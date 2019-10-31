|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Surveys on Secondary General Education (Lower and Upper Secondary Schools) End of School Year, 2018
10/31/2019 | 06:52am EDT
|
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
|
|
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
|
Piraeus, 31/10/2019
PRESS RELEASE
SURVEYS ON SECONDARY GENERAL EDUCATION (LOWER AND UPPER SECONDARY SCHOOLS)
END OF SCHOOL YEAR 2017/2018
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on Secondary General Education (lower and upper secondary schools) deriving from the relevant surveys for the end of the school year 2017/2018. In the first part of this press release, data on lower and upper secondary education schools are presented and the second part includes data on the Ecclesiastical Secondary Education Schools and Second Chance Schools, as branches of the Secondary General Education.
GENERAL SECONDARY EDUCATION (LOWER AND UPPER SECONDARY SCHOOLS)
The data collected from the surveys on Secondary Education, pertaining to lower and upper secondary education schools can be summarized as follows:
-
In lower secondary schools, school units in the school year 2017/2018 amounted to 1,823 while in 2016/2017 also amounted 1,823. In upper secondary schools, school units in the school year 2017/2018 amounted to 1,345 compared with 1,348 in 2016/17 (Tables 2 and 4, respectively);
-
Teaching staff in the school year 2017/2018 compared with 2016/2017 increased from 38,411 to 38,706 in lower secondary schools and from 23,822 to 23,970 in upper secondary schools (Tables 2 and 4, respectively);
-
The number of pupils enrolled in the school year 2017/2018, compared with the corresponding number in the school year 2016/2017, decreased from 313,130 to 312,604 in lower secondary schools and increased from 244,386 to 245,811 in upper secondary schools (Tables 3 and 5, respectively);
-
The number of graduates in the school year 2017/2018, compared with the corresponding number in the school year 2016/2017, decreased from 100,980 to 99,997 in lower secondary schools and increased from 76,900 to 79,887 in upper secondary schools (Tables 3 and 5, respectively);
-
The ratio of teaching staff to pupils in lower secondary schools in the school year 2017/2018 is 1 teacher for 8.1 students in comparison to 1 teacher for 8.2 students in the school year 2016/2017, while it remained unchanged in upper secondary schools in school years 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 (1 teacher for 10.3 students) (Tables 2,3,4 and 5);
-
The Region of Attiki accounted for the largest share of pupils enrolled in Secondary Education in Greece, with 34.4% in lower secondary schools and 35.9% in upper secondary
schools (Graphs 2 and 3 respectively).
|
Information on methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Division of Sectoral Statistics
|
Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2310
|
Section of Statistics on Education & Sports
|
Email. Data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Head of the Section: Antonios Kritikos
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2134, 2786
|
|
Fax:+30 213 135 2780
|
|
e-mail: a.kritikos@statistics.gr
|
|
|
1
More specifically, Table 1 and Graph 1 depict the evolution of pupil population in lower and upper secondary education during the period 2008/2009 - 2017/2018.
Table 1
Evolution of pupil population in Secondary Education 2008/09 - 2017/18
|
|
|
|
Pupils enrolled 1
|
|
School year
|
|
Lower secondary
|
|
Upper secondary
|
|
|
|
education
|
|
|
|
education schools
|
|
|
|
|
|
schools
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2008/2009
|
|
341,315
|
|
241,726
|
2009/2010
|
336,938
|
247,441
|
|
|
|
|
2010/2011
|
|
332,005
|
|
247,209
|
2011/2012
|
324,402
|
247,717
|
|
|
|
|
2012/2013
|
|
319,950
|
|
245,892
|
2013/2014
|
310,389
|
241,905
|
|
|
|
|
2014/2015
|
|
315,702
|
|
239,055
|
2015/2016
|
311,236
|
240,852
|
|
|
|
|
2016/2017
|
|
313,130
|
|
244,386
|
2017/2018
|
312,604
|
245,811
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 1
Evolution of pupil population in Secondary Education 2008/09 - 2017/18
|
400,000
|
3.0%
|
|
350,000
|
2.0%
|
|
|
|
300,000
|
|
Pupils
|
1.0%
|
enrolled in
|
|
|
lower
|
250,000
|
|
|
secondary
|
|
0.0%
|
|
education
|
200,000
|
|
|
Pupils
|
|
-1.0%
|
enrolled in
|
150,000
|
|
upper
|
|
-2.0%
|
secondary
|
100,000
|
education
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
50,000
|
-3.0%
|
lower
|
|
secondary
|
|
|
0
|
-4.0%
|
education
|
1 Ecclesiastical secondary education schools and Second Chance schools are not included.
2
Α. LOWER SECONDARY SCHOOLS
Tables 2 and 3 present data on the number of school units, teaching staff, pupils enrolled and graduates (Ecclesiastical Schools and Second Chance Schools are not included).
