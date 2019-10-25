EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Price Indices of Work Categories and Construction Costs Indices of New Residential Buildings (Base Year 2015=100.0), 3rd Quarter 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 25 October 2019
PRESS RELEASE
PRICE INDICES OF WORK CATEGORIES AND CONSTRUCTION COST OF NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS:
3rd quarter 2019
The Price Index of Work Categories in Construction of New Residential Buildingsin the 3rd quarter 2019 compared with the 3rd quarter 2018 recorded a decrease of 0.6%. The previous year the corresponding index had recorded an increase of 0.5% (Table 1).
The Price Index of Work Categories in the 3rd quarter 2019 compared with the 2nd quarter 2019 recorded a decrease of 0.3%. The previous year the corresponding index remained unchanged (Table 2).
The twelve-month average index, from October 2018 to September 2019, compared with the corresponding index from October 2017 to September 2018, recorded a decrease of 0.3%. The previous year the corresponding twelve-month average index had recorded an increase of 0.3% (Table 7).
The Price Index of Construction Cost of New Residential Buildingsin the 3rd quarter 2019 compared with the 3rd quarter 2018 recorded an increase of 0.2%. The previous year the corresponding index had recorded an increase of 0.6%. More specifically, the annual increase of 0.2% was due to the 0.7% increase in the Labour Cost Index and to the 0.1% decrease in the Material Cost Index (Tables 3, 5).
The Price Index of Construction Cost in the 3rd quarter 2019 compared with the 2nd quarter 2019 recorded a decrease of 0.1%. The same percentage decrease of 0.1% was observed when comparing the 2nd and 3rd quarter indices of 2018. More specifically, the quarterly decrease of 0.1% is on account of the 0.1% decrease in the Material Cost Index and the 0.1 increase in the Labour Cost Index (Tables 4, 6).
The twelve-month average index, from October 2018 to September 2019, compared with the corresponding index from October 2017 to September 2018, increased by 0.2%. The previous year the corresponding twelve-month average index had increased by 0.7% (Table 8).
Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of Price Indices of Work Categories and
Constuction Cost in the construction of new residential buildings, 2015=100.0
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Work Categories Price Index
|
|
Construction Cost Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
Table 1: Annual rates of change of the Price Index of Work Categories of New Residential Buildings
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd quarter
|
|
|
|
|
Rates of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
100.00
|
|
97.9
|
|
98.5
|
|
98.1
|
|
-0.6
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Earth-moving
|
|
|
1.92
|
|
|
99.8
|
|
|
99.0
|
|
|
97.5
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Concrete reinforced or not
|
29.27
|
|
97.8
|
|
99.7
|
|
98.7
|
|
-1.8
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Wall-building
|
|
|
6.20
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
98.5
|
|
|
98.6
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Plastering
|
7.62
|
|
96.7
|
|
97.1
|
|
97.4
|
|
-0.4
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Electrical installations
|
|
|
3.57
|
|
|
97.4
|
|
|
97.2
|
|
|
96.7
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Hydraulic installations
|
5.29
|
|
96.8
|
|
96.6
|
|
96.7
|
|
0.2
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
Central heating
|
|
|
5.40
|
|
|
99.1
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
|
99.3
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
installations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Coverings - Coatings
|
11.63
|
|
98.1
|
|
98.2
|
|
97.6
|
|
-0.1
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
Carpentry
|
|
|
7.14
|
|
|
96.7
|
|
|
97.2
|
|
|
97.2
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
Iron and steel structures
|
3.06
|
|
97.2
|
|
97.4
|
|
97.2
|
|
-0.2
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
Aluminium structures
|
|
|
6.54
|
|
|
99.5
|
|
|
98.8
|
|
|
98.1
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
Painting
|
5.50
|
|
98.0
|
|
98.5
|
|
97.9
|
|
-0.5
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
Insulation
|
|
|
1.99
|
|
|
97.2
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
-0.8
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
Glazing
|
1.55
|
|
100.2
|
|
100.6
|
|
99.1
