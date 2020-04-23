Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Quarterly Non - Financial Accounts of General Government, 4th Quarter 2019

04/23/2020 | 05:13am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

Piraeus, 23 April 2020

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Quarterly Non-Financial Accounts of General Government

4th Quarter 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) with the present press release announces the quarterly non-financial accounts of General Government for the fourth quarter of 2019 (Table 1 & Table 2) as well as data on General Government debt at the end of that period (Table 3). These data have been produced on the basis of the Regulation ESA 2010 (549/2013) for the System of National Accounts, which became obligatory as of 01.09.2014.

Since the first quarter of 2009, the quarterly non-financial accounts of General Government have been compiled by ELSTAT based mainly on direct data sources. The data are compiled in full consistency with the European System of Accounts - ESA2010. It should be noted that the methods used to compile data on a quarterly basis are consistent with the methods used to compile the annual data.

The quarterly non-financial accounts of General Government provide information on the aggregates constituting General Government revenue (taxes, social contributions, capital transfers, etc) and expenditure (compensation of employees, intermediate consumption, social benefits, interest payments, etc).

Graph 1: Overall and Primary Balance of General Government (in million EUR)

6000

4000

2000

0

-2000

-4000

-6000

-8000

Overall Balance

-10000

-12000

Primary Balance

-14000

-16000

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of National Accounts

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of General Government Accounts

Email: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of Section: Konstantinos Chrissis

Tel: +30 213 135 2079

Fax: +30 213 135 2552

Email: k.chrysis@statistics.gr

Page 1 of 4

TABLE 1: Quarterly non-financial accounts of General Government

2017 Q1 − 2019 Q4 (million EUR)

2017

2018

2019

ITEMS

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total Revenue

18,121

20,436

23,073

25,157

19,036

20,214

23,252

26,053

17,638

22,364

23,930

25,548

Taxes on production and imports

5,792

7,031

8,367

9,401

6,438

6,837

8,714

9,343

6,643

7,246

8,809

9,077

Taxes on income and property

3,309

4,839

4,938

4,648

3,556

4,652

5,405

4,985

2,747

5,035

5,454

4,570

Social contributions

6,467

6,445

6,602

6,449

6,562

6,521

6,533

6,683

6,595

6,695

6,774

6,655

Other

2,330

1,955

2,430

3,320

2,082

2,080

2,153

3,307

1,472

3,040

2,349

3,235

Capital transfers

223

166

736

1,339

398

124

447

1,735

181

348

544

2,011

Total Expenditure

19,083

20,239

20,565

25,610

19,626

20,236

20,842

26,016

19,345

22,038

21,442

23,910

Primary expenditure

17,653

18,833

19,282

24,163

18,139

18,669

19,330

24,504

17,973

20,617

20,056

22,584

Compensation of employees

5,188

5,315

5,432

5,576

5,339

5,388

5,449

5,546

5,267

5,602

5,469

5,577

Social benefits

9,109

9,250

9,365

10,702

9,298

9,103

9,508

10,375

9,154

10,297

9,439

9,966

Goods and Services

1,477

2,069

2,008

3,742

1,431

1,906

1,986

3,144

1,352

2,250

1,932

2,891

Subsidies

283

440

525

453

310

444

429

371

401

433

537

671

Other current transfers

665

632

711

654

905

595

772

1,119

898

578

780

791

Capital transfers

931

1,127

1,241

3,036

856

1,233

1,186

3,949

901

1,457

1,899

2,688

Interest

1,430

1,406

1,283

1,447

1,487

1,567

1,512

1,512

1,372

1,421

1,386

1,326

Primary Balance (excluding interest)1

468

1,603

3,791

994

897

1,545

3,922

1,549

-335

1,747

3,874

2,964

Overall Balance

-962

197

2,508

-453

-590

-22

2,410

37

-1,707

326

2,488

1,638

Memorandum Item:

Support to financial institutions 2

-27

-27

-29

-23

-21

-39

-18

-19

-20

-19

-4

157

Graph 2: Total Revenues and Expenditure of General Government (in million EUR)

40000

35000

30000

25000

20000

15000

10000

Total Revenues

Total Expenditure

5000

0

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

  • General Government primary balance is defined here as ESA 2010 General Government balance minus interest expenditure of General Government entities to other sectors. It differs from the definition of primary balance used under the Economic Adjustment Program for Greece.
  • Sign is negative when expenditures of the support exceed revenues. When the impact of the support to financial institutions is positive for the General Government balance, this is due to the fees accruing on the inter-bank lending guarantees and the bond loan scheme, and the revenues from bank preference shares being greater than the expenditures accrued.

