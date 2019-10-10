|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Labour Force Survey (LFS), July 2019
LABOUR FORCE SURVEY: July 2019
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2019.
-
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July 2019 was 16.9% compared to the 19.1% in July 2018 and to the upward revised 17.1% in June 2019. The number of employed in July 2019 amounted to 3,909,261 persons. The number of unemployed amounted to 797,218 while the number of inactive to 3,222,571. The corresponding figures for July 2014 to 2019 are presented in Table 1.
-
The number of employed persons increased by 59,599 persons compared with July 2018 (a 1.5% rate of increase) and decreased by 10,167 persons compared with June 2019 (a 0.3% rate of decrease).
-
The number of unemployed persons decreased by 109,577 persons compared with July 2018 (a 12.1% rate of decrease) and by 11,405 persons compared with June 2019 (a 1.4% rate of decrease).
-
The number of inactive persons, i.e., persons that neither work nor look for a job, increased by 5,874 persons compared with July 2018 (a 0.2% rate of increase) and by 18,146 persons compared with June 2019 (a 0.6% rate of increase).
Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that removes the seasonal component of a time series, making more visible the underlying trend in the change of a characteristic. Users should take into account the fact that seasonal adjustment procedure requires data for many months in order to remove the seasonal component from a time series. As a result, several "observations" (that is a sufficient number of monthly results) are necessary so that the time series reflect a significant change in the trend of employment and unemployment.
The monthly estimates for the number of employed, unemployed and unemployment rate can be subject to revisions in the following months caused by updates to the seasonally adjusted series whenever new monthly data are added, inclusion of the most recent quarterly Labour Force Survey (LFS) data and update of seasonal adjustment model with complete annual data.
Users should also take into account that the first estimates of the most recent monthly unemployment rates are likely to be revised as they are produced with the collected and processed at the time of the press release survey data, which do not coincide with the finally collected and processed sample of the survey. For that reason monthly estimates are revised when the final quarterly estimates are known.
|
Information on methodological issues
|
Information for data provision:
|
Division of Population, Employment and Cost of Living Statistics
|
Τηλ. 213 135 2022
|
Section of Employment Statistics
|
e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Dimitris Vatikiotis
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2173
|
|
Fax: +30 213 135 2948
|
|
E-mail : d.vatikiotis@statistics.gr
|
Table 1: Employed, unemployed, economically non-active persons and unemployment rate,
July 2014 - 2019
July
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employed
|
3,548,461
|
3,598,485
|
3,697,242
|
3,781,070
|
3,849,662
|
3,909,261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unemployed
|
1,266,669
|
1,193,663
|
1,125,972
|
1,003,529
|
906,795
|
797,218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inactive
|
3,317,456
|
3,292,285
|
3,222,153
|
3,226,000
|
3,216,697
|
3,222,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unemployment
|
26.3
|
24.9
|
23.3
|
21.0
|
19.1
|
16.9
|
Rate
Graph 1: Unemployment rate by month, July 2004 - 2019
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.2
|
|
|
|
|
24.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-04
|
Jul-04
|
Jan-05
|
Jul-05
|
Jan-06
|
Jul-06
|
Jan-07
|
Jul-07
|
Jan-08
|
Jul-08
|
Jan-09
|
Jul-09
|
Jan-10
|
Jul-10
|
Jan-11
|
Jul-11
|
Jan-12
|
Jul-12
|
Jan-13
|
Jul-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jul-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jul-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jul-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jul-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jul-18
|
Jan-19Jul-19
The values of the curve refer to July of each year
Tables 2 and 3 illustrate the unemployment rate by gender and age group from July 2014 to 2019. Table 4 presents the evolution of unemployment rate during the last 15 months, by Decentralized Administration. The complete time series for employed, unemployed and inactive persons as well as the unemployment rate are available on ELSTAT's website.
