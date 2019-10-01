EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Vital Statistics, 2018

Log in
HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 1 October 2019.

PRESS RELEASE

VITAL STATISTICS: 2018

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the evolution of demographic indicators in Greece for 2018. The source of the data is the Civil Registry Offices of all Greek Municipal Authorities. Data refer to all births, deaths, marriages and registered partnerships that took place in the Greek territory, in 2018.

  • With respect to the above, the number of live births amounted to 86,440 (44,525 boys and 41,915 girls) recording a decrease of 2.4% in comparison to the 2017 number of 88,553 births (45,686 boys and 42,867 girls). The number of births does not include stillbirths, which in 2018 amounted to 335, recording a decrease of 7.7% compared to the 363 stillbirths in 2017.
  • In 2018, the number of deaths decreased by 3.4% 120,297 deaths (61,387 men and 58,910 women) were recorded in the Greek territory in 2018 as compared to 124,501 (63,168 men and 61,333 women), in 2017. The number of deaths of infants aged less than one year for the reference period amounted to 300, raising slightly the infant mortality rate (number of deaths of infants aged less than one year per 1,000 live births) from 3.46 in 2017 to 3.47 in 2018.
  • Marriages in 2018, amounted to 47,428 (24,418 religious and 23,010 civil marriages) recording a decrease of 5.4% compared to the 2017 figure of 50,138 (24,975 religious and 25,163 civil marriages). The number of registered partnerships recorded an increase of 29.4% amounting from 4,921 in 2017 to 6,369 in 2018. Out of the total number of registered partnerships in 2018, 231 refer to registered partnerships between men and 55 between women.

Information on methodological issues:

Information on data provision:

Population, Employment and Cost of Living Division,

tel: 2131352022, -2308,-2310

Population and Migration Statistics Section

e-mail:data.dissem@statistics.gr

Sophia Bakalidou, tel:+30 213 135 2175

e-mail: s.bakalidou@statistics.gr

Christos Christou, tel: +30 213 135 2884

e-mail: c.christou@statistics.gr

1

Graph 1. Live Births - Deaths for the period 1932 - 2018

Table 1. Live Births - Deaths

LIVE

DEATHS

NATURAL

BIRTHS

CHANGE

1932

185,523

117,593

67,930

1940

179,500

93,830

85,670

1960

157,239

60,563

96,676

1965

151,448

67,269

84,179

1970

144,928

74,009

70,919

1975

142,273

80,077

62,196

1980

148,134

87,282

60,852

1985

116,481

92,886

23,595

1990

102,229

94,152

8,077

1995

101,495

100,158

1,337

2000

103,274

105,170

-1,896

2005

107,545

105,091

2,454

2010

114,766

109,084

5,682

2015

91,847

121,212

-29,365

2016

92,898

118,792

-25,894

2017

88,553

124,501

-35,948

2018

86,440

120,297

-33,857

2

Table 2. Live births by permanent residence of the mother and deaths by permanent residence of the deceased, 2018

LIVE BIRTHS

DEATHS

TOTAL GREECE

86,440

120,297

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

4,381

7,384

Drama

614

1,310

Evros

1,061

1,914

Kavala

914

1,793

Xanthi

1,066

1,071

Rodopi

726

1,296

Kentriki Makedonia

14,023

21,145

Imathia

996

1,675

Thessaloniki

8,965

11,035

Kilkis

473

1,184

Pella

926

1,838

Pieria

943

1,542

Serres

942

2,718

Chalkidiki

778

1,153

Dytiki Makedonia

1,820

3,249

Grevena

158

439

Kastoria

300

535

Kozani

1,052

1,663

Florina

310

612

Thessalia

5,329

8,526

Karditsa

756

1,492

Larissa

2,279

3,004

Magnisia

1,459

2,295

Trikala

835

1,735

Ipeiros

2,222

3,977

Arta

385

1,003

Thesprotia

251

522

Ioannina

1,210

1,750

Preveza

376

702

Ionia Nisia

1,818

2,611

Zakynthos

454

463

Kerkyra

852

1,395

Kefalonia

318

428

Lefkada

194

325

Dytiki Ellada

5,002

7,565

Aitoloakarnania

1,493

2,456

Achaia

2,533

3,257

Ilia

976

1,852

Sterea Ellada

3,803

6,617

Viotia

922

1,333

Evia

1,579

2,585

Evritania

87

228

Fthiotida

1,032

2,036

Fokida

183

435

Peloponissos

4,116

7,316

Argolida

758

1,220

Arkadia

526

1,065

Korinthia

1,187

1,869

Lakonia

553

1,137

Messinia

1,092

2,025

Attiki

32,351

39,880

Vorio Aigaio

1,891

2,372

Lesvos

1,012

1,276

Samos

405

529

Chios

474

567

Notio Aigaio

3,329

2,756

Dodekanisos

2,054

1,580

Kyklades

1,275

1,176

Kriti

6,241

5,983

Iraklio

3,093

2,821

Lasithi

655

860

Rethymno

891

781

Chania

1,602

1,521

Abroad

114

851

Uknown residence

65

3

Table 3. Live births by age group of the mother for the years 1978, 1988, 2008 and 2018

AGE

1978

1988

1998

2008

2018

GROUP

<15

136

38

75

80

105

15-19

17,184

9,170

4,108

3,362

2,226

20-24

51,389

36,988

20,479

14,716

7,225

25-29

41,991

34,705

35,752

33,917

18,316

30-34

22,711

18,662

28,574

41,483

29,781

35-39

8,450

6,426

9,952

20,294

22,140

40-44

2,420

1,335

1,777

3,952

5,614

45-49

242

105

147

448

920

50+

30

20

29

50

113

Uknown

20

56

1

-

-

TOTAL

144,573

107,505

100,894

118,302

86,440

Graph 2. Live Births by age group of the mother for the years 1978, 1998 and 2018

4

Table 4. Live births for the years 2011 - 2018

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

LIVE BIRTHS

106,428

100,371

94,134

92,148

91,847

92,898

88,553

86,440

Boys

54,862

51,654

48,430

47,383

47,274

47,882

45,686

44,525

Girls

51,566

48,717

45,704

44,765

44,553

45,016

42,867

41,915

National

87,426

84,851

80,940

79,975

79,904

80,153

76,182

74,121

mothers

Share (%)

82.1

84.5

86.0

86.8

87.0

86.3

86.0

85.7

No National

19,002

15,520

13,194

12,173

11,943

12,745

12,371

12,319

mothers

Share (%)

17.9

15.5

14.0

13.2

13.0

13.7

14.0

14.3

Births in

98,579

92,731

87,797

84,983

84,454

85,373

81,094

78,871

marriage*

Share (%)

92.6

92.4

93.3

92.2

92.0

91.9

91.6

91.2

Births

outside

7,849

7,640

6,337

7,165

7,393

7,525

7,459

7,569

marriage

Share (%)

7,4

7,6

6,7

7,8

8,0

8,1

8,4

8,8

Mean age of

30.5

30.7

30.9

31.0

31.3

31.3

31.4

31.5

the mother

* Births within Registered Partnerships are included

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 10:57:02 UTC
