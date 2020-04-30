|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Producer Price Index in Industry (2015=100.0), March 2020
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 30 April 2020
PRESS RELEASE
PRODUCER PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: March 2020, y-o-y decrease of 9.1%
The Overall Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry (total of domestic and non domestic market) with base year 2015=100.0 in March 2020 recorded a decrease of 9.1% compared with March 2019. The corresponding index in March 2019 had recorded an increase of 4.4% compared with March 2018 (Table 1.Ι).
The Overall Producer Price Index in March 2020 recorded a decrease of 7.4% compared with February 2020. The corresponding index in March 2019 had recorded an increase of 1.1% compared with February 2019 (Table 1.IΙ).
The average Overall Index for the twelve-month period from April 2019 to March 2020 decreased by 0.8% in comparison with the corresponding index for the period from April 2018 to March 2019, while the increase recorded between the previous twelvemonth periods amounted to 4.8% (Table 6).
The time series of PPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:
http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT15/-
Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry:
Overall Market, Domestic and Non-Domestic Market
1. Annual rates of change: March 2020 compared with March 2019
The decrease of 9.1% in the Overall Producer Price Index in Industry in March 2020 compared with March 2019 is on account of the annual changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:
a. 5.8% decrease in the PPI of the Domestic Market (Table 2.Ι).
More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the yearly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:
Code
Division
Rates of
change (%)
19
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
-37.9
21
Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations
-1.5
25
Manufacture of fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment
-0.9
16
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork
3.9
b. 19.3% decrease in the PPI of the Non-Domestic Market (Table 3.Ι).
More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the yearly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:
Code
Division
Rates of
change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Monthly rates of change: March 2020 compared with February 2020
The decrease of 7.4% in the Overall Producer Price Index in Industry in March 2020 compared with February 2020 is on account of the monthly changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:
a. 5.3% decrease in the PPI of the Domestic Market (Table 2.ΙI).
More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the monthly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:
Code
Division
Rates of
change (%)
20
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
-1.1
27
Manufacture of electrical equipment
-0.5
32
Other manufacturing
-0.1
23
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
0.1
28
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
1.6
b. 14.0% decrease in the PPI of the Non-Domestic Market (Table 3.ΙI).
More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the monthly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:
Code
Division
Rates of
change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1. Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry: Overall Market
Weighting
Main Industrial Groupings - MIGs
Intermediate Goods
Capital Goods
Durable Consumer Goods
Non-Durable Consumer Goods
Energy
ΙI. Monthly changes
|
Intermediate
Goods
Durable
Consumer Goods
Non-Durable
Consumer Goods
Energy
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percantage changes up to one decimal digit when published.
Table 2. Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry: Domestic Market
Main Industrial Groupings - MIGs
|
Intermediate Goods
Capital Goods
Durable Consumer Goods
Non-Durable Consumer Goods
Energy
ΙI. Monthly changes
|
Intermediate
Goods
Capital Goods
Durable
Consumer Goods
Non-Durable
Consumer Goods
Energy
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percantage changes up to one decimal digit when published.
Table 3. Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry: Non-Domestic Market
Main Industrial Groupings - MIGs
|
Intermediate Goods
Capital Goods
Durable Consumer Goods
Non-Durable Consumer Goods
Energy
ΙI. Monthly changes
|
Intermediate
Goods
Capital Goods
Durable
Consumer Goods
Non-Durable
Consumer Goods
Energy
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percantage changes up to one decimal digit when published.
Table 4. Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry: Non-Domestic Eurozone Market
Main Industrial Groupings - MIGs
|
Intermediate Goods
Capital Goods
Durable Consumer Goods
Non-Durable Consumer Goods
Energy
ΙI. Monthly changes
|
Intermediate
Goods
Capital Goods
Durable
Consumer Goods
Non-Durable
Consumer Goods
Energy
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percantage changes up to one decimal digit when published.
Table 5. Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry: Non-Domestic Non Eurozone Market
Main Industrial Groupings - MIGs
|
Intermediate Goods
Capital Goods
Durable Consumer Goods
Non-Durable Consumer Goods
Energy
ΙI. Monthly changes
|
Intermediate
Goods
Capital Goods
Durable
Consumer Goods
Non-Durable
Consumer Goods
Energy
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percantage changes up to one decimal digit when published.
Table 6. Changes of Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
Generally
The Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry, in its current form, has been compiled since January 2005, when it
|
Purpose of the index
The purpose of the Producer Price Index in Industry is to measure the monthly rates of change in the prices of
|
Definitions
The Producer Price Index in Industry is a monthly index and it is composed by the sub-indices of the Domestic
|
|
other similar deductible taxes directly linked to turnover and also, excluding duties and other taxes on
|
|
enterprises that produce and sell the surveyed products and the enterprises that buy those products,
Legal framework
The compilation of PPI is governed by Council Regulation (EC) 1165/1998 concerning short-term statistics and
|
|
Reference period
Base year
Revision
Statistical classifications
Geographical coverage
Coverage of economic activities
Statistical survey
Data collection, processing and imputation in the context of the COVID-19 crisis
Publication of data
References
Month.
2015=100.0.
The PPI is a fixed-base index. Pursuant to the provisions of Council Regulation 1165/1998 concerning short- term statistics, the index is revised every five (5) years, with base years ending in 0 or 5.
At the level of branches of economic activities the statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev.2 of EU is used (Regulation 1893/2006), while at the level of main industrial groupings, the allocation of two- digit and three-digit NACE Rev.2 headings to categories of aggregate classification is used, in accordance with Commission Regulation 656/2007. At product level, the statistical classification CPA 2008 of EU is used, according to the Council Regulation 451/2008.
The index covers the whole of the country, with data from 48 Regional Units of the country.
The index covers all the sections of the Industry (mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, natural gas and water supply), the main industrial groupings (MIGs) and all the levels of economic activities (divisions, groups, classes) and the relevant products.
The data are collected from approximately 821 enterprises and the total number of observations (prices) amounts approximately to 2,713. More specifically, 403 products sold in the domestic market and 171 products sold in the non-domestic market were selected. Out of the 171 products sold in the non-domestic market, 141 products are sold in the euro-zone countries and 156 products are sold in the non-euro-zone countries.
The compilation of the indicators was mainly based on data collected by the enterprises (via email, phone). When a break occurs in the flow of price data or when data are not available, the method used during the break is the so-called "carry forward" method, i.e. the repetition of the last observed price. Other options for dealing with the shortage of prices are administrative and other sources (data from the internet, from the press), as well as the application of an estimation method for the calculation of missing data using the monthly average change of other pricing sources at the product level. If an entire product index is missing, it is recommended to use the change / index of the next level up in aggregation as the basis for performing the imputation. For March 2020, there was no significant change in the price data collection compared to previous reference months.
The PPI with base year 2015=100.0 is released since March 2020, with February 2020 as the first reference month. Data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from January 2000 onwards.
More information on the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index, as well as the time series is available on the website of ELSTAT at the following link: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT15/-
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 09:12:01 UTC
