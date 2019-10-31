EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), August 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 31 October 2019
PRESS RELEASE
TURNOVER INDEX IN RETAIL TRADE: August 2019. y-o-y increase 1.2%
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the Turnover and Volume Indices in Retail Trade with base year 2015=100.0 for August 2019 according to provisional and reduced data to a typical month as follows:
-
The Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade in August 2019 increased by 1.2%, compared with the corresponding index of August 2018, while, compared with the corresponding index of July 2019, increased by 1.7% (Tables 1, 2).
-
The Overall Volume Index in retail trade (i.e. turnover in retail trade at constant prices) in August 2019, increased by 0.8%, compared with the corresponding index of August 2018, while, compared with the corresponding index of July 2019, increased by 2.1% (Tables 1. 2).
-
The seasonally adjusted Overall Turnover Index in August 2019, compared with the corresponding index of July 2019, increased by 1.6% (Table 5).
-
The seasonally adjusted Overall Volume Index in August 2019, compared with the corresponding index of July 2019, increased by 1.3% (Table 5).
Graph 1. Evolution of annual rates of change (%) for Turnover and Volume Overall Indices in Retail Trade
|
Rates of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover Index
|
|
|
|
Volume Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information for methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Division of Business Statistics
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2022. 2308. 2310
|
Section of Trade and Services Indices
|
e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Head of the Section: Konstantinos Thomas
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2048
|
|
Fax: +30 210 485 2714
|
|
E-mail: k.thomas@statistics.gr
|
Graph 2. Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
Non seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 3. Evolution of the Overall Volume Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
Non seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
It should be noted, that the timeseries of the seasonally adjusted index is recalculated every time a new observation is added into the timeseries. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the Press Release of the previous quarter.
2
1. Annual comparison of the Turnover Index (Turnover at current prices)
The 1.2% increase of the Turnover Index in August 2019 compared with the corresponding index in August 2018 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:
|
|
Specialized store categories
|
|
Annual rates of
|
|
|
|
change %
|
|
Books, Stationery, other goods
|
9.6
|
|
Supermarkets
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics
|
1.5
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
-1.7
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
-2.5
2. Annual comparison of the Volume Index (Turnover at constant prices)
The 0.8% increase of the Volume Index in August 2019 compared with the corresponding index in August 2018 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:
|
|
Specialized store categories
|
|
Annual rates of
|
|
|
|
change %
|
|
Books, Stationery, other goods
|
11.6
|
|
Supermarkets
|
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics
|
0.3
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
-0.6
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
-3.2
3
Table 1. Annual rates of change of Turnover Index and Volume Index in Retail Trade
(Data adjusted for working days)
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover Index
|
|
|
|
Volume Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Retail Trade Store Categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
August
|
|
August
|
|
change
|
|
|
August
|
|
August
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019*
|
|
2018
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
2019*
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
107.8
|
106.5
|
1.2
|
|
110.2
|
109.3
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
Overall Index except automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
107.9
|
|
106.1
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
111.8
|
|
110.6
|
|
|
|
Ι. Main store categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
114.8
|
|
112.3
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
115.0
|
|
112.2
|
|
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
108.1
|
110.0
|
-1.7
|
|
98.0
|
98.6
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
Non-food sector except automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.2
|
|
98.9
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
112.9
|
|
111.1
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
ΙΙ. Specialized store categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supermarkets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
|
117.2
|
|
112.5
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
119.2
|
|
114.0
|
|
|
|
Department stores
|
100.2
|
107.4
|
-6.7
|
|
117.3
|
123.9
|
|
-5.3
|
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
|
|
108.1
|
|
110.0
|
|
-1.7
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
98.6
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
Food,beverages, tobacco
|
100.3
|
110.9
|
-9.6
|
|
99.2
|
109.7
|
|
-9.6
|
|
|
Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
97.3
|
|
95.9
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
98.8
|
|
98.5
|
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
93.3
|
95.7
|
-2.5
|
|
122.0
|
126.0
|
|
-3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furniture, electrical equipment, household equipment
|
|
|
101.6
|
|
97.3
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
112.2
|
|
106.2
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Books, Stationery, other goods
|
115.2
|
105.1
|
9.6
|
|
125.1
|
112.1
|
|
11.6
|
|
|
Retail sales not in stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
:
|
|
|
|
|
93.2
|
|
123.5
|
|
-24.5
|
|
|
:
|
|
:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data.
-
Volume Index for the "Retail sale not in stores" is not calculated.
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
4
Table 2. Monthly rates of change of Turnover Index and Volume Index in Retail Trade
(Data adjusted for working days)
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover Index
|
|
|
|
Volume Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Retail Trade Store Categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
August
|
|
July
|
|
change
|
|
|
August
|
|
July
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019*
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
2019*
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
107.8
|
106.0
|
1.7
|
|
110.2
|
107.9
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
Overall Index except automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107.9
|
|
106.4
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
111.8
|
|
109.7
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
Ι. Main store categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
114.8
|
|
106.6
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
115.0
|
|
106.6
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
108.1
|
105.1
|
2.9
|
|
98.0
|
95.7
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
Non-food sector except automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.2
|
|
104.6
|
|
-4.2
|
|
|
112.9
|
|
116.5
|
|
|
-3.1
|
|
|
ΙΙ. Specialized store categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supermarkets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
117.2
|
|
109.3
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
119.2
|
|
110.9
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
Department stores
|
100.2
|
92.8
|
8.0
|
|
117.3
|
106.9
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108.1
|
|
105.1
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
95.7
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
Food, beverages, tobacco
|
100.3
|
90.5
|
10.8
|
|
99.2
|
89.2
|
|
11.2
|
|
|
Pharmaceutical products. cosmetics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97.3
|
|
104
|
|
-6.4
|
|
|
98.8
|
|
106.3
|
|
|
-7.1
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
93.3
|
107.8
|
-13.5
|
|
122.0
|
134.2
|
|
-9.1
|
|
|
Furniture,electrical equipment, household equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.6
|
|
113.4
|
|
-10.4
|
|
|
112.2
|
|
125.3
|
|
|
-10.5
|
|
|
Books, Stationery, other goods
|
115.2
|
111.0
|
3.8
|
|
125.1
|
120.4
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
Retail sales not in stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93.2
|
|
118.8
|
|
-21.5
|
|
|
:
|
|
:
|
|
|
:
|
|
|
*Provisional data.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
: Volume Index for the "Retail sale not in stores" is not calculated.
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
5
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.