EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Survey on Secondary Vocational Education, end of school year, 2017

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, 15/11/2019 PRESS RELEASE SURVEY ON SECONDARY VOCATIONAL EDUCATION END OF SCHOOL YEAR 2017/2018 The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on Secondary Vocational Education (Vocational Upper Secondary Schools (EPAL) and the Vocational Schools (EPAS)) deriving from the relevant survey for the end of the school year 2017/2018. The survey results can be summarized as follows: The school units during the school year 2017/2018, amounted to 456 in comparison with 454 in the school year 2016/2017 (Table 2).

The ratio of teaching staff to pupils, in the school year 2017/2018, was 1 teacher for 7.8 pupils, similar to the corresponding ratio in the school year 2016/2017 (Tables 2 and 3). The Region of Attiki in the school year 2017/2018 accounted for 27.3% of the total pupil population of all the EPAS and EPAL in Greece (Graph 4).

More specifically, Table 1 and Graph 1 depict the evolution of pupil population in Secondary Vocational Education during the period 2008/2009 to 2017/2018. Table 1 Evolution of pupil population in Secondary Vocational Education 2008/09 - 2017/18 School Year Pupils Enrolled 2008/2009 108,010 2009/2010 110,771 2010/2011 113,658 2011/2012 121,008 2012/2013 123,989 2013/2014 109,917 2014/2015 101,761 2015/2016 98,772 2016/2017 98,568 2017/2018 97,452 Graph 1 Evolution of pupil population in Secondary Vocational Education 2008/09 - 2017/18 140,000 10% 120,000 5% 100,000 80,000 0% 60,000 -5% 40,000 -10% 20,000 0 -15% Pupils Enrolled in Secondary Vocational Education Change (%) 2

Table 2 presents data on the number of the school units and teaching staff for school years 2016/2017 and 2017/2018. Table 2. Number of school units and teaching staff1 By Type of school unit Number of school units Teaching staff School units 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change (%) (%) EPAL of the Ministry of Education and 398 400 0.5 11,021 10,958 -0.6 Religious Affairs EPAS of the Ministry of Labour and 50 50 0 1,484 1,510 1.8 Social Affairs EPAS of the Ministry of Rural 6 6 0 63 68 7.9 Development and Food TOTAL 454 456 0,4 12,568 12,536 -0.3 By Region Number of school units Teaching staff Region (NUTS 2) 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change (%) (%) Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki 30 30 0 821 805 -1.9 Kentriki Makedonia 70 71 1.4 2,332 2,349 0.7 Dytiki Makedonia 19 19 0 585 584 -0.2 Thessalia 37 37 0 1,081 1,083 0.2 Ipeiros 19 19 0 476 482 1.3 Ionia Nisia 11 11 0 260 254 -2.3 Dytiki Ellada 33 33 0 846 816 -3.5 Sterea Ellada 24 24 0 550 567 3.1 Peloponnisos 30 30 0 630 624 -1.0 Attiki 107 107 0 3,038 3,018 -0.7 Voreio Aigaio 19 19 0 413 429 3.9 Notio Aigaio 26 26 0 599 597 -0.3 Kriti 29 30 3.4 937 928 -1.0 TOTAL 454 456 0.4 12,568 12,536 -0.3 1 Absent teachers are also included. Absent teachers are the teachers with a fixed post in the school unit, who are absent for more than 20 days (due to illness, training, maternity leave, etc) and their replacement is pending, as well as the teachers who are seconded to other administrative posts of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs or elsewhere. 3

Graph 2. Percentage distribution of school units by NUTS 2 region, school year 2017/18 Notio Aigaio Kriti Anatoliki Makedonia & 5.7% 6.6% Thraki Kentriki Voreio Aigaio 6.6% Makedonia 4.2% 15.6% Dytiki Makedonia 4.2% Attiki Thessalia 23.5% 8.1% Ipeiros 4.2% Peloponnisos Ionia Nisia 6.6% Sterea Ellada Dytiki Ellada 2.4% 5.3% 7.2% Graph 3. Teaching staff by NUTS 2 region, school year 2017/18 Kriti Anatoliki Notio Aigaio 7.4% Makedonia & Thraki 4.8% 6.4% Kentriki Voreio Aigaio Makedonia 3.4% 18.7% Dytiki Makedonia Attiki4.7% 24.1% Thessalia 8.6% Ipeiros 3.8% Peloponnisos Ionia Nisia 5.0% Sterea Ellada Dytiki Ellada 2.0% 4.5% 6.5% 4

