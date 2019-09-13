EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Production Index in Construction (b.y. 2010=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019

PRODUCTION INDEX IN CONSTRUCTION: 2nd quarter 2019, y-o-y decrease of 5.8%

The evolution of the Production Index in Construction (IPC) with base year 2010=100.0 and reference period the 2nd quarter 2019, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, is as follows:

The Production Index in Construction (IPC) in the 2nd quarter 2019 recorded a decrease of 5.8% compared with the 2nd quarter 2018. The corresponding annual rate of change of the IPC in 2nd quarter 2018 was -4.6% (Table 1).

The Production Index in Construction (IPC) in the 2nd quarter 2019 recorded an increase of 23.7% compared with the 1st quarter 2019. In the 2nd quarter 2018, the quarterly rate of change was 7.1% (Table 2).

The seasonally adjusted Production Index in Construction in the 2nd quarter of 2019 recorded an increase of 3.8% compared with the 1st quarter of 2019 (Table 3).

Graph 1. Evolution of Annual Rates of Change (y-o-y) of the Production Index in Construction,

Production Index of Building Construction and Production Index of Civil Engineering (%)

120 100 80 60 40 20 0 -20 -40 -60 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Production Index in Construction (y-o-y) Production Index of Building Construction (y-o-y) Production Index of Civil Engineering (y-o-y) Information for methodological issues: Information for data provision: Division of Business Statistics Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Section of Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section : Diamantaki Aikaterini Tel: +30 213 135 2122 Fax: +30 213 135 2738 e-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

