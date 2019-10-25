EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings (2015=100.0), September 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, 25 October 2019

PRESS RELEASE

MATERIAL COSTS INDEX IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS: September 2019, y-o-y change 0.1%

The Overall Material Costs Index in Construction (CSTM) of New Residential Buildings with base year 2015=100.0 in September 2019 recorded an increase of 0.1% in comparison with September 2018. The corresponding index in September 2018 had recorded an increase of 0.6% compared with September 2017 (Table 1).

The Overall Index in September 2019, compared with the corresponding index in August 2019, recorded an increase of 0.2%. The index had recorded a decrease of 0.1% between September 2018 and August 2018 (Table 2).

The average Index for the twelve-month period from October 2018 to September 2019, compared with the corresponding index for the twelve-month period from October 2017 to September 2018, increased by 0.1%. The comparison of the twelve-month average Material Costs Index in the corresponding previous twelve-month periods recorded an increase of 1.1% (Table 3).

The time series of CSTM are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT60/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of the Material Cost Index in the Construction of

New Residential Buildings (2015=100.0)

