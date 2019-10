EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Road Traffic Accidents, August 2019

Piraeus, 31 October 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS: August 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces provisional1 data on Road Traffic Accidents for August 2019. In particular, the road traffic accidents which occurred in Greece, resulting in death or injury, increased by 4.7% in comparison with the corresponding month of 2018 (975 road accidents in August 2019, against 931 road accidents in August 2018).

The casualties of the injury-causing accidents that occurred in August 2019 were as follows: 83 deaths, 80 serious injuries and 1,128 slight injuries. In contrast, in August 2018 the corresponding figures were: 70 deaths, 92 serious injuries and 1,097 slight injuries. Therefore, road accident casualties in August 2019 increased by 18.6% for deaths, decreased by 13.0% for serious injuries and increased by 2.8% for slight injuries.

Graph 1: Road traffic accidents and casualties,

January 2012 - August 2019