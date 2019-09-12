|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance, May 2019
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 12 September 2019
PRESS RELEASE
SURVEY ON MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES ATTENDANCE
MAY 2019
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the Survey on Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance for May 2019. More specifically:
-
In May 2019 compared with the corresponding month of 2018, Museums experienced a 2.5% increase in the number of visitors and a 2.2% decrease in the number of free admission visitors as well as a 4.1% increase in their receipts (Table 1),
-
In May 2019 compared with the corresponding month of 2018, the number of visitors at Archaeological sites recorded an increase of 1.7%, while a decrease of 9.0% was observed in the number of free admission visitors and an increase of 9.7% in the corresponding receipts (Table 1),
-
During the five-month period from January to May 2019, an increase of 7.0% was observed in the number of visitors of Museums, while an increase of 3.5% was recorded in the number of free admission visitors and a 10.9% increase in the relevant receipts, in comparison with the corresponding period of 2018 (Table 2),
-
As regards Archaeological sites, during the five-month period from January to May 2019, an increase of 6.8% was recorded in the number of visitors, while a 4.4% increase was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 12.0% increase in the relevant receipts, in comparison with the corresponding period of 2018 (Table 2).
Graph 1: Visitors of Museums and Archaeological sites (Jan 2014 - May 2019)
Information on methodological issues:
Information for data provision:
Sectoral Statistics Division
|
Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Tourism and Cultural Statistics Section
|
e-mail: Data.dissem@statistics.gr
Head of the Section: Asimina Katri
Tel: +30 213 135 2168
Fax:+30 213 135 2947 e-mail:a.katri@statistics.gr
1
TABLE 1: VISITORS OF MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES - TOTAL RECEIPTS
(MAY 2018 & MAY 2019)
Ι. VISITORS
The following graphs depict the evolution of the receipts (Graph 2), as well as the number of visitors by Museum and Archaeological Site (Graphs 3 and 4, respectively),
Graph 2: Receipts from Museums and Archaeological Sites (Jan 2014 - May 2019)
Graph 3: Percentage distribution of Visitors by Museum, May 2019
Acropolis Museum
25.8%
Other museums
37.1%
National
Archaeological
9.0%
Ancient Olympia
Delphi3.2%
5.8%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:26:13 UTC
