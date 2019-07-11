Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Labour Force Survey (LFS), April 2019

07/11/2019 | 05:28am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 11 July 2019

PRESS RELEASE

LABOUR FORCE SURVEY: April 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2019.

  • The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April 2019 was 17.6% compared to 19.8% in April 2018 and the upward revised 18.2% in March 2019. The number of employed in April 2019 amounted to 3,891,618 persons. The number of unemployed amounted to 833,858 while the number of inactive to 3,215,369. The corresponding figures for April 2014 to 2019 are presented in Table 1.
  • The number of employed persons increased by 74,993 persons compared with April 2018 (a 2.0% rate of increase) and by 26,926 persons compared with March 2019 (a 0.7% rate of increase).
  • The number of unemployed persons decreased by 107,290 persons compared with April 2018 (a 11.4% rate of decrease) and by 26,925 persons compared with March 2019 (a 3.1% rate of decrease).
  • The number of inactive persons, i.e., persons that neither work nor look for a job, decreased by 10,218 persons compared with April 2018 (a 0.3% rate of decrease) and decreased by 3,606 persons compared with March 2019 (a 0.1% rate of decrease).

Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that removes the seasonal component of a time series, making more visible the underlying trend in the change of a characteristic. Users should take into account the fact that seasonal adjustment procedure requires data for many months in order to remove the seasonal component from a time series. As a result, several "observations" (that is a sufficient number of monthly results) are necessary so that the time series reflect a significant change in the trend of employment and unemployment.

The monthly estimates for the number of employed, unemployed and unemployment rate can be subject to revisions in the following months caused by updates to the seasonally adjusted series whenever new monthly data are added, inclusion of the most recent quarterly Labour Force Survey (LFS) data and update of seasonal adjustment model with complete annual data.

Users should also take into account that the first estimates of the most recent monthly unemployment rates are likely to be revised as they are produced with the collected and processed at the time of the press release survey data, which do not coincide with the finally collected and processed sample of the survey. For that reason monthly estimates are revised when the final quarterly estimates are known.

Information:

Population and Labour Market Statistics Division

Labour Force Statistics Section

Dimitris Vatikiotis

Tel: +30 213 135 2173

Fax: +30 213 135 2948

E-mail : lfs@statistics.gr

Table 1: Employed, unemployed, economically non-active persons and unemployment rate,

April 2014 - 2019

April

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Employed

3,490,932

3,565,883

3,674,611

3,762,695

3,816,625

3,891,618

Unemployed

1,303,913

1,210,973

1,130,457

1,042,464

941,148

833,858

Inactive

3,350,870

3,317,747

3,249,551

3,213,901

3,225,587

3,215,369

Unemployment

27.2

25.4

23.5

21.7

19.8

17.6

Rate

Graph 1: Unemployment rate by month, April 2004 - 2019

30

25

27.6

27.2

25.4

23.5

23.5

20

21.7

19.8

15

16.4

17.6

10

11.9

10.6

10.0

9.2

8.7

9.2

7.9

5

0

Jan-04

Jul-04

Jan-05Jul-05

Jan-06Jul-06

Jan-07Jul-07

Jan-08Jul-08

Jan-09Jul-09

Jan-10Jul-10

Jan-11Jul-11

Jan-12Jul-12

Jan-13Jul-13

Jan-14Jul-14

Jan-15Jul-15

Jan-16Jul-16

Jan-17Jul-17

Jan-18Jul-18

Jan-19

The values of the curve refer to April of every year

Tables 2 and 3 illustrate unemployment rate by gender and age groups from April 2014 to 2019. Table 4 presents the evolution of unemployment rate during last 15 months by Decentralized Administrations. The complete time series for employed, unemployed, inactive and unemployment rate are available on ELSTAT's website.

