EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Turnover of Enterprises under Suspension of Operation due to COVID-19 pandemic, June 2020

08/14/2020 | 05:03am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 14 August 2020

PRESS RELEASE

EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES UNDER SUSPENSION OF OPERATION

DUE TO THE PANDEMIC OF THE CORONA VIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19)

JUNE AND 2nd QUARTER 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the evolution of turnover of the enterprises that were under suspension of operation, on the basis of state order, due to the pandemic of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) (corresponding link, available only in Greek, KAD of closed enterprises).

The current publication is a sequel of the relevant Press Releases published by ELSTAT (PR link), incorporating the most recent data on turnover from Administrative Sources for June and 2nd quarter 2020. Similar publications have been planned to be issued on a monthly basis, during the whole period in which the recording of the impact of COVID-19 on the performance of Greek enterprises that were under suspension of operation in the framework of the confinement measures will remain relevant and warranted.

In addition, starting from the Press Release published in June 2020, tables and graphs presenting aggregated turnover data for all enterprises and sectors of the economy throughout the period under review have been incorporated, as a comparative basis for the assessment of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of turnover rates of change, in total and by sector.

The purpose served by these publications is to both monitor and present the evolution of the basic economic concept of interest (turnover from Administrative Sources) for the enterprises under suspension of operation, in distinct periods ranging from the beginning of the current year (January-February 2020), during the whole period of the implementation of the confinement measures (March-April 2020) and during the period of the gradual lifting of these measures (May 2020 and subsequent months), as well as in comparison with the corresponding months of 2019.

The published data can on the one hand highlight, which enterprises suffered more in terms of turnover decrease during the implementation period of the confinement measures and on the other hand the relative speed at which enterprises recovered upon the gradual lifting of these measures.

Moreover, on the basis of the published data, it can be concluded from the supply side, which enterprises responded - adapted faster to the lifting of the confinement measures and to the operation under the newly imposed conditions due to the pandemic. In parallel, from the demand side, useful conclusions can be drawn indirectly as regards the enterprises that were chosen in priority and more massively by the consumers (natural persons and enterprises) from the beginning of the lifting of the confinement measures, in order to satisfy their basic and other needs.

Information on methodological issues:Business Statistics Division Registers and Big Enterprises Section Head of Section: Adamantia Georgostathi Tel.: +30 213 135 2043

e-mail: a.georgostathi@statistics.gr

Information on data provision:Tel.: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

1

More specifically,

Concerning the enterprises and the activities of the economy as a whole, the turnover in the second quarter 2020 amounted to 58,987,931 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 25.1% in comparison with the second quarter 2019, when the respective turnover was 78,800,256 thousand euro. The enterprises of the section Accommodation and Food Service Activities, and the enterprises of the section Arts, Entertainment and Recreation, recorded the largest decrease in turnover, 78.8% and 53.2% respectively, in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the second quarter of 2019. The smallest decrease in turnover, between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, was recorded from the enterprises of section Public Administration and Defense; Compulsory Social Security (0.5%) and the section Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing (3.4%) (Table 1a).

For the enterprises of the economy as a whole, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in June 2020 amounted to 18,601,105 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 16.4% in comparison with June 2019, when the respective turnover was 22,256,188 thousand euro. The enterprises of the section Human Health and Social Work Activities recorded an increase in turnover 8.7% in June 2020 compared with June 2019. The largest decrease in turnover in June 2020 compared with June 2019 was recorded from the enterprises of the section Accommodation and Food Service Activities (87.0%), while the respective smallest decrease in turnover was recorded from the enterprises of section Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities (2.0%) (Table 1b).

From the 205,984 enterprises that were under suspension of operation, the turnover in the second quarter 2020 amounted to 3,232,618 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 55.9% in comparison with the second quarter 2019, when the respective turnover was 7,329,184 thousand euro. The enterprises in the activity classes Accommodation and Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities recorded the largest decrease in turnover per 94.7% and 88.4% respectively in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the second quarter of 2019. The smallest decrease in turnover was recorded from the enterprises in the activity class Social work activities without accommodation (4.8%) and in the activity class Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis (13.8%) (Table 2a).

