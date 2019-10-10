Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), August 2019

0
10/10/2019 | 05:36am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 10 October 2019

PRESS RELEASE

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: August 2019, y-o-y decrease of 0.6%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for August 2019, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows:

The Overall Industrial Production Index in August 2019 recorded a decrease of 0.6% compared with August 2018. The corresponding annual rate of change of the Overall IPI in August 2018 was -0.3% (Table 1).

The average Overall Industrial Production Index for the period from January to August 2019 recorded an increase of 0.7% compared with the average IPI of the period from January to August 2018 (Table 2).

The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in August 2019 recorded an increase of 0.6% compared with July 2019 (Table 4).

Graph 1. Evolution of annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index

and the Manufacturing Index (%)

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

-2

-4

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

2017

2018

2019

Industrial Production Index (y-o-y)

Manufacturing Index (y-o-y)

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

Fax: +30 213 135 2506

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

The following graphs depict the evolution of the seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index, as well as the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted index.

Graph 2. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index

(2015=100.0)

130

120

110

100

90

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

2017

2018

2019

Non seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

8

6

4

2

0

-2

-4

-6

Graph 3. Evolution of the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (%)

3.7

1.3

2.4

2.2

2.1

2.1

1.9

0.6

0.3

0.8

0.9

0.5

1.0

0.9

1.0

0.6

-0.6

-0.3-0.1

-0.4

-0.9

-1.1

-0.9

-1.2

-3.1

-1.4

-1.5

-1.4

-1.8-1.3

-1.6

-3.0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

2017

2018

2019

Seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (m-o-m)

It should be noted that the time series with the seasonally adjusted indices is recalculated every time a new observation is added in the time series. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the data published in the previous Press Release.

2

Evolution of the Industrial Production Index in August 2019

I. Annual changes: August 2019/ August 2018 (Table 1)

The 0.6% decrease of the working day adjusted Overall IPI in August 2019, compared with the corresponding index in August 2018, is due to the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

  1. Decrease of:
  • 23.1% in the Mining and Quarrying Index. The decrease was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite, extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, mining support service activities, mining of metal ores, other mining and quarrying.
  • 0.8% in the Electricity Supply Index.
  1. Increase of:
  • 0.1% in the Manufacturing Index. The increase was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: tobacco products, basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, computers, electronic and optical products, other manufacturing, repair and installation of machinery and equipment.
  • 3.9% in the Water Supply Index.

II. Rates of change of the average index in the period January - August 2019 compared with the corresponding index of the period January - August 2018 (Table 2)

The 0.7% increase of the working day adjusted Overall IPI in the 8-month period January - August 2019, compared with the corresponding index in January - August 2018, is due to the corresponding rates of change of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

  1. Increase of:
  • 1.6% in the Manufacturing Index.
  • 0.6% in the Water Supply Index.
  1. Decrease of:
  • 13.5% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
  • 1.0% in the Electricity Supply Index.

III. Monthly changes: August 2019 / July 2019 (Table 4)

The 0.6 increase of the seasonally adjusted Overall IPI in August 2019, compared with the corresponding index in July 2019, is due to the monthly changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:

  1. Increase of:
  • 5.8% in the Electricity Supply Index.
  1. Decrease of:
  • 7.5% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
  • 1.5% in the Manufacturing Index.
  • 0.1% in the Water Supply Index

3

The following graph depicts the evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Sections Indices.

Graph 4. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Section Indices

(2015=100.0)

150

140

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

60

50

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

2017

2018

2019

Industrial Production Index

Mining and Quarrying

Manufacturing

Electricity Supply

Water Supply

4

Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Industrial Production Index

(Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days)

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

D i v i s i o n

August

Rate of change (%)

2019*

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

OVERALL INDEX

104.32

104.96

105.23

-0.6

-0.3

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

83.09

107.99

108.05

-23.1

-0.1

05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and

34.37

91.07

82.30

-62.3

10.7

natural gas - Mining support service activities

07

Mining of metal ores

94.35

127.70

127.27

-26.1

0.3

08

Other mining and quarrying

86.37

103.69

105.23

-16.7

-1.5

C

MANUFACTURING

99.69

99.63

98.17

0.1

1.5

10

Food

117.79

120.25

130.53

-2.0

-7.9

11

Beverages

107.93

108.71

109.76

-0.7

-1.0

12

Tobacco products

90.52

80.46

101.51

12.5

-20.7

13

Textiles

53.18

49.17

63.30

8.1

-22.3

14

Wearing apparel

80.93

90.01

79.54

-10.1

13.2

15

Leather and related products

55.68

63.92

54.68

-12.9

16.9

16

Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture

79.72

89.08

84.59

-10.5

5.3

17

Paper and paper products

88.97

98.43

92.56

-9.6

6.3

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded products

63.83

73.14

72.81

-12.7

0.5

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

119.15

121.48

102.10

-1.9

19.0

20

Chemicals and chemical products

96.44

91.81

84.80

5.0

8.3

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

108.60

77.05

62.31

41.0

23.7

22

Rubber and plastic products

86.09

81.88

82.66

5.2

-0.9

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

97.40

101.91

99.34

-4.4

2.6

24

Basic metals

99.26

113.99

110.06

-12.9

3.6

25

Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

78.51

86.37

97.53

-9.1

-11.4

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

110.15

93.93

69.49

17.3

35.2

27

Electrical equipment

69.26

66.09

71.50

4.8

-7.6

28

Machinery and equipment n. e. c.

64.30

64.81

60.48

-0.8

7.2

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

67.75

75.87

69.25

-10.7

9.6

30

Other transport equipment

41.82

38.59

40.86

8.4

-5.6

31

Furniture

76.59

82.44

72.27

-7.1

14.1

32

Other manufacturing

84.04

73.71

72.00

14.0

2.4

33

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

72.84

55.04

51.18

32.3

7.6

D

ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

122.99

123.92

129.43

-0.8

-4.3

35

Electricity supply

122.99

123.92

129.43

-0.8

-4.3

E

WATER SUPPLY

102.03

98.24

102.65

3.9

-4.3

36

Water collection, treatment and supply

102.03

98.24

102.65

3.9

-4.3

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

119.51

120.53

117.98

-0.8

2.2

2

Intermediate goods

89.14

94.47

94.81

-5.6

-0.4

3

Capital goods

76.47

73.63

69.61

3.9

5.8

4

Consumer Durables

66.20

66.15

65.90

0.1

0.4

5

Consumer Non-Durables

107.01

104.49

109.28

2.4

-4.4

* Provisional data

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

5

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:35:06 UTC
