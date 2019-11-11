|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Issuing of Motor Vehicle Licences, October 2019
The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces that in October 2019, 15,996 road motor cars (both new and used from abroad) were put into circulation for the first time, recording a 5.3% increase compared with the corresponding month of 2018 when the number of road motor cars was 15,187. In October 2018, a 19.2% increase had been observed in comparison with the corresponding month of 2017 (Table 1, Graphs 1,2,3,5). A total number of 7,925 new cars were put into circulation in October 2019 compared with 7,754 in October 2018, recording a 2.2% increase.
The new motorcycles over 50cc (both new and used from abroad) that were put into circulation for the first time in October 2019 amounted to 3,525, against 2,786 in 2018, thus recording a 26.5% increase. In October 2018, a 18.3% increase had been observed in comparison with the corresponding month of 2017 (Table 1, Graph 4). Out of the above motorcycles 3,239 were new, while the corresponding figure in October 2018 was 2,499, recording a 29.6% increase.
During the period January - October 2019, 188,372 road motor cars (both new and used from abroad) were put into circulation for the first time, representing an increase of 12.2% compared to the corresponding period of 2018 when the number of road motor cars was 167,931. During the period January - October 2018 an increase of 24.7% had been observed in comparison with the corresponding period of 2017 (Table 3, Graphs 6,7). Out of the above number of road motor cars that were put into circulation, from January to October 2019, 107,200 were new, while the corresponding number during the respective period of 2018 was 97,254, recording an increase of 10.2%.
During the period January - October 2019 the circulation of new motorcycles over 50cc (both new and used from abroad) amounted to 37,872 against 33,404 in 2018, thus representing a 13.4% increase. An increase of 21.6% had been observed during the period January - October 2018 in comparison with the corresponding period of 2017 (Table 3, Graphs 6,7). A total number of 34,590 new motorcycles were put into circulation, from January to October 2019, compared with 30,296 during the corresponding period of 2018, recording a 14.2% increase.
1
Table 1. Road motor vehicles, both new and used, put into circulation for the first time in Greece: October 2017 - 2019
Category of Road Motor
Vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
October
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
Total
|
New
|
Used
|
Total
|
New
|
Used
|
Total
|
New
|
Used
|
Total
|
New
|
|
Used
|
|
Total
|
New
|
|
Used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greece, total
|
Road Motor Vehicles,total
|
15,093
|
8,978
|
6,115
|
17,973
|
10,253
|
7,720
|
19,521
|
|
11,164
|
8,357
|
19.1%
|
14.2%
|
26.2%
|
8.6%
|
8.9%
|
8.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Road motor cars
|
12,737
|
6,890
|
5,847
|
15,187
|
7,754
|
7,433
|
15,996
|
|
7,925
|
8,071
|
19.2%
|
12.5%
|
27.1%
|
5.3%
|
2.2%
|
8.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger Cars
|
10,505
|
6,304
|
4,201
|
12,712
|
7,115
|
5,597
|
13,509
|
|
7,250
|
6,259
|
21.0%
|
12.9%
|
33.2%
|
6.3%
|
1.9%
|
11.8%
|
Buses
|
70
|
12
|
58
|
85
|
11
|
74
|
122
|
|
41
|
81
|
21.4%
|
-8.3%
|
27.6%
|
43.5%
|
272.7%
|
9.5%
|
Lorries
|
2,162
|
574
|
1,588
|
2,390
|
628
|
1,762
|
2,365
|
|
634
|
1,731
|
10.5%
|
9.4%
|
11.0%
|
-1.0%
|
1.0%
|
-1.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Motorcycles > 50 cc
|
2,356
|
2,088
|
268
|
2,786
|
2,499
|
287
|
3,525
|
|
3,239
|
286
|
18.3%
|
19.7%
|
7.1%
|
26.5%
|
29.6%
|
-0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prefecture of Attica
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Road Motor Vehicles,total
|
7,670
|
5,618
|
2,052
|
8,990
|
6,283
|
2,707
|
9,534
|
|
6,726
|
2,808
|
17.2%
|
11.8%
|
31.9%
|
6.1%
|
7.1%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Road motor cars
|
6,490
|
4,481
|
2,009
|
7,605
|
4,949
|
2,656
|
7,680
|
|
4,945
|
2,735
|
17.2%
|
10.4%
|
32.2%
|
1.0%
|
-0.1%
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger Cars
|
5,851
|
4,195
|
1,656
|
6,882
|
4,678
|
2,204
|
6,899
|
|
4,610
|
2,289
|
17.6%
|
11.5%
|
33.1%
|
0.2%
|
-1.5%
|
3.9%
|
Buses
|
29
|
7
|
22
|
33
|
2
|
31
|
60
|
|
27
|
33
|
13.8%
|
-71.4%
|
40.9%
|
81.8%
|
1250.0%
|
6.5%
|
Lorries
|
610
|
279
|
331
|
690
|
269
|
421
|
721
|
|
308
|
413
|
13.1%
|
-3.6%
|
27.2%
|
4.5%
|
14.5%
|
-1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Motorcycles > 50 cc
|
1,180
|
1,137
|
43
|
1,385
|
1,334
|
51
|
1,854
|
|
1,781
|
73
|
17.4%
|
17.3%
|
18.6%
|
33.9%
|
33.5%
|
43.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2. Road motor vehicles, both new and used, put into circulation for the first time in Greece: November 2017 - October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
|
Average Nov. 2017 - Oct. 2018
|
Average Nov. 2018 - Oct. 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Category of Road Motor
|
Average Nov. 2018 - Oct. 2019 /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Nov. 2017 - Oct. 2018
|
|
Total
|
New
|
Used
|
Total
|
|
New
|
Used
|
Total
|
New
|
|
Used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greece, total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Road Motor Vehicles,total
|
18,881
|
12,038
|
6,843
|
21,047
|
|
13,199
|
7,848
|
11.5%
|
9.6%
|
|
14.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Road motor cars
|
15,748
|
9,185
|
6,563
|
17,607
|
|
10,059
|
7,548
|
11.8%
|
9.5%
|
|
15.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger Cars
|
13,483
|
8,583
|
4,900
|
15,160
|
|
9,349
|
5,811
|
12.4%
|
8.9%
|
|
18.6%
|
Buses
|
106
|
16
|
90
|
132
|
|
32
|
100
|
24.5%
|
100.0%
|
|
11.1%
|
Lorries
|
2,159
|
586
|
1,573
|
2,315
|
|
678
|
1,637
|
7.2%
|
15.7%
|
|
