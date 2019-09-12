|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Labour Force Survey (LFS), 2nd Quarter 2019
09/12/2019 | 05:27am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
Piraeus, 12 September 2019
LABOUR FORCE SURVEY: 2nd quarter 2019
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the Labour Force Survey for the 2nd quarter of 2019.
More analytically, in 2nd quarter 2019:
-
The number of employed amounted to 3,956,424 persons while the number of unemployed amounted to 805,047 persons.
-
The unemployment rate was 16.9%, down from 19.2% in the previous quarter (1st quarter 2019), and from 19.0% in the same quarter one year ago (2nd quarter 2018).
-
The number of employed persons increased by 3.7% compared with the previous quarter and increased by 2.5% compared with the same quarter one year ago.
-
The number of unemployed persons decreased by 11.2% compared with the previous quarter and decreased by 11.1% compared with the same quarter one year ago.
It should be noted that the quarterly estimates of the Survey are not subject to seasonal adjustment, while the monthly estimates are seasonally adjusted. Therefore, the average of the seasonally adjusted monthly estimates may differ from the estimate for the corresponding quarter.
|
Ι. EMPLOYMENT STATUS
Table 1. Employment status by sex, age, region, educational level and citizenship (1), 2nd quarter 2019
(In thousands)
|
|
Employed
|
Unemployed
|
Inactive
|
Unemployment
|
Labour force
|
|
rate (%)
|
rate (%)
|
|
|
|
|
Total(2)
|
3,956.4
|
805.0
|
4,346.6
|
16.9
|
52.3
|
SEX
|
|
Males
|
|
2,285.6
|
|
362.9
|
|
1,740.7
|
|
13.7
|
|
60.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Females
|
1,670.8
|
442.2
|
2,605.9
|
20.9
|
|
44.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AGE
|
|
15 - 19
|
|
14.5
|
|
10.3
|
|
524.2
|
|
41.5
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20 - 24
|
|
140.9
|
68.3
|
282.5
|
32.7
|
|
42.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25 - 29
|
|
356.4
|
|
116.2
|
|
84.0
|
|
24.6
|
|
84.9
|
|
|
30 - 44
|
|
1,615.6
|
321.5
|
255.7
|
16.6
|
|
88.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45 - 64
|
|
1,744.5
|
|
279.3
|
|
964.2
|
|
13.8
|
|
67.7
|
|
|
65+
|
|
84.5
|
9.4
|
2,236.0
|
10.0
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGION (NUTS 2)
|
|
Anatoliki Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thraki (Eastern Macedonia
|
|
216.1
|
|
40.8
|
|
250.6
|
|
15.9
|
|
50.6
|
|
|
|
and Thrace)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
650.0
|
158.7
|
784.3
|
19.6
|
|
50.8
|
|
|
|
(Central Macedonia)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
87.3
|
|
28.4
|
|
116.7
|
|
24.6
|
|
49.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Western Macedonia)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros (Epirus)
|
113.4
|
21.6
|
154.4
|
16.0
|
|
46.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thessalia (Thessaly)
|
|
254.7
|
|
55.5
|
|
306.6
|
|
17.9
|
|
50.3
|
|
|
|
Ionioi Nisoi (Ionian Islands)
|
82.6
|
11.1
|
77.0
|
11.9
|
|
54.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada (Western
|
|
214.4
|
|
67.2
|
|
286.3
|
|
23.9
|
|
49.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greece)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
198.6
|
36.7
|
235.9
|
15.6
|
|
49.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attiki (Attica)
|
|
1,446.5
|
|
300.3
|
|
1,485.2
|
|
17.2
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
|
Peloponnissos
|
208.9
|
29.1
|
227.5
|
12.2
|
|
51.1
|
|
|
|
(Peloponnese)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio (Northern
|
|
76.3
|
|
15.7
|
|
74.1
|
|
17.1
|
|
55.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aegean)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio (Southern
|
145.3
|
12.8
|
116.3
|
8.1
|
|
57.6
|
|
|
|
Aegean)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kriti (Crete)
|
|
262.4
|
|
27.1
|
|
231.8
|
|
9.4
|
|
55.5
|
|
EDUCATIONAL
|
|
Less than primary
|
12.4
|
10.9
|
287.1
|
46.8
|
|
7.5
|
|
LEVEL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary education
|
|
383.0
|
|
93.6
|
|
1,505.7
|
|
19.6
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
|
Secondary education
|
1,701.8
|
397.4
|
1,908.8
|
18.9
|
|
52.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Post - secondary
|
|
396.4
|
|
113.6
|
|
141.5
|
|
22.3
|
|
78.3
|
|
|
|
Tertiary Education
|
1,462.8
|
189.5
|
503.4
|
11.5
|
|
76.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CITIZENSHIP
|
|
Greek
|
|
3,728.7
|
|
725.7
|
|
4,222.7
|
|
16.3
|
|
51.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
227.7
|
79.3
|
123.9
|
25.8
|
|
71.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The highest unemployment rates are observed among women, persons aged 15 - 19 years, in Western Macedonia, and persons that completed less than primary education. The highest percentage of the labour force is observed among men, persons aged 30 - 44 years, in Southern Aegean, persons that completed post- secondary education and persons of foreign citizenship.
