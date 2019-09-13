EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector (2015=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019

|
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
|
|
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
|
Piraeus, 13 September 2019
PRESS RELEASE
TURNOVER INDICES FOR SPECIFIC ACTIVITIES OF THE SERVICES SECTOR:
2nd quarter 2019
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector, with base year 2015=100.0 for the 2nd quarter of 2019. The evolution of the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector, according to provisional and working day adjusted data, has as follows:
|
|
NACE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual rate
|
|
|
Rev.2
|
|
|
Specific activities of services
|
|
|
of change (%)
|
|
|
Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 2019 / Q2 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H53
|
|
|
Postal and courier activities
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J58
|
|
|
Publishing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J61
|
|
|
Telecommunications
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J62
|
|
|
Computer programming, consultancy and related activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J63
|
|
|
Information service activities
|
25.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M69
|
|
|
Legal and accounting activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M70.2
|
|
|
Management consultancy activities
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis
|
|
|
-2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M73
|
|
|
Advertising and market research
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M74
|
|
|
Other professional, scientific and technical activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-14.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N78
|
|
|
Employment activities
|
21.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N80
|
|
|
Security and investigation activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ν81
|
|
|
Services to buildings and landscape activities
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N81.2
|
|
|
Cleaning activities
|
|
|
-5.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N82
|
|
|
Office administrative, office support and other business support activities
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information for methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Business Statistics Division
|
Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Section of Trade and Services Indices
|
e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Head of the Section: K. Thomas
|
|
Tel.: +30 213 135 2048
|
|
Fax: +30 213 135 2398
|
|
e-mail: k.thomas@statistics.gr
|
Table1. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector
(Working day adjusted data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year : 2015=100.0
|
NACE
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
YoY(%)
|
Rev.2
|
Specific activities of services
|
2019*
|
2018
|
2017
|
Q2 2019 /
|
Q2 2018 /
|
Code
|
|
|
Q2 2018
|
Q2 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H53
|
Postal and courier activities
|
114.5
|
108.8
|
99.8
|
5.3
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J58
|
|
|
|
Publishing activities
|
|
|
81.1
|
|
64.8
|
|
80.6
|
|
|
|
25.2
|
-19.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J61
|
|
|
Telecommunications
|
101.3
|
101.0
|
99.3
|
|
0.3
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Computer programming,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J62
|
|
|
131.5
|
|
124.1
|
|
111.8
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
10.9
|
|
|
|
|
consultancy and related activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J63
|
|
|
Information service activities
|
96.9
|
77.2
|
77.8
|
|
25.4
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M69
|
|
|
|
Legal and accounting activities
|
|
|
118.5
|
|
119.4
|
|
110.9
|
|
|
|
-0.7
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M70.2
|
|
|
Management consultancy
|
95.8
|
97.2
|
84.5
|
|
-1.5
|
15.1
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Architectural and engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M71
|
|
|
|
activities; technical testing and
|
|
|
76.0
|
|
77.8
|
|
79.4
|
|
|
|
-2.3
|
-
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M73
|
|
|
Advertising and market research
|
118.4
|
112.5
|
105.6
|
|
5.2
|
6.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M74
|
|
|
|
Other professional, scientific and
|
|
|
96.3
|
|
112.7
|
|
108.1
|
|
|
-
|
14.5
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
|
technical activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N78
|
|
|
Employment activities
|
173.7
|
143.4
|
117.5
|
|
21.1
|
22.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N80
|
|
|
|
Security and investigation
|
|
|
92.2
|
|
99.7
|
|
98.8
|
|
|
|
-7.5
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N81
|
|
|
Services to buildings and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
landscape activities
|
73.9
|
71.5
|
71.1
|
|
3.3
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N81.2
|
|
|
|
Cleaning activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66.9
|
|
70.5
|
|
70.3
|
|
|
|
-5.1
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office administrative, office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N82
|
|
|
support and other business
|
127.8
|
125.1
|
104.5
|
|
2.2
|
19.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
support activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data
Note: It should be noted that the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector and percentage changes are published with one decimal digit.
Table 2. Quarterly rates of change of the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector
(Working day adjusted data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year : 2015=100.0
|
|
NACE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QoQ(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QoQ(%)
|
|
|
Rev.2
|
|
|
Specific activities of services
|
|
|
Q2 2019*
|
|
Q1 2019**
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 2019 / Q1 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 2018 / Q1 2018
|
|
|
code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H53
|
|
Postal and courier activities
|
114.5
|
|
108.9
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
108.8
|
|
96.4
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J58
|
|
|
Publishing activities
|
|
|
81.1
|
|
|
61.2
|
|
|
|
32.6
|
|
|
|
64.8
|
|
|
57.5
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J61
|
|
Telecommunications
|
101.3
|
|
99.7
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
101.0
|
|
96.8
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Computer programming, consultancy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J62
|
|
|
and related activities
|
|
|
131.5
|
|
|
110.6
|
|
|
|
18.9
|
|
|
|
124.1
|
|
|
109.2
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J63
|
|
Information service activities
|
96.9
|
|
72.8
|
|
|
33.2
|
|
77.2
|
|
76.1
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M69
|
|
|
Legal and accounting activities
|
|
|
118.5
|
|
|
93.7
|
|
|
|
26.6
|
|
|
|
119.4
|
|
|
85.3
|
|
|
|
40.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M70.2
|
|
Management consultancy activities
|
95.8
|
|
77.8
|
|
|
23.1
|
|
97.2
|
|
76.3
|
|
|
27.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Architectural and engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M71
|
|
|
activities; technical testing and
|
|
|
76.0
|
|
|
50.4
|
|
|
|
50.8
|
|
|
|
77.8
|
|
|
47.8
|
|
|
|
62.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M73
|
|
Advertising and market research
|
118.4
|
|
82.5
|
|
|
43.4
|
|
112.5
|
|
76.3
|
|
|
47.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M74
|
|
|
Other professional, scientific and
|
|
|
96.3
|
|
|
95.1
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
112.7
|
|
|
101.8
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
technical activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N78
|
|
Employment activities
|
173.7
|
|
157.0
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
143.4
|
|
129.6
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N80
|
|
|
Security and investigation activities
|
|
|
92.2
|
|
|
90.7
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
99.7
|
|
|
93.8
|
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N81
|
|
Services to buildings and landscape
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
73.9
|
|
56.8
|
|
|
30.2
|
|
71.5
|
|
63.1
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N81.2
|
|
|
Cleaning activities
|
|
|
66.9
|
|
|
55.5
|
|
|
|
20.7
|
|
|
|
70.5
|
|
|
62.1
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office administrative, office support
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N82
|
|
and other business support activities
|
127.8
|
|
127.3
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
125.1
|
|
132.8
|
|
|
-5.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data **Revised data
Note: It should be noted that the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector and percentage changes are published with one decimal digit.
Quarterly and annual rates of change of the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector
Q1 2016 - Q2 2019
Quarterly and annual rates of change of the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector
Q1 2016 - Q2 2019 (continued)
