|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Vital Statistics, 2018
10/01/2019 | 06:58am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 1 October 2019.
PRESS RELEASE
VITAL STATISTICS: 2018
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the evolution of demographic indicators in Greece for 2018. The source of the data is the Civil Registry Offices of all Greek Municipal Authorities. Data refer to all births, deaths, marriages and registered partnerships that took place in the Greek territory, in 2018.
-
With respect to the above, the number of live births amounted to 86,440 (44,525 boys and 41,915 girls) recording a decrease of 2.4% in comparison to the 2017 number of 88,553 births (45,686 boys and 42,867 girls). The number of births does not include stillbirths, which in 2018 amounted to 335, recording a decrease of 7.7% compared to the 363 stillbirths in 2017.
-
In 2018, the number of deaths decreased by 3.4% 120,297 deaths (61,387 men and 58,910 women) were recorded in the Greek territory in 2018 as compared to 124,501 (63,168 men and 61,333 women), in 2017. The number of deaths of infants aged less than one year for the reference period amounted to 300, raising slightly the infant mortality rate (number of deaths of infants aged less than one year per 1,000 live births) from 3.46 in 2017 to 3.47 in 2018.
-
Marriages in 2018, amounted to 47,428 (24,418 religious and 23,010 civil marriages) recording a decrease of 5.4% compared to the 2017 figure of 50,138 (24,975 religious and 25,163 civil marriages). The number of registered partnerships recorded an increase of 29.4% amounting from 4,921 in 2017 to 6,369 in 2018. Out of the total number of registered partnerships in 2018, 231 refer to registered partnerships between men and 55 between women.
|
Information on methodological issues:
|
Information on data provision:
|
Population, Employment and Cost of Living Division,
|
tel: 2131352022, -2308,-2310
|
Population and Migration Statistics Section
|
e-mail:data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Sophia Bakalidou, tel:+30 213 135 2175
|
|
e-mail: s.bakalidou@statistics.gr
|
|
Christos Christou, tel: +30 213 135 2884
|
|
e-mail: c.christou@statistics.gr
|
1
Graph 1. Live Births - Deaths for the period 1932 - 2018
Table 1. Live Births - Deaths
|
|
|
LIVE
|
|
|
DEATHS
|
|
|
NATURAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIRTHS
|
|
|
|
|
CHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1932
|
185,523
|
117,593
|
|
67,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
1940
|
|
179,500
|
|
|
93,830
|
|
|
85,670
|
|
1960
|
157,239
|
60,563
|
|
96,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
1965
|
|
151,448
|
|
|
67,269
|
|
|
84,179
|
|
1970
|
144,928
|
74,009
|
|
70,919
|
|
|
|
|
|
1975
|
|
142,273
|
|
|
80,077
|
|
|
62,196
|
|
1980
|
148,134
|
87,282
|
|
60,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
1985
|
|
116,481
|
|
|
92,886
|
|
|
23,595
|
|
1990
|
102,229
|
94,152
|
|
8,077
|
|
|
|
|
|
1995
|
|
101,495
|
|
|
100,158
|
|
|
1,337
|
|
2000
|
103,274
|
105,170
|
|
-1,896
|
|
|
|
|
|
2005
|
|
107,545
|
|
|
105,091
|
|
|
2,454
|
|
2010
|
114,766
|
109,084
|
|
5,682
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
91,847
|
|
|
121,212
|
|
|
-29,365
|
|
2016
|
92,898
|
118,792
|
|
-25,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
88,553
|
|
|
124,501
|
|
|
-35,948
|
|
2018
|
86,440
|
120,297
|
|
-33,857
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
Table 2. Live births by permanent residence of the mother and deaths by permanent residence of the deceased, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIVE BIRTHS
|
|
|
DEATHS
|
|
|
|
TOTAL GREECE
|
|
86,440
|
|
120,297
|
|
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
|
|
|
4,381
|
|
|
7,384
|
|
|
|
Drama
|
|
614
|
|
1,310
|
|
|
Evros
|
|
|
1,061
|
|
|
1,914
|
|
|
|
Kavala
|
|
914
|
|
1,793
|
|
|
Xanthi
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
1,071
|
|
|
|
Rodopi
|
|
726
|
|
1,296
|
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
|
|
14,023
|
|
|
21,145
|
|
|
|
Imathia
|
|
996
|
|
1,675
|
|
|
Thessaloniki
|
|
|
8,965
|
|
|
11,035
|
|
|
|
Kilkis
|
|
473
|
|
1,184
|
|
|
Pella
|
|
|
926
|
|
|
1,838
|
|
|
|
Pieria
|
|
943
|
|
1,542
|
|
|
Serres
|
|
|
942
|
|
|
2,718
|
|
|
|
Chalkidiki
|
|
778
|
|
1,153
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
|
|
1,820
|
|
|
3,249
|
|
|
|
Grevena
|
|
158
|
|
439
|
|
|
|
Kastoria
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
|
Kozani
|
|
1,052
|
1,663
|
|
|
Florina
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
612
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
|
|
|
5,329
|
|
|
8,526
|
|
|
|
Karditsa
|
|
756
|
|
1,492
|
|
|
Larissa
|
|
|
2,279
|
|
|
3,004
|
|
|
|
Magnisia
|
|
1,459
|
2,295
|
|
|
Trikala
|
|
|
835
|
|
|
1,735
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
|
|
|
2,222
|
|
|
3,977
|
|
|
|
Arta
|
|
385
|
|
1,003
|
|
|
Thesprotia
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
522
|
|
|
|
Ioannina
|
|
1,210
|
