EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings (2015=100.0), September 2019

10/25/2019 | 05:46am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 25 October 2019

PRESS RELEASE

MATERIAL COSTS INDEX IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS: September 2019, y-o-y change 0.1%

The Overall Material Costs Index in Construction (CSTM) of New Residential Buildings with base year 2015=100.0 in September 2019 recorded an increase of 0.1% in comparison with September 2018. The corresponding index in September 2018 had recorded an increase of 0.6% compared with September 2017 (Table 1).

The Overall Index in September 2019, compared with the corresponding index in August 2019, recorded an increase of 0.2%. The index had recorded a decrease of 0.1% between September 2018 and August 2018 (Table 2).

The average Index for the twelve-month period from October 2018 to September 2019, compared with the corresponding index for the twelve-month period from October 2017 to September 2018, increased by 0.1%. The comparison of the twelve-month average Material Costs Index in the corresponding previous twelve-month periods recorded an increase of 1.1% (Table 3).

The time series of CSTM are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT60/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of the Material Cost Index in the Construction of

New Residential Buildings (2015=100.0)

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

-1.0

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

2017

2018

2019

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

Fax: +30 213 135 2506

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

Annual rates of change: September 2019 compared with September 2018

The Overall Material Cost Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings in September 2019, compared with the corresponding index in September 2018 recorded an increase of 0.1% (Table 1). The main changes in the individual cost indices of the material categories are as follows:

Material categories

Rates of change %

Electric energy

6.2

Copper pipes

3.2

Ground marble

2.0

Quarry sand

1.6

Garage door mechanisms

1.5

Reinforcements of mortars and ready mixed concrete

1.3

Aluminium railings

1.2

Granites

1.1

Lifts

0.9

Bricks

0.7

Aluminium door and window frames

0.6

Cupreous Pipes

0.5

Central heating radiators

0.5

Emulsion paints

0.4

Cupboards

-0.4

Internal doors

-0.5

Lime

-1.1

Expanded polystyrene

-1.2

Steel reinforcing rods

-1.8

Cement

-1.9

Diesel fuel

-3.1

Monthly rates of change: September 2019 compared with August 2019

The Overall Material Cost Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings in September 2019 recorded an increase of 0.2% in comparison with the corresponding index in August 2019 (Table 2). The main changes observed in the individual cost indices of the material categories are as follows:

Material categories

Rates of change %

Electric energy

6.2

Diesel fuel

1.6

Garage door mechanisms

0.8

Copper pipes

0.6

Aluminium door and window frames

0.3

Steel reinforcing rods

0.2

2

Table 1: Annual rates of change of the Material Cost Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

Α/Α

Material groups

Weighting

September

Rates of change (%)

coefficient

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

Overall Index

100.00

99.5

99.5

98.8

0.1

0.6

1

Cement, mortars and ready

16.25

98.6

98.9

99.0

-0.3

0.0

mixed concrete

2

Natural stone

1.76

99.5

98.1

99.8

1.4

-1.7

3

Marble products, granites

4.02

99.5

99.1

99.3

0.4

-0.3

4

Artificial stone

5.18

100.5

99.9

99.4

0.6

0.5

5

Timber and builders'

14.33

97.8

97.8

97.7

0.0

0.1

carpentry

6

Basic metals

24.85

98.9

99.6

98.1

-0.7

1.5

Plumbing, heating and

7

drainage equipment and

9.92

102.1

101.1

100.5

1.0

0.5

supplies

8

Door and window fittings

2.01

101.1

99.9

99.6

1.2

0.3

9

Electrical equipment

4.79

100.3

99.6

99.5

0.7

0.1

10

Glass products

3.24

100.7

100.3

99.8

0.4

0.5

11

Paints and varnishes

2.86

101.1

100.7

98.9

0.4

1.8

12

Floor and wall tiles and

4.79

98.3

98.3

97.7

0.0

0.6

sanitary ware

13

Insulating materials

1.38

99.3

100.0

99.5

-0.7

0.5

14

Elevators

2.68

99.1

98.3

98.2

0.9

0.0

15

Fuel for machinery (diesel),

1.94

108.0

106.4

101.3

1.5

5.0

electricity, water

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

3

Table 2: Monthly rates of change of the Material Cost Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

