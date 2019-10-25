EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Price Indices of Work Categories and Construction Costs Indices of New Residential Buildings (Base Year 2015=100.0), 3rd Quarter 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 25 October 2019

PRESS RELEASE

PRICE INDICES OF WORK CATEGORIES AND CONSTRUCTION COST OF NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS:

3rd quarter 2019

The Price Index of Work Categories in Construction of New Residential Buildingsin the 3rd quarter 2019 compared with the 3rd quarter 2018 recorded a decrease of 0.6%. The previous year the corresponding index had recorded an increase of 0.5% (Table 1).

The Price Index of Work Categories in the 3rd quarter 2019 compared with the 2nd quarter 2019 recorded a decrease of 0.3%. The previous year the corresponding index remained unchanged (Table 2).

The twelve-month average index, from October 2018 to September 2019, compared with the corresponding index from October 2017 to September 2018, recorded a decrease of 0.3%. The previous year the corresponding twelve-month average index had recorded an increase of 0.3% (Table 7).

The Price Index of Construction Cost of New Residential Buildingsin the 3rd quarter 2019 compared with the 3rd quarter 2018 recorded an increase of 0.2%. The previous year the corresponding index had recorded an increase of 0.6%. More specifically, the annual increase of 0.2% was due to the 0.7% increase in the Labour Cost Index and to the 0.1% decrease in the Material Cost Index (Tables 3, 5).

The Price Index of Construction Cost in the 3rd quarter 2019 compared with the 2nd quarter 2019 recorded a decrease of 0.1%. The same percentage decrease of 0.1% was observed when comparing the 2nd and 3rd quarter indices of 2018. More specifically, the quarterly decrease of 0.1% is on account of the 0.1% decrease in the Material Cost Index and the 0.1 increase in the Labour Cost Index (Tables 4, 6).

The twelve-month average index, from October 2018 to September 2019, compared with the corresponding index from October 2017 to September 2018, increased by 0.2%. The previous year the corresponding twelve-month average index had increased by 0.7% (Table 8).

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of Price Indices of Work Categories and

Constuction Cost in the construction of new residential buildings, 2015=100.0

2.0 1.0 0.0 -1.0 -2.0 -3.0 -4.0 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2016 2017 2018 2019

Work Categories Price Index Construction Cost Price Index Information for methodological issues: Information for data provision: Business Statistics Division Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini Tel: +30 213 135 2056 Fax: +30 213 135 2506 E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1