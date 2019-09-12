Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance, May 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 05:27am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 12 September 2019

PRESS RELEASE

SURVEY ON MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES ATTENDANCE

MAY 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the Survey on Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance for May 2019. More specifically:

  • In May 2019 compared with the corresponding month of 2018, Museums experienced a 2.5% increase in the number of visitors and a 2.2% decrease in the number of free admission visitors as well as a 4.1% increase in their receipts (Table 1),
  • In May 2019 compared with the corresponding month of 2018, the number of visitors at Archaeological sites recorded an increase of 1.7%, while a decrease of 9.0% was observed in the number of free admission visitors and an increase of 9.7% in the corresponding receipts (Table 1),
  • During the five-month period from January to May 2019, an increase of 7.0% was observed in the number of visitors of Museums, while an increase of 3.5% was recorded in the number of free admission visitors and a 10.9% increase in the relevant receipts, in comparison with the corresponding period of 2018 (Table 2),
  • As regards Archaeological sites, during the five-month period from January to May 2019, an increase of 6.8% was recorded in the number of visitors, while a 4.4% increase was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 12.0% increase in the relevant receipts, in comparison with the corresponding period of 2018 (Table 2).

Graph 1: Visitors of Museums and Archaeological sites (Jan 2014 - May 2019)

3,000,000

2,500,000

Total Visitors

2,000,000

(museums &

archaeological

sites)

1,500,000

1,000,000

Visitors with

free admission

500,000

tickets

(museums &

0

archaeological

Apr-16

sites)

Jan-14

Apr-14

Jul-14

Oct-14

Jan-15

Apr-15

Jul-15

Oct-15

Jan-16

Jul-16

Oct-16

Jan-17

Apr- 17

Jul-17

Oct-17

Jan-18

Apr-18

Jul-18

Oct-18

Jan-19

Apr-19

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Sectoral Statistics Division

Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Tourism and Cultural Statistics Section

e-mail: Data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Asimina Katri

Tel: +30 213 135 2168

Fax:+30 213 135 2947 e-mail:a.katri@statistics.gr

1

TABLE 1: VISITORS OF MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES - TOTAL RECEIPTS

(MAY 2018 & MAY 2019)

Ι. VISITORS

Museums and Archaeological sites

2018

2019

Change

2019/2018

Total number of visitors (Α+Β)

2,289,175

2,333,248

1.9%

Α. Μuseums (C+E)

661,231

677,833

2.5%

Acropolis Museum

191,087

175,143

-8.3%

National Archaeological

59,914

61,081

1.9%

Ancient Olympia

20,957

21,486

2.5%

Palace of the Grand Master (Rhodes)

28,306

29,122

2.9%

Herakleion Archaeological (Crete)

65,295

73,736

12.9%

White Tower

19,439

26,428

36.0%

Delphi

33,184

39,024

17.6%

Other museums

243,049

251,813

3.6%

Β. Archaeological Sites (D+F)

1,627,944

1,655,415

1.7%

Εpidavros (1)

87,407

66,894

-23.5%

The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' Treasure

68,229

65,168

-4.5%

The Acropolis of Athens

372,854

402,659

8.0%

Sounio

36,288

40,335

11.2%

The Acropolis of Lindos

61,289

62,045

1.2%

Royal Tombs of Vergina

36,524

33,184

-9.1%

Αncient Olympia

64,134

54,539

-15.0%

Knossos (Crete)

91,110

104,194

14.4%

Phaistos (Crete)

14,406

13,302

-7.7%

Αncient Korinthos (1)

27,673

26,883

-2.9%

Μystras (1)

20,337

18,625

-8.4%

Delphi

48,385

44,591

-7.8%

Other archaeological sites

699,308

722,996

3.4%

ΙΙ. VISITORS WHO PAID TICKET

2018

2019

Change

2019/2018

Total number of visitors who paid ticket (C+D)

1,409,979

1,512,193

7.2%

C. Μuseums

351,231

374,737

6.7%

D. Αrchaeological sites

1,058,748

1,137,456

7.4%

ΙΙΙ. VISITORS WITH FREE ADMISSION TICKETS

2018

2019

Change

2019/2018

Total number of visitors with free admission ticket (E+F)

