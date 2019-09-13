Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Production Index in Construction (b.y. 2010=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 05:42am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Piraeus, 13 September 2019

PRODUCTION INDEX IN CONSTRUCTION: 2nd quarter 2019, y-o-y decrease of 5.8%

The evolution of the Production Index in Construction (IPC) with base year 2010=100.0 and reference period the 2nd quarter 2019, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, is as follows:

The Production Index in Construction (IPC) in the 2nd quarter 2019 recorded a decrease of 5.8% compared with the 2nd quarter 2018. The corresponding annual rate of change of the IPC in 2nd quarter 2018 was -4.6% (Table 1).

The Production Index in Construction (IPC) in the 2nd quarter 2019 recorded an increase of 23.7% compared with the 1st quarter 2019. In the 2nd quarter 2018, the quarterly rate of change was 7.1% (Table 2).

The seasonally adjusted Production Index in Construction in the 2nd quarter of 2019 recorded an increase of 3.8% compared with the 1st quarter of 2019 (Table 3).

Graph 1. Evolution of Annual Rates of Change (y-o-y) of the Production Index in Construction,

Production Index of Building Construction and Production Index of Civil Engineering (%)

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

-20

-40

-60

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Production Index in Construction (y-o-y)

Production Index of Building Construction (y-o-y)

Production Index of Civil Engineering (y-o-y)

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section : Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel: +30 213 135 2122

Fax: +30 213 135 2738

e-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

The following graphs depict the evolution of the seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted Production Index in Construction, as well as the quarterly rates of change (q-o-q) of the seasonally adjusted index.

Graph 2. Evolution of the Production Index in Construction

(2010=100.0)

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Non seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

Graph 3. Evolution of quarterly rates of change (q-o-q) of the seasonally adjusted Indices in

Construction (%)

60

40

20

0

-20

-40

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Production Index in Construction (q-o-q)

Production Index of Building Construction (q-o-q)

Production Index of Civil Engineering (q-o-q)

It should be noted that the whole series with seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time series. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the previous Press Release.

2

Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Production Indices in Construction

(Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days)

Base year: 2010=100.0

Production Index

Production Index

Production Index

Year and quarter

in Construction

of Building Construction

of Civil Engineering

Index

Annual rate of

Index

Annual rate of

Index

Annual rate of

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

2011:

Q1

51.84

-47.1

55.10

-53.1

47.90

-35.7

Q2

56.72

-47.2

54.71

-52.3

59.13

-40.2

Q3

63.31

-20.5

55.33

-20.1

72.92

-20.8

Q4

62.87

-45.3

64.51

-34.6

60.89

-54.8

Annual average

58.68

-41.3

57.41

-42.6

60.21

-39.8

2012:

Q1

36.02

-30.5

35.33

-35.9

36.85

-23.1

Q2

38.84

-31.5

39.43

-27.9

38.13

-35.5

Q3

36.40

-42.5

34.81

-37.1

38.31

-47.5

Q4

44.96

-28.5

40.93

-36.6

49.81

-18.2

Annual average

39.05

-33.4

37.63

-34.5

40.78

-32.3

2013:

Q1

28.19

-21.7

27.09

-23.3

29.52

-19.9

Q2

32.32

-16.8

26.93

-31.7

38.81

1.8

Q3

34.70

-4.7

32.22

-7.4

37.69

-1.6

Q4

48.20

7.2

38.19

-6.7

60.26

21.0

Annual average

35.85

-8.2

31.11

-17.3

41.57

1.9

2014:

Q1

26.08

-7.5

23.67

-12.6

28.99

-1.8

Q2

37.89

17.2

28.24

4.9

49.52

27.6

Q3

44.69

28.8

29.57

-8.2

62.91

66.9

Q4

56.93

18.1

42.53

11.4

74.30

23.3

Annual average

41.40

15.5

31.00

-0.3

53.93

29.7

2015:

Q1

37.97

45.6

31.47

33.0

45.80

58.0

Q2

40.27

6.3

32.99

16.8

49.04

-1.0

Q3

32.19

-28.0

25.26

-14.6

40.54

-35.6

Q4

60.27

5.9

49.83

17.2

72.84

-2.0

Annual average

42.67

3.1

34.89

12.5

52.06

-3.5

2016:

Q1

34.89

-8.1

30.51

-3.1

40.17

-12.3

Q2

46.49

15.5

37.33

13.2

57.53

17.3

Q3

56.90

76.8

38.47

52.3

79.13

95.2

Q4

71.50

18.6

58.46

17.3

87.23

19.7

Annual average

52.45

22.9

41.19

18.1

66.01

26.8

2017:

Q1

39.73

13.9

28.95

-5.1

52.73

31.3

Q2

44.34

-4.6

35.80

-4.1

54.63

-5.0

Q3

38.85

-31.7

32.26

-16.1

46.80

-40.9

Q4

56.15

-21.5

50.89

-13.0

62.50

-28.3

Annual average

44.77

-14.6

36.98

-10.2

54.17

-17.9

2018:

Q1

39.47

-0.7

39.37

36.0

39.60

-24.9

Q2

42.29

-4.6

41.30

15.4

43.48

-20.4

Q3

42.09

8.3

36.83

14.2

48.43

3.5

Q4

56.65

0.9

56.52

11.1

56.79

-9.1

Annual average

45.12

0.8

43.51

17.7

47.08

-13.1

2019*:

Q1

32.22

-18.4

33.49

-14.9

30.68

-22.5

Q2

39.85

-5.8

37.47

-9.3

42.72

-1.7

*Provisional data

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

3

Table 2. Quarterly rates of change of the Production Indices in Construction

(Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days)

Base year: 2010=100.0

Production Index

Production Index

Production Index

in Construction

of Building Construction

of Civil Engineering

Year and quarter

Quarterly rate

Quarterly rate

Quarterly rate

Index

of change

Index

of change

Index

of change

(%)

(%)

(%)

2011:

Q1

51.84

-54.9

55.10

-44.1

47.90

-64.4

Q2

56.72

9.4

54.71

-0.7

59.13

23.5

Q3

63.31

11.6

55.33

1.1

72.92

23.3

Q4

62.87

-0.7

64.51

16.6

60.89

-16.5

2012:

Q1

36.02

-42.7

35.33

-45.2

36.85

-39.5

Q2

38.84

7.8

39.43

11.6

38.13

3.5

Q3

36.40

-6.3

34.81

-11.7

38.31

0.5

Q4

44.96

23.5

40.93

17.6

49.81

30.0

2013:

Q1

28.19

-37.3

27.09

-33.8

29.52

-40.7

Q2

32.32

14.6

26.93

-0.6

38.81

31.5

Q3

34.70

7.4

32.22

19.6

37.69

-2.9

Q4

48.20

38.9

38.19

18.5

60.26

59.9

2014:

Q1

26.08

-45.9

23.67

-38.0

28.99

-51.9

Q2

37.89

45.2

28.24

19.3

49.52

70.8

Q3

44.69

18.0

29.57

4.7

62.91

27.0

Q4

56.93

27.4

42.53

43.8

74.30

18.1

2015:

Q1

37.97

-33.3

31.47

-26.0

45.80

-38.4

Q2

40.27

6.0

32.99

4.8

49.04

7.1

Q3

32.19

-20.1

25.26

-23.4

40.54

-17.3

Q4

60.27

87.2

49.83

97.3

72.84

79.7

2016:

Q1

34.89

-42.1

30.51

-38.8

40.17

-44.9

Q2

46.49

33.2

37.33

22.4

57.53

43.2

Q3

56.90

22.4

38.47

3.0

79.13

37.5

Q4

71.50

25.7

58.46

52.0

87.23

10.2

2017:

Q1

39.73

-44.4

28.95

-50.5

52.73

-39.6

Q2

44.34

11.6

35.80

23.6

54.63

3.6

Q3

38.85

-12.4

32.26

-9.9

46.80

-14.3

Q4

56.15

44.5

50.89

57.8

62.50

33.5

2018:

Q1

39.47

-29.7

39.37

-22.6

39.60

-36.6

Q2

42.29

7.1

41.30

4.9

43.48

9.8

Q3

42.09

-0.5

36.83

-10.8

48.43

11.4

Q4

56.65

34.6

56.52

53.5

56.79

17.3

2019*:

Q1

32.22

-43.1

33.49

-40.8

30.68

-46.0

Q2

39.85

23.7

37.47

11.9

42.72

39.2

*Provisional data

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

4

Table 3. Quarterly rates of change of the seasonally adjusted Production Indices in Construction

Base year: 2010=100.0

Production Index

Production Index

Production Index

in Construction

of Building Construction

of Civil Engineering

Year and quarter

Quarterly rate

Quarterly rate

Quarterly rate

Index

of change

Index

of change

Index

of change

(%)

(%)

(%)

2011:

Q1

65.75

-27.4

66.87

-13.3

62.66

-41.4

Q2

59.13

-10.1

57.98

-13.3

61.04

-2.6

Q3

64.24

8.6

58.08

0.2

72.14

18.2

Q4

49.29

-23.3

50.38

-13.3

48.09

-33.3

2012:

Q1

45.78

-7.1

42.86

-14.9

48.32

0.5

Q2

40.72

-11.0

41.84

-2.4

39.51

-18.2

Q3

36.86

-9.5

36.58

-12.6

37.99

-3.8

Q4

35.09

-4.8

31.90

-12.8

39.03

2.7

2013:

Q1

35.87

2.2

32.85

3.0

38.82

-0.5

Q2

34.02

-5.2

28.61

-12.9

40.27

3.7

Q3

35.11

3.2

33.92

18.6

37.48

-6.9

Q4

37.45

6.7

29.69

-12.5

46.89

25.1

2014:

Q1

33.23

-11.3

28.68

-3.4

38.23

-18.5

Q2

40.04

20.5

30.02

4.7

51.51

34.7

Q3

45.22

12.9

31.22

4.0

62.65

21.6

Q4

44.07

-2.5

32.98

5.6

57.58

-8.1

2015:

Q1

48.30

9.6

38.11

15.6

60.23

4.6

Q2

42.68

-11.6

35.07

-8.0

51.16

-15.1

Q3

32.64

-23.5

26.76

-23.7

40.49

-20.9

Q4

46.54

42.6

38.54

44.0

56.37

39.2

2016:

Q1

44.31

-4.8

36.94

-4.2

52.74

-6.4

Q2

49.34

11.3

39.68

7.4

60.14

14.0

Q3

57.91

17.4

40.86

3.0

78.92

31.2

Q4

55.09

-4.9

45.11

10.4

67.56

-14.4

2017:

Q1

50.27

-8.7

35.03

-22.4

69.05

2.2

Q2

47.05

-6.4

38.04

8.6

57.16

-17.2

Q3

39.77

-15.5

34.37

-9.7

46.72

-18.3

Q4

43.27

8.8

39.23

14.2

48.47

3.8

2018:

Q1

49.80

15.1

47.57

21.2

51.85

7.0

Q2

44.81

-10.0

43.87

-7.8

45.46

-12.3

Q3

43.16

-3.7

39.29

-10.4

48.26

6.2

Q4

43.64

1.1

43.56

10.9

44.06

-8.7

2019:

Q1

40.67

-6.8

40.45

-7.1

40.28

-8.6

Q2

42.21

3.8

39.80

-1.6

44.62

10.8

Notes:

  1. The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits and percentage changes to one decimal digit when published.
  2. The whole time-series with seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time-series.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 09:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : The Philippines? External Debt Ratios Remain at Prudent Levels even as External Debt Rises in the Second Quarter 2019
PU
05:47aCOMMERZBANK : ECB's new rules for parking cash provides some relief - German banks
RE
05:45aFirst Time Paying Taxes? Buckle Up
DJ
05:42aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0), July 2019
PU
05:42aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Production Index in Construction (b.y. 2010=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019
PU
05:42aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector (2015=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019
PU
05:42aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), July 2019
PU
05:42aGSA EUROPEAN GNSS AGENCY : EIB sign agreement on investment in space
PU
05:42aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Index of Number of Persons Employed in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019
PU
05:40aECB hawk Knot slams stimulus as disproportionate, ineffective
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Oil slips towards $60 on demand worries, despite trade hopes
4KROGER : Kroger Shows a Sales Turnaround -- WSJ
5SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: Transfer of Treasury Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group