For the enterprises under suspension of operation, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in June 2020 amounted to 1,028,340 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 47.3% in comparison with June 2019, when the respective turnover was 1,950,446 thousand euro. The enterprises in the activity class Activities of membership organisations and in the activity class Architectural and Engineering Activities; Technical Testing and Analysis had their turnover increased per 62.0% and 17.7% respectively in June 2020 compared with June 2019. The largest decrease in turnover in June 2020 compared with June 2019 was recorded from the enterprises in the activity class Accommodation (95.5%), while the respective smallest decrease in turnover was recorded from the enterprises in the activity class Gambling and betting (4.6%) (Table 2b).

2

Table 1a. Turnover (in thousand €), from Administrative Sources, for the Total of Enterprises in the Greek Economy (Statistical Business Register, year 2017), per section of Economic Activity (NACE Rev. 2)

NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES

Turnover

Rates of Change (%)

(in thousand €)

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

Under

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

Total

suspension

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020/2019

2020/2019

of operation

A: Agriculture, Forestry and

528,632

1,286,491

1,513,172

1,354,944

1,461,869

5.3

-3.4

Fishing

B: Mining and Quarrying

625

185,939

233,731

168,697

183,854

-9.3

-21.3

C: Manufacturing

58,300

14,561,608

16,789,774

14,310,718

13,161,501

-1.7

-21.6

D: Electricity, Gas, Steam

7,326

4,088,401

4,119,678

3,671,446

3,523,077

-10.2

-14.5

and Air Conditioning Supply

E: Water Supply, Sewerage,

Waste Management and

1,970

402,496

512,229

425,861

412,068

5.8

-19.6

Remediation Activities

F: Construction

62,749

1,720,804

2,429,755

1,693,385

1,896,706

-1.6

-21.9

G: Wholesale and Retail

Trade; Repair of Motor

234,733

59,838

27,176,907

31,484,040

27,521,047

25,559,252

1.3

-18.8

Vehicles and Motorcycles

H: Transportation and

61,152

3,610,776

4,301,832

3,216,978

2,581,621

-10.9

-40.0

Storage

I: Accommodation and Food

111,780

92,272

1,264,781

3,293,218

1,115,547

697,411

-11.8

-78.8

Service Activities

J: Information and

17,020

180

2,457,817

3,493,562

2,583,708

2,623,656

5.1

-24.9

Communication

K: Financial and Insurance

16,717

3,501,808

3,431,703

3,671,980

2,042,785

4.9

-40.5

Activities

L: Real Estate Activities

9,673

1,539,477

484,552

357,538

353,813

*

-27.0

M: Professional, Scientific

138,195

250

1,844,699

2,450,671

1,885,573

2,082,209

2.2

-15.0

and Technical Activities

N: Administrative and

20,183

2,208

1,132,896

1,834,873

1,056,197

887,361

-6.8

-51.6

Support Service Activities

O: Public Administration and

Defense; Compulsory Social

989

89,272

96,915

88,802

96,414

-0.5

-0.5

Security

P: Education

20,517

18,222

85,162

142,784

85,876

102,880

0.8

-27.9

Q: Human Health and Social

57,629

1,311

477,749

511,085

490,953

463,039

2.8

-9.4

Work Activities

R: Arts, Entertainment and

20,857

12,976

1,272,525

1,305,141

1,082,708

611,370

-14.9

-53.2

Recreation

S: Other Service Activities

37,574

18,727

252,725

326,769

244,032

232,286

-3.4

-28.9

W: Unknown Activity

8,749

19,640

44,772

18,889

14,759

-3.8

-67.0

Total

1,415,370

205,984

66,971,974

78,800,256

65,044,881

58,987,931

-2.9

-25.1

Note:

Enterprises with single-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data to tax authorities on a quarterly basis, while enterprises with double-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data on a monthly basis. Therefore, for the total of enterprises, data are available only on a quarterly basis.

** The comparison is not possible due to extraordinary transactions of enterprises of the section, included in February's 2019 data (1st Quarter 2019).

