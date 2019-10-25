EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Material Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings (2015=100.0), September 2019

|
MATERIAL COSTS INDEX IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS: September 2019, y-o-y change 0.1%
The Overall Material Costs Index in Construction (CSTM) of New Residential Buildings with base year 2015=100.0 in September 2019 recorded an increase of 0.1% in comparison with September 2018. The corresponding index in September 2018 had recorded an increase of 0.6% compared with September 2017 (Table 1).
The Overall Index in September 2019, compared with the corresponding index in August 2019, recorded an increase of 0.2%. The index had recorded a decrease of 0.1% between September 2018 and August 2018 (Table 2).
The average Index for the twelve-month period from October 2018 to September 2019, compared with the corresponding index for the twelve-month period from October 2017 to September 2018, increased by 0.1%. The comparison of the twelve-month average Material Costs Index in the corresponding previous twelve-month periods recorded an increase of 1.1% (Table 3).
Annual rates of change: September 2019 compared with September 2018
The Overall Material Cost Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings in September 2019, compared with the corresponding index in September 2018 recorded an increase of 0.1% (Table 1). The main changes in the individual cost indices of the material categories are as follows:
|
|
Material categories
|
|
|
Rates of change %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric energy
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copper pipes
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
Ground marble
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarry sand
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
Garage door mechanisms
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reinforcements of mortars and ready mixed concrete
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
Aluminium railings
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Granites
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
Lifts
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bricks
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Aluminium door and window frames
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cupreous Pipes
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
Central heating radiators
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Emulsion paints
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
Cupboards
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Internal doors
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
Lime
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expanded polystyrene
|
|
|
-1.2
|
|
Steel reinforcing rods
|
|
-1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cement
|
|
|
-1.9
|
|
Diesel fuel
|
|
-3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly rates of change: September 2019 compared with August 2019
The Overall Material Cost Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings in September 2019 recorded an increase of 0.2% in comparison with the corresponding index in August 2019 (Table 2). The main changes observed in the individual cost indices of the material categories are as follows:
|
|
Material categories
|
|
|
Rates of change %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric energy
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diesel fuel
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
Garage door mechanisms
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copper pipes
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
Aluminium door and window frames
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steel reinforcing rods
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1: Annual rates of change of the Material Cost Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Α/Α
|
|
|
Material groups
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
Rates of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
100.00
|
|
99.5
|
99.5
|
|
98.8
|
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Cement, mortars and ready
|
|
|
16.25
|
|
|
98.6
|
|
98.9
|
|
99.0
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mixed concrete
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Natural stone
|
1.76
|
|
99.5
|
98.1
|
|
99.8
|
|
1.4
|
-1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Marble products, granites
|
|
|
4.02
|
|
|
99.5
|
|
99.1
|
|
99.3
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Artificial stone
|
5.18
|
|
100.5
|
99.9
|
|
99.4
|
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Timber and builders'
|
|
|
14.33
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
97.8
|
|
97.7
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
carpentry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Basic metals
|
24.85
|
|
98.9
|
99.6
|
|
98.1
|
|
-0.7
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plumbing, heating and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
drainage equipment and
|
|
|
9.92
|
|
|
102.1
|
|
101.1
|
|
100.5
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
supplies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
Door and window fittings
|
2.01
|
|
101.1
|
99.9
|
|
99.6
|
|
1.2
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
Electrical equipment
|
|
|
4.79
|
|
|
100.3
|
|
99.6
|
|
99.5
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
Glass products
|
3.24
|
|
100.7
|
100.3
|
|
99.8
|
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
Paints and varnishes
|
|
|
2.86
|
|
|
101.1
|
|
100.7
|
|
98.9
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
Floor and wall tiles and
|
4.79
|
|
98.3
|
98.3
|
|
97.7
|
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
sanitary ware
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
Insulating materials
|
|
|
1.38
|
|
|
99.3
|
|
100.0
|
|
99.5
|
|
|
-0.7
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
Elevators
|
2.68
|
|
99.1
|
98.3
|
|
98.2
|
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
Fuel for machinery (diesel),