|
|
-0.5
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
Elevators
|
|
|
1.99
|
|
|
99.1
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
Plaster structures
|
0.49
|
|
99.5
|
|
99.5
|
|
99.5
|
|
-0.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special installations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
without appliances and
|
|
|
0.84
|
|
|
97.4
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
accessories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
|
|
Table 2: Quarterly rates of change of the Price Index of Work Categories of New Residential Buildings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
Rates of
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
Rates of
|
Code
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
coefficient
|
3
|
rd
|
quarter
|
2
|
nd
|
quarter
|
3
|
rd
|
quarter
|
2
|
nd
|
quarter
|
|
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
100.00
|
|
|
97.9
|
|
|
98.2
|
-0.3
|
|
|
98.5
|
|
|
98.5
|
0.0
|
1
|
|
Earth-moving
|
1.92
|
|
99.8
|
|
100.0
|
|
-0.2
|
|
99.0
|
|
98.7
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Concrete reinforced or
|
|
|
29.27
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
|
98.1
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
99.7
|
|
|
99.6
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Wall-building
|
6.20
|
|
98.0
|
|
98.2
|
|
-0.1
|
|
98.5
|
|
98.5
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Plastering
|
|
|
7.62
|
|
|
96.7
|
|
|
97.1
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
97.1
|
|
|
97.4
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Electrical installations
|
3.57
|
|
97.4
|
|
97.6
|
|
-0.3
|
|
97.2
|
|
97.3
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Hydraulic installations
|
|
|
5.29
|
|
|
96.8
|
|
|
96.7
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
96.6
|
|
|
96.6
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
Central heating
|
5.40
|
|
99.1
|
|
99.3
|
|
-0.3
|
|
99.2
|
|
99.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
installations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
Coverings - Coatings
|
|
|
11.63
|
|
|
98.1
|
|
|
98.3
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
98.2
|
|
|
98.2
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
Carpentry
|
7.14
|
|
96.7
|
|
97.2
|
|
-0.5
|
|
97.2
|
|
97.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
Iron and steel structures
|
|
|
3.06
|
|
|
97.2
|
|
|
97.7
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
97.4
|
|
|
97.4
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
Aluminium structures
|
6.54
|
|
99.5
|
|
99.6
|
|
0.0
|
|
98.8
|
|
98.6
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
Painting
|
|
|
5.50
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
98.5
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
98.5
|
|
|
98.5
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
Insulation
|
1.99
|
|
97.2
|
|
97.8
|
|
-0.6
|
|
98.0
|
|
98.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
Glazing
|
|
|
1.55
|
|
|
100.2
|
|
|
100.6
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
100.6
|
|
|
100.6
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
Elevators
|
1.99
|
|
99.1
|
|
99.2
|
|
-0.1
|
|
99.2
|
|
99.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
Plaster structures
|
|
|
0.49
|
|
|
99.5
|
|
|
99.5
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
99.5
|
|
|
99.5
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special installations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
without appliances and
|
0.84
|
|
97.4
|
|
97.8
|
|
-0.5
|
|
97.8
|
|
97.8
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
accessories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
Table 3: Annual rates of change of the Price Index of Construction Cost of New Residential Buildings
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
|
|
|
3rd quarter
|
|
|
|
|
Rates of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
100.00
|
|
99.1
|
|
99.0
|
|
98.4
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Material Cost Index
|
62.38
|
|
99.5
|
|
99.5
|
|
98.4
|
|
-0.1
|
|
1.2
|
|
2
|
|
Labor Cost Index
|
37.62
|
|
98.6
|
|
98.0
|
|
98.4
|
|
0.7
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
Table 4: Quarterly rates of change of the Price Index of Construction Cost of New Residential Buildings
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Rates of
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd quarter
|
|
|
2nd quarte
|
r
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
3rd quarter
|
|
|
2nd quarter