Table 2. School units and teaching staff 2 (Lower secondary education)
By Type of school unit
|
|
|
|
Number of school units
|
|
Teaching staff
|
|
|
|
|
School units
|
|
2016/17
|
|
2017/18
|
|
Change
|
|
2016/17
|
|
|
2017/18
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public
|
|
1,725
|
|
1,724
|
|
-0.1
|
|
36,237
|
|
|
36,415
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
Private
|
|
98
|
|
99
|
|
1.0
|
|
2,174
|
|
|
2,291
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
1,823
|
|
1,823
|
|
0.0
|
|
38,411
|
|
|
38,706
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of school units
|
|
Teaching staff
|
|
|
|
|
Region (NUTS 2)
|
|
2016/17
|
|
2017/18
|
|
Change
|
|
2016/17
|
|
|
2017/18
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
101
|
|
98
|
|
-3.0
|
|
2,088
|
|
|
2,112
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
|
297
|
|
294
|
|
-1.0
|
|
6,348
|
|
|
6,269
|
|
|
-1.2
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
67
|
|
67
|
|
0.0
|
|
1,149
|
|
|
1,133
|
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
|
125
|
|
125
|
|
0.0
|
|
2,884
|
|
|
2,874
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
84
|
|
84
|
|
0.0
|
|
1,376
|
|
|
1,373
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
|
50
|
|
50
|
|
0.0
|
|
1,091
|
|
|
1,099
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
143
|
|
143
|
|
0.0
|
|
2,708
|
|
|
2,672
|
|
|
-1.3
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
|
118
|
|
118
|
|
0.0
|
|
1,989
|
|
|
2,031
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
112
|
|
112
|
|
0.0
|
|
2,060
|
|
|
2,055
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
Attiki
|
|
478
|
|
484
|
|
1.3
|
|
11,632
|
|
|
11,903
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
53
|
|
53
|
|
0.0
|
|
993
|
|
|
982
|
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
|
86
|
|
86
|
|
0.0
|
|
1,609
|
|
|
1,671
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
109
|
|
109
|
|
0.0
|
|
2,484
|
|
|
2,532
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
1,823
|
|
1,823
|
|
0.0
|
|
38,411
|
|
|
38,706
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
2 Absent teachers are also included.
Absent teachers are the teachers with a fixed post in the school unit, who are absent for more than 20 days (due to illness, training, maternity leave, etc) and their replacement is pending, as well as the teachers who are seconded to other administrative posts of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs or elsewhere.
3
Table 3. Pupils enrolled and graduates by type of school unit and NUTS 2 Region
(Lower Secondary Schools)
By Type of School Unit
|
|
|
|
Pupils enrolled
|
|
|
|
Graduates
|
|
|
|
|
School untis
|
|
2016/17
|
|
2017/18
|
|
Change
|
|
2016/17
|
|
|
2017/18
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public
|
|
298,287
|
|
297,293
|
|
-0.3
|
|
96,269
|
|
|
95,130
|
|
-1.2
|
|
Private
|
|
14,843
|
|
15,311
|
|
3.2
|
|
4,711
|
|
|
4,867
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
313,130
|
|
312,604
|
|
-0.2
|
|
100,980
|
|
|
99,997
|
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pupils enrolled
|
|
|
|
Graduates
|
|
|
|
|
Region (NUTS 2)
|
|
2016/17
|
|
2017/18
|
|
Change
|
|
2016/17
|
|
|
2017/18
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
17,580
|
|
17,297
|
|
-1.6
|
|
5,382
|
|
|
5,322
|
|
-1.1
|
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
|
55,834
|
|
55,295
|
|
-1.0
|
|
18,286
|
|
|
17,773
|
|
-2.8
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
8,069
|
|
7,901
|
|
-2.1
|
|
2,696
|
|
|
2,654
|
|
-1.6
|
|
Thessalia
|
|
20,991
|
|
20,831
|
|
-0.8
|
|
6,813
|
|
|
6,566
|
|
-3.6
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
8,584
|
|
8,662
|
|
0.9
|
|
2,815
|
|
|
2,716
|
|
-3.5
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
|
6,410
|
|
6,560
|
|
2.3
|
|
1,988
|
|
|
2,056
|
|
3.4
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
20,081
|
|
19,726
|
|
-1.8
|
|
6,470
|
|
|
6,342
|
|
-2.0
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
|
14,804
|
|
14,818
|
|
0.1
|
|
4,792
|
|
|
4,863
|
|
1.5
