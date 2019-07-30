Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Producer Price Index in Industry (2010=100.0), June 2019

07/30/2019 | 07:15am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 30 July 2019

PRESS RELEASE

PRODUCER PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: June 2019, y-o-y decrease of 1.8%

The Overall Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry (total of domestic and non domestic market) with base year 2010=100.0 in June 2019 recorded a decrease of 1.8% compared with June 2018. The corresponding index in June 2018 had recorded an increase of 8.2% compared with June 2017 (Table 1.Ι).

The Overall Producer Price Index in June 2019 recorded a decrease of 2.3% compared with May 2019. The corresponding index in June 2018 had recorded a decrease of 0.4% compared with May 2018 (Table 1.IΙ).

The average Overall Index for the twelve-month period from July 2018 to June 2019 increased by 3.5% in comparison with the corresponding index for the period from July 2017 to June 2018. The same rate of change (3.5%) had recorded in the corresponding comparison with the previous twelve-month periods (Table 6).

The time series of PPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT15/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry:

Overall Market, Domestic and Non-Domestic Market

25

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

2017

2018

2019

Overall Market

Domestic Market

Non Domestic Market

Information:

Economic and Short-Term Indicators Division

Wholesale Prices and Price Indices Section

Evridiki Vlachokosta

Tel: +30 213 135 2742

Fax: +30 213 135 2714

E-mail: e.vlachokosta@statistics.gr

1

1. Annual rates of change: June 2019 compared with June 2018

The decrease of 1.8% in the Overall Producer Price Index in Industry in June 2019 compared with June 2018 is on account of the annual changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:

a. 1.2% decrease in the PPI of the Domestic Market (Table 2.Ι).

More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the yearly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 Divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

-9.3

05

Mining of coal and lignite

-4.7

11

Manufacture of beverages

-0.7

10

Manufacture of food products

0.2

24

Manufacture of basic metals

0.3

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment

0.4

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

0.8

14

Manufacure of wearing apparel

1.8

35

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

3.9

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

8.0

b. 3.8% decrease in the PPI of the Non-Domestic Market (Table 3.Ι).

More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the yearly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 Divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

-8.2

07

Mininigs of metal ores

-4.8

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

-3.8

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment

-2.2

24

Manufacture of basic metals

-1.9

10

Manufacture of food products

-1.7

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

0.7

14

Manufacure of wearing apparel

1.2

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

1.2

12

Manufacure of tobacco products

2.4

2

2. Monthly rates of change: June 2019 compared with May 2019

The decrease of 2.3% in the Overall Producer Price Index in Industry in June 2019 compared with May 2019 is on account of the monthly changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:

a. 1.9% decrease in the PPI of the Domestic Market (Table 2.ΙI).

More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the monthly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 Divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

-8.7

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

-0.5

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

-0.2

24

Manufacture of basic metals

-0.2

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

-0.1

35

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

-0.1

10

Manufacture of food products

0.1

17

Manufacture of paper-pulp, paper and paper products

0.1

16

Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork

0.1

b. 3.5% decrease in the PPI of the Non-Domestic Market (Table 3.ΙI).

More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the monthly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 Divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

-8.7

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

-1.7

07

Mininigs of metal ores

-1.6

24

Manufacture of basic metals

-0.6

12

Manufacure of tobacco products

-0.5

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

-0.2

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

-0.1

10

Manufacture of food products

0.3

14

Manufacure of wearing apparel

0.6

3

Table 1. Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry: Overall Market

Base year: 2010=100.0

Ι. Annual changes

Weighting

June

Rates of change (%)

Codes

Main Industrial Groups - MIGs

coefficient

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

20

Overall Market

100,000

105.3

107.3

99.2

-1.8

8.2

40

Intermediate Goods

26,426

103.7

103.3

101.2

0.4

2.1

50

Capital Goods

3,189

100.5

100.3

99.7

0.2

0.6

60

Durable Consumer Goods

1,210

101.0

100.8

100.2

0.2

0.6

70

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

26,878

103.3

103.6

104.7

-0.3

-1.0

90

Energy

42,298

108.1

112.7

94.3

-4.1

19.6

ΙI. Monthly changes

Codes

Main Industrial

Weighting

June

May

Rates of

June

May

Rates of

Groups - MIGs

coefficient

change (%)

change (%)

2019

2019

2018

2018

20

Overall Market

100,000

105.3

107.8

-2.3

107.3

107.7

-0.4

40

Intermediate

26,426

103.7

104.0

-0.2

103.3

103.2

0.2

Goods

50

Capital Goods

3,189

100.5

100.5

0.0

100.3

100.3

0.0

60

Durable Consumer

1,210

101.0

101.0

0.0

100.8

100.8

0.0

Goods

70

Non-Durable

26,878

103.3

103.2

0.1

103.6

103.8

-0.1

Consumer Goods

90

Energy

42,298

108.1

113.9

-5.1

112.7

113.9

-1.0

Note: The indices and percantage changes are rounded up to one decimal figure when published.

4

Table 2. Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry: Domestic Market

Base year: 2010=100.0

Ι. Annual changes

Weighting

June

Rates of change (%)

Codes

Main Industrial Groups - MIGs

coefficient

2019

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

20

Overall Market

75,379

106.0

107.3

101.0

-1.2

6.2

40

Intermediate Goods

16,979

104.4

103.1

101.6

1.2

1.5

50

Capital Goods

2,589

99.7

99.5

98.8

0.2

0.7

60

Durable Consumer Goods

972

101.4

101.1

101.1

0.3

-0.1

70

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

21,803

102.5

102.8

103.6

-0.2

-0.9

90

Energy

33,036

109.8

113.2

99.1

-3.0

14.2

ΙI. Monthly changes

Codes

Main Industrial

Weighting

June

May

Rates of

June

May

Rates of

Groups - MIGs

coefficient

change (%)

change (%)

2019

2019

2018

2018

20

Overall Market

75,379

106.0

108.1

-1.9

107.3

107.9

-0.6

40

Intermediate

16,979

104.4

104.5

-0.1

103.1

103.1

0.0

Goods

50

Capital Goods

2,589

99.7

99.7

0.0

99.5

99.5

0.0

60

Durable Consumer

972

101.4

101.4

0.0

101.1

101.1

0.0

Goods

70

Non-Durable

21,803

102.5

102.4

0.1

102.8

102.9

-0.2

Consumer Goods

90

Energy

33,036

109.8

114.5

-4.1

113.2

114.5

-1.1

Note: The indices and percantage changes are rounded up to one decimal figure when published.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 11:14:10 UTC