Weighting

September

August

Rates of

September

August

Rates of

Α/Α

Material groups

change

change

coefficient

2019

2019

2018

2018

(%)

(%)

Overall Index

100.00

99.5

99.4

0.2

99.5

99.6

-0.1

1

Cement, mortars and

16.25

98.6

98.7

0.0

98.9

98.9

0.1

ready mixed concrete

2

Natural stone

1.76

99.5

99.5

0.0

98.1

98.3

-0.2

3

Marble products,

4.02

99.5

99.4

0.1

99.1

99.1

0.0

granites

4

Artificial stone

5.18

100.5

100.4

0.0

99.9

100.2

-0.3

5

Timber and builders'

14.33

97.8

97.8

0.0

97.8

97.8

0.0

carpentry

6

Basic metals

24.85

98.9

98.7

0.2

99.6

100.0

-0.3

Plumbing, heating

7

and drainage

9.92

102.1

101.9

0.2

101.1

101.3

-0.2

equipment and

supplies

8

Door and window

2.01

101.1

100.7

0.4

99.9

99.9

0.0

fittings

9

Electrical equipment

4.79

100.3

100.2

0.0

99.6

99.8

-0.2

10

Glass products

3.24

100.7

100.7

0.0

100.3

100.3

0.0

11

Paints and varnishes

2.86

101.1

101.1

0.0

100.7

100.7

0.0

12

Floor and wall tiles

4.79

98.3

98.3

0.0

98.3

98.3

0.0

and sanitary ware

13

Insulating materials

1.38

99.3

99.3

0.0

100.0

100.1

-0.1

14

Elevators

2.68

99.1

99.1

0.0

98.3

98.3

0.0

Fuel for machinery

15

(diesel), electricity,

1.94

108.0

104.4

3.5

106.4

105.8

0.6

water

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

4

Table 3: Evolution of the Material Cost Indices

Base year: 2015=100.0

Monthly rates

Annual rates

12-month

12-month moving

Year and month

Overall Index

of change

of change

average index

average rates of

(%)

(%)

(moving average)

change (%)

2017:

1

98.6

0.2

0.0

98.2

-1.6

2

98.7

0.1

0.3

98.3

-1.3

3

98.6

0.0

0.4

98.3

-1.1

4

98.4

-0.2

0.0

98.3

-0.9

5

98.4

0.0

-0.1

98.3

-0.8

6

98.1

-0.3

-0.3

98.3

-0.7

7

98.2

0.1

-0.1

98.3

-0.5

8

98.2

0.1

0.2

98.3

-0.3

9

98.8

0.6

0.9

98.4

-0.1

10

98.9

0.1

1.1

98.4

0.1

11

99.0

0.1

1.0

98.5

0.2

12

99.2

0.1

0.8

98.6

0.4

Annual average

98.6

2018:

1

99.4

0.3

0.9

98.7

0.4

2

99.6

0.2

0.9

98.7

0.5

3

99.5

0.0

0.9

98.8

0.5

4

99.5

0.0

1.1

98.9

0.6

5

99.4

-0.1

1.1

99.0

0.7

6

99.5

0.1

1.5

99.1

0.9

7

99.6

0.1

1.5

99.2

1.0

8

99.6

-0.1

1.3

99.3

1.1

9

99.5

-0.1

0.6

99.4

1.1

10

99.5

0.1

0.6

99.4

1.0

11

99.5

0.0

0.5

99.5

1.0

12

99.5

0.0

0.4

99.5

0.9

Annual average

99.5

2019:

1

99.4

-0.1

0.0

99.5

0.9

2

99.7

0.2

0.1

99.5

0.8

3

99.8

0.1

0.2

99.5

0.7

4

99.7

-0.1

0.1

99.6

0.7

5

99.6

-0.1

0.2

99.6

0.6

6

99.5

-0.1

0.0

99.6

0.5

7

99.5

-0.1

-0.2

99.6

0.3

8

99.4

-0.1

-0.2

99.5

0.2

9

99.5

0.2

0.1

99.5

0.1

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

5

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:45:08 UTC
