EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Job Vacancies, 2nd Quarter 2019

09/16/2019 | 05:12am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 16 September 2019

PRESS RELEASE

JOB VACANCIES: 2nd Quarter 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the quarterly Press Release aiming at presenting data on job vacancies1 for the whole economy excluding Primary Sector and Activities of Households. Data for the 2nd quarter 2019 is included.

The number of job vacancies in the 2nd quarter 2019 has recorded a decrease of 0.9% in comparison with the 2nd quarter 2018 (14,343 and 14,466 correspondingly), while the corresponding number of job vacancies in the 2nd quarter 2018 had recorded a decrease of 1.1% in comparison with the 2nd quarter 2017 (Table 1, Graph 2).

Table 1 that follows depicts analytically the evolution of the number of job vacancies from the 1st quarter 2009 to the 2nd quarter 2019.

Also, in Graph 1 that follows, the number of job vacancies and the annual change for each quarter of the period 2009-2019 are presented, while in Graph 2 the number of Job vacancies and the annual change of the 2nd quarter of the same period are depicted.

Graph 1: Evolution of Job Vacancies1 (1st quarter 2009 - 2nd quarter 2019)

60000

180

50000

150

120

40000

90

changeof rate Annual

Job Vacancies

60

30000

30

20000

0

(%)

-30

10000

-60

-90

0

-120

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Job Vacancies

Annual rate of change (%)

Information on methodological issues

Information for data provision:

Division of Population, Employment and Cost of Living Statistics

Τηλ. 213 135 2022

Section of Employment Statistics

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Dimitris Vatikiotis

Tel: +30 213 135 2173

Fax: +30 213 135 2948

E-mail : d.vatikiotis@statistics.gr

1 The number of Job Vacancies refers to the Job Vacancies to be filled in immediately, that is job vacancies, which are to be filled in within a period not longerthan three months and also refers to sections B-S of statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2. Job vacancies are recorded on the first day of the third month of every calendar quarter.

Table 1: Evolution of job vacancies1, 1st quarter 2009 - 2nd quarter 2019

Not seasonally adjusted data and not adjusted for the number of the working days

Year

Quarter

Job Vacancies to be filled

Quarterly rate of

Annual rate of

in immediately

change (%)

change (%)

Q1

51,613

2009

Q2

45,886

-11.1

Q3

36,356

-20.8

Q4

48,897

34.5

Q1

43,242

-11.6

-16.2

2010

Q2

24,700

-42.9

-46.2

Q3

20,638

-16.4

-43.2

Q4

12,561

-39.1

-74.3

Q1

36,935

194.0

-14.6

2011

Q2

18,159

-50.8

-26.5

Q3

15,043

-17.2

-27.1

Q4

9,775

-35.0

-22.2

Q1

21,753

122.5

-41.1

2012

Q2

17,124

-21.3

-5.7

Q3

5,325

-68.9

-64.6

Q4

7,520

41.2

-23.1

Q1

41,545

452.5

91.0

2013

Q2

12,747

-69.3

-25.6

Q3

14,852

16.5

178.9

Q4

13,007

-12.4

73.0

Q1

15,921

22.4

-61.7

2014

Q2

18,596

16.8

45.9

Q3

17,541

-5.7

18.1

Q4

14,930

-14.9

14.8

Q1

15,694

5.1

-1.4

2015

Q2

17,000

8.3

-8.6

Q3

12,626

-25.7

-28.0

Q4

3,119

-75.3

-79.1

Q1

15,367

392.7

-2.1

2016

Q2

15,178

-1.2

-10.7

Q3

15,689

3.4

24.3

Q4

6,315

-59.7

102.5

Q1

18,666

195.6

21.5

2017

Q2

14,630

-21.6

-3.6

Q3

11,188

-23.5

-28.7

Q4

2,825

-74.7

-55.3

Q1

14,351

408.0

-23.1

2018

Q2

14,466

0.8

-1.1

Q3

13,584

-6.1

21.4

Q4

8,288

-39.0

193.4

Q1

12,570

51.7

-12.4

2019

Q2

14,343

14.1

-0.9

Q3

Q4

1 The number of Job Vacancies refers to the Job Vacancies to be filled in immediately, that is job vacancies, which are to be filled in within a period not longerthan three months and also refers to sections B-S of statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2. Job vacancies are recorded on the first day of the third month of every calendar quarter.

2

Graph 2: Evolution of Job Vacancies1 of 2nd quarter (2009 -2019)

60,000

120

100

50,000

80

45,886

45.9

60

change of rate Annual

40,000

40

Job Vacancies

20

30,000

-5.7

-8.6

-3.6

-1.1

-0.9

-10.7

0

20,000

24,700

-26.5

-25.6

-20

(%)

-46.2

-40

18,159

18,596

17,124

17,000

15,178

10,000

12,747

14,630

14,466

14,343

-60

-80

0

-100

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Job Vacancies

Annual rate of change (%)

1 The number of Job Vacancies refers to the Job Vacancies to be filled in immediately, that is job vacancies, which are to be filled in within a period not longerthan three months and also refers to sections B-S of statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2. Job vacancies are recorded on the first day of the third month of every calendar quarter

3

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Survey on Job Vacancies

The Survey on Job Vacancies is a sampling survey conducted on a quarterly basis in a

sample of enterprises. It is intended to record the number of job vacancies in the whole

economy excluding Primary Sector and Activities of Households of NACE Rev. 2.

Purpose of the survey

The purpose of the survey is to record on a quarterly basis the job vacancies to be filled

in immediately, that is job vacancies, which are to be filled in within a period not longer

than three months.

Legal Framework

Regulations (EC) No 453/2008, (EC) No 1062/2008 and (EC) No 19/2009 of the European

Parliament and of the Council.

Geographical coverage

Greece, total.

Reference period

Quarter.

Reference date

Job vacancies are recorded on the 1st day of the 3rd month of every calendar quarter.

Definitions

The statistical unit is the enterprise employing at least one (1) employee.

Job vacancy means a paid post that is newly created, unoccupied, or about to become

vacant, for which the employer is taking active steps and is prepared to take further

steps to find a suitable candidate from outside the enterprise concerned and which the

employer intends to fill either immediately or in the near future. It should be noted that

job vacancies refer only to employees.

A vacant post which is going to be filled by the following categories is not considered

as Job Vacancy:

an apprentice without remuneration coming either by the employer or through the

Social Security Funds

contractors which are not on the payroll list,

personnel who is re-hired or returns to the enterprise after a holiday, paid or not,

leave

internal movement of a member of personnel inside the enterprise

Job Vacancies to be filled in immediately are job vacancies for full or part-time

employment, which are to be filled in within a period not longer than three months.

Statistical classifications

The European statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 is used.

Coverage of NACE Rev. 2

B

Mining and quarrying

sections

C

Manufacturing

D

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning

E

Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

F

Construction

G

Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles

H

Transportation and Storage

I

Activities Accommodation Services and Food Services

J

Information and Communication

K

Financial and insurance activities

L

Real Estate

M

Professional, scientific and technical activities

N

Administrative and support service activities

O

Public Administration and Defence; Compulsory Social Security

P

Education

Q

Human Health and Social Work Activities

R

Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

S

Other Service Activities

4

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:11:04 UTC