4.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Motorcycles > 50 cc
|
3,133
|
2,853
|
280
|
3,440
|
|
3,140
|
300
|
9.8%
|
10.1%
|
|
7.1%
2
|
|
|
|
Graph 1: Passenger Cars (January 2017 - October 2019)
|
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
new
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ι
|
ΙΙΙ
|
V
|
VII
|
|
IX
|
XI
|
Ι
|
ΙΙΙ
|
V
|
VII
|
|
IX
|
XI
|
Ι
|
ΙΙΙ
|
V
|
VII
|
IX
|
XI
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 2: Lorries ( January 2017 - October 2019)
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
new
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
used
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ι
|
ΙΙΙ
|
V
|
VII
|
IX
|
XI
|
Ι
|
ΙΙΙ
|
V
|
VII
|
IX
|
XI
|
Ι
|
ΙΙΙ
|
V
|
VII
|
IX
|
XI
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 3: Buses (January 2017 - October 2019)
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
used
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ι
|
ΙΙΙ
|
V
|
VII
|
|
IX
|
XI
|
Ι
|
ΙΙΙ
|
V
|
VII
|
|
IX
|
XI
|
Ι
|
ΙΙΙ
|
V
|
VII
|
IX
|
XI
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 4: Motorcycles (January 2017 - October 2019)
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
new
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ι
|
ΙΙΙ
|
V
|
VII
|
IX
|
XI
|
Ι
|
ΙΙΙ
|
V
|
VII
|
IX
|
XI
|
Ι
|
ΙΙΙ
|
V
|
VII
|
IX
|
XI
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Graph 5: New Registrations of Motor Vehicles (October 2019)
Buses
122
Motorcycles > 50 cc
3,525
Lorries
2,365
Passenger Cars
13,509
4
Table 3. Road motor vehicles, both new and used, put into circulation for the first time in Greece: January - October, years 2017 till 2019
|
|
|
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
Category of Road Motor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicles
|
Total
|
New
|
Used
|
Total
|
New
|
Used
|
Total
|
New
|
Used
|
Total
|
New
|
Used
|
Total
|
New
|
Used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greece, total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Road Motor Vehicles,total
|
162,119
|
107,113
|
55,006
|
201,335
|
127,550
|
73,785
|
226,244
|
141,790
|
84,454
|
24.2%
|
19.1%
|
34.1%
|
12.4%
|
11.2%
|
14.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Road motor cars
|
134,641
|
82,198
|
52,443
|
167,931
|
97,254
|
70,677
|
188,372
|
107,200
|
81,172
|
24.7%
|
18.3%
|
34.8%
|
12.2%
|
10.2%
|
14.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger Cars
|
112,850
|
76,105
|
36,745
|
144,424
|
91,101
|
53,323
|
162,849
|
99,974
|
62,875
|
28.0%
|
19.7%
|
45.1%
|
12.8%
|
9.7%
|
17.9%
|
Buses
|
947
|
161
|
786
|
1,147
|
183
|
964
|
1,411
|
331
|
1,080
|
21.1%
|
13.7%
|
22.6%
|
23.0%
|
80.9%
|
12.0%
|
Lorries
|
20,844
|
5,932
|
14,912
|
22,360
|
5,970
|
16,390
|
24,112
|
6,895
|
17,217
|
7.3%
|
0.6%
|
9.9%
|
7.8%
|
15.5%
|
5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Motorcycles > 50 cc
|
27,478
|
24,915
|
2,563
|
33,404
|
30,296
|
3,108
|
37,872
|
34,590
|
3,282
|
21.6%
|
21.6%
|
21.3%
|
13.4%
|
14.2%
|
5.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prefecture of Attica
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Road Motor Vehicles,total
|
81,891
|
65,178
|
16,713
|
101,309
|
77,276
|
24,033
|
113,245
|
86,146
|
27,099
|
23.7%
|
18.6%
|
43.8%
|
11.8%
|
11.5%
|
12.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Road motor cars
|
70,700
|
54,323
|
16,377
|
87,341
|
63,812
|
23,529
|
96,586
|
70,157
|
26,429
|
23.5%
|
17.5%
|
43.7%
|
10.6%
|
9.9%
|
12.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger Cars
|
64,244
|
51,022
|
13,222
|
80,537
|
60,777
|
19,760
|
88,703
|
66,452
|
22,251
|
25.4%
|
19.1%
|
49.4%
|
10.1%
|
9.3%
|
12.6%
|
Buses
|
347
|
86
|
261
|
448
|
71
|
377
|
523
|
162
|
361
|
29.1%
|
-17.4%
|
44.4%
|
16.7%
|
128.2%
|
-4.2%
|
Lorries
|
6,109
|
3,215
|
2,894
|
6,356
|
2,964
|
3,392
|
7,360
|
3,543
|
3,817
|
4.0%
|
-7.8%
|
17.2%
|
15.8%
|
19.5%
|
12.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Motorcycles > 50 cc
|
11,191
|
10,855
|
336
|
13,968
|
13,464
|
504
|
16,659
|
15,989
|
670
|
24.8%
|
24.0%
|
50.0%
|
19.3%
|
18.8%
|
32.9%
Graph 6. New Motor Vehicles Circulation Licenses: January - October, years 2017 till 2019
|
180,000
|
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
160,000
|
|
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
Passenger
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140,000
|
|
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
Cars
|
|
|
|
|
120,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lorries
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(right scale)
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 7. New Registrations of Motor Vehicles: January - October 2019
Passenger Cars
162,849
Lorries 24,112
Motorcycles 37,872
Buses 1,411
Table 4
Sales of new and used passenger cars by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger cars
|
|
|
|
|
Make
|
|
October
|
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
|
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALFA ROMEO
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
572
|
|
|
AUDI
|
121
|
|
29
|
|
3,648
|
|
426
|
|
|
AUSTIN
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
AUSTIN MORRIS
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BEACH BAGGY
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
BENTLEY
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
BMW
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
2,729
|
|
|
588
|
|
|
BORGWARD
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
BURSTNER
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
C.I./ROLLERTEAM
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CADILLAC
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
CAPRON
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
CHEVROLET
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,102
|
|
|
CHEVROLET, BUICK , PONTIAC, SUZUKI, DAEWOO, HOLTEN, GMC
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
CHEVROLET, GMC, HOLDEN, DAEWOO
