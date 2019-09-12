Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Labour Force Survey (LFS), 2nd Quarter 2019

0
09/12/2019 | 05:27am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Piraeus, 12 September 2019

LABOUR FORCE SURVEY: 2nd quarter 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the Labour Force Survey for the 2nd quarter of 2019.

More analytically, in 2nd quarter 2019:

  • The number of employed amounted to 3,956,424 persons while the number of unemployed amounted to 805,047 persons.
  • The unemployment rate was 16.9%, down from 19.2% in the previous quarter (1st quarter 2019), and from 19.0% in the same quarter one year ago (2nd quarter 2018).
  • The number of employed persons increased by 3.7% compared with the previous quarter and increased by 2.5% compared with the same quarter one year ago.
  • The number of unemployed persons decreased by 11.2% compared with the previous quarter and decreased by 11.1% compared with the same quarter one year ago.

Graph 1. Number of employed and unemployed

(In thousands)

5,000

4,500

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018 2019

Unemployed Employed

It should be noted that the quarterly estimates of the Survey are not subject to seasonal adjustment, while the monthly estimates are seasonally adjusted. Therefore, the average of the seasonally adjusted monthly estimates may differ from the estimate for the corresponding quarter.

Information on methodological issues

Information for data provision:

Division of Population, Employment and Cost of Living Statistics

Τηλ. 213 135 2022

Section of Employment Statistics

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Dimitris Vatikiotis

Tel: +30 213 135 2173

Fax: +30 213 135 2948

E-mail : d.vatikiotis@statistics.gr

Ι. EMPLOYMENT STATUS

Table 1. Employment status by sex, age, region, educational level and citizenship (1), 2nd quarter 2019

(In thousands)

Employed

Unemployed

Inactive

Unemployment

Labour force

rate (%)

rate (%)

Total(2)

3,956.4

805.0

4,346.6

16.9

52.3

SEX

Males

2,285.6

362.9

1,740.7

13.7

60.3

Females

1,670.8

442.2

2,605.9

20.9

44.8

AGE

15 - 19

14.5

10.3

524.2

41.5

4.5

20 - 24

140.9

68.3

282.5

32.7

42.6

25 - 29

356.4

116.2

84.0

24.6

84.9

30 - 44

1,615.6

321.5

255.7

16.6

88.3

45 - 64

1,744.5

279.3

964.2

13.8

67.7

65+

84.5

9.4

2,236.0

10.0

4.0

REGION (NUTS 2)

Anatoliki Makedonia

Thraki (Eastern Macedonia

216.1

40.8

250.6

15.9

50.6

and Thrace)

Kentriki Makedonia

650.0

158.7

784.3

19.6

50.8

(Central Macedonia)

Dytiki Makedonia

87.3

28.4

116.7

24.6

49.8

(Western Macedonia)

Ipeiros (Epirus)

113.4

21.6

154.4

16.0

46.7

Thessalia (Thessaly)

254.7

55.5

306.6

17.9

50.3

Ionioi Nisoi (Ionian Islands)

82.6

11.1

77.0

11.9

54.9

Dytiki Ellada (Western

214.4

67.2

286.3

23.9

49.6

Greece)

Sterea Ellada

198.6

36.7

235.9

15.6

49.9

Attiki (Attica)

1,446.5

300.3

1,485.2

17.2

54.0

Peloponnissos

208.9

29.1

227.5

12.2

51.1

(Peloponnese)

Voreio Aigaio (Northern

76.3

15.7

74.1

17.1

55.4

Aegean)

Notio Aigaio (Southern

145.3

12.8

116.3

8.1

57.6

Aegean)

Kriti (Crete)

262.4

27.1

231.8

9.4

55.5

EDUCATIONAL

Less than primary

12.4

10.9

287.1

46.8

7.5

LEVEL

Primary education

383.0

93.6

1,505.7

19.6

24.0

Secondary education

1,701.8

397.4

1,908.8

18.9

52.4

Post - secondary

396.4

113.6

141.5

22.3

78.3

Tertiary Education

1,462.8

189.5

503.4

11.5

76.6

CITIZENSHIP

Greek

3,728.7

725.7

4,222.7

16.3

51.3

Foreign

227.7

79.3

123.9

25.8

71.3

The highest unemployment rates are observed among women, persons aged 15 - 19 years, in Western Macedonia, and persons that completed less than primary education. The highest percentage of the labour force is observed among men, persons aged 30 - 44 years, in Southern Aegean, persons that completed post- secondary education and persons of foreign citizenship.

  1. The definitions of the characteristics that are presented in Table 1 and the other tables of the press release can be found in the Explanatory notes, at the end of the press release, under "Definitions".
  2. Any difference between the grand total and the sum of the detailed categories is due to rounding

2

II. CHARACTERISTICS OF EMPLOYED PERSONS

Table 2 presents the number of employed by professional status, occupation, full-time and part-time employment, permanent and temporary job for the 2nd quarter of 2019. Furthermore, the table includes the corresponding data for the previous quarter and the same quarter one year ago, as well as the corresponding quarterly and annual rates of change.

