|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Survey on Secondary Vocational Education, end of school year, 2017
11/15/2019 | 05:40am EST
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
SURVEY ON SECONDARY VOCATIONAL EDUCATION
END OF SCHOOL YEAR 2017/2018
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on Secondary Vocational Education (Vocational Upper Secondary Schools (EPAL) and the Vocational Schools (EPAS)) deriving from the relevant survey for the end of the school year 2017/2018. The survey results can be summarized as follows:
-
The school units during the school year 2017/2018, amounted to 456 in comparison with 454 in the school year 2016/2017 (Table 2).
-
Teaching staff in the school year 2017/2018 compared with the corresponding number in the school year 2016/2017, decreased from 12,568 to 12,536 (Table 2).
-
The number of pupils enrolled in the school year 2017/2018, compared with the corresponding number in the school year 2016/2017, decreased from 98,568 to 97,452 (Table 3).
-
The number of graduates in the school year 2017/2018 compared with the corresponding number in the school year 2016/2017, decreased from 28,495 to 26,610 (Table 3).
-
The ratio of teaching staff to pupils, in the school year 2017/2018, was 1 teacher for 7.8 pupils, similar to the corresponding ratio in the school year 2016/2017 (Tables 2 and 3).
-
The Region of Attiki in the school year 2017/2018 accounted for 27.3% of the total pupil population of all the EPAS and EPAL in Greece (Graph 4).
|
Information on methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Division of Sectoral Statistics
|
Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2310
|
Section of Education & Sports Statistics
|
Email. Data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Head of the Section: Antonios Kritikos
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2134, 2782
|
|
Fax:+30 213 135 2780
|
|
e-mail: a.kritikos@statistics.gr
|
|
|
1
More specifically, Table 1 and Graph 1 depict the evolution of pupil population in Secondary Vocational Education during the period 2008/2009 to 2017/2018.
Table 1
Evolution of pupil population in Secondary Vocational Education
2008/09 - 2017/18
|
School Year
|
Pupils Enrolled
|
|
|
2008/2009
|
108,010
|
2009/2010
|
110,771
|
2010/2011
|
113,658
|
2011/2012
|
121,008
|
2012/2013
|
123,989
|
2013/2014
|
109,917
|
2014/2015
|
101,761
|
2015/2016
|
98,772
|
2016/2017
|
98,568
|
2017/2018
|
97,452
Graph 1
Evolution of pupil population in Secondary Vocational Education
2008/09 - 2017/18
|
140,000
|
10%
|
120,000
|
|
|
5%
|
100,000
|
|
80,000
|
0%
|
|
60,000
|
-5%
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
-10%
|
20,000
|
|
0
|
-15%
Pupils Enrolled in
Secondary
Vocational
Education
Change (%)
Table 2 presents data on the number of the school units and teaching staff for school years 2016/2017 and 2017/2018.
Table 2. Number of school units and teaching staff1
|
|
|
|
By Type of school unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of school units
|
Teaching staff
|
|
|
|
School units
|
|
2016/17
|
|
2017/18
|
|
Change
|
|
2016/17
|
|
2017/18
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPAL of the Ministry of Education and
|
|
398
|
|
400
|
|
0.5
|
|
11,021
|
|
10,958
|
|
-0.6
|
Religious Affairs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPAS of the Ministry of Labour and
|
|
50
|
|
50
|
|
0
|
|
1,484
|
|
1,510
|
|
1.8
|
Social Affairs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPAS of the Ministry of Rural
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
0
|
|
63
|
|
68
|
|
7.9
|
Development and Food
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
454
|
|
456
|
|
0,4
|
|
12,568
|
|
12,536
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
By Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of school units
|
Teaching staff
|
|
|
|
Region (NUTS 2)