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
100.00
|
|
99.1
|
|
99.2
|
|
-0.1
|
|
99.0
|
|
99.1
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Material Cost Index
|
62.38
|
|
99.5
|
|
99.6
|
|
-0.1
|
|
99.5
|
|
99.5
|
|
0.1
|
|
2
|
|
Labor Cost Index
|
37.62
|
|
98.6
|
|
98.5
|
|
0.1
|
|
98.0
|
|
98.4
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
4
Table 5: Annual rates of change of the Price Index of Labor Cost of New Residential Buildings
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
|
|
|
3rd
|
quarter
|
|
|
|
|
Rates of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Labor Cost Index
|
100.00
|
|
98.6
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
98.4
|
|
0.7
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Earth-moving
|
3.67
|
|
99.1
|
|
|
98.1
|
|
97.6
|
|
1.0
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Concrete reinforced or not
|
|
|
30.75
|
|
|
98.7
|
|
|
97.3
|
|
|
98.5
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
-1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Wall-building
|
11.70
|
|
98.8
|
|
|
99.1
|
|
99.1
|
|
-0.3
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Plastering
|
|
|
13.03
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
|
98.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Electrical installations
|
4.85
|
|
97.8
|
|
|
97.1
|
|
97.4
|
|
0.7
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Hydraulic installations
|
|
|
4.70
|
|
|
98.3
|
|
|
97.6
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
Central heating installations
|
4.83
|
|
100.8
|
|
|
100.2
|
|
100.2
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
Coverings - Coatings
|
|
|
14.14
|
|
|
97.9
|
|
|
97.4
|
|
|
97.4
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
Painting
|
9.79
|
|
99.4
|
|
|
99.0
|
|
98.7
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
Insulation
|
|
|
1.19
|
|
|
98.2
|
|
|
98.2
|
|
|
98.2
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Plaster structures
|
1.35
|
|
99.8
|
|
|
99.4
|
|
99.4
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
Table 6: Quarterly rates of change of the Price Index of Labor Cost of New Residential Buildings
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Rates of
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient
|
|
|
3
|
rd
|
quarter
|
|
|
2
|
nd
|
quarter
|
|
|
|
3
|
rd
|
quarter
|
|
2
|
nd
|
quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Labor Cost Index
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
98.6
|
|
|
|
|
98.5
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
|
98.4
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Earth-moving
|
3.67
|
|
|
|
|
99.1
|
|
|
|
|
99.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
98.1
|
|
|
|
97.9
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Concrete reinforced or not
|
|
|
30.75
|
|
|
|
|
98.7
|
|
|
|
|
98.8
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
97.3
|
|
|
|
98.4
|
|
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Wall-building
|
11.70
|
|
|
|
|
98.8
|
|
|
|
|
98.8
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
99.1
|
|
|
|
99.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Plastering
|
|
|
13.03
|
|
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Electrical installations
|
4.85
|
|
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
|
|
|
97.6
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
97.1
|
|
|
|
97.5
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Hydraulic installations
|
|
|
4.70
|
|
|
|
|
98.3
|
|
|
|
|
97.9
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
97.6
|
|
|
|
97.6
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
Central heating
|
4.83
|
|
|
|
|
100.8
|
|
|
|
100.5
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
100.2
|
|
|
|
100.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
installations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
Coverings - Coatings
|
|
|
14.14
|
|
|
|
|
97.9
|
|
|
|
|
97.6
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
97.4
|
|
|
|
97.5
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
Painting
|
9.79
|
|
|
|
|
99.4
|
|
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
99.0
|
|
|
|
99.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
Insulation
|
|
|
1.19
|
|
|
|
|
98.2
|
|
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
98.2
|
|
|
|
98.2
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Plaster structures
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
|
99.8
|
|
|
|
|
99.4
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
99.4
|
|
|
|
99.4
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
