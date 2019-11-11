EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Issuing of Motor Vehicle Licences, October 2019

Log in
HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, November 11, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

ISSUING OF MOTOR VEHICLE LICENSES: OCTOBER 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces that in October 2019, 15,996 road motor cars (both new and used from abroad) were put into circulation for the first time, recording a 5.3% increase compared with the corresponding month of 2018 when the number of road motor cars was 15,187. In October 2018, a 19.2% increase had been observed in comparison with the corresponding month of 2017 (Table 1, Graphs 1,2,3,5). A total number of 7,925 new cars were put into circulation in October 2019 compared with 7,754 in October 2018, recording a 2.2% increase.

The new motorcycles over 50cc (both new and used from abroad) that were put into circulation for the first time in October 2019 amounted to 3,525, against 2,786 in 2018, thus recording a 26.5% increase. In October 2018, a 18.3% increase had been observed in comparison with the corresponding month of 2017 (Table 1, Graph 4). Out of the above motorcycles 3,239 were new, while the corresponding figure in October 2018 was 2,499, recording a 29.6% increase.

During the period January - October 2019, 188,372 road motor cars (both new and used from abroad) were put into circulation for the first time, representing an increase of 12.2% compared to the corresponding period of 2018 when the number of road motor cars was 167,931. During the period January - October 2018 an increase of 24.7% had been observed in comparison with the corresponding period of 2017 (Table 3, Graphs 6,7). Out of the above number of road motor cars that were put into circulation, from January to October 2019, 107,200 were new, while the corresponding number during the respective period of 2018 was 97,254, recording an increase of 10.2%.

During the period January - October 2019 the circulation of new motorcycles over 50cc (both new and used from abroad) amounted to 37,872 against 33,404 in 2018, thus representing a 13.4% increase. An increase of 21.6% had been observed during the period January - October 2018 in comparison with the corresponding period of 2017 (Table 3, Graphs 6,7). A total number of 34,590 new motorcycles were put into circulation, from January to October 2019, compared with 30,296 during the corresponding period of 2018, recording a 14.2% increase.

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Sectoral Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022

Transport Statistics Section

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Pota Tzortzi, Konstantinos Menexes

Tel:

+30 213 135 2187, +30 213 135 3055

Fax: +30 213 135 2757

e-mail: p.tzortzi@statistics.gr, k.menexes@statistics.gr

1

Table 1. Road motor vehicles, both new and used, put into circulation for the first time in Greece: October 2017 - 2019

Category of Road Motor

Vehicles

October

Change (%)

2017

2018

2019

2018/2017

2019/2018

Total

New

Used

Total

New

Used

Total

New

Used

Total

New

Used

Total

New

Used

Greece, total

Road Motor Vehicles,total

15,093

8,978

6,115

17,973

10,253

7,720

19,521

11,164

8,357

19.1%

14.2%

26.2%

8.6%

8.9%

8.3%

1. Road motor cars

12,737

6,890

5,847

15,187

7,754

7,433

15,996

7,925

8,071

19.2%

12.5%

27.1%

5.3%

2.2%

8.6%

Passenger Cars

10,505

6,304

4,201

12,712

7,115

5,597

13,509

7,250

6,259

21.0%

12.9%

33.2%

6.3%

1.9%

11.8%

Buses

70

12

58

85

11

74

122

41

81

21.4%

-8.3%

27.6%

43.5%

272.7%

9.5%

Lorries

2,162

574

1,588

2,390

628

1,762

2,365

634

1,731

10.5%

9.4%

11.0%

-1.0%

1.0%

-1.8%

2. Motorcycles > 50 cc

2,356

2,088

268

2,786

2,499

287

3,525

3,239

286

18.3%

19.7%

7.1%

26.5%

29.6%

-0.3%

Prefecture of Attica

Road Motor Vehicles,total

7,670

5,618

2,052

8,990

6,283

2,707

9,534

6,726

2,808

17.2%

11.8%

31.9%

6.1%

7.1%

3.7%

1. Road motor cars

6,490

4,481

2,009

7,605

4,949

2,656

7,680

4,945

2,735

17.2%

10.4%

32.2%

1.0%

-0.1%

3.0%

Passenger Cars

5,851

4,195

1,656

6,882

4,678

2,204

6,899

4,610

2,289

17.6%

11.5%

33.1%

0.2%

-1.5%

3.9%

Buses

29

7

22

33

2

31

60

27

33

13.8%

-71.4%

40.9%

81.8%

1250.0%

6.5%

Lorries

610

279

331

690

269

421

721

308

413

13.1%

-3.6%

27.2%

4.5%

14.5%

-1.9%

2. Motorcycles > 50 cc

1,180

1,137

43

1,385

1,334

51

1,854

1,781

73

17.4%

17.3%

18.6%

33.9%

33.5%

43.1%

Table 2. Road motor vehicles, both new and used, put into circulation for the first time in Greece: November 2017 - October 2019

Change (%)