Table 2: Unemployment rate by gender, July 2014-2019
|
Gender
|
|
|
|
July
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
23.4
|
21.6
|
19.6
|
17.6
|
15.1
|
13.7
|
Females
|
30.0
|
29.0
|
27.9
|
25.2
|
24.0
|
21.0
|
Total
|
26.3
|
24.9
|
23.3
|
21.0
|
19.1
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
Table 3: Unemployment rate by age group1, July 2014-2019
|
Age Group
|
|
|
|
July
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-24
|
50.2
|
49.0
|
43.8
|
41.4
|
37.8
|
32.9
|
25-34
|
35.4
|
32.1
|
29.6
|
26.4
|
24.2
|
22.8
|
35-44
|
22.8
|
22.6
|
20.3
|
18.9
|
17.3
|
14.3
|
45-54
|
20.7
|
20.1
|
19.5
|
16.7
|
16.0
|
14.3
|
55-64
|
16.6
|
16.8
|
18.6
|
17.8
|
14.9
|
14.2
|
65-74
|
11.0
|
18.2
|
14.0
|
13.1
|
12.7
|
9.3
|
Total
|
26.3
|
24.9
|
23.3
|
21.0
|
19.1
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 4: Unemployment rate for the period May 2018 - July 2019, by Decentralized
Administration2
|
|
Decentralized
|
5th
|
6th
|
7th
|
8th
|
9th
|
10th
|
11th
|
12th
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3d
|
4th
|
5th
|
6th
|
7th
|
|
Administration
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Macedonia-Thrace
|
19.8
|
|
19.5
|
19.4
|
19.3
|
19.4
|
19.1
|
19.3
|
18.9
|
19.1
|
18.8
|
19.0
|
19.0
|
19.1
|
18.8
|
18.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Epirus-Western
|
23.4
|
|
23.6
|
23.1
|
23.1
|
22.8
|
21.7
|
21.3
|
21.3
|
21.5
|
21.4
|
21.0
|
20.4
|
20.3
|
19.9
|
20.3
|
|
Macedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thessaly - Sterea Ellas
|
19.0
|
|
19.5
|
18.7
|
18.5
|
18.1
|
18.2
|
17.8
|
19.0
|
18.6
|
18.6
|
17.7
|
17.5
|
17.2
|
16.9
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peloponnese, Western
|
18.7
|
|
18.7
|
18.9
|
19.1
|
18.9
|
18.6
|
18.3
|
18.5
|
18.5
|
18.8
|
18.6
|
18.5
|
18.0
|
17.8
|
17.4
|
|
Greece & Ionian Islands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attica
|
20.0
|
|
19.8
|
19.7
|
19.6
|
19.2
|
19.1
|
19.0
|
18.8
|
18.7
|
18.3
|
17.9
|
17.6
|
17.1
|
16.9
|
16.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aegean Islands
|
18.5
|
|
16.6
|
18.0
|
18.3
|
19.1
|
19.6
|
20.1
|
20.2
|
20.0
|
19.1
|
18.6
|
10.5
|
12.0
|
13.6
|
14.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crete
|
13.3
|
|
12.3
|
12.7
|
12.9
|
12.3
|
11.3
|
14.3
|
9.4
|
11.6
|
15.5
|
12.4
|
11.7
|
9.3
|
10.0
|
9.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greece, Total
|
19.4
|
|
19.2
|
19.1
|
18.9
|
18.8
|
18.6
|
18.6
|
18.5
|
18.6
|
18.5
|
18.2
|
17.5
|
17.2
|
17.1
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Estimates of "rare" characteristics, that is estimates of characteristics that refer to 10,000 persons or less are accompanied by large sampling errors, as for example in the case of unemployment rate in the age group of 65
-
-
Decentralized Administrations are the lowest geographical areas for which the Labour Force Survey (LFS) publishes estimates. LFS results are not published at lower level (i.e. NUTS 2 or NUTS 3) because, due to small population and sample size, estimates in these areas have large sampling errors. It should be noted that the same problem of small populations and sample sizes exist also in certain Decentralized Administrations and as a result, estimates in these areas have large sampling errors.
