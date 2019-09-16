|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Job Vacancies, 2nd Quarter 2019
09/16/2019 | 05:12am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 16 September 2019
PRESS RELEASE
JOB VACANCIES: 2nd Quarter 2019
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the quarterly Press Release aiming at presenting data on job vacancies1 for the whole economy excluding Primary Sector and Activities of Households. Data for the 2nd quarter 2019 is included.
The number of job vacancies in the 2nd quarter 2019 has recorded a decrease of 0.9% in comparison with the 2nd quarter 2018 (14,343 and 14,466 correspondingly), while the corresponding number of job vacancies in the 2nd quarter 2018 had recorded a decrease of 1.1% in comparison with the 2nd quarter 2017 (Table 1, Graph 2).
Table 1 that follows depicts analytically the evolution of the number of job vacancies from the 1st quarter 2009 to the 2nd quarter 2019.
Also, in Graph 1 that follows, the number of job vacancies and the annual change for each quarter of the period 2009-2019 are presented, while in Graph 2 the number of Job vacancies and the annual change of the 2nd quarter of the same period are depicted.
|
|
Graph 1: Evolution of Job Vacancies1 (1st quarter 2009 - 2nd quarter 2019)
|
|
|
60000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
50000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
40000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
changeof rate Annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Job Vacancies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
30000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-90
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-120
|
|
|
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
|
|
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Job Vacancies
|
Annual rate of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information on methodological issues
|
Information for data provision:
|
Division of Population, Employment and Cost of Living Statistics
|
Τηλ. 213 135 2022
|
Section of Employment Statistics
|
e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Dimitris Vatikiotis
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2173
|
|
Fax: +30 213 135 2948
|
|
E-mail : d.vatikiotis@statistics.gr
|
1 The number of Job Vacancies refers to the Job Vacancies to be filled in immediately, that is job vacancies, which are to be filled in within a period not longerthan three months and also refers to sections B-S of statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2. Job vacancies are recorded on the first day of the third month of every calendar quarter.
Table 1: Evolution of job vacancies1, 1st quarter 2009 - 2nd quarter 2019
Not seasonally adjusted data and not adjusted for the number of the working days
|
|
Year
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
|
Job Vacancies to be filled
|
|
|
Quarterly rate of
|
|
|
Annual rate of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in immediately
|
|
|
change (%)
|
|
|
change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
51,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2009
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
45,886
|
|
|
-11.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
36,356
|
-20.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
48,897
|
|
|
34.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
43,242
|
-11.6
|
|
-16.2
|
|
|
|
2010
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
24,700
|
|
|
-42.9
|
|
|
-46.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
20,638
|
-16.4
|
|
-43.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
12,561
|
|
|
-39.1
|
|
|
-74.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
36,935
|
194.0
|
|
-14.6
|
|
|
|
2011
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
18,159
|
|
|
-50.8
|
|
|
-26.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
15,043
|
-17.2
|
|
-27.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
9,775
|
|
|
-35.0
|
|
|
-22.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
21,753
|
122.5
|
|
-41.1
|
|
|
|
2012
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
17,124
|
|
|
-21.3
|
|
|
-5.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
5,325
|
-68.9
|
|
-64.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
7,520
|
|
|
41.2
|
|
|
-23.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
41,545
|
452.5
|
|
91.0
|
|
|
|
2013
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
12,747
|
|
|
-69.3
|
|
|
-25.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
14,852
|
16.5
|
|
178.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
13,007
|
|
|
-12.4
|
|
|
73.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
15,921
|
22.4
|
|
-61.7
|
|
|
|
2014
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
18,596
|
|
|
16.8
|
|
|
45.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
17,541
|
-5.7
|
|
18.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
14,930
|
|
|
-14.9
|
|
|
14.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
15,694
|
5.1
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
17,000
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
-8.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
12,626
|
-25.7
|
|
-28.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
3,119
|
|
|
-75.3
|
|
|
-79.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
15,367
|
392.7
|
|
-2.1
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
15,178
|
|
|
-1.2
|
|
|
-10.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
15,689
|
3.4
|
|
24.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
6,315
|
|
|
-59.7
|
|
|
102.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
18,666
|
195.6
|
|
21.5
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
14,630
|
|
|
-21.6
|
|
|
-3.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
11,188
|
-23.5
|
|
-28.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
2,825
|
|
|
-74.7
|
|
|
-55.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
14,351
|
408.0
|
|
-23.1
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
14,466
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
13,584
|
-6.1
|
|
21.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
8,288
|
|
|
-39.0
|
|
|
193.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
12,570
|
51.7
|
|
-12.4
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
14,343
|
|
|
14.1
|
|
|
-0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 The number of Job Vacancies refers to the Job Vacancies to be filled in immediately, that is job vacancies, which are to be filled in within a period not longerthan three months and also refers to sections B-S of statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2. Job vacancies are recorded on the first day of the third month of every calendar quarter.
