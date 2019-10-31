EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), August 2019

Log in
0
10/31/2019 | 06:52am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 31 October 2019

PRESS RELEASE

TURNOVER INDEX IN RETAIL TRADE: August 2019. y-o-y increase 1.2%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the Turnover and Volume Indices in Retail Trade with base year 2015=100.0 for August 2019 according to provisional and reduced data to a typical month as follows:

  • The Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade in August 2019 increased by 1.2%, compared with the corresponding index of August 2018, while, compared with the corresponding index of July 2019, increased by 1.7% (Tables 1, 2).
  • The Overall Volume Index in retail trade (i.e. turnover in retail trade at constant prices) in August 2019, increased by 0.8%, compared with the corresponding index of August 2018, while, compared with the corresponding index of July 2019, increased by 2.1% (Tables 1. 2).
  • The seasonally adjusted Overall Turnover Index in August 2019, compared with the corresponding index of July 2019, increased by 1.6% (Table 5).
  • The seasonally adjusted Overall Volume Index in August 2019, compared with the corresponding index of July 2019, increased by 1.3% (Table 5).
    Graph 1. Evolution of annual rates of change (%) for Turnover and Volume Overall Indices in Retail Trade

Rates of change (%)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

2017

2018

2019

Months

Turnover Index

Volume Index

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel: +30 213 135 2022. 2308. 2310

Section of Trade and Services Indices

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Konstantinos Thomas

Tel: +30 213 135 2048

Fax: +30 210 485 2714

E-mail: k.thomas@statistics.gr

Graph 2. Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)

120

110

100

90

80

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

2017

2018

2019

Months

Seasonally adjusted

Non seasonally adjusted

Graph 3. Evolution of the Overall Volume Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)

120

110

100

90

80

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

2017

2018

2019

Months

Seasonally adjusted

Non seasonally adjusted

It should be noted, that the timeseries of the seasonally adjusted index is recalculated every time a new observation is added into the timeseries. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the Press Release of the previous quarter.

2

1. Annual comparison of the Turnover Index (Turnover at current prices)

The 1.2% increase of the Turnover Index in August 2019 compared with the corresponding index in August 2018 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:

Specialized store categories

Annual rates of

change %

Books, Stationery, other goods

9.6

Supermarkets

4.2

Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics

1.5

Automotive fuel

-1.7

Clothing and footwear

-2.5

2. Annual comparison of the Volume Index (Turnover at constant prices)

The 0.8% increase of the Volume Index in August 2019 compared with the corresponding index in August 2018 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:

Specialized store categories

Annual rates of

change %

Books, Stationery, other goods

11.6

Supermarkets

4.6

Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics

0.3

Automotive fuel

-0.6

Clothing and footwear

-3.2

3

Table 1. Annual rates of change of Turnover Index and Volume Index in Retail Trade

(Data adjusted for working days)

Base year: 2015=100.0

Turnover Index

Volume Index

Annual

Annual

Retail Trade Store Categories

rates of

rates of

August

August

change

August

August

change

(%)

2019*

2018

(%)

2019*

2018

Overall Index

107.8

106.5

1.2

110.2

109.3

0.8

Overall Index except automotive fuel

1.1

107.9

106.1

1.7

111.8

110.6

Ι. Main store categories

Food sector

2.5

114.8

112.3

2.2

115.0

112.2

Automotive fuel

108.1

110.0

-1.7

98.0

98.6

-0.6

Non-food sector except automotive fuel

100.2

98.9

1.3

112.9

111.1

1.6

ΙΙ. Specialized store categories

Supermarkets

4.6

117.2

112.5

4.2

119.2

114.0

Department stores

100.2

107.4

-6.7

117.3

123.9

-5.3

Automotive fuel

108.1

110.0

-1.7

98.0

98.6

-0.6

Food,beverages, tobacco

100.3

110.9

-9.6

99.2

109.7

-9.6

Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics

0.3

97.3

95.9

1.5

98.8

98.5

Clothing and footwear

93.3

95.7

-2.5

122.0

126.0

-3.2

Furniture, electrical equipment, household equipment

101.6

97.3

4.4

112.2

106.2

5.6

Books, Stationery, other goods

115.2

105.1

9.6

125.1

112.1

11.6

Retail sales not in stores

:

93.2

123.5

-24.5

:

:

*Provisional data.

  • Volume Index for the "Retail sale not in stores" is not calculated.

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

4

Table 2. Monthly rates of change of Turnover Index and Volume Index in Retail Trade

(Data adjusted for working days)

Base year: 2015=100.0

Turnover Index

Volume Index

Monthly

Monthly

Retail Trade Store Categories

rates of

rates of

August

July

change

August

July

change

2019

(%)

2019*

2019

(%)

2019*

Overall Index

107.8

106.0

1.7

110.2

107.9

2.1

Overall Index except automotive fuel

107.9

106.4

1.4

111.8

109.7

1.9

Ι. Main store categories

Food sector

114.8

106.6

7.7

115.0

106.6

7.9

Automotive fuel

108.1

105.1

2.9

98.0

95.7

2.4

Non-food sector except automotive fuel

100.2

104.6

-4.2

112.9

116.5

-3.1

ΙΙ. Specialized store categories

Supermarkets

117.2

109.3

7.2

119.2

110.9

7.5

Department stores

100.2

92.8

8.0

117.3

106.9

9.7

Automotive fuel

108.1

105.1

2.9

98.0

95.7

2.4

Food, beverages, tobacco

100.3

90.5

10.8

99.2

89.2

11.2

Pharmaceutical products. cosmetics

97.3

104

-6.4

98.8

106.3

-7.1

Clothing and footwear

93.3

107.8

-13.5

122.0

134.2

-9.1

Furniture,electrical equipment, household equipment

101.6

113.4

-10.4

112.2

125.3

-10.5

Books, Stationery, other goods

115.2

111.0

3.8

125.1

120.4

3.9

Retail sales not in stores

93.2

118.8

-21.5

:

:

:

*Provisional data.

: Volume Index for the "Retail sale not in stores" is not calculated.

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 10:51:11 UTC