3

Table 1b. Turnover (in thousand €), from Administrative Sources, for the Total of Enterprises in the Greek Economy (Statistical Business Register, year 2017), obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, per section of Economic Activity (NACE Rev. 2)

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

Turnover

Rates of change

(in thousand €)

%

Code

May

June

May

June

May

June

NACE

Description

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020/2019

2020/2019

Rev.2

A

Agriculture, Forestry and

180,697

170,818

151,857

157,696

-16.0

-7.7

Fishing

B

Mining and Quarrying

70,264

75,449

53,792

65,506

-23.4

-13.2

C

Manufacturing

5,374,481

4,997,092

3,937,797

4,877,977

-26.7

-2.4

D

Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air

1,321,896

1,329,678

1,117,676

1,127,692

-15.4

-15.2

Conditioning Supply

Water Supply, Sewerage,

E

Waste Management and

136,330

156,601

126,716

153,403

-7.1

-2.0

Remediation Activities

F

Construction

571,882

606,342

436,758

526,458

-23.6

-13.2

Wholesale and Retail Trade;

G

Repair of Motor Vehicles and

8,124,742

8,062,401

6,566,549

7,392,150

-19.2

-8.3

Motorcycles

H

Transportation and Storage

1,031,844

1,247,502

643,479

810,085

-37.6

-35.1

I

Accommodation and Food

657,496

1,029,455

74,432

134,304

-88.7

-87.0

Service Activities

J

Information and

910,108

1,200,211

779,808

1,023,852

-14.3

-14.7

Communication

K

Financial and Insurance

1,353,179

1,287,507

612,857

736,379

-54.7

-42.8

Activities

L

Real Estate Activities

145,238

190,406

93,611

163,530

-35.5

-14.1

M

Professional, Scientific and

480,172

598,539

474,476

523,467

-1.2

-12.5

Technical Activities

N

Administrative and Support

523,021

614,897

244,917

284,806

-53.2

-53.7

Service Activities

Public Administration and

O

Defense; Compulsory Social

23,025

23,668

22,130

22,340

-3.9

-5.6

Security

P

Education

27,175

51,963

16,760

39,705

-38.3

-23.6

Q

Human Health and Social Work

133,546

144,312

134,141

156,881

0.4

8.7

Activities

R

Arts, Entertainment and

432,566

400,512

188,728

358,999

-56.4

-10.4

Recreation

S

Other Service Activities

46,885

53,080

37,887

39,475

-19.2

-25.6

W

Unknown Activity

10,125

15,755

3,414

6,400

-66.3

-59.4

Total

21,554,671

22,256,188

15,717,786

18,601,105

-27.1

-16.4

4

Table 2a. Turnover (in thousand €) from Administrative Sources for the Total of Enterprises under Suspension of Operation, per Economic Activity Class (NACE Rev. 2)

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

Turnover

Rates of change

(in thousand €)

%

Code

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

NACE

Description

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020/2019

2020/2019

Rev. 2

47

Retail trade, except of motor

1,977,151

2,537,197

1,777,493

1,770,368

-10.1

-30.2

vehicles and motorcycles

55

Accommodation

266,260

1,778,933

215,395

94,642

-19.1

-94.7

56

Food and beverage service

932,560

1,369,141

841,693

554,931

-9.7

-59.5

activities

Motion picture, video and

59

television programme

17,961

15,752

15,567

1,835

-13.3

-88.4

production, sound recording and

music publishing activities

Architectural and engineering

71

activities; technical testing and

23,621

28,426

21,702

24,491

-8.1

-13.8

analysis

77

Rental and leasing activities

13,777

22,948

12,651

9,381

-8.2

-59.1

Office administrative, office

82

support and other business

62,789

46,698

55,311

10,429

-11.9

-77.7

support activities

85

Education

83,061

141,253

83,561

100,008

0.6

-29.2

88

Social work activities without

12,538

11,399

10,868

10,849

-13.3

-4.8

accommodation

90

Creative, arts and entertainment

37,675

58,885

36,349

27,313

-3.5

-53.6

activities

91

Libraries, archives, museums

22,147

27,757

18,599

14,765

-16.0

-46.8

and other cultural activities

92

Gambling and betting activities

1,077,587

1,058,726

904,553

506,950

-16.1

-52.1

93

Sports activities and amusement

107,688

127,500

99,161

41,836

-7.9

-67.2

and recreation activities

94

Activities of membership

3,305

4,235

3,406

1,892

3.1

-55.3

organisations

96

Other personal service activities

78,035

100,334

63,506

62,928

-18.6

-37.3

Total

4,716,155

7,329,184

4,159,815

3,232,618

-11.8

-55.9

Note:

Enterprises with single-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data to tax authorities on a quarterly basis, while enterprises with double-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data on a monthly basis. Therefore, for the total of enterprises, data are available only on a quarterly basis.