-
The definitions of the characteristics that are presented in Table 1 and the other tables of the press release can be found in the Explanatory notes, at the end of the press release, under "Definitions".
-
Any difference between the grand total and the sum of the detailed categories is due to rounding
2
II. CHARACTERISTICS OF EMPLOYED PERSONS
Table 2 presents the number of employed by professional status, occupation, full-time and part-time employment, permanent and temporary job for the 2nd quarter of 2019. Furthermore, the table includes the corresponding data for the previous quarter and the same quarter one year ago, as well as the corresponding quarterly and annual rates of change.
Table 2. Employed persons by professional status, occupation, full-time and part-time job, permanent - temporary job
(In thousands)
|
2nd quarter
|
Percentage
|
1st quarter
|
2nd
|
Quarterly rate
|
Annual rate of
|
quarter
|
2019
|
over total
|
2019
|
of change (%)
|
change (%)
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
3,956.4
|
|
|
3,814.0
|
|
3,860.4
|
3.7
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Professional status
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Self-employed with employees
|
|
|
296.1
|
|
7.5
|
|
294.7
|
|
|
288.5
|
|
0.5
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Self-employed without employees
|
835.5
|
|
21.1
|
|
838.4
|
|
858.6
|
|
-0.3
|
-2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees
|
|
|
2,698.0
|
|
68.2
|
|
2,554.9
|
|
|
2,570.2
|
|
5.6
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Family workers
|
126.8
|
|
3.2
|
|
126.0
|
|
143.1
|
|
0.6
|
-11.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Legislators, senior officials and
|
|
|
113.6
|
|
2.9
|
|
112.7
|
|
|
104.7
|
|
0.8
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
managers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Professionals
|
764.4
|
|
19.3
|
|
757.6
|
|
740.6
|
|
0.9
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technicians and associate
|
|
|
314.6
|
|
8.0
|
|
308.2
|
|
|
304.2
|
|
2.1
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
professionals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clerks
|
454.3
|
|
11.5
|
|
425.5
|
|
419.3
|
|
6.8
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service workers and shop and
|
|
|
927.3
|
|
23.4
|
|
871.1
|
|
|
908.9
|
|
6.5
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
market sale workers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Skilled agricultural and fishery
|
413.8
|
|
10.5
|
|
423.0
|
|
438.0
|
|
-2.2
|
-5.5
|
workers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Craft and related trade workers
|
|
|
364.2
|
|
9.2
|
|
348.0
|
|
|
352.7
|
|
4.7
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plant and machine operators and
|
263.1
|
|
6.6
|
|
254.0
|
|
257.3
|
|
3.6
|
2.3
|
assemblers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elementary occupations
|
|
|
278.7
|
|
7.0
|
|
249.4
|
|
|
269.5
|
|
11.7
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other unclassified persons
|
62.4
|
|
1.6
|
|
64.3
|
|
65.2
|
|
-3.0
|
-4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-time,part-time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full time
|
|
|
3,594.5
|
|
90.9
|
|
3,462.2
|
|
|
3,497.9
|
|
3.8
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part time
|
362.0
|
|
9.1
|
|
351.9
|
|
362.5
|
|
2.9
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees by permanent - temporary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Permanent
|
|
|
2,339.0
|
|
59.1
|
|
2,293.9
|
|
|
2,249.4
|
|
2.0
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Temporary
|
359.0
|
|
9.1
|
|
261.0
|
|
320.8
|
|
37.5
|
11.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
In the 2nd quarter of 2019, the majority of the employed are working as employees (68.2%), while a significant share is working as self-employed without employees (21.1%). In comparison with the previous quarter there is an increase for employees and compared to the previous year, there has been a decline in employment for family workers and an increase for employees and self-employed with employees.
Part-time employment amounts to 9.1%, while the share of persons with temporary jobs is 9.1%. Part-time employment has increased in comparison with the previous quarter and with the same quarter one year ago. Temporary jobs have increased compared to the previous quarter and have increased compared to the same quarter one year ago.
