.7%
Netherlands
6.1%
|
United States
|
|
United Kingdom
|
Germany
|
7.6%
|
6.2%
|
6.2%
|
From the survey data, it is observed that the foreign affiliates enterprises with ultimate controlling institutional unit resident in Cyprus account for 38.7% of the total foreign affiliates enterprises in Greece, their turnover amounted to 4.2 billion euro, representing 11.3% of the total turnover of all foreign affiliates enterprises in Greece and amounted to 25,446 employees, representing 17.0% of the total of persons employed in foreign affiliates enterprises in Greece.
From the survey data it is observed that the foreign affiliates enterprises with ultimate controlling institutional unit resident in the fifth country in ranking order i.e. in the Netherlands account for 6.1% of the total foreign affiliates enterprises in Greece, their turnover amounted to 6.1 billion euro, representing 16.3% of the total turnover of all foreign affiliates enterprises in Greece and amounted to 17,192 employees, representing 11.5% of the total of persons employed in foreign affiliates enterprises in Greece (Table 3).
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 10:51:15 UTC
|
|