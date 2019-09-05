EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Labour Force Survey (LFS), June 2019

PRESS RELEASE

LABOUR FORCE SURVEY: June 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2019.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June 2019 was 17.0 % compared to the downward revised 19.2% in June 2018 and to the downward revised 17.1% in May 2019. The number of employed in June 2019 amounted to 3,928,036 persons. The number of unemployed amounted to 805,115 while the number of inactive to 3,199,815. The corresponding figures for June 2014 to 2019 are presented in Table 1.

seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 17.0 The number of employed persons increased by 80,061 persons compared with June 2018 (a 2.1% rate of increase) and by 5,752 persons compared with May 2019 (a 0.1% rate of increase).

increased by 80,061 persons compared with June 2018 (a 2.1% rate of increase) and by 5,752 persons compared with May 2019 (a 0.1% rate of increase). The number of unemployed persons decreased by 110,078 persons compared with June 2018 (a 12.0% rate of decrease) and by 6,039 persons compared with May 2019 (a 0.7% rate of decrease).

decreased by 110,078 persons compared with June 2018 (a 12.0% rate of decrease) and by 6,039 persons compared with May 2019 (a 0.7% rate of decrease). The number of inactive persons, i.e., persons that neither work nor look for a job, decreased by 13,592 persons compared with June 2018 (a 0.4% rate of decrease) and decreased by 3,644 persons compared with May 2019 (a 0.1% rate of decrease).

Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that removes the seasonal component of a time series, making more visible the underlying trend in the change of a characteristic. Users should take into account the fact that seasonal adjustment procedure requires data for many months in order to remove the seasonal component from a time series. As a result, several "observations" (that is a sufficient number of monthly results) are necessary so that the time series reflect a significant change in the trend of employment and unemployment.

The monthly estimates for the number of employed, unemployed and unemployment rate can be subject to revisions in the following months caused by updates to the seasonally adjusted series whenever new monthly data are added, inclusion of the most recent quarterly Labour Force Survey (LFS) data and update of seasonal adjustment model with complete annual data.

Users should also take into account that the first estimates of the most recent monthly unemployment rates are likely to be revised as they are produced with the collected and processed at the time of the press release survey data, which do not coincide with the finally collected and processed sample of the survey. For that reason monthly estimates are revised when the final quarterly estimates are known.