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
CHRYSLER
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CITROEN
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
4,497
|
|
|
2,495
|
|
|
CITROEN / DS
|
285
|
|
-
|
|
1,446
|
|
4
|
|
CITROEN, PEUGEOT
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
DACIA
|
108
|
|
37
|
|
1,503
|
|
251
|
|
|
DAEWOO
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
DAEWOO , GM DAEWOO , CHEVROLET, CHEVROLET DAEWOO
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DAIHATSU
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
DETHLEFFS
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
50
|
|
DODGE
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
DR MOTOR
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
DS
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
DUCATO 1
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
|
DUTTON
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
FERRARI
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
7
|
|
FIAT
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
6,801
|
|
|
4,599
|
|
|
FORD
|
267
|
|
463
|
|
3,221
|
|
4,156
|
|
|
GENERAL MOTORS
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
GONOW
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H.J.BIEBER
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
HOBBY TOYOTA
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
HONDA
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
1,376
|
|
|
HYMER AG
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
HYUNDAI
|
|
|
529
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
7,226
|
|
|
2,840
|
|
|
INFINITI
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INNOCENTI
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
ISO RIVOLTA
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
ISUZU
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
JAGUAR
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JEEP
|
71
|
10
|
|
493
|
|
63
|
|
KEWET
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
Table 4 (cont)
Sales of new and used passenger cars by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger cars
|
|
|
|
|
Make
|
|
October
|
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
|
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KIA
|
236
|
|
95
|
|
2,744
|
|
983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LADA
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
LAGERMAX AUTOTRANSPORT
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
|
LAMBORGHINI
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
LANCIA
|
-
|
|
33
|
|
-
|
|
419
|
|
|
LAND ROVER
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
LES DAUPHINS
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEXUS
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
LOTUS
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
MAHINDRA
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
MASERATI
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
4
|
|
MAZDA
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
523
|
|
|
MCLAREN
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MERCEDES
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
3,710
|
|
|
2,026
|
|
|
MERCEDES 1
|
1
|
-
|
|
8
|
|
-
|
|
|
MG
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
MG ROVER
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
MINI
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
1,415
|
|
|
473
|
|
|
MINI MAFER
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MITSUBISHI
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
455
|
|
|
973
|
|
|
MORETTI
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
MORGAN
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MORRIS
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
NISSAN
|
438
|
|
346
|
|
5,689
|
|
3,768
|
|
|
NISSAN 1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
OPEL
|
431
|
|
703
|
|
6,839
|
|
7,214
|
|
|
PEUGEOT
|
|
|
513
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
8,880
|
|
|
2,097
|
|
|
PEUGEOT 2
|
2
|
-
|
|
8
|
|
-
|
|
|
PEUGEOT, CITROEN
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
PORSCHE
|
15
|
4
|
|
81
|
|
90
|
|
RANGE ROVER
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
RENAULT
|
148
|
|
252
|
|
3,618
|
|
2,601
|
|
|
RIMOR
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
RIMOR, XGO, BLUCAMP, KENTUCKY CAMP, AHORN
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROLLS ROYCE
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
ROVER
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
SAAB
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
SEA / MOBILVETT
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
10
|
|
SEAT
|
|
|
188
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
2,783
|
|
|
512
|
|
|
SKODA
|
230
|
|
120
|
|
3,206
|
|
981
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SMART
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
442
|
|
|
2,580
|
|
|
SSANGYONG
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
14
|
|
3
|
|
SUBARU
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
SUZUKI
|
254
|
|
237
|
|
6,093
|
|
2,372
|
|
|
TESLA MOTORS
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
TOYOTA
|
987
|
|
1,377
|
|
10,982
|
|
13,051
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRIUMPH
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5
|
Table 4 (cont)
Sales of new and used passenger cars by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger cars
|
|
|
|
|
Make
|
|
October
|
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
|
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VOLKSWAGEN
|
761
|
237
|
|
8,254
|
2,483
|
|
|
VOLKSWAGEN 1
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
|
VOLVO
|
158
|
10
|
|
1,478
|
104
|
|
|
WARTBURG
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
WILLYS
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
1
|
|
TOTAL
|
7,250
|
6,259
|
|
99,974
|
62,875
|
1 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer in Greece.