879,196

821,055

-6.6%

E. Μuseums

310,000

303,096

-2.2%

F. Αrchaeological sites

569,196

517,959

-9.0%

IV. RECEIPTS (euros)

2018

2019

Change

2019/2018

Total Receipts (G+H)

14,774,211

16,091,033

8.9%

G. Μuseums

2,131,117

2,218,460

4.1%

H. Αrchaeological sites

12,643,094

13,872,573

9.7%

  1. Flat rate ticket. valid both for the museum and the archaeological site.

2

The following graphs depict the evolution of the receipts (Graph 2), as well as the number of visitors by Museum and Archaeological Site (Graphs 3 and 4, respectively),

Graph 2: Receipts from Museums and Archaeological Sites (Jan 2014 - May 2019)

20,000,000

18,000,000

16,000,000

14,000,000

Total Receipts

12,000,000

10,000,000

8,000,000

Receipts from

Archaeological

6,000,000

Sites

4,000,000

Receipts from

2,000,000

Museums

0 €

Jan-14

Apr-14

Jul-14

Oct-14

Jan-15

Apr-15

Jul-15

Oct-15

Jan-16

Apr-16

Jul-16

Oct-16

Jan-17

Apr-17

Jul-17

Oct-17

Jan-18

Apr-18

Jul-18

Oct-18

Jan-19

Apr-19

Graph 3: Percentage distribution of Visitors by Museum, May 2019

Acropolis Museum

25.8%

Other museums

37.1%

National

Archaeological

9.0%

Ancient Olympia

Delphi3.2%

5.8%

White Tower

Herakleion

Palace of the Grand

Master (Rhodes)

3.9%

Archaeological

4.3%

(Crete)

10.9%

Graph 4: Percentage distribution of Visitors by Archaeological site, May 2019

Εpidavros

Other archaeological

4.0%

sites

The Acropolis of

Mycenae & Atreus'

43.7%

Treasure

3.9%

The Acropolis of Athens

Delphi24.3%

2.7%

Sounio

Μystras2.4% 1.1%

Αncient Korinthos

The Acropolis of Lindos

1.6%

3.7%

Phaistos (Crete)

Αncient Olympia

Royal Tombs of

0.8%

3.3%

Knossos (Crete)

Vergina

6.3%

2.0%

3

TABLE 2: VISITORS OF MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES - TOTAL RECEIPTS

(2017, 2018 AND JANUARY-MAY 2018 & 2019)

Ι. VISITORS

Museums and Archaeological sites

2017

2018

JANUARY-MAY

change

2018

2019

2019/2018

Total number of visitors (Α+Β)

16,524,557

18,603,282

5,926,351

6,331,572

6.8%

Α. Μuseums (C+E)

5,191,781

5,702,211

1,975,452

2,113,473

7.0%

Acropolis Museum

1,593,362

1,774,304

633,374

656,031

3.6%

National Archaeological

545,555

594,219

213,232

238,474

11.8%

Ancient Olympia

145,118

156,658

64,234

69,234

7.8%

Palace of the Grand Master (Rhodes)

235,413

242,759

45,131

50,708

12.4%

Herakleion Archaeological (Crete)

426,191

555,031

140,456

151,364

7.8%

White Tower

268,149

225,944

77,233

90,379

17.0%

Delphi

211,827

249,754

98,028

114,692

17.0%

Other museums

1,766,166

1,903,542

703,764

742,591

5.5%

Β. Archaeological Sites (D+F)

11,332,776

12,901,071

3,950,899

4,218,099

6.8%

Εpidavros (1)

469,060

548,900

220,660

197,246

-10.6%

The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' Treasure

412,397

495,993

199,277

199,800

0.3%

The Acropolis of Athens(2)

2,766,218

3,150,604

1,079,010

1,171,113

8.5%

Sounio

259,709

306,665

116,108

115,924

-0.2%

The Acropolis of Lindos(3)

441,012

489,137

81,275

91,676

12.8%

Royal Tombs of Vergina

203,632

222,503

98,616

97,843

-0.8%

Αncient Olympia

481,252

484,238

145,532

141,972

-2.4%

Knossos (Crete)

634,710

855,663

174,259

211,694

21.5%

Phaistos (Crete)

95,182

134,538

48,393

36,614

-24.3%

Αncient Korinthos (1)

191,836

196,944

68,459

72,743

6.3%

Μystras (1)

