EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Survey on Secondary Vocational Education, end of school year, 2017

11/15/2019 | 05:40am EST

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 15/11/2019

PRESS RELEASE

SURVEY ON SECONDARY VOCATIONAL EDUCATION

END OF SCHOOL YEAR 2017/2018

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on Secondary Vocational Education (Vocational Upper Secondary Schools (EPAL) and the Vocational Schools (EPAS)) deriving from the relevant survey for the end of the school year 2017/2018. The survey results can be summarized as follows:

  • The school units during the school year 2017/2018, amounted to 456 in comparison with 454 in the school year 2016/2017 (Table 2).
  • Teaching staff in the school year 2017/2018 compared with the corresponding number in the school year 2016/2017, decreased from 12,568 to 12,536 (Table 2).
  • The number of pupils enrolled in the school year 2017/2018, compared with the corresponding number in the school year 2016/2017, decreased from 98,568 to 97,452 (Table 3).
  • The number of graduates in the school year 2017/2018 compared with the corresponding number in the school year 2016/2017, decreased from 28,495 to 26,610 (Table 3).
  • The ratio of teaching staff to pupils, in the school year 2017/2018, was 1 teacher for 7.8 pupils, similar to the corresponding ratio in the school year 2016/2017 (Tables 2 and 3).
  • The Region of Attiki in the school year 2017/2018 accounted for 27.3% of the total pupil population of all the EPAS and EPAL in Greece (Graph 4).

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Sectoral Statistics

Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2310

Section of Education & Sports Statistics

Email. Data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Antonios Kritikos

Tel: +30 213 135 2134, 2782

Fax:+30 213 135 2780

e-mail: a.kritikos@statistics.gr

1

More specifically, Table 1 and Graph 1 depict the evolution of pupil population in Secondary Vocational Education during the period 2008/2009 to 2017/2018.

Table 1

Evolution of pupil population in Secondary Vocational Education

2008/09 - 2017/18

School Year

Pupils Enrolled

2008/2009

108,010

2009/2010

110,771

2010/2011

113,658

2011/2012

121,008

2012/2013

123,989

2013/2014

109,917

2014/2015

101,761

2015/2016

98,772

2016/2017

98,568

2017/2018

97,452

Graph 1

Evolution of pupil population in Secondary Vocational Education

2008/09 - 2017/18

140,000

10%

120,000

5%

100,000

80,000

0%

60,000

-5%

40,000

-10%

20,000

0

-15%

Pupils Enrolled in

Secondary

Vocational

Education

Change (%)

2

Table 2 presents data on the number of the school units and teaching staff for school years 2016/2017 and 2017/2018.

Table 2. Number of school units and teaching staff1

By Type of school unit

Number of school units

Teaching staff

School units

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

(%)

(%)

EPAL of the Ministry of Education and

398

400

0.5

11,021

10,958

-0.6

Religious Affairs

EPAS of the Ministry of Labour and

50

50

0

1,484

1,510

1.8

Social Affairs

EPAS of the Ministry of Rural

6

6

0

63

68

7.9

Development and Food

TOTAL

454

456

0,4

12,568

12,536

-0.3

By Region

Number of school units

Teaching staff

Region (NUTS 2)

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

(%)

(%)

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

30

30

0

821

805

-1.9

Kentriki Makedonia

70

71

1.4

2,332

2,349

0.7

Dytiki Makedonia

19

19

0

585

584

-0.2

Thessalia

37

37

0

1,081

1,083

0.2

Ipeiros

19

19

0

476

482

1.3

Ionia Nisia

11

11

0

260

254

-2.3

Dytiki Ellada

33

33

0

846

816

-3.5

Sterea Ellada

24

24

0

550

567

3.1

Peloponnisos

30

30

0

630

624

-1.0

Attiki

107

107

0

3,038

3,018

-0.7

Voreio Aigaio

19

19

0

413

429

3.9

Notio Aigaio

26

26

0

599

597

-0.3

Kriti

29

30

3.4

937

928

-1.0

TOTAL

454

456

0.4

12,568

12,536

-0.3

1 Absent teachers are also included.

Absent teachers are the teachers with a fixed post in the school unit, who are absent for more than 20 days (due to illness, training, maternity leave, etc) and their replacement is pending, as well as the teachers who are seconded to other administrative posts of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs or elsewhere.

3

Graph 2. Percentage distribution of school units by NUTS 2 region, school year 2017/18

Notio Aigaio

Kriti

Anatoliki

Makedonia &

5.7%

6.6%

Thraki

Kentriki

Voreio Aigaio

6.6%

Makedonia

4.2%

15.6%

Dytiki Makedonia

4.2%

Attiki

Thessalia

23.5%

8.1%

Ipeiros

4.2%

Peloponnisos

Ionia Nisia

6.6%

Sterea Ellada

Dytiki Ellada 2.4%

5.3%

7.2%

Graph 3. Teaching staff by NUTS 2 region, school year 2017/18

Kriti

Anatoliki

Notio Aigaio

7.4%

Makedonia &

Thraki

4.8%

6.4%

Kentriki

Voreio Aigaio

Makedonia

3.4%

18.7%

Dytiki Makedonia

Attiki4.7% 24.1%

Thessalia

8.6%

Ipeiros

3.8%

Peloponnisos

Ionia Nisia

5.0%

Sterea Ellada

Dytiki Ellada

2.0%

4.5%

6.5%

4

Table 3 presents data on the number of enrolled pupils and graduates for school years 2016/2017 and 2017/2018.

