EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Turnover Index in Industry (2010=100.0), May 2019

07/19/2019 | 06:25am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Piraeus, 19 July 2019

TURNOVER INDEX IN INDUSTRY: May 2019, y-o-y decrease of 2.3%

The evolution of the Turnover Index in Industry with base year 2010=100.0 for May 2019, on the basis of provisional data, is as follows:

The Overall Turnover Index in Industry (both domestic and non-domestic market) in May 2019 recorded a decrease of 2.3% compared with the corresponding index of May 2018. In May 2018, the corresponding annual rate of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry was 11.8% (Table 1).

The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in May 2019, compared with April 2019, recorded an increase of 0.1% (Table 6).

The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from June 2018 to May 2019 increased by 7.9%, compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from June 2017 to May 2018. In May 2018, the corresponding annual rate of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry was 7.0% (Table 13).

Graph 1. Evolution of monthly (m-o-m) and annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover

Index in Industry (%)

40

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

-30

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

2017

2018

2019

Monthly rate of change

Annual rate of change

Information:

Economic and Short-Term Indices Division

Production Indices Section

Diamantaki Aikaterini, Karathanos Panagiotis

Tel: +30 213 135 2122, 213 135 2706

Fax: +30 213 135 2738

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr, p.karathanos@statistics.gr

1

Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry

I. Annual changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: May 2019/May 2018

The 2.3% decrease in the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in May 2019, compared with the corresponding index in May 2018, was due to the following:

  1. Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 1):
  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 2.4%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: beverages, coke and refined petroleum products, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.
  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 5.5%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: other mining and quarrying products.
  1. Changes in the sub-indices of the domestic and non-domestic market:
  • The Turnover Index in Industry for the domestic market decreased by 0.4% (Table 2).
  • The Turnover Index in Industry for the non-domestic market decreased by 4.4% (Table 3).

Graph 2. Evolution of annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry, Turnover

Index in Domestic Market and Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market (%)

50

40

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

2017

2018

2019

Overall Turnover Index in Industry

Turnover Index in Domestic Market

Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market

II. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in the Domestic Market: May 2019/May 2018

The 0.4% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry for the domestic market in May 2019, compared with May 2018, is due to the following annual changes in the sub-indices of the following industrial sections (Table 2):

  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 0.4%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: beverages, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, other manufactured goods.
  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 4.1%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of metal ores, other mining and quarrying products.

2

III. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in the Non-Domestic Market: May 2019/May 2018

The 4.4% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry for the Non-Domestic market in May 2019, compared with May 2018,

was due to the following:

  1. Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 3):
  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 4.6%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: wood and cork, coke and refined petroleum products, fabricated metal products.
  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 6.3%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: other mining and quarrying products.
  1. Changes in the sub-indices for Eurozone and Non-Eurozone countries:
  • The Turnover Index in Industry for non-Eurozone countries decreased by 13.4% (Table 5).
  • The Turnover Index in Industry for Eurozone countries increased by 19.5% (Table 4).

Graph 3. Evolution of annual (y-o-y ) rates of change of Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic

Market, Turnover Index in Eurozone Countries, Turnover Index in Non-Eurozone Countries (%)

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

2017

2018

2019

Non-Domestic Market

Eurozone Countries

Non-Eurozone Countries

IV. Monthly changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: May 2019/ April 2019

The 0.1% increase of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in May 2019, compared with the corresponding index in April 2019, was due to the following:

  1. Changes in the sub-indices of industrial sections (Table 6):
  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 20.4%.
  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 0.2%.
  1. Changes in the sub-indices of the domestic and non-domestic market:
  • The Turnover Index in Industry for the domestic market increased by 2.1% (Table 7).
  • The Turnover Index in Industry for the non-domestic market decreased by 2.1% (Table 8).

3

Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market

Base year: 2010=100.0

Code

D i v i s i o n

Weights

May

Rate of change (%)