2 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer abroad.
Graph 8. Sales of new passenger cars by make ( October 2019)
TOYOTA
13.6%
OTHER
32.5%VOLKSWAGEN
10.5%
|
FORD
|
|
|
|
HYUNDAI
|
|
|
|
7.3%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CITROEN / DS
|
|
|
|
PEUGEOT
|
|
|
|
7.1%
|
3.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BMW
|
MERCEDES
|
|
|
NISSAN
|
OPEL
|
4.2%
|
6.0%
|
|
5.3%
|
5.9%
|
Graph 9. Sales of new passenger cars by make (January - October 2019)
TOYOTA
11.0%
|
OTHER
|
|
|
|
PEUGEOT
|
|
|
|
8.9%
|
31.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VOLKSWAGEN
|
|
|
|
|
8.3%
|
MERCEDES
|
|
|
|
HYUNDAI
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.2%
|
|
|
|
|
CITROEN
|
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
OPEL
|
NISSAN
|
|
|
FIAT
|
6.8%
|
SUZUKI
|
5.7%
|
6.8%
|
|
6.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 5
Sales of new and used lorries by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lorries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Make
|
|
October
|
|
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
|
|
new
|
|
|
used
|
|
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALKE
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
ASTRA
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
AUDI
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
BMW
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
4
|
|
CHEVROLET
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
CHRYSLER
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
|
CITROEN
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
578
|
|
|
DACIA
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
141
|
|
35
|
|
DAF
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
DAF 1
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
24
|
|
-
|
|
|
DAIHATSU
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
DENNIS EAGLE
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
DODGE
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
ELVO (STEYER)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
FIAT
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
1,181
|
|
|
2,107
|
|
|
FIAT-IVECO
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORD
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
1,027
|
|
|
1,944
|
|
|
FORD 1
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
15
|
|
1
|
|
GENERAL MOTORS
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
GINAF
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOUPIL, MEGA, POLARIS, GEM
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
GREAT WALL MOTOR
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HEPHAESTUS STEFANOS
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
HYUNDAI
|
|
-
|
|
|
6
|
|
-
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISUZU
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
ISUZU 1
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
|
IVECO
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
IVECO 1
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
9
|
|
-
|
|
|
IVECO 2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
IVECO MAGIRUS
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JEEP
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
KASSBOHRER
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KIA
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
LAND ROVER
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAN
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
594
|
|
|
MAN 1
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
|
42
|
|
-
|
|
|
MAZDA
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
MERCEDES
|
|
26
|
|
349
|
|
|
330
|
|
3,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MERCEDES 1
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
MERCEDES 2
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
MINI
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
MITSUBISHI
|
|
28
|
|
76
|
|
|
275
|
|
609
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MITSUBISHI 1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
MULTICAR
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 5 (cont)
Sales of new and used lorries by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lorries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Make
|
|
October
|
|
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
|
|
new
|
|
|
|
used
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NISSAN
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
569
|
|
|
1,081
|
|
|
NISSAN 1
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
|
OPEL
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
714
|
|
|
PEUGEOT
|
|
57
|
|
54
|
|
|
704
|
|
488
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PEUGEOT, CITROEN
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
PFAU
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PIAGGIO
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
PIAGGIO 1
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
|
PORSCHE
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
RENAULT
|
|
18
|
|
88
|
|
|
186
|
|
942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROSSI, OLEODINA
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
SAVIEM
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCAM SRL
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
SCANIA
|
|
-
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
14
|
|
430
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCANIA 1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
SCATTOLINI, NISSAN
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCODA
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
SEAT
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SKODA
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
SSANGYONG
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STEYER
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
SUZUKI
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TATA
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
TERBERG
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOYOTA
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
993
|
|
|
663
|
|
|
TRASFORM-CAR S.N.C
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UAZ
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
VOLKSWAGEN
|
|
34
|
|
99
|
|
|
340
|
|
950
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VOLKSWAGEN 1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
VOLVO
|
|
-
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
16
|
|
823
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VOLVO 1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
WILLYS
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
634
|
|
|
1,731
|
|
|
6,895
|
|
17,217
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer in Greece.
2 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer abroad.
