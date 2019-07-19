Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Quarterly Non - Financial Accounts of General Government, 1st Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 06:25am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

Piraeus, 19 July 2019

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Quarterly Non-Financial Accounts of General Government

1st Quarter 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) with the present press release announces the quarterly non-financial accounts of General Government for the first quarter of 2019 (Table 1 & Table 2) as well as data on General Government debt at the end of that period (Table 3). These data have been produced on the basis of the Regulation ESA 2010 (549/2013) for the System of National Accounts, which became obligatory as of 01.09.2014.

Since the first quarter of 2009, the quarterly non-financial accounts of General Government have been compiled by ELSTAT based mainly on direct data sources. The data are compiled in full consistency with the European System of Accounts - ESA2010. It should be noted that the methods used to compile data on a quarterly basis are consistent with the methods used to compile the annual data.

The quarterly non-financial accounts of General Government provide information on the aggregates constituting General Government revenue (taxes, social contributions, capital transfers, etc) and expenditure (compensation of employees, intermediate consumption, social benefits, interest payments, etc).

Graph 1: Overall and Primary Balance of General Government (in million EUR)

6000

4000

2000

0

-2000

-4000

-6000

-8000

Overall Balance

-10000

-12000

Primary Balance

-14000

-16000

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Communication

National Accounts Division

Maria Stavropoulou

Tel: +30 213 135 2081, Fax: +30 213 135 2552

General Government Accounts and Financial Accounts Section

Konstantinos Chrissis

Tel: +30 213 135 2079, Fax: +30 213 135 2552

Email: nat.accounts@statistics.gr

Page 1 of 4

TABLE 1: Quarterly non-financial accounts of General Government

2017 Q1 − 2019 Q1 (million EUR)

2017

2018

2019

ITEMS

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Total Revenue

18,079

20,399

23,022

25,128

18,874

20,166

23,237

26,057

17,493

Taxes on production and imports

5,792

7,031

8,367

9,401

6,429

6,830

8,707

9,330

6,565

Taxes on income and property

3,309

4,839

4,937

4,647

3,556

4,652

5,405

4,982

2,749

Social contributions

6,469

6,447

6,605

6,451

6,555

6,526

6,559

6,689

6,536

Other

2,288

1,917

2,392

3,272

1,936

2,034

2,119

3,313

1,460

Capital transfers

221

165

721

1,357

398

124

447

1,743

183

Total Expenditure

19,051

20,190

20,513

25,557

19,389

20,267

20,700

25,987

19,283

Primary expenditure

17,583

18,765

19,211

24,123

17,930

18,595

19,244

24,416

17,817

Compensation of employees

5,189

5,317

5,429

5,581

5,340

5,393

5,452

5,542

5,255

Social benefits

9,111

9,250

9,365

10,700

9,290

9,117

9,507

10,382

9,113

Goods and Services

1,402

2,011

1,952

3,688

1,357

1,835

1,915

2,989

1,246

Subsidies

283

440

525

453

310

444

429

371

412

Other current transfers

662

633

711

654

783

586

761

1,123

894

Capital transfers

936

1,114

1,229

3,047

850

1,220

1,180

4,009

897

Interest

1,468

1,425

1,302

1,434

1,459

1,672

1,456

1,571

1,466

Primary Balance (excluding interest)

1

496

1,634

3,811

1,005

944

1,571

3,993

1,641

-324

Overall Balance

-972

209

2,509

-429

-515

-101

2,537

70

-1,790

Memorandum Item:

Support to financial institutions

2

-27

-27

-29

-23

-21

-39

-18

-19

-20

Graph 2: Total Revenues and Expenditure of General Government (in million EUR)

40000

35000

30000

25000

20000

15000

Total Revenues

10000

Total Expenditure

5000

0

Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

  1. General Government primary balance is defined here as ESA 2010 General Government balance minus interest expenditure of General Government entities to other sectors. It differs from the definition of primary balance used under the Economic Adjustment Program for Greece.
  2. Sign is negative when expenditures of the support exceed revenues. When the impact of the support to financial institutions is positive for the General Government balance, this is due to the fees accruing on the inter-bank lending guarantees and the bond loan scheme, and the revenues from bank preference shares being greater than the expenditures accrued.