5

Table 2b. Turnover (in thousand €) from Administrative Sources for Enterprises under Suspension of Operation, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, per Economic Activity Class (NACE Rev. 2)

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

Turnover

Rates of change

(in thousand €)

%

Code

May

June

May

June

May

June

NACE

Description

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020/2019

2020/2019

Rev. 2

47

Retail trade, except of motor

497,361

491,125

423,225

493,161

-14.9

0.4

vehicles and motorcycles

55

Accommodation

503,002

835,858

14,178

37,952

-97.2

-95.5

56

Food and beverage service

116,001

139,904

50,168

83,983

-56.8

-40.0

activities

Motion picture, video and

59

television programme

4,455

3,349

284

627

-93.6

-81.3

production, sound recording and

music publishing activities

Architectural and engineering

71

activities; technical testing and

8,326

8,075

10,402

9,507

24.9

17.7

analysis

77

Rental and leasing activities

2,489

3,238

1,200

1,165

-51.8

-64.0

Office administrative, office

82

support and other business

11,836

13,490

2,040

4,343

-82.8

-67.8

support activities

85

Education

27,079

51,902

16,407

38,896

-39.4

-25.1

88

Social work activities without

2,828

2,290

3,347

2,088

18.4

-8.8

accommodation

90

Creative, arts and entertainment

16,518

14,726

7,576

10,712

-54.1

-27.3

activities

91

Libraries, archives, museums and

4,094

4,139

2,464

1,731

-39.8

-58.2

other cultural activities

92

Gambling and betting activities

378,020

338,067

165,938

322,452

-56.1

-4.6

93

Sports activities and amusement

28,851

38,862

9,258

18,657

-67.9

-52.0

and recreation activities

94

Activities of membership

252

158

78

256

-69.0

62.0

organisations

96

Other personal service activities

4,686

5,263

2,877

2,810

-38.6

-46.6

Total

1,605,798

1,950,446

709,442

1,028,340

-55.8

-47.3

6

Graph 1. Turnover (in thousand €), for the Total of Enterprises in the Greek Economy

90,000,000

80,000,000

70,000,000

60,000,000

50,000,000

40,000,000

30,000,000

20,000,000

10,000,000

0

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

2019 2020

Graph 2. Turnover (in thousand €) onlyfor the Total of Enterprises in the Greek Economy obliged to Double-entry Accounting

Bookkeeping (monthly data submission)

30,000,000

25,000,000

20,000,000

15,000,000

10,000,000

5,000,000

0

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

2019

2020

7

Graph 3. Turnover (in thousand €), for the Total of Enterprises under Suspension of Operation

12,000,000

10,000,000

8,000,000

6,000,000

4,000,000

2,000,000

0

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

2019 2020

Graph 4. Turnover (in thousand €) onlyof Enterprises under Suspension of Operation obliged to Double-entry Accounting

Bookkeeping (monthly data submission)

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

500,000

0

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

2019

2020

8

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally The present Press Release provides statistical data on enterprises classified in the economic activity classes that were or are under suspension of operation on the basis of state order, due to the pandemic of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19), (relevant link from the Ministry of Finance webpage, available only in Greek, KAD of closed enterprises).

These statistical data have been compiled on the basis of the linking and processing of primary data from the following sources:

  • The most recent published Statistical Business Register of ELSTAT, of the reference year 2017.
  • Administrative registers of enterprises, of the reference year 2019.
  • Administrative transactions files (tax, etc) of the reference years 2019 and 2020.

In particular, the following primary data have been used per source:

  • Active enterprises and the economic activity class from the Statistical Business Register of the reference year 2017.
  • The population of legal units (VAT number) classified in KAD (Codes of Activity) with temporary suspension of operation, from administrative registers of enterprises, of year 2019.
  • Income data from administrative transaction files of the years 2019 and 2020.

It has to be noted, that after the process of matching the KAD codes to the classes of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities (NACE Rev. 2), for which a total (referring to all the underlying activities) or a partial suspension of operation is applied for the enterprises that are classified to them on the basis of state order, follows the linking with the data of the Statistical Business Register of the year 2017, which is the main reference framework for the current Press Release. This linking leads to different results as regards the share of enterprises under suspension of operation per economic activity class NACE Rev.2, (mainly, because there are enterprises that were operating during the whole or part of the year 2017 and they were closed from 2018 onwards).