Graph 10. Sales of new lorries by make (October 2019)
|
|
RENAULT
|
OTHER
|
|
|
MERCEDES
|
2.8%
|
5.2%
|
|
FORD
|
|
|
|
4.1%
|
|
|
21.1%
|
MITSUBISHI
|
|
|
|
|
4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
VOLKSWAGEN
|
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
CITROEN
|
|
|
|
|
5.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOYOTA
|
PEUGEOT
|
|
|
16.4%
|
|
|
|
|
9.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
NISSAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIAT
|
|
12.5%
|
|
|
|
13.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 11. Sales of new lorries by make (January - October 2019)
OTHER
|
|
ISUZU
|
13.9%
|
FIAT
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
17.1%
|
MITSUBISHI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
CITROEN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
FORD
|
|
|
|
|
MERCEDES
|
|
|
|
14.9%
|
4.8%
|
|
|
|
VOLKSWAGEN
4.9%TOYOTA
14.4%
NISSAN PEUGEOT
8.3% 10.2%
Table 6
Sales of new and used buses by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buses
|
|
|
|
|
Make
|
|
October
|
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
|
new
|
used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BMC
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
1
|
|
|
BOVA
|
|
-
|
|
10
|
|
-
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CITROEN
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
1
|
|
|
DAF
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVOBUS
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
9
|
|
|
FIAT
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIAT 2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
12
|
-
|
|
|
FIAT IVECO
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 6 (cont)
Sales of new and used buses by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buses
|
|
|
|
|
Make
|
|
October
|
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
|
new
|
used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORD
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
5
|
21
|
|
|
GULERYUZ
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HYUNDAI
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
1
|
|
|
IRISBUS
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IRIZAR
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
-
|
|
|
ISUZU
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
9
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISUZU, ANADOLU ISUZU, AIOS, AOS, TURKUAZ,TURQUOISE, GLOBUS
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4
|
-
|
|
|
ISUZU, ANADOLU ISUZU, TURKUAZ, TURQUOISE, AIOS
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
7
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IVECO
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
11
|
|
|
IVECO 1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
JONCKHEERE
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
1
|
|
|
MAN
|
|
-
|
|
4
|
|
30
|
86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAN/NEOPLAN
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
7
|
|
|
MERCEDES
|
|
-
|
|
37
|
|
34
|
615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MERCEDES 1
|
|
29
|
|
-
|
|
104
|
1
|
|
|
MERCEDES 2
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
46
|
1
|
|
NEOPLAN
|
|
-
|
|
9
|
|
37
|
30
|
|
|
OPEL
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
12
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTOKAR
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
5
|
|
|
PACIFIC
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RENAULT
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
3
|
|
|
SAAB
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCANIA
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
20
|
|
|
SCANIA 2
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
6
|
1
|
|
SETRA
|
|
1
|
|
6
|
|
10
|
68
|
|
|
TEMSA
|
|
2
|
|
6
|
|
5
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNVI
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
1
|
|
|
VAN HOOL
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VOLKSWAGEN
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
19
|
|
|
VOLVO
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XIAMEN KING LONG
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
7
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
41
|
|
81
|
|
331
|
1,080
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer in Greece.
2 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer abroad.
Graph 12. Sales of new buses by make (January - October 2019)
|
|
ISUZU, ANADOLU
|
OTHER
|
|
ISUZU, TURKUAZ,
|
|
9.1%
|
|
TURQUOISE, AIOS
|
ISUZU
|
|
2.1%
|
|
2.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
MERCEDES_1
|
SETRA
|
|
31.4%
|
3.0%
|
|
|
OPEL
|
|
|
3.6%
|
|
|
FIAT_2
|
|
|
3.6%
|
|
|
MAN
|
|
|
9.1%
|
|
MERCEDES_2
|
|
|
13.9%
|
MERCEDES
|
NEOPLAN
|
|
10.3%
|
11.2%
|
|
|
Table 7
Sales of new and used motorcycles by make or manufacturer: October and January - October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
Make
|
|
October
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACCESS
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
ADIVA
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
AEON MOTOR
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
AGUSTA MV
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
APRILIA
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
APRILIA, DERBI, GILERA di Piaggio & C. S.p.A.
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
-
|
|
|
ARIEL
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
AYO, HAOJIANG, ZHONGYU, THUMP, THUMPSTAR, KIDEN, ZONTES, Junak, SENKE,
|
1
|
-
|
|
10
|
-
|
|
|
TANNY, TYAN, ROMET, ROMET MOTORS, ROUTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BAJAJ
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
BAOTIAN
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
BASHAN
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
BASHAN, AMGroup, AMGroup Bike, DON, IRBIS, WORKER BEAR, Nomik ATV 2
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
28
|
-
|
|
|
BENELLI
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
BENZHOU
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
BETA
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
BMW
|
73
|
13
|
663
|
|
135
|
|
|
BOMBARDIER RECREATIONAL PRODUCTS ING (BRP)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
BRIXTON
|
21
|
-
|
|
69
|
-
|
|
|
C.P.I. MOTOR
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
CECTEK
