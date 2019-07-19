EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Turnover Index in Industry (2010=100.0), May 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
TURNOVER INDEX IN INDUSTRY: May 2019, y-o-y decrease of 2.3%
The evolution of the Turnover Index in Industry with base year 2010=100.0 for May 2019, on the basis of provisional data, is as follows:
The Overall Turnover Index in Industry (both domestic and non-domestic market) in May 2019 recorded a decrease of 2.3% compared with the corresponding index of May 2018. In May 2018, the corresponding annual rate of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry was 11.8% (Table 1).
The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in May 2019, compared with April 2019, recorded an increase of 0.1% (Table 6).
The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from June 2018 to May 2019 increased by 7.9%, compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from June 2017 to May 2018. In May 2018, the corresponding annual rate of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry was 7.0% (Table 13).
1
Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry
I. Annual changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: May 2019/May 2018
The 2.3% decrease in the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in May 2019, compared with the corresponding index in May 2018, was due to the following:
-
Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 1):
-
The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 2.4%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: beverages, coke and refined petroleum products, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.
-
The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 5.5%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: other mining and quarrying products.
-
Changes in the sub-indices of the domestic and non-domestic market:
-
The Turnover Index in Industry for the domestic market decreased by 0.4% (Table 2).
-
The Turnover Index in Industry for the non-domestic market decreased by 4.4% (Table 3).
Graph 2. Evolution of annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry, Turnover
Index in Domestic Market and Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market (%)
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Turnover Index in Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover Index in Domestic Market
|
|
|
|
Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market
II. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in the Domestic Market: May 2019/May 2018
The 0.4% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry for the domestic market in May 2019, compared with May 2018, is due to the following annual changes in the sub-indices of the following industrial sections (Table 2):
-
The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 0.4%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: beverages, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, other manufactured goods.
-
The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 4.1%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of metal ores, other mining and quarrying products.
2
III. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in the Non-Domestic Market: May 2019/May 2018
The 4.4% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry for the Non-Domestic market in May 2019, compared with May 2018,
was due to the following:
-
Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 3):
-
The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 4.6%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: wood and cork, coke and refined petroleum products, fabricated metal products.
-
The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 6.3%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: other mining and quarrying products.
-
Changes in the sub-indices for Eurozone and Non-Eurozone countries:
-
The Turnover Index in Industry for non-Eurozone countries decreased by 13.4% (Table 5).
-
The Turnover Index in Industry for Eurozone countries increased by 19.5% (Table 4).
Graph 3. Evolution of annual (y-o-y ) rates of change of Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic
Market, Turnover Index in Eurozone Countries, Turnover Index in Non-Eurozone Countries (%)
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Domestic Market
|
|
|
|
|
Eurozone Countries
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Eurozone Countries
|
|
|
IV. Monthly changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: May 2019/ April 2019
The 0.1% increase of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in May 2019, compared with the corresponding index in April 2019, was due to the following:
-
Changes in the sub-indices of industrial sections (Table 6):
-
The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 20.4%.
-
The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 0.2%.
-
Changes in the sub-indices of the domestic and non-domestic market:
-
The Turnover Index in Industry for the domestic market increased by 2.1% (Table 7).
-
The Turnover Index in Industry for the non-domestic market decreased by 2.1% (Table 8).