Statistical classifications For the economic activities, the European statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 is used. It is noted that an automatic transition from KAD to codes of NACE Rev. 2 classification was applied on the basis of valid correspondence rules.

Reference Period June and 2nd Quarter 2020.

Statistical unit The statistical unit is the legal unit (distinct VAT numbers).

Comparability The announced statistical data are comparable with the data of the most recent Statistical Business Register of ELSTAT, of the reference year 2017 (relevant link from the webpage of ELSTAT, where tables and information on the methodology applied are provided Statistical Business Register).

References Analytical tables are available under ELSTAT's website (www.statistics.gr) at the following link: https://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SBR02/-

9

ANNEX

List of Codes of National Activities (KAD), for which suspension of operation holds, which correspond to part of classes of specific divisions of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities (NACE Rev. 2)

Statistical Classification of

Economic Activities

Codes of National Activities (KAD)

(NACE Rev. 2)

for which suspension of operation holds

Divisions

Classes

4dgt codes

6dgt,

Exceptions from 4-digit KAD for

8dgt codes

which suspension of operation holds

47

4711

47

4719

4719

47.19.10.01, 47.19.10.02

47

4721

47

4722

47

4723

47

4724

47

4725

47

4726

47

4729

47

4730

47

4741

4741

47

4742

4742

47

4743

4743

47

4751

4751

47

4752

4752

47

4753

4753

47

4754

4754

47

4759

4759

47

4761

4761

47

4762

47.62.63

47

4763

4763

47

4764

4764

47

4765

4765

47

4771

4771

47

4772

4772

47

4773

47

4774

47

4775

4775

47.75.76.19

47

4776

4776

47.76.77.02

47

4777

4777

47

4778

4778

47.78.84, 47.78.85

47.78.87, 47.78.88

47

4779

4779

47

4781

47

4782

4782

47

4789

4789

47

4791

47

4799

55

5510

5510

55

5520

5520

55

5530

5530

55

5590

56

5610

5610

56

5621

5621

56

5629

56.29.20.02

56

5629

56.29.20.04

56

5629

56.29.20.05

56

5630

5630

59

5911

59

5912

59

5913

59

5914

5914

59

5920

10

Statistical Classification of

Economic Activities

Codes of National Activities (KAD)

(NACE Rev. 2)

for which suspension of operation holds

Divisions

Classes

4-digit codes

6-digit,

Exceptions from 4-digit KAD for which

8-digit codes

suspension of operation holds

71

7111

71

7112

71

7120

71.20.14

77

7711

77

7712

77

7721

7721

77

7722

7722

77

7729

7729

77

7731

77

7732

77

7733

77

7734

77

7735

77

7739

77

7740

82

8211

82

8219

82

8220

82

8230

8230

82

8291

82

8292

82

8299

85

8510

8510

85

8520

8520

85

8531

8531

85

8532

8532

85

8541

8541

85

8542

8542

85

8551

8551

85

8552

8552

85

8553

8553

85

8559

8559

85

8560

8560

88

8810

8810

88

8891

8891

88

8899

90

9001

90

9002

9002

90

9003

90

9004

9004

91

9101

9101

91

9102

9102

91

9103

9103

91

9104

9104

92

9200

9200

92.00.14, 92.00.21

93

9311

9311

93

9312

9312

93

9313

9313

93

9319

9319

93

9321

9321

93

9329

9329

11

Statistical Classification of Economic Activities

Codes of National Activities (KAD)

(NACE Rev. 2)

for which suspension of operation holds

Exceptions from 4-digit

Divisions

Classes

4-digit codes

6-digit,

KAD for which

8-digit codes

suspension of

operation holds

94

9411

94

9412

94

9420

94

9491

94

9492

94

9499

94.99.16.01

94

9499

94.99.16.02

96

9601

96

9602

9602

96

9603

96

9604

9604

96

9609

96.09.19.06

96

9609

96.09.19.08

96

9609

96.09.19.09

96

9609

96.09.19.12

96

9609

96.09.19.16

96

9609

96.09.19.17

12

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:02:02 UTC