2019*

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

OVERALL INDEX

115.02

117.70

105.25

-2.3

11.8

Β

MINING AND QUARRYING

100.00

128.12

121.42

120.65

5.5

0.6

05

Mining of coal and lignite

5.89

131.20

150.64

139.63

-12.9

7.9

06

Extraction of crude petroleum and natural

6.90

0.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

gas

07

Mining of metal ores

16.67

184.24

211.63

166.07

-12.9

27.4

08

Other mining and quarrying products

70.54

127.13

109.57

120.13

16.0

-8.8

C

MANUFACTURING

100.00

114.80

117.64

104.99

-2.4

12.0

10

Food

18.21

100.22

98.15

98.13

2.1

0.0

11

Beverages

4.57

97.92

105.66

91.01

-7.3

16.1

12

Tobacco products

1.10

169.44

111.20

112.00

52.4

-0.7

13

Textiles

1.21

81.82

77.32

81.23

5.8

-4.8

14

Wearing apparel

1.39

48.99

50.35

48.93

-2.7

2.9

15

Leather and related products

0.28

34.59

34.32

41.58

0.8

-17.5

16

Wood and cork

0.72

50.43

52.72

49.35

-4.3

6.8

17

Paper and paper products

2.07

116.62

112.90

97.90

3.3

15.3

18

Printing and recording services

1.21

50.34

48.77

56.75

3.2

-14.1

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

33.96

132.52

151.08

117.15

-12.3

29.0

20

Chemicals and chemical products

4.97

128.29

113.21

110.68

13.3

2.3

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and

2.64

167.61

135.99

109.31

23.3

24.4

pharmaceutical preparations

22

Rubber and plastic products

3.26

122.63

121.05

124.39

1.3

-2.7

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

4.59

68.23

67.29

69.36

1.4

-3.0

24

Basic metals

9.70

141.29

132.45

131.20

6.7

1.0

25

Fabricated metal products

3.25

89.12

92.80

95.21

-4.0

-2.5

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

0.35

183.75

152.17

169.80

20.8

-10.4

27

Electrical equipment

2.43

88.05

78.06

89.37

12.8

-12.7

28

Machinery and equipment n. e. c.

0.88

103.09

94.47

91.28

9.1

3.5

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

0.28

48.89

84.64

120.64

-42.2

-29.8

30

Other transport equipment

0.43

63.10

60.08

66.23

5.0

-9.3

31

Furniture

0.84

68.46

70.14

61.12

-2.4

14.8

32

Other manufactured goods

0.25

94.60

107.46

103.71

-12.0

3.6

33

Repair and installation services of machinery

1.41

44.73

46.78

50.20

-4.4

-6.8

and equipment

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

33.61

132.07

150.57

116.82

-12.3

28.9

2

Intermediate goods

31.86

114.30

107.52

107.45

6.3

0.1

3

Capital goods

4.57

71.21

76.40

77.56

-6.8

-1.5

4

Consumer Durables

1.53

66.70

70.71

73.81

-5.7

-4.2

5

Consumer Non-Durables

28.43

105.34

99.46

95.28

5.9

4.4

* Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal figures, respectively, when published.

4

Table 2. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Domestic Market

Base year: 2010=100.0

Code

D i v i s i o n

Weights

May

Rate of change (%)

2019*

2018

2017

2019/2018

2018/2017

OVERALL INDEX

89.06

89.39

83.77

-0.4

6.7

Β

MINING AND QUARRYING

100.00

74.17

71.24

71.34

4.1

-0.1

05

Mining of coal and lignite

9.91

132.13

151.71

140.62

-12.9

7.9

06

Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas

11.69

0.00

0.00

0.00

-

-

07

Mining of metal ores

10.57

109.96

103.09

132.92

6.7

-22.4

08

Other mining and quarrying products

67.83

72.91

66.82

63.95

9.1

4.5

C

MANUFACTURING

100.00

89.27

89.65

83.95

-0.4

6.8

10

Food

22.06

89.02

88.29

89.82

0.8

-1.7

11

Beverages

6.16

96.82

104.90

90.14

-7.7

16.4

12

Tobacco products

0.97

151.15

119.82

90.44

26.1

32.5

13

Textiles

0.89

66.34

66.89

71.79

-0.8

-6.8

14

Wearing apparel

1.02

56.68

55.13

53.40

2.8

3.2

15

Leather and related products

0.34

32.10

35.77

40.21

-10.3

-11.1

16

Wood and cork

0.89

41.03

41.31

41.58

-0.7

-0.7

17

Paper and paper products

2.65

104.16

100.89

87.67

3.2

15.1

18

Printing and recording services

1.72

44.61

44.19

53.22

1.0

-17.0

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

31.51

100.03

102.69

82.45

-2.6

24.5

20

Chemicals and chemical products

4.60

128.88

114.60

111.14

12.5

3.1

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and

2.45

108.29

98.44

92.44

10.0

6.5

pharmaceutical preparations

22

Rubber and plastic products

3.01

95.52

99.15

100.98

-3.7

-1.8

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

5.66

49.06

51.27

52.00

-4.3

-1.4

24

Basic metals

5.72

94.22

94.88

129.00

-0.7

-26.5

25

Fabricated metal products

3.47

63.86

63.73

59.09

0.2

7.9

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

0.17

46.20

16.65

17.73

177.6

-6.1

27

Electrical equipment

1.82

54.40

57.41

59.08

-5.3

-2.8

28

Machinery and equipment n. e. c.

0.77

58.12

57.31

50.80

1.4

12.8

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

0.27

41.27

95.42

147.79

-56.7

-35.4

30

Other transport equipment

0.40

73.60

74.48

78.77

-1.2

-5.4

31

Furniture

1.15

58.74

59.52

52.62

-1.3

13.1

32

Other manufactured goods

0.27

62.94

73.20

65.35

-14.0

12.0

33

Repair and installation services of machinery

2.03

44.73

46.78

50.20

-4.4

-6.8

and equipment

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

31.37

99.65

102.37

82.28

-2.7

24.4

2

Intermediate goods

28.94

84.79

83.42

89.15

1.6

-6.4

3

Capital goods

5.20

49.17

53.34

52.59

-7.8

1.4

4

Consumer Durables

1.74

55.64

56.80

54.58

-2.1

4.1

5

Consumer Non-Durables

32.75

90.80

89.69

86.96

1.2

3.1

* Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal figures, respectively, when published.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 10:24:02 UTC
