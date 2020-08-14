EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Turnover of Enterprises under Suspension of Operation due to COVID-19 pandemic, June 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 14 August 2020

PRESS RELEASE

EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES UNDER SUSPENSION OF OPERATION

DUE TO THE PANDEMIC OF THE CORONA VIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19)

JUNE AND 2nd QUARTER 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the evolution of turnover of the enterprises that were under suspension of operation, on the basis of state order, due to the pandemic of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) (corresponding link, available only in Greek, KAD of closed enterprises).

The current publication is a sequel of the relevant Press Releases published by ELSTAT (PR link), incorporating the most recent data on turnover from Administrative Sources for June and 2nd quarter 2020. Similar publications have been planned to be issued on a monthly basis, during the whole period in which the recording of the impact of COVID-19 on the performance of Greek enterprises that were under suspension of operation in the framework of the confinement measures will remain relevant and warranted.

In addition, starting from the Press Release published in June 2020, tables and graphs presenting aggregated turnover data for all enterprises and sectors of the economy throughout the period under review have been incorporated, as a comparative basis for the assessment of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of turnover rates of change, in total and by sector.

The purpose served by these publications is to both monitor and present the evolution of the basic economic concept of interest (turnover from Administrative Sources) for the enterprises under suspension of operation, in distinct periods ranging from the beginning of the current year (January-February 2020), during the whole period of the implementation of the confinement measures (March-April 2020) and during the period of the gradual lifting of these measures (May 2020 and subsequent months), as well as in comparison with the corresponding months of 2019.

The published data can on the one hand highlight, which enterprises suffered more in terms of turnover decrease during the implementation period of the confinement measures and on the other hand the relative speed at which enterprises recovered upon the gradual lifting of these measures.

Moreover, on the basis of the published data, it can be concluded from the supply side, which enterprises responded - adapted faster to the lifting of the confinement measures and to the operation under the newly imposed conditions due to the pandemic. In parallel, from the demand side, useful conclusions can be drawn indirectly as regards the enterprises that were chosen in priority and more massively by the consumers (natural persons and enterprises) from the beginning of the lifting of the confinement measures, in order to satisfy their basic and other needs.