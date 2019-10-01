EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Vital Statistics, 2018

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 1 October 2019.

VITAL STATISTICS: 2018

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the evolution of demographic indicators in Greece for 2018. The source of the data is the Civil Registry Offices of all Greek Municipal Authorities. Data refer to all births, deaths, marriages and registered partnerships that took place in the Greek territory, in 2018.

With respect to the above, the number of live births amounted to 86,440 (44,525 boys and 41,915 girls) recording a decrease of 2.4% in comparison to the 2017 number of 88,553 births (45,686 boys and 42,867 girls). The number of births does not include stillbirths, which in 2018 amounted to 335, recording a decrease of 7.7% compared to the 363 stillbirths in 2017.

In 2018, the number of deaths decreased by 3.4% 120,297 deaths (61,387 men and 58,910 women) were recorded in the Greek territory in 2018 as compared to 124,501 (63,168 men and 61,333 women), in 2017. The number of deaths of infants aged less than one year for the reference period amounted to 300, raising slightly the infant mortality rate (number of deaths of infants aged less than one year per 1,000 live births) from 3.46 in 2017 to 3.47 in 2018.