3
Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market
Base year: 2010=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
D i v i s i o n
|
|
|
Weights
|
|
|
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019*
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
115.02
|
|
|
117.70
|
|
|
105.25
|
|
|
|
-2.3
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
|
Β
|
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
128.12
|
|
|
121.42
|
|
|
120.65
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05
|
|
Mining of coal and lignite
|
5.89
|
|
131.20
|
150.64
|
139.63
|
|
-12.9
|
7.9
|
|
06
|
|
Extraction of crude petroleum and natural
|
6.90
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
gas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
|
Mining of metal ores
|
16.67
|
|
184.24
|
211.63
|
166.07
|
|
-12.9
|
27.4
|
|
08
|
|
Other mining and quarrying products
|
70.54
|
|
127.13
|
109.57
|
120.13
|
|
16.0
|
-8.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
MANUFACTURING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
114.80
|
|
|
117.64
|
|
|
104.99
|
|
|
|
-2.4
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
10
|
|
Food
|
18.21
|
|
100.22
|
98.15
|
98.13
|
|
2.1
|
0.0
|
|
11
|
|
Beverages
|
4.57
|
|
97.92
|
105.66
|
91.01
|
|
-7.3
|
16.1
|
|
12
|
|
Tobacco products
|
1.10
|
|
169.44
|
111.20
|
112.00
|
|
52.4
|
-0.7
|
|
13
|
|
Textiles
|
1.21
|
|
81.82
|
77.32
|
81.23
|
|
5.8
|
-4.8
|
|
14
|
|
Wearing apparel
|
1.39
|
|
48.99
|
50.35
|
48.93
|
|
-2.7
|
2.9
|
|
15
|
|
Leather and related products
|
0.28
|
|
34.59
|
34.32
|
41.58
|
|
0.8
|
-17.5
|
|
16
|
|
Wood and cork
|
0.72
|
|
50.43
|
52.72
|
49.35
|
|
-4.3
|
6.8
|
|
17
|
|
Paper and paper products
|
2.07
|
|
116.62
|
112.90
|
97.90
|
|
3.3
|
15.3
|
|
18
|
|
Printing and recording services
|
1.21
|
|
50.34
|
48.77
|
56.75
|
|
3.2
|
-14.1
|
|
19
|
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
33.96
|
|
132.52
|
151.08
|
117.15
|
|
-12.3
|
29.0
|
|
20
|
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
4.97
|
|
128.29
|
113.21
|
110.68
|
|
13.3
|
2.3
|
|
21
|
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and
|
2.64
|
|
167.61
|
135.99
|
109.31
|
|
23.3
|
24.4
|
|
|
pharmaceutical preparations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
3.26
|
|
122.63
|
121.05
|
124.39
|
|
1.3
|
-2.7
|
|
23
|
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
4.59
|
|
68.23
|
67.29
|
69.36
|
|
1.4
|
-3.0
|
|
24
|
|
Basic metals
|
9.70
|
|
141.29
|
132.45
|
131.20
|
|
6.7
|
1.0
|
|
25
|
|
Fabricated metal products
|
3.25
|
|
89.12
|
92.80
|
95.21
|
|
-4.0
|
-2.5
|
|
26
|
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
0.35
|
|
183.75
|
152.17
|
169.80
|
|
20.8
|
-10.4
|
|
27
|
|
Electrical equipment
|
2.43
|
|
88.05
|
78.06
|
89.37
|
|
12.8
|
-12.7
|
|
28
|
|
Machinery and equipment n. e. c.
|
0.88
|
|
103.09
|
94.47
|
91.28
|
|
9.1
|
3.5
|
|
29
|
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
0.28
|
|
48.89
|
84.64
|
120.64
|
|
-42.2
|
-29.8
|
|
30
|
|
Other transport equipment
|
0.43
|
|
63.10
|
60.08
|
66.23
|
|
5.0
|
-9.3
|
|
31
|
|
Furniture
|
0.84
|
|
68.46
|
70.14
|
61.12
|
|
-2.4
|
14.8
|
|
32
|
|
Other manufactured goods
|
0.25
|
|
94.60
|
107.46
|
103.71
|
|
-12.0
|
3.6
|
|
33
|
|
Repair and installation services of machinery
|
1.41
|
|
44.73
|
46.78
|
50.20
|
|
-4.4
|
-6.8
|
|
|
and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Energy
|
33.61
|
|
132.07
|
150.57
|
116.82
|
|
-12.3
|
28.9
|
|
2
|
|
Intermediate goods
|
31.86
|
|
114.30
|
107.52
|
107.45
|
|
6.3
|
0.1
|
|
3
|
|
Capital goods
|
4.57
|
|
71.21
|
76.40
|
77.56
|
|
-6.8
|
-1.5
|
|
4
|
|
Consumer Durables
|
1.53
|
|
66.70
|
70.71
|
73.81
|
|
-5.7
|
-4.2
|
|
5
|
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
28.43
|
|
105.34
|
99.46
|
95.28
|
|
5.9
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal figures, respectively, when published.
