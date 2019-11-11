EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Issuing of Motor Vehicle Licences, October 2019 0 11/11/2019 | 05:20am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, November 11, 2019 PRESS RELEASE ISSUING OF MOTOR VEHICLE LICENSES: OCTOBER 2019 The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces that in October 2019, 15,996 road motor cars (both new and used from abroad) were put into circulation for the first time, recording a 5.3% increase compared with the corresponding month of 2018 when the number of road motor cars was 15,187. In October 2018, a 19.2% increase had been observed in comparison with the corresponding month of 2017 (Table 1, Graphs 1,2,3,5). A total number of 7,925 new cars were put into circulation in October 2019 compared with 7,754 in October 2018, recording a 2.2% increase. The new motorcycles over 50cc (both new and used from abroad) that were put into circulation for the first time in October 2019 amounted to 3,525, against 2,786 in 2018, thus recording a 26.5% increase. In October 2018, a 18.3% increase had been observed in comparison with the corresponding month of 2017 (Table 1, Graph 4). Out of the above motorcycles 3,239 were new, while the corresponding figure in October 2018 was 2,499, recording a 29.6% increase. During the period January - October 2019, 188,372 road motor cars (both new and used from abroad) were put into circulation for the first time, representing an increase of 12.2% compared to the corresponding period of 2018 when the number of road motor cars was 167,931. During the period January - October 2018 an increase of 24.7% had been observed in comparison with the corresponding period of 2017 (Table 3, Graphs 6,7). Out of the above number of road motor cars that were put into circulation, from January to October 2019, 107,200 were new, while the corresponding number during the respective period of 2018 was 97,254, recording an increase of 10.2%. During the period January - October 2019 the circulation of new motorcycles over 50cc (both new and used from abroad) amounted to 37,872 against 33,404 in 2018, thus representing a 13.4% increase. An increase of 21.6% had been observed during the period January - October 2018 in comparison with the corresponding period of 2017 (Table 3, Graphs 6,7). A total number of 34,590 new motorcycles were put into circulation, from January to October 2019, compared with 30,296 during the corresponding period of 2018, recording a 14.2% increase. Information on methodological issues: Information for data provision: Sectoral Statistics Division Tel: +30 213 135 2022 Transport Statistics Section e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr Pota Tzortzi, Konstantinos Menexes Tel: +30 213 135 2187, +30 213 135 3055 Fax: +30 213 135 2757 e-mail: p.tzortzi@statistics.gr, k.menexes@statistics.gr 1 Table 1. Road motor vehicles, both new and used, put into circulation for the first time in Greece: October 2017 - 2019 Category of Road Motor Vehicles October Change (%) 2017 2018 2019 2018/2017 2019/2018 Total New Used Total New Used Total New Used Total New Used Total New Used Greece, total Road Motor Vehicles,total 15,093 8,978 6,115 17,973 10,253 7,720 19,521 11,164 8,357 19.1% 14.2% 26.2% 8.6% 8.9% 8.3% 1. Road