EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Publication of the Press Release Structural Business Statistics reference year 2017

08/30/2019 | 06:06am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

GENERAL DIRECTORATE OF STATISTICS

DIVISION OF BUSINESS STATISTICS

Piraeus, 30/08/2019

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) informs the users that the Press Releases

  1. Structural Survey in Manufacturing, Electricity and Water Supply
  2. Structural Survey in Construction
  3. Structural Business Statistics (Services)
  4. Survey on Mines, Quarries and Salterns

with reference year 2017, that were scheduled for 25.09.2019 are going to be announced in a single Press Release with title "Structural Business Statistics Survey, reference year 2017", on 2.09.2019.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 10:05:00 UTC