Average Nov. 2017 - Oct. 2018

Average Nov. 2018 - Oct. 2019

Category of Road Motor

Average Nov. 2018 - Oct. 2019 /

Vehicles

Average Nov. 2017 - Oct. 2018

Total

New

Used

Total

New

Used

Total

New

Used

Greece, total

Road Motor Vehicles,total

18,881

12,038

6,843

21,047

13,199

7,848

11.5%

9.6%

14.7%

1. Road motor cars

15,748

9,185

6,563

17,607

10,059

7,548

11.8%

9.5%

15.0%

Passenger Cars

13,483

8,583

4,900

15,160

9,349

5,811

12.4%

8.9%

18.6%

Buses

106

16

90

132

32

100

24.5%

100.0%

11.1%

Lorries

2,159

586

1,573

2,315

678

1,637

7.2%

15.7%

4.1%

2. Motorcycles > 50 cc

3,133

2,853

280

3,440

3,140

300

9.8%

10.1%

7.1%

2

Graph 1: Passenger Cars (January 2017 - October 2019)

25,000

20,000

Total

15,000

new

10,000

5,000

used

0

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

2017

2018

2019

Graph 2: Lorries ( January 2017 - October 2019)

3,000

2,500

Total

2,000

new

1,500

used

1,000

500

0

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

2017

2018

2019

Graph 3: Buses (January 2017 - October 2019)

250

200

Total

150

100

new

50

used

0

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

2017

2018

2019

3

Graph 4: Motorcycles (January 2017 - October 2019)

7,000

6,000

5,000

Total

4,000

new

3,000

2,000

used

1,000

0

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

Ι

ΙΙΙ

V

VII

IX

XI

2017

2018

2019

Graph 5: New Registrations of Motor Vehicles (October 2019)

Buses

122

Motorcycles > 50 cc

3,525

Lorries

2,365

Passenger Cars

13,509

4

Table 3. Road motor vehicles, both new and used, put into circulation for the first time in Greece: January - October, years 2017 till 2019

January - October

Change (%)

2017

2018

2019

2018/2017

2019/2018

Category of Road Motor

Vehicles

Total

New

Used

Total

New

Used

Total

New

Used

Total

New

Used

Total

New

Used

Greece, total

Road Motor Vehicles,total

162,119

107,113

55,006

201,335

127,550

73,785

226,244

141,790

84,454

24.2%

19.1%

34.1%

12.4%

11.2%

14.5%

1. Road motor cars

134,641

82,198

52,443

167,931

97,254

70,677

188,372

107,200

81,172

24.7%

18.3%

34.8%

12.2%

10.2%

14.8%

Passenger Cars

112,850

76,105

36,745

144,424

91,101

53,323

162,849

99,974

62,875

28.0%

19.7%

45.1%

12.8%

9.7%

17.9%

Buses

947

161

786

1,147

183

964

1,411

331

1,080

21.1%

13.7%

22.6%

23.0%

80.9%

12.0%

Lorries

20,844

5,932

14,912

22,360

5,970

16,390

24,112

6,895

17,217

7.3%

0.6%

9.9%

7.8%

15.5%

5.0%

2. Motorcycles > 50 cc

27,478

24,915

2,563

33,404

30,296

3,108

37,872

34,590

3,282

21.6%

21.6%

21.3%

13.4%

14.2%

5.6%

Prefecture of Attica

Road Motor Vehicles,total

81,891

65,178

16,713

101,309

77,276

24,033

113,245

86,146

27,099

23.7%

18.6%

43.8%

11.8%

11.5%

12.8%

1. Road motor cars

70,700

54,323

16,377

87,341

63,812

23,529

96,586

70,157

26,429

23.5%

17.5%

43.7%

10.6%

9.9%

12.3%

Passenger Cars

64,244

51,022

13,222

80,537

60,777

19,760

88,703

66,452

22,251

25.4%

19.1%

49.4%

10.1%

9.3%

12.6%

Buses

347

86

261

448

71

377

523

162

361

29.1%

-17.4%

44.4%

16.7%

128.2%

-4.2%

Lorries

6,109

3,215

2,894

6,356

2,964

3,392

7,360

3,543

3,817

4.0%

-7.8%

17.2%

15.8%

19.5%

12.5%

2. Motorcycles > 50 cc

11,191

10,855

336

13,968

13,464

504

16,659

15,989

670

24.8%

24.0%

50.0%

19.3%

18.8%

32.9%

Graph 6. New Motor Vehicles Circulation Licenses: January - October, years 2017 till 2019

180,000

1,600

160,000

1,400

Passenger

140,000

1,200

Cars

120,000

Lorries

1,000

100,000

800

80,000

Motorcycles

600

60,000

400

40,000

Buses

200

20,000

(right scale)

0

0

2017

2018

2019

January - October

Graph 7. New Registrations of Motor Vehicles: January - October 2019

Passenger Cars

162,849

Lorries 24,112

Motorcycles 37,872

Buses 1,411

5

Table 4

Sales of new and used passenger cars by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019