1,750
|
|
|
Preveza
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
702
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
|
|
|
1,818
|
|
|
2,611
|
|
|
|
Zakynthos
|
|
454
|
|
463
|
|
|
|
Kerkyra
|
|
|
852
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
|
|
Kefalonia
|
|
318
|
|
428
|
|
|
|
Lefkada
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
|
|
5,002
|
|
|
7,565
|
|
|
|
Aitoloakarnania
|
|
1,493
|
2,456
|
|
|
Achaia
|
|
|
2,533
|
|
|
3,257
|
|
|
|
Ilia
|
|
976
|
|
1,852
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
|
|
3,803
|
|
|
6,617
|
|
|
|
Viotia
|
|
922
|
|
1,333
|
|
|
Evia
|
|
|
1,579
|
|
|
2,585
|
|
|
|
Evritania
|
|
87
|
|
228
|
|
|
|
Fthiotida
|
|
|
1,032
|
|
|
2,036
|
|
|
|
Fokida
|
|
183
|
|
435
|
|
|
Peloponissos
|
|
|
4,116
|
|
|
7,316
|
|
|
|
Argolida
|
|
758
|
|
1,220
|
|
|
Arkadia
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
1,065
|
|
|
|
Korinthia
|
|
1,187
|
1,869
|
|
|
Lakonia
|
|
|
553
|
|
|
1,137
|
|
|
|
Messinia
|
|
1,092
|
2,025
|
|
Attiki
|
|
|
|
32,351
|
|
|
39,880
|
|
|
Vorio Aigaio
|
|
|
1,891
|
|
|
2,372
|
|
|
|
Lesvos
|
|
1,012
|
1,276
|
|
|
Samos
|
|
|
405
|
|
|
529
|
|
|
|
Chios
|
|
474
|
|
567
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
|
|
3,329
|
|
|
2,756
|
|
|
|
Dodekanisos
|
|
2,054
|
1,580
|
|
|
Kyklades
|
|
|
1,275
|
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
Kriti
|
|
|
|
6,241
|
|
|
5,983
|
|
|
|
Iraklio
|
|
3,093
|
2,821
|
|
|
Lasithi
|
|
|
655
|
|
|
860
|
|
|
|
Rethymno
|
|
891
|
|
781
|
|
|
|
Chania
|
|
|
1,602
|
|
|
1,521
|
|
|
Abroad
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
851
|
|
|
Uknown residence
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
3
Table 3. Live births by age group of the mother for the years 1978, 1988, 2008 and 2018
|
AGE
|
1978
|
1988
|
1998
|
2008
|
2018
|
GROUP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
<15
|
136
|
38
|
75
|
80
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-19
|
17,184
|
9,170
|
4,108
|
3,362
|
2,226
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-24
|
51,389
|
36,988
|
20,479
|
14,716
|
7,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-29
|
41,991
|
34,705
|
35,752
|
33,917
|
18,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-34
|
22,711
|
18,662
|
28,574
|
41,483
|
29,781
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35-39
|
8,450
|
6,426
|
9,952
|
20,294
|
22,140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40-44
|
2,420
|
1,335
|
1,777
|
3,952
|
5,614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45-49
|
242
|
105
|
147
|
448
|
920
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50+
|
30
|
20
|
29
|
50
|
113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Uknown
|
20
|
56
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
144,573
|
107,505
|
100,894
|
118,302
|
86,440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 2. Live Births by age group of the mother for the years 1978, 1998 and 2018
4
Table 4. Live births for the years 2011 - 2018
|
|
|
|
|
2011
|
|
|
2012
|
|
|
2013
|
|
|
2014
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIVE BIRTHS
|
|
|
106,428
|
|
|
100,371
|
|
|
94,134
|
|
|
92,148
|
|
|
91,847
|
|
|
92,898
|
|
|
88,553
|
|
|
86,440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boys
|
|
54,862
|
51,654
|
|
48,430
|
47,383
|
47,274
|
47,882
|
45,686
|
44,525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Girls
|
|
|
51,566
|
|
|
48,717
|
|
|
45,704
|
|
|
44,765
|
|
|
44,553
|
|
|
45,016
|
|
|
42,867
|
|
|
41,915
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National
|
|
87,426
|
84,851
|
|
80,940
|
79,975
|
79,904
|
80,153
|
76,182
|
74,121
|
|
mothers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share (%)
|
|
|
82.1
|
|
|
84.5
|
|
|
86.0
|
|
|
86.8
|
|
|
87.0
|
|
|
86.3
|
|
|
86.0
|
|
|
85.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No National
|
|
19,002
|
15,520
|
|
13,194
|
12,173
|
11,943
|
12,745
|
12,371
|
12,319
|
|
mothers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share (%)
|
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
13.2
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Births in
|
|
98,579
|
92,731
|
|
87,797
|
84,983
|
84,454
|
85,373
|
81,094
|
78,871
|
|
marriage*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share (%)
|
|
|
92.6
|
|
|
92.4
|
|
|
93.3
|
|
|
92.2
|
|
|
92.0
|
|
|
91.9
|
|
|
91.6
|
|
|
91.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Births
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outside
|
|
7,849
|
7,640
|
|
6,337
|
7,165
|
7,393
|
7,525
|
7,459
|
7,569
|
|
marriage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share (%)
|
|
|
7,4
|
|
|
7,6
|
|
|
6,7
|
|
|
7,8
|
|
|
8,0
|
|
|
8,1
|
|
|
8,4
|
|
|
8,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mean age of
|
|
30.5
|
30.7
|
|
30.9
|
31.0
|
31.3
|
31.3
|
31.4
|
31.5
|
|
the mother
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Births within Registered Partnerships are included
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|