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
CENNTRO, PLANTE
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
CFMOTO
|
3
|
-
|
|
149
|
|
3
|
|
CFMOTO, GOES
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
CHANGZHOU KWANG
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
CHONGQING LIFAN
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
CLUB CAR, LLC
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4
Table 7 (cont)
Sales of new and used motorcycles by make or manufacturer: October and January - October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
Make
|
|
October
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DAELIM
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
DAYANG, DAYTONA MOTORS, NIPPONIA, KUBA
|
75
|
-
|
|
559
|
|
2
|
|
DAYANG, DAYTONA MOTORS, NIPPONIA, SALCANO
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2,693
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
DEZHOU FULU VEHICLE
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
DIVINESTAR&MOON, GSMOON, QSTRONG
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
DONGFANGLONG, DFLONG, MBMOTO
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
DUCATI
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
EAGLE
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
-
|
|
|
EVA, EMBUGGY, VINTAGE, EVANGEL
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
FANTIC MOTOR
|
1
|
-
|
|
5
|
-
|
|
|
FOSTI, PEDA MOTOR, SUMCO, ZNEN,BTC, BARTON MOTORS, COLIBRI, DIRECT
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIKES, EUROCKA MOTORCYCL, ITALO, JUNAK, JM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAS GAS
|
1
|
-
|
|
9
|
-
|
|
|
GILERA, PIAGGIO
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
GOUPIL
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
-
|
|
|
GUANGZHOU DAYANG MOTOCYCLE
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
HANWAY, MASAI, JUNAK, Motorini, STMAX, ROMET, CLS, ROMET MOTORS,
|
1
|
-
|
|
3
|
-
|
|
|
GEMINI, RIVERO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HAOJIAN, ZONTES, TAYO, Sharpon, IFINO, KIDEN, ZHONGYU, CUBTOM, DIYUN,
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAMIN,TIM DERVI, VUKA, THUMP, RIPPER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HARLEY DAVIDSON
|
4
|
7
|
85
|
76
|
|
HEINKEL AG
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
HER CHEE, ADLY MOTO, MOTO ROMA
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
HEROWAY
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
HESHAN, GOUJI, NANLIAN, MOTORCYCLE INDUSTRY, ORCAL, AJS, HERALD MOTOR
|
1
|
-
|
|
5
|
-
|
|
|
COMPANY, MACBOR, MOTOBI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HI-BIRD, KOAYENG, BELDERIA, OSMAN
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
HM
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
HONDA
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
3,486
|
|
|
619
|
|
|
HSUN, HISUN, APACHI, Mx, MASAI, HYTRACK, TRAPPER, PUMAREX, GEON,
|
2
|
1
|
206
|
|
1
|
|
ASYAMOTOR, DAYTONA MOTORS, KRAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HUONIAO, DH.HAOTIAN,MOTORINI, PEGASUS, MASH
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
HUSABERG
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
5
|
|
HUSQVARNA
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
HYOSUNG
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
1
|
|
HYOSUNG & S&T KANUNI
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
IANYING, TYM, XINBEN, TEYIN, RIYA, ONGYUNDA, SANBEN, ALFA, Senzo, La
|
4
|
-
|
|
24
|
-
|
|
|
Souris, TCB, KENTOYA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INDIAN MOTORCYCLE
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
ISETTA
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
ITALCAR
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
JIAJUE, JOYRACE, MAXON, GINEVA MOTO, MONDIAL, UGUR, DERRACE, VIARELLI,
|
2
|
-
|
|
5
|
-
|
|
|
Berini, MAGPOWER, ROMET MOTORS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JIALING, MOTORAN, TRAXX, SPADA, SKYWING, SPD, ASUS, RACING
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
JIANSHE, GEMINI
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
7
|
-
|
|
|
JIAYUAN
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
JINLANG, ZUNDAPP, XHODNA, APGmoto, COLIBRI, RAZORY, VIARELLI, SUMCO,
|
1
|
-
|
|
9
|
-
|
|
|
FLEX TECH, IVA, TNT moto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JMSTAR, SHENKE, HUIBANG, JONWAY, MOTORAN, MINELLI, LAPO MOTORS
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
KAWASAKI
|
18
|
10
|
204
|
|
64
|
|
KEEWAY
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
Table 7 (cont)
Sales of new and used motorcycles by make or manufacturer: October and January - October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
Make
|
|
October
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KENOS
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
KLΗMASAI
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
KREIDLER
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
KTM
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
KWANG YANG
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
15
|
|
KYMCO
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
2,153
|
|
|
424
|
|
|
LAMBRETTA
|
2
|
-
|
|
16
|
-
|
|
|
LAVERDA
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
LIFAN, SKYGO, HONLEI, BISAN-LIFAN, TRUVA, SALCANO, YUKI, RAMZEY,
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
-
|
|
|
BRANSON, SUMCO, NEMO, XPLORER, LEVO, ACONDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lingzhida, LINZDA, LINDN, LINYI, LONGMAO, NLIGHT
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
LINHAI, KUBA, ONLINE, LHY
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
85
|
-
|
|
|
LINHAI, LHY, KUBA, HYTRACK
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
LINHAI, SINNIS
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
LML
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
LONCIN
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
LONGJIA, ITALJET, ORCAL, BEELINE, ROMET MOTORS, GEMINI, LEXMOTO,
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JAHANRO, VGA, DAYTONA MOTORS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONGJIA, ORCAL, TNT MOTOR, BEELINE, VGA, ITALJET, GEMINI, lexmoto, Jahanro,
|
3
|
-
|
|
66
|
1
|
|
italo, NECO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LVNENG
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
MALAGUTI
|
-
|
|
2
|
-
|
|
16
|
|
MBK
