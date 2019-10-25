EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Survey on Physiotherapists, 2018

Log in
10/25/2019 | 05:46am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 25 October 2019

PRESS RELEASE

SURVEY ON PHYSIOTHERAPISTS, 2018

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on physiotherapists for the year 2018, on the basis of the annual survey on physiotherapists. The data derived from the Pan-Hellenic Association of Physiotherapists of Greece, on the basis of its registered members.

According to the aforementioned data, the number of physiotherapists during 2018 was 8,506 compared to 8,048 in 2017, presenting an increase of 5.7% (Table 1, Graph 1). The biggest increase, in absolute values, is observed in the region of Attiki from 3,652 to 3,820 and in the region of Kentriki Makedonia from 1,400 to 1,506. It should be noted that the number of physiotherapists in Greece during the previous years and more specifically from 2013 till 2018 has constantly been increasing, i.e. from 6,629 physiotherapists in 2013 to 8,506 in 2018, which corresponds to a relative increase of 28.3 %.

In addition, the indicator of physiotherapists per 10,000 residents in 2018 is 7.9 (Table 1). It presents the highest values in the regions of Attiki (10.2) and Kentriki Makedonia (8.0), while the lowest value appears in Notio Aigaio (4.3).

Table 1. Physiotherapists, by region (NUTS 2), 2013-2018

change

Per

Percentage

REGIONS

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

%

10,000

Distribution

2018/2017

residents

2018

Attiki

3,065

3,087

3,284

3,455

3,652

3,820

4.6

10.2

44.9

Voreio Aigaio

92

99

107

113

124

130

4.8

6.2

1.5

1.7

Notio Aigaio

117

124

126

132

140

146

4.3

4.3

Kriti

297

314

327

333

364

390

7.1

6.2

4.6

Anatoliki Makedonia &

347

345

359

376

403

420

4.2

7.0

4.9

Thraki

Kentriki Makedonia

1,115

1,168

1,249

1,313

1,400

1,506

7.6

8.0

17.7

Dytiki Makedonia

118

123

133

140

152

157

3.3

5.8

1.8

2.1

Ipeiros

141

147

151

154

174

182

4.6

5.4

Thessalia

336

361

379

410

437

477

9.2

6.6

5.6

Ionia Nisia

125

126

134

142

147

158

7.5

7.7

1.9

Dytiki Ellada

348

359

386

395

432

458

6.0

6.9

5.4

3.8

Sterea Ellada

258

264

278

289

296

319

7.8

5.7

Peloponnisos

270

283

300

319

327

343

4.9

5.9

4.0

Total

6,629

6,800

7,213

7,571

8,048

8,506

5.7

7.9

100.0

Information on methodological issues:

Division of Sectoral Statistics

Section of Health and Social Protection Statistics

Head of the Section: Kostas Giasafakis

Tel: +30 213 1352136

Fax:+30 213 1352763

e-mail: social_stat@statistics.gr

1

Graph 1. Number of physiotherapists, 2013-2018

9000

8,506

10%

Total

% Change

8,048

9%

8000

7,213

7,571

7000

6,629

6,800

8%

6000

7%

5000

6%

5%

4000

4%

3000

3%

2000

2%

1000

1%

0

0%

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

The majority of physiotherapists in Greece are located in the Region of Attiki (44.9%), hence half of the country's total number of physiotherapists, followed by the Regions of Kentriki Makedonia (17.7%), Thessalia (5.6%) and Dytiki Ellada (5.4%). The percentage distribution of physiotherapists in all other Regions is lower than 5.0%, with lowest in island Greece (Voreio Aigaio, Notio Aigaio, Ionia Nisia) and Dytiki Makedonia (Table 1, Graph 2).

Graph 2. Percentage distribution of physiotherapists by region, 2018

50% 44.9%

45%

40%

35%

30%

25%

20%

17.7%

15%

10%

4.6%

4.9%

5.6%

5.4%

3.8%

4.0%

5%

1.5%

1.8%

1.7%

2.1%

1.9%

0%

2

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Survey on The survey is conducted since 2004 and the data are collected from the Pan- physiotherapists Hellenic Association of Physiotherapists of Greece on the basis of its registered

members with license to act on the 31st December of the reference year.

The survey on physiotherapists is an exhaustive survey conducted on a yearly basis. The data are presented at country level and at regional level, with the aim to cover national needs in statistical information.

Reference period Year 2018

Coverage Country coverage, Region (NUTS 2).

Map of the 13 Regions (NUTS level 2) of Greece

References More information on the Survey on Physiotherapists can be found on the following link on the website of ELSTAT: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SHE21/-

3

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
