EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Job Vacancies, 2nd Quarter 2019

PRESS RELEASE

JOB VACANCIES: 2nd Quarter 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the quarterly Press Release aiming at presenting data on job vacancies1 for the whole economy excluding Primary Sector and Activities of Households. Data for the 2nd quarter 2019 is included.

The number of job vacancies in the 2nd quarter 2019 has recorded a decrease of 0.9% in comparison with the 2nd quarter 2018 (14,343 and 14,466 correspondingly), while the corresponding number of job vacancies in the 2nd quarter 2018 had recorded a decrease of 1.1% in comparison with the 2nd quarter 2017 (Table 1, Graph 2).

Table 1 that follows depicts analytically the evolution of the number of job vacancies from the 1st quarter 2009 to the 2nd quarter 2019.

Also, in Graph 1 that follows, the number of job vacancies and the annual change for each quarter of the period 2009-2019 are presented, while in Graph 2 the number of Job vacancies and the annual change of the 2nd quarter of the same period are depicted.

Graph 1: Evolution of Job Vacancies1 (1st quarter 2009 - 2nd quarter 2019) 60000 180 50000 150 120 40000 90 changeof rate Annual Job Vacancies 60 30000 30 20000 0 (%) -30 10000 -60 -90 0 -120 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Job Vacancies Annual rate of change (%) Information on methodological issues Information for data provision: Division of Population, Employment and Cost of Living Statistics Τηλ. 213 135 2022 Section of Employment Statistics e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr Dimitris Vatikiotis Tel: +30 213 135 2173 Fax: +30 213 135 2948 E-mail : d.vatikiotis@statistics.gr

1 The number of Job Vacancies refers to the Job Vacancies to be filled in immediately, that is job vacancies, which are to be filled in within a period not longerthan three months and also refers to sections B-S of statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2. Job vacancies are recorded on the first day of the third month of every calendar quarter.