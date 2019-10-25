EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Price Indices of Work Categories and Construction Costs Indices of New Residential Buildings (Base Year 2015=100.0), 3rd Quarter 2019

Log in
10/25/2019 | 05:46am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 25 October 2019

PRESS RELEASE

PRICE INDICES OF WORK CATEGORIES AND CONSTRUCTION COST OF NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS:

3rd quarter 2019

The Price Index of Work Categories in Construction of New Residential Buildingsin the 3rd quarter 2019 compared with the 3rd quarter 2018 recorded a decrease of 0.6%. The previous year the corresponding index had recorded an increase of 0.5% (Table 1).

The Price Index of Work Categories in the 3rd quarter 2019 compared with the 2nd quarter 2019 recorded a decrease of 0.3%. The previous year the corresponding index remained unchanged (Table 2).

The twelve-month average index, from October 2018 to September 2019, compared with the corresponding index from October 2017 to September 2018, recorded a decrease of 0.3%. The previous year the corresponding twelve-month average index had recorded an increase of 0.3% (Table 7).

The Price Index of Construction Cost of New Residential Buildingsin the 3rd quarter 2019 compared with the 3rd quarter 2018 recorded an increase of 0.2%. The previous year the corresponding index had recorded an increase of 0.6%. More specifically, the annual increase of 0.2% was due to the 0.7% increase in the Labour Cost Index and to the 0.1% decrease in the Material Cost Index (Tables 3, 5).

The Price Index of Construction Cost in the 3rd quarter 2019 compared with the 2nd quarter 2019 recorded a decrease of 0.1%. The same percentage decrease of 0.1% was observed when comparing the 2nd and 3rd quarter indices of 2018. More specifically, the quarterly decrease of 0.1% is on account of the 0.1% decrease in the Material Cost Index and the 0.1 increase in the Labour Cost Index (Tables 4, 6).

The twelve-month average index, from October 2018 to September 2019, compared with the corresponding index from October 2017 to September 2018, increased by 0.2%. The previous year the corresponding twelve-month average index had increased by 0.7% (Table 8).

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of Price Indices of Work Categories and

Constuction Cost in the construction of new residential buildings, 2015=100.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

-1.0

-2.0

-3.0

-4.0

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2016

2017

2018

2019

Work Categories Price Index

Construction Cost Price Index

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

Fax: +30 213 135 2506

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

Table 1: Annual rates of change of the Price Index of Work Categories of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Description

Weighting

3rd quarter

Rates of change (%)

coefficient

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

Overall Index

100.00

97.9

98.5

98.1

-0.6

0.5

1

Earth-moving

1.92

99.8

99.0

97.5

0.8

1.5

2

Concrete reinforced or not

29.27

97.8

99.7

98.7

-1.8

1.0

3

Wall-building

6.20

98.0

98.5

98.6

-0.5

-0.1

4

Plastering

7.62

96.7

97.1

97.4

-0.4

-0.4

5

Electrical installations

3.57

97.4

97.2

96.7

0.2

0.4

6

Hydraulic installations

5.29

96.8

96.6

96.7

0.2

-0.2

7

Central heating

5.40

99.1

99.2

99.3

-0.2

-0.1

installations

8

Coverings - Coatings

11.63

98.1

98.2

97.6

-0.1

0.6

9

Carpentry

7.14

96.7

97.2

97.2

-0.5

0.0

10

Iron and steel structures

3.06

97.2

97.4

97.2

-0.2

0.2

11

Aluminium structures

6.54

99.5

98.8

98.1

0.7

0.8

12

Painting

5.50

98.0

98.5

97.9

-0.5

0.6

13

Insulation

1.99

97.2

98.0

98.0

-0.8

0.0

14

Glazing

1.55

100.2

100.6

99.1

-0.5

1.5

15

Elevators

1.99

99.1

99.2

99.2

-0.1

0.0

16

Plaster structures

0.49

99.5

99.5

99.5

-0.1

0.0

Special installations

17

without appliances and

0.84

97.4

97.8

98.0

-0.5

-0.2

accessories

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

2

Table 2: Quarterly rates of change of the Price Index of Work Categories of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

Weighting

2019

2019

Rates of

2018

2018

Rates of

Code

Description

change

change

coefficient

3

rd

quarter

2

nd

quarter

3

rd

quarter

2

nd

quarter

(%)

(%)

