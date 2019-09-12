EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance, May 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, 12 September 2019 PRESS RELEASE SURVEY ON MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES ATTENDANCE MAY 2019 The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the Survey on Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance for May 2019. More specifically: In May 2019 compared with the corresponding month of 2018, Museums experienced a 2.5% increase in the number of visitors and a 2.2% decrease in the number of free admission visitors as well as a 4.1% increase in their receipts (Table 1),

In May 2019 compared with the corresponding month of 2018, the number of visitors at Archaeological sites recorded an increase of 1.7%, while a decrease of 9.0% was observed in the number of free admission visitors and an increase of 9.7% in the corresponding receipts (Table 1),

During the five-month period from January to May 2019, an increase of 7.0% was observed in the number of visitors of Museums, while an increase of 3.5% was recorded in the number of free admission visitors and a 10.9% increase in the relevant receipts, in comparison with the corresponding period of 2018 (Table 2),

As regards Archaeological sites, during the five-month period from January to May 2019, an increase of 6.8% was recorded in the number of visitors, while a 4.4% increase was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 12.0% increase in the relevant receipts, in comparison with the corresponding period of 2018 (Table 2). Graph 1: Visitors of Museums and Archaeological sites (Jan 2014 - May 2019) 3,000,000 2,500,000 Total Visitors 2,000,000 (museums & archaeological sites) 1,500,000 1,000,000 Visitors with free admission 500,000 tickets (museums & 0 archaeological Apr-16 sites) Jan-14 Apr-14 Jul-14 Oct-14 Jan-15 Apr-15 Jul-15 Oct-15 Jan-16 Jul-16 Oct-16 Jan-17 Apr- 17 Jul-17 Oct-17 Jan-18 Apr-18 Jul-18 Oct-18 Jan-19 Apr-19 Information on methodological issues: Information for data provision: Sectoral Statistics Division Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Tourism and Cultural Statistics Section e-mail: Data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section: Asimina Katri Tel: +30 213 135 2168 Fax:+30 213 135 2947 e-mail:a.katri@statistics.gr 1

TABLE 1: VISITORS OF MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES - TOTAL RECEIPTS (MAY 2018 & MAY 2019) Ι. VISITORS Museums and Archaeological sites 2018 2019 Change 2019/2018 Total number of visitors (Α+Β) 2,289,175 2,333,248 1.9% Α. Μuseums (C+E) 661,231 677,833 2.5% Acropolis Museum 191,087 175,143 -8.3% National Archaeological 59,914 61,081 1.9% Ancient Olympia 20,957 21,486 2.5% Palace of the Grand Master (Rhodes) 28,306 29,122 2.9% Herakleion Archaeological (Crete) 65,295 73,736 12.9% White Tower 19,439 26,428 36.0% Delphi 33,184 39,024 17.6% Other museums 243,049 251,813 3.6% Β. Archaeological Sites (D+F) 1,627,944 1,655,415 1.7% Εpidavros (1) 87,407 66,894 -23.5% The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' Treasure 68,229 65,168 -4.5% The Acropolis of Athens 372,854 402,659 8.0% Sounio 36,288 40,335 11.2% The Acropolis of Lindos 61,289 62,045 1.2% Royal Tombs of Vergina 36,524 33,184 -9.1% Αncient Olympia 64,134 54,539 -15.0% Knossos (Crete) 91,110 104,194 14.4% Phaistos (Crete) 14,406 13,302 -7.7% Αncient Korinthos (1) 27,673 26,883 -2.9% Μystras (1) 20,337 18,625 -8.4% Delphi 48,385 44,591 -7.8% Other archaeological sites 699,308 722,996 3.4% ΙΙ. VISITORS WHO PAID TICKET 2018 2019 Change 2019/2018 Total number of visitors who paid ticket (C+D) 1,409,979 1,512,193 7.2% C. Μuseums 351,231 374,737 6.7% D. Αrchaeological sites 1,058,748 1,137,456 7.4% ΙΙΙ. VISITORS WITH FREE ADMISSION TICKETS 2018 2019 Change 2019/2018 Total number of visitors with free admission ticket (E+F) 879,196 821,055 -6.6% E. Μuseums 310,000 303,096 -2.2% F. Αrchaeological sites 569,196 517,959 -9.0% IV. RECEIPTS (euros) 2018 2019 Change 2019/2018 Total Receipts (G+H) 14,774,211 16,091,033 8.9% G. Μuseums 2,131,117 2,218,460 4.1% H. Αrchaeological sites 12,643,094 13,872,573 9.7% Flat rate ticket. valid both for the museum and the archaeological site. 2

The following graphs depict the evolution of the receipts (Graph 2), as well as the number of visitors by Museum and Archaeological Site (Graphs 3 and 4, respectively), Graph 2: Receipts from Museums and Archaeological Sites (Jan 2014 - May 2019) 20,000,000 € 18,000,000 € 16,000,000 € 14,000,000 € Total Receipts 12,000,000 € 10,000,000 € 8,000,000 € Receipts from Archaeological 6,000,000 € Sites 4,000,000 € Receipts from 2,000,000 € Museums 0 € Jan-14 Apr-14 Jul-14 Oct-14 Jan-15 Apr-15 Jul-15 Oct-15 Jan-16 Apr-16 Jul-16 Oct-16 Jan-17 Apr-17 Jul-17 Oct-17 Jan-18 Apr-18 Jul-18 Oct-18 Jan-19 Apr-19 Graph 3: Percentage distribution of Visitors by Museum, May 2019 Acropolis Museum 25.8% Other museums 37.1% National Archaeological 9.0% Ancient Olympia Delphi3.2% 5.8% White Tower Herakleion Palace of the Grand Master (Rhodes) 3.9% Archaeological 4.3% (Crete) 10.9% Graph 4: Percentage distribution of Visitors by Archaeological site, May 2019 Εpidavros Other archaeological 4.0% sites The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' 43.7% Treasure 3.9% The Acropolis of Athens Delphi24.3% 2.7% Sounio Μystras2.4% 1.1% Αncient Korinthos The Acropolis of Lindos 1.6% 3.7% Phaistos (Crete) Αncient Olympia Royal Tombs of 0.8% 3.3% Knossos (Crete) Vergina 6.3% 2.0% 3