motor cars 12,737 6,890 5,847 15,187 7,754 7,433 15,996 7,925 8,071 19.2% 12.5% 27.1% 5.3% 2.2% 8.6% Passenger Cars 10,505 6,304 4,201 12,712 7,115 5,597 13,509 7,250 6,259 21.0% 12.9% 33.2% 6.3% 1.9% 11.8% Buses 70 12 58 85 11 74 122 41 81 21.4% -8.3% 27.6% 43.5% 272.7% 9.5% Lorries 2,162 574 1,588 2,390 628 1,762 2,365 634 1,731 10.5% 9.4% 11.0% -1.0% 1.0% -1.8% 2. Motorcycles > 50 cc 2,356 2,088 268 2,786 2,499 287 3,525 3,239 286 18.3% 19.7% 7.1% 26.5% 29.6% -0.3% Prefecture of Attica Road Motor Vehicles,total 7,670 5,618 2,052 8,990 6,283 2,707 9,534 6,726 2,808 17.2% 11.8% 31.9% 6.1% 7.1% 3.7% 1. Road motor cars 6,490 4,481 2,009 7,605 4,949 2,656 7,680 4,945 2,735 17.2% 10.4% 32.2% 1.0% -0.1% 3.0% Passenger Cars 5,851 4,195 1,656 6,882 4,678 2,204 6,899 4,610 2,289 17.6% 11.5% 33.1% 0.2% -1.5% 3.9% Buses 29 7 22 33 2 31 60 27 33 13.8% -71.4% 40.9% 81.8% 1250.0% 6.5% Lorries 610 279 331 690 269 421 721 308 413 13.1% -3.6% 27.2% 4.5% 14.5% -1.9% 2. Motorcycles > 50 cc 1,180 1,137 43 1,385 1,334 51 1,854 1,781 73 17.4% 17.3% 18.6% 33.9% 33.5% 43.1% Table 2. Road motor vehicles, both new and used, put into circulation for the first time in Greece: November 2017 - October 2019 Change (%) Average Nov. 2017 - Oct. 2018 Average Nov. 2018 - Oct. 2019 Category of Road Motor Average Nov. 2018 - Oct. 2019 / Vehicles Average Nov. 2017 - Oct. 2018 Total New Used Total New Used Total New Used Greece, total Road Motor Vehicles,total 18,881 12,038 6,843 21,047 13,199 7,848 11.5% 9.6% 14.7% 1. Road motor cars 15,748 9,185 6,563 17,607 10,059 7,548 11.8% 9.5% 15.0% Passenger Cars 13,483 8,583 4,900 15,160 9,349 5,811 12.4% 8.9% 18.6% Buses 106 16 90 132 32 100 24.5% 100.0% 11.1% Lorries 2,159 586 1,573 2,315 678 1,637 7.2% 15.7% 4.1% 2. Motorcycles > 50 cc 3,133 2,853 280 3,440 3,140 300 9.8% 10.1% 7.1% 2 Graph 1: Passenger Cars (January 2017 - October 2019) 25,000 20,000 Total 15,000 new 10,000 5,000 used 0 Ι ΙΙΙ V VII IX XI Ι ΙΙΙ V VII IX XI Ι ΙΙΙ V VII IX XI 2017 2018 2019 Graph 2: Lorries ( January 2017 - October 2019) 3,000 2,500 Total 2,000 new 1,500 used 1,000 500 0 Ι ΙΙΙ V VII IX XI Ι ΙΙΙ V VII IX XI Ι ΙΙΙ V VII IX XI 2017 2018 2019 Graph 3: Buses (January 2017 - October 2019) 250 200 Total 150 100 new 50 used 0 Ι ΙΙΙ V VII IX XI Ι ΙΙΙ V VII IX XI Ι ΙΙΙ V VII IX XI 2017 2018 2019 3 Graph 4: Motorcycles (January 2017 - October 2019) 7,000 6,000 5,000 Total 4,000 new 3,000 2,000 used 1,000 0 Ι ΙΙΙ V VII IX XI Ι ΙΙΙ V VII IX XI Ι ΙΙΙ V VII IX XI 2017 2018 2019 Graph 5: New Registrations of Motor Vehicles (October 2019) Buses 122 Motorcycles > 50 cc 3,525 Lorries 2,365 Passenger Cars 13,509 4 Table 3. Road motor vehicles, both new and used, put into circulation for the first time in Greece: January - October, years 2017 till 2019 January - October Change (%) 2017 2018 2019 2018/2017 2019/2018 Category of Road Motor Vehicles Total New Used Total New Used Total New Used Total New Used Total New Used Greece, total Road Motor Vehicles,total 162,119 107,113 55,006 201,335 127,550 73,785 226,244 141,790 84,454 24.2% 19.1% 34.1% 12.4% 11.2% 14.5% 1. Road motor cars 134,641 82,198 52,443 167,931 97,254 70,677 188,372 107,200 81,172 24.7% 18.3% 34.8% 12.2% 10.2% 14.8% Passenger Cars 112,850 76,105 36,745 144,424 91,101 53,323 162,849 99,974 62,875 28.0% 19.7% 45.1% 12.8% 9.7% 17.9% Buses 947 161 786 1,147 183 964 1,411 331 1,080 