|
|
2016/17
|
|
2017/18
|
|
Change
|
|
2016/17
|
|
2017/18
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
30
|
|
30
|
|
0
|
|
821
|
|
805
|
|
-1.9
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
|
70
|
|
71
|
|
1.4
|
|
2,332
|
|
2,349
|
|
0.7
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
19
|
|
19
|
|
0
|
|
585
|
|
584
|
|
-0.2
|
Thessalia
|
|
37
|
|
37
|
|
0
|
|
1,081
|
|
1,083
|
|
0.2
|
Ipeiros
|
|
19
|
|
19
|
|
0
|
|
476
|
|
482
|
|
1.3
|
Ionia Nisia
|
|
11
|
|
11
|
|
0
|
|
260
|
|
254
|
|
-2.3
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
33
|
|
33
|
|
0
|
|
846
|
|
816
|
|
-3.5
|
Sterea Ellada
|
|
24
|
|
24
|
|
0
|
|
550
|
|
567
|
|
3.1
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
30
|
|
30
|
|
0
|
|
630
|
|
624
|
|
-1.0
|
Attiki
|
|
107
|
|
107
|
|
0
|
|
3,038
|
|
3,018
|
|
-0.7
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
19
|
|
19
|
|
0
|
|
413
|
|
429
|
|
3.9
|
Notio Aigaio
|
|
26
|
|
26
|
|
0
|
|
599
|
|
597
|
|
-0.3
|
Kriti
|
|
29
|
|
30
|
|
3.4
|
|
937
|
|
928
|
|
-1.0
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
454
|
|
456
|
|
0.4
|
|
12,568
|
|
12,536
|
|
-0.3
1 Absent teachers are also included.
Absent teachers are the teachers with a fixed post in the school unit, who are absent for more than 20 days (due to illness, training, maternity leave, etc) and their replacement is pending, as well as the teachers who are seconded to other administrative posts of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs or elsewhere.
3
Graph 2. Percentage distribution of school units by NUTS 2 region, school year 2017/18
|
Notio Aigaio
|
Kriti
|
Anatoliki
|
|
Makedonia &
|
|
5.7%
|
6.6%
|
|
Thraki
|
Kentriki
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
6.6%
|
Makedonia
|
4.2%
|
|
|
15.6%
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
4.2%
|
Attiki
|
|
Thessalia
|
23.5%
|
|
8.1%
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
4.2%
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
6.6%
|
Sterea Ellada
|
Dytiki Ellada 2.4%
|
|
5.3%
|
7.2%
Graph 3. Teaching staff by NUTS 2 region, school year 2017/18
|
|
Kriti
|
Anatoliki
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
7.4%
|
Makedonia &
|
|
|
Thraki
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
|
6.4%
|
Kentriki
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
3.4%
|
|
|
18.7%
Dytiki Makedonia
Attiki4.7% 24.1%
Thessalia
8.6%
Ipeiros
3.8%
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
5.0%
|
Sterea Ellada
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
2.0%
|
|
4.5%
|
6.5%
|
|
4
Table 3 presents data on the number of enrolled pupils and graduates for school years 2016/2017 and 2017/2018.
Table 3. Pupils enrolled and graduates by type of school unit and region
|
|
|
|
By Type of School Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pupils enrolled
|
|
|
Graduates
|
|
|
|
School untis
|
|
2016/17
|
|
2017/18
|
|
Change
|
|
2016/17
|
|
2017/18
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPAL of the Ministry of Education and
|
|
88,695
|
|
88,312
|
|
-0.4
|
|
24,316
|
|
22,880
|
|
-5.9
|
Religious Affairs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPAS of the Ministry of Labour and
|
|
9,597
|
|
8,880
|
|
-7.5
|
|
4,019
|
|
3,586
|
|
-10.8
|
Social Affairs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPAS of the Ministry of Rural
|
|
276
|
|
260
|
|
-5.8
|
|
160
|
|
144
|
|
-10.0
|
Development and Food
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
98,568
|
|
97,452
|
|
-1.1
|
|
28,495
|
|
26,610
|
|
-6.6
|
|
|
|
By Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pupils enrolled
|
|
|
Graduates
|
|
|
|
Region (NUTS 2)
|
|
2016/17
|
|
2017/18
|
|
Change
|
|
2016/17
|
|
2017/18
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
6,348
|
|
6,151
|
|
-3.1
|
|
1,967
|
|
1,810
|
|
-8.0
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
|
19,752
|
|
19,911
|
|
0.8
|
|
5,712
|
|
5,384
|
|
-5.7
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
5,218
|
|
4,867
|
|
-6.7
|
|
1,627
|
|
1,471
|
|
-9.6
|
Thessalia
|
|
7,254
|
|
7,130
|
|
-1.7
|
|
2,188
|
|
2,090
|
|
-4.5
|
Ipeiros
|
|
3,037
|
|
3,136
|
|
3.3
|
|
862
|
|
892
|
|
3.5
|
Ionia Nisia
|
|
1,774
|
|
1,506
|
|
-15.1
|
|
511
|
|
392
|
|
-23.3
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
6,394
|
|
6,167
|
|
-3.6
|
|
1,940
|
|
1,824
|
|
-6.0
|
Sterea Ellada
|
|
3,938
|
|
3,799
|
|
-3.5
|
|
1,295
|
