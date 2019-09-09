EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), July 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 09 September 2019
PRESS RELEASE
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: July 2019, y-o-y decrease of 2.1%
The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for July 2019, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows:
The Overall Industrial Production Index in July 2019 recorded a decrease of 2.1% compared with July 2018. The corresponding annual rate of change of the Overall IPI in July 2018 was 3.5% (Table 1).
The average Overall Industrial Production Index for the period from January to July 2019 recorded an increase of 0.8% compared with the average IPI of the period from January to July 2018 (Table 2).
The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in July 2019 recorded a decrease of 1.1% compared with June 2019 (Table 4).
Graph 1. Evolution of annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index
and the Manufacturing Index (%)
Graph 2. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index
(2015=100.0)
Graph 2. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index
(2015=100.0)
Graph 3. Evolution of the monthly rates of change (m-o-m) of the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index (%)
Evolution of the Industrial Production Index in July 2019
I. Annual changes: July 2019/ July 2018 (Table 1)
The 2.1% decrease of the working day adjusted Overall IPI in July 2019, compared with the corresponding index in July 2018, is due to the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:
-
Decrease of:
-
10.4% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
-
1.9% in the Manufacturing Index. The decrease was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: food, coke and refined petroleum products, other non-metallic mineral products.
-
2.3% in the Electricity Supply Index.
-
Increase of:
-
2.9% in the Water Supply Index.
II. Rates of change of the average index in the period January - July 2019 compared with the corresponding index of the period January - July 2018 (Table 2)
The 0.8% increase of the working day adjusted Overall IPI in the 7-month period January - July 2019, compared with the corresponding index in January - July 2018, is due to the corresponding rates of change of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:
-
Increase of:
-
1.7% in the Manufacturing Index.
-
Decrease of:
-
11.2% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
-
1.1% in the Electricity Supply Index.
-
0.1% in the Water Supply Index.
III. Monthly changes: July 2019 / June 2019 (Table 4)
The 1.1% decrease of the seasonally adjusted Overall IPI in July 2019, compared with the corresponding index in June 2019, is due to the monthly changes of the sub-indices in the following industrial sections:
-
Decrease of:
-
4.2% in the Mining and Quarrying Index.
-
4.8% in the Electricity Supply Index.
-
Increase of:
-
0.6% in the Manufacturing Index.
-
0.1% in the Water Supply Index
3
Graph 4. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Section Indices
(2015=100.0)
Graph 4. Evolution of the Industrial Production Index and the Industrial Section Indices
(2015=100.0)
Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Industrial Production Index
(Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days)
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
Code
|
|
D i v i s i o n
|
|
|
July
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
2019*
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2019/2018
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
118.36
|
|
120.86
|
|
116.75
|
|
-2.1
|
3.5
|
B
|
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
107.98
|
|
120.47
|
|
121.00
|
|
-10.4
|
-0.4
|
05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and
|
39.41
|
101.32
|
82.48
|
|
-61.1
|
22.8
|
|
natural gas - Mining support service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
119.29
|
144.05
|
139.41
|
|
-17.2
|
3.3
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying
|
114.17
|
115.17
|
120.33
|
|
-0.9
|
-4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
MANUFACTURING
|
120.09
|
|
122.44
|
|
114.25
|
|
-1.9
|
7.2
|
10
|
Food
|
117.73
|
127.48
|
114.74
|
|
-7.6
|
11.1
|
11
|
Beverages
|
138.94
|
133.59
|
131.65
|
|
4.0
|
1.5
|
12
|
Tobacco products
|
123.93
|
84.65
|
108.40
|
|
46.4
|
-21.9
|
13
|
Textiles
|
104.25
|
113.37
|
115.11
|
|
-8.0
|
-1.5
|
14
|
Wearing apparel
|
97.46
|
94.07
|
104.41
|
|
3.6
|
-9.9
|
15
|
Leather and related products
|
77.80
|
83.87
|
102.38
|
|
-7.2
|
-18.1
|
16
|
Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture
|
116.04
|
121.77
|
116.90
|
|
-4.7
|
4.2
|
17
|
Paper and paper products
|
103.50
|
112.52
|
110.89
|
|
-8.0
|
1.5
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded products
|
100.21
|
96.00
|
100.89
|
|
4.4
|
-4.8
|
19
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
104.53
|
117.61
|
103.48
|
|
-11.1
|
13.7
|
20
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
132.67
|
130.84
|
115.92
|
|
1.4
|
12.9
|
21
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations
|
200.80
|
165.51
|
138.42
|
|
21.3
|
19.6
|
22
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
118.39
|
118.73
|
108.56
|
|
-0.3
|
9.4
|
23
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
115.18
|
128.79
|
125.28
|
|
-10.6
|
2.8
|
24
|
Basic metals
|
128.43
|
133.64
|
132.30
|
|
-3.9
|
1.0
|
25
|
Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
132.04
|
140.33
|
125.00
|
|
-5.9
|
12.3
|
26
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
132.31
|
110.31
|
89.29
|
|
19.9
|
23.5
|
27
|
Electrical equipment
|
103.60
|
94.22
|
101.63
|
|
10.0
|
-7.3
|
28
|
Machinery and equipment n. e. c.
|
115.02
|
105.73
|
111.75
|
|
8.8
|
-5.4
|
29
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
81.46
|
83.49
|
120.37
|
|
-2.4
|
-30.6
|
30
|
Other transport equipment
|
76.60
|
63.36
|
69.30
|
|
20.9
|
-8.6
|
31
|
Furniture
|
124.54
|
120.89
|
108.26
|
|
3.0
|
11.7
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
127.29
|
113.39
|
112.24
|
|
12.3
|
1.0
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|
83.25
|
89.27
|
97.23
|
|
-6.7
|
-8.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
|
115.83
|
|
118.58
|
|
126.47
|
|
-2.3
|
-6.2
|
35
|
Electricity supply
|
115.83
|
118.58
|
126.47
|
|
-2.3
|
-6.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E
|
|
WATER SUPPLY
|
105.63
|
|
102.65
|
|
106.74
|
|
2.9
|
-3.8
|
36
|
Water collection, treatment and supply
|
105.63
|
102.65
|
106.74
|
|
2.9
|
-3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
111.11
|
116.59
|
117.14
|
|
-4.7
|
-0.5
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
116.73
|
122.97
|
117.61
|
|
-5.1
|
4.6
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
112.52
|
108.59
|
107.36
|
|
3.6
|
1.1
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
119.26
|
109.96
|
107.35
|
|
8.5
|
2.4
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
129.87
|
128.15
|
118.54
|
|
1.3
|
8.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 09:26:03 UTC