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
15,818
|
|
15,981
|
|
1.0
|
|
5,027
|
|
|
5,086
|
|
1.2
|
|
Attiki
|
|
107,288
|
|
107,609
|
|
0.3
|
|
34,769
|
|
|
34,438
|
|
-1.0
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
5,514
|
|
5,463
|
|
-0.9
|
|
1,805
|
|
|
1,758
|
|
-2.6
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
|
10,963
|
|
11,109
|
|
1.3
|
|
3,500
|
|
|
3,614
|
|
3.3
|
|
Kriti
|
|
21,194
|
|
21,352
|
|
0.7
|
|
6,637
|
|
|
6,809
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
313,130
|
|
312,604
|
|
-0.2
|
|
100,980
|
|
|
99,997
|
|
-1.0
|
Graph 2. Percentage distribution of pupils enrolled in lower secondary schools,
by NUTS 2 Region, school year 2017/2018
|
Notio Aigaio Kriti 6.8%
|
Anatoliki
|
|
Makedonia,
|
|
3.6%
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
Thraki 5.5%
|
|
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki
|
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
17.7%
|
Dytiki
|
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|
Attiki 34.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thessalia 6.7%
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros 2.8%
|
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|
Peloponnisos
|
Dytiki Elllada
|
Sterea Ellada
|
6.3%
|
5.1%
|
|
4.7%
|
|
|
|
|
4
Β. UPPER SECONDARY SCHOOLS
Tables 4 and 5 present data on the number of school units, teaching staff, pupils enrolled and graduates (Ecclesiastical Schools are not included).
Table 4. School units and teaching staff 3 (Upper secondary schools)
By Type of School Units
|
|
|
|
Number of school units
|
|
Teaching staff
|
|
|
|
|
School units
|
|
2016/17
|
|
|
2017/18
|
|
Change
|
|
2016/17
|
|
|
2017/18
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public
|
|
1,255
|
|
|
1,253
|
|
-0.2
|
|
22,013
|
|
|
22,085
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
Private
|
|
93
|
|
|
92
|
|
-1.1
|
|
1,809
|
|
|
1,885
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
1,348
|
|
|
1,345
|
|
-0.2
|
|
23,822
|
|
|
23,970
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of school units
|
|
Teaching staff
|
|
|
|
|
Region (NUTS 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2016/17
|
|
|
2017/18
|
|
2016/17
|
|
|
2017/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
64
|
|
|
63
|
|
-1.6
|
|
1,090
|
|
|
1,072
|
|
|
-1.7
|
|
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
|
213
|
|
|
211
|
|
-0.9
|
|
4,199
|
|
|
4,148
|
|
|
-1.2
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
36
|
|
|
36
|
|
0.0
|
|
665
|
|
|
667
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
|
98
|
|
|
98
|
|
0.0
|
|
1,549
|
|
|
1,554
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
52
|
|
|
52
|
|
0.0
|
|
841
|
|
|
846
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
|
36
|
|
|
36
|
|
0.0
|
|
502
|
|
|
504
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
99
|
|
|
99
|
|
0.0
|
|
1,528
|
|
|
1,531
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
|
92
|
|
|
92
|
|
0.0
|
|
1,070
|
|
|
1,058
|
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
|
91
|
|
|
89
|
|
-2.2
|
|
1,269
|
|
|
1,260
|
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
Attiki
|
|
379
|
|
|
382
|
|
0.8
|
|
8,495
|
|
|
8,660
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
42
|
|
|
42
|
|
0.0
|
|
524
|
|
|
533
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
|
68
|
|
|
67
|
|
-1.5
|
|
649
|
|
|
654
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
78
|
|
|
78
|
|
0.0
|
|
1,441
|
|
|
1,483
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
1,348
|
|
|
1,345
|
|
-0.2
|
|
23,822
|
|
|
23,970
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
3 Absent teachers are also included.
Absent teachers are the teachers with a fixed post in the school unit, who are absent for more than 20 days (due to illness, training, maternity leave, etc) and their replacement is pending, as well as the teachers who are seconded to other administrative posts of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs or elsewhere.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 10:51:14 UTC
|
|