125,549

145,939

51,310

49,338

-3.8%

Delphi

345,804

405,947

153,383

148,615

-3.1%

Other archaeological sites

4,906,415

5,464,000

1,514,617

1,683,521

11.2%

ΙΙ. VISITORS WHO PAID TICKET

2017

2018

JANUARY-MAY

change

2018

2019

2019/2018

Total number of visitors who paid ticket

10,288,448

11,576,110

3,164,383

3,457,754

9.3%

(C+D)

C. Μuseums

2,831,466

3,155,269

917,031

1,018,063

11.0%

D. Αrchaeological sites

7,456,982

8,420,841

2,247,352

2,439,691

8.6%

ΙΙΙ. VISITORS WITH FREE ADMISSION TICKETS

2017

2018

JANUARY-MAY

change

2018

2019

2019/2018

Total number of visitors with free admission

6,236,109

7,027,172

2,761,968

2,873,818

4.0%

ticket (E+F)

E. Μuseums

2,360,315

2,546,942

1,058,421

1,095,410

3.5%

F. Αrchaeological sites

3,875,794

4,480,230

1,703,547

1,778,408

4.4%

IV. RECEIPTS (euros)

2017

2018

JANUARY-MAY

change

2018

2019

2019/2018

Total Receipts (G+H)

102,887,879

115,772,341

29,627,414

33,134,655

11.8%

G. Μuseums

16,175,121

18,251,493

4,902,973

5,436,362

10.9%

H. Αrchaeological sites

86,712,758

97,520,848

24,724,441

27,698,293

12.0%

  1. Flat rate ticket, valid both for the museum and the archaeological site.
  2. From May 2017 onwards, the data for the number of tickets in the archaeological site of the Acropolis of Athens include the tickets of the Ancient Theatre of Dionysos.
  3. The data referring to the number of tickets for the archaeological sites of the Acropolis of Lindos from November 2018 to February 2019 are provisional and are based on estimation.

4

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Survey on

The Survey on Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance has been producing results since 1970. The

Museums and

survey collects data from the Archaeological Receipts Fund (ARF) of the Ministry of Culture and Sports

Archaeological

concerning the number of visitors and the receipts from the tickets sold in the Museums and Archaeological

Sites

sites of the country.

Attendance

The corresponding data for the Acropolis Museum are available from December 2009 onwards.

Legal

The survey is conducted since 1970 on a regular basis and it produces results on a monthly and yearly basis,

Framework

in compliance with the Joint Ministerial Decision 15189/B379/73.

Reference

01/05/2019 to 31/05/2019.

Period

Methodology

The Survey is conducted on a monthly basis from data collected from the Archaeological Receipts Fund

and Definitions

(ARF) of the Ministry of Culture and Sports concerning on the number of visitors and the receipts from the

tickets sold in the Museums and Archaeological sites of the country. ELSTAT tabulates the data on

Museums and the Archaeological sites for the whole of the Country, by month and by year.

Number of flat rate tickets

From April 1999 onwards, in some museums and the nearby archaeological sites, in addition to the ordinary

ticket, a new "flat rate ticket" was established, which is valid for both the museum and the nearby

archaeological site. The total number of these flat rate tickets for May 2019 was 137,468.

References

More information on the Survey on Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance and detailed time series

are available on: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SCI21/-

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:26:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39aChina says firms have started inquiring about U.S. agri buys
RE
05:37aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Drilling permit for well 6611/1-1 in production licence 896
PU
05:37aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Tordis and Vigdis facilities to remain in production
PU
05:35aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Hold Firm Ahead of ECB Decision
DJ
05:32aEIF EUROPEAN INVESTMENT FUND : Investment Plan for Europe – Successful launch of Tech Transfer Fund “KHAN-I”
PU
05:27aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Building Activity, June 2019
PU
05:27aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance, May 2019
PU
05:27aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Labour Force Survey (LFS), 2nd Quarter 2019
PU
05:22aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Collaboration Marks Achievements of Chile's Host Year
PU
05:21aU.S. briefly overtakes Saudi Arabia as top oil exporter - IEA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
3Saudi, Russia call for better compliance with oil cuts
4BOUYGUES : BOUYGUES : Sells 13% Stake in Alstom for EUR1.08 Billion
5SHARP CORPORATION : SHARP : Toyota tests solar-powered Prius in quest for plugless electric car

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group