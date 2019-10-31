EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), August 2019

The seasonally adjusted Overall Volume Index in August 2019, compared with the corresponding index of July 2019, increased by 1.3% (Table 5).

The seasonally adjusted Overall Turnover Index in August 2019, compared with the corresponding index of July 2019, increased by 1.6% (Table 5).

The Overall Volume Index in retail trade (i.e. turnover in retail trade at constant prices) in August 2019, increased by 0.8%, compared with the corresponding index of August 2018, while, compared with the corresponding index of July 2019, increased by 2.1% (Tables 1. 2).

The Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade in August 2019 increased by 1.2%, compared with the corresponding index of August 2018, while, compared with the corresponding index of July 2019, increased by 1.7% (Tables 1, 2).

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the Turnover and Volume Indices in Retail Trade with base year 2015=100.0 for August 2019 according to provisional and reduced data to a typical month as follows:

It should be noted, that the timeseries of the seasonally adjusted index is recalculated every time a new observation is added into the timeseries. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the Press Release of the previous quarter.

Graph 3. Evolution of the Overall Volume Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)

Graph 2. Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)

1. Annual comparison of the Turnover Index (Turnover at current prices)

The 1.2% increase of the Turnover Index in August 2019 compared with the corresponding index in August 2018 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:

Specialized store categories Annual rates of change % Books, Stationery, other goods 9.6 Supermarkets 4.2 Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics 1.5 Automotive fuel -1.7 Clothing and footwear -2.5

2. Annual comparison of the Volume Index (Turnover at constant prices)

The 0.8% increase of the Volume Index in August 2019 compared with the corresponding index in August 2018 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:

Specialized store categories Annual rates of change % Books, Stationery, other goods 11.6 Supermarkets 4.6 Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics 0.3 Automotive fuel -0.6 Clothing and footwear -3.2

3