21.1% 13.7% 22.6% 23.0% 80.9% 12.0% Lorries 20,844 5,932 14,912 22,360 5,970 16,390 24,112 6,895 17,217 7.3% 0.6% 9.9% 7.8% 15.5% 5.0% 2. Motorcycles > 50 cc 27,478 24,915 2,563 33,404 30,296 3,108 37,872 34,590 3,282 21.6% 21.6% 21.3% 13.4% 14.2% 5.6% Prefecture of Attica Road Motor Vehicles,total 81,891 65,178 16,713 101,309 77,276 24,033 113,245 86,146 27,099 23.7% 18.6% 43.8% 11.8% 11.5% 12.8% 1. Road motor cars 70,700 54,323 16,377 87,341 63,812 23,529 96,586 70,157 26,429 23.5% 17.5% 43.7% 10.6% 9.9% 12.3% Passenger Cars 64,244 51,022 13,222 80,537 60,777 19,760 88,703 66,452 22,251 25.4% 19.1% 49.4% 10.1% 9.3% 12.6% Buses 347 86 261 448 71 377 523 162 361 29.1% -17.4% 44.4% 16.7% 128.2% -4.2% Lorries 6,109 3,215 2,894 6,356 2,964 3,392 7,360 3,543 3,817 4.0% -7.8% 17.2% 15.8% 19.5% 12.5% 2. Motorcycles > 50 cc 11,191 10,855 336 13,968 13,464 504 16,659 15,989 670 24.8% 24.0% 50.0% 19.3% 18.8% 32.9% Graph 6. New Motor Vehicles Circulation Licenses: January - October, years 2017 till 2019 180,000 1,600 160,000 1,400 Passenger 140,000 1,200 Cars 120,000 Lorries 1,000 100,000 800 80,000 Motorcycles 600 60,000 400 40,000 Buses 200 20,000 (right scale) 0 0 2017 2018 2019 January - October Graph 7. New Registrations of Motor Vehicles: January - October 2019 Passenger Cars 162,849 Lorries 24,112 Motorcycles 37,872 Buses 1,411 5 Table 4 Sales of new and used passenger cars by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019 Passenger cars Make October January - October new used new used ALFA ROMEO 9 71 254 572 AUDI 121 29 3,648 426 AUSTIN - - - 1 AUSTIN MORRIS - - - 1 BEACH BAGGY - - - 1 BENTLEY - - - 2 BMW 303 58 2,729 588 BORGWARD - - - 1 BURSTNER - - - 1 C.I./ROLLERTEAM - - 1 - CADILLAC - - - 1 CAPRON - - - 1 CHEVROLET - 99 - 1,102 CHEVROLET, BUICK , PONTIAC, SUZUKI, DAEWOO, HOLTEN, GMC - - - 2 CHEVROLET, GMC, HOLDEN, DAEWOO - 1 - 1 CHRYSLER - - - 10 CITROEN 199 227 4,497 2,495 CITROEN / DS 285 - 1,446 4 CITROEN, PEUGEOT - - 47 - DACIA 108 37 1,503 251 DAEWOO - 1 - 5 DAEWOO , GM DAEWOO , CHEVROLET, CHEVROLET DAEWOO - 3 - 3 DAIHATSU - 57 - 672 DETHLEFFS - 3 - 50 DODGE - - - 4 DR MOTOR - - - 2 DS 19 1 177 5 DUCATO 1 - - 1 - DUTTON - - - 1 FERRARI - - - 7 FIAT 216 448 6,801 4,599 FORD 267 463 3,221 4,156 GENERAL MOTORS - - - 2 GONOW - - - 1 H.J.BIEBER - - - 1 HOBBY TOYOTA - - - 1 HONDA 45 140 543 1,376 HYMER AG - - - 2 HYUNDAI 529 290 7,226 2,840 INFINITI - - - 1 INNOCENTI - - - 1 ISO RIVOLTA - - - 1 ISUZU - - - 1 JAGUAR 2 1 115 32 JEEP 71 10 493 63 KEWET - - - 1 6 Table 4 (cont) Sales of new and used passenger cars by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019 Passenger cars Make October January - October new used new used KIA 236 95 2,744 983 LADA - - - 5 LAGERMAX AUTOTRANSPORT - - 3 - LAMBORGHINI - - - 1 LANCIA - 33 - 419 LAND ROVER 37 15 272 153 LES DAUPHINS - - - 2 LEXUS 5 10 77 40 LOTUS - - - 3 MAHINDRA - - - 1 MASERATI - - 1 4 MAZDA 24 64 150 523 MCLAREN - - - 1 MERCEDES 382 167 3,710 2,026 MERCEDES 1 1 - 8 - MG - 1 - 5 MG ROVER - - - 2 MINI 143 40 1,415 473 MINI MAFER - - - 1 MITSUBISHI 43 95 455 973 MORETTI - - - 1 MORGAN - - - 1 MORRIS - - - 3 NISSAN 438 346 5,689 3,768 NISSAN 1 - - 2 - OPEL 431 703 6,839 7,214 PEUGEOT 513 199 8,880 2,097 PEUGEOT 2 2 - 8 - PEUGEOT, CITROEN - - 14 - PORSCHE 15 4 81 90 RANGE ROVER - - - 1 RENAULT 148 252 3,618 2,601 RIMOR - - - 1 RIMOR, XGO, BLUCAMP, KENTUCKY