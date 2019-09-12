EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Labour Force Survey (LFS), 2nd Quarter 2019

In the 2nd quarter of 2019, the majority of the employed are working as employees (68.2%), while a significant share is working as self-employed without employees (21.1%). In comparison with the previous quarter there is an increase for employees and compared to the previous year, there has been a decline in employment for family workers and an increase for employees and self-employed with employees.

Part-time employment amounts to 9.1%, while the share of persons with temporary jobs is 9.1%. Part-time employment has increased in comparison with the previous quarter and with the same quarter one year ago. Temporary jobs have increased compared to the previous quarter and have increased compared to the same quarter one year ago.

The occupations gathering the biggest shares of the employed are service workers and shop and market sale workers (23.4%), and professionals (19.3%). In comparison with the previous quarter the largest decrease occurs for skilled agricultural and fishery workers, and the largest increase for elementary workers. In comparison with the same quarter one year ago, the largest increase occurs for legislators, senior officials and managers and clerks.

During the period 2nd quarter 2008 - 2nd quarter 2019, a significant increase in the share of low skilled non- manual occupations is observed(3). During the same period, the share of skilled manual occupations decreased, while the share of elementary occupations and of occupations in agriculture, forestry and fishing remained relatively stable as well as for highly skilled non manual, since 2011 (Graph 2).

Graph 2: Percentage of employed by broad categories of occupations