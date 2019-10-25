|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Primary Education Statistics-Primary schools - end of the school year, 2017
10/25/2019 | 05:46am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 25/10/2019
PRESS RELEASE
SURVEYS ON PRE-PRIMARY AND PRIMARY EDUCATION
(KINDERGARTENS AND PRIMARY SCHOOLS)
END OF SCHOOL YEAR 2017/2018
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on Pre-Primary and Primary Education Statistics for the school year 2017/2018. On the basis of available survey data the following observations can be made:
In the school year 2017/2018 compared with the school year 2016/2017, school units decreased by 0.5% in kindergartens and in primary schools (Tables 2 and 4, respectively);
In the school year 2017/2018 compared with the school year 2016/2017, teaching staff increased by 2.4% in kindergartens and by 1.7% in primary schools (Tables 2 and 4, respectively);
The number of pupils enrolled in the school year 2017/2018 compared with the corresponding number in the school year 2016/2017 recorded a 0.4% decrease in kindergartens and a 1.0% decrease in primary schools (Tables 3 and 5, respectively);
The number of graduates in primary schools in the school year 2017/2018 compared with 2016/2017 increased by 1.6% (Table 6).
The ratio of teaching staff to pupils, in the school year 2017/2018, was 1 to 10.3 in kindergartens and 1 to 9.3 in primary schools; in the school year 2016/2017 the corresponding ratio was 1 to 10.6 and 1 to 9.5, respectively (Tables 2,3,4 and 5).
The Region of Attiki accounted for the largest share of pupils enrolled in pre-primary and primary education schools with 32.1% for kindergartens and 34.9% for primary schools (Graphs 2 and 3, respectively).
Information on methodological issues:
Information for data provision:
Division of Sectoral Statistics
Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2310
Section of Statistics on Education & Sports
Email. Data.dissem@statistics.gr
Head of the Section: Antonios Kritikos
Tel: +30 213 135 2134, 2782
Fax:+30 213 135 2780
e-mail: a.kritikos@statistics.gr
Table 1 and Graph 1 depict the evolution of the pupil population of kindergartens and primary schools during school years 2008/2009 to 2017/2018.
Table 1
Evolution of pupil population in Pre-Primary and Primary Education 2008/09 - 2017/18
Number of Pupils
School Year
Kindergartens
2008/2009
158,290
2009/2010
159,502
2010/2011
166,233
2011/2012
165,931
2012/2013
166,576
2013/2014
160,994
2014/2015
162,781
2015/2016
155,243
2016/2017
151,804
2017/2018
151,225
639,037
Graph 1
Evolution of pupil population in Pre-Primary and Primary Education 2008/09 - 2017/18
Α. KINDERGARTENS
Tables 2 and 3 present data on the number of kindergartens, teaching staff and pupils enrolled.
Table 2. School Units and Teaching Staff1 by Type of School Unit and NUTS 2 Region
(Kindergartens)
By Type of School Unit
|
Public
5,056
5,006
-1.0
13,494
Private
616
638
|
|
972
|
TOTAL
5,672
5,644
-0.5
14,382
|
|
|
|
By Region
Number of School Units
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
321
320
-0.3
803
Kentriki Makedonia
1,004
996
-0.8
2,627
Dytiki Makedonia
192
189
-1.6
457
Thessalia
464
460
-0.9
1,019
Ipeiros
220
210
-4.5
487
Ionia Nisia
146
145
-0.7
388
Dytiki Ellada
423
415
-1.9
970
Sterea Ellada
325
320
-1.5
745
Peloponnisos
340
347
2.1
774
Attiki
1,437
1,440
0.2
3,902
Voreio Aigaio
145
149
2.8
408
Notio Aigaio
224
222
-0.9
569
Kriti
431
431
0.0
1,233
|
TOTAL
5,672
5,644
-0.5
14,382
1 Teaching staff includes teachers classified as absent. "Absent teachers" are the teachers with a fixed post in the school unit, who are absent for more than 20 days (due to illness, training, maternity leave, etc) and their replacement is pending, as well as the teachers who are seconded to other administrative posts of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs or elsewhere.
Table 3. Pupils enrolled by Type of School Unit and NUTS 2 Region (Kindergartens)
By Type of School Unit
Greece total
School Units
|
(%)
|
Public
|
Private
|
TOTAL
|
|
NUTS 2 Region
|
|
Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 2
|
|
4
|
Β. PRIMARY SCHOOLS
Tables 4, 5 and 6 present data on the number of primary schools, teaching staff, pupils enrolled and graduates.
Tables 4. School Units and Teaching Staff 2 by Type of School Unit and NUTS 2 Region (Primary
Schools)
By Type of School Unit
|
|
|
|
|
Private
163
162
-0.6
|
TOTAL
4,509
4,486
-0.5
|
By Region
Teaching Staff
|
|
|
|
Kentriki Makedonia
758
754
-0.5
Dytiki Makedonia
155
157
1.3
Thessalia
359
355
-1.1
Ipeiros
191
189
-1.0
Ionia Nisia
105
103
-1.9
Dytiki Ellada
382
377
-1.3
Sterea Ellada
295
292
-1.0
Peloponnisos
267
266
-0.4
Attiki
1,006
1,007
0.1
Voreio Aigaio
136
136
0.0
Notio Aigaio
184
184
0.0
Kriti
321
320
-0.3
|
TOTAL
4,509
4,486
-0.5
2 Teaching staff includes teachers classified as absent. "Absent teachers" are the teachers with a fixed post in the school unit, who are absent for more than 20 days (due to illness, training, maternity leave, etc) and their replacement is pending, as well as the teachers who are seconded to other administrative posts of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs or elsewhere.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
