EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), July 2019

09/09/2019 | 05:27am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 09 September 2019

PRESS RELEASE

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX: July 2019, y-o-y decrease of 2.1%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Industrial Production Index (IPI) with base year 2015=100.0 for July 2019, on the basis of provisional and working day adjusted data, as follows:

The Overall Industrial Production Index in July 2019 recorded a decrease of 2.1% compared with July 2018. The corresponding annual rate of change of the Overall IPI in July 2018 was 3.5% (Table 1).

The average Overall Industrial Production Index for the period from January to July 2019 recorded an increase of 0.8% compared with the average IPI of the period from January to July 2018 (Table 2).

The seasonally adjusted Overall Industrial Production Index in July 2019 recorded a decrease of 1.1% compared with June 2019 (Table 4).

Graph 1. Evolution of annual rates of change (y-o-y) of the Industrial Production Index

and the Manufacturing Index (%)

Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Industrial Production Index

(Working day adjusted data, according to the real number of working days)

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

D i v i s i o n

July

Rate of change (%)

2019*

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

OVERALL INDEX

118.36

120.86

116.75

-2.1

3.5

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

107.98

120.47

121.00

-10.4

-0.4

05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum and

39.41

101.32

82.48

-61.1

22.8

natural gas - Mining support service activities

07

Mining of metal ores

119.29

144.05

139.41

-17.2

3.3

08

Other mining and quarrying

114.17

115.17

120.33

-0.9

-4.3

C

MANUFACTURING

120.09

122.44

114.25

-1.9

7.2

10

Food

117.73

127.48

114.74

-7.6

11.1

11

Beverages

138.94

133.59

131.65

4.0

1.5

12

Tobacco products

123.93

84.65

108.40

46.4

-21.9

13

Textiles

104.25

113.37

115.11

-8.0

-1.5

14

Wearing apparel

97.46

94.07

104.41

3.6

-9.9

15

Leather and related products

77.80

83.87

102.38

-7.2

-18.1

16

Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture

116.04

121.77

116.90

-4.7

4.2

17

Paper and paper products

103.50

112.52

110.89

-8.0

1.5

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded products

100.21

96.00

100.89

4.4

-4.8

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

104.53

117.61

103.48

-11.1

13.7

20

Chemicals and chemical products

132.67

130.84

115.92

1.4

12.9

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

200.80

165.51

138.42

21.3

19.6

22

Rubber and plastic products

118.39

118.73

108.56

-0.3

9.4

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

115.18

128.79

125.28

-10.6

2.8

24

Basic metals

128.43

133.64

132.30

-3.9

1.0

25

Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

132.04

140.33

125.00

-5.9

12.3

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

132.31

110.31

89.29

19.9

23.5

27

Electrical equipment

103.60

94.22

101.63

10.0

-7.3

28

Machinery and equipment n. e. c.

115.02

105.73

111.75

8.8

-5.4

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

81.46

83.49

120.37

-2.4

-30.6

30

Other transport equipment

76.60

63.36

69.30

20.9

-8.6

31

Furniture

124.54

120.89

108.26

3.0

11.7

32

Other manufacturing

127.29

113.39

112.24

12.3

1.0

33

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

83.25

89.27

97.23

-6.7

-8.2

D

ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

115.83

118.58

126.47

-2.3

-6.2

35

Electricity supply

115.83

118.58

126.47

-2.3

-6.2

E

WATER SUPPLY

105.63

102.65

106.74

2.9

-3.8

36

Water collection, treatment and supply

105.63

102.65

106.74

2.9

-3.8

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

111.11

116.59

117.14

-4.7

-0.5

2

Intermediate goods

116.73

122.97

117.61

-5.1

4.6

3

Capital goods

112.52

108.59

107.36

3.6

1.1

4

Consumer Durables

119.26

109.96

107.35

8.5

2.4

5

Consumer Non-Durables

129.87

128.15

118.54

1.3

8.1

* Provisional data

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percentage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 09:26:03 UTC