CAMP, AHORN - - 1 1 ROLLS ROYCE - - - 4 ROVER - - - 3 SAAB - 1 - 15 SEA / MOBILVETT - - - 10 SEAT 188 43 2,783 512 SKODA 230 120 3,206 981 SMART 76 265 442 2,580 SSANGYONG - - 14 3 SUBARU 2 5 49 65 SUZUKI 254 237 6,093 2,372 TESLA MOTORS 2 1 2 5 TOYOTA 987 1,377 10,982 13,051 TRIUMPH - - - 5 7 Table 4 (cont) Sales of new and used passenger cars by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019 Passenger cars Make October January - October new used new used VOLKSWAGEN 761 237 8,254 2,483 VOLKSWAGEN 1 - - 2 - VOLVO 158 10 1,478 104 WARTBURG - - - 1 WILLYS - - - 1 TOTAL 7,250 6,259 99,974 62,875 1 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer in Greece. 2 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer abroad. Graph 8. Sales of new passenger cars by make ( October 2019) TOYOTA 13.6% OTHER 32.5%VOLKSWAGEN 10.5% FORD HYUNDAI 7.3% 3.7% CITROEN / DS PEUGEOT 7.1% 3.9% BMW MERCEDES NISSAN OPEL 4.2% 6.0% 5.3% 5.9% Graph 9. Sales of new passenger cars by make (January - October 2019) TOYOTA 11.0% OTHER PEUGEOT 8.9% 31.0% VOLKSWAGEN 8.3% MERCEDES HYUNDAI 3.7% 7.2% CITROEN 4.5% OPEL NISSAN FIAT 6.8% SUZUKI 5.7% 6.8% 6.1% 8 Table 5 Sales of new and used lorries by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019 Lorries Make October January - October new used new used ALKE - - 3 - ASTRA - - - 1 AUDI - - - 1 BMW - - - 4 CHEVROLET - - - 4 CHRYSLER - - - 5 CITROEN 35 55 311 578 DACIA 2 3 141 35 DAF - 38 8 322 DAF 1 - - 24 - DAIHATSU - 1 - 3 DENNIS EAGLE - - - 2 DODGE - - - 1 ELVO (STEYER) - - - 1 FIAT 86 227 1,181 2,107 FIAT-IVECO - 4 - 63 FORD 134 200 1,027 1,944 FORD 1 - - 15 1 GENERAL MOTORS - - - 1 GINAF - - - 1 GOUPIL, MEGA, POLARIS, GEM - - 4 - GREAT WALL MOTOR - - - 3 HEPHAESTUS STEFANOS - - - 2 HYUNDAI - 6 - 71 ISUZU 5 30 210 234 ISUZU 1 1 - 2 - IVECO 1 25 14 292 IVECO 1 - - 9 - IVECO 2 - - 5 - IVECO MAGIRUS - 1 - 22 JEEP - - - 2 KASSBOHRER - - 1 - KIA - - - 6 LAND ROVER - 2 1 24 MAN - 37 12 594 MAN 1 4 - 42 - MAZDA - 31 1 271 MERCEDES 26 349 330 3,796 MERCEDES 1 6 0 193 8 MERCEDES 2 - 1 2 1 MINI - - - 1 MITSUBISHI 28 76 275 609 MITSUBISHI 1 1 - 19 - MULTICAR - - - 1 9 Table 5 (cont) Sales of new and used lorries by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019 Lorries Make October January - October new used new used NISSAN 79 112 569 1,081 NISSAN 1 - - 3 - OPEL 9 87 167 714 PEUGEOT 57 54 704 488 PEUGEOT, CITROEN - - 1 - PFAU - 1 - 4 PIAGGIO 4 5 47 30 PIAGGIO 1 - - 3 - PORSCHE - 1 - 1 RENAULT 18 88 186 942 ROSSI, OLEODINA - - 2 - SAVIEM - - - 1 SCAM SRL - 1 - 1 SCANIA - 46 14 430 SCANIA 1 - - 4 - SCATTOLINI, NISSAN - - - 1 SCODA - - - 1 SEAT - 2 - 10 SKODA - 3 - 46 SSANGYONG - - 1 6 STEYER - - - 2 SUZUKI - - - 5 TATA - 1 - 2 TERBERG - - - 1 TOYOTA 104 65 993 663 TRASFORM-CAR S.N.C - - 1 - UAZ - - - 1 VOLKSWAGEN 34 99 340 950 VOLKSWAGEN 1 - - 1 - VOLVO - 80 16 823 VOLVO 1 - - 13 2 WILLYS - - - 1 TOTAL 634 1,731 6,895 17,217 1 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer in Greece. 2 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer abroad. 