EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), August 2019

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: August 2019, y-o-y decrease of 0.6%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for August 2019, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows:

The Overall Industrial Production Index in August 2019 recorded a decrease of 0.6% compared with August 2018. The corresponding annual rate of change of the Overall IPI in August 2018 was -0.3% (Table 1).

The average Overall Industrial Production Index for the period from January to August 2019 recorded an increase of 0.7% compared with the average IPI of the period from January to August 2018 (Table 2).

The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in August 2019 recorded an increase of 0.6% compared with July 2019 (Table 4).

Graph 1. Evolution of annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index

and the Manufacturing Index (%)

12 10 8 6 4 2 0 -2 -4 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 2017 2018 2019

Industrial Production Index (y-o-y) Manufacturing Index (y-o-y)

Information for methodological issues: Information for data provision: Business Statistics Division Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini Tel: +30 213 135 2056 Fax: +30 213 135 2506 E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

