EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Labour Force Survey (LFS), July 2019

LABOUR FORCE SURVEY: July 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2019.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July 2019 was 16.9 % compared to the 19.1% in July 2018 and to the upward revised 17.1% in June 2019. The number of employed in July 2019 amounted to 3,909,261 persons. The number of unemployed amounted to 797,218 while the number of inactive to 3,222,571. The corresponding figures for July 2014 to 2019 are presented in Table 1.

Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that removes the seasonal component of a time series, making more visible the underlying trend in the change of a characteristic. Users should take into account the fact that seasonal adjustment procedure requires data for many months in order to remove the seasonal component from a time series. As a result, several "observations" (that is a sufficient number of monthly results) are necessary so that the time series reflect a significant change in the trend of employment and unemployment.

The monthly estimates for the number of employed, unemployed and unemployment rate can be subject to revisions in the following months caused by updates to the seasonally adjusted series whenever new monthly data are added, inclusion of the most recent quarterly Labour Force Survey (LFS) data and update of seasonal adjustment model with complete annual data.

Users should also take into account that the first estimates of the most recent monthly unemployment rates are likely to be revised as they are produced with the collected and processed at the time of the press release survey data, which do not coincide with the finally collected and processed sample of the survey. For that reason monthly estimates are revised when the final quarterly estimates are known.