10 Graph 10. Sales of new lorries by make (October 2019) RENAULT OTHER MERCEDES 2.8% 5.2% FORD 4.1% 21.1% MITSUBISHI 4.4% VOLKSWAGEN 5.4% CITROEN 5.5% TOYOTA PEUGEOT 16.4% 9.0% NISSAN FIAT 12.5% 13.6% Graph 11. Sales of new lorries by make (January - October 2019) OTHER ISUZU 13.9% FIAT 3.0% 17.1% MITSUBISHI 4.0% CITROEN 4.5% FORD MERCEDES 14.9% 4.8% VOLKSWAGEN 4.9%TOYOTA 14.4% NISSAN PEUGEOT 8.3% 10.2% Table 6 Sales of new and used buses by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019 Buses Make October January - October new used new used BMC - - - 1 BOVA - 10 - 90 CITROEN - - - 1 DAF - 2 - 6 EVOBUS - - - 9 FIAT - 2 1 8 FIAT 2 - - 12 - FIAT IVECO - - - 4 11 Table 6 (cont) Sales of new and used buses by make: October 2019 and January - October 2019 Buses Make October January - October new used new used FORD 3 1 5 21 GULERYUZ - - - 1 HYUNDAI - - - 1 IRISBUS - - - 2 IRIZAR - - 3 - ISUZU - - 9 3 ISUZU, ANADOLU ISUZU, AIOS, AOS, TURKUAZ,TURQUOISE, GLOBUS - - 4 - ISUZU, ANADOLU ISUZU, TURKUAZ, TURQUOISE, AIOS - - 7 - IVECO - 1 1 11 IVECO 1 - - 1 - JONCKHEERE - - - 1 MAN - 4 30 86 MAN/NEOPLAN 1 - 1 7 MERCEDES - 37 34 615 MERCEDES 1 29 - 104 1 MERCEDES 2 3 - 46 1 NEOPLAN - 9 37 30 OPEL - - 12 - OTOKAR - - - 5 PACIFIC - - - 1 RENAULT - - - 3 SAAB - - - 1 SCANIA - 1 2 20 SCANIA 2 2 1 6 1 SETRA 1 6 10 68 TEMSA 2 6 5 39 UNVI - - - 1 VAN HOOL - - 1 4 VOLKSWAGEN - 1 - 19 VOLVO - - - 12 XIAMEN KING LONG - - - 7 TOTAL 41 81 331 1,080 1 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer in Greece. 2 : With 2nd/3rd stage manufacturer abroad. 12 Graph 12. Sales of new buses by make (January - October 2019) ISUZU, ANADOLU OTHER ISUZU, TURKUAZ, 9.1% TURQUOISE, AIOS ISUZU 2.1% 2.7% MERCEDES_1 SETRA 31.4% 3.0% OPEL 3.6% FIAT_2 3.6% MAN 9.1% MERCEDES_2 13.9% MERCEDES NEOPLAN 10.3% 11.2% Table 7 Sales of new and used motorcycles by make or manufacturer: October and January - October 2019 Motorcycles Make October January - October new used new used ACCESS - - 1 - ADIVA - 1 - 2 AEON MOTOR - - 2 1 AGUSTA MV - 1 - 1 APRILIA 2 8 31 82 APRILIA, DERBI, GILERA di Piaggio & C. S.p.A. - - 3 - ARIEL - - - 1 AYO, HAOJIANG, ZHONGYU, THUMP, THUMPSTAR, KIDEN, ZONTES, Junak, SENKE, 1 - 10 - TANNY, TYAN, ROMET, ROMET MOTORS, ROUTER BAJAJ 3 - 44 - BAOTIAN - - 1 - BASHAN - - 2 2 BASHAN, AMGroup, AMGroup Bike, DON, IRBIS, WORKER BEAR, Nomik ATV 2 - - 28 - BENELLI 18 - 284 3 BENZHOU - - - 3 BETA 6 - 36 2 BMW 73 13 663 135 BOMBARDIER RECREATIONAL PRODUCTS ING (BRP) - - 7 3 BRIXTON 21 - 69 - C.P.I. MOTOR - - - 1 CECTEK - - 1 - CENNTRO, PLANTE - - 1 - CFMOTO 3 - 149 3 CFMOTO, GOES 2 - 156 1 CHANGZHOU KWANG - - - 1 CHONGQING LIFAN - - - 1 CLUB CAR, LLC - - - 4 13 Table 7 (cont) Sales of new and used motorcycles by make or manufacturer: October and January - October 2019 Motorcycles Make October January - October new used new used DAELIM 3 - 31 4 DAYANG, DAYTONA MOTORS, NIPPONIA, KUBA 75 - 559 2 DAYANG, DAYTONA MOTORS, NIPPONIA, SALCANO 243 2 2,693 10 DEZHOU FULU VEHICLE - - 1 - DIVINESTAR&MOON, GSMOON, QSTRONG - - - 1 DONGFANGLONG, DFLONG, MBMOTO - - 1 - DUCATI 13 4 139 40 EAGLE - - 2 - EVA, EMBUGGY, VINTAGE, EVANGEL - - 24 1 FANTIC MOTOR 1 - 5 - FOSTI, PEDA MOTOR, SUMCO, ZNEN,BTC, BARTON MOTORS, COLIBRI, DIRECT - - - 1 BIKES, EUROCKA MOTORCYCL, ITALO, JUNAK, JM GAS GAS 1 - 9 - GILERA, PIAGGIO - - - 13 GOUPIL - - 3 - GUANGZHOU DAYANG MOTOCYCLE - - - 1 HANWAY, MASAI, JUNAK, Motorini, STMAX, ROMET, CLS, ROMET MOTORS, 1 - 3 - GEMINI, RIVERO HAOJIAN, ZONTES, TAYO, Sharpon, IFINO, KIDEN, ZHONGYU, CUBTOM, DIYUN, - - 12 - NAMIN,TIM DERVI, VUKA, THUMP, RIPPER HARLEY DAVIDSON 4 7 85 76 HEINKEL AG - - - 1 HER CHEE, ADLY MOTO, MOTO ROMA - - 1 - HEROWAY 1 - 1 - HESHAN, GOUJI, NANLIAN, MOTORCYCLE INDUSTRY, ORCAL, AJS, HERALD MOTOR 1 - 5 - COMPANY, MACBOR, MOTOBI HI-BIRD, KOAYENG, BELDERIA, OSMAN - - - 1 HM - - - 1 HONDA 303 54 3,486 619 HSUN, HISUN, APACHI, Mx, MASAI, HYTRACK, TRAPPER, PUMAREX, GEON, 2 1 206 1 ASYAMOTOR, DAYTONA MOTORS, KRAL HUONIAO, DH.HAOTIAN,MOTORINI, PEGASUS, MASH - - 2 - HUSABERG - 1 - 5 HUSQVARNA 4 - 28 1 HYOSUNG - - 1 1 HYOSUNG & S&T KANUNI - - 2 - IANYING, TYM, XINBEN, TEYIN, RIYA, ONGYUNDA, SANBEN, ALFA, Senzo, La 4 - 24 - Souris, TCB, KENTOYA INDIAN MOTORCYCLE 2 - 14 - ISETTA - - - 1 ITALCAR 1 - 3 - JIAJUE, JOYRACE, MAXON, GINEVA MOTO, MONDIAL, UGUR, DERRACE, VIARELLI, 2 - 5 - Berini, MAGPOWER, ROMET MOTORS JIALING, MOTORAN, TRAXX, SPADA, SKYWING, SPD, ASUS, RACING 1 - 1 - JIANSHE, GEMINI - - 7 - JIAYUAN 6 - 32 - JINLANG, ZUNDAPP, XHODNA, APGmoto, COLIBRI, RAZORY, VIARELLI, SUMCO, 1 - 9 - FLEX TECH, IVA, TNT moto JMSTAR, SHENKE, HUIBANG, JONWAY, MOTORAN, MINELLI, LAPO MOTORS - - 2 - KAWASAKI 18 10 204 64 KEEWAY - - 1 - 14 Table 7 (cont) Sales of new and used motorcycles by make or manufacturer: October and January - October 2019 Motorcycles Make October January - October new used new used KENOS - - - 1 KLΗMASAI - - - 1 KREIDLER - 1 - 1 KTM 36 1 276 35 KWANG YANG - - - 15 KYMCO 174 37 2,153 424 LAMBRETTA 2 - 16 - LAVERDA - - - 2 LIFAN, SKYGO, HONLEI, BISAN-LIFAN, TRUVA, SALCANO, YUKI, RAMZEY, - - 2 - BRANSON, SUMCO, NEMO, XPLORER, LEVO, ACONDA Lingzhida, LINZDA, LINDN, LINYI, LONGMAO, NLIGHT - - 2 - LINHAI, KUBA, ONLINE, LHY - - 85 - LINHAI, LHY, KUBA, HYTRACK 1 - 4 - LINHAI, SINNIS - - 1 - LML - - - 2 LONCIN - - - 2 LONGJIA, ITALJET, ORCAL, BEELINE, ROMET MOTORS, GEMINI, LEXMOTO, 5 - 39 1 JAHANRO, VGA, DAYTONA MOTORS LONGJIA, ORCAL, TNT MOTOR, BEELINE, VGA, ITALJET, GEMINI, lexmoto, Jahanro, 3 - 66 1 italo, NECO LVNENG - - 1 - MALAGUTI - 2 - 16 MBK 8 1 64 19 MELEX - - 1 - MG MOTO 6 - 32 - MGK HM 231 2 2,160 8 MINSK, ZONGSHEN, IRIBIS, MONDIAL, LEXMOTO, JUNAK, HONLEY, OVERBIKES - - 3 - MODENAS - - - 7 MONDIAL, PELPI INTERNATIONAL 1 - 10 - MOTO GUZZI 4 - 45 2 MOTO S.P.A 1 - 4 - MSTAR, JONWAY, SHENKE, HUIBAN - - - 1 MV AGUSTA - - 4 1 NINGBO DONGFANG LINGYU - - 1 - NIU, NUUV 1 - 23 - PEUGEOT 4 1 158 22 PGO - - 2 - PIAGGIO 583 32 6,011 446 PIONEER - - - 1 POLARIS 1 - 97 4 QINGQI 1 - 5 - QINGQI, CLEVELAND CYCLEWERKS ACE, CLEVELAND ACE, CLEVELAND - - 9 - CYCLEWERKS ACE DELUXE QINGQI, PIONEER, i-moto, SUPERBYKE, KENROD, QLINK,YUKI, SACHS-Bikes, - - 2 - DAYTONA QINGQI, YUKI, KARCHER, DAYTONA, SINNIS, KREIDLER - - 1 - QJ, QJIANG, KEEWAY, LEONE, KUBA, RKS, BENELLI, VENGO 5 - 37 2 QJ, QJIANG, KEEWAY, LEONE, KUBA, RKS, TELL, EMPIRE KEEWAY, BENELLI, VENGO 8 - 137 1 QJ, QJIANG, KEEWAY, LEONE, RKS, BENELLI, EMPIRE KEEWAY, KUBA 35 - 393 3 QJ, QJIANG, KEEWAY, LEONE, tell, KUBA, RKS, BENELLI, VENGO 1 - 71 - 15 Table 7 (cont) Sales of new and used motorcycles by make or manufacturer: October and January - October 2019 Motorcycles Make October January - October new used new used QSTRONG - - - 1 QUADDY - - 1 - QUADRO, QUADRO VEHICLES - - 7 3 RAGE - - - 1 REGARD, GOES, HIGHROADER, VOCH, FRISIAN MOTORS - - 1 - RELIANT - 1 - 1 RENLI - - 2 - REVA - - - 1 ROYAL ENFIELD 3 1 18 3 Royalloy, Royal Alloy, RA, SCOMADI, VALENTINO, VALENTINO MOTORI - - 21 - SACHS - 1 - 1 SAN YANG - 1 - 7 SANYANG - - - 8 SCUTUM, ETRIX, SILENCE - - 1 - SHANYANG, ATLAS PANTHER, YAMAZUKI MOTO, MOTORKING, Hirlee, XB 