Passenger cars

Make

October

January - October

new

used

new

used

ALFA ROMEO

9

71

254

572

AUDI

121

29

3,648

426

AUSTIN

-

-

-

1

AUSTIN MORRIS

-

-

-

1

BEACH BAGGY

-

-

-

1

BENTLEY

-

-

-

2

BMW

303

58

2,729

588

BORGWARD

-

-

-

1

BURSTNER

-

-

-

1

C.I./ROLLERTEAM

-

-

1

-

CADILLAC

-

-

-

1

CAPRON

-

-

-

1

CHEVROLET

-

99

-

1,102

CHEVROLET, BUICK , PONTIAC, SUZUKI, DAEWOO, HOLTEN, GMC

-

-

-

2

CHEVROLET, GMC, HOLDEN, DAEWOO

-

1

-

1

CHRYSLER

-

-

-

10

CITROEN

199

227

4,497

2,495

CITROEN / DS

285

-

1,446

4

CITROEN, PEUGEOT

-

-

47

-

DACIA

108

37

1,503

251

DAEWOO

-

1

-

5

DAEWOO , GM DAEWOO , CHEVROLET, CHEVROLET DAEWOO

-

3

-

3

DAIHATSU

-

57

-

672

DETHLEFFS

-

3

-

50

DODGE

-

-

-

4

DR MOTOR

-

-

-

2

DS

19

1

177

5

DUCATO 1

-

-

1

-

DUTTON

-

-

-

1

FERRARI

-

-

-

7

FIAT

216

448

6,801

4,599

FORD

267

463

3,221

4,156

GENERAL MOTORS

-

-

-

2

GONOW

-

-

-

1

H.J.BIEBER

-

-

-

1

HOBBY TOYOTA

-

-

-

1

HONDA

45

140

543

1,376

HYMER AG

-

-

-

2

HYUNDAI

529

290

7,226

2,840

INFINITI

-

-

-

1

INNOCENTI

-

-

-

1

ISO RIVOLTA

-

-

-

1

ISUZU

-

-

-

1

JAGUAR

2

1

115

32

JEEP

71

10

493

63

KEWET

-

-

-

1

6

Table 4 (cont)

Sales of new and used passenger cars by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019

Passenger cars

Make

October

January - October

new

used

new

used

KIA

236

95

2,744

983

LADA

-

-

-

5

LAGERMAX AUTOTRANSPORT

-

-

3

-

LAMBORGHINI

-

-

-

1

LANCIA

-

33

-

419

LAND ROVER

37

15

272

153

LES DAUPHINS

-

-

-

2

LEXUS

5

10

77

40

LOTUS

-

-

-

3

MAHINDRA

-

-

-

1

MASERATI

-

-

1

4

MAZDA

24

64

150

523

MCLAREN

-

-

-

1

MERCEDES

382

167

3,710

2,026

MERCEDES 1

1

-

8

-

MG

-

1

-

5

MG ROVER

-

-

-

2

MINI

143

40

1,415

473

MINI MAFER

-

-

-

1

MITSUBISHI

43

95

455

973

MORETTI

-

-

-

1

MORGAN

-

-

-

1

MORRIS

-

-

-

3

NISSAN

438

346

5,689

3,768

NISSAN 1

-

-

2

-

OPEL

431

703

6,839

7,214

PEUGEOT

513

199

8,880

2,097

PEUGEOT 2

2

-

8

-

PEUGEOT, CITROEN

-

-

14

-

PORSCHE

15

4

81

90

RANGE ROVER

-

-

-

1

RENAULT

148

252

3,618

2,601

RIMOR

-

-

-

1

RIMOR, XGO, BLUCAMP, KENTUCKY CAMP, AHORN

-

-

1

1

ROLLS ROYCE

-

-

-

4

ROVER

-

-

-

3

SAAB

-

1

-

15

SEA / MOBILVETT

-

-

-

10

SEAT

188

43

2,783

512

SKODA

230

120

3,206

981

SMART

76

265

442

2,580

SSANGYONG

-

-

14

3

SUBARU

2

5

49

65

SUZUKI

254

237

6,093

2,372

TESLA MOTORS

2

1

2

5

TOYOTA

987

1,377

10,982

13,051

TRIUMPH

-

-

-

5

7

Table 4 (cont)

Sales of new and used passenger cars by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019

Passenger cars

Make

October

January - October

new

used

new

used

VOLKSWAGEN

761

237

8,254

2,483

VOLKSWAGEN 1

-

-

2

-

VOLVO

158

10

1,478

104

WARTBURG

-

-

-

1

WILLYS

-

-

-

1

TOTAL

7,250

6,259

99,974

62,875

1 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer in Greece.

2 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer abroad.