The occupations gathering the biggest shares of the employed are service workers and shop and market sale workers (23.4%), and professionals (19.3%). In comparison with the previous quarter the largest decrease occurs for skilled agricultural and fishery workers, and the largest increase for elementary workers. In comparison with the same quarter one year ago, the largest increase occurs for legislators, senior officials and managers and clerks.
During the period 2nd quarter 2008 - 2nd quarter 2019, a significant increase in the share of low skilled non- manual occupations is observed(3). During the same period, the share of skilled manual occupations decreased, while the share of elementary occupations and of occupations in agriculture, forestry and fishing remained relatively stable as well as for highly skilled non manual, since 2011 (Graph 2).
Graph 2: Percentage of employed by broad categories of occupations
|
40
|
35
|
30
|
25
|
20
|
15
|
10
|
5
|
0
|
Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1
Highly skilled non- manual
Low skilled non-manual
Skilled manual
Agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, fishing
Elementary occupations
2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Table 3 presents the number of the employed by section of economic activity in the 2nd quarter of 2019. Furthermore, the table includes the corresponding data for the previous quarter and the same quarter one year ago, as well as the corresponding quarterly and annual rates of change.
-
It should be noted that in 2011 the new classification ISCO-08 was used for the classification of occupations, and as a result, there is a sudden decrease of the "Highly skilled non-manual" occupations and a corresponding increase of "Low
skilled non-manual". Nevertheless, the increase in the percentage of "Low skilled non manual" occupations continues after 2011.
4
Table 3. Employed persons by section of economic activity
(In thousands)
|
|
|
2nd quarter
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
1st quarter
|
|
|
2nd quarter
|
|
|
Quarterly rate
|
|
|
Annual rate of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
over total
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
of change (%)
|
|
|
change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A. Agriculture, forestry and fishing
B. Mining and quarrying
-
Manufacturing
-
Electricity, gas, steam and airconditioning supply
-
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
F. Construction
G. Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
H. Transportation and storage
I. Accommodation and food service activities
J. Information and communication
K. Financial and insurance activities
I. Real estate activities
M. Professional, scientific and technical activities
N. Administrative and support service activities
O. Public administration and defense; compulsory social security
P. Education
Q. Human health and social work activities
|
456.0
|
11.5
|
466.1
|
472.5
|
-2.2
|
-3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.3
|
|
0.3
|
11.5
|
11.2
|
7.0
|
9.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
379.9
|
9.6
|
363.5
|
359.7
|
4.5
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.3
|
|
0.8
|
27.7
|
32.1
|
9.4
|
-5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33.6
|
0.8
|
31.4
|
32.2
|
7.0
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150.4
|
|
3.8
|
146.3
|
151.3
|
2.8
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
686.0
|
17.3
|
676.4
|
690.1
|
1.4
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
204.8
|
|
5.2
|
195.8
|
183.4
|
4.6
|
11.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
403.4
|
10.2
|
322.1
|
382.9
|
25.2
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105.8
|
|
2.7
|
105.5
|
98.2
|
0.3
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83.7
|
2.1
|
84.1
|
86.2
|
-0.5
|
-2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
0.1
|
5.9
|
4.9
|
-6.8
|
12.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
219.1
|
5.5
|
218.7
|
217.0
|
0.2
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92.6
|
|
2.3
|
85.9
|
88.9
|
7.8
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
344.1
|
8.7
|
348.6
|
330.3
|
-1.3
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
333.3
|
|
8.4
|
319.6
|
307.7
|
4.3
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
247.4
|
6.3
|
245.1
|
244.8
|
0.9
|
1.1
|
|
R. Arts, entertainment and
|
|
55.5
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
51.9
|
|
|
52.1
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recreation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S. Other service activities
|
82.9
|
|
2.1
|
78.8
|
|
82.2
|
5.2
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T. Activities of households as
|
|
25.8
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
25.9
|
|
|
30.8
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
-16.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
employers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U. Activities of extraterritorial
|
3.9
|
|
0.1
|
3.1
|
|
1.9
|
25.8
|
|
105.3
|
|
organizations and bodies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If we examine the changes in percentage distribution of the employed persons in broad groups of economic activity during the period 2nd quarter 2008 - 2nd quarter 2019, an increase is observed in the share of persons working in trade, hotels and restaurants, transport and communication, while a decrease is recorded in the share of persons working in construction and industry which, however, shows a stabilization trend over the past 3 years (Graph 3).
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
