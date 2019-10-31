EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Surveys on Secondary General Education (Lower and Upper Secondary Schools) End of School Year, 2018

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, 31/10/2019 PRESS RELEASE SURVEYS ON SECONDARY GENERAL EDUCATION (LOWER AND UPPER SECONDARY SCHOOLS) END OF SCHOOL YEAR 2017/2018 The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on Secondary General Education (lower and upper secondary schools) deriving from the relevant surveys for the end of the school year 2017/2018. In the first part of this press release, data on lower and upper secondary education schools are presented and the second part includes data on the Ecclesiastical Secondary Education Schools and Second Chance Schools, as branches of the Secondary General Education. GENERAL SECONDARY EDUCATION (LOWER AND UPPER SECONDARY SCHOOLS) The data collected from the surveys on Secondary Education, pertaining to lower and upper secondary education schools can be summarized as follows: In lower secondary schools, school units in the school year 2017/2018 amounted to 1,823 while in 2016/2017 also amounted 1,823. In upper secondary schools, school units in the school year 2017/2018 amounted to 1,345 compared with 1,348 in 2016/17 (Tables 2 and 4, respectively); Teaching staff in the school year 2017/2018 compared with 2016/2017 increased from 38,411 to 38,706 in lower secondary schools and from 23,822 to 23,970 in upper secondary schools (Tables 2 and 4, respectively); The number of pupils enrolled in the school year 2017/2018, compared with the corresponding number in the school year 2016/2017, decreased from 313,130 to 312,604 in lower secondary schools and increased from 244,386 to 245,811 in upper secondary schools (Tables 3 and 5, respectively); The number of graduates in the school year 2017/2018, compared with the corresponding number in the school year 2016/2017, decreased from 100,980 to 99,997 in lower secondary schools and increased from 76,900 to 79,887 in upper secondary schools (Tables 3 and 5, respectively); The ratio of teaching staff to pupils in lower secondary schools in the school year 2017/2018 is 1 teacher for 8.1 students in comparison to 1 teacher for 8.2 students in the school year 2016/2017, while it remained unchanged in upper secondary schools in school years 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 (1 teacher for 10.3 students) (Tables 2,3,4 and 5); The Region of Attiki accounted for the largest share of pupils enrolled in Secondary Education in Greece, with 34.4% in lower secondary schools and 35.9% in upper secondary schools (Graphs 2 and 3 respectively). Information on methodological issues: Information for data provision: Division of Sectoral Statistics Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2310 Section of Statistics on Education & Sports Email. Data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section: Antonios Kritikos Tel: +30 213 135 2134, 2786 Fax:+30 213 135 2780 e-mail: a.kritikos@statistics.gr 1

More specifically, Table 1 and Graph 1 depict the evolution of pupil population in lower and upper secondary education during the period 2008/2009 - 2017/2018. Table 1 Evolution of pupil population in Secondary Education 2008/09 - 2017/18 Pupils enrolled 1 School year Lower secondary Upper secondary education education schools schools 2008/2009 341,315 241,726 2009/2010 336,938 247,441 2010/2011 332,005 247,209 2011/2012 324,402 247,717 2012/2013 319,950 245,892 2013/2014 310,389 241,905 2014/2015 315,702 239,055 2015/2016 311,236 240,852 2016/2017 313,130 244,386 2017/2018 312,604 245,811 Graph 1 Evolution of pupil population in Secondary Education 2008/09 - 2017/18 400,000 3.0% 350,000 2.0% 300,000 Pupils 1.0% enrolled in lower 250,000 secondary 0.0% education 200,000 Pupils -1.0% enrolled in 150,000 upper -2.0% secondary 100,000 education Change (%) 50,000 -3.0% lower secondary 0 -4.0% education 1 Ecclesiastical secondary education schools and Second Chance schools are not included. 2

Α. LOWER SECONDARY SCHOOLS Tables 2 and 3 present data on the number of school units, teaching staff, pupils enrolled and graduates (Ecclesiastical Schools and Second Chance Schools are not included). Table 2. School units and teaching staff 2 (Lower secondary education) By Type of school unit Number of school units Teaching staff School units 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change (%) (%) Public 1,725 1,724 -0.1 36,237 36,415 0.5 Private 98 99 1.0 2,174 2,291 5.4 TOTAL 1,823 1,823 0.0 38,411 38,706 0.8 By Region Number of school units Teaching staff Region (NUTS 2) 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change (%) (%) Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki 101 98 -3.0 2,088 2,112 1.1 Kentriki Makedonia 297 294 -1.0 6,348 6,269 -1.2 Dytiki Makedonia 67 67 0.0 1,149 1,133 -1.4 Thessalia 125 125 0.0 2,884 2,874 -0.3 Ipeiros 84 84 0.0 1,376 1,373 -0.2 Ionia Nisia 50 50 0.0 1,091 1,099 0.7 Dytiki Ellada 143 143 0.0 2,708 2,672 -1.3 Sterea Ellada 118 118 0.0 1,989 2,031 2.1 Peloponnisos 112 112 0.0 2,060 2,055 -0.2 Attiki 478 484 1.3 11,632 11,903 2.3 Voreio Aigaio 53 53 0.0 993 982 -1.1 Notio Aigaio 86 86 0.0 1,609 1,671 3.9 Kriti 109 109 0.0 2,484 2,532 1.9 TOTAL 1,823 1,823 0.0 38,411 38,706 0.8 2 Absent teachers are also included. Absent teachers are the teachers with a fixed post in the school unit, who are absent for more than 20 days (due to illness, training, maternity leave, etc) and their replacement is pending, as well as the teachers who are seconded to other administrative posts of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs or elsewhere. 3

