EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Primary Education Statistics-Primary schools - end of the school year, 2017

Primary Education Statistics-Primary schools - end of the school year, 2017

10/25/2019 | 05:46am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 25/10/2019

PRESS RELEASE

SURVEYS ON PRE-PRIMARY AND PRIMARY EDUCATION

(KINDERGARTENS AND PRIMARY SCHOOLS)

END OF SCHOOL YEAR 2017/2018

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on Pre-Primary and Primary Education Statistics for the school year 2017/2018. On the basis of available survey data the following observations can be made:

  1. In the school year 2017/2018 compared with the school year 2016/2017, school units decreased by 0.5% in kindergartens and in primary schools (Tables 2 and 4, respectively);
  2. In the school year 2017/2018 compared with the school year 2016/2017, teaching staff increased by 2.4% in kindergartens and by 1.7% in primary schools (Tables 2 and 4, respectively);
  3. The number of pupils enrolled in the school year 2017/2018 compared with the corresponding number in the school year 2016/2017 recorded a 0.4% decrease in kindergartens and a 1.0% decrease in primary schools (Tables 3 and 5, respectively);
  4. The number of graduates in primary schools in the school year 2017/2018 compared with 2016/2017 increased by 1.6% (Table 6).
  5. The ratio of teaching staff to pupils, in the school year 2017/2018, was 1 to 10.3 in kindergartens and 1 to 9.3 in primary schools; in the school year 2016/2017 the corresponding ratio was 1 to 10.6 and 1 to 9.5, respectively (Tables 2,3,4 and 5).
  6. The Region of Attiki accounted for the largest share of pupils enrolled in pre-primary and primary education schools with 32.1% for kindergartens and 34.9% for primary schools (Graphs 2 and 3, respectively).

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Sectoral Statistics

Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2310

Section of Statistics on Education & Sports

Email. Data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Antonios Kritikos

Tel: +30 213 135 2134, 2782

Fax:+30 213 135 2780

e-mail: a.kritikos@statistics.gr

1

Table 1 and Graph 1 depict the evolution of the pupil population of kindergartens and primary schools during school years 2008/2009 to 2017/2018.

Table 1

Evolution of pupil population in Pre-Primary and Primary Education 2008/09 - 2017/18

Number of Pupils

School Year

Kindergartens

Primary

Schools

2008/2009

158,290

637,476

2009/2010

159,502

635,935

2010/2011

166,233

634,048

2011/2012

165,931

633,291

2012/2013

166,576

630,043

2013/2014

160,994

625,165

2014/2015

162,781

640,001

2015/2016

155,243

642,707

2016/2017

151,804

645,250

2017/2018

151,225

639,037

Graph 1

Evolution of pupil population in Pre-Primary and Primary Education 2008/09 - 2017/18

700,000

5.0%

4.0%

Pupils

600,000

3.0%

enrolled in

2.0%

Kindergartens

500,000

1.0%

Pupils

400,000

0.0%

enrolled in

Primary

300,000

-1.0%

Schools

-2.0%

Change (%)

200,000

-3.0%

Kindergartens

100,000

-4.0%

-5.0%

Change (%)

Primary

0

-6.0%

Schools

2

Α. KINDERGARTENS

Tables 2 and 3 present data on the number of kindergartens, teaching staff and pupils enrolled.

Table 2. School Units and Teaching Staff1 by Type of School Unit and NUTS 2 Region

(Kindergartens)

By Type of School Unit

Number of School Units

Teaching Staff

School Units

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

(%)

(%)

Public

5,056

5,006

-1.0

13,494

13,754

1.9

Private

616

638

3.6

888

972

9.5

TOTAL

5,672

5,644

-0.5

14,382

14,726

2.4

By Region

Number of School Units

Teaching Staff

NUTS 2 Region

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

(%)

(%)

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

321

320

-0.3

803

811

1.0

Kentriki Makedonia

1,004

996

-0.8

2,627

2,667

1.5

Dytiki Makedonia

192

189

-1.6

457

451

-1.3

Thessalia

464

460

-0.9

1,019

1,041

2.2

Ipeiros

220

210

-4.5

487

482

-1.0

Ionia Nisia

146

145

-0.7

388

380

-2.1

Dytiki Ellada

423

415

-1.9

970

943

-2.8

Sterea Ellada

325

320

-1.5

745

743

-0.3

Peloponnisos

340

347

2.1

774

801

3.5

Attiki

1,437

1,440

0.2

3,902

4,103

5.2

Voreio Aigaio

145

149

2.8

408

432

5.9

Notio Aigaio

224

222

-0.9

569

606

6.5

Kriti

431

431

0.0

1,233

1,266

2.7

TOTAL

5,672

5,644

-0.5

14,382

14,726

2.4

1 Teaching staff includes teachers classified as absent. "Absent teachers" are the teachers with a fixed post in the school unit, who are absent for more than 20 days (due to illness, training, maternity leave, etc) and their replacement is pending, as well as the teachers who are seconded to other administrative posts of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs or elsewhere.

