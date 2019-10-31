Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Inward Foreign Affiliates Statistics-IFATS, 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 06:52am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 31 October 2019

PRESS RELEASE

INWARD FOREIGN AFFILIATES STATISTICS - IFATS: Year 2017

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the Structure of Inward Foreign Affiliates Enterprises in Greece, for the year 2017.

Inward Foreign Affiliates Statistics (IFATS) are compiled on the basis of the European Union law (Regulation (EC) 716/2007) with the aim of providing an estimation on the structure and development of the activities of inward foreign affiliates enterprises, that pertain to resident enterprises whose share capital is controlled by more than 50% by non-resident shareholders, their production factors use, their performance and their contribution to the total of the economy of Greece.

Inward Foreign Affiliates Statistics are conducted within the same framework of Structural Business Statistics (SBS) as a subset of them.

In 2017, 2,618 foreign affiliates enterprises were activated in Greece in the sectors of manufacture, construction, trade and services (excluding personal services). On the basis of data of the survey conducted in 2017, it is observed that the total turnover of foreign affiliates in Greece amounted to 37.5 billion euro. The production value and the gross value added of these enterprises amounted to 21.9 and 8.2 billion euro, respectively (Table 1).

Information for methodological issues: Business Statistics Division Structural Business Statistics Section Head of the Section: Andriana Dafni Tel: +30 213 1352044

E-mail: a.dafni@statistics.gr

Information for data provision: Tel. +30 213 1352022, 2310, 2308 Email. Data.dissem@statistics.gr

1

According to the survey data, the foreign affiliates in the aforementioned economic activity sectors spent

31.8 billion euro on the purchase of goods and services in the context of their activities during 2017; 17.0 billion of this amount correspond to the purchase of goods and services for resale without processing (Table 1).

In 2017, the number of persons employed in foreign affiliates in Greece amounted to 149.9 thousand persons and the relevant personnel cost amounted to 4.8 billion euro. Moreover, gross investment in tangible goods amounted to 1.2 billion euro (Table 1).

On the basis of survey data, it is observed that the foreign affiliates enterprises whose share capital is controlled by more than 50% by non-resident shareholders compared with the total of enterprises activated in Greece in manufacture, construction, trade and services (excluding personal services), in 2017 (Table 1, Graph 1), account for:

0.4% of the total number of enterprises;

15.1% of the total turnover;

14.5% of the total production value;

16.5% of the total value added at factor cost (gross value added);

15.0% of the total purchases of goods and services;

16.2% of the total purchases of goods and services purchased for resale in the same condition as received;

16.8% of the total personnel costs;

14.5% of the total gross investment in tangible goods;

6.4% of the total number of persons employed;

of these economic activity sectors.

%

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Graph 1. Data comparison between the foreign-controlled enterprises

99.6and the nationally-controlled enterprises,2017

93.6

84.9

85.5

83.5

85.0

83.8

83.2

85.5

15.1

14.5

16.5

15.0

16.2

16.8

14.5

0.4

6.4

Number of

Number of

Turnover

Production value

Value added at

Total purchases of

Purchases of

Personnel costs

Gross Investments

enterprises

persons employed

factor cost

goods and servicesgoods and services

in tangible goods

purchased for

resale in the same

condition as

received

Foreign-controlled enterprises

Nationally-controled enterprises

2

Table 1. Basic economic figures of foreign - controlled enterprises1 residents in Greece, 2017

of which

Percentage of

Percentage of

All enterprises being residents

nationally - controlled

foreign - controlled

Enterprises residents in

Enterprises residents in

in Greece, economic activity

enterprises to all enterprises

enterprises to all enterprises

Characteristics

sections B to N including S95

Greece controlled by

Greece controlled by

being residents in Greece

being residents in Greece

(excluding K) based on the

institutional unit established

institutional unit not

activity classification NACE

in Greece

residents in Greece

Rev.2

(nationally controlled

(foreign -controlled

enterprises)

enterprises)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(2)/(1)%

(3)/(1)%

in units

Number of enterprises

719,492

716,874

2,618

99.6

0.4

Number of persons

employed

2,343,485

2,193,607

149,878

93.6

6.4

in thousand €

Turnover

248,959,423

211,437,454

37,521,969

84.9

15.1

Production value

151,392,370

129,461,353

21,931,017

85.5

14.5

Value added at factor cost

49,435,181

41,268,231

8,166,950

83.5

16.5

Total purchases of goods

and services

211,382,714

179,605,717

31,776,997

85.0

15.0

Purchases of goods and

services purchased for

resale in the same

condition as received

104,850,101

87,844,816

17,005,285

83.8

16.2

Personnel costs

28,776,688

23,930,772

4,845,916

83.2

16.8

Gross Investments in

tangible goods

8,437,983

7,213,761

1,224,222

85.5

14.5

1 Enterprises being residents in Greece over which an institutional unit not resident in Greece has the control, that cover the economic activity sections B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, L, M, N and S95 based on the activity classification NACE Rev.2.

