EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Producer Price Index in Industry (2010=100.0), June 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 30 July 2019
PRESS RELEASE
PRODUCER PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: June 2019, y-o-y decrease of 1.8%
The Overall Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry (total of domestic and non domestic market) with base year 2010=100.0 in June 2019 recorded a decrease of 1.8% compared with June 2018. The corresponding index in June 2018 had recorded an increase of 8.2% compared with June 2017 (Table 1.Ι).
The Overall Producer Price Index in June 2019 recorded a decrease of 2.3% compared with May 2019. The corresponding index in June 2018 had recorded a decrease of 0.4% compared with May 2018 (Table 1.IΙ).
The average Overall Index for the twelve-month period from July 2018 to June 2019 increased by 3.5% in comparison with the corresponding index for the period from July 2017 to June 2018. The same rate of change (3.5%) had recorded in the corresponding comparison with the previous twelve-month periods (Table 6).
The time series of PPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:
http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT15/-
Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry:
Overall Market, Domestic and Non-Domestic Market
25
20
15
10
5
0
-5
-10
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Market
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Market
|
|
|
|
Non Domestic Market
|
|
Information:
Economic and Short-Term Indicators Division
Wholesale Prices and Price Indices Section
Evridiki Vlachokosta
Tel: +30 213 135 2742
Fax: +30 213 135 2714
E-mail: e.vlachokosta@statistics.gr