3

Table 3. Pupils enrolled by Type of School Unit and NUTS 2 Region (Kindergartens)

By Type of School Unit

Greece total

Males

Females

School Units

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

(%)

(%)

(%)

Public

136,308

70,435

70,057

-0.5

67,035

-1.2

137,470

-0.8

66,251

Private

14,917

7,398

7,671

3.7

6,936

4.5

14,334

4.1

7,246

TOTAL

151,225

77,833

77,728

-0.1

73,971

-0.6

151,804

-0.4

73,497

By Region

Greece total

Males

Females

NUTS 2 Region

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

(%)

(%)

(%)

Anatoliki

Makedonia,

Thraki

8,306

8,136

-2.0

4,280

4,083

-4.6

4,026

4,053

0.7

Kentriki

Makedonia

27,339

26,977

-1.3

13,938

13,840

-0.7

13,401

13,137

-2.0

Dytiki

Makedonia

4,041

3,924

-2.9

2,077

2,028

-2.4

1,964

1,896

-3.5

Thessalia

10,057

5,341

5,227

-2.1

5,167

-6.5

10,508

-4.3

4,830

Ipeiros

4,343

4,265

-1.8

2,257

2,190

-3.0

2,086

2,075

-0.5

Ionia Nisia

3,459

1,751

1,762

0.6

1,742

-2.6

3,493

-1.0

1,697

Dytiki Ellada

9,684

5,340

5,080

-4.9

4,999

-7.9

10,339

-6.3

4,604

Sterea Ellada

7,748

4,082

4,062

-0.5

3,827

-3.7

7,909

-2.0

3,686

Peloponnisos

7,690

4,002

3,936

-1.6

3,775

-0.6

7,777

-1.1

3,754

Attiki

48,594

24,462

24,827

1.5

23,175

2.6

47,637

2.0

23,767

Voreio Aigaio

3,509

1,638

1,800

9.9

1,612

6.0

3,250

8.0

1,709

Notio Aigaio

6,012

2,998

3,094

3.2

2,839

2.8

5,837

3.0

2,918

Kriti

11,170

5,667

5,799

2.3

5,358

0.2

11,025

1.3

5,371

TOTAL

151,225

77,833

77,728

-0.1

73,971

-0.6

151,804

-0.4

73,497

Graph 2

Percentage distribution of pupils enrolled in Kindergartens, by NUTS 2 Region

(public / private), school year 2017/2018

Notio Aigaio

Kriti

Anatoliki

Makedonia,

4.0%

7.4%

Thraki

Voreio Aigaio

5.4%

2.3%

Kentriki

Makedonia

17.8%

Dytiki Makedonia

2.6%

Thessalia

6.7%

Attiki

Ipeiros

32.1%

2.8%

Ionia Nisia

2.3%

Dytiki Ellada

Peloponnisos

Sterea Ellada

6.4%

5.1%

5.1%

4

Β. PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Tables 4, 5 and 6 present data on the number of primary schools, teaching staff, pupils enrolled and graduates.

Tables 4. School Units and Teaching Staff 2 by Type of School Unit and NUTS 2 Region (Primary

Schools)

By Type of School Unit

Number of School Units

Teaching Staff

School Units

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

(%)

(%)

Public

4,346

4,324

-0.5

64,463

65,427

1.5

Private

163

162

-0.6

3,345

3,553

6.2

TOTAL

4,509

4,486

-0.5

67,808

68,980

1.7

By Region

Number of School Units

Teaching Staff

NUTS 2 Region

Change

Change

2016/17

2016/17

2016/17

2017/18

(%)

(%)

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

350

346

-1.1

4,136

4,089

-1.1

Kentriki Makedonia

758

754

-0.5

12,094

12,249

1.3

Dytiki Makedonia

155

157

1.3

1,989

2,018

1.5

Thessalia

359

355

-1.1

4,604

4,647

0.9

Ipeiros

191

189

-1.0

2,177

2,160

-0.8

Ionia Nisia

105

103

-1.9

1,527

1,512

-1.0

Dytiki Ellada

382

377

-1.3

4,434

4,464

0.7

Sterea Ellada

295

292

-1.0

3,418

3,405

-0.4

Peloponnisos

267

266

-0.4

3,337

3,386

1.5

Attiki

1,006

1,007

0.1

21,283

22,012

3.4

Voreio Aigaio

136

136

0.0

1,553

1,587

2.2

Notio Aigaio

184

184

0.0

2,447

2,511

2.6

Kriti

321

320

-0.3

4,809

4,940

2.7

TOTAL

4,509

4,486

-0.5

67,808

68,980

1.7

2 Teaching staff includes teachers classified as absent. "Absent teachers" are the teachers with a fixed post in the school unit, who are absent for more than 20 days (due to illness, training, maternity leave, etc) and their replacement is pending, as well as the teachers who are seconded to other administrative posts of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs or elsewhere.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:45:11 UTC
