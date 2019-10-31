Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Surveys on Secondary General Education (Lower and Upper Secondary Schools) End of School Year, 2018

10/31/2019 | 06:52am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 31/10/2019

PRESS RELEASE

SURVEYS ON SECONDARY GENERAL EDUCATION (LOWER AND UPPER SECONDARY SCHOOLS)

END OF SCHOOL YEAR 2017/2018

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on Secondary General Education (lower and upper secondary schools) deriving from the relevant surveys for the end of the school year 2017/2018. In the first part of this press release, data on lower and upper secondary education schools are presented and the second part includes data on the Ecclesiastical Secondary Education Schools and Second Chance Schools, as branches of the Secondary General Education.

GENERAL SECONDARY EDUCATION (LOWER AND UPPER SECONDARY SCHOOLS)

The data collected from the surveys on Secondary Education, pertaining to lower and upper secondary education schools can be summarized as follows:

  1. In lower secondary schools, school units in the school year 2017/2018 amounted to 1,823 while in 2016/2017 also amounted 1,823. In upper secondary schools, school units in the school year 2017/2018 amounted to 1,345 compared with 1,348 in 2016/17 (Tables 2 and 4, respectively);
  2. Teaching staff in the school year 2017/2018 compared with 2016/2017 increased from 38,411 to 38,706 in lower secondary schools and from 23,822 to 23,970 in upper secondary schools (Tables 2 and 4, respectively);
  3. The number of pupils enrolled in the school year 2017/2018, compared with the corresponding number in the school year 2016/2017, decreased from 313,130 to 312,604 in lower secondary schools and increased from 244,386 to 245,811 in upper secondary schools (Tables 3 and 5, respectively);
  4. The number of graduates in the school year 2017/2018, compared with the corresponding number in the school year 2016/2017, decreased from 100,980 to 99,997 in lower secondary schools and increased from 76,900 to 79,887 in upper secondary schools (Tables 3 and 5, respectively);
  5. The ratio of teaching staff to pupils in lower secondary schools in the school year 2017/2018 is 1 teacher for 8.1 students in comparison to 1 teacher for 8.2 students in the school year 2016/2017, while it remained unchanged in upper secondary schools in school years 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 (1 teacher for 10.3 students) (Tables 2,3,4 and 5);
  6. The Region of Attiki accounted for the largest share of pupils enrolled in Secondary Education in Greece, with 34.4% in lower secondary schools and 35.9% in upper secondary

schools (Graphs 2 and 3 respectively).

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Sectoral Statistics

Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2310

Section of Statistics on Education & Sports

Email. Data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Antonios Kritikos

Tel: +30 213 135 2134, 2786

Fax:+30 213 135 2780

e-mail: a.kritikos@statistics.gr

1

More specifically, Table 1 and Graph 1 depict the evolution of pupil population in lower and upper secondary education during the period 2008/2009 - 2017/2018.

Table 1

Evolution of pupil population in Secondary Education 2008/09 - 2017/18

Pupils enrolled 1

School year

Lower secondary

Upper secondary

education

education schools

schools

2008/2009

341,315

241,726

2009/2010

336,938

247,441

2010/2011

332,005

247,209

2011/2012

324,402

247,717

2012/2013

319,950

245,892

2013/2014

310,389

241,905

2014/2015

315,702

239,055

2015/2016

311,236

240,852

2016/2017

313,130

244,386

2017/2018

312,604

245,811

Graph 1

Evolution of pupil population in Secondary Education 2008/09 - 2017/18

400,000

3.0%

350,000

2.0%

300,000

Pupils

1.0%

enrolled in

lower

250,000

secondary

0.0%

education

200,000

Pupils

-1.0%

enrolled in

150,000

upper

-2.0%

secondary

100,000

education

Change (%)

50,000

-3.0%

lower

secondary

0

-4.0%

education

1 Ecclesiastical secondary education schools and Second Chance schools are not included.

2

Α. LOWER SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Tables 2 and 3 present data on the number of school units, teaching staff, pupils enrolled and graduates (Ecclesiastical Schools and Second Chance Schools are not included).

Table 2. School units and teaching staff 2 (Lower secondary education)

By Type of school unit

Number of school units

Teaching staff

School units

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

(%)

(%)

Public

1,725

1,724

-0.1

36,237

36,415

0.5

Private

98

99

1.0

2,174

2,291

5.4

TOTAL

1,823

1,823

0.0

38,411

38,706

0.8

By Region

Number of school units

Teaching staff

Region (NUTS 2)

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

(%)

(%)