2
|
|
Graph 2: Evolution of Job Vacancies1 of 2nd quarter (2009 -2019)
|
|
|
|
|
60,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45,886
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
change of rate Annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
Job Vacancies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
30,000
|
|
|
-5.7
|
|
|
-8.6
|
|
-3.6
|
-1.1
|
-0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10.7
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
24,700
|
-26.5
|
|
-25.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
-46.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-40
|
|
|
|
18,159
|
|
|
18,596
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,124
|
|
17,000
|
15,178
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
12,747
|
|
|
14,630
|
14,466
|
14,343
|
-60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-80
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-100
|
|
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
Job Vacancies
|
Annual rate of change (%)
1 The number of Job Vacancies refers to the Job Vacancies to be filled in immediately, that is job vacancies, which are to be filled in within a period not longerthan three months and also refers to sections B-S of statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2. Job vacancies are recorded on the first day of the third month of every calendar quarter
3
|
|
|
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
|
Survey on Job Vacancies
|
The Survey on Job Vacancies is a sampling survey conducted on a quarterly basis in a
|
|
sample of enterprises. It is intended to record the number of job vacancies in the whole
|
|
economy excluding Primary Sector and Activities of Households of NACE Rev. 2.
|
Purpose of the survey
|
The purpose of the survey is to record on a quarterly basis the job vacancies to be filled
|
|
in immediately, that is job vacancies, which are to be filled in within a period not longer
|
|
than three months.
|
Legal Framework
|
Regulations (EC) No 453/2008, (EC) No 1062/2008 and (EC) No 19/2009 of the European
|
|
Parliament and of the Council.
|
Geographical coverage
|
Greece, total.
|
Reference period
|
Quarter.
|
Reference date
|
Job vacancies are recorded on the 1st day of the 3rd month of every calendar quarter.
|
Definitions
|
The statistical unit is the enterprise employing at least one (1) employee.
|
|
Job vacancy means a paid post that is newly created, unoccupied, or about to become
|
|
vacant, for which the employer is taking active steps and is prepared to take further
|
|
steps to find a suitable candidate from outside the enterprise concerned and which the
|
|
employer intends to fill either immediately or in the near future. It should be noted that
|
|
job vacancies refer only to employees.
|
|
A vacant post which is going to be filled by the following categories is not considered
|
|
as Job Vacancy:
|
|
an apprentice without remuneration coming either by the employer or through the
|
|
|
Social Security Funds
|
|
contractors which are not on the payroll list,
|
|
personnel who is re-hired or returns to the enterprise after a holiday, paid or not,
|
|
|
leave
|
|
internal movement of a member of personnel inside the enterprise
|
|
Job Vacancies to be filled in immediately are job vacancies for full or part-time
|
|
employment, which are to be filled in within a period not longer than three months.
|
Statistical classifications
|
The European statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 is used.
|
Coverage of NACE Rev. 2
|
B
|
Mining and quarrying
|
sections
|
C
|
Manufacturing
|
|
D
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning
|
|
E
|
Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
|
F
|
Construction
|
|
G
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles
|
|
H
|
Transportation and Storage
|
|
I
|
Activities Accommodation Services and Food Services
|
|
J
|
Information and Communication
|
|
K
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
|
L
|
Real Estate
|
|
M
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
|
N
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
|
O
|
Public Administration and Defence; Compulsory Social Security
|
|
P
|
Education
|
|
Q
|
Human Health and Social Work Activities
|
|
R
|
Arts, Entertainment and Recreation
|
|
S
|
Other Service Activities
4
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:11:04 UTC
|
|