Graph 8. Sales of new passenger cars by make ( October 2019)

TOYOTA

13.6%

OTHER

32.5%VOLKSWAGEN

10.5%

FORD

HYUNDAI

7.3%

3.7%

CITROEN / DS

PEUGEOT

7.1%

3.9%

BMW

MERCEDES

NISSAN

OPEL

4.2%

6.0%

5.3%

5.9%

Graph 9. Sales of new passenger cars by make (January - October 2019)

TOYOTA

11.0%

OTHER

PEUGEOT

8.9%

31.0%

VOLKSWAGEN

8.3%

MERCEDES

HYUNDAI

3.7%

7.2%

CITROEN

4.5%

OPEL

NISSAN

FIAT

6.8%

SUZUKI

5.7%

6.8%

6.1%

8

Table 5

Sales of new and used lorries by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019

Lorries

Make

October

January - October

new

used

new

used

ALKE

-

-

3

-

ASTRA

-

-

-

1

AUDI

-

-

-

1

BMW

-

-

-

4

CHEVROLET

-

-

-

4

CHRYSLER

-

-

-

5

CITROEN

35

55

311

578

DACIA

2

3

141

35

DAF

-

38

8

322

DAF 1

-

-

24

-

DAIHATSU

-

1

-

3

DENNIS EAGLE

-

-

-

2

DODGE

-

-

-

1

ELVO (STEYER)

-

-

-

1

FIAT

86

227

1,181

2,107

FIAT-IVECO

-

4

-

63

FORD

134

200

1,027

1,944

FORD 1

-

-

15

1

GENERAL MOTORS

-

-

-

1

GINAF

-

-

-

1

GOUPIL, MEGA, POLARIS, GEM

-

-

4

-

GREAT WALL MOTOR

-

-

-

3

HEPHAESTUS STEFANOS

-

-

-

2

HYUNDAI

-

6

-

71

ISUZU

5

30

210

234

ISUZU 1

1

-

2

-

IVECO

1

25

14

292

IVECO 1

-

-

9

-

IVECO 2

-

-

5

-

IVECO MAGIRUS

-

1

-

22

JEEP

-

-

-

2

KASSBOHRER

-

-

1

-

KIA

-

-

-

6

LAND ROVER

-

2

1

24

MAN

-

37

12

594

MAN 1

4

-

42

-

MAZDA

-

31

1

271

MERCEDES

26

349

330

3,796

MERCEDES 1

6

0

193

8

MERCEDES 2

-

1

2

1

MINI

-

-

-

1

MITSUBISHI

28

76

275

609

MITSUBISHI 1

1

-

19

-

MULTICAR

-

-

-

1

9

Table 5 (cont)

Sales of new and used lorries by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019

Lorries

Make

October

January - October

new

used

new

used

NISSAN

79

112

569

1,081

NISSAN 1

-

-

3

-

OPEL

9

87

167

714

PEUGEOT

57

54

704

488

PEUGEOT, CITROEN

-

-

1

-

PFAU

-

1

-

4

PIAGGIO

4

5

47

30

PIAGGIO 1

-

-

3

-

PORSCHE

-

1

-

1

RENAULT

18

88

186

942

ROSSI, OLEODINA

-

-

2

-

SAVIEM

-

-

-

1

SCAM SRL

-

1

-

1

SCANIA

-

46

14

430

SCANIA 1

-

-

4

-

SCATTOLINI, NISSAN

-

-

-

1

SCODA

-

-

-

1

SEAT

-

2

-

10

SKODA

-

3

-

46

SSANGYONG

-

-

1

6

STEYER

-

-

-

2

SUZUKI

-

-

-

5

TATA

-

1

-

2

TERBERG

-

-

-

1

TOYOTA

104

65

993

663

TRASFORM-CAR S.N.C

-

-

1

-

UAZ

-

-

-

1

VOLKSWAGEN

34

99

340

950

VOLKSWAGEN 1

-

-

1

-

VOLVO

-

80

16

823

VOLVO 1

-

-

13

2

WILLYS

-

-

-

1

TOTAL

634

1,731

6,895

17,217

1 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer in Greece.

2 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer abroad.

10

Graph 10. Sales of new lorries by make (October 2019)

RENAULT

OTHER

MERCEDES

2.8%

5.2%

FORD

4.1%

21.1%

MITSUBISHI

4.4%

VOLKSWAGEN

5.4%

CITROEN

5.5%

TOYOTA

PEUGEOT

16.4%

9.0%

NISSAN

FIAT

12.5%

13.6%

Graph 11. Sales of new lorries by make (January - October 2019)

OTHER

ISUZU

13.9%

FIAT

3.0%

17.1%

MITSUBISHI

4.0%

CITROEN

4.5%

FORD

MERCEDES

14.9%

4.8%

VOLKSWAGEN

4.9%TOYOTA

14.4%

NISSAN PEUGEOT

8.3% 10.2%

Table 6

Sales of new and used buses by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019

Buses

Make

October

January - October

new

used

new

used

BMC

-

-

-

1

BOVA

-

10

-

90

CITROEN

-

-

-

1

DAF

-

2

-

6

EVOBUS

-

-

-

9

FIAT

-

2

1

8

FIAT 2

-

-

12

-

FIAT IVECO

-

-

-

4

11

Table 6 (cont)

Sales of new and used buses by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019