Page 2 of 4

TABLE 2: Quarterly non-financial accounts of General Government

2017 Q1−2019 Q1 - Percentage contribution

2017

2018

2019

ITEMS

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

As percentage of Total Revenues

Taxes on production and imports

32.0

34.5

36.3

37.4

34.1

33.9

37.5

35.8

37.5

Taxes on income and property

18.3

23.7

21.4

18.5

18.8

23.1

23.3

19.1

15.7

Social contributions

35.8

31.6

28.7

25.7

34.7

32.4

28.2

25.7

37.4

Other

12.7

9.4

10.4

13.0

10.3

10.1

9.1

12.7

8.3

Capital transfers

1.2

0.8

3.1

5.4

2.1

0.6

1.9

6.7

1.0

As percentage of Total Expenditure

Primary expenditure

92.3

92.9

93.7

94.4

92.5

91.8

93.0

94.0

92.4

Compensation of employees

27.2

26.3

26.5

21.8

27.5

26.6

26.3

21.3

27.3

Social benefits

47.8

45.8

45.7

41.9

47.9

45.0

45.9

40.0

47.3

Goods and Services

7.4

10.0

9.5

14.4

7.0

9.1

9.3

11.5

6.5

Subsidies

1.5

2.2

2.6

1.8

1.6

2.2

2.1

1.4

2.1

Other current transfers

3.5

3.1

3.5

2.6

4.0

2.9

3.7

4.3

4.6

Capital transfers

4.9

5.5

6.0

11.9

4.4

6.0

5.7

15.4

4.7

Interest

7.7

7.1

6.3

5.6

7.5

8.2

7.0

6.0

7.6

Graph 3: Total Revenues and Expenditure of General Government by category (in million EUR)

30000

25000

20000

15000

10000

5000

0

-5000

40000

35000

30000

25000

20000

15000

10000

5000

0

Revenues

Capital transfers

Other

Social contributions

Taxes on income and

property

Taxes on production

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

and imports

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Expenditure

Interest

Capital transfers

Other current

transfers

Subsidies

Goods and

Services

Social benefits

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Compensation of

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

employees

Page 3 of 4

Table 3 below presents the evolution of the consolidated General Government Debt. The analysis of Debt in the categories currency and deposits, securities other than shares and loans, short-term and long-term, is according to the European System of Accounts (ESA2010). It should be noted that the information on debt is presented as the stock of debt at the end of each reference period.

TABLE 3: Quarterly General Government Debt

2017 Q1 − 2019 Q1 (million EUR)

2017

2018

2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Nominal value of debt

310,661

309,090

313,495

317,485

322,579

323,401

335,033

334,573

337,406

outstanding at end of quarter

Currency and deposits

5,917

6,039

6,064

6,008

5,764

5,958

6,130

6,278

6,107

56,732

56,193

53,765

54,938

56,529

56,902

54,404

61,491

Debt Securities

52,882

Short-term (<1 year)

10,163

11,051

13,241

14,322

13,056

13,395

12,727

11,590

11,202

Long-term (>1 year)

46,569

45,142

40,524

40,616

43,473

43,507

41,677

49,901

41,680

Loans

248,012

246,858

253,666

256,539

260,286

260,541

274,499

275,584

269,637

Short-term

456

421

297

2,036

771

853

685

804

2,241

Long-term

247,556

246,437

253,369

254,503

259,515

259,688

273,814

268,833

273,343

Graph 4: General Government Debt - quarterly (in million EUR)

380000

360000

340000

320000

300000

280000

260000

240000

General Government Debt

220000

200000

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

References

Detailed table is available on the website of ELSTAT:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SEL05/-

Note:

Measure of the primary balance under the Economic Adjustment Program for Greece

A measure of the primary balance as defined under the Economic Adjustment Program for Greece is not calculated by ELSTAT and is not shown in this statistical Press Release. The calculation of the primary balance as per the Economic Adjustment Program calls for a statistical treatment of certain expenditure and revenue items (such as revenue from privatisation of assets, transactions relating to bank recapitalisation, and revenues from transfers related to the income of euro-area national central banks from their investment portfolio holdings of Greek Government securities) that deviates from the typical ESA2010-compliant practice followed in the compilation of the quarterly fiscal figures that are presented in this statistical Press Release.

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 10:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:45aPepsiCo to buy South Africa's Pioneer Food for $1.7 bln
RE
06:44aIAN KING : EU must be aware of China's intelligence law when drawing up 5G rules - King
RE
06:39aAs 'superstar' cities thrive, poorer ones get left behind
RE
06:35aSESA THIRD EDITION : Social Economy accounted for 3.0% of GVA
PU
06:35aTSEC TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE : HOTAI FINANCE CO., LTD. has submitted its application for listing in the TWSE on July 16, 2019.
PU
06:30aChina will ease policy further, but saving big ammunition for potential shocks -sources
RE
06:30aTurkey central bank seen making deeper rate cut on July 25 - Reuters poll
RE
06:25aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Quarterly Non - Financial Accounts of General Government, 1st Quarter 2019
PU
06:25aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Turnover Index in Industry (2010=100.0), May 2019
PU
06:22aTIMELINE : Key dates for Britain's Brexit crisis - Choosing a new prime minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : and ALDI sign MOU and agree collaboration
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Agrees to Sell Carlton & United Breweries to Asahi Group Holding..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About