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
MELEX
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
MG MOTO
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
MGK HM
|
231
|
|
2
|
2,160
|
|
8
|
|
MINSK, ZONGSHEN, IRIBIS, MONDIAL, LEXMOTO, JUNAK, HONLEY, OVERBIKES
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
MODENAS
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
7
|
|
MONDIAL, PELPI INTERNATIONAL
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
MOTO GUZZI
|
4
|
-
|
|
45
|
2
|
|
MOTO S.P.A
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
MSTAR, JONWAY, SHENKE, HUIBAN
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
MV AGUSTA
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
NINGBO DONGFANG LINGYU
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
NIU, NUUV
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
PEUGEOT
|
4
|
1
|
158
|
|
22
|
|
PGO
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
PIAGGIO
|
583
|
|
32
|
6,011
|
|
446
|
|
|
PIONEER
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
POLARIS
|
1
|
-
|
|
97
|
4
|
|
QINGQI
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
QINGQI, CLEVELAND CYCLEWERKS ACE, CLEVELAND ACE, CLEVELAND
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
9
|
-
|
|
|
CYCLEWERKS ACE DELUXE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QINGQI, PIONEER, i-moto, SUPERBYKE, KENROD, QLINK,YUKI, SACHS-Bikes,
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DAYTONA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QINGQI, YUKI, KARCHER, DAYTONA, SINNIS, KREIDLER
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
QJ, QJIANG, KEEWAY, LEONE, KUBA, RKS, BENELLI, VENGO
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
QJ, QJIANG, KEEWAY, LEONE, KUBA, RKS, TELL, EMPIRE KEEWAY, BENELLI, VENGO
|
8
|
-
|
|
137
|
|
1
|
|
QJ, QJIANG, KEEWAY, LEONE, RKS, BENELLI, EMPIRE KEEWAY, KUBA
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
QJ, QJIANG, KEEWAY, LEONE, tell, KUBA, RKS, BENELLI, VENGO
|
1
|
-
|
|
71
|
-
|
Table 7 (cont)
Sales of new and used motorcycles by make or manufacturer: October and January - October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
Make
|
|
October
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QSTRONG
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
QUADDY
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
QUADRO, QUADRO VEHICLES
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
RAGE
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
REGARD, GOES, HIGHROADER, VOCH, FRISIAN MOTORS
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
RELIANT
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
RENLI
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
REVA
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
ROYAL ENFIELD
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Royalloy, Royal Alloy, RA, SCOMADI, VALENTINO, VALENTINO MOTORI
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
21
|
-
|
|
|
SACHS
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
SAN YANG
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
7
|
|
SANYANG
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
SCUTUM, ETRIX, SILENCE
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
SHANYANG, ATLAS PANTHER, YAMAZUKI MOTO, MOTORKING, Hirlee, XB
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
SHARE'NGO, ZHIDOU
|
-
|
|
2
|
2
|
18
|
|
SHENGWO NEW ENERGY, YUKI
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
SHERCO
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
5
|
|
SHINERAY, MONDIAL, DAYTONA MOTORS, WK, ROMET MOTORS, MASH, M1NSK,
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WK BIKES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SKYTEAM, SACIN, METALCO, SOKUDO, BAZUKA, MINICO, MOTOS BORDOY,
|
2
|
-
|
|
24
|
3
|
|
SUMCO, ROXON, CSR, MONKEY BIKES, FAZTEK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STMAX, KINGDAY
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
SUZUKI
|
41
|
10
|
365
|
|
192
|
|
|
SWM
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
SYM
|
772
|
|
13
|
7,925
|
|
152
|
|
|
TAYO, HAOJIANG, ZHONGYU, THUMP, THUMPSTAR, KIDEN, ZONTES, Junak,
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SENKE, TANNY, TYAN, ROMET, ROMET MOTORS, ROUTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAYO, HAOJIANG, ZHONGYU, THUMP, THUMPSTAR, KIDEN, ZONTES,J unak,
|
2
|
-
|
|
28
|
-
|
|
|
SENKE, TANNY, TYAN, ROMET, ROMET MOTORS, ROUTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAYO, HAOJIANG, ZHONGYU, THUMP, THUMPSTAR, KIDEN, ZONTES, Junak,
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SENKE, TANNY, TYAN, ROMET, ROMET MOTORS, ROUTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TCB
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TGB
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
TIANYING, RIYA, HONGYUNDA, TYM, HONLING, TAMCO, ALISON, DMK MOTORS,
|
6
|
-
|
|
58
|
1
|
|
WLIE, LEEWAY, WLXQ, AP Gmoto, ALFA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIANYING, TYM, XINBEN,TEYIN, RIYA, HONGYUNDA, SANBEN, ALFA, Senzo, La
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Souris, TCB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TM RACING
|
-
|
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
|
TODAY SUNSHINE
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
TRIUMPH
|
11
|
-
|
|
127
|
|
14
|
|
TUK TUK FACTORY , Tuk Tuk Company, Tuk Tuk, Ecotuk, Eco-Tuk,Tuk-E,E-tuk,
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tuxi, TTF, TTC, tripp,Sam-Lor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UM
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
V.O.R. MOTORI
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
VALENTI
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
VICTORY MOTORCYCLES DIVISION, POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
VMOTO,E-MAX,FMC,JINYING,DAO,VENGO,TELL,SXT
|
1
|
-
|
|
4
|
-
|
|
|
WANGYE, SANBEN, UM, KENOS, SUPERBYKE, MDC, MISTRAL, STREET ELEGANCE,
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4WMOTO, RIVERΟ, VIKERS, ZIPP, SANLI, GOWINN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 7 (cont)
Sales of new and used motorcycles by make or manufacturer: October and January - October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
Make
|
|
October
|
|
January - October
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
new
|
|
used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WONJAN, SAMADA