Buses

Make

October

January - October

new

used

new

used

FORD

3

1

5

21

GULERYUZ

-

-

-

1

HYUNDAI

-

-

-

1

IRISBUS

-

-

-

2

IRIZAR

-

-

3

-

ISUZU

-

-

9

3

ISUZU, ANADOLU ISUZU, AIOS, AOS, TURKUAZ,TURQUOISE, GLOBUS

-

-

4

-

ISUZU, ANADOLU ISUZU, TURKUAZ, TURQUOISE, AIOS

-

-

7

-

IVECO

-

1

1

11

IVECO 1

-

-

1

-

JONCKHEERE

-

-

-

1

MAN

-

4

30

86

MAN/NEOPLAN

1

-

1

7

MERCEDES

-

37

34

615

MERCEDES 1

29

-

104

1

MERCEDES 2

3

-

46

1

NEOPLAN

-

9

37

30

OPEL

-

-

12

-

OTOKAR

-

-

-

5

PACIFIC

-

-

-

1

RENAULT

-

-

-

3

SAAB

-

-

-

1

SCANIA

-

1

2

20

SCANIA 2

2

1

6

1

SETRA

1

6

10

68

TEMSA

2

6

5

39

UNVI

-

-

-

1

VAN HOOL

-

-

1

4

VOLKSWAGEN

-

1

-

19

VOLVO

-

-

-

12

XIAMEN KING LONG

-

-

-

7

TOTAL

41

81

331

1,080

1 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer in Greece.

2 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer abroad.

12

Graph 12. Sales of new buses by make (January - October 2019)

ISUZU, ANADOLU

OTHER

ISUZU, TURKUAZ,

9.1%

TURQUOISE, AIOS

ISUZU

2.1%

2.7%

MERCEDES_1

SETRA

31.4%

3.0%

OPEL

3.6%

FIAT_2

3.6%

MAN

9.1%

MERCEDES_2

13.9%

MERCEDES

NEOPLAN

10.3%

11.2%

Table 7

Sales of new and used motorcycles by make or manufacturer: October and January - October 2019

Motorcycles

Make

October

January - October

new

used

new

used

ACCESS

-

-

1

-

ADIVA

-

1

-

2

AEON MOTOR

-

-

2

1

AGUSTA MV

-

1

-

1

APRILIA

2

8

31

82

APRILIA, DERBI, GILERA di Piaggio & C. S.p.A.

-

-

3

-

ARIEL

-

-

-

1

AYO, HAOJIANG, ZHONGYU, THUMP, THUMPSTAR, KIDEN, ZONTES, Junak, SENKE,

1

-

10

-

TANNY, TYAN, ROMET, ROMET MOTORS, ROUTER

BAJAJ

3

-

44

-

BAOTIAN

-

-

1

-

BASHAN

-

-

2

2

BASHAN, AMGroup, AMGroup Bike, DON, IRBIS, WORKER BEAR, Nomik ATV 2

-

-

28

-

BENELLI

18

-

284

3

BENZHOU

-

-

-

3

BETA

6

-

36

2

BMW

73

13

663

135

BOMBARDIER RECREATIONAL PRODUCTS ING (BRP)

-

-

7

3

BRIXTON

21

-

69

-

C.P.I. MOTOR

-

-

-

1

CECTEK

-

-

1

-

CENNTRO, PLANTE

-

-

1

-

CFMOTO

3

-

149

3

CFMOTO, GOES

2

-

156

1

CHANGZHOU KWANG

-

-

-

1

CHONGQING LIFAN

-

-

-

1

CLUB CAR, LLC

-

-

-

4

13

Table 7 (cont)

Sales of new and used motorcycles by make or manufacturer: October and January - October 2019