3

Out of 2,618 foreign affiliates in Greece in 2017, 2,140 enterprises were controlled by EU resident institutional units (81.7%) and 478 were controlled by non-EU resident institutional units (18.3%), (Table 2).

Table 2. Inward Foreign Affiliates enterprises allocated by the residency of the ultimate controlling institutional units, in EU countries and in non-EU countries, 20172

of which

Enterprises residents

Enterprises residents

Enterprises residents

in Greece controlled

in Greece and

in Greece and

by Institutional unit

controlled by

controlled by

(2)/(1)

(3)/(1)

Characteristics

not residents in

Institutional units

Institutional units

%

%

Greece

residents in EU

residents in non-EU

countries

countries

(1)

(2)

(3)

in units

Number of enterprises

2,618

2,140

478

81.7

18.3

Number of persons employed

149,878

124,690

25,188

83.2

16.8

in thousand €

Turnover

37,521,969

30,166,243

7,355,726

80.4

19.6

Production value

21,931,017

18,053,679

3,877,338

82.3

17.7

Value added at factor cost

8,166,950

6,616,361

1,550,589

81.0

19.0

Total purchases of goods and services

31,776,997

25,750,136

6,026,861

81.0

19.0

Purchases of goods and services purchased

17,005,285

13,347,609

3,657,676

78.5

21.5

for resale in the same condition as received

Personnel costs

4,845,916

3,829,633

1,016,283

79.0

21.0

Gross Investments in tangible goods

1,224,222

919,160

305,062

75.1

24.9

2 Enterprises being residents in Greece over which an institutional unit not resident in Greece has the control, that cover the economic activity sections B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, L, M, N and S95 based on the activity classification NACE Rev.2.

4

The five main countries of residency of the ultimate controlling institutional units are Cyprus with share 38.7% (1,012 enterprises), United Kingdom with share 7.6% (200 enterprises), Germany and United States with the same share 6.2% (162 enterprises in each), and Netherlands with share 6.1% (160 enterprises), (Graph 2).

Graph 2. Geographical breakdown of inward foreign affiliates enterprises, based on the country of residency of the ultimate controlling institutional unit ,2017

In other Countries

35.2%Cyprus

38.7%

Netherlands

6.1%

United States

United Kingdom

Germany

7.6%

6.2%

6.2%

From the survey data, it is observed that the foreign affiliates enterprises with ultimate controlling institutional unit resident in Cyprus account for 38.7% of the total foreign affiliates enterprises in Greece, their turnover amounted to 4.2 billion euro, representing 11.3% of the total turnover of all foreign affiliates enterprises in Greece and amounted to 25,446 employees, representing 17.0% of the total of persons employed in foreign affiliates enterprises in Greece.

From the survey data it is observed that the foreign affiliates enterprises with ultimate controlling institutional unit resident in the fifth country in ranking order i.e. in the Netherlands account for 6.1% of the total foreign affiliates enterprises in Greece, their turnover amounted to 6.1 billion euro, representing 16.3% of the total turnover of all foreign affiliates enterprises in Greece and amounted to 17,192 employees, representing 11.5% of the total of persons employed in foreign affiliates enterprises in Greece (Table 3).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 10:51:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:17aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : Área Metropolitana do Porto scored an house price above the national value
PU
07:17aEUROGAS : Molecules – The Eurogas Newsletter (October 2019)
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15aChina Left One-Child Policy Behind, but Still Struggles With a Falling Birth Rate
DJ
07:13aEncana plans move to the U.S., changes name
RE
07:10aRural Chinese lender cautiously re-opens for business after averted bank run
RE
07:10aOil prices face pressure as global economy slows - Reuters poll
RE
07:08aEuro zone third-quarter growth unexpectedly steady, inflation slows on cheaper energy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot plan to create world's No.4 carmaker
2RUBBER : China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Tillerson Takes Stand in Exxon Climate Trial
4Facebook sales grow as users tick up; Zuckerberg defends political ads
5Qantas, Southwest step up checks of Boeing 737 NGs after more cracks found

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group