Table 2: Unemployment rate by gender, April 2014-2019

Gender

April

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Males

24.3

22.2

19.7

18.1

16.1

14.5

Females

30.9

29.3

28.3

26.1

24.4

21.7

Total

27.2

25.4

23.5

21.7

19.8

17.6

2

Table 3: Unemployment rate by age groups1, April 2014-2019

Age Group

April

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

15-24

55.8

51.2

49.7

44.2

40.3

30.4

25-34

35.6

32.9

29.6

27.5

25.0

24.2

35-44

24.2

22.3

19.7

19.1

18.2

16.3

45-54

20.0

20.3

19.4

17.1

16.5

14.2

55-64

17.8

17.5

19.4

18.6

15.8

13.8

65-74

11.2

13.1

14.3

12.8

9.7

12.4

Total

27.2

25.4

23.5

21.7

19.8

17.6

Table 4: Unemployment rate during February 2018 - April 2019, by Decentralized

Administration2

Decentralized

2nd

3d

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

1st

2nd

3d

4th

Administration

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

Macedonia-Thrace

20.4

20.0

20.0

19.8

19.5

19.4

19.3

19.4

19.1

19.3

18.9

19.1

18.9

18.8

18.7

Epirus-Western

25.2

24.3

24.7

23.3

23.5

23.2

23.1

22.8

21.7

21.4

21.3

21.6

21.4

20.9

20.5

Macedonia

Thessaly - Sterea Ellas

18.7

18.8

18.8

18.9

19.3

18.7

18.4

18.1

18.2

17.9

19.2

18.8

18.8

18.0

18.0

Peloponnese, Western

20.5

19.8

19.4

18.6

18.6

18.7

19.0

18.8

18.6

18.4

18.5

18.6

18.8

18.7

18.7

Greece & Ionian Islands

Attica

21.7

20.9

20.5

20.0

19.8

19.7

19.6

19.2

19.1

19.0

18.8

18.7

18.2

18.0

17.9

Aegean Islands

19.5

18.8

19.3

18.6

16.6

17.9

18.3

19.0

19.5

20.0

20.1

20.2

18.3

17.4

14.6

Crete

16.1

16.7

12.1

13.3

12.4

12.7

12.8

12.3

11.3

14.3

9.4

11.6

15.4

12.4

11.8

Greece, Total

20.6

20.2

19.8

19.4

19.2

19.0

18.9

18.8

18.6

18.6

18.5

18.6

18.5

18.2

17.6

  1. Estimates of "rare" characteristics, that is estimates of characteristics that refer to 10,000 persons or less are accompanied by large sampling errors, as for example in the case of unemployment rate in the age group of 65
    • 74 years old
  3. Decentralized Administrations are the lowest geographical areas for which the Labour Force Survey (LFS) publishes estimates. LFS results are not published at lower level (NUTS 2 or NUTS 3) because, due to small population and sample size, estimates in these areas have large sampling errors. It should be noted that the same problem of small populations and sample sizes exist also in certain Decentralized Administrations and as a result, estimates in these areas have large sampling errors

3

The effect of seasonal adjustment on the estimates of Labour Force Survey

The characteristics surveyed by Labour Force Survey (number of employed, unemployed, etc.) have large seasonal variation. For example, in Greece, employment increases during summer months because of tourism (if there are no other countervailing factors).

Table 5 presents the change in monthly estimates of employed and unemployed because of seasonal adjustment for the period February 2018 - April 2019 while Graphs 2, 3 and 4 present adjusted and unadjusted time series for employed persons, unemployed persons and the rate of unemployment for the same period.

Table 5: Change in monthly estimates of employed and unemployed persons due to seasonal adjustment

Estimated

Change due

Estimated

Change due

number of

number of

to seasonal

to seasonal

employed

Change

unemployed

Change

adjustment

adjustment

withoutseasonal

(%)

withoutseasonal

(%)

(in

(in

adjustment

adjustment (in

thousands)

thousands)

(in thousands)

thousands)

February 2018

3,655.2

83.9

2.3

1,037.0

-65.8

-6.3

March 2018

3,768.6

1.9

0.0

973.6

-20.2

-2.1

April 2018

3,801.0

15.6

0.4

941.3

-0.2

0.0

May 2018

3,840.1

2.7

0.1

913.1

8.9

1.0

June 2018

3,919.7

-72.4

-1.8

862.5

51.2

5.9

July 2018

3,885.3

-35.4

-0.9

877.1

28.5

3.2

August 2018

3,860.7

-9.0

-0.2

895.9

1.8

0.2

September 2018

3,932.3

-81.7

-2.1

837.1

55.4

6.6

October 2018

3,883.1

-33.2

-0.9

862.4

16.9

2.0

November 2018

3,793.6

49.7

1.3

914.3

-36.9

-4.0

December 2018

3,831.0

10.0

0.3

853.8

19.7

2.3

January 2019

3,785.5

55.5

1.5

924.9

-44.4

-4.8

February 2019

3,758.9

92.2

2.5

928.0

-55.6

-6.0

March 2019

3,846.3

18.4

0.5

844.0

16.8

2.0

April 2019

3,884.3

7.3

0.2

852.6

-18.7

-2.2

Graph 2: Unemployment Rate - Adjusted and Non-adjusted Estimates

23.0

22.0

21.0

ΧΩΡΙΣ

εποχική

20.0

προςαρμογή

19.0

ΜΕ εποχική

προςαρμογή

18.0

17.0

Feb-18

Mar-18

Apr-18

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

4

Graph 3: Number of Employed Persons - Adjusted and Non-adjusted Estimates

4,000.0

3,950.0

3,900.0

3,850.0

ΧΩΡΙΣ

3,800.0

εποχική

3,750.0

προςαρμογή

3,700.0

3,650.0

ΜΕ εποχική

3,600.0

προςαρμογή

3,550.0

3,500.0

Feb-18

Mar-18

Apr-18

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

Graph 4: Number of Unemployed Persons - Adjusted and Non-adjusted Estimates

1,050.0

1,000.0

950.0

ΧΩΡΙΣ

εποχική

προςαρμογή

900.0

ΜΕ εποχική

850.0

προςαρμογή

800.0

Feb-18

Mar-18

Apr-18

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

in thousands

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 09:27:02 UTC