Overall Index

100.00

97.9

98.2

-0.3

98.5

98.5

0.0

1

Earth-moving

1.92

99.8

100.0

-0.2

99.0

98.7

0.3

2

Concrete reinforced or

29.27

97.8

98.1

-0.3

99.7

99.6

0.0

not

3

Wall-building

6.20

98.0

98.2

-0.1

98.5

98.5

0.0

4

Plastering

7.62

96.7

97.1

-0.4

97.1

97.4

-0.4

5

Electrical installations

3.57

97.4

97.6

-0.3

97.2

97.3

-0.2

6

Hydraulic installations

5.29

96.8

96.7

0.1

96.6

96.6

0.0

7

Central heating

5.40

99.1

99.3

-0.3

99.2

99.2

0.0

installations

8

Coverings - Coatings

11.63

98.1

98.3

-0.2

98.2

98.2

0.0

9

Carpentry

7.14

96.7

97.2

-0.5

97.2

97.2

0.0

10

Iron and steel structures

3.06

97.2

97.7

-0.5

97.4

97.4

0.0

11

Aluminium structures

6.54

99.5

99.6

0.0

98.8

98.6

0.2

12

Painting

5.50

98.0

98.5

-0.5

98.5

98.5

0.0

13

Insulation

1.99

97.2

97.8

-0.6

98.0

98.0

0.0

14

Glazing

1.55

100.2

100.6

-0.5

100.6

100.6

0.0

15

Elevators

1.99

99.1

99.2

-0.1

99.2

99.2

0.0

16

Plaster structures

0.49

99.5

99.5

-0.1

99.5

99.5

0.0

Special installations

17

without appliances and

0.84

97.4

97.8

-0.5

97.8

97.8

0.0

accessories

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

3

Table 3: Annual rates of change of the Price Index of Construction Cost of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Description

Weighting

3rd quarter

Rates of change (%)

coefficient

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

Overall Index

100.00

99.1

99.0

98.4

0.2

0.6

1

Material Cost Index

62.38

99.5

99.5

98.4

-0.1

1.2

2

Labor Cost Index

37.62

98.6

98.0

98.4

0.7

-0.4

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

Table 4: Quarterly rates of change of the Price Index of Construction Cost of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

Weighting

2019

2019

Rates of

2018

2018

Rates of

Code

Description

change

change

coefficient

3rd quarter

2nd quarte

r

(%)

3rd quarter

2nd quarter

(%)

Overall Index

100.00

99.1

99.2

-0.1

99.0

99.1

-0.1

1

Material Cost Index

62.38

99.5

99.6

-0.1

99.5

99.5

0.1

2

Labor Cost Index

37.62

98.6

98.5

0.1

98.0

98.4

-0.4

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

4

Table 5: Annual rates of change of the Price Index of Labor Cost of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Description

Weighting

3rd

quarter

Rates of change (%)

coefficient

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

Labor Cost Index

100.00

98.6

98.0

98.4

0.7

-0.4

1

Earth-moving

3.67

99.1

98.1

97.6

1.0

0.5

2

Concrete reinforced or not

30.75

98.7

97.3

98.5

1.4

-1.3

3

Wall-building

11.70

98.8

99.1

99.1

-0.3

0.0

4

Plastering

13.03

98.0

97.8

98.2

0.2

-0.3

5

Electrical installations

4.85

97.8

97.1

97.4

0.7

-0.3

6

Hydraulic installations

4.70

98.3

97.6

97.8

0.7

-0.2

7

Central heating installations

4.83

100.8

100.2

100.2

0.6

0.0

8

Coverings - Coatings

14.14

97.9

97.4

97.4

0.5

0.0

9

Painting

9.79

99.4

99.0

98.7

0.4

0.3

10

Insulation

1.19

98.2

98.2

98.2

0.1

0.0

11

Plaster structures

1.35

99.8

99.4

99.4

0.4

0.0

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

Table 6: Quarterly rates of change of the Price Index of Labor Cost of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

Weighting

2019

2019

Rates of

2018

2018

Rates of

Code

Description

change

change

coefficient

3

rd

quarter

2

nd

quarter

3

rd

quarter

2

nd

quarter

(%)

(%)

Labor Cost Index

100.00

98.6

98.5

0.1

98.0

98.4

-0.4

1

Earth-moving

3.67

99.1

99.1

0.0

98.1

97.9

0.3

2

Concrete reinforced or not

30.75

98.7

98.8

-0.1

97.3

98.4

-1.2

3

Wall-building

11.70

98.8

98.8

0.0

99.1

99.1

0.0

4

Plastering

13.03

98.0

97.8

0.2

97.8

98.0

-0.2

5

Electrical installations

4.85

97.8

97.6

0.2

97.1

97.5

-0.4

6

Hydraulic installations

4.70

98.3

97.9

0.4

97.6

97.6

0.0

7

Central heating

4.83

100.8

100.5

0.2

100.2

100.2

0.0

installations

8

Coverings - Coatings

14.14

97.9

97.6

0.2

97.4

97.5

-0.1

9

Painting

9.79

99.4

99.2

0.2

99.0

99.0

0.0

10

Insulation

1.19

98.2

98.0

0.2

98.2

98.2

0.0

11

Plaster structures

1.35

99.8

99.4

0.4

99.4

99.4

0.0

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

5

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:45:09 UTC