5 - 38 1 SHARE'NGO, ZHIDOU - 2 2 18 SHENGWO NEW ENERGY, YUKI 1 - 2 - SHERCO - - 5 5 SHINERAY, MONDIAL, DAYTONA MOTORS, WK, ROMET MOTORS, MASH, M1NSK, - - 20 1 WK BIKES SKYTEAM, SACIN, METALCO, SOKUDO, BAZUKA, MINICO, MOTOS BORDOY, 2 - 24 3 SUMCO, ROXON, CSR, MONKEY BIKES, FAZTEK STMAX, KINGDAY - - 1 - SUZUKI 41 10 365 192 SWM 2 - 4 - SYM 772 13 7,925 152 TAYO, HAOJIANG, ZHONGYU, THUMP, THUMPSTAR, KIDEN, ZONTES, Junak, 28 - 374 - SENKE, TANNY, TYAN, ROMET, ROMET MOTORS, ROUTER TAYO, HAOJIANG, ZHONGYU, THUMP, THUMPSTAR, KIDEN, ZONTES,J unak, 2 - 28 - SENKE, TANNY, TYAN, ROMET, ROMET MOTORS, ROUTER TAYO, HAOJIANG, ZHONGYU, THUMP, THUMPSTAR, KIDEN, ZONTES, Junak, 1 - 21 2 SENKE, TANNY, TYAN, ROMET, ROMET MOTORS, ROUTER TCB - - 1 - TGB - - - 2 TIANYING, RIYA, HONGYUNDA, TYM, HONLING, TAMCO, ALISON, DMK MOTORS, 6 - 58 1 WLIE, LEEWAY, WLXQ, AP Gmoto, ALFA TIANYING, TYM, XINBEN,TEYIN, RIYA, HONGYUNDA, SANBEN, ALFA, Senzo, La 2 - 26 - Souris, TCB TM RACING - 1 1 2 TODAY SUNSHINE - - 2 - TRIUMPH 11 - 127 14 TUK TUK FACTORY , Tuk Tuk Company, Tuk Tuk, Ecotuk, Eco-Tuk,Tuk-E,E-tuk, - - 5 - Tuxi, TTF, TTC, tripp,Sam-Lor UM - - - 1 V.O.R. MOTORI - 1 - 1 VALENTI - - - 1 VICTORY MOTORCYCLES DIVISION, POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC - - - 2 VMOTO,E-MAX,FMC,JINYING,DAO,VENGO,TELL,SXT 1 - 4 - WANGYE, SANBEN, UM, KENOS, SUPERBYKE, MDC, MISTRAL, STREET ELEGANCE, - - 6 - 4WMOTO, RIVERΟ, VIKERS, ZIPP, SANLI, GOWINN 16 Table 7 (cont) Sales of new and used motorcycles by make or manufacturer: October and January - October 2019 Motorcycles Make October January - October new used new used WONJAN, SAMADA - - 2 - XGJAO, ZIPP, TOROS, ROMET, ROMET MOTORS, ROUTER, VEEROAD, DAYTONA 7 - 119 1 MOTORS, GEMINI, MH MOTORCYCLES, MTG MOTORS XINGYUE, QSTRON - - 1 - YAMAHA 339 76 3,360 743 YAMAHA, MBK 68 - 765 2 YINGANG, BENYI, ROMET MOTORS, YUKI, ROUTER, MOTORAN, DAYTONA 6 - 66 - MOTORS, M1NSK, HAMACHI, KUBA, MONDIAL YINXIANG, KENBO - - 5 - YINXIANG, MONDIAL, GEMINI, TCB - - 8 - ZHONGNENG, ZNEN, AGM, AJS, YUKI, COLIBRI, EUROCKA, BTC, NOVA MOTORS, 12 - 130 1 LEXMOTO, Actionbikes Motors ZHONGNENG, ZNEN, DADO, DIRECT BIKES, GOWINN, VIVACOX, NECO, AGM, LEE, - - - 2 ASYA ZONGSHEN, ZIP STAR, Lexmoto,ICONE, VORTEX, M1NSK, MACBOR, MONDIAL, 1 - 11 - ROMET MOTORS , SINNIS, SPARKSTER, OVER BIKES ZONGSHEN, ZIP STAR, ZEALSUN, KENTOYA, MOTOROMA, PRONAR, KEEWAY, 1 - 4 1 MOTOVELO, ASYA ZONGSHEN, ZIP STAR, ZEALSUN, RYMCO 1 - 16 - ZONGSHEN, ZIPSTAR, ICONE, JUNAK, Lexmoto, MH Motorcycles, - - 4 - MINSK,MONDIAL, ROMET MOTORS, SINNIS, SPARKSTER ZONGSHEN, ZIPSTAR, ZEALSUN, KENTO - - 5 - TOTAL 3,239 286 34,590 3,282 17 Graph 13. Sales of new motorcycles (October 2019) SYM 23.8% PIAGGIO 18.0% OTHER 11.7% YAMAHA 10.5% YAMAHA, MBK 2.1% BMW 2.3% HONDA 9.4% DAYANG, DAYTONA MOTORS, NIPPONIA, KUBA 2.3% DAYANG, DAYTONA MOTORS, NIPPONIA, SALCANO 7.5% KYMCO 5.4% MGK HM 7.1% Graph 14. Sales of new motorcycles (January - October 2019) OTHER DAYANG, DAYTONA 13.9% MOTORS, NIPPONIA, KUBA SYM 1.6% 22.9% BMW 1.9% YAMAHA, MBK 2.2% KYMCO 6.2% MGK HM 6.2% PIAGGIO 17.4% DAYANG, DAYTONA MOTORS, NIPPONIA, SALCANO 7.8% YAMAHA HONDA 9.7% 10.1% 18 EXPLANATORY NOTES Survey on the issuing of The survey on the issuing of new motor vehicle circulation licenses is a census survey. The new road motor vehicle released data give information, at country level, on the brand and