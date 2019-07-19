EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Turnover Index in Industry (2010=100.0), May 2019

TURNOVER INDEX IN INDUSTRY: May 2019, y-o-y decrease of 2.3%

The evolution of the Turnover Index in Industry with base year 2010=100.0 for May 2019, on the basis of provisional data, is as follows:

The Overall Turnover Index in Industry (both domestic and non-domestic market) in May 2019 recorded a decrease of 2.3% compared with the corresponding index of May 2018. In May 2018, the corresponding annual rate of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry was 11.8% (Table 1).

The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in May 2019, compared with April 2019, recorded an increase of 0.1% (Table 6).

The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from June 2018 to May 2019 increased by 7.9%, compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from June 2017 to May 2018. In May 2018, the corresponding annual rate of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry was 7.0% (Table 13).

Graph 1. Evolution of monthly (m-o-m) and annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover

Index in Industry (%)