Table 3 presents data on the number of enrolled pupils and graduates for school years 2016/2017 and 2017/2018. Table 3. Pupils enrolled and graduates by type of school unit and region By Type of School Unit Pupils enrolled Graduates School untis 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change (%) (%) EPAL of the Ministry of Education and 88,695 88,312 -0.4 24,316 22,880 -5.9 Religious Affairs EPAS of the Ministry of Labour and 9,597 8,880 -7.5 4,019 3,586 -10.8 Social Affairs EPAS of the Ministry of Rural 276 260 -5.8 160 144 -10.0 Development and Food TOTAL 98,568 97,452 -1.1 28,495 26,610 -6.6 By Region Pupils enrolled Graduates Region (NUTS 2) 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change (%) (%) Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki 6,348 6,151 -3.1 1,967 1,810 -8.0 Kentriki Makedonia 19,752 19,911 0.8 5,712 5,384 -5.7 Dytiki Makedonia 5,218 4,867 -6.7 1,627 1,471 -9.6 Thessalia 7,254 7,130 -1.7 2,188 2,090 -4.5 Ipeiros 3,037 3,136 3.3 862 892 3.5 Ionia Nisia 1,774 1,506 -15.1 511 392 -23.3 Dytiki Ellada 6,394 6,167 -3.6 1,940 1,824 -6.0 Sterea Ellada 3,938 3,799 -3.5 1,295 1,112 -14.1 Peloponnisos 4,159 4,105 -1.3 1,292 1,145 -11.4 Attiki 26,559 26,639 0.3 7,153 6,704 -6.3 Voreio Aigaio 2,828 2,790 -1.3 801 802 0.1 Notio Aigaio 3,714 3,730 0.4 1,113 1,010 -9.3 Kriti 7,593 7,521 -0.9 2,034 1,974 -2.9 TOTAL 98,568 97,452 -1.1 28,495 26,610 -6.6 5

Graph 4. Pupils enrolled by NUTS 2 region, school year 2017/18 Kriti Anatoliki Notio Aigaio 7.7% Makedonia & Thraki 3.8% 6.3% Voreio Aigaio Kentriki 2.9% Makedonia 20.4% Attiki Dytiki Makedonia 27.3% 5.0% Thessalia 7.3% Peloponnisos Ipeiros 3.2% 4.2% Ionia Nisia Sterea Ellada Dytiki Ellada 1.5% 3.9% 6.3% Graph 5. Graduates by NUTS 2 region, school year 2017/18 Kriti Anatoliki Notio Aigaio 7.4% Makedonia & 3.8% Thraki Voreio Aigaio 6.8% Kentriki 3.0% Makedonia 20.2% Attiki 25.2%Dytiki Makedonia 5.5% Thessalia 7.9% Peloponnisos Ipeiros 4.3% 3.4% Sterea Ellada Dytiki Ellada Ionia Nisia 4.2% 6.9% 1.5% 6

EXPLANATORY NOTES Survey on Secondary Vocational Education includes: Secondary - the Vocational Upper Secondary Schools (EPAL) Vocational - the Vocational Schools (EPAS) Education EPAL and EPAS are under the competency of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Rural Development and Food and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs. Since the school year 2014/2015, public EPAS of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs were abolished, while private EPAS under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs are still under operation. The survey is conducted on a yearly basis, by all Member States of the European Union, aiming at collecting data on the number of pupils enrolled, the school units and the number of the teaching staff. Legal The survey is conducted by virtue of Regulation 452/2008 of the European Parliament Frame and the Council and implementing Regulation 912/2013 of the European Commission. Statistical The statistical units are the school units. Units Coverage Greece total. Geographical The geographical classification is based on Nomenclature of Territorial Units for Classification Statistics. Map of the 13 Regions (NUTS 2) of Greece 7

Dissemination The data are posted on a yearly basis on the website of ELSTAT and are published in a of results relevant Press Release. Reference The data of the surveys refer to the end of school year 2017/2018. period For comparability reasons, the data of the end of the previous school year 2016/2017 are also provided. Methodology Until the school year 2013/2014, the survey on Secondary Vocational Education used and to be a census, yearly survey and it was conducted by ELSTAT. coverage From the school year 2014/2015 onwards, the data of the survey are collected as follows: As regards public school units of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs (EPAL), the data were extracted from the "live" e-platform

"MySchool" of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs.

e-platform "MySchool" of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs. As regards public school units which are not under the competency of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs, data were collected via an annual census survey with the use of questionnaires.

As regards private school units, the data were collected via an annual census survey with the use of questionnaires. References More information on the Survey on Secondary Vocational Education, such as tables with the survey's results, samples of questionnaires, etc., can be found on the webpage of ELSTAT www.statistics.grand at the link: "Statistics"/ Population and Social Conditions / Education /Secondary Vocational Education". 8