EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector (2015=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019

Table1. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector

(Working day adjusted data)

Base year : 2015=100.0 NACE Q2 YoY(%) Rev.2 Specific activities of services 2019* 2018 2017 Q2 2019 / Q2 2018 / Code Q2 2018 Q2 2017 H53 Postal and courier activities 114.5 108.8 99.8 5.3 9.0

J58 Publishing activities 81.1 64.8 80.6 25.2 -19.7 J61 Telecommunications 101.3 101.0 99.3 0.3 1.7 Computer programming, J62 131.5 124.1 111.8 6.0 10.9 consultancy and related activities J63 Information service activities 96.9 77.2 77.8 25.4 -0.7 M69 Legal and accounting activities 118.5 119.4 110.9 -0.7 7.7 M70.2 Management consultancy 95.8 97.2 84.5 -1.5 15.1 activities Architectural and engineering M71 activities; technical testing and 76.0 77.8 79.4 -2.3 - 2.1 analysis M73 Advertising and market research 118.4 112.5 105.6 5.2 6.6 M74 Other professional, scientific and 96.3 112.7 108.1 - 14.5 4.2 technical activities N78 Employment activities 173.7 143.4 117.5 21.1 22.1 N80 Security and investigation 92.2 99.7 98.8 -7.5 0.9 activities N81 Services to buildings and landscape activities 73.9 71.5 71.1 3.3 0.5 N81.2 Cleaning activities 66.9 70.5 70.3 -5.1 0.4 Office administrative, office N82 support and other business 127.8 125.1 104.5 2.2 19.7 support activities

*Provisional data

Note: It should be noted that the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector and percentage changes are published with one decimal digit.