type of the motor circulation licenses vehicle, as well as whether it is new or used. The survey does not include vehicles that move on rails, trolley busses, agricultural tractors and machinery. In addition, the following are excluded: all motor vehicles of the Armed Forces, Police, Fire Brigade, State Services, Diplomatic Corps, Foreign Missions, and Invalids of Wars, as well as motorcycles with a cylinder capacity less than 50 cc. Legal basis Law 3832/2010 Reference Period October 2019 Coverage The production of monthly data is based on the registers held by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks, which records all the monthly changes observed in the vehicle registration licenses at country level. Definitions Road motor vehicle is any vehicle that, irrespective of the number of wheels, is moved by an engine and is designed to transport persons or cargo or both of them, either they are on the same single vehicle or on a trailer carried by the main motor vehicle. New road motor vehicle is any motor vehicle that is registered for the first time in Greece during the reference month and has not been put into circulation in any other country. Used motor vehicle is any motor vehicle that is registered for the first time in Greece and has been imported as a used one from abroad Passenger motor vehicle: it is a motor vehicle designed to carry mostly people, having no more than 9 seats, including the driver's seat. Bus: it is a motor vehicle, which is designed to carry mostly people, having more than 10 seats, including the driver's seat. In the corresponding tables of this Press Release, this category also includes articulated buses. Lorry: it is motor vehicle designed to carry mostly cargo. In the corresponding tables of this Press Release, this category also includes tractors, tow trucks, articulated tractors, and trucks with trailers. Motorcycle: any two-wheeled motor vehicle, with or without sidecar, with maximum authorized design speed over 45 km/h, or in case it is powered by a combustion engine, with a cylinder capacity of 50 cc or over. In the corresponding tables of this Press Release, this category also includes the three-wheeled motor vehicles - motor tricycles. Tricycle motor vehicle: it is a motor vehicle with three symmetrical wheels with maximum authorized design speed over 45 km/h, or in case it is powered by a combustion engine, with a cylinder capacity over the 50 cc. This category also includes four-wheel vehicles, except the light four-wheel motorcycles, whose empty vehicle tare (excluding the weight of the fuel or mixture of fuel-oil or the weight of the batteries for electric cars) is up to 400 kg in the case the vehicle is designed for passenger use or up to 550 kg in case the vehicle is designed to carry cargo and whose engine is up to 15KW. Methodology Exhaustive Survey. The primary data derive from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks and are based on the issuing of new circulation licenses as they are registered by the Regional Offices for Transport and Communications. References More information (graphs, tables) concerning the survey on the issuing of new motor vehicle circulation licenses are available on the webpage of ELSTAT, www.statistics.gr, under the link http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SME24/- 19 Attachments Original document