Page 2 of 4

TABLE 2: Quarterly non-financial accounts of General Government

2017 Q1−2019 Q4 - Percentage contribution

2017

2018

2019

ITEMS

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

As percentage of Total Revenues

Taxes on production and imports

32.0

34.4

36.3

37.4

33.8

33.8

37.5

35.9

37.7

32.4

36.8

35.5

Taxes on income and property

18.3

23.7

21.4

18.5

18.7

23.0

23.2

19.1

15.6

22.5

22.8

17.9

Social contributions

35.7

31.5

28.6

25.6

34.5

32.3

28.1

25.7

37.4

29.9

28.3

26.0

Other

12.9

9.6

10.5

13.2

10.9

10.3

9.3

12.7

8.3

13.6

9.8

12.7

Capital transfers

1.2

0.8

3.2

5.3

2.1

0.6

1.9

6.7

1.0

1.6

2.3

7.9

As percentage of Total Expenditure

Primary expenditure

92.5

93.1

93.8

94.3

92.4

92.3

92.7

94.2

92.9

93.6

93.5

94.5

Compensation of employees

27.2

26.3

26.4

21.8

27.2

26.6

26.1

21.3

27.2

25.4

25.5

23.3

Social benefits

47.7

45.7

45.5

41.8

47.4

45.0

45.6

39.9

47.3

46.7

44.0

41.7

Goods and Services

7.7

10.2

9.8

14.6

7.3

9.4

9.5

12.1

7.0

10.2

9.0

12.1

Subsidies

1.5

2.2

2.6

1.8

1.6

2.2

2.1

1.4

2.1

2.0

2.5

2.8

Other current transfers

3.5

3.1

3.5

2.6

4.6

2.9

3.7

4.3

4.6

2.6

3.6

3.3

Capital transfers

4.9

5.6

6.0

11.9

4.4

6.1

5.7

15.2

4.7

6.6

8.9

11.2

Interest

7.5

6.9

6.2

5.7

7.6

7.7

7.3

5.8

7.1

6.4

6.5

5.5

Graph 3: Total Revenues and Expenditure of General Government by category (in million EUR)

30000

Revenues

25000

Capital transfers

20000

Other

15000

Social contributions

10000

5000

Taxes on income

and property

0

Taxes on production

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

and imports

-5000

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

40000

Expenditure

35000

Interest

30000

Capital transfers

25000

20000

Other current

transfers

15000

Subsidies

10000

Goods and

5000

Services

Social benefits

0

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q3

Compensation

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

of employees

Page 3 of 4

Table 3 below presents the evolution of the consolidated General Government Debt. The analysis of Debt in the categories currency and deposits, securities other than shares and loans, short-term and long-term, is according to the European System of Accounts (ESA2010). It should be noted that the information on debt is presented as the stock of debt at the end of each reference period.

TABLE 3: Quarterly General Government Debt

2017 Q1 − 2019 Q4 (million EUR)

2017

2018

2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Nominal value of debt

310,661

309,090

313,495

317,485

322,579

323,401

335,033

334,723

337,415

335,521

334,266

331,063

outstanding at end of quarter

Currency and deposits

Debt Securities

Short-term (<1 year) Long-term (>1 year)

Loans

Short-term

Long-term

5,917

6,039

6,064

6,008

5,764

5,958

6,130

6,245

6,278

6,287

6,485

6,520

56,732

56,193

53,765

54,938

56,529

56,902

54,404

52,882

61,493

60,860

60,118

57,854

10,116

10,991

13,170

14,261

12,986

13,313

12,668

11,144

11,591

13,024

13,542

11,752

46,616

45,202

40,595

40,677

43,543

43,589

41,736

41,738

49,902

47,836

46,576

46,102

248,012

246,858

253,666

256,539

260,286

260,541

274,499

275,596

269,644

268,374

267,663

266,689

456

421

297

2,036

771

853

685

2,241

810

697

629

2,266

247,556

246,437

253,369

254,503

259,515

259,688

273,814

273,355

268,834

267,677

267,034

264,423

Graph 4: General Government Debt - quarterly (in million EUR)

380000

360000

340000

320000

300000

280000

260000

240000

General Government Debt

220000

200000

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

References

Detailed table is available on the website of ELSTAT:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SEL05/-

Note:

Measure of the primary balance under the Economic Adjustment Program for Greece

A measure of the primary balance as defined under the Economic Adjustment Program for Greece is not calculated by ELSTAT and is not shown in this statistical Press Release. The calculation of the primary balance as per the Economic Adjustment Program calls for a statistical treatment of certain expenditure and revenue items (such as revenue from privatisation of assets, transactions relating to bank recapitalisation, and revenues from transfers related to the income of euro-area national central banks from their investment portfolio holdings of Greek Government securities) that deviates from the typical ESA2010-compliant practice followed in the compilation of the quarterly fiscal figures that are presented in this statistical Press Release.

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 09:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