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
-
|
|
|
XGJAO, ZIPP, TOROS, ROMET, ROMET MOTORS, ROUTER, VEEROAD, DAYTONA
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MOTORS, GEMINI, MH MOTORCYCLES, MTG MOTORS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
XINGYUE, QSTRON
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
YAMAHA
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
3,360
|
|
|
743
|
|
|
YAMAHA, MBK
|
68
|
-
|
|
765
|
|
2
|
|
YINGANG, BENYI, ROMET MOTORS, YUKI, ROUTER, MOTORAN, DAYTONA
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MOTORS, M1NSK, HAMACHI, KUBA, MONDIAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YINXIANG, KENBO
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
-
|
|
|
YINXIANG, MONDIAL, GEMINI, TCB
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
ZHONGNENG, ZNEN, AGM, AJS, YUKI, COLIBRI, EUROCKA, BTC, NOVA MOTORS,
|
12
|
-
|
|
130
|
|
1
|
|
LEXMOTO, Actionbikes Motors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZHONGNENG, ZNEN, DADO, DIRECT BIKES, GOWINN, VIVACOX, NECO, AGM, LEE,
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASYA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZONGSHEN, ZIP STAR, Lexmoto,ICONE, VORTEX, M1NSK, MACBOR, MONDIAL,
|
1
|
-
|
|
11
|
-
|
|
|
ROMET MOTORS , SINNIS, SPARKSTER, OVER BIKES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZONGSHEN, ZIP STAR, ZEALSUN, KENTOYA, MOTOROMA, PRONAR, KEEWAY,
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MOTOVELO, ASYA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZONGSHEN, ZIP STAR, ZEALSUN, RYMCO
|
1
|
-
|
|
16
|
-
|
|
|
ZONGSHEN, ZIPSTAR, ICONE, JUNAK, Lexmoto, MH Motorcycles,
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MINSK,MONDIAL, ROMET MOTORS, SINNIS, SPARKSTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZONGSHEN, ZIPSTAR, ZEALSUN, KENTO
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
-
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
3,239
|
|
286
|
|
34,590
|
|
3,282
|
Graph 13. Sales of new motorcycles (October 2019)
OTHER 11.7%
YAMAHA 10.5%
YAMAHA, MBK 2.1%
BMW 2.3%
HONDA 9.4%
DAYANG, DAYTONA
MOTORS, NIPPONIA,
DAYANG, DAYTONA MOTORS, NIPPONIA, SALCANO 7.5%
Graph 14. Sales of new motorcycles (January - October 2019)
OTHER
|
DAYANG, DAYTONA
|
13.9%
|
|
|
MOTORS, NIPPONIA,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KUBA
|
|
|
|
SYM
|
|
|
|
1.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.9%
|
|
|
|
|
BMW
|
|
|
|
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
YAMAHA, MBK
|
|
|
|
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
KYMCO
|
|
|
|
|
6.2%
|
|
|
|
|
MGK HM
|
|
|
|
|
6.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PIAGGIO
|
|
|
|
|
17.4%
|
DAYANG, DAYTONA
|
|
|
|
|
MOTORS, NIPPONIA,
|
|
|
|
|
SALCANO
|
|
|
|
|
7.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YAMAHA
|
HONDA
|
|
9.7%
|
|
10.1%
18
EXPLANATORY NOTES
Survey on the issuing of The survey on the issuing of new motor vehicle circulation licenses is a census survey. The new road motor vehicle released data give information, at country level, on the brand and type of the motor circulation licenses vehicle, as well as whether it is new or used. The survey does not include vehicles that move on rails, trolley busses, agricultural tractors and machinery. In addition, the following are excluded: all motor vehicles of the Armed Forces, Police, Fire Brigade, State Services, Diplomatic Corps, Foreign Missions, and Invalids of Wars, as well as motorcycles
with a cylinder capacity less than 50 cc.
Legal basis Law 3832/2010
Reference Period October 2019
Coverage The production of monthly data is based on the registers held by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks, which records all the monthly changes observed in the vehicle registration licenses at country level.
Definitions Road motor vehicle is any vehicle that, irrespective of the number of wheels, is moved by an engine and is designed to transport persons or cargo or both of them, either they are on the same single vehicle or on a trailer carried by the main motor vehicle.
New road motor vehicle is any motor vehicle that is registered for the first time in Greece during the reference month and has not been put into circulation in any other country. Used motor vehicle is any motor vehicle that is registered for the first time in Greece and has been imported as a used one from abroad
Passenger motor vehicle: it is a motor vehicle designed to carry mostly people, having no more than 9 seats, including the driver's seat.
Bus: it is a motor vehicle, which is designed to carry mostly people, having more than 10 seats, including the driver's seat. In the corresponding tables of this Press Release, this category also includes articulated buses.
Lorry: it is motor vehicle designed to carry mostly cargo. In the corresponding tables of this Press Release, this category also includes tractors, tow trucks, articulated tractors, and trucks with trailers.
Motorcycle: any two-wheeled motor vehicle, with or without sidecar, with maximum authorized design speed over 45 km/h, or in case it is powered by a combustion engine, with a cylinder capacity of 50 cc or over. In the corresponding tables of this Press Release, this category also includes the three-wheeled motor vehicles - motor tricycles.
Tricycle motor vehicle: it is a motor vehicle with three symmetrical wheels with maximum authorized design speed over 45 km/h, or in case it is powered by a combustion engine, with a cylinder capacity over the 50 cc. This category also includes four-wheel vehicles, except the light four-wheel motorcycles, whose empty vehicle tare (excluding the weight of the fuel or mixture of fuel-oil or the weight of the batteries for electric cars) is up to 400 kg in the case the vehicle is designed for passenger use or up to 550 kg in case the vehicle is designed to carry cargo and whose engine is up to 15KW.
Methodology Exhaustive Survey. The primary data derive from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks and are based on the issuing of new circulation licenses as they are registered by the Regional Offices for Transport and Communications.
References More information (graphs, tables) concerning the survey on the issuing of new motor vehicle circulation licenses are available on the webpage of ELSTAT, www.statistics.gr, under the link http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SME24/-
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 10:19:01 UTC
|
|