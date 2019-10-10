Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Labour Force Survey (LFS), July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 05:36am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 10 October 2019

PRESS RELEASE

LABOUR FORCE SURVEY: July 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2019.

  • The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July 2019 was 16.9% compared to the 19.1% in July 2018 and to the upward revised 17.1% in June 2019. The number of employed in July 2019 amounted to 3,909,261 persons. The number of unemployed amounted to 797,218 while the number of inactive to 3,222,571. The corresponding figures for July 2014 to 2019 are presented in Table 1.
  • The number of employed persons increased by 59,599 persons compared with July 2018 (a 1.5% rate of increase) and decreased by 10,167 persons compared with June 2019 (a 0.3% rate of decrease).
  • The number of unemployed persons decreased by 109,577 persons compared with July 2018 (a 12.1% rate of decrease) and by 11,405 persons compared with June 2019 (a 1.4% rate of decrease).
  • The number of inactive persons, i.e., persons that neither work nor look for a job, increased by 5,874 persons compared with July 2018 (a 0.2% rate of increase) and by 18,146 persons compared with June 2019 (a 0.6% rate of increase).

Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that removes the seasonal component of a time series, making more visible the underlying trend in the change of a characteristic. Users should take into account the fact that seasonal adjustment procedure requires data for many months in order to remove the seasonal component from a time series. As a result, several "observations" (that is a sufficient number of monthly results) are necessary so that the time series reflect a significant change in the trend of employment and unemployment.

The monthly estimates for the number of employed, unemployed and unemployment rate can be subject to revisions in the following months caused by updates to the seasonally adjusted series whenever new monthly data are added, inclusion of the most recent quarterly Labour Force Survey (LFS) data and update of seasonal adjustment model with complete annual data.

Users should also take into account that the first estimates of the most recent monthly unemployment rates are likely to be revised as they are produced with the collected and processed at the time of the press release survey data, which do not coincide with the finally collected and processed sample of the survey. For that reason monthly estimates are revised when the final quarterly estimates are known.

Information on methodological issues

Information for data provision:

Division of Population, Employment and Cost of Living Statistics

Τηλ. 213 135 2022

Section of Employment Statistics

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Dimitris Vatikiotis

Tel: +30 213 135 2173

Fax: +30 213 135 2948

E-mail : d.vatikiotis@statistics.gr

Table 1: Employed, unemployed, economically non-active persons and unemployment rate,

July 2014 - 2019

July

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Employed

3,548,461

3,598,485

3,697,242

3,781,070

3,849,662

3,909,261

Unemployed

1,266,669

1,193,663

1,125,972

1,003,529

906,795

797,218

Inactive

3,317,456

3,292,285

3,222,153

3,226,000

3,216,697

3,222,571

Unemployment

26.3

24.9

23.3

21.0

19.1

16.9

Rate

Graph 1: Unemployment rate by month, July 2004 - 2019

30

25

27.8

26.3

25.2

24.9

23.3

20

21.0

17.8

19.1

15

16.9

10

12.7

10.5

10.1

8.8

9.7

8.3

7.6

5

0

Jan-04

Jul-04

Jan-05

Jul-05

Jan-06

Jul-06

Jan-07

Jul-07

Jan-08

Jul-08

Jan-09

Jul-09

Jan-10

Jul-10

Jan-11

Jul-11

Jan-12

Jul-12

Jan-13

Jul-13

Jan-14

Jul-14

Jan-15

Jul-15

Jan-16

Jul-16

Jan-17

Jul-17

Jan-18

Jul-18

Jan-19Jul-19

The values of the curve refer to July of each year

Tables 2 and 3 illustrate the unemployment rate by gender and age group from July 2014 to 2019. Table 4 presents the evolution of unemployment rate during the last 15 months, by Decentralized Administration. The complete time series for employed, unemployed and inactive persons as well as the unemployment rate are available on ELSTAT's website.

