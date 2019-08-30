EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Publication of the Press Release Structural Business Statistics reference year 2017

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

GENERAL DIRECTORATE OF STATISTICS DIVISION OF BUSINESS STATISTICS Piraeus, 30/08/2019 ANNOUNCEMENT

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) informs the users that the Press Releases

Structural Survey in Manufacturing, Electricity and Water Supply Structural Survey in Construction Structural Business Statistics (Services) Survey on Mines, Quarries and Salterns

with reference year 2017, that were scheduled for 25.09.2019 are going to be announced in a single Press Release with title "Structural Business Statistics Survey, reference year 2017", on 2.09.2019.