EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Publication of the Press Release Structural Business Statistics reference year 2017

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
|
GENERAL DIRECTORATE OF STATISTICS
|
|
DIVISION OF BUSINESS STATISTICS
|
Piraeus, 30/08/2019
|
ANNOUNCEMENT
|
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) informs the users that the Press Releases
-
Structural Survey in Manufacturing, Electricity and Water Supply
-
Structural Survey in Construction
-
Structural Business Statistics (Services)
-
Survey on Mines, Quarries and Salterns
with reference year 2017, that were scheduled for 25.09.2019 are going to be announced in a single Press Release with title "Structural Business Statistics Survey, reference year 2017", on 2.09.2019.
