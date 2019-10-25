|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Survey on Physiotherapists, 2018
SURVEY ON PHYSIOTHERAPISTS, 2018
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on physiotherapists for the year 2018, on the basis of the annual survey on physiotherapists. The data derived from the Pan-Hellenic Association of Physiotherapists of Greece, on the basis of its registered members.
According to the aforementioned data, the number of physiotherapists during 2018 was 8,506 compared to 8,048 in 2017, presenting an increase of 5.7% (Table 1, Graph 1). The biggest increase, in absolute values, is observed in the region of Attiki from 3,652 to 3,820 and in the region of Kentriki Makedonia from 1,400 to 1,506. It should be noted that the number of physiotherapists in Greece during the previous years and more specifically from 2013 till 2018 has constantly been increasing, i.e. from 6,629 physiotherapists in 2013 to 8,506 in 2018, which corresponds to a relative increase of 28.3 %.
In addition, the indicator of physiotherapists per 10,000 residents in 2018 is 7.9 (Table 1). It presents the highest values in the regions of Attiki (10.2) and Kentriki Makedonia (8.0), while the lowest value appears in Notio Aigaio (4.3).
Table 1. Physiotherapists, by region (NUTS 2), 2013-2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
Per
|
|
Percentage
|
|
REGIONS
|
|
2013
|
|
2014
|
|
2015
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
%
|
|
10,000
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018/2017
|
|
residents
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attiki
|
|
3,065
|
|
3,087
|
|
3,284
|
|
3,455
|
|
3,652
|
|
3,820
|
|
4.6
|
|
10.2
|
|
44.9
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
92
|
|
99
|
|
107
|
|
113
|
|
124
|
|
130
|
|
4.8
|
|
6.2
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
|
117
|
|
124
|
|
126
|
|
132
|
|
140
|
|
146
|
|
4.3
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
297
|
|
314
|
|
327
|
|
333
|
|
364
|
|
390
|
|
7.1
|
|
6.2
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki Makedonia &
|
|
347
|
|
345
|
|
359
|
|
376
|
|
403
|
|
420
|
|
4.2
|
|
7.0
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thraki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
|
1,115
|
|
1,168
|
|
1,249
|
|
1,313
|
|
1,400
|
|
1,506
|
|
7.6
|
|
8.0
|
|
17.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
118
|
|
123
|
|
133
|
|
140
|
|
152
|
|
157
|
|
3.3
|
|
5.8
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
141
|
|
147
|
|
151
|
|
154
|
|
174
|
|
182
|
|
4.6
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
|
336
|
|
361
|
|
379
|
|
410
|
|
437
|
|
477
|
|
9.2
|
|
6.6
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
|
125
|
|
126
|
|
134
|
|
142
|
|
147
|
|
158
|
|
7.5
|
|
7.7
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
348
|
|
359
|
|
386
|
|
395
|
|
432
|
|
458
|
|
6.0
|
|
6.9
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
|
258
|
|
264
|
|
278
|
|
289
|
|
296
|
|
319
|
|
7.8
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
270
|
|
283
|
|
300
|
|
319
|
|
327
|
|
343
|
|
4.9
|
|
5.9
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
6,629
|
6,800
|
7,213
|
7,571
|
8,048
|
8,506
|
5.7
|
7.9
|
|
100.0
Graph 1. Number of physiotherapists, 2013-2018
|
9000
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,506
|
10%
|
|
Total
|
|
% Change
|
|
8,048
|
|
|
|
|
|
9%
|
8000
|
|
|
7,213
|
7,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7000
|
6,629
|
6,800
|
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
4000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
The majority of physiotherapists in Greece are located in the Region of Attiki (44.9%), hence half of the country's total number of physiotherapists, followed by the Regions of Kentriki Makedonia (17.7%), Thessalia (5.6%) and Dytiki Ellada (5.4%). The percentage distribution of physiotherapists in all other Regions is lower than 5.0%, with lowest in island Greece (Voreio Aigaio, Notio Aigaio, Ionia Nisia) and Dytiki Makedonia (Table 1, Graph 2).
Graph 2. Percentage distribution of physiotherapists by region, 2018
50% 44.9%
45%
40%
35%
30%
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
17.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
4.6%
|
4.9%
|
|
5.6%
|
5.4%
|
3.8%
|
4.0%
|
5%
|
1.5%
|
1.8%
|
1.7%
|
|
2.1%
|
1.9%
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Survey on The survey is conducted since 2004 and the data are collected from the Pan- physiotherapists Hellenic Association of Physiotherapists of Greece on the basis of its registered
members with license to act on the 31st December of the reference year.
The survey on physiotherapists is an exhaustive survey conducted on a yearly basis. The data are presented at country level and at regional level, with the aim to cover national needs in statistical information.
Reference period Year 2018
Coverage Country coverage, Region (NUTS 2).
Map of the 13 Regions (NUTS level 2) of Greece
References More information on the Survey on Physiotherapists can be found on the following link on the website of ELSTAT: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SHE21/-
Disclaimer