Table 3. Pupils enrolled and graduates by type of school unit and region

By Type of School Unit

Pupils enrolled

Graduates

School untis

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

(%)

(%)

EPAL of the Ministry of Education and

88,695

88,312

-0.4

24,316

22,880

-5.9

Religious Affairs

EPAS of the Ministry of Labour and

9,597

8,880

-7.5

4,019

3,586

-10.8

Social Affairs

EPAS of the Ministry of Rural

276

260

-5.8

160

144

-10.0

Development and Food

TOTAL

98,568

97,452

-1.1

28,495

26,610

-6.6

By Region

Pupils enrolled

Graduates

Region (NUTS 2)

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

(%)

(%)

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

6,348

6,151

-3.1

1,967

1,810

-8.0

Kentriki Makedonia

19,752

19,911

0.8

5,712

5,384

-5.7

Dytiki Makedonia

5,218

4,867

-6.7

1,627

1,471

-9.6

Thessalia

7,254

7,130

-1.7

2,188

2,090

-4.5

Ipeiros

3,037

3,136

3.3

862

892

3.5

Ionia Nisia

1,774

1,506

-15.1

511

392

-23.3

Dytiki Ellada

6,394

6,167

-3.6

1,940

1,824

-6.0

Sterea Ellada

3,938

3,799

-3.5

1,295

1,112

-14.1

Peloponnisos

4,159

4,105

-1.3

1,292

1,145

-11.4

Attiki

26,559

26,639

0.3

7,153

6,704

-6.3

Voreio Aigaio

2,828

2,790

-1.3

801

802

0.1

Notio Aigaio

3,714

3,730

0.4

1,113

1,010

-9.3

Kriti

7,593

7,521

-0.9

2,034

1,974

-2.9

TOTAL

98,568

97,452

-1.1

28,495

26,610

-6.6

5

Graph 4. Pupils enrolled by NUTS 2 region, school year 2017/18

Kriti

Anatoliki

Notio Aigaio

7.7%

Makedonia &

Thraki

3.8%

6.3%

Voreio Aigaio

Kentriki

2.9%

Makedonia

20.4%

Attiki

Dytiki Makedonia

27.3%

5.0%

Thessalia

7.3%

Peloponnisos

Ipeiros

3.2%

4.2%

Ionia Nisia

Sterea Ellada

Dytiki Ellada

1.5%

3.9%

6.3%

Graph 5. Graduates by NUTS 2 region, school year 2017/18

Kriti

Anatoliki

Notio Aigaio

7.4%

Makedonia &

3.8%

Thraki

Voreio Aigaio

6.8%

Kentriki

3.0%

Makedonia

20.2%

Attiki

25.2%Dytiki Makedonia

5.5%

Thessalia

7.9%

Peloponnisos

Ipeiros

4.3%

3.4%

Sterea Ellada

Dytiki Ellada

Ionia Nisia

4.2%

6.9%

1.5%

6

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Survey on

Secondary Vocational Education includes:

Secondary

- the Vocational Upper Secondary Schools (EPAL)

Vocational

- the Vocational Schools (EPAS)

Education

EPAL and EPAS are under the competency of the Ministry of Education and

Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Rural Development and Food and the Ministry of

Labour and Social Affairs. Since the school year 2014/2015, public EPAS of the

Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs were abolished, while private EPAS

under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs are still

under operation.

The survey is conducted on a yearly basis, by all Member States of the European

Union, aiming at collecting data on the number of pupils enrolled, the school

units and the number of the teaching staff.

Legal

The survey is conducted by virtue of Regulation 452/2008 of the European Parliament

Frame

and the Council and implementing Regulation 912/2013 of the European

Commission.

Statistical

The statistical units are the school units.

Units

Coverage

Greece total.

Geographical

The geographical classification is based on Nomenclature of Territorial Units for

Classification

Statistics.

Map of the 13 Regions (NUTS 2) of Greece

7

Dissemination The data are posted on a yearly basis on the website of ELSTAT and are published in a of results relevant Press Release.

Reference The data of the surveys refer to the end of school year 2017/2018.

period For comparability reasons, the data of the end of the previous school year 2016/2017 are also provided.

Methodology Until the school year 2013/2014, the survey on Secondary Vocational Education used and to be a census, yearly survey and it was conducted by ELSTAT.

coverage From the school year 2014/2015 onwards, the data of the survey are collected as follows:

  • As regards public school units of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs (EPAL), the data were extracted from the "live" e-platform
    "MySchool" of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs.
  • As regards public school units which are not under the competency of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs, data were collected via an annual census survey with the use of questionnaires.
  • As regards private school units, the data were collected via an annual census survey with the use of questionnaires.

References More information on the Survey on Secondary Vocational Education, such as tables with the survey's results, samples of questionnaires, etc., can be found on the webpage of ELSTAT www.statistics.grand at the link: "Statistics"/ Population and Social Conditions / Education /Secondary Vocational Education".

8

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 10:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