Motorcycles

Make

October

January - October

new

used

new

used

DAELIM

3

-

31

4

DAYANG, DAYTONA MOTORS, NIPPONIA, KUBA

75

-

559

2

DAYANG, DAYTONA MOTORS, NIPPONIA, SALCANO

243

2

2,693

10

DEZHOU FULU VEHICLE

-

-

1

-

DIVINESTAR&MOON, GSMOON, QSTRONG

-

-

-

1

DONGFANGLONG, DFLONG, MBMOTO

-

-

1

-

DUCATI

13

4

139

40

EAGLE

-

-

2

-

EVA, EMBUGGY, VINTAGE, EVANGEL

-

-

24

1

FANTIC MOTOR

1

-

5

-

FOSTI, PEDA MOTOR, SUMCO, ZNEN,BTC, BARTON MOTORS, COLIBRI, DIRECT

-

-

-

1

BIKES, EUROCKA MOTORCYCL, ITALO, JUNAK, JM

GAS GAS

1

-

9

-

GILERA, PIAGGIO

-

-

-

13

GOUPIL

-

-

3

-

GUANGZHOU DAYANG MOTOCYCLE

-

-

-

1

HANWAY, MASAI, JUNAK, Motorini, STMAX, ROMET, CLS, ROMET MOTORS,

1

-

3

-

GEMINI, RIVERO

HAOJIAN, ZONTES, TAYO, Sharpon, IFINO, KIDEN, ZHONGYU, CUBTOM, DIYUN,

-

-

12

-

NAMIN,TIM DERVI, VUKA, THUMP, RIPPER

HARLEY DAVIDSON

4

7

85

76

HEINKEL AG

-

-

-

1

HER CHEE, ADLY MOTO, MOTO ROMA

-

-

1

-

HEROWAY

1

-

1

-

HESHAN, GOUJI, NANLIAN, MOTORCYCLE INDUSTRY, ORCAL, AJS, HERALD MOTOR

1

-

5

-

COMPANY, MACBOR, MOTOBI

HI-BIRD, KOAYENG, BELDERIA, OSMAN

-

-

-

1

HM

-

-

-

1

HONDA

303

54

3,486

619

HSUN, HISUN, APACHI, Mx, MASAI, HYTRACK, TRAPPER, PUMAREX, GEON,

2

1

206

1

ASYAMOTOR, DAYTONA MOTORS, KRAL

HUONIAO, DH.HAOTIAN,MOTORINI, PEGASUS, MASH

-

-

2

-

HUSABERG

-

1

-

5

HUSQVARNA

4

-

28

1

HYOSUNG

-

-

1

1

HYOSUNG & S&T KANUNI

-

-

2

-

IANYING, TYM, XINBEN, TEYIN, RIYA, ONGYUNDA, SANBEN, ALFA, Senzo, La

4

-

24

-

Souris, TCB, KENTOYA

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

2

-

14

-

ISETTA

-

-

-

1

ITALCAR

1

-

3

-

JIAJUE, JOYRACE, MAXON, GINEVA MOTO, MONDIAL, UGUR, DERRACE, VIARELLI,

2

-

5

-

Berini, MAGPOWER, ROMET MOTORS

JIALING, MOTORAN, TRAXX, SPADA, SKYWING, SPD, ASUS, RACING

1

-

1

-

JIANSHE, GEMINI

-

-

7

-

JIAYUAN

6

-

32

-

JINLANG, ZUNDAPP, XHODNA, APGmoto, COLIBRI, RAZORY, VIARELLI, SUMCO,

1

-

9

-

FLEX TECH, IVA, TNT moto

JMSTAR, SHENKE, HUIBANG, JONWAY, MOTORAN, MINELLI, LAPO MOTORS

-

-

2

-

KAWASAKI

18

10

204

64

KEEWAY

-

-

1

-

14

Table 7 (cont)

Sales of new and used motorcycles by make or manufacturer: October and January - October 2019

Motorcycles

Make

October

January - October

new

used

new

used

KENOS

-

-

-

1

KLΗMASAI

-

-

-

1

KREIDLER

-

1

-

1

KTM

36

1

276

35

KWANG YANG

-

-

-

15

KYMCO

174

37

2,153

424

LAMBRETTA

2

-

16

-

LAVERDA

-

-

-

2

LIFAN, SKYGO, HONLEI, BISAN-LIFAN, TRUVA, SALCANO, YUKI, RAMZEY,

-

-

2

-

BRANSON, SUMCO, NEMO, XPLORER, LEVO, ACONDA

Lingzhida, LINZDA, LINDN, LINYI, LONGMAO, NLIGHT

-

-

2

-

LINHAI, KUBA, ONLINE, LHY

-

-

85

-

LINHAI, LHY, KUBA, HYTRACK

1

-

4

-

LINHAI, SINNIS

-

-

1

-

LML

-

-

-

2

LONCIN

-

-

-

2

LONGJIA, ITALJET, ORCAL, BEELINE, ROMET MOTORS, GEMINI, LEXMOTO,

5

-

39

1

JAHANRO, VGA, DAYTONA MOTORS

LONGJIA, ORCAL, TNT MOTOR, BEELINE, VGA, ITALJET, GEMINI, lexmoto, Jahanro,

3

-

66

1

italo, NECO

LVNENG

-

-

1

-

MALAGUTI

-

2

-

16

MBK

8

1

64

19

MELEX

-

-

1

-

MG MOTO

6

-

32

-

MGK HM

231

2

2,160

8

MINSK, ZONGSHEN, IRIBIS, MONDIAL, LEXMOTO, JUNAK, HONLEY, OVERBIKES

-

-

3

-

MODENAS

-

-

-

7

MONDIAL, PELPI INTERNATIONAL

1

-

10

-

MOTO GUZZI

4

-

45

2

MOTO S.P.A

1

-

4

-

MSTAR, JONWAY, SHENKE, HUIBAN

-

-

-

1

MV AGUSTA

-

-

4

1

NINGBO DONGFANG LINGYU

-

-

1

-

NIU, NUUV

1

-

23

-

PEUGEOT

4

1

158

22

PGO

-

-

2

-

PIAGGIO

583

32

6,011

446

PIONEER

-

-

-

1

POLARIS

1

-

97

4

QINGQI

1

-

5

-

QINGQI, CLEVELAND CYCLEWERKS ACE, CLEVELAND ACE, CLEVELAND

-

-

9

-

CYCLEWERKS ACE DELUXE

QINGQI, PIONEER, i-moto, SUPERBYKE, KENROD, QLINK,YUKI, SACHS-Bikes,

-

-

2

-

DAYTONA

QINGQI, YUKI, KARCHER, DAYTONA, SINNIS, KREIDLER

-

-

1

-

QJ, QJIANG, KEEWAY, LEONE, KUBA, RKS, BENELLI, VENGO

5

-

37

2

QJ, QJIANG, KEEWAY, LEONE, KUBA, RKS, TELL, EMPIRE KEEWAY, BENELLI, VENGO

8

-

137

1

QJ, QJIANG, KEEWAY, LEONE, RKS, BENELLI, EMPIRE KEEWAY, KUBA

35

-

393

3

QJ, QJIANG, KEEWAY, LEONE, tell, KUBA, RKS, BENELLI, VENGO

1

-

71

-

15

Table 7 (cont)

