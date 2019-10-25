EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Primary Education Statistics-Primary schools - end of the school year, 2017

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, 25/10/2019 PRESS RELEASE SURVEYS ON PRE-PRIMARY AND PRIMARY EDUCATION (KINDERGARTENS AND PRIMARY SCHOOLS) END OF SCHOOL YEAR 2017/2018 The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on Pre-Primary and Primary Education Statistics for the school year 2017/2018. On the basis of available survey data the following observations can be made: In the school year 2017/2018 compared with the school year 2016/2017, school units decreased by 0.5% in kindergartens and in primary schools (Tables 2 and 4, respectively); In the school year 2017/2018 compared with the school year 2016/2017, teaching staff increased by 2.4% in kindergartens and by 1.7% in primary schools (Tables 2 and 4, respectively); The number of pupils enrolled in the school year 2017/2018 compared with the corresponding number in the school year 2016/2017 recorded a 0.4% decrease in kindergartens and a 1.0% decrease in primary schools (Tables 3 and 5, respectively); The number of graduates in primary schools in the school year 2017/2018 compared with 2016/2017 increased by 1.6% (Table 6). The ratio of teaching staff to pupils , in the school year 2017/2018, was 1 to 10.3 in kindergartens and 1 to 9.3 in primary schools; in the school year 2016/2017 the corresponding ratio was 1 to 10.6 and 1 to 9.5, respectively (Tables 2,3,4 and 5). The Region of Attiki accounted for the largest share of pupils enrolled in pre-primary and primary education schools with 32.1% for kindergartens and 34.9% for primary schools (Graphs 2 and 3, respectively). Information on methodological issues: Information for data provision: Division of Sectoral Statistics Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2310 Section of Statistics on Education & Sports Email. Data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section: Antonios Kritikos Tel: +30 213 135 2134, 2782 Fax:+30 213 135 2780 e-mail: a.kritikos@statistics.gr 1

Table 1 and Graph 1 depict the evolution of the pupil population of kindergartens and primary schools during school years 2008/2009 to 2017/2018. Table 1 Evolution of pupil population in Pre-Primary and Primary Education 2008/09 - 2017/18 Number of Pupils School Year Kindergartens Primary Schools 2008/2009 158,290 637,476 2009/2010 159,502 635,935 2010/2011 166,233 634,048 2011/2012 165,931 633,291 2012/2013 166,576 630,043 2013/2014 160,994 625,165 2014/2015 162,781 640,001 2015/2016 155,243 642,707 2016/2017 151,804 645,250 2017/2018 151,225 639,037 Graph 1 Evolution of pupil population in Pre-Primary and Primary Education 2008/09 - 2017/18 700,000 5.0% 4.0% Pupils 600,000 3.0% enrolled in 2.0% Kindergartens 500,000 1.0% Pupils 400,000 0.0% enrolled in Primary 300,000 -1.0% Schools -2.0% Change (%) 200,000 -3.0% Kindergartens 100,000 -4.0% -5.0% Change (%) Primary 0 -6.0% Schools 2

Α. KINDERGARTENS Tables 2 and 3 present data on the number of kindergartens, teaching staff and pupils enrolled. Table 2. School Units and Teaching Staff1 by Type of School Unit and NUTS 2 Region (Kindergartens) By Type of School Unit Number of School Units Teaching Staff School Units 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change (%) (%) Public 5,056 5,006 -1.0 13,494 13,754 1.9 Private 616 638 3.6 888 972 9.5 TOTAL 5,672 5,644 -0.5 14,382 14,726 2.4 By Region Number of School Units Teaching Staff NUTS 2 Region 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change (%) (%) Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki 321 320 -0.3 803 811 1.0 Kentriki Makedonia 1,004 996 -0.8 2,627 2,667 1.5 Dytiki Makedonia 192 189 -1.6 457 451 -1.3 Thessalia 464 460 -0.9 1,019 1,041 2.2 Ipeiros 220 210 -4.5 487 482 -1.0 Ionia Nisia 146 145 -0.7 388 380 -2.1 Dytiki Ellada 423 415 -1.9 970 943 -2.8 Sterea Ellada 325 320 -1.5 745 743 -0.3 Peloponnisos 340 347 2.1 774 801 3.5 Attiki 1,437 1,440 0.2 3,902 4,103 5.2 Voreio Aigaio 145 149 2.8 408 432 5.9 Notio Aigaio 224 222 -0.9 569 606 6.5 Kriti 431 431 0.0 1,233 1,266 2.7 TOTAL 5,672 5,644 -0.5 14,382 14,726 2.4 1 Teaching staff includes teachers classified as absent. "Absent teachers" are the teachers with a fixed post in the school unit, who are absent for more than 20 days (due to illness, training, maternity leave, etc) and their replacement is pending, as well as the teachers who are seconded to other administrative posts of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs or elsewhere. 3

