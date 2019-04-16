Log in
ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. - EFII

04/16/2019 | 06:03pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EFII) (“EFI”) to an affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC.  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of EFI will receive only $37.00 in cash for each share of EFI that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-efii/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

KSF-Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
