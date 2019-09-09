EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Republication of the press release 'Motor Vehicle Circulation Licenses' of July 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) informs users that the press release on "Motor Vehicle Circulation Licenses" of July 2019, published on 9/8/2019, has been withdrawn and will be republished on 10/9/2019 due to revised data provided by administrative sources, along with the August 2019 press release.