|
|
|
1.94
|
|
|
108.0
|
|
106.4
|
|
101.3
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
electricity, water
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
Table 2: Monthly rates of change of the Material Cost Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
|
September
|
|
August
|
|
|
Rates of
|
|
|
September
|
|
August
|
|
|
Rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Α/Α
|
|
|
Material groups
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
100.00
|
|
99.5
|
99.4
|
|
0.2
|
|
99.5
|
99.6
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Cement, mortars and
|
|
|
16.25
|
|
|
98.6
|
|
98.7
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
98.9
|
|
98.9
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ready mixed concrete
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Natural stone
|
1.76
|
|
99.5
|
99.5
|
|
0.0
|
|
98.1
|
98.3
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Marble products,
|
|
|
4.02
|
|
|
99.5
|
|
99.4
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
99.1
|
|
99.1
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
granites
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Artificial stone
|
5.18
|
|
100.5
|
100.4
|
|
0.0
|
|
99.9
|
100.2
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Timber and builders'
|
|
|
14.33
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
97.8
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
97.8
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
carpentry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Basic metals
|
24.85
|
|
98.9
|
98.7
|
|
0.2
|
|
99.6
|
100.0
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plumbing, heating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
and drainage
|
|
|
9.92
|
|
|
102.1
|
|
101.9
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
101.1
|
|
101.3
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
supplies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Door and window
|
2.01
|
|
101.1
|
100.7
|
|
0.4
|
|
99.9
|
99.9
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
fittings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
Electrical equipment
|
|
|
4.79
|
|
|
100.3
|
|
100.2
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
99.6
|
|
99.8
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
Glass products
|
3.24
|
|
100.7
|
100.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
100.3
|
100.3
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
Paints and varnishes
|
|
|
2.86
|
|
|
101.1
|
|
101.1
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
100.7
|
|
100.7
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
Floor and wall tiles
|
4.79
|
|
98.3
|
98.3
|
|
0.0
|
|
98.3
|
98.3
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
and sanitary ware
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
Insulating materials
|
|
|
1.38
|
|
|
99.3
|
|
99.3
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
100.1
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
Elevators
|
2.68
|
|
99.1
|
99.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
98.3
|
98.3
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fuel for machinery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
(diesel), electricity,
|
|
|
1.94
|
|
|
108.0
|
|
104.4
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
106.4
|
|
105.8
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
water
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
Table 3: Evolution of the Material Cost Indices
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly rates
|
Annual rates
|
12-month
|
12-month moving
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year and month
|
Overall Index
|
of change
|
of change
|
average index
|
average rates of
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(moving average)
|
change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017:
|
1
|
98.6
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
98.2
|
-1.6
|
|
|
2
|
98.7
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
98.3
|
-1.3
|
|
3
|
98.6
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
98.3
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
98.4
|
-0.2
|
0.0
|
98.3
|
-0.9
|
|
5
|
98.4
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
98.3
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
98.1
|
-0.3
|
-0.3
|
98.3
|
-0.7
|
|
7
|
98.2
|
0.1
|
-0.1
|
98.3
|
-0.5
|
|
|
8
|
98.2
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
98.3
|
-0.3
|
|
9
|
98.8
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
98.4
|
-0.1
|
|
|
10
|
98.9
|
0.1
|
1.1
|
98.4
|
0.1
|
|
11
|
99.0
|
0.1
|
1.0
|
98.5
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
99.2
|
0.1
|
0.8
|
98.6
|
0.4
|
Annual average
|
|
|
98.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018:
|
1
|
99.4
|
0.3
|
0.9
|
98.7
|
0.4
|
|
|
2
|
99.6
|
0.2
|
0.9
|
98.7
|
0.5
|
|
3
|
99.5
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
98.8
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
99.5
|
0.0
|
1.1
|
98.9
|
0.6
|
|
5
|
99.4
|
-0.1
|
1.1
|
99.0
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
99.5
|
0.1
|
1.5
|
99.1
|
0.9
|
|
7
|
99.6
|
0.1
|
1.5
|
99.2
|
1.0
|
|
|
8
|
99.6
|
-0.1
|
1.3
|
99.3
|
1.1
|
|
9
|
99.5
|
-0.1
|
0.6
|
99.4
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
99.5
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
99.4
|
1.0
|
|
11
|
99.5
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
99.5
|
1.0
|
|
|
12
|
99.5
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
99.5
|
0.9
|
Annual average
|
|
|
99.5
|
|
|
|
|
2019:
|
1
|
99.4
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
99.5
|
0.9
|
|
|
2
|
99.7
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
99.5
|
0.8
|
|
3
|
99.8
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
99.5
|
0.7
|
|
|
4
|
99.7
|
-0.1
|
0.1
|
99.6
|
0.7
|
|
5
|
99.6
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
99.6
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
99.5
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
99.6
|
0.5
|
|
7
|
99.5
|
-0.1
|
-0.2
|
99.6
|
0.3
|
|
|
8
|
99.4
|
-0.1
|
-0.2
|
99.5
|
0.2
|
|
9
|
99.5
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
99.5
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
