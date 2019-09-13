Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector (2015=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2019

09/13/2019 | 05:42am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 13 September 2019

PRESS RELEASE

TURNOVER INDICES FOR SPECIFIC ACTIVITIES OF THE SERVICES SECTOR:

2nd quarter 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector, with base year 2015=100.0 for the 2nd quarter of 2019. The evolution of the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector, according to provisional and working day adjusted data, has as follows:

NACE

Annual rate

Rev.2

Specific activities of services

of change (%)

Code

Q2 2019 / Q2 2018

H53

Postal and courier activities

5.3

J58

Publishing activities

25.2

J61

Telecommunications

0.3

J62

Computer programming, consultancy and related activities

6.0

J63

Information service activities

25.4

M69

Legal and accounting activities

-0.7

M70.2

Management consultancy activities

-1.5

M71

Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis

-2.3

M73

Advertising and market research

5.2

M74

Other professional, scientific and technical activities

-14.5

N78

Employment activities

21.1

N80

Security and investigation activities

-7.5

Ν81

Services to buildings and landscape activities

3.3

N81.2

Cleaning activities

-5.1

N82

Office administrative, office support and other business support activities

2.2

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of Trade and Services Indices

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: K. Thomas

Tel.: +30 213 135 2048

Fax: +30 213 135 2398

e-mail: k.thomas@statistics.gr

1

Table1. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector

(Working day adjusted data)

Base year : 2015=100.0

NACE

Q2

YoY(%)

Rev.2

Specific activities of services

2019*

2018

2017

Q2 2019 /

Q2 2018 /

Code

Q2 2018

Q2 2017

H53

Postal and courier activities

114.5

108.8

99.8

5.3

9.0

J58

Publishing activities

81.1

64.8

80.6

25.2

-19.7

J61

Telecommunications

101.3

101.0

99.3

0.3

1.7

Computer programming,

J62

131.5

124.1

111.8

6.0

10.9

consultancy and related activities

J63

Information service activities

96.9

77.2

77.8

25.4

-0.7

M69

Legal and accounting activities

118.5

119.4

110.9

-0.7

7.7

M70.2

Management consultancy

95.8

97.2

84.5

-1.5

15.1

activities

Architectural and engineering

M71

activities; technical testing and

76.0

77.8

79.4

-2.3

-

2.1

analysis

M73

Advertising and market research

118.4

112.5

105.6

5.2

6.6

M74

Other professional, scientific and

96.3

112.7

108.1

-

14.5

4.2

technical activities

N78

Employment activities

173.7

143.4

117.5

21.1

22.1

N80

Security and investigation

92.2

99.7

98.8

-7.5

0.9

activities

N81

Services to buildings and

landscape activities

73.9

71.5

71.1

3.3

0.5

N81.2

Cleaning activities

66.9

70.5

70.3

-5.1

0.4

Office administrative, office

N82

support and other business

127.8

125.1

104.5

2.2

19.7

support activities

*Provisional data

Note: It should be noted that the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector and percentage changes are published with one decimal digit.

2

Table 2. Quarterly rates of change of the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector

(Working day adjusted data)

Base year : 2015=100.0

NACE

QoQ(%)

QoQ(%)

Rev.2

Specific activities of services

Q2 2019*

Q1 2019**

Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Q2 2019 / Q1 2019

Q2 2018 / Q1 2018

code

H53

Postal and courier activities

114.5

108.9

5.2

108.8

96.4

12.9

J58

Publishing activities

81.1

61.2

32.6

64.8

57.5

12.7

J61

Telecommunications

101.3

99.7

1.6

101.0

96.8

4.3

Computer programming, consultancy

J62

and related activities

131.5

110.6

18.9

124.1

109.2

13.6

J63

Information service activities

96.9

72.8

33.2

77.2

76.1

1.5

M69

Legal and accounting activities

118.5

93.7

26.6

119.4

85.3

40.1

M70.2

Management consultancy activities

95.8

77.8

23.1

97.2

76.3

27.5

Architectural and engineering

M71

activities; technical testing and

76.0

50.4

50.8

77.8

47.8

62.7

analysis

M73

Advertising and market research

118.4

82.5

43.4

112.5

76.3

47.4

M74

Other professional, scientific and

96.3

95.1

1.2

112.7

101.8

10.7

technical activities

N78

Employment activities

173.7

157.0

10.7

143.4

129.6

10.7

N80

Security and investigation activities

92.2

90.7

1.6

99.7

93.8

6.3

N81

Services to buildings and landscape

activities

73.9

56.8

30.2

71.5

63.1

13.4

N81.2

Cleaning activities

66.9

55.5

20.7

70.5

62.1

13.6

Office administrative, office support

N82

and other business support activities

127.8

127.3

0.4

125.1

132.8

-5.8

*Provisional data **Revised data

Note: It should be noted that the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector and percentage changes are published with one decimal digit.

3

Quarterly and annual rates of change of the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector

Q1 2016 - Q2 2019

4

Quarterly and annual rates of change of the Turnover Indices for Specific Activities of the Services Sector

Q1 2016 - Q2 2019 (continued)

5

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 09:41:01 UTC