4
Table 2. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Domestic Market
Base year: 2010=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
D i v i s i o n
|
|
|
Weights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019*
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
89.06
|
|
|
89.39
|
|
83.77
|
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
|
|
Β
|
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
74.17
|
|
|
|
71.24
|
|
|
71.34
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05
|
|
Mining of coal and lignite
|
9.91
|
|
|
132.13
|
|
151.71
|
|
140.62
|
|
|
-12.9
|
7.9
|
|
06
|
|
Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas
|
11.69
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
07
|
|
Mining of metal ores
|
10.57
|
|
|
109.96
|
|
103.09
|
|
132.92
|
|
|
6.7
|
-22.4
|
|
08
|
|
Other mining and quarrying products
|
67.83
|
|
|
72.91
|
|
66.82
|
|
63.95
|
|
|
9.1
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
MANUFACTURING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
89.27
|
|
|
|
89.65
|
|
|
83.95
|
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
10
|
|
Food
|
22.06
|
|
|
89.02
|
|
88.29
|
|
89.82
|
|
|
0.8
|
-1.7
|
|
11
|
|
Beverages
|
6.16
|
|
|
96.82
|
|
104.90
|
|
90.14
|
|
|
-7.7
|
16.4
|
|
12
|
|
Tobacco products
|
0.97
|
|
|
151.15
|
|
119.82
|
|
90.44
|
|
|
26.1
|
32.5
|
|
13
|
|
Textiles
|
0.89
|
|
|
66.34
|
|
66.89
|
|
71.79
|
|
|
-0.8
|
-6.8
|
|
14
|
|
Wearing apparel
|
1.02
|
|
|
56.68
|
|
55.13
|
|
53.40
|
|
|
2.8
|
3.2
|
|
15
|
|
Leather and related products
|
0.34
|
|
|
32.10
|
|
35.77
|
|
40.21
|
|
|
-10.3
|
-11.1
|
|
16
|
|
Wood and cork
|
0.89
|
|
|
41.03
|
|
41.31
|
|
41.58
|
|
|
-0.7
|
-0.7
|
|
17
|
|
Paper and paper products
|
2.65
|
|
|
104.16
|
|
100.89
|
|
87.67
|
|
|
3.2
|
15.1
|
|
18
|
|
Printing and recording services
|
1.72
|
|
|
44.61
|
|
44.19
|
|
53.22
|
|
|
1.0
|
-17.0
|
|
19
|
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
31.51
|
|
|
100.03
|
|
102.69
|
|
82.45
|
|
|
-2.6
|
24.5
|
|
20
|
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
4.60
|
|
|
128.88
|
|
114.60
|
|
111.14
|
|
|
12.5
|
3.1
|
|
21
|
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and
|
2.45
|
|
|
108.29
|
|
98.44
|
|
92.44
|
|
|
10.0
|
6.5
|
|
|
pharmaceutical preparations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
3.01
|
|
|
95.52
|
|
99.15
|
|
100.98
|
|
|
-3.7
|
-1.8
|
|
23
|
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
5.66
|
|
|
49.06
|
|
51.27
|
|
52.00
|
|
|
-4.3
|
-1.4
|
|
24
|
|
Basic metals
|
5.72
|
|
|
94.22
|
|
94.88
|
|
129.00
|
|
|
-0.7
|
-26.5
|
|
25
|
|
Fabricated metal products
|
3.47
|
|
|
63.86
|
|
63.73
|
|
59.09
|
|
|
0.2
|
7.9
|
|
26
|
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
0.17
|
|
|
46.20
|
|
16.65
|
|
17.73
|
|
|
177.6
|
-6.1
|
|
27
|
|
Electrical equipment
|
1.82
|
|
|
54.40
|
|
57.41
|
|
59.08
|
|
|
-5.3
|
-2.8
|
|
28
|
|
Machinery and equipment n. e. c.
|
0.77
|
|
|
58.12
|
|
57.31
|
|
50.80
|
|
|
1.4
|
12.8
|
|
29
|
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
0.27
|
|
|
41.27
|
|
95.42
|
|
147.79
|
|
|
-56.7
|
-35.4
|
|
30
|
|
Other transport equipment
|
0.40
|
|
|
73.60
|
|
74.48
|
|
78.77
|
|
|
-1.2
|
-5.4
|
|
31
|
|
Furniture
|
1.15
|
|
|
58.74
|
|
59.52
|
|
52.62
|
|
|
-1.3
|
13.1
|
|
32
|
|
Other manufactured goods
|
0.27
|
|
|
62.94
|
|
73.20
|
|
65.35
|
|
|
-14.0
|
12.0
|
|
33
|
|
Repair and installation services of machinery
|
2.03
|
|
|
44.73
|
|
46.78
|
|
50.20
|
|
|
-4.4
|
-6.8
|
|
|
and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Energy
|
31.37
|
|
|
99.65
|
|
102.37
|
|
82.28
|
|
|
-2.7
|
24.4
|
|
2
|
|
Intermediate goods
|
28.94
|
|
|
84.79
|
|
83.42
|
|
89.15
|
|
|
1.6
|
-6.4
|
|
3
|
|
Capital goods
|
5.20
|
|
|
49.17
|
|
53.34
|
|
52.59
|
|
|
-7.8
|
1.4
|
|
4
|
|
Consumer Durables
|
1.74
|
|
|
55.64
|
|
56.80
|
|
54.58
|
|
|
-2.1
|
4.1
|
|
5
|
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
32.75
|
|
|
90.80
|
|
89.69
|
|
86.96
|
|
|
1.2
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal figures, respectively, when published.
5
