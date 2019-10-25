EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Survey on Physiotherapists, 2018

PRESS RELEASE

SURVEY ON PHYSIOTHERAPISTS, 2018

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on physiotherapists for the year 2018, on the basis of the annual survey on physiotherapists. The data derived from the Pan-Hellenic Association of Physiotherapists of Greece, on the basis of its registered members.

According to the aforementioned data, the number of physiotherapists during 2018 was 8,506 compared to 8,048 in 2017, presenting an increase of 5.7% (Table 1, Graph 1). The biggest increase, in absolute values, is observed in the region of Attiki from 3,652 to 3,820 and in the region of Kentriki Makedonia from 1,400 to 1,506. It should be noted that the number of physiotherapists in Greece during the previous years and more specifically from 2013 till 2018 has constantly been increasing, i.e. from 6,629 physiotherapists in 2013 to 8,506 in 2018, which corresponds to a relative increase of 28.3 %.

In addition, the indicator of physiotherapists per 10,000 residents in 2018 is 7.9 (Table 1). It presents the highest values in the regions of Attiki (10.2) and Kentriki Makedonia (8.0), while the lowest value appears in Notio Aigaio (4.3).

Table 1. Physiotherapists, by region (NUTS 2), 2013-2018

change Per Percentage REGIONS 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 % 10,000 Distribution 2018/2017 residents 2018 Attiki 3,065 3,087 3,284 3,455 3,652 3,820 4.6 10.2 44.9 Voreio Aigaio 92 99 107 113 124 130 4.8 6.2 1.5 1.7 Notio Aigaio 117 124 126 132 140 146 4.3 4.3 Kriti 297 314 327 333 364 390 7.1 6.2 4.6 Anatoliki Makedonia & 347 345 359 376 403 420 4.2 7.0 4.9 Thraki Kentriki Makedonia 1,115 1,168 1,249 1,313 1,400 1,506 7.6 8.0 17.7 Dytiki Makedonia 118 123 133 140 152 157 3.3 5.8 1.8 2.1 Ipeiros 141 147 151 154 174 182 4.6 5.4 Thessalia 336 361 379 410 437 477 9.2 6.6 5.6 Ionia Nisia 125 126 134 142 147 158 7.5 7.7 1.9 Dytiki Ellada 348 359 386 395 432 458 6.0 6.9 5.4 3.8 Sterea Ellada 258 264 278 289 296 319 7.8 5.7 Peloponnisos 270 283 300 319 327 343 4.9 5.9 4.0 Total 6,629 6,800 7,213 7,571 8,048 8,506 5.7 7.9 100.0