TABLE 2: VISITORS OF MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES - TOTAL RECEIPTS (2017, 2018 AND JANUARY-MAY 2018 & 2019) Ι. VISITORS Museums and Archaeological sites 2017 2018 JANUARY-MAY change 2018 2019 2019/2018 Total number of visitors (Α+Β) 16,524,557 18,603,282 5,926,351 6,331,572 6.8% Α. Μuseums (C+E) 5,191,781 5,702,211 1,975,452 2,113,473 7.0% Acropolis Museum 1,593,362 1,774,304 633,374 656,031 3.6% National Archaeological 545,555 594,219 213,232 238,474 11.8% Ancient Olympia 145,118 156,658 64,234 69,234 7.8% Palace of the Grand Master (Rhodes) 235,413 242,759 45,131 50,708 12.4% Herakleion Archaeological (Crete) 426,191 555,031 140,456 151,364 7.8% White Tower 268,149 225,944 77,233 90,379 17.0% Delphi 211,827 249,754 98,028 114,692 17.0% Other museums 1,766,166 1,903,542 703,764 742,591 5.5% Β. Archaeological Sites (D+F) 11,332,776 12,901,071 3,950,899 4,218,099 6.8% Εpidavros (1) 469,060 548,900 220,660 197,246 -10.6% The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' Treasure 412,397 495,993 199,277 199,800 0.3% The Acropolis of Athens(2) 2,766,218 3,150,604 1,079,010 1,171,113 8.5% Sounio 259,709 306,665 116,108 115,924 -0.2% The Acropolis of Lindos(3) 441,012 489,137 81,275 91,676 12.8% Royal Tombs of Vergina 203,632 222,503 98,616 97,843 -0.8% Αncient Olympia 481,252 484,238 145,532 141,972 -2.4% Knossos (Crete) 634,710 855,663 174,259 211,694 21.5% Phaistos (Crete) 95,182 134,538 48,393 36,614 -24.3% Αncient Korinthos (1) 191,836 196,944 68,459 72,743 6.3% Μystras (1) 125,549 145,939 51,310 49,338 -3.8% Delphi 345,804 405,947 153,383 148,615 -3.1% Other archaeological sites 4,906,415 5,464,000 1,514,617 1,683,521 11.2% ΙΙ. VISITORS WHO PAID TICKET 2017 2018 JANUARY-MAY change 2018 2019 2019/2018 Total number of visitors who paid ticket 10,288,448 11,576,110 3,164,383 3,457,754 9.3% (C+D) C. Μuseums 2,831,466 3,155,269 917,031 1,018,063 11.0% D. Αrchaeological sites 7,456,982 8,420,841 2,247,352 2,439,691 8.6% ΙΙΙ. VISITORS WITH FREE ADMISSION TICKETS 2017 2018 JANUARY-MAY change 2018 2019 2019/2018 Total number of visitors with free admission 6,236,109 7,027,172 2,761,968 2,873,818 4.0% ticket (E+F) E. Μuseums 2,360,315 2,546,942 1,058,421 1,095,410 3.5% F. Αrchaeological sites 3,875,794 4,480,230 1,703,547 1,778,408 4.4% IV. RECEIPTS (euros) 2017 2018 JANUARY-MAY change 2018 2019 2019/2018 Total Receipts (G+H) 102,887,879 115,772,341 29,627,414 33,134,655 11.8% G. Μuseums 16,175,121 18,251,493 4,902,973 5,436,362 10.9% H. Αrchaeological sites 86,712,758 97,520,848 24,724,441 27,698,293 12.0% Flat rate ticket, valid both for the museum and the archaeological site. From May 2017 onwards, the data for the number of tickets in the archaeological site of the Acropolis of Athens include the tickets of the Ancient Theatre of Dionysos. The data referring to the number of tickets for the archaeological sites of the Acropolis of Lindos from November 2018 to February 2019 are provisional and are based on estimation. 4

EXPLANATORY NOTES Survey on The Survey on Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance has been producing results since 1970. The Museums and survey collects data from the Archaeological Receipts Fund (ARF) of the Ministry of Culture and Sports Archaeological concerning the number of visitors and the receipts from the tickets sold in the Museums and Archaeological Sites sites of the country. Attendance The corresponding data for the Acropolis Museum are available from December 2009 onwards. Legal The survey is conducted since 1970 on a regular basis and it produces results on a monthly and yearly basis, Framework in compliance with the Joint Ministerial Decision 15189/B379/73. Reference 01/05/2019 to 31/05/2019. Period Methodology The Survey is conducted on a monthly basis from data collected from the Archaeological Receipts Fund and Definitions (ARF) of the Ministry of Culture and Sports concerning on the number of visitors and the receipts from the tickets sold in the Museums and Archaeological sites of the country. ELSTAT tabulates the data on Museums and the Archaeological sites for the whole of the Country, by month and by year. Number of flat rate tickets From April 1999 onwards, in some museums and the nearby archaeological sites, in addition to the ordinary ticket, a new "flat rate ticket" was established, which is valid for both the museum and the nearby archaeological site. The total number of these flat rate tickets for May 2019 was 137,468. References More information on the Survey on Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance and detailed time series are available on: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SCI21/- 5