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

101

98

-3.0

2,088

2,112

1.1

Kentriki Makedonia

297

294

-1.0

6,348

6,269

-1.2

Dytiki Makedonia

67

67

0.0

1,149

1,133

-1.4

Thessalia

125

125

0.0

2,884

2,874

-0.3

Ipeiros

84

84

0.0

1,376

1,373

-0.2

Ionia Nisia

50

50

0.0

1,091

1,099

0.7

Dytiki Ellada

143

143

0.0

2,708

2,672

-1.3

Sterea Ellada

118

118

0.0

1,989

2,031

2.1

Peloponnisos

112

112

0.0

2,060

2,055

-0.2

Attiki

478

484

1.3

11,632

11,903

2.3

Voreio Aigaio

53

53

0.0

993

982

-1.1

Notio Aigaio

86

86

0.0

1,609

1,671

3.9

Kriti

109

109

0.0

2,484

2,532

1.9

TOTAL

1,823

1,823

0.0

38,411

38,706

0.8

2 Absent teachers are also included.

Absent teachers are the teachers with a fixed post in the school unit, who are absent for more than 20 days (due to illness, training, maternity leave, etc) and their replacement is pending, as well as the teachers who are seconded to other administrative posts of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs or elsewhere.

3

Table 3. Pupils enrolled and graduates by type of school unit and NUTS 2 Region

(Lower Secondary Schools)

By Type of School Unit

Pupils enrolled

Graduates

School untis

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

(%)

(%)

Public

298,287

297,293

-0.3

96,269

95,130

-1.2

Private

14,843

15,311

3.2

4,711

4,867

3.3

TOTAL

313,130

312,604

-0.2

100,980

99,997

-1.0

By Region

Pupils enrolled

Graduates

Region (NUTS 2)

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

(%)

(%)

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

17,580

17,297

-1.6

5,382

5,322

-1.1

Kentriki Makedonia

55,834

55,295

-1.0

18,286

17,773

-2.8

Dytiki Makedonia

8,069

7,901

-2.1

2,696

2,654

-1.6

Thessalia

20,991

20,831

-0.8

6,813

6,566

-3.6

Ipeiros

8,584

8,662

0.9

2,815

2,716

-3.5

Ionia Nisia

6,410

6,560

2.3

1,988

2,056

3.4

Dytiki Ellada

20,081

19,726

-1.8

6,470

6,342

-2.0

Sterea Ellada

14,804

14,818

0.1

4,792

4,863

1.5

Peloponnisos

15,818

15,981

1.0

5,027

5,086

1.2

Attiki

107,288

107,609

0.3

34,769

34,438

-1.0

Voreio Aigaio

5,514

5,463

-0.9

1,805

1,758

-2.6

Notio Aigaio

10,963

11,109

1.3

3,500

3,614

3.3

Kriti

21,194

21,352

0.7

6,637

6,809

2.6

TOTAL

313,130

312,604

-0.2

100,980

99,997

-1.0

Graph 2. Percentage distribution of pupils enrolled in lower secondary schools,

by NUTS 2 Region, school year 2017/2018

Notio Aigaio Kriti 6.8%

Anatoliki

Makedonia,

3.6%

Voreio Aigaio

Thraki 5.5%

1.7%

Kentriki

Makedonia

17.7%

Dytiki

Makedonia

2.5%

Attiki 34.4%

Thessalia 6.7%

Ipeiros 2.8%

Ionia Nisia

2.1%

Peloponnisos

Dytiki Elllada

Sterea Ellada

6.3%

5.1%

4.7%

4

Β. UPPER SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Tables 4 and 5 present data on the number of school units, teaching staff, pupils enrolled and graduates (Ecclesiastical Schools are not included).

Table 4. School units and teaching staff 3 (Upper secondary schools)

By Type of School Units

Number of school units

Teaching staff

School units

2016/17

2017/18

Change

2016/17

2017/18

Change

(%)

(%)

Public

1,255

1,253

-0.2

22,013

22,085

0.3

Private

93

92

-1.1

1,809

1,885

4.2

TOTAL

1,348

1,345

-0.2

23,822

23,970

0.6

By Region

Number of school units

Teaching staff

Region (NUTS 2)

Change

Change

2016/17

2017/18

2016/17

2017/18

(%)

(%)

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

64

63

-1.6

1,090

1,072

-1.7

Kentriki Makedonia

213

211

-0.9

4,199

4,148

-1.2

Dytiki Makedonia

36

36

0.0

665

667

0.3

Thessalia

98

98

0.0

1,549

1,554

0.3

Ipeiros

52

52

0.0

841

846

0.6

Ionia Nisia

36

36

0.0

502

504

0.4

Dytiki Ellada

99

99

0.0

1,528

1,531

0.2

Sterea Ellada

92

92

0.0

1,070

1,058

-1.1

Peloponnisos

91

89

-2.2

1,269

1,260

-0.7

Attiki

379

382

0.8

8,495

8,660

1.9

Voreio Aigaio

42

42

0.0

524

533

1.7

Notio Aigaio

68

67

-1.5

649

654

0.8

Kriti

78

78

0.0

1,441

1,483

2.9

TOTAL

1,348

1,345

-0.2

23,822

23,970

0.6

3 Absent teachers are also included.

Absent teachers are the teachers with a fixed post in the school unit, who are absent for more than 20 days (due to illness, training, maternity leave, etc) and their replacement is pending, as well as the teachers who are seconded to other administrative posts of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs or elsewhere.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 10:51:14 UTC
