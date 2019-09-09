Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Republication of the press release 'Motor Vehicle Circulation Licenses' of July 2019

09/09/2019 | 03:52am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL

AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 9/9/2019

GENERAL DIRECTORATE OF STATISTICS

DIVISION OF SECTORAL STATISTICS

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) informs users that the press release on "Motor Vehicle Circulation Licenses" of July 2019, published on 9/8/2019, has been withdrawn and will be republished on 10/9/2019 due to revised data provided by administrative sources, along with the August 2019 press release.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 07:51:06 UTC