Table 2: Unemployment rate by gender, July 2014-2019

Gender

July

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Males

23.4

21.6

19.6

17.6

15.1

13.7

Females

30.0

29.0

27.9

25.2

24.0

21.0

Total

26.3

24.9

23.3

21.0

19.1

16.9

2

Table 3: Unemployment rate by age group1, July 2014-2019

Age Group

July

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

15-24

50.2

49.0

43.8

41.4

37.8

32.9

25-34

35.4

32.1

29.6

26.4

24.2

22.8

35-44

22.8

22.6

20.3

18.9

17.3

14.3

45-54

20.7

20.1

19.5

16.7

16.0

14.3

55-64

16.6

16.8

18.6

17.8

14.9

14.2

65-74

11.0

18.2

14.0

13.1

12.7

9.3

Total

26.3

24.9

23.3

21.0

19.1

16.9

Table 4: Unemployment rate for the period May 2018 - July 2019, by Decentralized

Administration2

Decentralized

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

1st

2nd

3d

4th

5th

6th

7th

Administration

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

Macedonia-Thrace

19.8

19.5

19.4

19.3

19.4

19.1

19.3

18.9

19.1

18.8

19.0

19.0

19.1

18.8

18.9

Epirus-Western

23.4

23.6

23.1

23.1

22.8

21.7

21.3

21.3

21.5

21.4

21.0

20.4

20.3

19.9

20.3

Macedonia

Thessaly - Sterea Ellas

19.0

19.5

18.7

18.5

18.1

18.2

17.8

19.0

18.6

18.6

17.7

17.5

17.2

16.9

16.9

Peloponnese, Western

18.7

18.7

18.9

19.1

18.9

18.6

18.3

18.5

18.5

18.8

18.6

18.5

18.0

17.8

17.4

Greece & Ionian Islands

Attica

20.0

19.8

19.7

19.6

19.2

19.1

19.0

18.8

18.7

18.3

17.9

17.6

17.1

16.9

16.8

Aegean Islands

18.5

16.6

18.0

18.3

19.1

19.6

20.1

20.2

20.0

19.1

18.6

10.5

12.0

13.6

14.7

Crete

13.3

12.3

12.7

12.9

12.3

11.3

14.3

9.4

11.6

15.5

12.4

11.7

9.3

10.0

9.9

Greece, Total

19.4

19.2

19.1

18.9

18.8

18.6

18.6

18.5

18.6

18.5

18.2

17.5

17.2

17.1

16.9

  1. Estimates of "rare" characteristics, that is estimates of characteristics that refer to 10,000 persons or less are accompanied by large sampling errors, as for example in the case of unemployment rate in the age group of 65
    • 74 years old.
  3. Decentralized Administrations are the lowest geographical areas for which the Labour Force Survey (LFS) publishes estimates. LFS results are not published at lower level (i.e. NUTS 2 or NUTS 3) because, due to small population and sample size, estimates in these areas have large sampling errors. It should be noted that the same problem of small populations and sample sizes exist also in certain Decentralized Administrations and as a result, estimates in these areas have large sampling errors.

3

The effect of seasonal adjustment on the estimates of Labour Force Survey

The characteristics surveyed by Labour Force Survey (number of employed, unemployed, etc.) have large seasonal variation. For example, in Greece, employment increases during summer months because of tourism (if there are no other countervailing factors).

Table 5 presents the change in monthly estimates of employed and unemployed persons because of seasonal adjustment for the period May 2018 - July 2019 while Graphs 2, 3 and 4 present adjusted and unadjusted time series for employed persons, unemployed persons and the rate of unemployment for the same period.

Table 5: Change in monthly estimates of employed and unemployed persons due to seasonal adjustment

Estimated

Change due

Estimated

Change due

number of

number of

to seasonal

to seasonal

employed

Change

unemployed

Change

adjustment

adjustment

withoutseasonal

(%)

withoutseasonal

(%)

(in

(in

adjustment

adjustment (in

thousands)

thousands)

(in thousands)

thousands)

May 2018

3,840.1

-7.7

-0.2

913.1

9.7

1.1

June 2018

3,919.7

-72.2

-1.8

862.5

52.3

6.1

July 2018

3,885.3

-35.6

-0.9

877.1

29.7

3.4

August 2018

3,860.7

-9.3

-0.2

895.9

2.5

0.3

September 2018

3,932.3

-81.3

-2.1

837.1

55.9

6.7

October 2018

3,883.1

-32.4

-0.8

862.4

17.2

2.0

November 2018

3,793.6

52.2

1.4

914.3

-36.9

-4.0

December 2018

3,831.0

11.6

0.3

853.8

19.3

2.3

January 2019

3,785.5

61.5

1.6

924.9

-45.3

-4.9

February 2019

3,758.9

87.1

2.3

928.0

-55.2

-6.0

March 2019

3,846.3

18.8

0.5

844.0

13.1

1.5

April 2019

3,884.3

42.5

1.1

852.6

-20.5

-2.4

May 2019

3,957.8

-29.0

-0.7

795.7

21.7

2.7

June 2019

3,989.3

-69.9

-1.8

743.0

65.6

8.8

July 2019

3,918.1

-8.8

-0.2

784.7

12.5

1.6

Graph 2: Unemployment Rate - Adjusted and Non-adjusted Estimates

21.0

20.0

19.0

WITHOUT

seasonal

18.0

adjustment

17.0

WITH

seasonal

16.0

adjustment

15.0

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

(in thousands)

4

Graph 3: Number of Employed Persons - Adjusted and Non-adjusted Estimates

4,050.0

4,000.0

3,950.0

WITHOUT

3,900.0

seasonal

adjustment

3,850.0

3,800.0

WITH

seasonal

3,750.0

adjustment

3,700.0

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

(in thousands)

Graph 4: Number of Unemployed Persons - Adjusted and Non-adjusted Estimates

950.0

900.0

850.0

WITHOUT

seasonal

adjustment

800.0

WITH

750.0

seasonal

adjustment

700.0

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

( in thousands)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:35:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52aDollar takes a dive, euro catapulted higher as U.S.-China talks start
RE
05:52aMost end lower, trade fears turn investors cautious
RE
05:50aForeigners net sellers of Japan stocks for second week ended Oct 4
RE
05:46aWorld Bank trims 2019-2021 growth outlook for Philippines
RE
05:43aOil prices dip despite latest U.S.-China trade talks
RE
05:42aEgypt's annual urban consumer inflation falls to 4.8% in Sept as reforms bite
RE
05:41aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Hungarian-US cooperation is a success story
PU
05:40aOil prices dip despite latest U.S.-China trade talks
RE
05:39aDollar takes a dive, euro catapulted higher as U.S.-China talks start
RE
05:36aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Labour Force Survey (LFS), July 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
5HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH's strong third-quarter numbers lift European luxury good stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group