Sales of new and used motorcycles by make or manufacturer: October and January - October 2019

Motorcycles

Make

October

January - October

new

used

new

used

QSTRONG

-

-

-

1

QUADDY

-

-

1

-

QUADRO, QUADRO VEHICLES

-

-

7

3

RAGE

-

-

-

1

REGARD, GOES, HIGHROADER, VOCH, FRISIAN MOTORS

-

-

1

-

RELIANT

-

1

-

1

RENLI

-

-

2

-

REVA

-

-

-

1

ROYAL ENFIELD

3

1

18

3

Royalloy, Royal Alloy, RA, SCOMADI, VALENTINO, VALENTINO MOTORI

-

-

21

-

SACHS

-

1

-

1

SAN YANG

-

1

-

7

SANYANG

-

-

-

8

SCUTUM, ETRIX, SILENCE

-

-

1

-

SHANYANG, ATLAS PANTHER, YAMAZUKI MOTO, MOTORKING, Hirlee, XB

5

-

38

1

SHARE'NGO, ZHIDOU

-

2

2

18

SHENGWO NEW ENERGY, YUKI

1

-

2

-

SHERCO

-

-

5

5

SHINERAY, MONDIAL, DAYTONA MOTORS, WK, ROMET MOTORS, MASH, M1NSK,

-

-

20

1

WK BIKES

SKYTEAM, SACIN, METALCO, SOKUDO, BAZUKA, MINICO, MOTOS BORDOY,

2

-

24

3

SUMCO, ROXON, CSR, MONKEY BIKES, FAZTEK

STMAX, KINGDAY

-

-

1

-

SUZUKI

41

10

365

192

SWM

2

-

4

-

SYM

772

13

7,925

152

TAYO, HAOJIANG, ZHONGYU, THUMP, THUMPSTAR, KIDEN, ZONTES, Junak,

28

-

374

-

SENKE, TANNY, TYAN, ROMET, ROMET MOTORS, ROUTER

TAYO, HAOJIANG, ZHONGYU, THUMP, THUMPSTAR, KIDEN, ZONTES,J unak,

2

-

28

-

SENKE, TANNY, TYAN, ROMET, ROMET MOTORS, ROUTER

TAYO, HAOJIANG, ZHONGYU, THUMP, THUMPSTAR, KIDEN, ZONTES, Junak,

1

-

21

2

SENKE, TANNY, TYAN, ROMET, ROMET MOTORS, ROUTER

TCB

-

-

1

-

TGB

-

-

-

2

TIANYING, RIYA, HONGYUNDA, TYM, HONLING, TAMCO, ALISON, DMK MOTORS,

6

-

58

1

WLIE, LEEWAY, WLXQ, AP Gmoto, ALFA

TIANYING, TYM, XINBEN,TEYIN, RIYA, HONGYUNDA, SANBEN, ALFA, Senzo, La

2

-

26

-

Souris, TCB

TM RACING

-

1

1

2

TODAY SUNSHINE

-

-

2

-

TRIUMPH

11

-

127

14

TUK TUK FACTORY , Tuk Tuk Company, Tuk Tuk, Ecotuk, Eco-Tuk,Tuk-E,E-tuk,

-

-

5

-

Tuxi, TTF, TTC, tripp,Sam-Lor

UM

-

-

-

1

V.O.R. MOTORI

-

1

-

1

VALENTI

-

-

-

1

VICTORY MOTORCYCLES DIVISION, POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC

-

-

-

2

VMOTO,E-MAX,FMC,JINYING,DAO,VENGO,TELL,SXT

1

-

4

-

WANGYE, SANBEN, UM, KENOS, SUPERBYKE, MDC, MISTRAL, STREET ELEGANCE,

-

-

6

-

4WMOTO, RIVERΟ, VIKERS, ZIPP, SANLI, GOWINN

16

Table 7 (cont)

Sales of new and used motorcycles by make or manufacturer: October and January - October 2019