3
The effect of seasonal adjustment on the estimates of Labour Force Survey
The characteristics surveyed by Labour Force Survey (number of employed, unemployed, etc.) have large seasonal variation. For example, in Greece, employment increases during summer months because of tourism (if there are no other countervailing factors).
Table 5 presents the change in monthly estimates of employed and unemployed persons because of seasonal adjustment for the period May 2018 - July 2019 while Graphs 2, 3 and 4 present adjusted and unadjusted time series for employed persons, unemployed persons and the rate of unemployment for the same period.
Table 5: Change in monthly estimates of employed and unemployed persons due to seasonal adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated
|
|
Change due
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated
|
|
|
Change due
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to seasonal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to seasonal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
employed
|
|
|
Change
|
|
unemployed
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
withoutseasonal
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
withoutseasonal
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in
|
|
|
|
|
(in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment (in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 2018
|
|
|
3,840.1
|
|
|
-7.7
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
913.1
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
June 2018
|
3,919.7
|
|
-72.2
|
|
-1.8
|
|
862.5
|
|
52.3
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
July 2018
|
|
|
3,885.3
|
|
|
-35.6
|
|
|
-0.9
|
|
|
877.1
|
|
|
29.7
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
August 2018
|
3,860.7
|
|
-9.3
|
|
-0.2
|
|
895.9
|
|
2.5
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
September 2018
|
|
|
3,932.3
|
|
|
-81.3
|
|
|
-2.1
|
|
|
837.1
|
|
|
55.9
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
|
October 2018
|
3,883.1
|
|
-32.4
|
|
-0.8
|
|
862.4
|
|
17.2
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
November 2018
|
|
|
3,793.6
|
|
|
52.2
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
914.3
|
|
|
-36.9
|
|
|
-4.0
|
|
|
December 2018
|
3,831.0
|
|
11.6
|
|
0.3
|
|
853.8
|
|
19.3
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
January 2019
|
|
|
3,785.5
|
|
|
61.5
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
924.9
|
|
|
-45.3
|
|
|
-4.9
|
|
|
February 2019
|
3,758.9
|
|
87.1
|
|
2.3
|
|
928.0
|
|
-55.2
|
|
-6.0
|
|
|
March 2019
|
|
|
3,846.3
|
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
844.0
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
April 2019
|
3,884.3
|
|
42.5
|
|
1.1
|
|
852.6
|
|
-20.5
|
|
-2.4
|
|
|
May 2019
|
|
|
3,957.8
|
|
|
-29.0
|
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
795.7
|
|
|
21.7
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
June 2019
|
3,989.3
|
|
-69.9
|
|
-1.8
|
|
743.0
|
|
65.6
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
July 2019
|
|
|
3,918.1
|
|
|
-8.8
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
784.7
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
1.6
|
Graph 2: Unemployment Rate - Adjusted and Non-adjusted Estimates
|
21.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WITHOUT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
seasonal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WITH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
seasonal
|
16.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May-18
|
Jun-18
|
Jul-18
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
Dec-18
|
Jan-19
|
Feb-19
|
Mar-19
|
Apr-19
|
May-19
|
Jun-19
|
Jul-19
(in thousands)
4
Graph 3: Number of Employed Persons - Adjusted and Non-adjusted Estimates
|
4,050.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,950.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WITHOUT
|
3,900.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
seasonal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
3,850.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,800.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WITH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
seasonal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,750.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,700.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May-18
|
Jun-18
|
Jul-18
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
Dec-18
|
Jan-19
|
Feb-19
|
Mar-19
|
Apr-19
|
May-19
|
Jun-19
|
Jul-19
(in thousands)
Graph 4: Number of Unemployed Persons - Adjusted and Non-adjusted Estimates
|
950.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
900.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
850.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WITHOUT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
seasonal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
800.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WITH
|
750.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
seasonal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May-18
|
Jun-18
|
Jul-18
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18
|
Oct-18
|
Nov-18
|
Dec-18
|
Jan-19
|
Feb-19
|
Mar-19
|
Apr-19
|
May-19
|
Jun-19
|
Jul-19
|
( in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
|
|