Table 2. Employed persons by professional status, occupation, full-time and part-time job, permanent - temporary job

(In thousands)

2nd quarter

Percentage

1st quarter

2nd

Quarterly rate

Annual rate of

quarter

2019

over total

2019

of change (%)

change (%)

2018

Total

3,956.4

3,814.0

3,860.4

3.7

2.5

Professional status

Self-employed with employees

296.1

7.5

294.7

288.5

0.5

2.6

Self-employed without employees

835.5

21.1

838.4

858.6

-0.3

-2.7

Employees

2,698.0

68.2

2,554.9

2,570.2

5.6

5.0

Family workers

126.8

3.2

126.0

143.1

0.6

-11.4

Occupation

Legislators, senior officials and

113.6

2.9

112.7

104.7

0.8

8.5

managers

Professionals

764.4

19.3

757.6

740.6

0.9

3.2

Technicians and associate

314.6

8.0

308.2

304.2

2.1

3.4

professionals

Clerks

454.3

11.5

425.5

419.3

6.8

8.3

Service workers and shop and

927.3

23.4

871.1

908.9

6.5

2.0

market sale workers

Skilled agricultural and fishery

413.8

10.5

423.0

438.0

-2.2

-5.5

workers

Craft and related trade workers

364.2

9.2

348.0

352.7

4.7

3.3

Plant and machine operators and

263.1

6.6

254.0

257.3

3.6

2.3

assemblers

Elementary occupations

278.7

7.0

249.4

269.5

11.7

3.4

Other unclassified persons

62.4

1.6

64.3

65.2

-3.0

-4.3

Full-time,part-time job

Full time

3,594.5

90.9

3,462.2

3,497.9

3.8

2.8

Part time

362.0

9.1

351.9

362.5

2.9

-0.1

Employees by permanent - temporary job

Permanent

2,339.0

59.1

2,293.9

2,249.4

2.0

4.0

Temporary

359.0

9.1

261.0

320.8

37.5

11.9

3

In the 2nd quarter of 2019, the majority of the employed are working as employees (68.2%), while a significant share is working as self-employed without employees (21.1%). In comparison with the previous quarter there is an increase for employees and compared to the previous year, there has been a decline in employment for family workers and an increase for employees and self-employed with employees.

Part-time employment amounts to 9.1%, while the share of persons with temporary jobs is 9.1%. Part-time employment has increased in comparison with the previous quarter and with the same quarter one year ago. Temporary jobs have increased compared to the previous quarter and have increased compared to the same quarter one year ago.

The occupations gathering the biggest shares of the employed are service workers and shop and market sale workers (23.4%), and professionals (19.3%). In comparison with the previous quarter the largest decrease occurs for skilled agricultural and fishery workers, and the largest increase for elementary workers. In comparison with the same quarter one year ago, the largest increase occurs for legislators, senior officials and managers and clerks.

During the period 2nd quarter 2008 - 2nd quarter 2019, a significant increase in the share of low skilled non- manual occupations is observed(3). During the same period, the share of skilled manual occupations decreased, while the share of elementary occupations and of occupations in agriculture, forestry and fishing remained relatively stable as well as for highly skilled non manual, since 2011 (Graph 2).

Graph 2: Percentage of employed by broad categories of occupations

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q3 Q1

Highly skilled non- manual

Low skilled non-manual

Skilled manual

Agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, fishing

Elementary occupations

2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Table 3 presents the number of the employed by section of economic activity in the 2nd quarter of 2019. Furthermore, the table includes the corresponding data for the previous quarter and the same quarter one year ago, as well as the corresponding quarterly and annual rates of change.

  1. It should be noted that in 2011 the new classification ISCO-08 was used for the classification of occupations, and as a result, there is a sudden decrease of the "Highly skilled non-manual" occupations and a corresponding increase of "Low

skilled non-manual". Nevertheless, the increase in the percentage of "Low skilled non manual" occupations continues after 2011.

4

Table 3. Employed persons by section of economic activity

(In thousands)

2nd quarter

Percentage

1st quarter

2nd quarter

Quarterly rate

Annual rate of

2019

over total

2019

2018

of change (%)

change (%)

A. Agriculture, forestry and fishing

B. Mining and quarrying

  1. Manufacturing
  2. Electricity, gas, steam and airconditioning supply
  3. Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

F. Construction

G. Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles

H. Transportation and storage

I. Accommodation and food service activities

J. Information and communication

K. Financial and insurance activities

I. Real estate activities

M. Professional, scientific and technical activities

N. Administrative and support service activities

O. Public administration and defense; compulsory social security

P. Education

Q. Human health and social work activities

456.0

11.5

466.1

472.5

-2.2

-3.5

12.3

0.3

11.5

11.2

7.0

9.8

379.9

9.6

363.5

359.7

4.5

5.6

30.3

0.8

27.7

32.1

9.4

-5.6

33.6

0.8

31.4

32.2

7.0

4.3

150.4

3.8

146.3

151.3

2.8

-0.6

686.0

17.3

676.4

690.1

1.4

-0.6

204.8

5.2

195.8

183.4

4.6

11.7

403.4

10.2

322.1

382.9

25.2

5.4

105.8

2.7

105.5

98.2

0.3

7.7

83.7

2.1

84.1

86.2

-0.5

-2.9

5.5

0.1

5.9

4.9

-6.8

12.2

219.1

5.5

218.7

217.0

0.2

1.0

92.6

2.3

85.9

88.9

7.8

4.2

344.1

8.7

348.6

330.3

-1.3

4.2

333.3

8.4

319.6

307.7

4.3

8.3

247.4

6.3

245.1

244.8

0.9

1.1

R. Arts, entertainment and

55.5

1.4

51.9

52.1

6.9

6.5

recreation

S. Other service activities

82.9

2.1

78.8

82.2

5.2

0.9

T. Activities of households as

25.8

0.7

25.9

30.8

-0.4

-16.2

employers

U. Activities of extraterritorial

3.9

0.1

3.1

1.9

25.8

105.3

organizations and bodies

If we examine the changes in percentage distribution of the employed persons in broad groups of economic activity during the period 2nd quarter 2008 - 2nd quarter 2019, an increase is observed in the share of persons working in trade, hotels and restaurants, transport and communication, while a decrease is recorded in the share of persons working in construction and industry which, however, shows a stabilization trend over the past 3 years (Graph 3).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:26:11 UTC