|
1,112
|
|
-14.1
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
4,159
|
|
4,105
|
|
-1.3
|
|
1,292
|
|
1,145
|
|
-11.4
|
Attiki
|
|
26,559
|
|
26,639
|
|
0.3
|
|
7,153
|
|
6,704
|
|
-6.3
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
2,828
|
|
2,790
|
|
-1.3
|
|
801
|
|
802
|
|
0.1
|
Notio Aigaio
|
|
3,714
|
|
3,730
|
|
0.4
|
|
1,113
|
|
1,010
|
|
-9.3
|
Kriti
|
|
7,593
|
|
7,521
|
|
-0.9
|
|
2,034
|
|
1,974
|
|
-2.9
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
98,568
|
|
97,452
|
|
-1.1
|
|
28,495
|
|
26,610
|
|
-6.6
5
Graph 4. Pupils enrolled by NUTS 2 region, school year 2017/18
|
|
Kriti
|
Anatoliki
|
Notio Aigaio
|
7.7%
|
Makedonia &
|
|
Thraki
|
3.8%
|
|
|
6.3%
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
2.9%
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
20.4%
|
Attiki
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
27.3%
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
|
|
7.3%
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
3.2%
|
4.2%
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
Sterea Ellada
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
1.5%
|
3.9%
|
6.3%
|
Graph 5. Graduates by NUTS 2 region, school year 2017/18
|
|
Kriti
|
Anatoliki
|
Notio Aigaio
|
7.4%
|
Makedonia &
|
3.8%
|
|
Thraki
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
6.8%
|
|
Kentriki
|
3.0%
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
20.2%
Attiki
25.2%Dytiki Makedonia
5.5%
Thessalia
7.9%
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
Ipeiros
|
4.3%
|
|
3.4%
|
Sterea Ellada
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
Ionia Nisia
|
4.2%
|
6.9%
|
1.5%
6
|
|
EXPLANATORY NOTES
|
Survey on
|
Secondary Vocational Education includes:
|
Secondary
|
- the Vocational Upper Secondary Schools (EPAL)
|
Vocational
|
- the Vocational Schools (EPAS)
|
Education
|
EPAL and EPAS are under the competency of the Ministry of Education and
|
|
Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Rural Development and Food and the Ministry of
|
|
Labour and Social Affairs. Since the school year 2014/2015, public EPAS of the
|
|
Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs were abolished, while private EPAS
|
|
under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs are still
|
|
under operation.
|
|
The survey is conducted on a yearly basis, by all Member States of the European
|
|
Union, aiming at collecting data on the number of pupils enrolled, the school
|
|
units and the number of the teaching staff.
|
Legal
|
The survey is conducted by virtue of Regulation 452/2008 of the European Parliament
|
Frame
|
and the Council and implementing Regulation 912/2013 of the European
|
|
Commission.
|
Statistical
|
The statistical units are the school units.
|
Units
|
|
Coverage
|
Greece total.
|
Geographical
|
The geographical classification is based on Nomenclature of Territorial Units for
|
Classification
|
Statistics.
|
|
Map of the 13 Regions (NUTS 2) of Greece
7
Dissemination The data are posted on a yearly basis on the website of ELSTAT and are published in a of results relevant Press Release.
Reference The data of the surveys refer to the end of school year 2017/2018.
period For comparability reasons, the data of the end of the previous school year 2016/2017 are also provided.
Methodology Until the school year 2013/2014, the survey on Secondary Vocational Education used and to be a census, yearly survey and it was conducted by ELSTAT.
coverage From the school year 2014/2015 onwards, the data of the survey are collected as follows:
-
As regards public school units of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs (EPAL), the data were extracted from the "live" e-platform
"MySchool" of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs.
-
As regards public school units which are not under the competency of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs, data were collected via an annual census survey with the use of questionnaires.
-
As regards private school units, the data were collected via an annual census survey with the use of questionnaires.
References More information on the Survey on Secondary Vocational Education, such as tables with the survey's results, samples of questionnaires, etc., can be found on the webpage of ELSTAT www.statistics.grand at the link: "Statistics"/ Population and Social Conditions / Education /Secondary Vocational Education".
8
|
|