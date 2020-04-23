EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Quarterly Non - Financial Accounts of General Government, 4th Quarter 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

Piraeus, 23 April 2020

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Quarterly Non-Financial Accounts of General Government

4th Quarter 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) with the present press release announces the quarterly non-financial accounts of General Government for the fourth quarter of 2019 (Table 1 & Table 2) as well as data on General Government debt at the end of that period (Table 3). These data have been produced on the basis of the Regulation ESA 2010 (549/2013) for the System of National Accounts, which became obligatory as of 01.09.2014.

Since the first quarter of 2009, the quarterly non-financial accounts of General Government have been compiled by ELSTAT based mainly on direct data sources. The data are compiled in full consistency with the European System of Accounts - ESA2010. It should be noted that the methods used to compile data on a quarterly basis are consistent with the methods used to compile the annual data.

The quarterly non-financial accounts of General Government provide information on the aggregates constituting General Government revenue (taxes, social contributions, capital transfers, etc) and expenditure (compensation of employees, intermediate consumption, social benefits, interest payments, etc).

Graph 1: Overall and Primary Balance of General Government (in million EUR)

6000 4000 2000 0 -2000 -4000 -6000 -8000 Overall Balance -10000 -12000 Primary Balance -14000 -16000

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Information on methodological issues: Information for data provision: Division of National Accounts Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Section of General Government Accounts Email: data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of Section: Konstantinos Chrissis Tel: +30 213 135 2079 Fax: +30 213 135 2552 Email: k.chrysis@statistics.gr