Motorcycles

Make

October

January - October

new

used

new

used

WONJAN, SAMADA

-

-

2

-

XGJAO, ZIPP, TOROS, ROMET, ROMET MOTORS, ROUTER, VEEROAD, DAYTONA

7

-

119

1

MOTORS, GEMINI, MH MOTORCYCLES, MTG MOTORS

XINGYUE, QSTRON

-

-

1

-

YAMAHA

339

76

3,360

743

YAMAHA, MBK

68

-

765

2

YINGANG, BENYI, ROMET MOTORS, YUKI, ROUTER, MOTORAN, DAYTONA

6

-

66

-

MOTORS, M1NSK, HAMACHI, KUBA, MONDIAL

YINXIANG, KENBO

-

-

5

-

YINXIANG, MONDIAL, GEMINI, TCB

-

-

8

-

ZHONGNENG, ZNEN, AGM, AJS, YUKI, COLIBRI, EUROCKA, BTC, NOVA MOTORS,

12

-

130

1

LEXMOTO, Actionbikes Motors

ZHONGNENG, ZNEN, DADO, DIRECT BIKES, GOWINN, VIVACOX, NECO, AGM, LEE,

-

-

-

2

ASYA

ZONGSHEN, ZIP STAR, Lexmoto,ICONE, VORTEX, M1NSK, MACBOR, MONDIAL,

1

-

11

-

ROMET MOTORS , SINNIS, SPARKSTER, OVER BIKES

ZONGSHEN, ZIP STAR, ZEALSUN, KENTOYA, MOTOROMA, PRONAR, KEEWAY,

1

-

4

1

MOTOVELO, ASYA

ZONGSHEN, ZIP STAR, ZEALSUN, RYMCO

1

-

16

-

ZONGSHEN, ZIPSTAR, ICONE, JUNAK, Lexmoto, MH Motorcycles,

-

-

4

-

MINSK,MONDIAL, ROMET MOTORS, SINNIS, SPARKSTER

ZONGSHEN, ZIPSTAR, ZEALSUN, KENTO

-

-

5

-

TOTAL

3,239

286

34,590

3,282

17

Graph 13. Sales of new motorcycles (October 2019)

SYM 23.8%

PIAGGIO 18.0%

OTHER 11.7%

YAMAHA 10.5%

YAMAHA, MBK 2.1%

BMW 2.3%

HONDA 9.4%

DAYANG, DAYTONA

MOTORS, NIPPONIA,

KUBA 2.3%

DAYANG, DAYTONA MOTORS, NIPPONIA, SALCANO 7.5%

KYMCO 5.4%

MGK HM 7.1%

Graph 14. Sales of new motorcycles (January - October 2019)

OTHER

DAYANG, DAYTONA

13.9%

MOTORS, NIPPONIA,

KUBA

SYM

1.6%

22.9%

BMW

1.9%

YAMAHA, MBK

2.2%

KYMCO

6.2%

MGK HM

6.2%

PIAGGIO

17.4%

DAYANG, DAYTONA

MOTORS, NIPPONIA,

SALCANO

7.8%

YAMAHA

HONDA

9.7%

10.1%

18

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Survey on the issuing of The survey on the issuing of new motor vehicle circulation licenses is a census survey. The new road motor vehicle released data give information, at country level, on the brand and type of the motor circulation licenses vehicle, as well as whether it is new or used. The survey does not include vehicles that move on rails, trolley busses, agricultural tractors and machinery. In addition, the following are excluded: all motor vehicles of the Armed Forces, Police, Fire Brigade, State Services, Diplomatic Corps, Foreign Missions, and Invalids of Wars, as well as motorcycles

with a cylinder capacity less than 50 cc.

Legal basis Law 3832/2010

Reference Period October 2019

Coverage The production of monthly data is based on the registers held by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks, which records all the monthly changes observed in the vehicle registration licenses at country level.

Definitions Road motor vehicle is any vehicle that, irrespective of the number of wheels, is moved by an engine and is designed to transport persons or cargo or both of them, either they are on the same single vehicle or on a trailer carried by the main motor vehicle.

New road motor vehicle is any motor vehicle that is registered for the first time in Greece during the reference month and has not been put into circulation in any other country. Used motor vehicle is any motor vehicle that is registered for the first time in Greece and has been imported as a used one from abroad

Passenger motor vehicle: it is a motor vehicle designed to carry mostly people, having no more than 9 seats, including the driver's seat.

Bus: it is a motor vehicle, which is designed to carry mostly people, having more than 10 seats, including the driver's seat. In the corresponding tables of this Press Release, this category also includes articulated buses.

Lorry: it is motor vehicle designed to carry mostly cargo. In the corresponding tables of this Press Release, this category also includes tractors, tow trucks, articulated tractors, and trucks with trailers.

Motorcycle: any two-wheeled motor vehicle, with or without sidecar, with maximum authorized design speed over 45 km/h, or in case it is powered by a combustion engine, with a cylinder capacity of 50 cc or over. In the corresponding tables of this Press Release, this category also includes the three-wheeled motor vehicles - motor tricycles.

Tricycle motor vehicle: it is a motor vehicle with three symmetrical wheels with maximum authorized design speed over 45 km/h, or in case it is powered by a combustion engine, with a cylinder capacity over the 50 cc. This category also includes four-wheel vehicles, except the light four-wheel motorcycles, whose empty vehicle tare (excluding the weight of the fuel or mixture of fuel-oil or the weight of the batteries for electric cars) is up to 400 kg in the case the vehicle is designed for passenger use or up to 550 kg in case the vehicle is designed to carry cargo and whose engine is up to 15KW.

Methodology Exhaustive Survey. The primary data derive from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks and are based on the issuing of new circulation licenses as they are registered by the Regional Offices for Transport and Communications.

References More information (graphs, tables) concerning the survey on the issuing of new motor vehicle circulation licenses are available on the webpage of ELSTAT, www.statistics.gr, under the link http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SME24/-

19

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 10:19:01 UTC
