EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), August 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: August 2019, y-o-y decrease of 0.6%
The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for August 2019, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows:
The Overall Industrial Production Index in August 2019 recorded a decrease of 0.6% compared with August 2018. The corresponding annual rate of change of the Overall IPI in August 2018 was -0.3% (Table 1).
The average Overall Industrial Production Index for the period from January to August 2019 recorded an increase of 0.7% compared with the average IPI of the period from January to August 2018 (Table 2).
The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in August 2019 recorded an increase of 0.6% compared with July 2019 (Table 4).
Graph 1. Evolution of annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index
and the Manufacturing Index (%)
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial Production Index (y-o-y)
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Index (y-o-y)
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following graphs depict the evolution of the seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index, as well as the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted index.
Graph 2. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index
(2015=100.0)
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Non seasonally adjusted
|
Seasonally adjusted
Graph 3. Evolution of the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
1.0
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.3-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
-0.9
|
|
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.2
|
-3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
|
-1.8-1.3
|
|
-1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
5
|
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
|
12
|
1
|
|
2
|
3
|
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (m-o-m)
It should be noted that the time series with the seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time series. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the data published in the previous Press Release.
2
Evolution of the Industrial Production Index in August 2019
I. Annual changes: August 2019/ August 2018 (Table 1)
The 0.6% decrease of the working day adjusted Overall IPI in August 2019, compared with the corresponding index in August 2018, is due to the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:
-
Decrease of:
-
23.1% in the Mining and Quarrying Index. The decrease was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite, extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, mining support service activities, mining of metal ores, other mining and quarrying.
-
0.8% in the Electricity Supply Index.
-
Increase of:
-
0.1% in the Manufacturing Index. The increase was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: tobacco products, basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, computers, electronic and optical products, other manufacturing, repair and installation of machinery and equipment.
-
3.9% in the Water Supply Index.
II. Rates of change of the average index in the period January - August 2019 compared with the corresponding index of the period January - August 2018 (Table 2)
The 0.7% increase of the working day adjusted Overall IPI in the 8-month period January - August 2019, compared with the corresponding index in January - August 2018, is due to the corresponding rates of change of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:
-
Increase of:
-
1.6% in the Manufacturing Index.
-
0.6% in the Water Supply Index.
-
Decrease of:
-
13.5% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
-
1.0% in the Electricity Supply Index.
III. Monthly changes: August 2019 / July 2019 (Table 4)
The 0.6 increase of the seasonally adjusted Overall IPI in August 2019, compared with the corresponding index in July 2019, is due to the monthly changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:
-
Increase of:
-
5.8% in the Electricity Supply Index.
-
Decrease of:
-
7.5% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
-
1.5% in the Manufacturing Index.
-
0.1% in the Water Supply Index
3
The following graph depicts the evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Sections Indices.
Graph 4. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Section Indices
(2015=100.0)
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial Production Index
|
|
Mining and Quarrying
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
Electricity Supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water Supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Industrial Production Index
(Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days)
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
Code
|
|
D i v i s i o n
|
|
|
August
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
2019*
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2019/2018
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
104.32
|
|
104.96
|
|
105.23
|
|
-0.6
|
|
-0.3
|
|
B
|
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
83.09
|
|
107.99
|
|
108.05
|
|
-23.1
|
|
-0.1
|
|
05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and
|
34.37
|
91.07
|
82.30
|
|
-62.3
|
10.7
|
|
natural gas - Mining support service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
94.35
|
127.70
|
127.27
|
|
-26.1
|
0.3
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying
|
86.37
|
103.69
|
105.23
|
|
-16.7
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
MANUFACTURING
|
99.69
|
|
99.63
|
|
98.17
|
|
0.1
|
|
1.5
|
|
10
|
Food
|
117.79
|
120.25
|
130.53
|
|
-2.0
|
-7.9
|
11
|
Beverages
|
107.93
|
108.71
|
109.76
|
|
-0.7
|
-1.0
|
12
|
Tobacco products
|
90.52
|
80.46
|
101.51
|
|
12.5
|
-20.7
|
13
|
Textiles
|
53.18
|
49.17
|
63.30
|
|
8.1
|
-22.3
|
14
|
Wearing apparel
|
80.93
|
90.01
|
79.54
|
|
-10.1
|
13.2
|
15
|
Leather and related products
|
55.68
|
63.92
|
54.68
|
|
-12.9
|
16.9
|
16
|
Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture
|
79.72
|
89.08
|
84.59
|
|
-10.5
|
5.3
|
17
|
Paper and paper products
|
88.97
|
98.43
|
92.56
|
|
-9.6
|
6.3
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded products
|
63.83
|
73.14
|
72.81
|
|
-12.7
|
0.5
|
19
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
119.15
|
121.48
|
102.10
|
|
-1.9
|
19.0
|
20
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
96.44
|
91.81
|
84.80
|
|
5.0
|
8.3
|
21
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations
|
108.60
|
77.05
|
62.31
|
|
41.0
|
23.7
|
22
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
86.09
|
81.88
|
82.66
|
|
5.2
|
-0.9
|
23
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
97.40
|
101.91
|
99.34
|
|
-4.4
|
2.6
|
24
|
Basic metals
|
99.26
|
113.99
|
110.06
|
|
-12.9
|
3.6
|
25
|
Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
78.51
|
86.37
|
97.53
|
|
-9.1
|
-11.4
|
26
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
110.15
|
93.93
|
69.49
|
|
17.3
|
35.2
|
27
|
Electrical equipment
|
69.26
|
66.09
|
71.50
|
|
4.8
|
-7.6
|
28
|
Machinery and equipment n. e. c.
|
64.30
|
64.81
|
60.48
|
|
-0.8
|
7.2
|
29
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
67.75
|
75.87
|
69.25
|
|
-10.7
|
9.6
|
30
|
Other transport equipment
|
41.82
|
38.59
|
40.86
|
|
8.4
|
-5.6
|
31
|
Furniture
|
76.59
|
82.44
|
72.27
|
|
-7.1
|
14.1
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
84.04
|
73.71
|
72.00
|
|
14.0
|
2.4
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|
72.84
|
55.04
|
51.18
|
|
32.3
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
|
122.99
|
|
123.92
|
|
129.43
|
|
-0.8
|
|
-4.3
|
|
35
|
Electricity supply
|
122.99
|
123.92
|
129.43
|
|
-0.8
|
-4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E
|
|
WATER SUPPLY
|
102.03
|
|
98.24
|
|
102.65
|
|
3.9
|
|
-4.3
|
|
36
|
Water collection, treatment and supply
|
102.03
|
98.24
|
102.65
|
|
3.9
|
-4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
119.51
|
120.53
|
117.98
|
|
-0.8
|
2.2
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
89.14
|
94.47
|
94.81
|
|
-5.6
|
-0.4
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
76.47
|
73.63
|
69.61
|
|
3.9
|
5.8
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
66.20
|
66.15
|
65.90
|
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
107.01
|
104.49
|
109.28
|
|
2.4
|
-4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.
5