Table 3. Pupils enrolled and graduates by type of school unit and NUTS 2 Region (Lower Secondary Schools) By Type of School Unit Pupils enrolled Graduates School untis 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change (%) (%) Public 298,287 297,293 -0.3 96,269 95,130 -1.2 Private 14,843 15,311 3.2 4,711 4,867 3.3 TOTAL 313,130 312,604 -0.2 100,980 99,997 -1.0 By Region Pupils enrolled Graduates Region (NUTS 2) 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change (%) (%) Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki 17,580 17,297 -1.6 5,382 5,322 -1.1 Kentriki Makedonia 55,834 55,295 -1.0 18,286 17,773 -2.8 Dytiki Makedonia 8,069 7,901 -2.1 2,696 2,654 -1.6 Thessalia 20,991 20,831 -0.8 6,813 6,566 -3.6 Ipeiros 8,584 8,662 0.9 2,815 2,716 -3.5 Ionia Nisia 6,410 6,560 2.3 1,988 2,056 3.4 Dytiki Ellada 20,081 19,726 -1.8 6,470 6,342 -2.0 Sterea Ellada 14,804 14,818 0.1 4,792 4,863 1.5 Peloponnisos 15,818 15,981 1.0 5,027 5,086 1.2 Attiki 107,288 107,609 0.3 34,769 34,438 -1.0 Voreio Aigaio 5,514 5,463 -0.9 1,805 1,758 -2.6 Notio Aigaio 10,963 11,109 1.3 3,500 3,614 3.3 Kriti 21,194 21,352 0.7 6,637 6,809 2.6 TOTAL 313,130 312,604 -0.2 100,980 99,997 -1.0 Graph 2. Percentage distribution of pupils enrolled in lower secondary schools, by NUTS 2 Region, school year 2017/2018 Notio Aigaio Kriti 6.8% Anatoliki Makedonia, 3.6% Voreio Aigaio Thraki 5.5% 1.7% Kentriki Makedonia 17.7% Dytiki Makedonia 2.5% Attiki 34.4% Thessalia 6.7% Ipeiros 2.8% Ionia Nisia 2.1% Peloponnisos Dytiki Elllada Sterea Ellada 6.3% 5.1% 4.7% 4

Β. UPPER SECONDARY SCHOOLS Tables 4 and 5 present data on the number of school units, teaching staff, pupils enrolled and graduates (Ecclesiastical Schools are not included). Table 4. School units and teaching staff 3 (Upper secondary schools) By Type of School Units Number of school units Teaching staff School units 2016/17 2017/18 Change 2016/17 2017/18 Change (%) (%) Public 1,255 1,253 -0.2 22,013 22,085 0.3 Private 93 92 -1.1 1,809 1,885 4.2 TOTAL 1,348 1,345 -0.2 23,822 23,970 0.6 By Region Number of school units Teaching staff Region (NUTS 2) Change Change 2016/17 2017/18 2016/17 2017/18 (%) (%) Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki 64 63 -1.6 1,090 1,072 -1.7 Kentriki Makedonia 213 211 -0.9 4,199 4,148 -1.2 Dytiki Makedonia 36 36 0.0 665 667 0.3 Thessalia 98 98 0.0 1,549 1,554 0.3 Ipeiros 52 52 0.0 841 846 0.6 Ionia Nisia 36 36 0.0 502 504 0.4 Dytiki Ellada 99 99 0.0 1,528 1,531 0.2 Sterea Ellada 92 92 0.0 1,070 1,058 -1.1 Peloponnisos 91 89 -2.2 1,269 1,260 -0.7 Attiki 379 382 0.8 8,495 8,660 1.9 Voreio Aigaio 42 42 0.0 524 533 1.7 Notio Aigaio 68 67 -1.5 649 654 0.8 Kriti 78 78 0.0 1,441 1,483 2.9 TOTAL 1,348 1,345 -0.2 23,822 23,970 0.6 3 Absent teachers are also included. Absent teachers are the teachers with a fixed post in the school unit, who are absent for more than 20 days (due to illness, training, maternity leave, etc) and their replacement is pending, as well as the teachers who are seconded to other administrative posts of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs or elsewhere. 5

