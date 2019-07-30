EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Producer Price Index in Industry (2010=100.0), June 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 30 July 2019

PRESS RELEASE

PRODUCER PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: June 2019, y-o-y decrease of 1.8%

The Overall Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry (total of domestic and non domestic market) with base year 2010=100.0 in June 2019 recorded a decrease of 1.8% compared with June 2018. The corresponding index in June 2018 had recorded an increase of 8.2% compared with June 2017 (Table 1.Ι).

The Overall Producer Price Index in June 2019 recorded a decrease of 2.3% compared with May 2019. The corresponding index in June 2018 had recorded a decrease of 0.4% compared with May 2018 (Table 1.IΙ).

The average Overall Index for the twelve-month period from July 2018 to June 2019 increased by 3.5% in comparison with the corresponding index for the period from July 2017 to June 2018. The same rate of change (3.5%) had recorded in the corresponding comparison with the previous twelve-month periods (Table 6).

The time series of PPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT15/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry:

Overall Market, Domestic and Non-Domestic Market

25

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 2017 2018 2019 Overall Market Domestic Market Non Domestic Market

