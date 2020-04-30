EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Producer Price Index in Industry (2015=100.0), March 2020

Month.

2015=100.0.

The PPI is a fixed-base index. Pursuant to the provisions of Council Regulation 1165/1998 concerning short- term statistics, the index is revised every five (5) years, with base years ending in 0 or 5.

At the level of branches of economic activities the statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev.2 of EU is used (Regulation 1893/2006), while at the level of main industrial groupings, the allocation of two- digit and three-digit NACE Rev.2 headings to categories of aggregate classification is used, in accordance with Commission Regulation 656/2007. At product level, the statistical classification CPA 2008 of EU is used, according to the Council Regulation 451/2008.

The index covers the whole of the country, with data from 48 Regional Units of the country.

The index covers all the sections of the Industry (mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, natural gas and water supply), the main industrial groupings (MIGs) and all the levels of economic activities (divisions, groups, classes) and the relevant products.

The data are collected from approximately 821 enterprises and the total number of observations (prices) amounts approximately to 2,713. More specifically, 403 products sold in the domestic market and 171 products sold in the non-domestic market were selected. Out of the 171 products sold in the non-domestic market, 141 products are sold in the euro-zone countries and 156 products are sold in the non-euro-zone countries.

The compilation of the indicators was mainly based on data collected by the enterprises (via email, phone). When a break occurs in the flow of price data or when data are not available, the method used during the break is the so-called "carry forward" method, i.e. the repetition of the last observed price. Other options for dealing with the shortage of prices are administrative and other sources (data from the internet, from the press), as well as the application of an estimation method for the calculation of missing data using the monthly average change of other pricing sources at the product level. If an entire product index is missing, it is recommended to use the change / index of the next level up in aggregation as the basis for performing the imputation. For March 2020, there was no significant change in the price data collection compared to previous reference months.

The PPI with base year 2015=100.0 is released since March 2020, with February 2020 as the first reference month. Data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from January 2000 onwards.

More information on the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index, as well as the time series is available on the website of ELSTAT at the following link: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT15/-