Table 3. Pupils enrolled by Type of School Unit and NUTS 2 Region (Kindergartens) By Type of School Unit Greece total Males Females School Units 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change (%) (%) (%) Public 136,308 70,435 70,057 -0.5 67,035 -1.2 137,470 -0.8 66,251 Private 14,917 7,398 7,671 3.7 6,936 4.5 14,334 4.1 7,246 TOTAL 151,225 77,833 77,728 -0.1 73,971 -0.6 151,804 -0.4 73,497 By Region Greece total Males Females NUTS 2 Region 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change (%) (%) (%) Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki 8,306 8,136 -2.0 4,280 4,083 -4.6 4,026 4,053 0.7 Kentriki Makedonia 27,339 26,977 -1.3 13,938 13,840 -0.7 13,401 13,137 -2.0 Dytiki Makedonia 4,041 3,924 -2.9 2,077 2,028 -2.4 1,964 1,896 -3.5 Thessalia 10,057 5,341 5,227 -2.1 5,167 -6.5 10,508 -4.3 4,830 Ipeiros 4,343 4,265 -1.8 2,257 2,190 -3.0 2,086 2,075 -0.5 Ionia Nisia 3,459 1,751 1,762 0.6 1,742 -2.6 3,493 -1.0 1,697 Dytiki Ellada 9,684 5,340 5,080 -4.9 4,999 -7.9 10,339 -6.3 4,604 Sterea Ellada 7,748 4,082 4,062 -0.5 3,827 -3.7 7,909 -2.0 3,686 Peloponnisos 7,690 4,002 3,936 -1.6 3,775 -0.6 7,777 -1.1 3,754 Attiki 48,594 24,462 24,827 1.5 23,175 2.6 47,637 2.0 23,767 Voreio Aigaio 3,509 1,638 1,800 9.9 1,612 6.0 3,250 8.0 1,709 Notio Aigaio 6,012 2,998 3,094 3.2 2,839 2.8 5,837 3.0 2,918 Kriti 11,170 5,667 5,799 2.3 5,358 0.2 11,025 1.3 5,371 TOTAL 151,225 77,833 77,728 -0.1 73,971 -0.6 151,804 -0.4 73,497 Graph 2 Percentage distribution of pupils enrolled in Kindergartens, by NUTS 2 Region (public / private), school year 2017/2018 Notio Aigaio Kriti Anatoliki Makedonia, 4.0% 7.4% Thraki Voreio Aigaio 5.4% 2.3% Kentriki Makedonia 17.8% Dytiki Makedonia 2.6% Thessalia 6.7% Attiki Ipeiros 32.1% 2.8% Ionia Nisia 2.3% Dytiki Ellada Peloponnisos Sterea Ellada 6.4% 5.1% 5.1% 4

Β. PRIMARY SCHOOLS Tables 4, 5 and 6 present data on the number of primary schools, teaching staff, pupils enrolled and graduates. Tables 4. School Units and Teaching Staff 2 by Type of School Unit and NUTS 2 Region (Primary Schools) By Type of School Unit Number of School Units Teaching Staff School Units 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change (%) (%) Public 4,346 4,324 -0.5 64,463 65,427 1.5 Private 163 162 -0.6 3,345 3,553 6.2 TOTAL 4,509 4,486 -0.5 67,808 68,980 1.7 By Region Number of School Units Teaching Staff NUTS 2 Region Change Change 2016/17 2016/17 2016/17 2017/18 (%) (%) Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki 350 346 -1.1 4,136 4,089 -1.1 Kentriki Makedonia 758 754 -0.5 12,094 12,249 1.3 Dytiki Makedonia 155 157 1.3 1,989 2,018 1.5 Thessalia 359 355 -1.1 4,604 4,647 0.9 Ipeiros 191 189 -1.0 2,177 2,160 -0.8 Ionia Nisia 105 103 -1.9 1,527 1,512 -1.0 Dytiki Ellada 382 377 -1.3 4,434 4,464 0.7 Sterea Ellada 295 292 -1.0 3,418 3,405 -0.4 Peloponnisos 267 266 -0.4 3,337 3,386 1.5 Attiki 1,006 1,007 0.1 21,283 22,012 3.4 Voreio Aigaio 136 136 0.0 1,553 1,587 2.2 Notio Aigaio 184 184 0.0 2,447 2,511 2.6 Kriti 321 320 -0.3 4,809 4,940 2.7 TOTAL 4,509 4,486 -0.5 67,808 68,980 1.7 2 Teaching staff includes teachers classified as absent. "Absent teachers" are the teachers with a fixed post in the school unit, who are absent for more than 20 days (due to illness, training, maternity leave, etc) and their replacement is pending, as well as the teachers who are seconded to other administrative posts of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs or elsewhere. 5

