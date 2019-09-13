EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Production Index in Construction (b.y. 2010=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019

PRODUCTION INDEX IN CONSTRUCTION: 2nd quarter 2019, y-o-y decrease of 5.8%
The evolution of the Production Index in Construction (IPC) with base year 2010=100.0 and reference period the 2nd quarter 2019, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, is as follows:
The Production Index in Construction (IPC) in the 2nd quarter 2019 recorded a decrease of 5.8% compared with the 2nd quarter 2018. The corresponding annual rate of change of the IPC in 2nd quarter 2018 was -4.6% (Table 1).
The Production Index in Construction (IPC) in the 2nd quarter 2019 recorded an increase of 23.7% compared with the 1st quarter 2019. In the 2nd quarter 2018, the quarterly rate of change was 7.1% (Table 2).
The seasonally adjusted Production Index in Construction in the 2nd quarter of 2019 recorded an increase of 3.8% compared with the 1st quarter of 2019 (Table 3).
Graph 1. Evolution of Annual Rates of Change (y-o-y) of the Production Index in Construction,
Production Index of Building Construction and Production Index of Civil Engineering (%)
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
|
2012
|
|
|
2013
|
|
|
2014
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Production Index in Construction (y-o-y)
|
|
|
|
Production Index of Building Construction (y-o-y)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production Index of Civil Engineering (y-o-y)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information for methodological issues:
|
|
|
|
Information for data provision:
|
|
Division of Business Statistics
|
|
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
|
Section of Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products
|
|
|
|
E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
|
Head of the Section : Diamantaki Aikaterini
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2122
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fax: +30 213 135 2738
|
|
|
|
|
|
e-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr
|
|
|
|
|
1